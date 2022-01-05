MICHAEL JOHN LADISA AND ROBIN ALICE ROBERTS LADISA

PETITIONERS

V.

CANDICE CARRASCO,

RESPONDENT

CASE NO. 2021-CV-235

IN THIS ACTION IT APPEARING TO THE SATISFACTION OF THE COURT FROM THE PETITIONERS' PETITION AND MOTION, THAT THE RESPONDENT, CANDICE CARRASCO, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS IS UNKNOWN SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS  OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED; IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED THAT PUBLICATION BE MADE IN THE WILSON POST, A NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED IN THE TOWN OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, FOR FOUR CONSECUTIVE WEEKS, COMMANDING SAID RESPONDENT, CANDICE CARRASCO, TO SERVE UPON: CALLIE K. HINSON OF NEAL & HARWELL, PLC, PETITIONERS' ATTORNEY, WHOSE ADDRESS IS 1201 DEMONBREUN STREET, SUITE, 1000, NASHVILLE, TN 37203, A COPY OF ANSWER TO THE PETITION ON OR BEFORE FEBRUARY 14, 2022, ALSO FILE AN ANSWER TO THE PETITTION WITH THE CLERK AND MASTER AT  HER OFFICE IN LEBANON, TN, ACCORDING TO LAW. IF YOU FAIL TO DO SO, JUDGEMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU ON MARCH 8, 2022, AT 9:00 AM IN THE CHANCERY COURTROOM IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

THIS IS THE 13TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2021.

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

CALLIE HINSON

ATTORNEY FOR THE PETITIONERS

PUBLICATION DATES:

12/22/21, 12/29/2021, 1/5/2022, 1/12/2022

|

NOTICE

Case No. 21AD469

In The Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee

In Re: The Adoption of a Mate Child Whose Name for Purposes of This Proceeding is: Beau Barrett Rosshirt (DOB: 05/14/2014)

Lauren Lynette Rosshirt and Jared Robert Young, Petitioners

 V.

Michael Patrick Rosshift, Respondent

In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent, Michael Patrick Rosshirt's, residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, as required by law, in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee, notifying Respondent, Michael Patrick Rosshirt, tb file an answer with this court and a copy to Petitioners' attorney, Melanie R. Bean, whose address is 137 Public Square, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication, exclusive of the last date of publication. If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Adoption by Step-Parent. This  8th  day of December, 2021.

Debbie Moss, Circuit Court Clerk

12/22/2021, 12/29/2021, 1/5/2022, 1/12/2022

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: EARL RAY NEAL

CASE NO. #2021PR514

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of EARL RAY NEAL,  deceased, who died September 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of  December, 2021.

ADRIAN KELLY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF EARL RAY NEAL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

SONYA S. WRIGHT

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/29/21  1/5/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: KENNETH ALAN KRASNICKI

CASE NO. #2021PR598

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of KENNETH ALAN KRASNICKI, deceased, who died November 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 21st day of December, 2021.

JULIA FAYE EARLES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KENNETH ALAN KRASNICKI

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT S. STEVENS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/29/21    1/5/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: ALLIE MAE HAMMERS

CASE NO. #2021PR592

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ALLIE MAE HAMMERS, deceased, who died October 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 21st day of December, 2021.

TIMOTHY L. HAMMERS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ALLIE MAE HAMMERS

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

WILLIAM A. VERNICH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/29/21    1/5/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: ANNE B. POMEROY

CASE NO. #2021PR599

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ANNE B. POMEROY, deceased, who died December 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 22nd day of December, 2021.

GARY ALLEN POMEROY AND

RANDALL TODD POMEROY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF ANNE B. POMEROY

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J.STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 12/29/21  1/5/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: CATHERINE LYNNE LARSON 

CASE NO. #2021PR603

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of CATHERINE LYNNE LARSON, deceased, who died September 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)                (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 22nd day of December, 2021.

JANET S. LARSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CATHERINE LYNNE LARSON

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Date to run                        

Newspaper Wilson Post

12/29/21  1/5/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: DAVID JEROME SCHREIBER

CASE NO. #2021PR581

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of DAVID JEROME SCHREIBER, deceased, who died October 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication  as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 22nd day of December, 2021.

SHARON AGEE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DAVID JEROME SCHREIBER

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TODD A. TRESSLER, II

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  12/29/21   1/5/22

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF

A.M.B

A child

CASE NO. 41-JU-19-650.02

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

TO:  Aubrie Allen Binkley, father of the minor child, A.M.B.

You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to A.M.B., a child born on May 2, 2016 at Crockett Hospital in Lawrenceburg, TN. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk, 200 S. Court Street, Florence, AL 35630 (256-760-5713) and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sara N. Holmes, P.O. Box 1081, Florence, AL 35631 within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should you desire a court-appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Court at the address provided above.

Missy Homan

Circuit Clerk

12/29/2021  01/5/2022  01/12/2022  01/19/2022

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF         

G.A.B., 

A child

CASE NO. 41-JU-19-649.02

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

TO:  Aubrie Allen Binkley, father of the minor child, G.A.B.

You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to G.A.B., a child born on November 19, 2012 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk, 200 S. Court Street, Florence, AL 35630 (256-760-5713) and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sara N. Holmes, P.O. Box 1081, Florence, AL 35631 within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should you desire a court-appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Court at the address provided above.

Circuit Clerk

Missy Homan

Wilson Post

12/29/2021  01/5/2022  01/12/2022  01/19/2022

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE, and TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 13, AT 2:00 PM. IN THE IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & ANNEXATION COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, JANUARY 10, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM  AT200 NORTH CASTLE  HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

The Board of Commissioners

of the Water & Wastewater

Authority of Wilson County

will meet Wednesday ,

January 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM

at the office of the Water

Authority, located at

680 Maddox Simpson Parkway,

Lebanon, TN.

Chris Leauber

Executive Director

This institution is an equal

opportunity provider and

employer

|

NOTICE

THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene

on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 4 P.M. in the Town

Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration

Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue

to consider the application of Ms. Shireen Amiraly

d/b/a Exxon at 1930 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon,

Tennessee, 37087 for an Off-Premises Consumption

Beer Permit. Individuals needing auxiliary aid for

effective communication and/or other reasonable

accommodations in programs and services of The City of

Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences

known to the ADA compliance Coordinator by calling

(615) 444-2809.

|

INVITATION TO BID -

Wilson County Tennessee

The Wilson County Finance Director is requesting sealed

bids from qualified vendors for:

GBID – 708 BREAD

WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

JANUARY 25, 2022, AT 11:00 A.M. is the

BID OPENING DATE

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested

parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the

Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street,

Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective

vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance

Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business

hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package.

The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent

reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any

portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the

lowest cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person

shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded

from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be

subjected to discrimination under any program or activity

receiving federal financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/

PURCHASING AGENT

|

INVITATION TO BID -

Wilson County Tennessee

The Wilson County Finance Director is requesting sealed

bids from qualified vendors for:

GBID -709- AUTOMATIC DOORS FOR THE WILSON

COUNTY FARM BUREAU EXPO CENTER

MANDATORY PRE-BID JANUARY 20, 2022, AT 9:00 A.M.

THE WILSON COUNTY FARM BUREAU

EXPO CENTER LOBBY

BID OPENING DATE JANUARY 25, 2022, AT 11:30 A.M.

AT THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN THE

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested

parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the

Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street,

Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective

vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance

Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business

hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package.

The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent

reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any

portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the

lowest cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person

shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded

from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be

subjected to discrimination under any program or activity

receiving federal financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/

PURCHASING AGENT

|

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

By virtue of an execution and Levy issued by the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee,

in Todd Disner, Plaintiff vs. Steve Gallegos, Defendant, Wilson County Chancery Court Docket

No. 2020cv36, as well as that Order Directing the Wilson County Sheriff to Conduct Execution

Sale entered on March 31, 2021 (the “Sale Order”), the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department

will offer to sale to the highest bidder, for cash, the interest of Steve Gallegos, in the following

real property located at 2137 Maricourt Street, Old Hickory, Tennessee 37138, Map/Parcel 073-

A-B-001.00 (the “Property”) and described as follows:

Legal Description: The real property is described in the Quitclaim Deed dated July 18,

2016, of record at Book 1708, Page 1413, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 2137 Maricourt

Street, Old Hickory, Tennessee 37138, but such address is not part of the legal description of

the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

A certain tract or parcel of land in Wilson County, Tennessee, described as

follows, to wit:

Being Lot No. 23 on the plan of Hickory Hills, Section One, as of record

in Plat Book 20, page 113, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to

which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete legal description.

Being the same property conveyed to Steve Gallegos by Quitclaim Deed

dated July 18, 2016, from Joy Belinda Gallegos, of record in Book 1708, page

1413, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

Map/Parcel Number: Map/Parcel 073-A-B-001.00

This sale is made pursuant to Tenn. R. Civ. P. 69.07(4) and Tenn. Code Ann. § 26-5-101,

et. seq. and is in satisfaction (whole or in part depending on amount of sale) of the judgment

in favor of Todd Disner, which was domesticated by that Order of Domestication and Allowing

Enforcement of Foreign Judgment entered by this Court on April 7, 2020, in the original base

amount of $173,085.28, plus all post-judgment interest since the entry of the underlying Judgment

in Florida and plus court costs.

All property is sold “as is.” No warranties or guarantees are made, expressed or implied.

Other interested parties receiving notice: None

At 10:00 o’clock A.M., on Monday, January, 24, 2022, at the front door of the Courthouse

in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087,

the Sheriff will sell the above property for payment toward said judgment together with all

expenses and legal costs accruing.

TERMS OF SALE: Cash, Certified Check, or Receipt on Judgment from Plaintiff. Pursuant

to Sale Order: bidding will start at $114,450, pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 26-5-115; high

bidder will be required to execute a written sale agreement at conclusion of bidding; Plaintiff

is allowed to credit bid; redemption rights and equity of redemption are waived, pursuant to

Tenn. Code Ann. § 66-8-101(2); the sale shall be approved and confirmed by the Wilson County

Chancery Court, the Court which issued the process directing this Sale; and the Sheriff shall provide

the deed described at Tenn. Code Ann. § 66-8-111 after entry of the order of confirmation

of the sale and after confirmation of payment to Plaintiff.

As to all or any part of the Property, the right is reserved to (i) delay, continue or adjourn the

sale to another time certain or to another day and time certain, without further publication and in

accordance with law, upon announcement of said delay, continuance or adjournment on the day

and time and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent delayed, continued or adjourned day

and time and place of sale; (ii) sell at the time fixed by this Notice or the date and time of the last

delay, continuance or adjournment or to give new notice of sale; (iii) and/or to sell to the next

highest bidder in the event any high bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.

Questions related to the sale or the underlying debt can be addressed to: David Anthony,

attorney for judgment creditor, at: Anthony Legal PLLC; 818 18th Avenue South, Tenth Floor,

Nashville, Tennessee 37212; 615-869-0634; david@anthonylegal.com.

THIS 20th day of January, 2022.

By: Robert Bryan, Wilson County Sheriff

|

Tags

Recommended for you