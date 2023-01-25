NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Mona Tomescu executed a Deed of Trust to First Horizon Bank, Lender and AMELIA A. SHREVE, Trustee(s), which was dated May 15, 2020, and recorded on May 18, 2020, in Book 1961, at Page 904 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, First Horizon Bank, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on February 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 225 on the Plan of Final Plat of Cobblestone Landing, Phase III, Section 2B of record in Plat Book 27, Page 729, in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which Plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description of the property.
Being the same properly conveyed to Mona Tomescu, a married woman by deed from Jairo Gomez and Carneb Guisao, Husband and Wife, of record in Book 1961, Page 901, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 075E-E-009.00
Address/Description: 506 Greenstone Ln, Mt Juliet, TN 37122
Current Owner(s): Mona Tomescu
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 22-19519 FC01
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 23, 2019, executed by CARL A WILLIAMS and BARBARA ANNE WILLIAMS conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, ESQ., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded January 2, 2020, in Deed Book 1931, Page 1425; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to UNITED WHOLESALE MORTGAGE, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OFLAND LOCATED IN THE 16TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:
BEING LOT NO. 14 OF THE COLONIAL GARDENS SUBDIVISION TO WATERTOWN AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 82, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS AND COVENANTS OF RECORD IN TRUST DEED BOOK 152, PAGE 507, SAID REGISTER`S OFFICE.
SAID LOT IS BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY SILVER STREET; EAST BY LOT 15 OF SUBDIVISION OWNED BY ROGERS, FORMERLY MCMINN; SOUTH BY LOT 17 NOW OWNED BY AGNEW, FORMERLY W. H MALONE, ET UX AND WEST BY JOHNSON AND BOLTON, FORMERLY BY W. T, ROBERTS, ET UX.
Parcel ID: 128B-C-022.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 215 SILVER ST, WATERTOWN, TN 37184. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): CARL A WILLIAMS, BARBARA ANNE WILLIAMS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
FIRST HERITAGE CREDIT OF TENNESSEE, LLC
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RAYMOND GEORGE GRUNDY
CASE NO. #2023PR1
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of RAYMOND GEORGE GRUNDY, deceased, who died December 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 13th day of January, 2023.
PAUL JOHN GRUNDY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RAYMOND GEORGE GRUNDY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TODD A. TRESSLER, II
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/18/23 1/25/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JUSTIN LEE ARNOLD
CASE NO. #2023PR5
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of JUSTIN LEE ARNOLD, deceased, who died July 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of January, 2023.
JENNIFER ANN TAYLOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JUSTIN LEE ARNOLD
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
M.B. MURFREE, IV
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/18/23 1/25/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RUXMANIBEN V. PATEL
CASE NO. #2022PR606
Notice is hereby given that on the 11TH day of January, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RUXMANIBEN V. PATEL, deceased, who died December 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of January, 2023.
DIPAK “DAN” PATEL
PANKAJ “PAUL” PATEL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF RUXMANIBEN V. PATEL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
HARLAN DODSON
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run January 18, 2023 January 25, 2023
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BENNIE DEAN VINCENT
CASE NO. #2023PR13
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of BENNIE DEAN VINCENT, deceased, who died October 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of January, 2023.
PHILLIP HAMPTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BENNIE DEAN VINCENT
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
WILLIAM T. RAMSEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/18/23 1/25/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILDA JANE LAYNE
CASE NO. #2023PR9
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of January, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILDA JANE LAYNE, deceased, who died November 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of January, 2023.
VICKI C. HINES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILDA JANE LAYNE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run January 18, 2023 January 25, 2023
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NANCY ROLAN REUTHER AKA
CASE NO. #2023PR10
Nancy Victoria Reuther
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of January, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of NANCY ROLAN REUTHER , deceased, who died November 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of January, 2023.
WILLIAM NOLAN REUTHER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NANCY NOLAN REUTHER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
H. STEPHEN GILLMAN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run January 18, 2023 January 25, 2023
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ARTHUR A. BEACH, JR.
CASE NO. #2023PR11
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of January, 2023, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ARTHUR A. BEACH, JR, deceased, who died June 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of January, 2023.
DOUGLAS BEACH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ARTHUR A. BEACH, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run: January 18, 2023 January 25, 2023
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & ANNEXATION COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, JANUARY 30, 2023 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EVAN LANDON “FORD” PLUMMER, JR.
CASE NO. 2023PR14
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Evan Landon “Ford” Plummer, Jr., deceased, who died on October 29, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 18, 2023
JUDY S. PLUMMER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EVAN LANDON “FORD” PLUMMER, Jr.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-25-23 & 2-1-23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MYRA WILSON WILLEY
CASE NO. 2023PR16
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Myra Wilson Willey, deceased, who died on January 2, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 18, 2023
BENJAMIN CHARLES WILLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MYRA WILSON WILLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-25-23 & 2-1-23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PAMELA ELAINE FOSTER
CASE NO. 2023PR18
Notice is hereby given that on the 18TH day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Pamela Elaine Foster, deceased, who died on November 20, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 18, 2023
DAVID FOSTER,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PAMELA ELAINE FOSTER,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Costley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/25/23 and 2/1/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: SIMONE TYAN SUMMERS
CASE NO. #2022PR600
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of SIMONE TYAN SUMMERS, deceased, who died December 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of January, 2023.
JENNIFER CLARK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SIMONE TYAN SUMMERS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
LARRY HAGAR
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/25/23 2/1/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARCUS E. RINKS
CASE NO. 2023PR12
Notice is hereby given that on the 18TH day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Marcus E. Rinks, deceased, who died on November 22, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 18, 2023
JEANNIE C. CROWNOVER,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARCUS E. RINKS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Elliott M. Benson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/25/23 and 2/1/23
|
BLUEBIRD STORAGE
-WATERTOWN UNITS
AUCTION:
Notice is hereby given in order to satisfy the Owner’s lien, the contents of the following storage units will be sold at the address listed in Watertown, TN on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 1:00 pm.
Watertown I, 9465 Sparta Pike
WC48 Dereka Smith
For Information call:
Nancy Harvey, 615-727-2505.
Some units might not be available at Auction.
|
AUCTION
ED’S
1504A WEST MAIN ST
LEBANON, TN 37087
AUCTION: 1/28/23 AT 11:00 A.M.
12 FORD
VIN: 1FAHP3F23CL391050
02 CHRYSLER
VIN: 3C8FY68B32T324916
11 VW
VIN: 3VWLX7AJ1BM372324
07 NISSAN
VIN: 5N1BV28U67N107009
03 MITSUBISHI
VIN: JA3AJ26E63U001035
00 HONDA
VIN: 2HGEJ6613YH519817
O4 FORD
VIN: 1FTRF12W24NA64305
95 FORD
VIN: 1FTEX15Y4SKA70923
05 TOYOTA
VIN: JTEGD20V350057127
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.
23-04, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission
of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold
a public hearing at 5:00 PM on February 28, 2023, in
the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing
and hearing comments from the citizens on the
proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of
about 130.24 acres at 2575, 2665, 2763, 2765, 2801 &
unaddressed property on SE Tater Peeler Road (Tax
Map 92 Parcels 27.01, 27.04, 27.05, 28, 28.01 & 28.02)
from RPO – Rural Preservation/Open Space and FLH8
– Residential 8 Units per Acre to IL – Light Industrial.
The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee Regional Planning Commission. Copies
of the resolution are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office, and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.
23-05, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission
of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a
public hearing at 5:00 PM on February 28, 2023, in the
Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and
hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed
amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about 14
acres at an unaddressed property on Murfreesboro
Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel 53.01) from RXH – Mixed
Housing to IL – Light Industrial. The public hearing for
the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303)
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning
Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can
be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The
public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.
23-06, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission
of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a
public hearing at 5:00 PM on February 28, 2023, in the
Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and
hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed
amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about 3.2
acres at 305 & 310 S Cumberland Street (Tax Map 87L
Group D Parcel 28) from IH – Heavy Industrial to
DMU – Downtown Mixed Use. The public hearing for
the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303)
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning
Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can
be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The
public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|