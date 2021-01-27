IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
KLIFFORD ALLEN MATTHEWS
Petitioner
vs
LILLIAN ROSE SHIELDS
Respondent
Docket No. 2020-DV-360
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING it THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition filed in this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-203 is appropriate.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:
1. A full notice shall appear in the Wilson Post with the following text:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner, KLIFFORD ALLEN MATTHEWS has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Respondent by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioners have demonstrated that the residence of Respondent is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Respondent, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if she does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judie Clara Byrd.
The Circuit Clerk's office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for
Publication to the Wilson Post.
ENTERED this the 11 day of December, 2020
Judge Clara Byrd
January 13,2021
January 20,2021
January 27, 2011
February 3, 2021
Approved for Entry:
STAN BENNETT, #22678
Attorney for Petitioner
108 North Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 962-7606
(615) 962-7619 (FAX)
Certificate of Service
I hereby certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been sent via First Class United States Mail, postage prepaid to the last know address of Lillian Rose Sheilds, Respondent/Wife, 1781 Kennedy Creek Rd., Auburntown, TN 37016, on this 9th day of December, 2020
STAN BENNETT, #22679
Attorney for Petitioner
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 12, 2008, executed by William C Bozarth, an unmarried man to Michelle Wood, Trustee, for Citifinancial Services, Inc., its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on March 13, 2008, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1296, Page 662, and Instrument 08362726.WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO-WIT: A HOUSE AND LOT SITUATE AND LYING IN THE 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAME BEING LOCATED IN THE MOSS SUBDIVISION, IN LEBANON, WEST OF SOUTH TARVER STREET, THE SAME BEING ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE STREET, OR RIGHT-OF-WAY LEADING FROM SAID SUBDIVISION EASTWARDLY TO SOUTH TARVER STREET, BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN DRIVEN IN THE GROUND AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THIS PROPERTY AT THE INTERSECTION OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, RUNNING THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION 88 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE ANNIE MCCLAIN PROPERTY; THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION WITH THE MCCLAIN PROPERTY LINE AND THE LINE OF THIS PROPERTY 67 1/2 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUNNING NORTHWARDLY 100 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF THE BINGHAM PROPERTY (FORMERLY TURNER YOUNG); THENCE RUNNING IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION 22 1/2 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THIS PROPERTY WHERE SAME INTERSECTS WITH THE BINGHAM (TURNER YOUNG) PROPERTY; THENCE RUNNING SOUTHWARDLY 188 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY OR ROAD, TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUNNING EASTWARDLY WITH THE MEANDERS OF SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY 90 FEET TO THE BEGINNING CORNER, AND BEING BOUNDED GENERALLY ON THE NORTH BY BINGHAM (FORMERLY YOUNG); EAST BY FREEMAN; SOUTH BY RIGHT-OF-WAY OR ROAD; WEST BY NEAL. BEING THE SAME FEE SIMPLE PROPERTY CONVEYED BY DEED FROM JAMES F. ROBINSON and PEGGY F. ROBINSON HUSBAND AND WIFE TO WILLIAM C. BOZARTH, DATED 11/24/1967 RECORDED ON 11/27/1967 IN BOOK 179, PAGE 148 IN WILSON COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF TN. (ALSO CONVEYED TO HELEN C BOZARTH TENANTS BY ENTIRETY, HELEN C BOZARTH HAVING DEPARTED THIS LIFE ON OR ABOUT 02/27/2001, THEREBY VESTING FEE SIMPLE TITLE IN WILLIAM C. BOZARTH). Parcel ID: 068F C 01600 000 Commonly known as 101 Moss Ct, Lebanon, TN 37087 The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall controlCurrent Owner(s) of Property: Bonnie B. Poley Other Interested Parties: William C Bozarth; Estate of William C Bozarth; Heir(s) of William C Bozarth, if any This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Bonnie B. Poley; William C Bozarth; Estate of William C Bozarth; and Heir(s) of William C Bozarth, if any. If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433. All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 2191-2000A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 1/13/2021, 1/20/2021, 1/27/2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT WILLIAM WEBB
CASE NO. 2021PR10
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Robert William Webb, deceased, who died on October 24, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 25, 2021
KACEY J. WEBB
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT WILLIAM WEBB
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan Tinsley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/20/21 and 1/27/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LEONARD EUGENE RAY
CASE NO. #2020PR493
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2021, Letters Of Administration, C.T.A., in respect to the estate of LEONARD EUGENE RAY, deceased, who died April 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 12th day of January, 2021.
DONNAVON VASEK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LEONARD EUGENE RAY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run January 20, 2021 January 27, 20221
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY SUE TRAMEL
CASE NO. #2021PR14
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of BETTY SUE TRAMEL, deceased, who died November 29, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 13th day of January, 2021.
MARY CATHERINE QUARLES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY SUE TRAMEL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE JR
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST Date to run 1/20/2021 1/27/2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DUARD LAYTON BRADEN
CASE NO. 2021PR11
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Duard Layton Braden, deceased, who died on December 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 25, 2021
ANN S. BRADEN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DUARD LAYTON BRADEN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Anthony Burns, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/20/21 and 1/27/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DEBRA LYNN OLDHAM
CASE NO. 2021PR8
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Debra Lynn Oldham, deceased, who died on September 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 25, 2021
BROOK OLDHAM GRIMSLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DEBRA LYNN OLDHAM,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robin C. Moore, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/20/21 and 1/27/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GLEN TURNER, SR.
CASE NO. #2021PR2
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GLEN TURNER, SR, deceased, who died October 13, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 13th day of January, 2021.
WANDA WIX
ANNE KEMP
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF GLEN TURNER, SR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SHARON LINVILLE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 1/20/21 1/27/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KENNETH G. DAVIS
CASE NO. 2021PR9
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Kenneth G. Davis, deceased, who died on November 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 25, 2021
FRANKIE DAVIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KENNETH G. DAVIS, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/20/21 and 1/27/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JEANETTE RENAE DUNLAP PLEMONS
CASE NO. 2020PR508
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jeanette Renae Dunlap Plemons, deceased, who died on August 14, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 25, 2021
JIMMY S. PLEMONS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEANETTE RENAE DUNLAP PLEMONS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/20/21 and 1/27/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY Y. TUMBLESTON
CASE NO. #2020PR490
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MARY Y. TUMBLESTON, deceased, who died November 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 13th day of January, 2021.
CHARLES M. TUMBLESTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY Y. TUMBLESTON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID KENNEDY JR.
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run January 20, 2021 January 27, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BOBBY D. HARPER
CASE NO. 2021CV16
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bobby D. Harper, deceased, who died on November 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 25, 2021
DIXIE H. HARPER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BOBBY D. HARPER,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/20/21 and 1/27/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MONA JUNE SMALL
CASE NO. #2021PR498
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MONA JUNE SMALL, deceased, who died 10/4/2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 12th day of January, 2020.
CHERYL LYNN VAUGHN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MONA JUNE SMALL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ADAR BARBER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run January 20, 2021 January 27, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: HILLARD JESSE MURPHY, III,
CASE NO. #2020PR509
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of HILLARD JESSE MURPHY, III, deceased, who died November 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of January, 2021.
MICHELLE MURPHY KLEIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HILLARD JESSE MURPHY, III,
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
RACHEL K. SPELLER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1/20/21 1/27/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ANNE LILLIAN NEVILLE
CASE NO. 2021CV22
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of January, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Anne Lillian Neville, deceased, who died on October 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 25, 2021
KATHLEEN A. NEVILLE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ANNE LILLIAN NEVILLE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Bryson Eubanks , Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/20/21 and 1/27/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF AL L. PARTEE, JR.
NO. #2021PR27
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of AL L. PARTEE, JR, deceased, who died December 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of January, 2020.
CANDACE L. PARTEE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF AL L. PARTEE, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run January 27, 2021 February 3, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF VERNAL FREEMAN
CASE NO. 2021PR12
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Vernal Freeman, deceased, who died on December 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 25, 2021
DOUGLAS FREEMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF VERNAL FREEMAN, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Leroy Johnston Ellis, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/27/21 and 2/3/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EWALD BERNEICE FRONTZ
CASE NO. 2021PR30
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ewald Berneice Frontz, deceased, who died on December 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 25, 2021
TERRY FRONTZ
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EWALD BERNEICE FRONTZ
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/27/21 and 2/3/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF J. BRENT HURD
CASE NO. #2021PR17
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of J. BREND HURD, deceased, who died December 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of January, 2021.
RAYMOND B. HURD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF J. BRENT HURD
DECEASED
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run January 27, 2021 February 3, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LAURA L. MCMINN
CASE NO. 2021PR18
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Laura L. McMinn, deceased, who died on December 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: January 25, 2021
LINDA MCMINN MILLER AND
VALORIE MCMINN BOND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF LAURA L. MCMINN,DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 1/27/21 and 2/3/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DONALD HUGH MARTIN, JR
CASE NO. #2020PR25
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of DONALD HUGH MARTIN, JR, deceased, who died October 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of January, 2021.
BRENDA LEYHEW
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DONALD HUGH MARTIN, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 1/27/21 & 2/3/21
|
WILSON COUNTY
HOME HOUSING REHABILITATION PROJECT
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Wilson County is soliciting bids from qualified contractors to complete Housing Rehabilitation
activities for two (2) owner occupied residential homes under the Wilson County 2018 HOME
Housing Rehabilitation Program. Separate Sealed bids will be received at the Wilson County
Courthouse Room 104, 228 East Main Street, until 10:00 a.m. CST, on February 11, 2021, and then
opened and read aloud.
Copies of the complete Housing Rehabilitation Bid Packets are available at the Wilson County
Mayor’s Office. Copies may also be obtained by contacting Heather Allen, Community
Development Partners, LLC at (615) 906-1984 or email hallen@cdpllc.com.
All bids must be submitted in compliance with the Housing Rehabilitation or Reconstruction
Bid Packet and Information for Bidders. All bidders must be licensed General Contractors and
qualified for the type of construction being bid upon.
Wilson County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, or waive any informalities.
Wilson County hereby agrees, warrants, and assures that no person shall be excluded from
participation in, be denied benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination in the
performance of this project or in the employment practices of the Grantee on the grounds of
handicap or disability, age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, or any other classification
protected by Federal, Tennessee State constitutional, or statutory law.
Randall Hutto
Mayor
|
The Lebanon Special School District is requesting bids for one
(1) Ninety (90) passenger School Bus and one (1) Special Ed.
Bus with three (3) wheelchair spaces. These bids are sealed
and due in the Central Office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave Lebanon,
TN 37087 by February 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. SPECS: can
be picked up at the above address M-F 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. or
email trish.westmoreland@lssd.org
|