IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
BRANDIE JEANETTE (JOHNSON) DUKE,
Plaintiff / Wife,
v.
Judge Ensley Hagan
LARRY MARK DUKE,
Defendant / Husband
Case Number: 2020DC-145
Pursuant to the Order from the hearing on December 3rd, 2020 the following shall be published for service via publication on Defendant / Husband, LARRY DUKE:
In this cause it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the allegations of the Petition, which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant / Husband, LARRY DUKE, are unknown, so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered, that publication be made in the The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon BRANDY ARENA, whose address is 142 Public Square, E-103, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, a copy of said answer to the Petition on or before January 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. and also file a copy with the Clerk of Court located at 132 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 according to the law. If you fail to do so, judgement by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in this Petition.
This the 4th day of December 2020
BRANDY ARENA, BPR #35031
The Arcade
142 Public Square, Suite E103
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Telephone: (615) 547-6190
Facsimile: (615)470-8066
Wilson Post
12/16/20, 12/23/20, 12/30/30, 01/06/21
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
AT LEBANON
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF:
DAMARION ORLANDEZ WALKER
DOB: 05/10/2008
JAVALYN QUNTA ROBINSON and husband,
BRANDON LEMOND ROBINSON,
Petitioners,
vs.
ERVIN DEANTUANE WALKER,
Respondent.
Case No.20-AD-589
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
This cause came to be heard without a hearing on the Is' day of December 2020, on the Motion of the Petitioners to allow them to obtain service by publication against the Respondent. The Court finds the Motion is well taken and should be granted.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that the Petitioners, Javalyn Qunta Robinson and Brandon Lemond Robinson, are hereby allowed
to obtain service by publication against the Respondent.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that said publication shall run in the Wilson Post.
ENTERED this the 17th day of December 2020.
CLARA BYRD, JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY: MARSHALL & ASSOCIATES, PLLC
ELLIS H. MARSHALL, III (BPR #22519)
Attorney for Petitioners
10574 Lebanon Road
Mt Juliet, TN 37122
(615)885-4335
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing document has been mailed via US Postal Service to, postage prepaid to the Respondent, General Mail, 130 Inverness Plaza, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, on this the 9th of December 2020.
ELLIS H. MARSHALL, III
Wilson Post 12/29/20, 01/06/21,01/13/21, 01/20/21
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE
LEBANON, TN 37087
AUCTION: 1/09/2021
AT 10:00 A.M.
02 CHEVY
VIN:2GCEC19V121280388
06 FORD
VIN: 1ZVFT80N965181054
02 CHEVY
VIN: 1GNEC16Z22J129418
06 NISSAN
VIN: 1N4BA41E66C835475
08 CADI
VIN: 1GYFK63898R102553
98 PONTIAC
VIN:1G2JD12T4W7518574
99 CHEVY
VIN: 1GCGK29U0XE152609
04 TOYOTA
VIN: 4T1BE32K94U912985
14 CHEVY
VIN: 3GNAL1EK4ES559215
09 TOYOTA
VIN: JTLKE5OE891060963
01 HONDA
VIN: 1HGCG22541A012632
NOTICE IS HEARBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A
BEER PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY STEPHEN FANN
DBA FANN’S 109 MARKET
AT 10680 HIGHWAY 109 NORTH, LEBANON, TN 37087
FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (BEER) UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF
CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND
THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.
THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (STORE) LOCATED
APPROXIMATELY 10 MILES FROM THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF
THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION
WHEN THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS,
MONDAY JANUARY 11, 2021: AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE
ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE,
IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.
WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD
DATE PUBLISHED 01/06/2021
Notice of Availability: Draft Environmental Assessment (EA): In accordance with the National
Environmental Policy Act, the Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice has completed a Draft
Environmental Assessment (EA) evaluating whether to continue to fund Research Triangle Institute (RTI)
to administer the Criminal Justice Testing and Evaluation Consortium (CJTEC). The purpose of this EA
is to analyze whether the proposed action would have significant impacts on the environment including
air quality, noise, hazardous materials and waste, land use, human population, and endangered species.
The Draft EA is available upon request. Please send an email request to info@clarkgroupllc.com. The
Draft EA will be provided in electronic format unless a hard copy is specifically requested.
Project Title: Criminal Justice Testing and Evaluation Consortium (CJTEC)
Project Proponent: NIJ
Project Location(s):
• Research Triangle Institute (RTI) International: 3040 E. Cornwallis Rd, Research Triangle Park,
Durham County, NC 27709
• National Technical Systems (NTS) Chesapeake: 4603 Compass Point Rd., Belcamp, Harford
County, MD 21017
• National Technical Systems (NTS) Wichita: 7447 W. 33rd St., Sedgwick County, Wichita, KS
67205
• Oregon Ballistics Laboratories (OBL), LLC: 2873 22nd St. SE, Salem, Marion County, OR 97302
• Remar, Inc., a Fidelitone Company: 6200 E. Division Street, Wilson County, Lebanon, TN 37090
Project Description: The proposed action considered under this Draft EA is for NIJ to continue to provide
funding to RTI, International to administer CJTEC. NIJ’s CJTEC helps to ensure the safety, effectiveness
and efficiency of technologies and practices employed by criminal justice agencies. Project activities include
standards development and compliance testing at three laboratories for ballistic resistance of body armor, stab
resistance of personal body armor, and autoloading pistols, and the storage of tested body armor. No formal
mitigation or monitoring measures were identified as a result of the analysis completed for the Draft EA
NIJ is accepting comments on this EA through January 21, 2020. Comments should be submitted to
Steven Schuetz, NIJ NEPA Coordinator, at steven.schuetz@usdoj.gov.
January 6, 2020
