26 2-2SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on February 17, 2022 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CHRISTINA L. BULLINGTON AND CHRISTOPHER R. BULLINGTON, to Allen E. Schwartz, Esq., Trustee, on October 18, 2002, at Record Book 942, Page 1789-1796 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: HSBC Bank USA, National Association as trustee for MASTR Reperforming Loan Trust 2005-1
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 6, on the plan of Green Acres, Section 2, as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 16, Page 616, in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
Being the same property conveyed to Christopher R. Bullington and Christina L. Bullington, husband and wife, by Deed of Record in Book 942, Page 1787, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Tax ID: 51 N G 6.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: CHRISTINA L. BULLINGTON AND CHRISTOPHER R. BULLINGTON
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 400 Tyne Blvd, Old Hickory, TN 37138, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO COMENITY BANK
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 19-000058-370-3
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
|
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Melissa Ann Crunk executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Beneficiary, as nominee for Reliance First Capital, LLC, Lender and Fidelity National Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated October 17, 2017, and recorded on October 23, 2017, in Book 1788, at Page 2291 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Reliance First Capital, LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 10, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 117 ON THE PLAN OF POPLAR RIDGE ESTATES, SECTION IV-A, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 453, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR SAID COUNTY, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID Number: 118H F 11.00
Address/Description: 330 Toby Trl, Mountain Juliet, TN 37122
Current Owner(s): Melissa A. Crunk
Other Interested Party(ies): Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
REPUBLIC FINANCE
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 21-08937 FC01
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: VICKI A. WITT
CASE NO. #2021PR611
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of January, 2022, Letters Testeamentary in respect to the estate of Vicki A. Witt, deceased, who died November 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 10th day of January, 2022 .
TRACY WITT GRANNA AND
ELIZABETH WITT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF VICKI A. WITT
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID H. MAYER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: KAY PHELAN NEAL
CASE NO. #2021PR609
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Kay Phelan Neal, deceased, who died Ocotober 18,2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 10th day of January, 2022.
JULIE O. GRUBBS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KAY PHELAN NEAL
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID KENNEDY, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RENA DAWN MICHAEL
CASE NO. 2022PR1
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rena Dawn Michael, deceased, who died on November 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 24, 2022
Anthony Kent Michael
Steven Kirt Michael
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF RENA DAWN MICHAEL
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert S. Stevens, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 and 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRED DONALD DAVIS, JR
CASE NO. 2021PR597
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of January, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Fred Donald Davis, Jr., deceased, who died on November 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 24, 2022
BARBARA DAVIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FRED DONALD DAVIS, JR
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Horvath, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 and 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CAROL ANN BOULTON
CASE NO. 2021PR584
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of January, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Carol Ann Boulton, deceased, who died on November 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 24, 2022
Julia Boulton
James Boulton
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF CAROL ANN BOULTON
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kayla M. Horvath, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 and 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LEROY K. KELLEY
CASE NO. 2022PR5
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of LEROY K. KELLEY, deceased, who died on December 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 24, 2022
LISA M. BALDWIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LEROY K. KELLEY
DECEASED
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-19-22 & 1-26-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF C. NELSON STEED
CASE NO. 2021PR607
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of C. Nelson Steed, deceased, who died on November 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 24, 2022
Donald N. Steed
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF C. NELSON STEED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 and 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIE JOE KELLEY
CASE NO. 2022PR7
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Willie Joe Kelley, deceased, who died on January 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 24, 2022
TIM KELLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIE JOE KELLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-19-22 & 1-26-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Mary Ann Bay
CASE NO. #2022PR4
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARY ANN BAY, deceased, who died December 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 12th day of January, 2022.
LINDA GAIL HART
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY ANN BAY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run: 1/19/22 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LUCILLE HIBBS
CASE NO. 2021PR605
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lucille Hibbs, deceased, who died on September 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 24, 2022
DIANE HIBBS-LAMOG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LUCILLE HIBBS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Mason & Associates
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-19-22 & 1-26-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARTHA JEAN BOND
CASE NO. 2022PR6
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Martha Jean Bond, deceased, who died on November 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 24, 2022
TARA BOND
TREVOR BOND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF MARTHA JEAN BOND, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEHEN BROWN, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 and 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CLAUDE HERMAN BONDS
CASE NO. 2021PR613
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Claude Herman Bonds, deceased, who died on December 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 24, 2022
CATHY D. RIGSBEE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CLAUDE HERMAN BONDS, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES BRYAN LEWIS, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 and 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Margaret B. Major
CASE NO. #2022PR8
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARGARET B. MAJOR, deceased, who died December 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 12th day of January, 2022.
ALAN REID MAJOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARGARET B. MAJOR
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 1/26/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Aaron Cleo Watts
CASE NO. #2022PR17
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of aaRON CLEO WATTS, deceased, who died January 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of January, 2022.
STEVEN R. PEARSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF AARON CLEO WATTS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/19/22 1/26/22
|
IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MARLON DILLARD AND WIFE DONNA DILLARD V. UNKNOWN FATHER, 21-ON-140, ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION. It appearing to the Court from allegations of the Petition, Motion for Service by Publication and the Putative Father's Registry return, that the identity and whereabouts of the Respondent, Unknown Father, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search; therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Respondent, Unknown Father. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Respondent, Unknown Father, does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Petition, further personal service or service by, further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the Respondent, Unknown Father, by filing same with the Juvenile Court Clerk for Wilson County, Tennessee, Honorable Barry Tatum, Judge. Respectfully submitted: Charlene Robin Vance (BPR# 021614), Attorney for Petitioners, 224 West Main Street, Watertown, TN 37184.(615)-2379338.
Wilson Post
01/19/22 01/26/22
02/02/22 02/09/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN SCOTT WHIGHAM
CASE NO. #2022PR3
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JOHN SCOTT WHIGHAM, deceased, who died September 27, 2021, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of January, 2022.
HEATHER RENAE WHIGHAM
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN SCOTT WHIGHAM
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. HORVATH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 1-26-2022 2-2-2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: NILDA B. VILLAR
CASE NO. #2022PR23
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of NILDA B. VILLAR, deceased, who died December 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of January, 2022.
MICHELE VILLAR-JONES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NILDA B. VILLAR
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STPEHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/26/22 2/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EUGENE HURL SWEETON
CASE NO. 2022PR14
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Eugene Hurl Sweeton, deceased, who died on November 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 24, 2022
BOBBIE MAI SWEETON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EUGENE HURL SWEETON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-26-22 & 2-2-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN WAYNE BELCHER
CASE NO. 2022PR13
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of John Wayne Belcher, deceased, who died on October 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 24, 2022
CHRISTINE GAIL BELCHER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN WAYNE BELCHER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Donald Byrd
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-26-22 & 2-2-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Betty ann Welch
CASE NO. #2022PR21
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BETTY ANN WELCH, deceased, who died January 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the19th day of January, 2022.
JAMES BRETT WELCH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY ANN WELCH
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPEHEN BROWN
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/26/22 2/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARTY RICHARD FOSTER
CASE NO. 2022PR11
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Marty Richard Foster, deceased, who died on September 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 24, 2022
SHANE FOSTER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARTY RICHARD FOSTER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-26-22 & 2-2-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOROTHY C. GILES
CASE NO. 2022PR22
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dorothy C. Giles, deceased, who died on October 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 24, 2022
KATHLEEN C. FASIG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DOROTHY C. GILES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-26-22 & 2-2-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Nancy M. Patterson
CASE NO. #2022PR9
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of January, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of NANCY M. PATTERSON, deceased, who died November 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of January, 2022.
MATTHEW A. PATTERSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NANCY M. PATTERSON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/26/22 2/2/22
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 25, 2007, executed by LARRY W DENNY, BEVERLY L DENNY, conveying certain real property therein described to HAROLD D. KING, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded July 30, 2007, in Deed Book 1262, Page 608 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2017-7, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2017-7 who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEING LOT NO. 1A AND 1B RESUBDIVISION OF AN AMENDMENT TO TRACTS 1 AND 2 PAUL EDGE ESTATE, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 440, OF THE REGISTERS OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.
Parcel ID: 113-032.08
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 5380 CHICKEN ROAD, LEBANON, TN 37090. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF BEVERLY L DENNY
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
MIDDLE TENNESSEE ELECTRIC MEMBERSHIP CORPORATION
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Tracy L. Murphy and Regina L. Murphy executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Pulte Mortgage, LLC, Lender and Gregory S. Perrone, Trustee(s), which was dated August 16, 2011, and recorded on August 24, 2011, in Book 1451, at Page 1794 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee being Lot 195 on the final plat of Spence Creek, Phase 14, of record in Plat Book 27, Page 179, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which Plan reference is hereby made for a complete and accurate description thereof.
Being the same property conveyed to Tracy L. Murphy and Regina L. Murphy, husband and wife, by deed from Centex Homes, a Nevada general partnership of record in Book 1451, Page 1792, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 048F 001.00
Address/Description: 76 Suggs Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087
Current Owner(s): Tracy L. Murphy and Regina L. Murphy
Other Interested Party(ies):
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Spence Creek Homeowners Association, Inc.
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 17-14757 FC
|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
2022 ANNUAL AGENCY PLAN
AND 5-YEAR CFP ACTION PLAN
LEBANON HOUSING AUTHORITY
Notice is hereby given to the residents of the Lebanon Housing Authority,
and all persons interested, that the Housing Authority is required by the U.S.
Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Section 511 of
the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998 Interim Rule to submit
a Public Housing Annual Agency Plan and 5-Year Capital Fund Action Plan.
The 2022 Annual Agency Plan provides details about the Housing Authority’s
proposed development plans, administration, and operational policies
changes. The 5-Year Capital Fund Action Plan lists the proposed capital
improvement plans for the upcoming fiscal years 2022-2026.
Prior to the submission of these documents to HUD, we are soliciting comments
and suggestions. We will be conducting a Public Hearing on Thursday,
March 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Lebanon Housing Authority, 49 Lake
Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, to discuss the proposed plans.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may submit written comments
regarding the Annual Agency Plan to Mr. Patrick Johnson, Executive Director,
Lebanon Housing Authority, 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon TN 37087. Written
comments will be received through Thursday, March 17, 2022.
|
INVITATION TO SUBMIT PROPOSALS
The Lebanon Housing Authority is soliciting proposals from experienced
and professional affordable housing Developers as described
below.
The Lebanon Housing Authority, Lebanon, Tennessee is seeking the services
of a qualified professional Developer Partner, to provide financial and technical
resources to assist with the development of various affordable housing
development projects. The Developer Partner will conduct a feasibility analysis
to determine the best proposal for redevelopment.
Phase I of the required services will include assistance in the redevelopment
of a site funded for the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA)
2021 LIHTC program. In addition, the LHA is interested in receiving proposals
that discuss multi-year initiatives and project implementation phases for
redevelopment of all the LHA sites.
Details of the Request of Proposals (RFP) can be obtained on LHA’s website
under the link [www.lhatn.org]. Please direct all inquiries regarding this
Request for Proposal to the following contact:
Mr. Patrick Johnson, Executive Director
Lebanon Housing Authority
49 Upton Heights
Lebanon,Tenn.37087
(615)444-1872
A pre-proposal conference will be held Friday, January 28, 2022@ 1:00 p.m.
at the above location.
Proposals shall be received until 3:00 p.m. (Central Standard Time) on Friday,
February 4, 2022, at the above location. Proposals received after this
date and time will be rejected.
|
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for a
consultant to provide a Parks & Recreation Master Plan
for the City of Lebanon.
Bid forms and specifications maybe obtained from the
office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle Heights
Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Proposals
must be returned no later than February 4, 2022, by
10:00 a.m. Proposals will be opened and read aloud
shortly thereafter in the same office.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
|
AD CORRECTION
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-01, this is a correction to the
previously published ad. Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM on February 22, 2022, in the Council
Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed
amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about 34.85 acres at 1317 & 1330 Sparta Pike
and 85 Eastover Road (Tax Map 82 Parcels 81.00, 81.01 & 84) from CI – Interchange Commercial
to IL – Light Industrial. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee
Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for inspection at
the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|