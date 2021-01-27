IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON

KLIFFORD ALLEN MATTHEWS

Petitioner 

vs

LILLIAN ROSE SHIELDS

Respondent

Docket No. 2020-DV-360

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

IT APPEARING it THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate.

IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:

1. A full notice shall appear in the Wilson Post with the following text:

PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, KLIFFORD ALLEN MATTHEWS has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioners have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.

The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if she does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judie Clara Byrd.

The Circuit Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for

Publication to the Wilson Post.

ENTERED this the 11 day of December, 2020

Judge Clara Byrd

January 13,2021 

January 20,2021

January 27, 2011

February 3, 2021

Approved for Entry:

STAN BENNETT, #22678

Attorney for Petitioner

108 North Church St

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 962-7606

(615) 962-7619 (FAX)

stan@stanbennettlaw.com

Certificate of Service

I hereby certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been sent via First Class United States Mail, postage prepaid to the last know address of Lillian Rose Sheilds, Respondent/Wife, 1781 Kennedy Creek Rd., Auburntown, TN 37016, on this 9th day of December, 2020

STAN BENNETT, #22679

Attorney for Petitioner

|

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 12, 2008, executed by William C Bozarth, an unmarried man to Michelle Wood, Trustee, for Citifinancial Services, Inc., its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on March 13, 2008, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1296, Page 662, and Instrument 08362726.WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO-WIT: A HOUSE AND LOT SITUATE AND LYING IN THE 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAME BEING LOCATED IN THE MOSS SUBDIVISION, IN LEBANON, WEST OF SOUTH TARVER STREET, THE SAME BEING ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE STREET, OR RIGHT-OF-WAY LEADING FROM SAID SUBDIVISION EASTWARDLY TO SOUTH TARVER STREET, BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN DRIVEN IN THE GROUND AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THIS PROPERTY AT THE INTERSECTION OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, RUNNING THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION 88 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE ANNIE MCCLAIN PROPERTY; THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION WITH THE MCCLAIN PROPERTY LINE AND THE LINE OF THIS PROPERTY 67 1/2 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUNNING NORTHWARDLY 100 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF THE BINGHAM PROPERTY (FORMERLY TURNER YOUNG); THENCE RUNNING IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION 22 1/2 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THIS PROPERTY WHERE SAME INTERSECTS WITH THE BINGHAM (TURNER YOUNG) PROPERTY; THENCE RUNNING SOUTHWARDLY 188 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY OR ROAD, TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUNNING EASTWARDLY WITH THE MEANDERS OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY 90 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, AND BEING BOUNDED GENERALLY ON THE NORTH BY BINGHAM (FORMERLY YOUNG); EAST BY FREEMAN; SOUTH BY RIGHT-OF-WAY OR ROAD; WEST BY NEAL. BEING THE SAME FEE SIMPLE PROPERTY CONVEYED BY DEED FROM JAMES F. ROBINSON and PEGGY F. ROBINSON HUSBAND AND WIFE TO WILLIAM C. BOZARTH, DATED 11/24/1967 RECORDED ON 11/27/1967 IN BOOK 179, PAGE 148 IN WILSON COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF TN. (ALSO CONVEYED TO HELEN C BOZARTH TENANTS BY ENTIRETY, HELEN C BOZARTH HAVING DEPARTED THIS LIFE ON OR ABOUT 02/27/2001, THEREBY VESTING FEE SIMPLE TITLE IN WILLIAM C. BOZARTH). Parcel ID: 068F C 01600 000 Commonly known as 101 Moss Ct, Lebanon, TN 37087 The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall controlCurrent Owner(s) of Property: Bonnie B. Poley Other Interested Parties: William C Bozarth; Estate of William C Bozarth; Heir(s) of William C Bozarth, if any This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Bonnie B. Poley; William C Bozarth; Estate of William C Bozarth; and Heir(s) of William C Bozarth, if any. If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.  All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose.  Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT.  ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 

Clear Recon LLC Substitute Trustee

651 East 4th Street Suite 200 

Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Phone: (877) 319-8840

File No: 2191-2000A

Newspaper: The Wilson Post

Publication Dates:  1/13/2021, 1/20/2021, 1/27/2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBERT WILLIAM WEBB

CASE NO. 2021PR10  

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Robert William Webb, deceased, who died on October 24, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 25, 2021

KACEY J. WEBB

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROBERT WILLIAM WEBB

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jonathan Tinsley, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/20/21 and 1/27/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LEONARD EUGENE RAY

CASE NO. #2020PR493

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2021, Letters Of Administration, C.T.A., in respect to the estate of LEONARD EUGENE RAY, deceased, who died April 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12th  day of January, 2021.

DONNAVON VASEK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LEONARD EUGENE RAY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W. FERRELL

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run    January 20, 2021   January 27, 20221

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTY SUE TRAMEL

CASE NO. #2021PR14

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th  day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of BETTY SUE TRAMEL, deceased, who died November 29, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 13th  day of January, 2021.

MARY CATHERINE QUARLES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BETTY SUE TRAMEL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NEAL AGEE JR

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST Date to run   1/20/2021  1/27/2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DUARD LAYTON BRADEN

CASE NO. 2021PR11  

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Duard Layton Braden, deceased, who died on December 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 25, 2021

ANN S. BRADEN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DUARD LAYTON BRADEN, 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Anthony Burns, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/20/21 and 1/27/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DEBRA LYNN OLDHAM

CASE NO. 2021PR8  

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Debra Lynn Oldham, deceased, who died on September 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 25, 2021

BROOK OLDHAM GRIMSLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DEBRA LYNN OLDHAM, 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robin C. Moore, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/20/21 and 1/27/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GLEN TURNER, SR.

CASE NO. #2021PR2

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th  day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GLEN TURNER, SR, deceased, who died October 13, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 13th  day of January, 2021.

WANDA WIX

ANNE KEMP

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF GLEN TURNER, SR.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

SHARON LINVILLE

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   1/20/21 1/27/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KENNETH G. DAVIS

CASE NO. 2021PR9  

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Kenneth G. Davis, deceased, who died on November 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 25, 2021

FRANKIE DAVIS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KENNETH G. DAVIS, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Wilson Post

Date to run 1/20/21 and 1/27/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JEANETTE RENAE DUNLAP PLEMONS

CASE NO. 2020PR508 

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jeanette Renae Dunlap Plemons, deceased, who died on August 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 25, 2021

JIMMY S. PLEMONS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JEANETTE RENAE DUNLAP PLEMONS, 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/20/21 and 1/27/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY Y. TUMBLESTON

CASE NO. #2020PR490

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th  day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARY Y. TUMBLESTON, deceased, who died November 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 13th  day of January, 2021.

CHARLES M. TUMBLESTON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY Y. TUMBLESTON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID KENNEDY JR.

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   January 20, 2021   January 27, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BOBBY D. HARPER

CASE NO. 2021CV16 

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bobby D. Harper, deceased, who died on November 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 25, 2021

DIXIE H. HARPER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BOBBY D. HARPER,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/20/21 and 1/27/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MONA JUNE SMALL

CASE NO. #2021PR498

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th  day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MONA JUNE SMALL, deceased, who died 10/4/2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12th  day of January, 2020.

CHERYL LYNN VAUGHN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MONA JUNE SMALL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ADAR BARBER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   January 20, 2021  January 27, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: HILLARD JESSE MURPHY, III,

 CASE NO. #2020PR509

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of HILLARD JESSE MURPHY, III, deceased, who died November 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 14th day of January, 2021.

MICHELLE MURPHY KLEIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HILLARD JESSE MURPHY, III,

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

RACHEL K. SPELLER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 1/20/21   1/27/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ANNE LILLIAN NEVILLE

CASE NO. 2021CV22 

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Anne Lillian Neville, deceased, who died on October 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 25, 2021

KATHLEEN A. NEVILLE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ANNE LILLIAN NEVILLE,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Bryson Eubanks , Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/20/21 and 1/27/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF AL L. PARTEE, JR.

NO. #2021PR27

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th  day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of AL L. PARTEE, JR, deceased, who died December 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th  day of January, 2020.

CANDACE L. PARTEE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF AL L. PARTEE, JR.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  January 27, 2021 February 3, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF VERNAL FREEMAN

CASE NO. 2021PR12  

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Vernal Freeman, deceased, who died on December 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 25, 2021

DOUGLAS FREEMAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF VERNAL FREEMAN, DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Leroy Johnston Ellis, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/27/21 and 2/3/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EWALD BERNEICE FRONTZ

CASE NO. 2021PR30  

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ewald Berneice Frontz, deceased, who died on December 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 25, 2021

TERRY FRONTZ

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF EWALD BERNEICE FRONTZ 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/27/21 and 2/3/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF J. BRENT HURD

CASE NO. #2021PR17

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th  day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of J. BREND HURD, deceased, who died December 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th  day of January, 2021.

RAYMOND B. HURD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF J. BRENT HURD

DECEASED

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   January 27, 2021  February 3, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LAURA L. MCMINN

CASE NO. 2021PR18  

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Laura L. McMinn, deceased, who died on December 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   January 25, 2021

LINDA MCMINN MILLER AND 

VALORIE MCMINN BOND

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF LAURA L. MCMINN,DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 1/27/21 and 2/3/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DONALD HUGH MARTIN, JR

CASE NO. #2020PR25

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th  day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of DONALD HUGH MARTIN, JR, deceased, who died October 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th  day of January, 2021.

BRENDA LEYHEW

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DONALD HUGH MARTIN, JR.

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   1/27/21 & 2/3/21

|

WILSON COUNTY

HOME HOUSING REHABILITATION PROJECT

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Wilson County is soliciting bids from qualified contractors to complete Housing Rehabilitation

activities for two (2) owner occupied residential homes under the Wilson County 2018 HOME

Housing Rehabilitation Program. Separate Sealed bids will be received at the Wilson County

Courthouse Room 104, 228 East Main Street, until 10:00 a.m. CST, on February 11, 2021, and then

opened and read aloud.

Copies of the complete Housing Rehabilitation Bid Packets are available at the Wilson County

Mayor’s Office. Copies may also be obtained by contacting Heather Allen, Community

Development Partners, LLC at (615) 906-1984 or email hallen@cdpllc.com.

All bids must be submitted in compliance with the Housing Rehabilitation or Reconstruction

Bid Packet and Information for Bidders. All bidders must be licensed General Contractors and

qualified for the type of construction being bid upon.

Wilson County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, or waive any informalities.

Wilson County hereby agrees, warrants, and assures that no person shall be excluded from

participation in, be denied benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination in the

performance of this project or in the employment practices of the Grantee on the grounds of

handicap or disability, age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, or any other classification

protected by Federal, Tennessee State constitutional, or statutory law.

Randall Hutto

Mayor

|

The Lebanon Special School District is requesting bids for one

(1) Ninety (90) passenger School Bus and one (1) Special Ed.

Bus with three (3) wheelchair spaces. These bids are sealed

and due in the Central Office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave Lebanon,

TN 37087 by February 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. SPECS: can

be picked up at the above address M-F 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. or

email trish.westmoreland@lssd.org

|

 

