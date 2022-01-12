MICHAEL JOHN LADISA AND ROBIN ALICE ROBERTS LADISA
PETITIONERS
V.
CANDICE CARRASCO,
RESPONDENT
CASE NO. 2021-CV-235
IN THIS ACTION IT APPEARING TO THE SATISFACTION OF THE COURT FROM THE PETITIONERS' PETITION AND MOTION, THAT THE RESPONDENT, CANDICE CARRASCO, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS IS UNKNOWN SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED; IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED THAT PUBLICATION BE MADE IN THE WILSON POST, A NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED IN THE TOWN OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, FOR FOUR CONSECUTIVE WEEKS, COMMANDING SAID RESPONDENT, CANDICE CARRASCO, TO SERVE UPON: CALLIE K. HINSON OF NEAL & HARWELL, PLC, PETITIONERS' ATTORNEY, WHOSE ADDRESS IS 1201 DEMONBREUN STREET, SUITE, 1000, NASHVILLE, TN 37203, A COPY OF ANSWER TO THE PETITION ON OR BEFORE FEBRUARY 14, 2022, ALSO FILE AN ANSWER TO THE PETITTION WITH THE CLERK AND MASTER AT HER OFFICE IN LEBANON, TN, ACCORDING TO LAW. IF YOU FAIL TO DO SO, JUDGEMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU ON MARCH 8, 2022, AT 9:00 AM IN THE CHANCERY COURTROOM IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.
THIS IS THE 13TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2021.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
CALLIE HINSON
ATTORNEY FOR THE PETITIONERS
PUBLICATION DATES:
12/22/21, 12/29/2021, 1/5/2022, 1/12/2022
NOTICE
Case No. 21AD469
In The Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee
In Re: The Adoption of a Mate Child Whose Name for Purposes of This Proceeding is: Beau Barrett Rosshirt (DOB: 05/14/2014)
Lauren Lynette Rosshirt and Jared Robert Young, Petitioners
V.
Michael Patrick Rosshift, Respondent
In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent, Michael Patrick Rosshirt's, residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, as required by law, in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee, notifying Respondent, Michael Patrick Rosshirt, tb file an answer with this court and a copy to Petitioners' attorney, Melanie R. Bean, whose address is 137 Public Square, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication, exclusive of the last date of publication. If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Adoption by Step-Parent. This 8th day of December, 2021.
Debbie Moss, Circuit Court Clerk
12/22/2021, 12/29/2021, 1/5/2022, 1/12/2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF
A.M.B
A child
CASE NO. 41-JU-19-650.02
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: Aubrie Allen Binkley, father of the minor child, A.M.B.
You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to A.M.B., a child born on May 2, 2016 at Crockett Hospital in Lawrenceburg, TN. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk, 200 S. Court Street, Florence, AL 35630 (256-760-5713) and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sara N. Holmes, P.O. Box 1081, Florence, AL 35631 within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should you desire a court-appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Court at the address provided above.
Missy Homan
Circuit Clerk
12/29/2021 01/5/2022 01/12/2022 01/19/2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF
G.A.B.,
A child
CASE NO. 41-JU-19-649.02
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: Aubrie Allen Binkley, father of the minor child, G.A.B.
You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to G.A.B., a child born on November 19, 2012 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk, 200 S. Court Street, Florence, AL 35630 (256-760-5713) and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sara N. Holmes, P.O. Box 1081, Florence, AL 35631 within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should you desire a court-appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Court at the address provided above.
Circuit Clerk
Missy Homan
Wilson Post
12/29/2021 01/5/2022 01/12/2022 01/19/2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MACIEJ JACZYNSKI
CASE NO. 2021PR383
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Maciej Jaczynski, deceased, who died on August 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 12, 2022
LEVA IDELKHANI
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MACIEJ JACZYNSKI
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Chris Beauchamp
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 01-12-22 & 1-19-22
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on February 17, 2022 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CHRISTINA L. BULLINGTON AND CHRISTOPHER R. BULLINGTON, to Allen E. Schwartz, Esq., Trustee, on October 18, 2002, at Record Book 942, Page 1789-1796 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: HSBC Bank USA, National Association as trustee for MASTR Reperforming Loan Trust 2005-1
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 6, on the plan of Green Acres, Section 2, as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 16, Page 616, in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
Being the same property conveyed to Christopher R. Bullington and Christina L. Bullington, husband and wife, by Deed of Record in Book 942, Page 1787, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Tax ID: 51 N G 6.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: CHRISTINA L. BULLINGTON AND CHRISTOPHER R. BULLINGTON
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 400 Tyne Blvd, Old Hickory, TN 37138, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO COMENITY BANK
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 19-000058-370-3
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2022 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19, 2022 AT 3:00 PM IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
CITY OF LEBANON
NOTICE TO CONSULTANT ENGINEERS
REGARDING LETTERS OF INTEREST
AND REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Project Name: Cedar City Pedestrian Access
& Safety Improvements
PIN: 129816.01
FEDERAL PROJECT NUMBER: TBD
STATE PROJECT NUMBER: TBD
The City of Lebanon, Tennessee, an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer, seeks
to retain the services of a professional engineering consulting firm to provide Preliminary
Engineering & Design (PE-NEPA and PE-DESIGN) as well as Construction Engineering
Inspection (CEI) services related to the Cedar City Pedestrian Access & Safety Improvements
Project in Lebanon, Tennessee. The construction work to be completed would include
minor improvements to the existing Cedar City Trail which include upgrading the
existing bridge rail on N Castle Heights. Additionally, the project will include the construction
of approximately 1,700 L.F. of new 5’ wide sidewalk with a grass strip on the North/
West side of North Castle Heights Avenue around the intersection of State Route 26 (West
Baddour Parkway) & North Castle Heights Avenue that would connect to the City’s existing
sidewalk/greenway network. Additionally, this project includes pedestrian improvements
consisting of application of pavement markings, ADA truncated dome replacement, curb
ramp installation, signal controller and cabinet replacement, installation of ADA/PROWAG
compliant signage, and installation of countdown pedestrian signals with audible push buttons
at the following locations:
• Intersection of State Route 26 (West Baddour Parkway) & North Castle Heights Avenue
• Intersection of State Route 24 (West Main Street) & S Tarver Avenue
• Intersection of State Route 24 (West Main Street) & Greenwood Street
• Intersection of State Route 24 (West Main Street) & Maple Street
• Intersection of State Route 24 (East Main Street) & College Street
• Intersection of State Route 24 (East Main Street) & Cedar Street
This project (PIN No. 129816.01) is a City of Lebanon, locally managed transportation alternatives
project, which will receive funding from federal and local sources thru the Tennessee
Department of Transportation. Any award of a contract for engineering services will be by
phase and is subject to availability of funding. It is mandated that all work shall adhere to
all applicable Federal and TDOT policies, procedures and regulations. The project shall be
accomplished in accordance with TDOT Local Programs guidelines. The professional consultant
engineering consulting firm must be on TDOT’s pre-approved list or have a completed
pre-qualification form filed with TDOT by the deadline for the Letters of Interest. The
prequalified firm must have unlimited status.
The successful firm will be determined using the Phase 1 and Phase II selection method
specified in TDOTs Consultant Selection Policy (Local Government Guidelines Form 1-2).
For Phase I Evaluation, Letters of Interest will be received until 2:00 p.m., February 2, 2022
at the offices of the City of Lebanon Engineering Department, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.,
Suite 300, Lebanon, Tennessee. Letters of Interest received by said time will be opened and
reviewed for consideration. Letters received after said time will not be evaluated.
Letters of Interest should be mailed to Kristen Rice, P.E., City of Lebanon Engineering Department,
200 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 300, Lebanon, TN 37087 or can be submitted
electronically at kristen.rice@lebanontn.org. The submitter shall be responsible for their
early delivery. Mailed and hand-delivered Letters of Interest should be labeled “Cedar City
Pedestrian Access & Safety Improvements Project, Proposal Enclosed – 2/2/22”. Each firm
shall provide two (2) copies of their submission. Electronically submitted Letters of Interest
should be sent with the subject line “Cedar City Pedestrian Access & Safety Improvements
Project, Proposal Enclosed – 2/2/22” to Kristen Rice at kristen.rice@lebanontn.org.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6361, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on December 21, 2021, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed Future
Land Use Plan Amendment for about 28.8 acres at 76
properties of the Bluebird Urban Renewal Subdivision,
Bluebird Urban Renewal 2 Subdivision, and Your
Subdivision from FLH4 and RXH to FLH3 in Ward 2.
The public hearing for the proposed rezoning is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
(TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed
rezoning are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6362, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on December 21, 2021, in the Council Chambers or
remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed rezoning for
about 28.8 acres at 76 properties of the Bluebird Urban
Renewal Subdivision, Bluebird Urban Renewal 2 Subdivision,
and Your Subdivision from R2 to RS12 in Ward
2. The public hearing for the proposed rezoning is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
(TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed
rezoning are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6363, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or
remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment
of Zoning Code Table 14.807-1 Sidewalk Matrix
to reflect the existing standards set in Section 14.805-8
Specific Landscape Standards. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6364, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or
remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed amendment
of Zoning Code Section 14.601-C. CS-Commercial
Service to add Group Assembly as a conditional use. The
public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson
County Planning Commission on Friday, January 21,
2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the County Commission room of
the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street
Lebanon, Tennessee. Several divisions of property and
site plans will be heard at this time, also for consideration,
Due to the recent approval of Senate Bill 364
releasing property from Davidson County and being
acquired by Wilson County, it is the responsibility of
Wilson County to assign a zoning classification for
that property. The zoning classification recommended
for the property is (R-1) Rural Residential being
consistent with the established zone district in Wilson
County. The property is formerly identified as 713
and 715 General Kershaw Drive Old Hickory, Tennessee.
Meeting may be postponed if inclement weather
prevails, and the Wilson County Courthouse is closed.
For further or more complete information you may
contact the Wilson County Planning Office at 228 East
Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or you may view the
agenda online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com.
Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.
