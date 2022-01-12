MICHAEL JOHN LADISA AND ROBIN ALICE ROBERTS LADISA

PETITIONERS

V.

CANDICE CARRASCO,

RESPONDENT

CASE NO. 2021-CV-235

IN THIS ACTION IT APPEARING TO THE SATISFACTION OF THE COURT FROM THE PETITIONERS' PETITION AND MOTION, THAT THE RESPONDENT, CANDICE CARRASCO, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS IS UNKNOWN SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS  OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED; IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED THAT PUBLICATION BE MADE IN THE WILSON POST, A NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED IN THE TOWN OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, FOR FOUR CONSECUTIVE WEEKS, COMMANDING SAID RESPONDENT, CANDICE CARRASCO, TO SERVE UPON: CALLIE K. HINSON OF NEAL & HARWELL, PLC, PETITIONERS' ATTORNEY, WHOSE ADDRESS IS 1201 DEMONBREUN STREET, SUITE, 1000, NASHVILLE, TN 37203, A COPY OF ANSWER TO THE PETITION ON OR BEFORE FEBRUARY 14, 2022, ALSO FILE AN ANSWER TO THE PETITTION WITH THE CLERK AND MASTER AT  HER OFFICE IN LEBANON, TN, ACCORDING TO LAW. IF YOU FAIL TO DO SO, JUDGEMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU ON MARCH 8, 2022, AT 9:00 AM IN THE CHANCERY COURTROOM IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

THIS IS THE 13TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2021.

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

CALLIE HINSON

ATTORNEY FOR THE PETITIONERS

PUBLICATION DATES:

12/22/21, 12/29/2021, 1/5/2022, 1/12/2022

|

NOTICE

Case No. 21AD469

In The Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee

In Re: The Adoption of a Mate Child Whose Name for Purposes of This Proceeding is: Beau Barrett Rosshirt (DOB: 05/14/2014)

Lauren Lynette Rosshirt and Jared Robert Young, Petitioners

 V.

Michael Patrick Rosshift, Respondent

In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent, Michael Patrick Rosshirt's, residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, as required by law, in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee, notifying Respondent, Michael Patrick Rosshirt, tb file an answer with this court and a copy to Petitioners' attorney, Melanie R. Bean, whose address is 137 Public Square, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication, exclusive of the last date of publication. If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Adoption by Step-Parent. This  8th  day of December, 2021.

Debbie Moss, Circuit Court Clerk

12/22/2021, 12/29/2021, 1/5/2022, 1/12/2022

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF

A.M.B

A child

CASE NO. 41-JU-19-650.02

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

TO:  Aubrie Allen Binkley, father of the minor child, A.M.B.

You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to A.M.B., a child born on May 2, 2016 at Crockett Hospital in Lawrenceburg, TN. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk, 200 S. Court Street, Florence, AL 35630 (256-760-5713) and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sara N. Holmes, P.O. Box 1081, Florence, AL 35631 within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should you desire a court-appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Court at the address provided above.

Missy Homan

Circuit Clerk

12/29/2021  01/5/2022  01/12/2022  01/19/2022

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF         

G.A.B., 

A child

CASE NO. 41-JU-19-649.02

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

TO:  Aubrie Allen Binkley, father of the minor child, G.A.B.

You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to G.A.B., a child born on November 19, 2012 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk, 200 S. Court Street, Florence, AL 35630 (256-760-5713) and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sara N. Holmes, P.O. Box 1081, Florence, AL 35631 within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should you desire a court-appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Court at the address provided above.

Circuit Clerk

Missy Homan

Wilson Post

12/29/2021  01/5/2022  01/12/2022  01/19/2022

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MACIEJ JACZYNSKI

CASE NO.  2021PR383

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Maciej Jaczynski, deceased, who died on August 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or

 (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 12, 2022                                                             

LEVA IDELKHANI

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MACIEJ JACZYNSKI

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Chris Beauchamp

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         01-12-22 & 1-19-22                         

|

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on February 17, 2022 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CHRISTINA L. BULLINGTON AND CHRISTOPHER R. BULLINGTON, to Allen E. Schwartz, Esq., Trustee, on October 18, 2002, at Record Book 942, Page 1789-1796 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: HSBC Bank USA, National Association as trustee for MASTR Reperforming Loan Trust 2005-1

The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 6, on the plan of Green Acres, Section 2, as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 16, Page 616, in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Being the same property conveyed to Christopher R. Bullington and Christina L. Bullington, husband and wife, by Deed of Record in Book 942, Page 1787, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

Tax ID:  51 N G 6.00

Current Owner(s) of Property:  CHRISTINA L. BULLINGTON AND CHRISTOPHER R. BULLINGTON

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 400 Tyne Blvd, Old Hickory, TN 37138, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO COMENITY BANK

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  19-000058-370-3

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2022 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19, 2022 AT 3:00 PM IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

CITY OF LEBANON

NOTICE TO CONSULTANT ENGINEERS

REGARDING LETTERS OF INTEREST

AND REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Project Name: Cedar City Pedestrian Access

& Safety Improvements

PIN: 129816.01

FEDERAL PROJECT NUMBER: TBD

STATE PROJECT NUMBER: TBD

The City of Lebanon, Tennessee, an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer, seeks

to retain the services of a professional engineering consulting firm to provide Preliminary

Engineering & Design (PE-NEPA and PE-DESIGN) as well as Construction Engineering

Inspection (CEI) services related to the Cedar City Pedestrian Access & Safety Improvements

Project in Lebanon, Tennessee. The construction work to be completed would include

minor improvements to the existing Cedar City Trail which include upgrading the

existing bridge rail on N Castle Heights. Additionally, the project will include the construction

of approximately 1,700 L.F. of new 5’ wide sidewalk with a grass strip on the North/

West side of North Castle Heights Avenue around the intersection of State Route 26 (West

Baddour Parkway) & North Castle Heights Avenue that would connect to the City’s existing

sidewalk/greenway network. Additionally, this project includes pedestrian improvements

consisting of application of pavement markings, ADA truncated dome replacement, curb

ramp installation, signal controller and cabinet replacement, installation of ADA/PROWAG

compliant signage, and installation of countdown pedestrian signals with audible push buttons

at the following locations:

• Intersection of State Route 26 (West Baddour Parkway) & North Castle Heights Avenue

• Intersection of State Route 24 (West Main Street) & S Tarver Avenue

• Intersection of State Route 24 (West Main Street) & Greenwood Street

• Intersection of State Route 24 (West Main Street) & Maple Street

• Intersection of State Route 24 (East Main Street) & College Street

• Intersection of State Route 24 (East Main Street) & Cedar Street

This project (PIN No. 129816.01) is a City of Lebanon, locally managed transportation alternatives

project, which will receive funding from federal and local sources thru the Tennessee

Department of Transportation. Any award of a contract for engineering services will be by

phase and is subject to availability of funding. It is mandated that all work shall adhere to

all applicable Federal and TDOT policies, procedures and regulations. The project shall be

accomplished in accordance with TDOT Local Programs guidelines. The professional consultant

engineering consulting firm must be on TDOT’s pre-approved list or have a completed

pre-qualification form filed with TDOT by the deadline for the Letters of Interest. The

prequalified firm must have unlimited status.

The successful firm will be determined using the Phase 1 and Phase II selection method

specified in TDOTs Consultant Selection Policy (Local Government Guidelines Form 1-2).

For Phase I Evaluation, Letters of Interest will be received until 2:00 p.m., February 2, 2022

at the offices of the City of Lebanon Engineering Department, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.,

Suite 300, Lebanon, Tennessee. Letters of Interest received by said time will be opened and

reviewed for consideration. Letters received after said time will not be evaluated.

Letters of Interest should be mailed to Kristen Rice, P.E., City of Lebanon Engineering Department,

200 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 300, Lebanon, TN 37087 or can be submitted

electronically at kristen.rice@lebanontn.org. The submitter shall be responsible for their

early delivery. Mailed and hand-delivered Letters of Interest should be labeled “Cedar City

Pedestrian Access & Safety Improvements Project, Proposal Enclosed – 2/2/22”. Each firm

shall provide two (2) copies of their submission. Electronically submitted Letters of Interest

should be sent with the subject line “Cedar City Pedestrian Access & Safety Improvements

Project, Proposal Enclosed – 2/2/22” to Kristen Rice at kristen.rice@lebanontn.org.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6361, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on December 21, 2021, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed Future

Land Use Plan Amendment for about 28.8 acres at 76

properties of the Bluebird Urban Renewal Subdivision,

Bluebird Urban Renewal 2 Subdivision, and Your

Subdivision from FLH4 and RXH to FLH3 in Ward 2.

The public hearing for the proposed rezoning is being

conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee

(TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed

rezoning are available for inspection at the following

locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering

Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights

Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at

444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6362, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on December 21, 2021, in the Council Chambers or

remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments

from the citizens on the proposed rezoning for

about 28.8 acres at 76 properties of the Bluebird Urban

Renewal Subdivision, Bluebird Urban Renewal 2 Subdivision,

and Your Subdivision from R2 to RS12 in Ward

2. The public hearing for the proposed rezoning is being

conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee

(TCA 13-7-203 and 13-7-204) and the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee. Copies of the map showing the proposed

rezoning are available for inspection at the following

locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering

Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights

Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at

444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6363, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on February 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or

remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment

of Zoning Code Table 14.807-1 Sidewalk Matrix

to reflect the existing standards set in Section 14.805-8

Specific Landscape Standards. The public hearing for the

proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to

the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and

the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed

amendment are available for inspection at the following

locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering

Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights

Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at

444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6364, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on February 1, 2021, in the Council Chambers or

remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments

from the citizens on the proposed amendment

of Zoning Code Section 14.601-C. CS-Commercial

Service to add Group Assembly as a conditional use. The

public hearing for the proposed amendment is being

conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee

Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.

Copies of the proposed amendment are available for

inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon

Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office

at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be

addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public

is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation in

programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA

Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held before the Wilson

County Planning Commission on Friday, January 21,

2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the County Commission room of

the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street

Lebanon, Tennessee. Several divisions of property and

site plans will be heard at this time, also for consideration,

Due to the recent approval of Senate Bill 364

releasing property from Davidson County and being

acquired by Wilson County, it is the responsibility of

Wilson County to assign a zoning classification for

that property. The zoning classification recommended

for the property is (R-1) Rural Residential being

consistent with the established zone district in Wilson

County. The property is formerly identified as 713

and 715 General Kershaw Drive Old Hickory, Tennessee.

Meeting may be postponed if inclement weather

prevails, and the Wilson County Courthouse is closed.

For further or more complete information you may

contact the Wilson County Planning Office at 228 East

Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or you may view the

agenda online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com.

Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.

|

