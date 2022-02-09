IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MARLON DILLARD AND WIFE DONNA DILLARD V. UNKNOWN FATHER, 21-ON-140, ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION. It appearing to the Court from allegations of the Petition, Motion for Service by Publication and the Putative Father's Registry return, that the identity and whereabouts of the Respondent, Unknown Father, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search; therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Respondent, Unknown Father. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Respondent, Unknown Father, does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Petition, further personal service or service by, further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the Respondent, Unknown Father, by filing same with the Juvenile Court Clerk for Wilson County, Tennessee, Honorable Barry Tatum, Judge. Respectfully submitted: Charlene Robin Vance (BPR# 021614), Attorney for Petitioners, 224 West Main Street, Watertown, TN 37184.(615)-2379338.
Wilson Post
01/19/22 01/26/22
02/02/22 02/09/22
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 25, 2007, executed by LARRY W DENNY, BEVERLY L DENNY, conveying certain real property therein described to HAROLD D. KING, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded July 30, 2007, in Deed Book 1262, Page 608 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2017-7, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2017-7 who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEING LOT NO. 1A AND 1B RESUBDIVISION OF AN AMENDMENT TO TRACTS 1 AND 2 PAUL EDGE ESTATE, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 440, OF THE REGISTERS OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.
Parcel ID: 113-032.08
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 5380 CHICKEN ROAD, LEBANON, TN 37090. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF BEVERLY L DENNY
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
MIDDLE TENNESSEE ELECTRIC MEMBERSHIP CORPORATION
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Tracy L. Murphy and Regina L. Murphy executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Pulte Mortgage, LLC, Lender and Gregory S. Perrone, Trustee(s), which was dated August 16, 2011, and recorded on August 24, 2011, in Book 1451, at Page 1794 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee being Lot 195 on the final plat of Spence Creek, Phase 14, of record in Plat Book 27, Page 179, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which Plan reference is hereby made for a complete and accurate description thereof.
Being the same property conveyed to Tracy L. Murphy and Regina L. Murphy, husband and wife, by deed from Centex Homes, a Nevada general partnership of record in Book 1451, Page 1792, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 048F 001.00
Address/Description: 76 Suggs Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087
Current Owner(s): Tracy L. Murphy and Regina L. Murphy
Other Interested Party(ies):
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Spence Creek Homeowners Association, Inc.
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 17-14757 FC
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on March 31, 2022 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by HENRY E. OVERBY AND SHIRLEY K. OVERBY, to Michael J. Mills, Attorney at Law, Trustee, on September 25, 2017, at Record Book 1785, Page 52-64 as Instrument No. 17623563 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Land in the 24th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 26 as shown on the Plan of Belinda City, Inc., Section I, as of record in Plat Book 10, Page 28, said Register`s Office, as revised by plan of record in Plat Book 13, Page 87, Register`s Office for said County.
Said Lot No. 26 fronts 110.0 feet on the Southerly side of Creekview Drive and runs back 243.67 feet on the Southwesterly line and 205.00 feet on the Northeasterly line to a line in the rear which measures 188.92 feet.
Being the same property conveyed to Henry E. Overby and wife Shirley K. Overby by deed from Jessie Atkins, of record in Book 301, Page 99, Register`s Office for said county, dated September 29 1976, and recorded on October 2nd, 1976.
Property commonly known as 229 Creekview Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Tax Map 096C A 026.00, Wilson, County, Tennessee.
Tax ID: 096C A 026.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: HENRY E. OVERBY AND SHIRLEY K. OVERBY
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 229 Creekview Drive, Mount Juliet, TN 37122, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000006-210-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT BANE
CASE NO. 2022PR27
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert Bane, deceased, who died on January 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 7, 2022
TEDDY NEWMAN BANE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT BANE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-2-22 & 2-9-22
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2022 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2022 AT 3:00 PM IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LINDA RAE BAUERSACHS
CASE NO. 2022PR2
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Linda Rae Bauersachs, deceased, who died on December 15, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 7, 2022
SUSAN E. HANKINS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LINDA RAE BAUERSACHS, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT E. LEE, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/9/22 and 2/16/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LARRY LEON DYKE
CASE NO. 2022PR37
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Larry Leon Dyke, deceased, who died on December 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 7, 2022
MICHAEL GENE GUERRIERI
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LARRY LEON DYKE, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/9/22 and 2/16/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM F. SCHORNDORF
CASE NO. 2022PR34
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William F. Schorndorf, deceased, who died on December 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 7, 2022
VERA BROWN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM F. SCHORNDORF
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES ADDISON BARRY, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-9-22 & 2-16-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: IVAR PELLE AAVATSMARK
CASE NO. #2022PR30
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ivar Pelle Aavatsmark, deceased, who died January 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 2nd day of February, 2022.
JULIE ANN AAVATSMARK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF IVAR PELLE AAVATSMARK
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/9/22 2/16/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DONNA H. LOWERY
CASE NO. 2022PR39
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Donna H. Lowery, deceased, who died on January 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 7, 2022
DONNA GAIL FERRARO
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Donna Gail Ferraro, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
PROBATE CLERK
A. Tyler Whitaker, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/9/22 and 2/16/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF THOMAS WARREN BOWERS
CASE NO. 2021PR608
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Thomas Warren Bowers, deceased, who died on November 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 7, 2022
JOHN MARTIN BOWERS, JR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF THOMAS WARREN BOWERS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Curtis M. Lincoln, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/9/22 and 2/16/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF STEPHEN MAURICE BAKER
CASE NO. 2022PR20
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Stephen Maurice Baker, deceased, who died on September 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 7, 2022
BREANA BAKER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STEPHEN MAURICE BAKER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
William R. Wright
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-9-22 & 2-16-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BILL G. MOORE
CASE NO. #2022PR35
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BILL G. MOORE, deceased, who died October 24,2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.This the 2nd day of February, 2022.
TRACIE LOUANN LACKEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BILL G. MOORE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT M. BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/9/22 2/16/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: KELLY LEANNE EYRAUD
CASE NO. #2022PR46
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of KELLY LEANNE EYRAUD, deceased, who died November 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of February, 2022.
BRANDON MICHAEL EYRAUD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KELLY LEANNE EYRAUD
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KYLE HECKMAN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/9/22 2/16/22
|
AUCTION NOTICE: THE
VEHICLES BELOW WILL
BE AUCTIONED OFF AT
GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST
HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN
37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.
February 12, 2022 AT 5:00 P.M.
2004 Dodge Durango
VIN # 1D4HB48NX4F148618
Susan Malzahn
2009 Cadillac CTS
VIN # 1G6DU57VX90160522
Stevie Miranda
2017 Hyundai Elantra
VIN # 5NPD74LFXHH146912
Misty Dawn Anderson
Lendingclub Corporation
2014 Ford Fusion
VIN # 1FA6P0H75E5363482
Michelle Bybee
Jesse Anne Bybee
Credit Acceptance
2005 Chevrolet Impala
VIN # 2G1WF52E259260517
Bridget Evert
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe
VIN # 1GNSCAKC6FR113038
Jessica Anter
Pinnacle Bank
2003 Ford Taurus
VIN # 1FAFP55U73A173601
Dalton Mason
2009 Ford Crown VIC
VIN # 2FAHP71V69X116387
Brian Standifer
2004 Pontiac Grans AM
VIN # 1G2NF52E14C256702
Jason Sartain
2002 LexusES 300
VIN # JTHBF30G625031649
Jason Selby
2003 GMC Envoy
VIN # 1GKDT13S832222360
Britanie Chapman
2007 Chrysler Town and
Country
VIN # 1GKDT13S832222360
Teresa Akins
2005 Mercury
Mountaineer
VIN # 4M2ZU86K85UJ09884
Manuel Lopez Macias
Title Max of Tennessee
Matthew Sim
Kara Sims
1995 Nissan 4X2
VIN # 1N6SD11S8SC370775
Jackson Stithem
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6377, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on March 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or
remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed zoning of
about 32.27 acres of the Hancock Crossing project at 722
& an unaddressed property on Hancock Lane (Tax Map
58 Parcels 32.03 & 32.10) to be added to Ward 1. The
public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6378, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on March 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or
remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed future
land use plan amendment for about 124.4 acres of the
Prologis Lebanon project at 6175 Franklin Road (Tax
Map 101 Parcels 20) from RPO to IL in Ward 4. The
public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6379, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on March 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or
remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
for about 124.4 acres of the Prologis Lebanon project
at 6175 Franklin Road (Tax Map 101 Parcels 20)
from RS20 to SP in Ward 4. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6381, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on March 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or
remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed zoning of about
2.4 acres of the Arlis Anderson, Oleta Graves Property
project at 6341 Leeville Pike (Tax Map 79 Parcel 48) to
CG to be added to Ward 4. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6383, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM
on March 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed zoning approval for
about 91.32 acres of the Stream Central Pike Specific
Plan project at 15620, 15680, 15720, 15730, 15780 &
15850 Central Pike (Tax Map 116 Parcels 10, 11, 11.02,
11.03, 11.04 & 11.05) to SCPSP to be added to Ward 4.
The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6384, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on
March 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the
citizens on the proposed rezoning approval for about 0.19
acres of the 204 East Main Street project at 204 E Main
Street (Tax Map 68E Group F Parcel 1) from CS to CD in
Ward 2. The public hearing for the proposed amendment
is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available
for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is
welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6385, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on
March 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the
citizens on the proposed amendment of the Callis Road
Industrial SP to fix scrivener’s errors. The public hearing
for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6386, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM
on March 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed amendment of the National
Indoor RV SP to fix scrivener’s errors. The public hearing
for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6387, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM on
March 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the
citizens on the proposed amendment of the Prologis Gaskell
Evans SP to fix scrivener’s errors. The public hearing
for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6388, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM
on March 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed amendment of Zoning Code
Section 14.401.C. Establishment of Districts, Special Districts
to update list of Specific Plan Districts. The public
hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code
Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of
the proposed amendment are available for inspection at
the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to
attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 22-2482, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM
on March 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the plan of services approval for about 2.4
acres of the Arlis Anderson, Oleta Graves Property project
at 6341 Leeville Pike (Tax Map 79 Parcel 48) and zoning
to CG to be added to Ward 4. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 22-2483, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM
on March 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the annexation of about 32.27 acres of the
Hancock Crossing project at 722 & an unaddressed property
on Hancock Lane (Tax Map 58 Parcels 32.03 & 32.10)
and zoning to HCSP to be added to Ward 1. The public
hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code
Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of
the proposed amendment are available for inspection at
the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to
attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 22-2484, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55 PM
on March 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or remotely
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the annexation of about 2.4 acres of the
Arlis Anderson, Oleta Graves Property project at 6341
Leeville Pike (Tax Map 79 Parcel 48) and zoning to CG to
be added to Ward 4. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment
are available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning
Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions
can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321.
The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 22-2485, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on March 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or
remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the plan of services
approval for about 91.32 acres of the Stream Central
Pike Specific Plan project at 15620, 15680, 15720, 15730,
15780 & 15850 Central Pike (Tax Map 116 Parcels 10,
11, 11.02, 11.03, 11.04 & 11.05) and zoning to SCPSP to
be added to Ward 4. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the
laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the
City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 22-2486, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on March 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or
remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the annexation of about
91.32 acres of the Stream Central Pike Specific Plan
project at 15620, 15680, 15720, 15730, 15780 & 15850
Central Pike (Tax Map 116 Parcels 10, 11, 11.02, 11.03,
11.04 & 11.05) and zoning to SCPSP to be added to
Ward 4. The public hearing for the proposed amendment
is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the
State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment
are available for inspection at the following locations:
City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 22-2487, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on March 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or
remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed plan of services
approval for about 32.27 acres of the Hancock Crossing
project at 722 & an unaddressed property on Hancock
Lane (Tax Map 58 Parcels 32.03 & 32.10) and zoning to
HCSP to be added to Ward 1. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
Old Road Commission Building -
l 06 Oak Street, Lebanon, TN
For Your Information:
1. The Road Commission property at 106 Oak Street is for sale.
2. A survey of the building can be picked up at the Road Commission office off
Tennessee Blvd.
3. We have done an Environmental Assessment and can email it to you upon request.
4. There is a cell tower located on the property. The new owner of the property
would be responsible for negotiating a contract going forward.
5. We will make a collaborative effort with the Finance Office and Road Commission
to advertise the building.
6. The process to bid will be as follows:
a. The property will be advertised February 1, 2022, through February 28, 2022.
b. Sealed bids must be turned into the Wilson County Finance Office on March
l st, 2nd , and 3rd • They must be in by NOON on March 3rd .
c. On March 3, 2022, The Finance Office will open all bids at l :00 p.m. in the
Conference Room. At that time, they will only accept all the bids.
d. The bids will be reviewed by the Road Commission at their regularly scheduled
meeting on March 4, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.
e. The Road Commission reserves the rights to accept any bid or reject all bids.
If you are interested in seeing this property, please contact Ms. Sharon Lackey at
the Road Commission Office, at 615/444-9022.
This property is being sold as is where is.
Property Specifications:
• Lot size is l .74 acres
• Main Building Size: 7,500 Square foot
• Shop Building: 4,000 Square foot
• Property is zoned Residential, but whoever purchases the property can apply
to change the zoning.
• *This will be marketed for the property, not the buildings.
|
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director is requesting sealed
bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID -713- AUTOMATIC DOORS FOR THE
WILSON COUNTY FARM BUREAU EXPO CENTER
MANDATORY PRE-BID MARCH 18, 2022,
AT 9:00 A.M. THE WILSON COUNTY
FARM BUREAU EXPO CENTER LOBBY
BID OPENING DATE MARCH 24, 2022, AT 11:00 A.M.
AT THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN THE
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the
Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street,
Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248.
Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County
Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular
business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid
package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing
Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept
any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with
the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person
shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be
excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of
or be subjected to discrimination under any program or
activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/
PURCHASING AGENT
|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson
County Commission on Monday, February 28, 2022
at 7:00 p.m. or thereafter in the County Commission
room of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East
Main Street Lebanon, Tennessee Items for consideration:
Due to the recent approval of Senate Bill 364
releasing property from Davidson County and being
acquired by Wilson County, it is the responsibility of
Wilson County to assign a zoning classification for
that property. The zoning classification recommended
for the property is (R-1) Rural Residential being
consistent with the established zone district in Wilson
County. The property is identified as 713 General
Kershaw Drive Old Hickory, and is referenced by
Wilson County Tax Map 51”O” Group B Parcel 38.00.
A copy of this request is on file in the Wilson County
Development Services Office/Planning Division at 228
East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 and is
available for inspection during regular business hours.
The rezoning request will be heard on final reading by
the County Commission following the public hearing.
Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.
|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson
County Planning Commission on Friday, February
18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the County Commission
room of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East
Main Street Lebanon, Tennessee. Several divisions
of property and site plans will be heard at this time,
also for consideration, Application by Brian Grover,
SEC INC. with permission from property owner Rick
Reshae to rezone approximately 139.6 acres from (A-1)
Agricultural to (R-1 PUD) Residential Planned Unit
Development Overlay District. The property is located
on Cedar Grove Road & Old Hunters Point Pike
referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 36 Parcel 16.24
and Wilson County Tax 37 Parcel 34.09 For further or
more complete information you may contact the Wilson
County Planning Office at 228 East Main Street,
Lebanon, Tennessee, or you may view the agenda
online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com. Anyone
desiring to comment is requested to attend. Meeting
may be postponed if inclement weather prevails, and
the Wilson County Courthouse is closed.
|