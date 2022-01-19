IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF
A.M.B
A child
CASE NO. 41-JU-19-650.02
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: Aubrie Allen Binkley, father of the minor child, A.M.B.
You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to A.M.B., a child born on May 2, 2016 at Crockett Hospital in Lawrenceburg, TN. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk, 200 S. Court Street, Florence, AL 35630 (256-760-5713) and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sara N. Holmes, P.O. Box 1081, Florence, AL 35631 within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should you desire a court-appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Court at the address provided above.
Missy Homan
Circuit Clerk
12/29/2021 01/5/2022 01/12/2022 01/19/2022
|
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF
G.A.B.,
A child
CASE NO. 41-JU-19-649.02
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: Aubrie Allen Binkley, father of the minor child, G.A.B.
You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to G.A.B., a child born on November 19, 2012 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk, 200 S. Court Street, Florence, AL 35630 (256-760-5713) and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sara N. Holmes, P.O. Box 1081, Florence, AL 35631 within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should you desire a court-appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Court at the address provided above.
Circuit Clerk
Missy Homan
Wilson Post
12/29/2021 01/5/2022 01/12/2022 01/19/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MACIEJ JACZYNSKI
CASE NO. 2021PR383
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Maciej Jaczynski, deceased, who died on August 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 17, 2022
LEVA IDELKHANI
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MACIEJ JACZYNSKI
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Chris Beauchamp
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 01-12-22 & 1-19-22
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on February 17, 2022 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CHRISTINA L. BULLINGTON AND CHRISTOPHER R. BULLINGTON, to Allen E. Schwartz, Esq., Trustee, on October 18, 2002, at Record Book 942, Page 1789-1796 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: HSBC Bank USA, National Association as trustee for MASTR Reperforming Loan Trust 2005-1
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 6, on the plan of Green Acres, Section 2, as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 16, Page 616, in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
Being the same property conveyed to Christopher R. Bullington and Christina L. Bullington, husband and wife, by Deed of Record in Book 942, Page 1787, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Tax ID: 51 N G 6.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: CHRISTINA L. BULLINGTON AND CHRISTOPHER R. BULLINGTON
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 400 Tyne Blvd, Old Hickory, TN 37138, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO COMENITY BANK
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 19-000058-370-3
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
|
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Daniel Allen White executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership DBA Peoples Home Equity, Lender and Legends Title Services, LLC, Trustee(s), which was dated March 15, 2019, and recorded on March 21, 2019, in Book 1871, at Page 1356 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 10, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 21 on the Plan of Crestview Acres Subdivision of record in Plat Book P7, Page 7, in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which Plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description of the property. Lot No. 21 fronts 125 feet on the Northerly side of Due West Drive, and extends back 200 feet on its Westerly margin, and 200.1 feet on its Easterly margin to a line in the rear measuring 125 feet.
Being the same property conveyed to Daniel Allen White by Warranty deed from Larry A. Hillis and wife, Kathy I. Williams Hillis of record in Book 1549, page 2307, Register's Office for Wilson County Tennessee, dated June 18, 2013 and recorded on June 19, 2013.
Being also known as 102 Due West Drive, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee 37122.
Parcel ID Number: 072H-A-00300-000
Address/Description: 102 Due West Drive, Mt Juliet, TN 37122
Current Owner(s): Daniel Allen White
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 20-00274 FC01
|
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Melissa Ann Crunk executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Beneficiary, as nominee for Reliance First Capital, LLC, Lender and Fidelity National Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated October 17, 2017, and recorded on October 23, 2017, in Book 1788, at Page 2291 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Reliance First Capital, LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 10, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 117 ON THE PLAN OF POPLAR RIDGE ESTATES, SECTION IV-A, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 453, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR SAID COUNTY, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID Number: 118H F 11.00
Address/Description: 330 Toby Trl, Mountain Juliet, TN 37122
Current Owner(s): Melissa A. Crunk
Other Interested Party(ies): Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
REPUBLIC FINANCE
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 21-08937 FC01
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: VICKI A. WITT
CASE NO. #2021PR611
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of January, 2022, Letters Testeamentary in respect to the estate of Vicki A. Witt, deceased, who died November 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 10th day of January, 2022 .
TRACY WITT GRANNA AND
ELIZABETH WITT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF VICKI A. WITT
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID H. MAYER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: KAY PHELAN NEAL
CASE NO. #2021PR609
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Kay Phelan Neal, deceased, who died Ocotober 18,2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 10th day of January, 2022.
JULIE O. GRUBBS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KAY PHELAN NEAL
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID KENNEDY, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RENA DAWN MICHAEL
CASE NO. 2022PR1
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rena Dawn Michael, deceased, who died on November 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 17, 2022
Anthony Kent Michael
Steven Kirt Michael
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF RENA DAWN MICHAEL
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert S. Stevens, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 and 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRED DONALD DAVIS, JR
CASE NO. 2021PR597
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of January, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Fred Donald Davis, Jr., deceased, who died on November 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 17, 2022
BARBARA DAVIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FRED DONALD DAVIS, JR
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Horvath, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 and 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CAROL ANN BOULTON
CASE NO. 2021PR584
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of January, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Carol Ann Boulton, deceased, who died on November 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 17, 2022
Julia Boulton
James Boulton
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF CAROL ANN BOULTON
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Horvath, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 and 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LEROY K. KELLEY
CASE NO. 2022PR5
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of LEROY K. KELLEY, deceased, who died on December 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 17, 2022
LISA M. BALDWIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LEROY K. KELLEY
DECEASED
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-19-22 & 1-26-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF C. NELSON STEED
CASE NO. 2021PR607
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of C. Nelson Steed, deceased, who died on November 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 17, 2022
Donald N. Steed
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF C. NELSON STEED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 and 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIE JOE KELLEY
CASE NO. 2022PR7
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Willie Joe Kelley, deceased, who died on January 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 17, 2022
TIM KELLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIE JOE KELLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-19-22 & 1-26-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Mary Ann Bay
CASE NO. #2022PR4
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARY ANN BAY, deceased, who died December 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 12th day of January, 2022.
LINDA GAIL HART
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY ANN BAY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run: 1/19/22 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LUCILLE HIBBS
CASE NO. 2021PR605
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lucille Hibbs, deceased, who died on September 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 17, 2022
DIANE HIBBS-LAMOG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LUCILLE HIBBS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Mason & Associates
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-19-22 & 1-26-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARTHA JEAN BOND
CASE NO. 2022PR6
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Martha Jean Bond, deceased, who died on November 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 17, 2022
TARA BOND
TREVOR BOND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF MARTHA JEAN BOND, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEHEN BROWN, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 and 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CLAUDE HERMAN BONDS
CASE NO. 2021PR613
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Claude Herman Bonds, deceased, who died on December 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 17, 2022
CATHY D. RIGSBEE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CLAUDE HERMAN BONDS, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES BRYAN LEWIS, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 and 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Margaret B. Major
CASE NO. #2022PR8
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARGARET B. MAJOR, deceased, who died December 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 12th day of January, 2022.
ALAN REID MAJOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARGARET B. MAJOR
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Aaron Cleo Watts
CASE NO. #2022PR17
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of aaRON CLEO WATTS, deceased, who died January 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of January, 2022.
STEVEN R. PEARSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF AARON CLEO WATTS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 1/26/22
|
IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MARLON DILLARD AND WIFE DONNA DILLARD V. UNKNOWN FATHER, 21-ON-140, ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION. It appearing to the Court from allegations of the Petition, Motion for Service by Publication and the Putative Father's Registry return, that the identity and whereabouts of the Respondent, Unknown Father, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search; therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Respondent, Unknown Father. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Respondent, Unknown Father, does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Petition, further personal service or service by, further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the Respondent, Unknown Father, by filing same with the Juvenile Court Clerk for Wilson County, Tennessee, Honorable Barry Tatum, Judge. Respectfully submitted: Charlene Robin Vance (BPR# 021614), Attorney for Petitioners, 224 West Main Street, Watertown, TN 37184.(615)-2379338.
Wilson Post
01/19/22 01/26/22
02/02/22 02/09/22
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Tuesday, January 25, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Monday, January 24, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for
the services of an ECD Strategic Plan consultant.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from the
Office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle Heights
Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Proposals
must be returned no later than February 2, 2022, by
10:00 a.m. Proposals will be opened and read aloud
shortly thereafter in the same office.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-01, notice is hereby given that
the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00
PM on February 22, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
23.14 acres at 1317 & 1330 Sparta Pike (Tax Map 82 Parcels 81.00 & 81.01) from CI – Interchange
Commercial to IL – Light Industrial. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder
at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-02, notice is hereby given that
the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00
PM on February 22, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
40.6 acres at 1000 Murfreesboro Road (Tax Map 81 Parcel 95) from CI – Interchange Commercial
to CXU – Commercial Mixed Use. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder
at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-03, notice is hereby given that
the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00
PM on February 22, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
40.58 acres at unaddressed property on Horn Springs Road (Tax Map 46 Parcel 38) from RPO –
Rural Preservation/Open Space to FLH 8 – Residential 8 Units per Acre & FLH16 – Residential 16
Units per Acre. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional
Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The
public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|