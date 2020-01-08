NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRANCES GENELLE NELSON
CASE NO. 2019PR369
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Frances Genelle Nelson, deceased, who died on September 18, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: January 6, 2020
Mickey Mel Nelson, Penny Gennelle Forrest,
Candy Suzanne Burgess, Buffey Jill Davis
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF FRANCES GENELLE NELSON
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-1-20 & 1-8-20
_____
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on May 12, 2005, by CHERRIE M. GREENE, AND CHERRIE A. LONG and husband, RONALD WESLEY LONG. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Registerís Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1113, Page 885 (ìDeed of Trustî). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. ß47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2005 CMH Milestone Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CLH030561TNAB.
Sale Date and Location: January 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book 1113, Page 883, and commonly known as 732 N. McKee Road, Watertown, Wilson County, TN 37184.
Property Address: 732 N. McKee Road, Watertown, Wilson County, TN 37184.
Tax Map Identification No.: 088-005.03 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: None known.
All sales of Property, both real and personal, are "AS IS" and "WHERE IS" without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 23rd day of December, 2019.
Anthony R. Steele, Successor Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: January 1, 8, and 15, 2020.
_____
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
977 Statesville Rd.
Watertown, Tennessee
WHEREAS, March 9, 2015, Amy M. Reed executed an End Deed of Trust, ("Deed of Trust") in favor of Jerry P. Spore, Trustee, to secure a promissory note described therein (the ìNoteî), the same being payable to BancorpSouth Bank with said Deed of Trust being of record in Book 1636 Page 2265 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee in Trust
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note; and
WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Note has demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, the Trustee conducted a diligent search of the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) website for each known borrower in compliance with the Service Members Civil Relief Act (SCRA) and determined that borrower were 1) not members of the Armed Forces of the United States of America and had not been members of any such service or force for at least twelve (12) months prior to the date of the foreclosure sale or 2) were members of the Armed Forces of the United States of America at the time that the security agreement was executed and as such, the foreclosure and sale of this property is not subject to the SCRA provisions of 50 USC ß 501 et. seq.; and
NOW THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Jerry P. Spore, Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty, and authority vested in and conferred upon me, by the Deed of Trust, will on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11:45 a.m. at the front door of the Wilson County Courthouse Lebanon, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, certified check, or cashierís check, and free from all legal, equitable, and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Wilson County, Tennessee, described as follows:
Tax Map 128 Parcel 53.04
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot 2, MARY A. WATSON PROPERTY, as shown on Plat of record in Plat Book P23, Page 712, in the Registerís Office, Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said property.
BEING the same property conveyed to Amy Henderson by Warranty Deed of record in Book 1587, Page 157, in the Registerís Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
The street address of the property is 977 Statesville Road, Watertown, Tennessee 37184.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead and dower, are expressly waived in the said Deed of Trust. Title is believed to be good, but the Trustee will make no covenant of seisin, marketability of title or warranty of title express or implied and sell and convey only as Trustee.
The property shall be sold AS IS, WHERE IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS and without any representations or warranties of any kind whatsoever, whether express or implied
The sale of the property shall be made subject to any and all prior liens, encumbrances, deeds of trust, easements, restrictions, building lines, unpaid taxes and assessments (plus penalty and interest, if any) and matters of record, plus any and all other matters and encumbrances superior in right to the lien of the Deed of Trust. Further, such sale is also subject to any matter that on site inspection or accurate survey of the property might disclose.
The Trustee reserves the right to make oral announcements at the time of the public sale which shall apply to the terms of the sale and further, reserves the right to adjourn the day of sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time set forth above.
INTERESTED PARTIES:
Bancorp South Bank
P.O. Box 4360
Tupelo, Mississippi
Redonna Johnson
PO BOX 271
WATERTOWN, TN 37184-0271
Spragins, Barnett & Cobb, PLC
312 E Lafayette
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-0461
Publication dates:
January 8, 2020
January 15, 2020
January 22, 2020
_____
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Project No. 19-09
Smith County TN (Owner)
Separate sealed bids for general construction for The Gordonsville Business Park on Baker Lane will be received by The Smith County Mayor at the office of Mayor Jeff Mason until 2:00 o’clock P.M., Thursday January 30th, 2020, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following:
Smith County Mayors Office, 122 Turner High Cir, Carthage TN 37030 Tennessee Central Office, 702 McMurry Blvd, Hartsville TN 37074
Bouton Engineering Office, 420 N Washington Suite #2, Cookeville TN 38501
Copies may be obtained at the office of Bouton Engineering located at 420 N Washington Ave, Cookeville TN, Suite 2 Plans will be offered digitally at no cost. Hard copies will be offered for a sum of $100 for each set.
The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.
Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.
Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract.
No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Smith County 12-18-2019
_____
LIEN SALE
Auction Thursday January 16th at 8:30 am at Rimes Towing 3231 Big Springs Rd. Lebanon, TN 37090 06 Honda Pilot 5FNYF185X6B005241
_____