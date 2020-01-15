SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on May 12, 2005, by CHERRIE M. GREENE, AND CHERRIE A. LONG and husband, RONALD WESLEY LONG. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Registerís Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1113, Page 885 (ìDeed of Trustî). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. ß47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2005 CMH Milestone Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CLH030561TNAB.
Sale Date and Location: January 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book 1113, Page 883, and commonly known as 732 N. McKee Road, Watertown, Wilson County, TN 37184.
Property Address: 732 N. McKee Road, Watertown, Wilson County, TN 37184.
Tax Map Identification No.: 088-005.03 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: None known.
All sales of Property, both real and personal, are "AS IS" and "WHERE IS" without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 23rd day of December, 2019.
Anthony R. Steele, Successor Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: January 1, 8, and 15, 2020.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
977 Statesville Rd.
Watertown, Tennessee
WHEREAS, March 9, 2015, Amy M. Reed executed an End Deed of Trust, ("Deed of Trust") in favor of Jerry P. Spore, Trustee, to secure a promissory note described therein (the ìNoteî), the same being payable to BancorpSouth Bank with said Deed of Trust being of record in Book 1636 Page 2265 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee in Trust
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note; and
WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Note has demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, the Trustee conducted a diligent search of the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) website for each known borrower in compliance with the Service Members Civil Relief Act (SCRA) and determined that borrower were 1) not members of the Armed Forces of the United States of America and had not been members of any such service or force for at least twelve (12) months prior to the date of the foreclosure sale or 2) were members of the Armed Forces of the United States of America at the time that the security agreement was executed and as such, the foreclosure and sale of this property is not subject to the SCRA provisions of 50 USC ß 501 et. seq.; and
NOW THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Jerry P. Spore, Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty, and authority vested in and conferred upon me, by the Deed of Trust, will on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11:45 a.m. at the front door of the Wilson County Courthouse Lebanon, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, certified check, or cashierís check, and free from all legal, equitable, and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Wilson County, Tennessee, described as follows:
Tax Map 128 Parcel 53.04
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot 2, MARY A. WATSON PROPERTY, as shown on Plat of record in Plat Book P23, Page 712, in the Registerís Office, Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said property.
BEING the same property conveyed to Amy Henderson by Warranty Deed of record in Book 1587, Page 157, in the Registerís Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
The street address of the property is 977 Statesville Road, Watertown, Tennessee 37184.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead and dower, are expressly waived in the said Deed of Trust. Title is believed to be good, but the Trustee will make no covenant of seisin, marketability of title or warranty of title express or implied and sell and convey only as Trustee.
The property shall be sold AS IS, WHERE IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS and without any representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied
The sale of the property shall be made subject to any and all prior liens, encumbrances, deeds of trust, easements, restrictions, building lines, unpaid taxes and assessments (plus penalty and interest, if any) and matters of record, plus any and all other matters and encumbrances superior in right to the lien of the Deed of Trust. Further, such sale is also subject to any matter that on site inspection or accurate survey of the property might disclose.
The Trustee reserves the right to make oral announcements at the time of the public sale which shall apply to the terms of the sale and further, reserves the right to adjourn the day of sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time set forth above.
INTERESTED PARTIES:
Bancorp South Bank
P.O. Box 4360
Tupelo, Mississippi
Redonna Johnson
PO BOX 271
WATERTOWN, TN 37184-0271
Spragins, Barnett & Cobb, PLC
312 E Lafayette
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-0461
Publication dates:
January 8, 2020
January 15, 2020
January 22, 2020
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 11, 2013, executed by KATHY S. DOAK, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT, JR, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded April 23, 2013, in Deed Book 1540, Page 826 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to New Residential Mortgage LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: LAND IN THE 24TH AND 25TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 78 ON THE REVISED PLAN OF BELINDA CITY, SECTION I, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 13, PAGE 87, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SAID COUNTY. SAID LOT NO. 78 FRONTS 41.54 FEET ON THE WESTERLY MARGIN OR DEER VALE COURT AND EXTENDS BACK 197.93 FEET ON THE NORTHERLY LINE WHICH IS A BROKEN LINE AND 156.05 FEET ON THE SOUTHERLY LINE TO A DEAD LINE IN THE REAR, MEASURING 145.0 FEET THEREON. BEING THE SAME PARCEL CONVEYED TO KATHY S. DOAK FROM JOSEPHINE PHELPS, BY VIRTUE OF A DEED DATED 03/15/2004, RECORDED 03/19/2004, IN DEED BOOK 1039, PAGE 2401, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 04223841 COUNTY OF WILSON, STATE OF TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID: 096C B 03100 000096C
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 307 DEERVALE CT, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): KATHY S. DOAK
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 25, 2016, executed by BONNY R CROSLIN, MELISSA R CROSLIN, conveying certain real property therein described to GATEWAY TITLE SERVICES, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded July 28, 2016, in Deed Book 1710, Page 748 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LYING ON THE EASTERLY SIDE OF HIGHLAND COURT AND FRONTING THEREON 100 FEET, MORE OR LESS, WITH THE WIDTH AT THE REAR OF 97 1/2 FEET, MORE OR LESS, WITH THE DEPTH OF 110 FEET, MORE OR LESS, BOUNDED GENERALLY ON THE WEST BY HIGHLAND COURT: SOUTH AND EAST BY JIM JOHNSON, AND NORTH BY BEN HALL. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO BONNY R. CROSLIN, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, AND MELISSA CROSLIN, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, BY WARRANTY DEED FROM BRITTANEY C. AMBRUSTER GANN, UNMARRIED, OF RECORD IN BOOK 1710 , PAGE 744, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID: 067AA04100000404
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 415 HIGHLAND CT, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): BONNY R CROSLIN, MELISSA R CROSLIN
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
REGENCY FINANCE , FOUNDATION FINANCE COMPANY LLC
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 23, 2002, executed by WILLIAM R MCCRAY, BEVERLY MCCRAY, conveying certain real property therein described to TRANSTAR NATIONAL TITLE, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded May 9, 2003, in Deed Book 977, Page 2272 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Citibank, N.A. as Owner Trustee of New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-3 who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE AND LYING IN THE 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOW:
BEING TRACT NO.22 CONTAINING 2.65 ACRES MORE OF LESS ON THE HENRY JORDON FOLEY SUBDIVISION OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 19, PAGE 660, REGISTER`S OFFICE, WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE TO WHICH REFERENCE IS THERE MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE ACCURATE DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
Parcel ID: NA
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1019 ROME PIKE RD, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): WILLIAM R MCCRAY, BEVERLY MCCRAY
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
SUNTRUST BANK
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN WILLIAM PROPSTER
CASE NO. #2020PR1
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JOHN WILLIAM PROPSTER, deceased, who died December 22, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 6th day of January, 2020.
SARAH N. POPE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN WILLIAM PROPSTER
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run January 15, 2020
January 22, 2020
The Board of Commissioners of the Water & Wastewater Authority of Wilson County will meet Thursday , January 23, 2020 at 4:30 PM at the office of the Water Authority, located at
680 Maddox Simpson Parkway, Lebanon, TN.
Chris Leauber Executive Director
This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
AUCTION NOTICE: THE VEHICLES BELOW WILL BE AUCTIONED OFF AT GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN 37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570. January 17, 2020 AT 5:00 P.M.
2007 FORD FUSION SEL
VIN:3FAHP08167R172318 on 1/17/2020 4:00:00 PM STEVEN HAVES
2004 INFINITY G35
VIN: JNKCV54E94M812640 on 1/17/2020 4:00:00 PM JOSEPH CARPENTER UNITED AUTO SALES
2004 FORD CROWN VICTORIA LX VIN#2FAHP74W94X140101 on 1/17/2020 4:00:00 PM. JARVIS WHITE
2000 FORD FOCUS ZX3
VIN#3FAFP3130YR213242 on 1/17/2020 4:00:00 PM JOHN P LAWRENCE TENNESSEE QUICK CASH INC
2007 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID VIN#JTEHW21A970042824 on 1/17/2020 4:0000 PM TAYLOR MOATES
1998 FORD F150
VIN#1FTZX1726WKA48938 on 1/17/2020 4:00:00 PM CHAD INSCO
2003 BMW 330X1
VIN#WBAEW53403PG21749 on 1/17/2020 4:00:00 PM RACHEL BREECE ADVANCE AMERICA
LIEN SALE
Auction Thursday January 16th at 8:30 am at Rimes Towing 3231 Big Springs Rd. Lebanon, TN 37090 06 Honda Pilot 5FNYF185X6B005241
