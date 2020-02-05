NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, Claude M. Hicks, Jr. executed a Deed of Trust to Robert L. McDonald, Trustee, dated July 18, 2018, of record in Book 1834, Page 224, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure an indebtedness evidenced by a Promissory Note payable to the order of CedarStone Bank, hereinafter referred to as the ìDeed of Trustî; and
WHEREAS, said conveyance was made for the purpose of securing the payment of certain sums as evidenced by a Promissory Note payable to the order of CedarStone Bank; and,
WHEREAS, Byron M. Gill was appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument dated January 14, 2020, of record in Book 1934, Page 592, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee; and,
WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust provided that in the event of default in payment of the Promissory Note and interest when due, the entire indebtedness shall, at the option of the legal owner or holder of the Note, become due and payable immediately; and,
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Promissory Note, and the indebtedness is now due and in default, and the owner and holder of the Note has declared the entire balance to now be due and payable, demand for payment having been made and refused, the Deed of Trust containing a power of sale in the event of default, the legal owner and holder of the Note has instructed the undersigned Substitute Trustee to foreclose the Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Deed of Trust and Appointment of Substitute Trustee, Byron M. Gill will, on the 25th day of February, 2020, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., local time, offer for sale at the north door of the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, to the last, highest, and best bidder for cash, free from all rights and equities of redemption, homestead, dower, and of all other rights of exemptions of every kind as provided in the Deed of Trust, the following tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Wilson County, Tennessee, together with all appurtenances and improvements thereunto belonging, which property is more particularly described as follows:
Land located in the 6th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being bound and described as follows, to-wit:
Beginning at the southeasterly corner of the tract herein described, being Johnsonís northeast corner, and running thence North 83 deg. 25 min. West 402.5 feet to a point; thence North 9 deg. 0 min. West 320 feet to a point; thence South 87 deg. 41 min. East 404 feet to a point in the westerly margin of Chambersí Road, also known as Minchey Road, thence running with said roadway South 7 deg. 40 min. East 349 feet to the point of beginning, containing 3 acres, more or less, according to survey of Petty & Petty Surveyors, dated December 22, 1972, the same being bounded generally as follows: North by Richard Corder; East by Chambers Road (also known as Minchey Road); South by Johnson; West by Richard Corder.
Being the same property conveyed to Claude M. Hicks, Jr., unmarried, by Warranty Deed from Donna K. Craighead, dated October 21, 2011, of record in Book 1459, Page 2126, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee. Further reference is made to Deed of Trust of record in Book 1834, Page 224, and Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in Book 1934, Page 592, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
The street address of this property is 1470 Hamilton Chambers Road, Lebanon, TN 37087.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above.
The Substitute Trustee will make deed to the purchaser in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose and/or any tenant(s) rights in possession.
Lienholders: CedarStone Bank
Interested parties: Claude M. Hicks, Jr.
If the highest bidder is unable to comply with the terms of the sale, the undersigned reserves the right to sell the property to the next highest bidder able to comply or to readvertise the sale if he so chooses.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This 24th day of January, 2020.
Byron M. Gill, Substitute Trustee
Rochelle, McCulloch & Aulds, PLLC
109 North Castle Heights Avenue
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 443-8773
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Ann Stacy Chapman
CASE NO. #2020PR21
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ann Stacy Chapman, deceased, who died November 23, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 23rd day of January, 2020.
Melissa Fruehling
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Ann Stacy Chapman
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Blake Lawarence
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run January 29, 2020 February 5, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Betty Jean Hartman
CASE NO. #2020PR23
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of betty jean hartman, deceased, who died November 1, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 24th day of January, 2020.
CHARLES H. HARTMAN II
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY JEAN HARTMAN
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. B. ìJACKî FREEDLE
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run January 29, 2020 February 5, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Joseph E. Kerwood
CASE NO. #2019PR375
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of January, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JOSEPH E. KERWOOD, deceased, who died April 27, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 22nd day of January, 2020.
Janet L. Kerwood
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Joseph E. Kerwood
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JOHN G. FAHNER
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run January 29, 2020 February 5, 2020
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust, Assignment of Leases and Rents and Security Agreement dated April 4, 2017, executed by Scott Lumley as Sole Member for 387 East Main LLC, conveying certain real property therein described to BETTY LOU TAYLOR, as Trustee for the use and benefit of Citizens Bank, as same appears of record in the Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee recorded April 10, 2017, at Book 1754, Page 331, and in the Registerís Office Sumner County, Tennessee recorded April 11, 2017, at Book 4512, Page 675;
WHEREAS, Citizens Bank is the true and lawful holder of the debt and has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned John R. Phillips, Jr. having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Registerís Office for Wilson County and Sumner County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given the undersigned, John R. Phillips, Jr., as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 13, 2020, at 12:00 P.M. inside the main entrance of the Sumner County Courthouse, located in Gallatin, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, certain real property situated in Sumner County and Wilson County, Tennessee, and described as follows:
TRACT 1:
Being land in the Fifth Civil District, Hendersonville, Sumner County, Tennessee, located generally south of Gallatin Road (U.S. 31-E), just east of Calendar Lane and being Lot 1, Final Plat, Hederman property, as of record in Plat Book 12, Page 393, R.O.S.C.
Being the property referenced and described fully in the Warranty Deed to 387 East Main LLC, from Marilyn J. Scranton, Co-Trustee and James R. Pilch, Co-Trustee of Trust C Portion of the Donald J. and Marilyn J. Scranton 1979 Living Trust Dated September 13, 1979, of record in Book 4144, Page 344 of the Register's Office for SUMNER County, Tennessee.
Street Address: 387 East Main Street, Hendersonville, Tennessee
Parcel ID: 159K A 020.03 000
TRACT 2:
Land located in Wilson County, Tennessee, and being the property referenced and described fully in the Quitclaim Deed to East Main LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company by Quitclaim Deed from 3950 MJ, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company, recorded in Book 1754, Page 327 in the Registerís Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
Being the same property conveyed to 3950 MJ, LLC, by Quitclaim Deed from RESOLVE FINANCIAL, LLC, A TENNESSEE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY DATED 04/15/2014 of record in Book 1588, page 2187 said Register's Office.
STREET ADDRESS: 3950 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee
Parcel Number: 054 162.00 000
TRACT 3:
Land located in Wilson County, Tennessee, and being the property referenced and described fully in the Quitclaim Deed to 387 EAST MAIN LLC from 2226 MJ, LLC, DATED 04/04/2017 of record in Book 1754 page 329 Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee,
Being the same property conveyed to 2226 MJ, LLC, by deed from EDUARD DYBENKO DATED 03/09/2015 of record in Book 1631 page 513 said Register's Office.
STREET ADDRESS: 2226 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee
Parcel Number: 072I B 012.00 000
In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): 387 EAST MAIN LLC
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Mueller Holdings, LLC, William Mueller, Steve Mull Plumbing, LLC, Steel Biz, Inc., Clear Innovative Solutions, LLC, Cedar Ridge Services, LLC, Scot Billington, Brince Wilford, Elavon, Inc., U S Foodservice, Key West Marketing, Gelt Financial, LLC, Comco-Oneworld, Inc., Serra Chevrolet Buick GMC, Daniel Cleary, James Lachs, David Givens, Associated Masonry Products, Inc., AMP Turnkey, LLC, Leeper Enterprises, Inc., Clair Brothers Audio Enterprises, Inc.
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This the 31st day of January, 2020.
John R. Phillips, Jr., Successor Trustee
117 E. Main St.
Gallatin, Tennessee 37066
(615) 452-8030
Publication Dates for Gallatin News: February 6, 2020; February 13, 2020; February 20, 2020
Publication Dates for Wilson Post: February 5, 2020; February 12, 2020; February 19, 2020
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY, AT LEBANON
TIFFANY DIES,
Petitioner, Custodian
Vs.
KANDY WILLIAMS,
Respondent/Biological Mother,
and
UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent.
IN RE:
GABRIEL WILLIAMS, DOB: 12/23/2019,
A Child Under the Age of Eighteen (18).
Docket No. 20-UN-1
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Preliminary order lodged in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. ß 21-1-203 is appropriate.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Circuit Court for Wilson County. Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, Tiffany Dies, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent, Unknown Father, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated that the residence of Respondents are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall:
I. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee.
The Copy of this order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
The copy of this Order that is published, shall further notify Respondent, Unknown Father, that they must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if they do not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default Judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Barry Tatum.
The Juvenile Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this Order for Publication to the Wilson Post.
Entered this the 17th day of January, 2020.
JUDGE BARRY TATUM
APPROVED FOR ENTRY
TIFFANY D. HAGAR, #29190
Attorney for Petitioner
Hagar & Phillips, PLLc
207 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615)784-4558
(615)784-4590 (FAX)
Wilson Post
02/05/2019, 02/12/2019, 02/19/2019, 02/26/2019
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Erika Gregorio Vazquez
CASE NO: 2019DV286
Plaintiff
VS
Aurelio Rivera Barrera
Defendant
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Aurelio Gregorio Vazquez is a non resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the WILSON POST a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Thomas Jay Brown, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 2604 Nolensville Pike -Suite C, Nashville TN 37211 A copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the Circuit Court Clerk on or before March 5, 2019 at his office in Nashville, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 17th day of January 2020.
DEBBIE MOSS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
Robert J. Turner Attorney for Plaintiff
WILSON POST
02/05/2019, 02/12/2019, 02/19/2019, 02/26/2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Sandra Rogillio Hull
CASE NO. #2020PR28
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SANDRA ROGILLIO HULL, deceased, who died November 11, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 30th day of January, 2020.
CHRISTOPHER LESLIE HULL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SANDRA ROGILLIO HULL
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run February 5, 2020 February 12, 2020
PUBLICATION NOTICE
KEVIN RANDALL MARTIN,
Plaintiff,
vs.
BRITTANY ANN MARQUEZ MARTIN,
Case No. 2019-CV-325
Defendant.
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiffís Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant, Brittany Ann Marquez Martin, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant to serve upon Michael K. Walker, Attorney, 341 Harrison Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37219, a copy of her answer to the Complaint on or before March 28, 2020, and to also file her answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If the Defendant fails to do so, judgment by default will be taken against her on April 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 29th day of January 2020.
BARBARA WEBB, Clerk & Master
Michael K. Walker, Attorney for Plaintiff
PUBLICATION DATES:February 5, 2020
February 12, 2020
February 19, 2020
February 26, 2020
