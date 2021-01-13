IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

AT LEBANON

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF:

DAMARION ORLANDEZ WALKER

DOB: 05/10/2008

JAVALYN QUNTA ROBINSON and husband,

BRANDON LEMOND ROBINSON,

Petitioners, 

vs. 

ERVIN DEANTUANE WALKER,

Respondent.

Case No.20-AD-589 

ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

This cause came to be heard without a hearing on the Is' day of December 2020, on the Motion of the Petitioners to allow them to obtain service by publication against the Respondent. The Court finds the Motion is well taken and should be granted.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that the Petitioners, Javalyn Qunta Robinson and Brandon Lemond Robinson, are hereby allowed

to obtain service by publication against the Respondent.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that said publication shall run in the Wilson Post.

ENTERED this the 17th  day of December 2020.

CLARA BYRD,  JUDGE

APPROVED FOR ENTRY: MARSHALL & ASSOCIATES, PLLC

ELLIS H. MARSHALL, III (BPR #22519)

 Attorney for Petitioners

10574 Lebanon Road

Mt Juliet, TN 37122

(615)885-4335

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing document has been mailed via US Postal Service to, postage prepaid to the Respondent, General Mail, 130 Inverness Plaza, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, on this the 9th of December 2020.

ELLIS H. MARSHALL, III

Wilson Post 12/29/20, 01/06/21,01/13/21, 01/20/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARVIN MANCUSO

CASE NO. #2020PR502

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARVIN MANCUSO, deceased, who died September 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 6th day of January, 2021.

SHARON LEE ROUSH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARVIN MANCUSO

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  1/13/2021   1/20/2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GORDON RAPHAEL WATHEN

CASE NO.  2020PR489

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Gordon Raphael Wathen, deceased, who died on September 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 11, 2021

TREVOR DEAN WATHEN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GORDON RAPHAEL WATHEN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 1-13-21 & 1-20-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES DONALD COOK

CASE NO. 2020PR506  

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Donald Cook, deceased, who died on October 24, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 11, 2021

WANDA KAY COOK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES DONALD COOK

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/13/21 and 1/20/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LINDELL RAY FLYNN

CASE NO. 2020PR505  

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lindell Ray Flynn, deceased, who died on October 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 11, 2021

PEGGY SUE FLYNN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LINDELL RAY FLYNNDECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/13/21 and 1/20/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: LILLIAN V. WATSON

CASE NO. #2021PR7

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of LILLIAN V. WATSON, deceased, who died December 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 6th day of January, 2021.

MILDRED D. WYNNE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LILLIAN V. WATSON

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. TYLER WHITAKER

ATTORNEY

Wilson Post

Date to run 1/13/21   1/20/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF AUDREY O. MOORE

CASE NO. 2020PR504  

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Audrey O. Moore, deceased, who died on November 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 11, 2021

BARRY WAYNE MOORE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF AUDREY O. MOOREDECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/13/21 and 1/20/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LUCY MAE SMITH

CASE NO. #2021PR3

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th  day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of LUCY MAE SMITH, deceased, who died September 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 6th  day of January, 2021.

ROBERT W. SMITH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LUCY MAE SMITH

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 1/13/2021  1/20/2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ALVAH JAMES SMITH

CASE NO.  2020PR491

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Alvah James Smith, deceased, who died on November 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 11, 2021

ANDREA JEAN SHAW

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ALVAH JAMES SMITH

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 1-13-21 & 1-20-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY ANN HARDY

CASE NO.  2021PR1

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARY ANN HARDY, deceased, who died on December 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 11, 2021

JENNIFER HARDY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY ANN HARDY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 1/13/21 & 1/20/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM O. LUCAS

CASE NO. #2021PR4

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIAM O. LUCAS, deceased, who died December 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 6th  day of January, 2021.

LENA ARICE LUCAS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM O. LUCAS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST Date to run   January 13, 2021 January 20, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF TERRY HUGH LIGON

CASE NO.  2020PR492

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Terry Hugh Ligon, deceased, who died on November 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 11, 2021

JOY P. HENLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF TERRY HUGH LIGON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 1/13/21 and 1/20/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTY LARSON PURYEAR

CASE NO. 2020PR484  

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Larson Puryear, deceased, who died on November 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 11, 2021

JANET GAYLE PURYEAR MCCLUSKEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BETTY LARSON PURYEAR 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/13/21 and 1/20/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DAVID REESE HUGHES

CASE NO. #2021PR507

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th  day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DAVID REESE HUGHES, deceased, who died November 30, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 6th  day of January, 2021.

KRYSTAL LYNN BLAND

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DAVID REESE HUGHES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ASHLEY D. STEARNS

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST Date to run    1/13/2021    1/20/2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARVIN THREAPLETON

CASE NO. 2020PR501 

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Marvin Threapleton, deceased, who died on September 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 11, 2021

BRENDA THREAPLETON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARVIN THREAPLETON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

James Addison Barry, Jr., Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/13/21 and 1/20/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DORTHEA H. MULLOY

CASE NO. 2020PR503 

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dorthea H. Mulloy, deceased, who died on December 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 11, 2021

JOSEPH MULLOY, II

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DORTHEA H. MULLOYDECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Kayla M. Horvath, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/13/21 and 1/20/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BEVERLY J. LANGLEY

CASE NO. #2021PR497

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH  day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BEVERLY J. LANGLEY, deceased, who died October 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 6th  day of January, 2021.

DAVID W. LANGLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BEBVERLY J. LANGLEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TIMOTHY L. TAKACS

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   1/13/2021  1/20/2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY LOUISE FRANCIS

CASE NO. 2020PR511 

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Mary Louis Francis, deceased, who died on October 29, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 11, 2021

BILLIE DALE WALKER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY LOUISE FRANCIS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TIFFANY D. HAGAR, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/13/21 and 1/20/21

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON

KLIFFORD ALLEN MATTHEWS

Petitioner 

vs

LILLIAN ROSE SHIELDS

Respondent

Docket No. 2020-DV-360

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

IT APPEARING it THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate.

IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:

1. A full notice shall appear in the Wilson Post with the following text:

PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, KLIFFORD ALLEN MATTHEWS has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioners have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.

The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if she does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judie Clara Byrd.

The Circuit Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for

Publication to the Wilson Post.

ENTERED this the 11 day of December, 2020

Judge Clara Byrd

January 13,2021 

January 20,2021

January 27, 2011

February 3, 2021

Approved for Entry:

STAN BENNETT, #22678

Attorney for Petitioner

108 North Church St

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 962-7606

(615) 962-7619 (FAX)

stan@stanbennettlaw.com

Certificate of Service

I hereby certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been sent via First Class United States Mail, postage prepaid to the last know address of Lillian Rose Sheilds, Respondent/Wife, 1781 Kennedy Creek Rd., Auburntown, TN 37016, on this 9th day of December, 2020

STAN BENNETT, #22679

Attorney for Petitioner

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 12, 2008, executed by William C Bozarth, an unmarried man to Michelle Wood, Trustee, for Citifinancial Services, Inc., its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on March 13, 2008, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1296, Page 662, and Instrument 08362726.WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO-WIT: A HOUSE AND LOT SITUATE AND LYING IN THE 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAME BEING LOCATED IN THE MOSS SUBDIVISION, IN LEBANON, WEST OF SOUTH TARVER STREET, THE SAME BEING ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE STREET, OR RIGHT-OF-WAY LEADING FROM SAID SUBDIVISION EASTWARDLY TO SOUTH TARVER STREET, BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN DRIVEN IN THE GROUND AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THIS PROPERTY AT THE INTERSECTION OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, RUNNING THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION 88 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE ANNIE MCCLAIN PROPERTY; THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION WITH THE MCCLAIN PROPERTY LINE AND THE LINE OF THIS PROPERTY 67 1/2 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUNNING NORTHWARDLY 100 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF THE BINGHAM PROPERTY (FORMERLY TURNER YOUNG); THENCE RUNNING IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION 22 1/2 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THIS PROPERTY WHERE SAME INTERSECTS WITH THE BINGHAM (TURNER YOUNG) PROPERTY; THENCE RUNNING SOUTHWARDLY 188 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY OR ROAD, TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUNNING EASTWARDLY WITH THE MEANDERS OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY 90 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, AND BEING BOUNDED GENERALLY ON THE NORTH BY BINGHAM (FORMERLY YOUNG); EAST BY FREEMAN; SOUTH BY RIGHT-OF-WAY OR ROAD; WEST BY NEAL. BEING THE SAME FEE SIMPLE PROPERTY CONVEYED BY DEED FROM JAMES F. ROBINSON and PEGGY F. ROBINSON HUSBAND AND WIFE TO WILLIAM C. BOZARTH, DATED 11/24/1967 RECORDED ON 11/27/1967 IN BOOK 179, PAGE 148 IN WILSON COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF TN. (ALSO CONVEYED TO HELEN C BOZARTH TENANTS BY ENTIRETY, HELEN C BOZARTH HAVING DEPARTED THIS LIFE ON OR ABOUT 02/27/2001, THEREBY VESTING FEE SIMPLE TITLE IN WILLIAM C. BOZARTH). Parcel ID: 068F C 01600 000 Commonly known as 101 Moss Ct, Lebanon, TN 37087 The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall controlCurrent Owner(s) of Property: Bonnie B. Poley Other Interested Parties: William C Bozarth; Estate of William C Bozarth; Heir(s) of William C Bozarth, if any This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Bonnie B. Poley; William C Bozarth; Estate of William C Bozarth; and Heir(s) of William C Bozarth, if any. If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.  All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose.  Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT.  ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 

Clear Recon LLC Substitute Trustee

651 East 4th Street Suite 200 

Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Phone: (877) 319-8840

File No: 2191-2000A

Newspaper: The Wilson Post

Publication Dates:  1/13/2021, 1/20/2021, 1/27/2021

The Board of Commissioners

of the Water & Wastewater

Authority of Wilson County

will meet Thursday, January

21, 2021 at 4:00 PM at the

office of the Water Authority,

located at

680 Maddox Simpson Parkway,

Lebanon, TN.

Chris Leauber

Executive Director

This institution is an equal

opportunity provider and

employer.

Notice of Availability: Draft Environmental Assessment (EA): In accordance with the National

Environmental Policy Act, the Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice has completed a Draft

Environmental Assessment (EA) evaluating whether to continue to fund Research Triangle Institute (RTI)

to administer the Criminal Justice Testing and Evaluation Consortium (CJTEC). The purpose of this EA

is to analyze whether the proposed action would have significant impacts on the environment including

air quality, noise, hazardous materials and waste, land use, human population, and endangered species.

The Draft EA is available upon request. Please send an email request to info@clarkgroupllc.com. The

Draft EA will be provided in electronic format unless a hard copy is specifically requested.

Project Title: Criminal Justice Testing and Evaluation Consortium (CJTEC)

Project Proponent: NIJ

Project Location(s):

• Research Triangle Institute (RTI) International: 3040 E. Cornwallis Rd, Research Triangle Park,

Durham County, NC 27709

• National Technical Systems (NTS) Chesapeake: 4603 Compass Point Rd., Belcamp, Harford

County, MD 21017

• National Technical Systems (NTS) Wichita: 7447 W. 33rd St., Sedgwick County, Wichita, KS

67205

• Oregon Ballistics Laboratories (OBL), LLC: 2873 22nd St. SE, Salem, Marion County, OR 97302

• Remar, Inc., a Fidelitone Company: 6200 E. Division Street, Wilson County, Lebanon, TN 37090

Project Description: The proposed action considered under this Draft EA is for NIJ to continue to provide

funding to RTI, International to administer CJTEC. NIJ’s CJTEC helps to ensure the safety, effectiveness

and efficiency of technologies and practices employed by criminal justice agencies. Project activities include

standards development and compliance testing at three laboratories for ballistic resistance of body armor, stab

resistance of personal body armor, and autoloading pistols, and the storage of tested body armor. No formal

mitigation or monitoring measures were identified as a result of the analysis completed for the Draft EA

NIJ is accepting comments on this EA through January 21, 2020. Comments should be submitted to

Steven Schuetz, NIJ NEPA Coordinator, at steven.schuetz@usdoj.gov.

January 6, 2020

|

 

