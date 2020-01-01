_____
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 9, 2007, executed by CAMILLA GILLIAM BEASLEY AKA CAMILLA D. GILLIAM, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded February 21, 2007, in Deed Book 1231, Page 2097-2105 at Instrument Number 07326702; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to 1 Oak Ventures Step Fund LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A HOUSE AND LOT SITUATED AND LYING IN THE 21ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAME BEING LOT NO. 62 OF THE SOUTHERN PLANE SUBDIVISION , A PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 27, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE DETAILED DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 95-21-081F-D-016.00-081F
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 111 HANKINS DRIVE, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): CAMILLA GILLIAM BEASLEY AKA CAMILLA D. GILLIAM
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO INC. ASSIGNEE OF UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 26, 2000, executed by PEDRO RODRIGUEZ, LORRIE G. WOODARD , conveying certain real property therein described to AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMPANIES , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded July 20, 2000, in Deed Book 823, Page 1972-1980 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to 1 Oak Ventures Step Fund LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
THAT CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE 21ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT
BEING LOT NO 1 OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF LOT 4A OF THE W G BAIRD PROPERTY SUBDIVISION OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 597 REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT
BEING PART OF THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JAMES P O`ROURKE BY DEED FROM CURTIS J BONE AND WIFE, TAMMY R BONE DATED DECEMBER 22, 1998 OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 460, PAGE 993, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS, CONVENANTS, OIL, GAS, OR MINERAL RIGHTS OR RECORD, IF ANY
Parcel ID: 114-35-34
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 6398 EAST OLD MURFREESBORO RD , LEBANON , TN 37090. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): PEDRO RODRIGUEZ, LORRIE G. WOODARD
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
LEBANON HMA, LLC DBA TENNOVA HEALTHCARE-LEBANON
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (404) 601-5846
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Tina M. Rush executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As Beneficiary, As Nominee For Peoples Home Equity Inc., Lender and Celia Stewart Rouse, Trustee(s), which was dated July 10, 2015, and recorded on July 14, 2015 in Book 1651, Page 537, Instrument Number 15557284 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the ìHolderî), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on January 14, 2020, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 133 on the Plan of Royal Oaks, Section 1, as of record in Plat Book 11, Page 7, amended in Book 13, Page 86, Register's Office for said County, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description. Being the same property conveyed to Tina M. Rush, an unmarried woman by deed from Clayton Hullett, married, of record in Book 1651, Page 534, Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 031 M E 002.00 000
Address/Description: 538 Sandy Dr, Mount Juliet, TN 37121.
Current Owner(s): Tina M. Rush.
Other Interested Party(ies): TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AGENCY; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO SYNCHRONY BANK/JCPENNY; PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO "COMENTIY BANK"; and PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO "U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION".
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 19-18145 FC01
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Betty Marie Pryor
CASE NO. #2019PR342
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Betty Marie Pryor, deceased, who died September 15, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 18th day of December, 2019.
Amy Buckner and Wanda Craig
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Betty Marie Pryor
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Travenia Holden
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12/25/19 1/1/20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LAWRENCE A. DIVNEY
CASE NO. 2019PR344
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lawrence A. Divney, deceased, who died on October 30, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: December 27, 2019
MICHAEL DIVNEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LAWRENCE A. DIVNEY
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ADAM BARBER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 12-25-19 & 1-1-20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRANCES GENELLE NELSON
CASE NO. 2019PR369
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of December, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Frances Genelle Nelson, deceased, who died on September 18, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: December 27, 2019
Mickey Mel Nelson, Penny Gennelle Forrest,
Candy Suzanne Burgess, Buffey Jill Davis
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF FRANCES GENELLE NELSON
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 1-1-20 & 1-8-20
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on May 12, 2005, by CHERRIE M. GREENE, AND CHERRIE A. LONG and husband, RONALD WESLEY LONG. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Registerís Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1113, Page 885 (ìDeed of Trustî). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. ß47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2005 CMH Milestone Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CLH030561TNAB.
Sale Date and Location: January 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book 1113, Page 883, and commonly known as 732 N. McKee Road, Watertown, Wilson County, TN 37184.
Property Address: 732 N. McKee Road, Watertown, Wilson County, TN 37184.
Tax Map Identification No.: 088-005.03 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: None known.
All sales of Property, both real and personal, are "AS IS" and "WHERE IS" without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 23rd day of December, 2019.
Anthony R. Steele, Successor Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: January 1, 8, and 15, 2020.
Vogue Tower Partners VII, LLC proposes to replace an existing 77- foot steel stadium light pole with a 180-foot overall height monopole telecommunications structure. The structure would be located at 1875 Golden Bear Gateway, Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee. The tower will utilize the existing stadium lighting. The tower is not anticipated to utilize any other lighting. Vogue Tower Partners VII, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed telecommunications structure may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Comments may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Dina Bazzill, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, Georgia 30004. Ms. Bazzill can be reached at (770) 667- 2040 ext. 111. Comments must be received within 30 days.
In addition, any interested party may also request further environmental review of the proposed action by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 CFR Section 1.1307. This request must only raise environmental concerns and can be filed online using the FCC pleadings system or mailed to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554 within 30 days of the date that this notice is published. Instruction for filing an online Request for Environmental Review can be found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Refer to File No. A1149551 when submitting the request and to view the specific information about the proposed action. ECA Project No. V2853/ADK
