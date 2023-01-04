PUBLICATION NOTICE
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Barry Owens d/b/a Draper and
Owens Christian Lawn Care Service,
Plaintiff,
v. Case No. 2014 CV 127
Greentree Pointe, LTD., JRK Residential
America, LLC, JRK Property Holdings, Inc.
And Lebanon Housing Authority,
Defendants.
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Order for Publication of Motion to Dismiss Hearing that the Plaintiff, Barry Owens d/b/a Draper and Owens Christian Lawn Care Service, whose whereabouts is unknown so that ordinary process of law cannot be served, it is therefore Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said
Plaintiff, Barry Owens d/b/a Draper and Owens Christian Lawn Care Service, to serve upon: Peter C. Sales of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP, attorney for Defendants JRK Residential America, LLC, and JRK Property Holdings, Inc., whose address is 1600 Division Street, Suite 700, Nashville, TN 37203, and Luther Wright, Jr. of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., attorney for Defendant, Greentree Pointe, LTD, whose address is SunTruist Plaza,
401 Commerce Street, Suite 1200, Nashville, TN 37219-2446, a copy of the response to Motion to Dismiss filed by JRK Residential America, LLC, and JRK Property Holdings, Inc., and appear in the Wilson County Chancery Court on January 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for oral argument on said Motion, also file the response to Motion to Dismiss with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to appear in Court, the Court may rule
against you on January 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Motion.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PETER C. SALES
ATTORNEY FOR DEFENDANTS,
JRK RESIDENTIAL AMERICA, LLC AND
JRK PROPERTY HOLDINGS, INC.
PUBLICATION DATES:
December 21, 2022
December 28, 2022
January 4, 2023
January 11, 2023
|
PUBLICATION NOTICE
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Barry Owens d/b/a Draper and
Owens Christian Lawn Care Service,
Plaintiff,
v. Case No. 2014 CV 127
Greentree Pointe, LTD., JRK Residential
America, LLC, JRK Property Holdings, Inc.
And Lebanon Housing Authority,
Defendants.
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Order for Publication of Motion to Dismiss Hearing that the Plaintiff, Barry Owens d/b/a Draper and Owens Christian Lawn Care Service, whose whereabouts is unknown so that ordinary process of law cannot be served, it is therefore Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said
Plaintiff, Barry Owens d/b/a Draper and Owens Christian Lawn Care Service, to serve upon: Peter C. Sales of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP, attorney for Defendants JRK Residential America, LLC, and JRK Property Holdings, Inc., whose address is 1600 Division Street, Suite 700, Nashville, TN 37203, and Luther Wright, Jr. of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., attorney for Defendant, Greentree Pointe, LTD, whose address is SunTruist Plaza,
401 Commerce Street, Suite 1200, Nashville, TN 37219-2446, a copy of the response to Motion to Dismiss filed by JRK Residential America, LLC, and JRK Property Holdings, Inc., to which Greentree Pointe, LTD, has sought to join and appear in the Wilson County Chancery Court on January 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for oral argument on said Motion, also file the response to Motion to Dismiss with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If
you fail to appear in Court, the Court may rule against you on January 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Motion. This the 16 th day of December, 2022.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PETER C. SALES
ATTORNEY FOR DEFENDANTS,
JRK RESIDENTIAL AMERICA, LLC AND
JRK PROPERTY HOLDINGS, INC.
PUBLICATION DATES:
December 21, 2022
December 28, 2022
January 4, 2023
January 11, 2023
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 20, 2021, executed by ARIELLE BOILEAU conveying certain real property therein described to MOMENTUM TITLE, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded September 21, 2021, in Deed Book 2115, Page 2181; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM At the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL, SITUATED AND LYING IN THE 5TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE,
BOUNDED GENERALLY AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:
NORTH BY WILLIAMS; EAST BY BREWINGTON; SOUTH BY MRS. MELTON; WEST BY OLD HUNTER`S POINT PIKE, AND
MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN AT WILLIAMS`S SOUTHEAST CORNER, SAID PIN BEING 22.7 FEET WESTWARD FROM THE
CENTER OF AN ELM TREE AND 31 FEET NORTHWESTERLY FROM THE CENTER OF A CEDAR TREE, AND RUNNING SOUTH
1/2 DEGREE WEST 124.0 FEET TO A POST AT MRS. SALLIE MELTON`S NORTHEAST CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 78 DEGREES
33` WEST 290.0 FEET TO A POINT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE OLD HUNTER`S POINT PIKE; THENCE ON THE CENTER LINE
NORTH 17 DEGREES WEST 16.0 FEET; NORTH 8 1/4 DEGREES WEST 78.5 FEET; NORTH 5 DEGREES EAST 81.0 FEET;
NORTH 12 3/4 DEGREES EAST 59.0 FEET TO WILLIAMS` SOUTHWEST CORNER; THENCE LEAVING THE SAID PIKE SOUTH 80
DEGREES EAST PASSING OVER A PIPE ON THE EAST SIDE, SAID PIPE BEING 19 FEET SOUTHWEST OF A SMALL ASH TREE,
285.5 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, AND CONTAINING 1.21 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. ATTACHED HERETO AND CONVEYED HEREWITH IS A 2005 FLEETWOOD HOMES MANUFACTURED HOME BEARING SERIAL/VIN NO. TNFL527AB30544.
Parcel ID: 045D-A-011.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 255 OLD HUNTERS PT PIKE, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ARIELLE BOILEAU
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
Vs
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 65
GROUP:
PARCEL: 11.20
Description: 19.13 Ac Big Springs Rd.
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Bobby E. Eldon Kirby
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Bobby E. Eldon Kirby and Sheron Lee Kirby and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 65, Parcel 11.20, and further described as lying in the 8th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 4720 Big Springs Road, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 18, at page 675 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instruments conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property re of record in Deed Book 416, at page 445 and Book 1046, Page 533, both in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. By Last Will and Testament of Bobby E. Eldon Kirby, dated February 12, 2014, and filed in Will Book 48, Page 157 in the Probate Records of the Clerk & Master of Wilson County the said property was devised to Sheron Lee Kirby. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Bobby E. Eldon Kirby and Sheron Lee Kirby and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 19th day of December, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
12/28/22 01/04/23 01/11/23 01/18/23
|
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
Vs
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 59H
GROUP: C
PARCEL: 6.0
Description: Lot 7 Mayfair Meadows
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Diane Virginia O’Neal (Formerly Jeanine Veach)
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Diane Virginia O’Neal (Formerly Jeanine Veach) and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 59 H, Group C, Parcel 6.00, and further described as lying in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 314 Stroud Drive, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 7 of Mayfair Meadows Subdivision, Section 1, as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 21, at page 388 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1998, at page 253, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Diane Virginia O’Neal (Formerly Jeanine Veach) and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 19th day of December, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
12/28/22 01/04/23 01/11/23 01/18/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RITA AMANDA JOHNSTON
CASE NO. 2022PR587
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rita Amanda Johnston, deceased, who died on November 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 21, 2022
KAREN LESKODY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RITA AMANDA JOHNSTON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-28-22 & 1-4-23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KATY LYNN BRICKEY
CASE NO. 2022PR599
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Katy Lynn Brickey, deceased, who died on August 28, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 21, 2022
DONALD ARTHUR WRIGHT, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KATY LYNN BRICKEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-28-22 & 1-4-23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF THOMAS FRANKLIN BURSON
CASE NO. 2022PR572
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of THOMAS FRANKLIN BURSON, deceased, who died on November 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 21, 2022
ETHEL ANN BURSON,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF THOMAS FRANKLIN BURSON,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/22 and 1/4/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ROBBIE DEAN CALLIS
CASE NO. #2022PR584
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of ROBBIE DEAN CALLIS, deceased, who died September 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of December, 2022.
RANDELL T. BRADY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBBIE DEAN CALLIS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/28/22 1/4/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HARVEL G. POAG
CASE NO. 2022PR592
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of HARVEL G. POAG, deceased, who died on October 23, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 21, 2022
BRENDA WEBB,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HARVEL G. POAG,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Amy Cross Nance, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 12/22/22 and 1/4/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LENTON MOORE, JR.
CASE NO. 2022PR577
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lenton Moore, Jr., deceased, who died on August 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 21, 2022
LENTEISA HILL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LENTON MOORE, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JOHN W. CROW
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-28-22 & 1-4-23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MIRANDA M. HENLEY
CASE NO. 2022PR590
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Miranda M. Henley, deceased, who died on November 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 21, 2022
CLYDE TURNER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MIRANDA M. HENLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
LINDSEY L. LAWRENCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-28-22 & 1-4-23
|
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
Vs
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 19
GROUP:
PARCEL: 1.10
Description: 5.01 Ac
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Bennie Ray Watkins Jr
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants Bennie Ray Watkins, Jr., his heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 19, Parcel 1.10, and further described as lying in the 7th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 9290A Hartsville Pike, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is estimated to contain 5.01 acres in addition to easement over approximately 0.50 acres. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1236, at page 963, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants Bennie Ray Watkins, Jr., his heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 19th day of December, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
12/28/22 01/04/23 01/11/23 01/18/23
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 4, 2013, executed by ROBERT PARKS, JR. and DAWN PARKS conveying certain real property therein described to FOUNDATION TITLE AND ESCROW, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded November 18, 2013, in Deed Book 1572, Page 630; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM At the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 1, CONTAINING 5.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF M.R. AND EVA JO HUFFINES PROPERTY, PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 420, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 093-016.11
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 831 OLD SHANNON RD, LEBANON, TN 37090. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ROBERT PARKS, JR., DAWN PARKS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, AQUA FINANCE, INC.
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: HELEN RUTH BURT
CASE NO. #2022PR603
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of HELEN RUTH BURT, deceased, who died October 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of December, 2022.
VICKI CORLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HELEN RUTH BURT
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/28/22 1/4/23
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NANCY E. COOK
CASE NO. 2022PR581
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Nancy E. Cook, deceased, who died on July 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: December 28, 2022
RANDY SCOTT COOK
MARC ALAN COOK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NANCY E. COOK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TIMOTHY A. DAVIS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-4-23 & 1-11-23
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, Anthony White and Tammie D. White executed a Deed of Trust to Charles E. Tonkin, II, Trustee for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Investors Group, on October 24, 2012 and recorded on October 30, 2012 in Book 1512, Page 1650, Instrument No. 12483384 in the Office of the Register of Wilson County, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC (the "Holder"), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on February 16, 2023, at 2:00 PM at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, TN 37088 at the Wilson County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, TN:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee being Lot No. 19 on the Plan of West Lynn Chase Subdivision, as of record in Plat Book 19, Page 248, Register's Office for Wilson County Tennessee, to which said plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description thereof.
Being the same property conveyed to Anthony White and Tammie White husband and wife by Deed from David Alan Hardin and wife, Toni Elizabeth Kennedy Hardin formerly Toni Elizabeth Kennedy, dated 09/30/2005 and filed for record on 10/04/2005 in Record Book 1140, Page 94, Register's Office for Wilson County Tennessee
Street Address: 240 Westlynn Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087
Parcel Number: 058E-B-01900-000
Current Owner: Anthony White and Tammie D. White
Other Interested Party(ies):
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC
Substitute Trustee
3550 Engineering Drive
Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Office: 404-474-7149
Fax: 404-745-8121
MTG File No.: TN2022-00259
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 18, 2016, executed by DENNIS J COLLINS conveying certain real property therein described to W. AARON FORTNER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded November 28, 2016, in Deed Book 1733, Page 54; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WILSON, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 114 ON THE PLAN OF BELINDA CITY SECTION 1, REVISED OF RECORD IN BOOK 13, PAGE 87, OF THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.
Parcel ID: 096D-A-019.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 150 SE SPRINGDALE DR, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): DENNIS J COLLINS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 21, 2016, executed by LORI EVANS conveying certain real property therein described to DANIEL L. WISCHHOF, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded June 24, 2016, in Deed Book 1704, Page 1014; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST I who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 2, ON THE PLAN OF LAKE SHORE ACRES SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 73, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A COMPLETE DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
Parcel ID: 027K-B-033.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 614 WESTVIEW DRIVE, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): LORI EVANS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC--ORIGINAL CREDITOR: SYNCHRONY BANK
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive, Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
Pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. Sections 55-2-106, 55-16-105 to 107, 55-23-103 and 104, 66-14-101 to 106, and 66-19-104 and PublicChapter 209, Delk Performance will auctionthe following vehicle to the highest bidder onMonday, January 30, 2023 at 10:00 am at DelkPerformance 1640 Fall Creek Rd. Lebanon, TN37090. Call for any questions 615-453-2300:2004 Ford Explorer 1FMZU73W04UA81421
|
BEER BOARD NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene
on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, At 4 P.M. in the Town
Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration
Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue
to consider the application of Mrs. Maricela Mata
Perez d/b/a Little Panchos Express located at 509 South
Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087 for an
On-Premises Consumption Beer Permit, Ms. Rachel
Crowder d/b/a El Sol TexMex Inc. located at 1129 Franklin
Road, Lebanon, Tennessee 37090 for a Special Event
Beer Permit, and Mr. Christopher Schiller d/b/a Logan’s
Roadhouse Lebanon #541 located at 1006 Cumberland
Center Boulevard, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 for an
On-Premises Consumption Beer Permit. Individuals
needing auxiliary aid for effective communication and/
or other reasonable accommodations in programs and
services of The City of Lebanon are invited to make their
needs and preferences known to the ADA compliance
Coordinator by calling (615) 444-2809.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|