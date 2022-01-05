MICHAEL JOHN LADISA AND ROBIN ALICE ROBERTS LADISA
PETITIONERS
V.
CANDICE CARRASCO,
RESPONDENT
CASE NO. 2021-CV-235
IN THIS ACTION IT APPEARING TO THE SATISFACTION OF THE COURT FROM THE PETITIONERS' PETITION AND MOTION, THAT THE RESPONDENT, CANDICE CARRASCO, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS IS UNKNOWN SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED; IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED THAT PUBLICATION BE MADE IN THE WILSON POST, A NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED IN THE TOWN OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, FOR FOUR CONSECUTIVE WEEKS, COMMANDING SAID RESPONDENT, CANDICE CARRASCO, TO SERVE UPON: CALLIE K. HINSON OF NEAL & HARWELL, PLC, PETITIONERS' ATTORNEY, WHOSE ADDRESS IS 1201 DEMONBREUN STREET, SUITE, 1000, NASHVILLE, TN 37203, A COPY OF ANSWER TO THE PETITION ON OR BEFORE FEBRUARY 14, 2022, ALSO FILE AN ANSWER TO THE PETITTION WITH THE CLERK AND MASTER AT HER OFFICE IN LEBANON, TN, ACCORDING TO LAW. IF YOU FAIL TO DO SO, JUDGEMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU ON MARCH 8, 2022, AT 9:00 AM IN THE CHANCERY COURTROOM IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.
THIS IS THE 13TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2021.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
CALLIE HINSON
ATTORNEY FOR THE PETITIONERS
PUBLICATION DATES:
12/22/21, 12/29/2021, 1/5/2022, 1/12/2022
|
NOTICE
Case No. 21AD469
In The Circuit Court for Wilson County, Tennessee
In Re: The Adoption of a Mate Child Whose Name for Purposes of This Proceeding is: Beau Barrett Rosshirt (DOB: 05/14/2014)
Lauren Lynette Rosshirt and Jared Robert Young, Petitioners
V.
Michael Patrick Rosshift, Respondent
In this cause, it appearing from the Order of Publication, that the Respondent, Michael Patrick Rosshirt's, residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, as required by law, in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee, notifying Respondent, Michael Patrick Rosshirt, tb file an answer with this court and a copy to Petitioners' attorney, Melanie R. Bean, whose address is 137 Public Square, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication, exclusive of the last date of publication. If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Adoption by Step-Parent. This 8th day of December, 2021.
Debbie Moss, Circuit Court Clerk
12/22/2021, 12/29/2021, 1/5/2022, 1/12/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: EARL RAY NEAL
CASE NO. #2021PR514
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of EARL RAY NEAL, deceased, who died September 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of December, 2021.
ADRIAN KELLY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EARL RAY NEAL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SONYA S. WRIGHT
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/29/21 1/5/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: KENNETH ALAN KRASNICKI
CASE NO. #2021PR598
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of KENNETH ALAN KRASNICKI, deceased, who died November 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of December, 2021.
JULIA FAYE EARLES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KENNETH ALAN KRASNICKI
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT S. STEVENS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/29/21 1/5/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ALLIE MAE HAMMERS
CASE NO. #2021PR592
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ALLIE MAE HAMMERS, deceased, who died October 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of December, 2021.
TIMOTHY L. HAMMERS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ALLIE MAE HAMMERS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
WILLIAM A. VERNICH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/29/21 1/5/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ANNE B. POMEROY
CASE NO. #2021PR599
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ANNE B. POMEROY, deceased, who died December 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of December, 2021.
GARY ALLEN POMEROY AND
RANDALL TODD POMEROY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF ANNE B. POMEROY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J.STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/29/21 1/5/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CATHERINE LYNNE LARSON
CASE NO. #2021PR603
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of CATHERINE LYNNE LARSON, deceased, who died September 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of December, 2021.
JANET S. LARSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CATHERINE LYNNE LARSON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Date to run
Newspaper Wilson Post
12/29/21 1/5/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DAVID JEROME SCHREIBER
CASE NO. #2021PR581
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of December, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of DAVID JEROME SCHREIBER, deceased, who died October 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of December, 2021.
SHARON AGEE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID JEROME SCHREIBER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TODD A. TRESSLER, II
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/29/21 1/5/22
|
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF
A.M.B
A child
CASE NO. 41-JU-19-650.02
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: Aubrie Allen Binkley, father of the minor child, A.M.B.
You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to A.M.B., a child born on May 2, 2016 at Crockett Hospital in Lawrenceburg, TN. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk, 200 S. Court Street, Florence, AL 35630 (256-760-5713) and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sara N. Holmes, P.O. Box 1081, Florence, AL 35631 within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should you desire a court-appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Court at the address provided above.
Missy Homan
Circuit Clerk
12/29/2021 01/5/2022 01/12/2022 01/19/2022
|
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF
G.A.B.,
A child
CASE NO. 41-JU-19-649.02
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: Aubrie Allen Binkley, father of the minor child, G.A.B.
You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to G.A.B., a child born on November 19, 2012 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk, 200 S. Court Street, Florence, AL 35630 (256-760-5713) and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sara N. Holmes, P.O. Box 1081, Florence, AL 35631 within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should you desire a court-appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Court at the address provided above.
Circuit Clerk
Missy Homan
Wilson Post
12/29/2021 01/5/2022 01/12/2022 01/19/2022
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE, and TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 13, AT 2:00 PM. IN THE IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & ANNEXATION COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, JANUARY 10, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
The Board of Commissioners
of the Water & Wastewater
Authority of Wilson County
will meet Wednesday ,
January 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM
at the office of the Water
Authority, located at
680 Maddox Simpson Parkway,
Lebanon, TN.
Chris Leauber
Executive Director
This institution is an equal
opportunity provider and
employer
|
NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene
on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 4 P.M. in the Town
Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration
Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue
to consider the application of Ms. Shireen Amiraly
d/b/a Exxon at 1930 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon,
Tennessee, 37087 for an Off-Premises Consumption
Beer Permit. Individuals needing auxiliary aid for
effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodations in programs and services of The City of
Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences
known to the ADA compliance Coordinator by calling
(615) 444-2809.
|
INVITATION TO BID -
Wilson County Tennessee
The Wilson County Finance Director is requesting sealed
bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID – 708 BREAD
WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
JANUARY 25, 2022, AT 11:00 A.M. is the
BID OPENING DATE
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the
Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street,
Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective
vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance
Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business
hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package.
The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent
reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any
portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the
lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person
shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded
from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be
subjected to discrimination under any program or activity
receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/
PURCHASING AGENT
|
INVITATION TO BID -
Wilson County Tennessee
The Wilson County Finance Director is requesting sealed
bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID -709- AUTOMATIC DOORS FOR THE WILSON
COUNTY FARM BUREAU EXPO CENTER
MANDATORY PRE-BID JANUARY 20, 2022, AT 9:00 A.M.
THE WILSON COUNTY FARM BUREAU
EXPO CENTER LOBBY
BID OPENING DATE JANUARY 25, 2022, AT 11:30 A.M.
AT THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN THE
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the
Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street,
Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective
vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance
Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business
hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package.
The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent
reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any
portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the
lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person
shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded
from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be
subjected to discrimination under any program or activity
receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/
PURCHASING AGENT
|
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
By virtue of an execution and Levy issued by the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee,
in Todd Disner, Plaintiff vs. Steve Gallegos, Defendant, Wilson County Chancery Court Docket
No. 2020cv36, as well as that Order Directing the Wilson County Sheriff to Conduct Execution
Sale entered on March 31, 2021 (the “Sale Order”), the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department
will offer to sale to the highest bidder, for cash, the interest of Steve Gallegos, in the following
real property located at 2137 Maricourt Street, Old Hickory, Tennessee 37138, Map/Parcel 073-
A-B-001.00 (the “Property”) and described as follows:
Legal Description: The real property is described in the Quitclaim Deed dated July 18,
2016, of record at Book 1708, Page 1413, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 2137 Maricourt
Street, Old Hickory, Tennessee 37138, but such address is not part of the legal description of
the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.
A certain tract or parcel of land in Wilson County, Tennessee, described as
follows, to wit:
Being Lot No. 23 on the plan of Hickory Hills, Section One, as of record
in Plat Book 20, page 113, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to
which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete legal description.
Being the same property conveyed to Steve Gallegos by Quitclaim Deed
dated July 18, 2016, from Joy Belinda Gallegos, of record in Book 1708, page
1413, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Map/Parcel Number: Map/Parcel 073-A-B-001.00
This sale is made pursuant to Tenn. R. Civ. P. 69.07(4) and Tenn. Code Ann. § 26-5-101,
et. seq. and is in satisfaction (whole or in part depending on amount of sale) of the judgment
in favor of Todd Disner, which was domesticated by that Order of Domestication and Allowing
Enforcement of Foreign Judgment entered by this Court on April 7, 2020, in the original base
amount of $173,085.28, plus all post-judgment interest since the entry of the underlying Judgment
in Florida and plus court costs.
All property is sold “as is.” No warranties or guarantees are made, expressed or implied.
Other interested parties receiving notice: None
At 10:00 o’clock A.M., on Monday, January, 24, 2022, at the front door of the Courthouse
in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087,
the Sheriff will sell the above property for payment toward said judgment together with all
expenses and legal costs accruing.
TERMS OF SALE: Cash, Certified Check, or Receipt on Judgment from Plaintiff. Pursuant
to Sale Order: bidding will start at $114,450, pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 26-5-115; high
bidder will be required to execute a written sale agreement at conclusion of bidding; Plaintiff
is allowed to credit bid; redemption rights and equity of redemption are waived, pursuant to
Tenn. Code Ann. § 66-8-101(2); the sale shall be approved and confirmed by the Wilson County
Chancery Court, the Court which issued the process directing this Sale; and the Sheriff shall provide
the deed described at Tenn. Code Ann. § 66-8-111 after entry of the order of confirmation
of the sale and after confirmation of payment to Plaintiff.
As to all or any part of the Property, the right is reserved to (i) delay, continue or adjourn the
sale to another time certain or to another day and time certain, without further publication and in
accordance with law, upon announcement of said delay, continuance or adjournment on the day
and time and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent delayed, continued or adjourned day
and time and place of sale; (ii) sell at the time fixed by this Notice or the date and time of the last
delay, continuance or adjournment or to give new notice of sale; (iii) and/or to sell to the next
highest bidder in the event any high bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.
Questions related to the sale or the underlying debt can be addressed to: David Anthony,
attorney for judgment creditor, at: Anthony Legal PLLC; 818 18th Avenue South, Tenth Floor,
Nashville, Tennessee 37212; 615-869-0634; david@anthonylegal.com.
THIS 20th day of January, 2022.
By: Robert Bryan, Wilson County Sheriff
|