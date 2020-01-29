NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 25, 2016, executed by BONNY R CROSLIN, MELISSA R CROSLIN, conveying certain real property therein described to GATEWAY TITLE SERVICES, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded July 28, 2016, in Deed Book 1710, Page 748 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LYING ON THE EASTERLY SIDE OF HIGHLAND COURT AND FRONTING THEREON 100 FEET, MORE OR LESS, WITH THE WIDTH AT THE REAR OF 97 1/2 FEET, MORE OR LESS, WITH THE DEPTH OF 110 FEET, MORE OR LESS, BOUNDED GENERALLY ON THE WEST BY HIGHLAND COURT: SOUTH AND EAST BY JIM JOHNSON, AND NORTH BY BEN HALL. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO BONNY R. CROSLIN, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, AND MELISSA CROSLIN, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, BY WARRANTY DEED FROM BRITTANEY C. AMBRUSTER GANN, UNMARRIED, OF RECORD IN BOOK 1710 , PAGE 744, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID: 067AA04100000404
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 415 HIGHLAND CT, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): BONNY R CROSLIN, MELISSA R CROSLIN
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
REGENCY FINANCE , FOUNDATION FINANCE COMPANY LLC
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GLENDA CAROL VANNORMAN
CASE NO. 2020PR10
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Glenda Carol Vannorman, deceased, who died on October 28, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: January 27, 2020
JAMES VAN-ANTHONY GRIFFIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GLENDA CAROL VANNORMAN
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-22-20 & 1-29-20
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF James Todd Beaird
CASE NO. #2020PR8
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of January, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of james todd beaird, deceased, who died December 1, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 16th day of January, 2020.
Lori Ferrell Beaird
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF James Todd Beaird
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Debrah K. Frizzell
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run January 22, 2020 January 29, 2020
_____
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
WHEREAS, Claude M. Hicks, Jr. executed a Deed of Trust to Robert L. McDonald, Trustee, dated July 18, 2018, of record in Book 1834, Page 224, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure an indebtedness evidenced by a Promissory Note payable to the order of CedarStone Bank, hereinafter referred to as the ìDeed of Trustî; and
WHEREAS, said conveyance was made for the purpose of securing the payment of certain sums as evidenced by a Promissory Note payable to the order of CedarStone Bank; and,
WHEREAS, Byron M. Gill was appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument dated January 14, 2020, of record in Book 1934, Page 592, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee; and,
WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust provided that in the event of default in payment of the Promissory Note and interest when due, the entire indebtedness shall, at the option of the legal owner or holder of the Note, become due and payable immediately; and,
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Promissory Note, and the indebtedness is now due and in default, and the owner and holder of the Note has declared the entire balance to now be due and payable, demand for payment having been made and refused, the Deed of Trust containing a power of sale in the event of default, the legal owner and holder of the Note has instructed the undersigned Substitute Trustee to foreclose the Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Deed of Trust and Appointment of Substitute Trustee, Byron M. Gill will, on the 25th day of February, 2020, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., local time, offer for sale at the north door of the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, to the last, highest, and best bidder for cash, free from all rights and equities of redemption, homestead, dower, and of all other rights of exemptions of every kind as provided in the Deed of Trust, the following tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Wilson County, Tennessee, together with all appurtenances and improvements thereunto belonging, which property is more particularly described as follows:
Land located in the 6th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being bound and described as follows, to-wit:
Beginning at the southeasterly corner of the tract herein described, being Johnsonís northeast corner, and running thence North 83 deg. 25 min. West 402.5 feet to a point; thence North 9 deg. 0 min. West 320 feet to a point; thence South 87 deg. 41 min. East 404 feet to a point in the westerly margin of Chambersí Road, also known as Minchey Road, thence running with said roadway South 7 deg. 40 min. East 349 feet to the point of beginning, containing 3 acres, more or less, according to survey of Petty & Petty Surveyors, dated December 22, 1972, the same being bounded generally as follows: North by Richard Corder; East by Chambers Road (also known as Minchey Road); South by Johnson; West by Richard Corder.
Being the same property conveyed to Claude M. Hicks, Jr., unmarried, by Warranty Deed from Donna K. Craighead, dated October 21, 2011, of record in Book 1459, Page 2126, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee. Further reference is made to Deed of Trust of record in Book 1834, Page 224, and Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in Book 1934, Page 592, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
The street address of this property is 1470 Hamilton Chambers Road, Lebanon, TN 37087.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above.
The Substitute Trustee will make deed to the purchaser in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose and/or any tenant(s) rights in possession.
Lienholders: CedarStone Bank
Interested parties: Claude M. Hicks, Jr.
If the highest bidder is unable to comply with the terms of the sale, the undersigned reserves the right to sell the property to the next highest bidder able to comply or to readvertise the sale if he so chooses.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This 24th day of January, 2020.
Byron M. Gill, Substitute Trustee
Rochelle, McCulloch & Aulds, PLLC
109 North Castle Heights Avenue
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 443-8773
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Ann Stacy Chapman
CASE NO. #2020PR21
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ann Stacy Chapman, deceased, who died November 23, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 23rd day of January, 2020.
Melissa Fruehling
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Ann Stacy Chapman
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Blake Lawarence
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run January 29, 2020 February 5, 2020
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Betty Jean Hartman
CASE NO. #2020PR23
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of betty jean hartman, deceased, who died November 1, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 24th day of January, 2020.
CHARLES H. HARTMAN II
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY JEAN HARTMAN
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. B. ìJACKî FREEDLE
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run January 29, 2020 February 5, 2020
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Joseph E. Kerwood
CASE NO. #2019PR375
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of January, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of JOSEPH E. KERWOOD, deceased, who died April 27, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 22nd day of January, 2020.
Janet L. Kerwood
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Joseph E. Kerwood
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JOHN G. FAHNER
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run January 29, 2020 February 5, 2020
_____
AUCTION NOTICE: THE VEHICLES BELOW WILL BE AUCTIONED OFF AT GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN 37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570. January 31, 2020 AT 4:00 P.M.
2002 DODGE RAM 1500
VIN:1D7HA18Z42S11705 YOVANI TOLENTINO CARS FOR LESS
2009 CHRYSLER SEBRING TOURING/LIMITED VIN: 1C3LC56D19N502869 GRANGE TLE
1998 HONDA CIVIC EX VIN#1HGEJ8246WL054140 SHEENA LAUREN BARRETT
2000 DODGE DURANGO
VIN#1B4HS28Z4YF132244 BRIAN D GRAHAM 3D FINANCIAL OF SMITHVILLE
1997 FORD F150
VIN#1FTEF18LXVND38931 WILLIAM J HAMBLIN
2013 CHRYSLER 200
1C3CCBBB2DN627777 CHARLOTTE D HARRIS or CHRISTOPHER HARRIS Bridgecrest Acceptance Corp
_____
INVITATION TO BID WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID – 658 BREAD
WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
FEBRUARY 20, 2020 AT 10:30 A.M. is the BID OPENING DATE.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
_____
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed bids for construction of Additions and Renovations to Wilson County Jail for Wilson County Government, Lebanon, Tennessee will be received until 2:00 P.M. Local Time on February 25, 2020 at the Wilson County Courthouse, County Commission Meeting Room, 2nd floor, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Contract Documents will be available for the cost of reproduction at:
Lester Digital Reprographics, LLC
1633 West Main Street, Suite 900 Lebanon, TN 37087-3375 Telephone: 615-443-3033
5% Bidders Bond is required.
Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the full amount of the bid will be required. Per the request of Wilson County Schools, providers of the performance Bond and Payment Bond shall have an “A” or better rating per the A. M. Best Rating Guide.
All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act of 1976, as currently amended.
A prebid conference shall be held 10:00 A. M local time, on February 10, 2020, at the Wilson County Jail, 105 East. High Street, Lebanon, TN 37087
Include Wilson County Bid Number GBID 657 on the Bid Envelope
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING
_____