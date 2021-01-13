IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
AT LEBANON
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF:
DAMARION ORLANDEZ WALKER
DOB: 05/10/2008
JAVALYN QUNTA ROBINSON and husband,
BRANDON LEMOND ROBINSON,
Petitioners,
vs.
ERVIN DEANTUANE WALKER,
Respondent.
Case No.20-AD-589
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
This cause came to be heard without a hearing on the Is' day of December 2020, on the Motion of the Petitioners to allow them to obtain service by publication against the Respondent. The Court finds the Motion is well taken and should be granted.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that the Petitioners, Javalyn Qunta Robinson and Brandon Lemond Robinson, are hereby allowed
to obtain service by publication against the Respondent.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that said publication shall run in the Wilson Post.
ENTERED this the 17th day of December 2020.
CLARA BYRD, JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY: MARSHALL & ASSOCIATES, PLLC
ELLIS H. MARSHALL, III (BPR #22519)
Attorney for Petitioners
10574 Lebanon Road
Mt Juliet, TN 37122
(615)885-4335
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing document has been mailed via US Postal Service to, postage prepaid to the Respondent, General Mail, 130 Inverness Plaza, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, on this the 9th of December 2020.
ELLIS H. MARSHALL, III
Wilson Post 12/29/20, 01/06/21,01/13/21, 01/20/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARVIN MANCUSO
CASE NO. #2020PR502
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARVIN MANCUSO, deceased, who died September 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 6th day of January, 2021.
SHARON LEE ROUSH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARVIN MANCUSO
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 1/13/2021 1/20/2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GORDON RAPHAEL WATHEN
CASE NO. 2020PR489
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Gordon Raphael Wathen, deceased, who died on September 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 11, 2021
TREVOR DEAN WATHEN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GORDON RAPHAEL WATHEN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-13-21 & 1-20-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES DONALD COOK
CASE NO. 2020PR506
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Donald Cook, deceased, who died on October 24, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 11, 2021
WANDA KAY COOK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES DONALD COOK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/13/21 and 1/20/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LINDELL RAY FLYNN
CASE NO. 2020PR505
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lindell Ray Flynn, deceased, who died on October 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 11, 2021
PEGGY SUE FLYNN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LINDELL RAY FLYNNDECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/13/21 and 1/20/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: LILLIAN V. WATSON
CASE NO. #2021PR7
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of LILLIAN V. WATSON, deceased, who died December 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 6th day of January, 2021.
MILDRED D. WYNNE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LILLIAN V. WATSON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER
ATTORNEY
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/13/21 1/20/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF AUDREY O. MOORE
CASE NO. 2020PR504
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Audrey O. Moore, deceased, who died on November 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 11, 2021
BARRY WAYNE MOORE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF AUDREY O. MOOREDECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/13/21 and 1/20/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LUCY MAE SMITH
CASE NO. #2021PR3
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of LUCY MAE SMITH, deceased, who died September 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 6th day of January, 2021.
ROBERT W. SMITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LUCY MAE SMITH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 1/13/2021 1/20/2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ALVAH JAMES SMITH
CASE NO. 2020PR491
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Alvah James Smith, deceased, who died on November 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 11, 2021
ANDREA JEAN SHAW
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ALVAH JAMES SMITH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-13-21 & 1-20-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY ANN HARDY
CASE NO. 2021PR1
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARY ANN HARDY, deceased, who died on December 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 11, 2021
JENNIFER HARDY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY ANN HARDY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/13/21 & 1/20/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM O. LUCAS
CASE NO. #2021PR4
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIAM O. LUCAS, deceased, who died December 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 6th day of January, 2021.
LENA ARICE LUCAS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM O. LUCAS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST Date to run January 13, 2021 January 20, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TERRY HUGH LIGON
CASE NO. 2020PR492
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Terry Hugh Ligon, deceased, who died on November 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 11, 2021
JOY P. HENLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TERRY HUGH LIGON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/13/21 and 1/20/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY LARSON PURYEAR
CASE NO. 2020PR484
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Larson Puryear, deceased, who died on November 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 11, 2021
JANET GAYLE PURYEAR MCCLUSKEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY LARSON PURYEAR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/13/21 and 1/20/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID REESE HUGHES
CASE NO. #2021PR507
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DAVID REESE HUGHES, deceased, who died November 30, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 6th day of January, 2021.
KRYSTAL LYNN BLAND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID REESE HUGHES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ASHLEY D. STEARNS
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST Date to run 1/13/2021 1/20/2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARVIN THREAPLETON
CASE NO. 2020PR501
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Marvin Threapleton, deceased, who died on September 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 11, 2021
BRENDA THREAPLETON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARVIN THREAPLETON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
James Addison Barry, Jr., Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/13/21 and 1/20/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DORTHEA H. MULLOY
CASE NO. 2020PR503
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dorthea H. Mulloy, deceased, who died on December 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 11, 2021
JOSEPH MULLOY, II
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DORTHEA H. MULLOYDECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Horvath, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/13/21 and 1/20/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BEVERLY J. LANGLEY
CASE NO. #2021PR497
Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BEVERLY J. LANGLEY, deceased, who died October 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 6th day of January, 2021.
DAVID W. LANGLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BEBVERLY J. LANGLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TIMOTHY L. TAKACS
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 1/13/2021 1/20/2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY LOUISE FRANCIS
CASE NO. 2020PR511
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Mary Louis Francis, deceased, who died on October 29, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 11, 2021
BILLIE DALE WALKER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY LOUISE FRANCIS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TIFFANY D. HAGAR, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/13/21 and 1/20/21
|
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
KLIFFORD ALLEN MATTHEWS
Petitioner
vs
LILLIAN ROSE SHIELDS
Respondent
Docket No. 2020-DV-360
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING it THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:
1. A full notice shall appear in the Wilson Post with the following text:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, KLIFFORD ALLEN MATTHEWS has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioners have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if she does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judie Clara Byrd.
The Circuit Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for
Publication to the Wilson Post.
ENTERED this the 11 day of December, 2020
Judge Clara Byrd
January 13,2021
January 20,2021
January 27, 2011
February 3, 2021
Approved for Entry:
STAN BENNETT, #22678
Attorney for Petitioner
108 North Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 962-7606
(615) 962-7619 (FAX)
Certificate of Service
I hereby certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been sent via First Class United States Mail, postage prepaid to the last know address of Lillian Rose Sheilds, Respondent/Wife, 1781 Kennedy Creek Rd., Auburntown, TN 37016, on this 9th day of December, 2020
STAN BENNETT, #22679
Attorney for Petitioner
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 12, 2008, executed by William C Bozarth, an unmarried man to Michelle Wood, Trustee, for Citifinancial Services, Inc., its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on March 13, 2008, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1296, Page 662, and Instrument 08362726.WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO-WIT: A HOUSE AND LOT SITUATE AND LYING IN THE 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAME BEING LOCATED IN THE MOSS SUBDIVISION, IN LEBANON, WEST OF SOUTH TARVER STREET, THE SAME BEING ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE STREET, OR RIGHT-OF-WAY LEADING FROM SAID SUBDIVISION EASTWARDLY TO SOUTH TARVER STREET, BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN DRIVEN IN THE GROUND AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THIS PROPERTY AT THE INTERSECTION OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, RUNNING THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION 88 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE ANNIE MCCLAIN PROPERTY; THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION WITH THE MCCLAIN PROPERTY LINE AND THE LINE OF THIS PROPERTY 67 1/2 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUNNING NORTHWARDLY 100 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF THE BINGHAM PROPERTY (FORMERLY TURNER YOUNG); THENCE RUNNING IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION 22 1/2 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THIS PROPERTY WHERE SAME INTERSECTS WITH THE BINGHAM (TURNER YOUNG) PROPERTY; THENCE RUNNING SOUTHWARDLY 188 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY OR ROAD, TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUNNING EASTWARDLY WITH THE MEANDERS OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY 90 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, AND BEING BOUNDED GENERALLY ON THE NORTH BY BINGHAM (FORMERLY YOUNG); EAST BY FREEMAN; SOUTH BY RIGHT-OF-WAY OR ROAD; WEST BY NEAL. BEING THE SAME FEE SIMPLE PROPERTY CONVEYED BY DEED FROM JAMES F. ROBINSON and PEGGY F. ROBINSON HUSBAND AND WIFE TO WILLIAM C. BOZARTH, DATED 11/24/1967 RECORDED ON 11/27/1967 IN BOOK 179, PAGE 148 IN WILSON COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF TN. (ALSO CONVEYED TO HELEN C BOZARTH TENANTS BY ENTIRETY, HELEN C BOZARTH HAVING DEPARTED THIS LIFE ON OR ABOUT 02/27/2001, THEREBY VESTING FEE SIMPLE TITLE IN WILLIAM C. BOZARTH). Parcel ID: 068F C 01600 000 Commonly known as 101 Moss Ct, Lebanon, TN 37087 The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall controlCurrent Owner(s) of Property: Bonnie B. Poley Other Interested Parties: William C Bozarth; Estate of William C Bozarth; Heir(s) of William C Bozarth, if any This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Bonnie B. Poley; William C Bozarth; Estate of William C Bozarth; and Heir(s) of William C Bozarth, if any. If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433. All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 2191-2000A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 1/13/2021, 1/20/2021, 1/27/2021
|
The Board of Commissioners
of the Water & Wastewater
Authority of Wilson County
will meet Thursday, January
21, 2021 at 4:00 PM at the
office of the Water Authority,
located at
680 Maddox Simpson Parkway,
Lebanon, TN.
Chris Leauber
Executive Director
This institution is an equal
opportunity provider and
employer.
|
Notice of Availability: Draft Environmental Assessment (EA): In accordance with the National
Environmental Policy Act, the Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice has completed a Draft
Environmental Assessment (EA) evaluating whether to continue to fund Research Triangle Institute (RTI)
to administer the Criminal Justice Testing and Evaluation Consortium (CJTEC). The purpose of this EA
is to analyze whether the proposed action would have significant impacts on the environment including
air quality, noise, hazardous materials and waste, land use, human population, and endangered species.
The Draft EA is available upon request. Please send an email request to info@clarkgroupllc.com. The
Draft EA will be provided in electronic format unless a hard copy is specifically requested.
Project Title: Criminal Justice Testing and Evaluation Consortium (CJTEC)
Project Proponent: NIJ
Project Location(s):
• Research Triangle Institute (RTI) International: 3040 E. Cornwallis Rd, Research Triangle Park,
Durham County, NC 27709
• National Technical Systems (NTS) Chesapeake: 4603 Compass Point Rd., Belcamp, Harford
County, MD 21017
• National Technical Systems (NTS) Wichita: 7447 W. 33rd St., Sedgwick County, Wichita, KS
67205
• Oregon Ballistics Laboratories (OBL), LLC: 2873 22nd St. SE, Salem, Marion County, OR 97302
• Remar, Inc., a Fidelitone Company: 6200 E. Division Street, Wilson County, Lebanon, TN 37090
Project Description: The proposed action considered under this Draft EA is for NIJ to continue to provide
funding to RTI, International to administer CJTEC. NIJ’s CJTEC helps to ensure the safety, effectiveness
and efficiency of technologies and practices employed by criminal justice agencies. Project activities include
standards development and compliance testing at three laboratories for ballistic resistance of body armor, stab
resistance of personal body armor, and autoloading pistols, and the storage of tested body armor. No formal
mitigation or monitoring measures were identified as a result of the analysis completed for the Draft EA
NIJ is accepting comments on this EA through January 21, 2020. Comments should be submitted to
Steven Schuetz, NIJ NEPA Coordinator, at steven.schuetz@usdoj.gov.
January 6, 2020
|