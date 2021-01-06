IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON 

 BRANDIE JEANETTE (JOHNSON) DUKE, 

Plaintiff / Wife,

v.

Judge Ensley Hagan 

LARRY MARK DUKE, 

Defendant / Husband

Case Number: 2020DC-145

Judge Ensley Hagan 

Pursuant to the Order from the hearing on December 3rd, 2020 the following shall be published for service via publication on Defendant / Husband, LARRY DUKE: 

In this cause it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the allegations of the Petition, which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant / Husband, LARRY DUKE, are unknown, so that ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered, that publication be made in the The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon BRANDY ARENA, whose address is 142 Public Square, E-103, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, a copy of said answer to the Petition on or before January 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. and also file a copy with the Clerk of Court located at 132 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 according to the law.  If you fail to do so, judgement by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in this Petition. 

This the 4th day of December 2020 

 BRANDY ARENA, BPR #35031 

The Arcade 

142 Public Square, Suite E103 

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 

Telephone: (615) 547-6190 

Facsimile: (615)470-8066 

brandy@lisatomlinsonlaw.com 

Wilson Post 

12/16/20, 12/23/20, 12/30/30, 01/06/21

_________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

AT LEBANON

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF:

DAMARION ORLANDEZ WALKER

DOB: 05/10/2008

JAVALYN QUNTA ROBINSON and husband,

BRANDON LEMOND ROBINSON,

Petitioners, 

vs. 

ERVIN DEANTUANE WALKER,

Respondent.

Case No.20-AD-589 

ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

This cause came to be heard without a hearing on the Is' day of December 2020, on the Motion of the Petitioners to allow them to obtain service by publication against the Respondent. The Court finds the Motion is well taken and should be granted.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that the Petitioners, Javalyn Qunta Robinson and Brandon Lemond Robinson, are hereby allowed

to obtain service by publication against the Respondent.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that said publication shall run in the Wilson Post.

ENTERED this the 17th  day of December 2020.

CLARA BYRD,  JUDGE

APPROVED FOR ENTRY: MARSHALL & ASSOCIATES, PLLC

ELLIS H. MARSHALL, III (BPR #22519)

 Attorney for Petitioners

10574 Lebanon Road

Mt Juliet, TN 37122

(615)885-4335

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing document has been mailed via US Postal Service to, postage prepaid to the Respondent, General Mail, 130 Inverness Plaza, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, on this the 9th of December 2020.

ELLIS H. MARSHALL, III

Wilson Post 12/29/20, 01/06/21,01/13/21, 01/20/21

_________

AUCTION

ED’S

707 BRISKIN LANE

LEBANON, TN 37087

AUCTION: 1/09/2021

AT 10:00 A.M.

02 CHEVY

VIN:2GCEC19V121280388

06 FORD

VIN: 1ZVFT80N965181054

02 CHEVY

VIN: 1GNEC16Z22J129418

06 NISSAN

VIN: 1N4BA41E66C835475

08 CADI

VIN: 1GYFK63898R102553

98 PONTIAC

VIN:1G2JD12T4W7518574

99 CHEVY

VIN: 1GCGK29U0XE152609

04 TOYOTA

VIN: 4T1BE32K94U912985

14 CHEVY

VIN: 3GNAL1EK4ES559215

09 TOYOTA

VIN: JTLKE5OE891060963

01 HONDA

VIN: 1HGCG22541A012632

_________

NOTICE IS HEARBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A

BEER PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY STEPHEN FANN

DBA FANN’S 109 MARKET

AT 10680 HIGHWAY 109 NORTH, LEBANON, TN 37087

FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (BEER) UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF

CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND

THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.

THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (STORE) LOCATED

APPROXIMATELY 10 MILES FROM THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF

THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION

WHEN THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS,

MONDAY JANUARY 11, 2021: AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE

ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE,

IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.

WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD

DATE PUBLISHED 01/06/2021

_________

Notice of Availability: Draft Environmental Assessment (EA): In accordance with the National

Environmental Policy Act, the Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice has completed a Draft

Environmental Assessment (EA) evaluating whether to continue to fund Research Triangle Institute (RTI)

to administer the Criminal Justice Testing and Evaluation Consortium (CJTEC). The purpose of this EA

is to analyze whether the proposed action would have significant impacts on the environment including

air quality, noise, hazardous materials and waste, land use, human population, and endangered species.

The Draft EA is available upon request. Please send an email request to info@clarkgroupllc.com. The

Draft EA will be provided in electronic format unless a hard copy is specifically requested.

Project Title: Criminal Justice Testing and Evaluation Consortium (CJTEC)

Project Proponent: NIJ

Project Location(s):

• Research Triangle Institute (RTI) International: 3040 E. Cornwallis Rd, Research Triangle Park,

Durham County, NC 27709

• National Technical Systems (NTS) Chesapeake: 4603 Compass Point Rd., Belcamp, Harford

County, MD 21017

• National Technical Systems (NTS) Wichita: 7447 W. 33rd St., Sedgwick County, Wichita, KS

67205

• Oregon Ballistics Laboratories (OBL), LLC: 2873 22nd St. SE, Salem, Marion County, OR 97302

• Remar, Inc., a Fidelitone Company: 6200 E. Division Street, Wilson County, Lebanon, TN 37090

Project Description: The proposed action considered under this Draft EA is for NIJ to continue to provide

funding to RTI, International to administer CJTEC. NIJ’s CJTEC helps to ensure the safety, effectiveness

and efficiency of technologies and practices employed by criminal justice agencies. Project activities include

standards development and compliance testing at three laboratories for ballistic resistance of body armor, stab

resistance of personal body armor, and autoloading pistols, and the storage of tested body armor. No formal

mitigation or monitoring measures were identified as a result of the analysis completed for the Draft EA

NIJ is accepting comments on this EA through January 21, 2020. Comments should be submitted to

Steven Schuetz, NIJ NEPA Coordinator, at steven.schuetz@usdoj.gov.

January 6, 2020

_________

 

