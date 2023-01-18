IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
Vs
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 65
GROUP:
PARCEL: 11.20
Description: 19.13 Ac Big Springs Rd.
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Bobby E. Eldon Kirby
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Bobby E. Eldon Kirby and Sheron Lee Kirby and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 65, Parcel 11.20, and further described as lying in the 8th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 4720 Big Springs Road, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 18, at page 675 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instruments conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property re of record in Deed Book 416, at page 445 and Book 1046, Page 533, both in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. By Last Will and Testament of Bobby E. Eldon Kirby, dated February 12, 2014, and filed in Will Book 48, Page 157 in the Probate Records of the Clerk & Master of Wilson County the said property was devised to Sheron Lee Kirby. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Bobby E. Eldon Kirby and Sheron Lee Kirby and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 19th day of December, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
12/28/22 01/04/23 01/11/23 01/18/23
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
Vs
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 59H
GROUP: C
PARCEL: 6.0
Description: Lot 7 Mayfair Meadows
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Diane Virginia O’Neal (Formerly Jeanine Veach)
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Diane Virginia O’Neal (Formerly Jeanine Veach) and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 59 H, Group C, Parcel 6.00, and further described as lying in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 314 Stroud Drive, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 7 of Mayfair Meadows Subdivision, Section 1, as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 21, at page 388 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1998, at page 253, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Diane Virginia O’Neal (Formerly Jeanine Veach) and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 19th day of December, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
12/28/22 01/04/23 01/11/23 01/18/23
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
Vs
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 19
GROUP:
PARCEL: 1.10
Description: 5.01 Ac
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Bennie Ray Watkins Jr
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants Bennie Ray Watkins, Jr., his heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 19, Parcel 1.10, and further described as lying in the 7th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 9290A Hartsville Pike, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is estimated to contain 5.01 acres in addition to easement over approximately 0.50 acres. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1236, at page 963, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants Bennie Ray Watkins, Jr., his heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 19th day of December, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
12/28/22 01/04/23 01/11/23 01/18/23
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, Anthony White and Tammie D. White executed a Deed of Trust to Charles E. Tonkin, II, Trustee for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Investors Group, on October 24, 2012 and recorded on October 30, 2012 in Book 1512, Page 1650, Instrument No. 12483384 in the Office of the Register of Wilson County, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC (the "Holder"), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on February 16, 2023, at 2:00 PM at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, TN 37088 at the Wilson County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, TN:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee being Lot No. 19 on the Plan of West Lynn Chase Subdivision, as of record in Plat Book 19, Page 248, Register's Office for Wilson County Tennessee, to which said plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description thereof.
Being the same property conveyed to Anthony White and Tammie White husband and wife by Deed from David Alan Hardin and wife, Toni Elizabeth Kennedy Hardin formerly Toni Elizabeth Kennedy, dated 09/30/2005 and filed for record on 10/04/2005 in Record Book 1140, Page 94, Register's Office for Wilson County Tennessee
Street Address: 240 Westlynn Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087
Parcel Number: 058E-B-01900-000
Current Owner: Anthony White and Tammie D. White
Other Interested Party(ies):
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC
Substitute Trustee
3550 Engineering Drive
Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Office: 404-474-7149
Fax: 404-745-8121
MTG File No.: TN2022-00259
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 18, 2016, executed by DENNIS J COLLINS conveying certain real property therein described to W. AARON FORTNER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded November 28, 2016, in Deed Book 1733, Page 54; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WILSON, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 114 ON THE PLAN OF BELINDA CITY SECTION 1, REVISED OF RECORD IN BOOK 13, PAGE 87, OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.
Parcel ID: 096D-A-019.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 150 SE SPRINGDALE DR, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): DENNIS J COLLINS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Mona Tomescu executed a Deed of Trust to First Horizon Bank, Lender and AMELIA A. SHREVE, Trustee(s), which was dated May 15, 2020, and recorded on May 18, 2020, in Book 1961, at Page 904 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, First Horizon Bank, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on February 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 225 on the Plan of Final Plat of Cobblestone Landing, Phase III, Section 2B of record in Plat Book 27, Page 729, in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which Plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description of the property.
Being the same properly conveyed to Mona Tomescu, a married woman by deed from Jairo Gomez and Carneb Guisao, Husband and Wife, of record in Book 1961, Page 901, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 075E-E-009.00
Address/Description: 506 Greenstone Ln, Mt Juliet, TN 37122
Current Owner(s): Mona Tomescu
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 22-19519 FC01
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: GEORGE ALAN ROHR
CASE NO. #2023PR4
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of GEORGE ALAN ROHR, deceased, who died December 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty(60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 5th day of January, 2023.
LAURA GREMILLION
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GEORGE ALAN ROHR
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/11/23 1/18/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELLIS HENRY WILLIAMS
CASE NO. 2023PR2
Notice is hereby given that on the 5TH day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ellis Henry Williams, deceased, who died on November 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 5, 2023
TROY HUDSON,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELLIS HENRY WILLIAMS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Costley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/11/23 and 1/18/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT W. (BOBBY) MCEACHERN
CASE NO. 2022PR604
Notice is hereby given that on the 5TH day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert W. (Bobby) McEachern, deceased, who died on August 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 5, 2023
MOLLIE F. MCEACHERN,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT W. (BOBBY) MCEACHERN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/11/23 and 1/18/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARILYN KATHLEEN MCGUIRE
CASE NO. #2022PR588
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2022, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of MARILYN KATHLEEN MCGUIRE, deceased, who died September,7 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of December, 2022.
MARY ELLEN STEINER AND
SUE ANN MCGUIRE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARILYN KATHLEEN MCGUIRE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
QUINCY SALAM
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/11/23 1/18/23
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 23, 2019, executed by CARL A WILLIAMS and BARBARA ANNE WILLIAMS conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, ESQ., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded January 2, 2020, in Deed Book 1931, Page 1425; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to UNITED WHOLESALE MORTGAGE, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OFLAND LOCATED IN THE 16TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:
BEING LOT NO. 14 OF THE COLONIAL GARDENS SUBDIVISION TO WATERTOWN AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 82, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS AND COVENANTS OF RECORD IN TRUST DEED BOOK 152, PAGE 507, SAID REGISTER`S OFFICE.
SAID LOT IS BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY SILVER STREET; EAST BY LOT 15 OF SUBDIVISION OWNED BY ROGERS, FORMERLY MCMINN; SOUTH BY LOT 17 NOW OWNED BY AGNEW, FORMERLY W. H MALONE, ET UX AND WEST BY JOHNSON AND BOLTON, FORMERLY BY W. T, ROBERTS, ET UX.
Parcel ID: 128B-C-022.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 215 SILVER ST, WATERTOWN, TN 37184. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): CARL A WILLIAMS, BARBARA ANNE WILLIAMS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
FIRST HERITAGE CREDIT OF TENNESSEE, LLC
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
THE CITY OF LEBANON INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BOARD WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2023, AT 6:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2023 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
The Industrial Development Board of the City of Lebanon
To all interested persons: Notice is given that The Industrial Development Board of the City of Lebanon (the “IDB”) will hold a special called meeting on January 25, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the - Town Meeting Hall of the City of Lebanon at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. Lebanon, Tennessee. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the organization of the IDB, including, without limitation, the election of officers, adoption of Bylaws and all other matters as may properly come before the meeting of the Board.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RAYMOND GEORGE GRUNDY
CASE NO. #2023PR1
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of RAYMOND GEORGE GRUNDY, deceased, who died December 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 13th day of January, 2023.
PAUL JOHN GRUNDY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RAYMOND GEORGE GRUNDY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TODD A. TRESSLER, II
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/18/23 1/25/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JUSTIN LEE ARNOLD
CASE NO. #2023PR5
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of JUSTIN LEE ARNOLD, deceased, who died July 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of January, 2023.
JENNIFER ANN TAYLOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JUSTIN LEE ARNOLD
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
M.B. MURFREE, IV
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/18/23 1/25/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RUXMANIBEN V. PATEL
CASE NO. #2022PR606
Notice is hereby given that on the 11TH day of January, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RUXMANIBEN V. PATEL, deceased, who died December 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of January, 2023.
DIPAK “DAN” PATEL
PANKAJ “PAUL” PATEL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF RUXMANIBEN V. PATEL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
HARLAN DODSON
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run January 18, 2023 January 25, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BENNIE DEAN VINCENT
CASE NO. #2023PR13
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of BENNIE DEAN VINCENT, deceased, who died October 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of January, 2023.
PHILLIP HAMPTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BENNIE DEAN VINCENT
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
WILLIAM T. RAMSEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/18/23 1/25/23
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILDA JANE LAYNE
CASE NO. #2023PR9
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of January, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILDA JANE LAYNE, deceased, who died November 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of January, 2023.
VICKI C. HINES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILDA JANE LAYNE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run January 18, 2023 January 25, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NANCY ROLAN REUTHER AKA
CASE NO. #2023PR10
Nancy Victoria Reuther
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of January, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of NANCY ROLAN REUTHER , deceased, who died November 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of January, 2023.
WILLIAM NOLAN REUTHER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NANCY NOLAN REUTHER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
H. STEPHEN GILLMAN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run January 18, 2023 January 25, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ARTHUR A. BEACH, JR.
CASE NO. #2023PR11
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of January, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ARTHUR A. BEACH, JR, deceased, who died June 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of January, 2023.
DOUGLAS BEACH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ARTHUR A. BEACH, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run: January 18, 2023 January 25, 2023
The City of Mt. Juliet and Wilson County Department of Floodplain Management, in accordance with National Flood Insurance Program regulation 65.7(b)(1), hereby give notice of the City of Mt. Juliet and Wilson County’s intent to revise the flood hazard information to include a previously unmapped tributary of Cedar Creek, generally located between the far eastern portion of the Stonehollow Subdivision and Golden Bear Gateway. Specifically, the flood hazard information shall be revised along the unmapped tributary (Cedar Creek Tributary 1) from the confluence with Cedar Creek to approximately 5,200 feet upstream of the confluence.
As a result of the revision, the floodway shall be established, the 1% annual chance water-surface elevations shall increase and be established, and the 1% annual chance floodplain shall widen and be established within the area of revision.
Maps and detailed analysis of the revision can be reviewed at the City of Mt. Juliet Public Works Office at 71 East Hill Street, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. Interested persons may call Shane Shamanur at (615) 773-7957 for additional information from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
OF CONSTRUCTION BIDS
BIDS TO BE RECEIVED Tuesday, February 07, 2023
Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lebanon at their offices in 200
North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087, until 1:59 PM CST,
Tuesday, February 07, 2023 and opened publicly at 200 North Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 at that hour. The reading of the bids
will begin at 2:00 PM CST.
TDOT PIN: 127903.00
Federal Project No.: STP-M-9309(23)
State Project No.: 95LPLM-F3-084
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
The project involves resurfacing North Castle Heights Ave, from SR-24 to SR-
26; Crowell Lane, from Leeville Pike to Hickory Ridge Rd; Franklin Rd, from
South Maple St to Lebanon Municipal Airport along with miscellaneous ADA
improvements
PROPOSAL CONTRACTS WILL BE ISSUED UNTIL THE TIME SET FOR
OPENING BIDS
A Prime Contractor must prequalify with the Department of Transportation in
accordance with Section 54-5-117 of the “Tennessee Code Annotated” and
Tennessee Department of Transportation Rule 1680-5-3 prequalification of
contractors before biddable proposals will be furnished.
The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that a 6% Disadvantaged Business
Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set for this project and must be met or
exceeded.
The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure
that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged
business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in
response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds
of age, race, color, religion, national origin, sex or disability in consideration
for an award.
The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drugfree
with policies of non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color,
national or ethnic origin, age, disability or military service. The City of Lebanon’s
telephone number is 615-444-3647.
THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS IS RESERVED
Bidding documents and information, and plans, may be obtained at the office
of City of Lebanon, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue; 615-444-3647 after 3:00
PM CST on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 for a non-refundable fee of $50.00.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6633, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed future land use plan
amendment for about 1.59 acres of the 106 Oak Street –
LUPA at 106 Oak Street (Tax Map 68B Group C Parcel
38) from RPI to IC in Ward 5. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6634, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed rezoning approval
for about 1.59 acres of the 106 Oak Street Project at 106
Oak Street (Tax Map 68B Group C Parcel 38) from RD9
to SP in Ward 5. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws
of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the
City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6635, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed future land use
plan amendment for about 1.57 acres of the Barton
Village – Gillis Tract FLU, Annex, Rezone project at
1023 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel 89.01) from
FLH4 to FLH8 near Ward 3. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6636, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed zoning approval for about
8.48 acres of the Barton Village – Gillis Tract Annexation
project at 1023 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel
89.01) to RS6 & RS9 in Ward 3. The public hearing for
the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the
proposed amendment are available for inspection at
the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6637, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed future land use
plan amendment for about 5.01 acres of the Barton
Village – Tucker Tract FLU, Annex, Rezone project
at 689 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel 88.09) from
FLH4 to FLH8 near Ward 3. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6638, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed zoning approval for about
5.01 acres of the Barton Village – Tucker Tract Annexation
project at 689 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel
88.09) to RS6 in Ward 3. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6639, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed future land use
plan amendment for about 4.82 acres of the Barton
Village – Sloan Tract FLU, Annex, Rezone project at
1409 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 93 Parcel 18.01) from
FLH4 to FLH8 near Ward 3. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6640, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed zoning approval for about
11 acres of the Barton Village – Sloan Tract Annexation
project at 1409 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 93 Parcel 18.01)
to RS6 & RS9 in Ward 3. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6641, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed future land use plan
amendment for about 45.83 acres of the Pinhook Road
project at 1084 & 1088 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 93
Parcel 19) from FLH3 to FLH2 near Ward 3. The public
hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6642, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed zoning approval for about
45.83 acres of the Pinhook Road project at 1084 & 1088
Pinhook Road (Tax Map 93 Parcel 19) to RS20 in Ward
3. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6643, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed amendment to Title 20 City
of Lebanon Sign Ordinance to establish new standards.
The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 23-6644, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed amendment of the
South Hartmann Gateway Overlay to clarify points of
confusion and increase commercial components. The
public hearing for the proposed amendment is being
conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 23-2581, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed plan of services approval
for about 8.48 acres of the Barton Village – Gillis Tract
Annexation project at 1023 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 92
Parcel 89.01) to be added to Ward 3. The public hearing
for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the
proposed amendment are available for inspection at
the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 23-2582, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed annexation approval for
about 8.48 acres at Barton Village – Gillis Tract Annexation
project at 1023 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel
89.01) to be added to Ward 3. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 23-2583, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed plan of services approval
for about 5.01 acres of the Barton Village – Tucker Tract
Annexation project at 689 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 92
Parcel 88.09) to be added to Ward 3. The public hearing
for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the
proposed amendment are available for inspection at
the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 23-2584, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed annexation approval
for about 5.01 acres at Barton Village – Tucker Tract
Annexation project at 689 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 92
Parcel 88.09) to be added to Ward 3. The public hearing
for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the
proposed amendment are available for inspection at
the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 23-2585, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed plan of services approval
for about 11 acres of the Barton Village – Sloan Tract
Annexation project at 1409 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 93
Parcel 18.01) to be added to Ward 3. The public hearing
for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the
proposed amendment are available for inspection at
the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 23-2586, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed annexation approval for
about 11 acres at Barton Village – Sloan Tract Annexation
project at 1409 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 93 Parcel
18.01) to be added to Ward 3. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 23-2587, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed plan of services approval
for about 45.83 acres of the Pinhook Road project at
1084 & 1088 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 93 Parcel 19) to
be added to Ward 3. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the
laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the
City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 23-2588, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed annexation approval for
about 45.83 acres of the Pinhook Road project at 1084 &
1088 Pinhook Road (Tax Map 93 Parcel 19) to be added
to Ward 3. The public hearing for the proposed amendment
is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the
State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment
are available for inspection at the following locations:
City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Resolution No. 23-2589, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on February 7, 2023, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed deannexation (contraction
of City limits) approval for about 5.88 acres at an
unaddressed property on Central Pike (Tax Map 101
Parcel 25.01) from Ward 4. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids
from qualified vendors for:
GBID-733- AUDIO VISUAL FOR THE
WILSON COUNTY TN MADE BUILDING
PRE-BID
JANUARY 27, 2023, AT 10:00 A.M. IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE
OPENING BID DATE
JANUARY 31, 2023, AT 11:00 A.M. IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids
from qualified vendors for:
GBID- 734- TABLES AND CHAIRS FOR THE
WILSON COUNTY WARD AG CENTER
OPENING BID DATE
JANUARY 31, 2023, AT 11:30 A.M. IN THE
WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids
from qualified vendors for:
GBID- 735 BREAD FOR THE WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
OPENING BID DATE
FEBRUARY 7, 2023, AT 11:00 A.M.
AT THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE ROOM 205 FOR THE
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
PUBLIC NOTICE
At both February 9, 2023 and March 9, 2023 regularly
scheduled meetings of the Board of Commissioners
for the LaGuardo Utility District, the commissioners
intend to select three nominees to certify to the county
mayor to fill a current and upcoming vacancy on the
utility district’s board of commissioners. Customers
are invited to submit names of qualified persons to be
considered for nomination to fill the vacancy and names
should be submitted to the district’s office located at
7880 Coles Ferry Pike Lebanon, TN. 37087.
|