IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY, AT LEBANON
ROGER MAYNARD, and wife,
ANN MAYNARD
Petitioners.
Vs.
Docket No. 22-DN-1
KALYA MAYNARD
Respondent Biological Mother of Lillian
and
CLINT ESTES
Respondent Father of Lillian, Neveah, and Rieghlynn
and
AMY LYNN HILL
Respondent Biological Mother of Rieghlynn and Neveah Hill
and
DAVID “LAURA” GENTRY
Former Custodian.
IN RE:
RIEGHLYNN HILL: DOB: 01/16/2016
NEVAEH HILL: FOB 05/28/2017
LILLIAN MARIE ESTES: DOB: 01/21/2021
Children Under the Age of Eighteen (18)
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition to Adjudicate Children to be Dependent and Neglected for Custody: and for Temporary Relief and Application for Ex Parte Restraining Order filed this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. 21-1-203 is appropriate.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Juvenile Court for Wilson County. Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner. Roger Maynard, has requested an order allowing service of process upon Mother. Amy Lynn Hill, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated that the residence or Amy Lynn Hill cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall:
1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post. which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee and Trousdale County, Tennessee.
2.The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
3.The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Defendant, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if she does not answer within thirty
(30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Barry Tatum, the Juvenile Court Clerk’s office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post. a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks, successively, at least once in every week.
Entered this 8th Day of April, 2022
JUDGE BARRY TATUM
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
TIFFANY HAGAR, #29190
Attorney for the Petitioners
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 784-4588
(615) 784-4590 (FAX)
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 11, 2005, executed by OSCAR D TOOMEY AKA O DAVID TOOMEY and TESSA L TOOMEY conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, ESQ., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded April 19, 2005, in Deed Book 1108, Page 1381; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of the Truman 2021 SC9 Title Trust who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING LOT NO. 19 ON THE PLAN OF "THE GRAY PROPERTY," OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 315, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 033-029.07
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2873 E. OLD LAGUARDO ROAD, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): OSCAR D TOOMEY AKA O DAVID TOOMEY, TESSA L TOOMEY
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
MICHAEL LIND UNDERGROUND SERVICES LLC, WORLD FINANCE CORPORATION, HARPETH FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC DBA ADVANCE FINANCIAL, ONEMAIN FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC AS SERVICER FOR (ASF) WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS ISSUER LOAN TRUSTEE FOR ONEMAIN FINANCIAL ISSUANCE TRUST 2016-1
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on August 09 2022 at 12:00 PM local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Alvaro Rojo; Cledith Rojo, to Highland Title, LLC, Trustee, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MILA, Inc., dated September 20, 2006 and recorded on September 25, 2006, Volume 1206, Page 893; conducted by The Ingle Law Firm, PA, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Wilson County’s Register of Deeds. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce security interest: Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-A, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2020-A, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, its successors, and assigns.
The real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 501 Meade Point, Lebanon, TN 37087
Parcel Number: 046J B 016.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Alvaro Rojo; Cledith Rojo
BEING Lot No. 205 on the Plan of Plantation South, Section Two-A, of record in Plat Book 22, Page 466, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is here made for a more complete and accurate description.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgement creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through or under any of the foregoing. Such parties may include: TD Auto Finance, LLC, Internal Revenue Service, Walker Lumber & Hardware Inc., Jeff Miller, Corissa Benchley, Harpeth Financial Services, LLC d/b/a Advance Financial, Marilyn Jones aka Marilyn Avinger-Jones. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners'' association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser's title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities'' right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption, and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Alvaro Rojo; Cledith Rojo, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Ingle Law Firm, PA. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
Ingle Law Firm, PA, Substitute Trustee
13801 Reese Blvd West, Suite 160 Huntersville, NC 28078
Phone: (980) 771-0717 Fax: (980) 221-0678
Ingle Firm Case No. 10746 - 14006
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 12, 2014, executed by CAROLYN J. SHARPE and JOSEPH E. SHARPE conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded November 18, 2014, in Deed Book 1617, Page 981; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WILSON IN THE STATE OF TN.
BEING LOT NO. 178, ON THE REVISED PLAN OF BELINDA CITY, SECTION 1, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 13, PAGE 87, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 096D-B-014.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 328 BELINDA PKWY, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF CAROLYN J. SHARPE, ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF JOSEPH E. SHARPE
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CAROLYN FRANCES DODSON
CASE NO. 2022PR318
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Carolyn Frances Dodson, deceased, who died on May 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 29, 2022
GEORGE FRANCIS MCWILLIAMS, III
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CAROLYN FRANCES DODSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert Evans Lee
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-6-22 & 7-13-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JUDITH A. VAUGHAN
CASE NO. 2022PR319
Notice is hereby given that on the 29TH day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Judith A. Vaughan, deceased, who died on December 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 11, 2022
BRIAN W. MARLIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JUDITH A. VAUGHAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kyle Heckman, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/6/22 and 7/13/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JEANETTA YOUNG
CASE NO. 2022PR301
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jeanetta Young, deceased, who died on May 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 29, 2022
HELEN M. YOUNG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEANETTA YOUNG
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-6-22 & 7-13-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY M. HARDEMAN
CASE NO. 2022PR314
Notice is hereby given that on the 29TH day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary M. Hardeman, deceased, who died on May 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 11, 2022
JAMES HARDEMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY M. HARDEMAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Blake Lawrence, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/6/22 and 7/13/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RICHARD KEVIN JONES
CASE NO. 2022PR305
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Richard Kevin Jones, deceased, who died on May 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 6, 2022
KAREN JONES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RICHARD KEVIN JONES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-13-22 & 7-20-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DELENE C. HIRLSTON
CASE NO. #2022PR329
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of DELENE C. HIRLSTON, deceased, who died June 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 6th day of July, 2022.
ERIC WAYNE HIRLSTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DELENE C. HIRLSTON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPEHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7/13/22 7/20/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SAMUEL BRUCE LOYD
CASE NO. 2022PR328
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Samuel Bruce Loyd, deceased, who died on May 30, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 11, 2022
SHERRY LEE MOFFETT LOYD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SAMUEL BRUCE LOYD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-13-22 & 7-20-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WALTER DONALD WALKER
CASE NO. 2022PR324
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Walter Donald Walker, deceased, who died on June 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 6, 2022
JONNA LADONNE REED &
KELLEY DEANNE MCGILL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-13-22 & 7-20-22
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 27, 2009, executed by DAVID JOBE and JOHN JOBE conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT WILSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded March 9, 2009, in Deed Book 1342, Page 532; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING LOT NO. 7 ON THE PLAN OF "SURVEY FOR THE BARRETT HEIRS" PREPARED BY CARROLL CARMENT, TRLS #910,
DATED SEPTEMBER 22, 1997, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 531, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 137-036.09
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3266 MCCRARY RD, LEBANON, TN 37090. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): DAVID JOBE, JOHN JOBE
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
MARINER FINANCE, LLC, 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORP., MIDLAND FUNDING LLC
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 13, 2019, executed by PAUL E PAINTER conveying certain real property therein described to HOMELAND TITLE, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded February 15, 2019, in Deed Book 1866, Page 777; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 65 ON THE PLAN OF SECTION 2, CLEARVIEW ESTATES OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 25, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.
Parcel ID: 077H-B-011.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1303 CLEARVIEW DR, MT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): PAUL E PAINTER
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
EXCEL BUILDERS OF TENNESSEE, A TENNESSEE CORPORATION, DWAYNE BELL
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & ANNEXATION COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, JULY 18, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 20, 2022 AT 3:00 PM IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
|
BLUEBIRD STORAGE
-WATERTOWN UNITS
AUCTION:
Notice is hereby given in order to satisfy the Owner’s lien, the contents of the following storage units will be sold at the address listed in Watertown, TN on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:00 pm.
Watertown I, 9465 Sparta Pike
WB27 Ginger Thompson
For Information call: Nancy Harvey, 615-727-2505.
Some units might not be available at Auction.
INVITATION TO BID
FOR CONSTRUCTION OF
BARTONS CREEK INTERCEPTOR SEWER REPLACEMENT –
CONTRACTS A and B
CITY PROJECT NO. CL. 21006 / 21007
Sealed Proposals for the construction of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Department of
Public Services, Bartons Creek Interceptor Sewer Replacement – Contract A and B, City
Project No. Cl. 21006 / 21007 will be received at the office of the Utilities Department, City
of Lebanon, 200 Carver Lane, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, Attention: Mrs. Margaret Washko
on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 and immediately thereafter all
bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The project will include the following described construction:
CONTRACT A
The furnishing, installing, and testing of approximately 7,690 linear feet of 42-inch, 36-
inch and 24-inch diameter interceptor gravity sewer replacement, manholes and junction
boxes, sewer service line reconnections, sewer service clean-out assemblies with traffic
rated clean-out boxes, casing pipes by bore, including unclassified excavation, handling
wastewater flows, backfill, tie-ins, working in close proximity with other utilities and
structures, testing, property restoration, asphalt pavement restoration and maintenance,
and all other appurtenances and other work as shown on the Construction Drawings or
indicated in the Contract Specifications.
CONTRACT B
The furnishing, installing, and testing of approximately 15,050 linear feet 36-inch to
18-inch diameter interceptor gravity sewer replacement, manholes and junction boxes,
sewer service line reconnections, sewer service clean-out assemblies with traffic rated
clean-out boxes, casing pipes by bore, including unclassified excavation, handling
wastewater flows, backfill, tie-ins, working in close proximity with other utilities and
structures, testing, property restoration, asphalt pavement restoration and maintenance,
and all other appurtenances and other work as shown on the Construction Drawings or
indicated in the Contract Specifications.
Official (numbered) Bid Documents shall be obtained at the office of Water Management
Services, LLC, 2 International Plaza, Suite 401, Nashville, Tennessee 37217 (telephone: 615-
366-6088). A non-refundable deposit of $200.00 must be made for each set obtained.
It is the policy of the City of Lebanon to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights
Act of 1964; 49 CFR, Part 21, related statutes and regulations to that end that no person
shall be excluded from participation in or be denied benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination
under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance of any other
funding source on the grounds of race, color, sex, national origin, or ancestry. By virtue of
submitting a response to this solicitation, bidders agree to comply with the same non-discrimination
policy.
Subject to the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated, the
Contractor’s attention is directed to the Tennessee Codes Annotated Section 62-6-119 which
states that it will be necessary for each bidder and their subcontractors to show evidence
of a license before his bid will be considered and that the license number, expiration date,
and that part of classification applying to the bid appear on the envelope containing the bid;
otherwise the bid shall not be opened.
No bid shall be withdrawn after the opening of the proposals without the consent of the
City of Lebanon, Tennessee, Department of Public Services for a period of ninety (90) days
after the scheduled time of the closing of bids. The successful bidder shall be required to
fully complete all work within the time specified below for Contract A and Contract B from
and including the date to start work established in a written order from the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee.
Contract A – 360 consecutive calendar days
Contract B – 360 consecutive calendar days
The Bidder is directed to the provision that a Bidder may offer a deduction if the Bidder
is awarded both Contracts A and B Subject to the conditions and requirements contained
in the Contract Documents. The Owner, in determining the lowest and best responsible
bidder(s) will evaluate and may consider the combination of total base bids and deduction.
If both contracts are awarded to one contractor, said contractor shall have 720 consecutive
calendar days to complete both contracts from the date to start work established in a written
order from the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
A pre-bid conference shall be required for all bidding Contractors to review the project and
certain construction aspects of the project and any other items needed for review on the
project. The pre-bid meeting will be held on July 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm. The meeting will be at
200 Carver Lane, Lebanon, Tennessee.
The City of Lebanon, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any Proposal for failure to comply
with all requirements of the notice or of any of the Contract Documents; however, it may
waive any minor defects or informalities at its discretion. The City of Lebanon, Tennessee
further reserves the right to reject all Proposals. The Proposal must not be removed from
the Contract Documents with which it has been bound.
Dated at Lebanon, Tennessee this 7th day of July, 2022.
CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE UTILITIES DEPARTMENT
BY: MARGARET WASHKO
UTILITIES DIRECTOR
City of Lebanon Gas Department
Lebanon, Tennessee
2022-2023 Annual Continuing Construction Contract
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids for the 2022-2023 ANNUAL CONTINUING CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT,
will be received by the CITY OF LEBANON PURCHASING DEPARTMENT at 200
North Castle Heights Avenue, Suite 116, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, no later
than 10 a.m. local time on July 20, 2022, at which time the Bids received will be
publicly opened and read aloud. The Project consists of construction, installation,
and repair of various steel and polyethylene gas lines, including but not limited to,
distribution mains, service lines, and regulator/relief stations. Work shall include
labor and equipment necessary to install, test, clean-up and make fully operational
such system improvements for the full beneficial use of the owner.
Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and
unit price basis, with additive alternate bid items as indicated in the Bid Form.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is:
Clark Engineering and Utility Solutions
P.O. Box 132
Bolivar, TN 38008
Richard Clark, P.E.
Phone: 731-616-8846
Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on
Mondays through Fridays and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from
the Issuing Office as described below.
Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office,
during the hours indicated above, upon payment of $50 for each set. Checks for
Bidding Documents shall be payable to “Clark Engineering and Utility Solutions”.
Upon request and receipt of the document payment indicated above plus a non-refundable
shipping charge, the Issuing Office will transmit the Bidding Documents
via delivery service. The shipping charge amount will depend on the shipping
method selected by the prospective Bidder. The date that the Bidding Documents
are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt
of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available
from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or
partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources
other than the Issuing Office.
Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
All Bidders must be licensed Contractors in the State of Tennessee in strict accordance
with State Regulations.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-2529, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on August 2, 2022, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed annexation and zoning
approval for about 25.5 acres of the Hickory Ridge SP
project at 6505 Hickory Ridge Road (Tax Map 70 Parcel
69.02) and zoning to HRDSP to be added to Ward
4. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-2530, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on August 2, 2022, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed plan of services approval
for about 22.38 acres of the Cedartree project at 4455
Highway 109 N and 841, 880, 887 & 926 E Old Laguardo
Road (Tax Map 48 Parcels 39, 39.02, 47, 47.02 &
47.03) and zoning to CG & IP to be added to Ward
6. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-2531, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on August 2, 2022, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed annexation and zoning
approval for about 22.38 acres of the Cedartree project
at 4455 Highway 109 N and 841, 880, 887 & 926 E Old
Laguardo Road (Tax Map 48 Parcel 39, 39.02, 47, 47.02
& 47.03) and zoning to CG & IP to be added to Ward
6. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6506, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on August 2, 2022, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed rezoning approval for
about 13.27 acres of the 210 Alligood Way project at
210 & an unaddressed property on Alligood Way and
1960 SE Tater Peeler Road (Tax Map 81 Parcels 77.03,
77.13, 77.16 & 84) from CG & IP to CG & IP in Ward
6. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6507, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on August 2, 2022, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed zoning of about 25.5 acres
of the Hickory Ridge SP project at 6505 Hickory Ridge
Road (Tax Map 70 Parcel 69.02) to be added to Ward
4. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6508, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on August 2, 2022, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed future land use
plan amendment for about 340 acres of the Cedartree
Development project at 4455 Highway 109 N, unaddressed
property on Lebanon Road, and 841, 880, 887
& 926 E Old Laguardo Road (Tax Map 48 Parcels 39,
39.02, 47, 47.02 & 47.03 & Tax Map 56 Parcel 1) from
FLH2, FLH3 & RPO to CI & IL in and near Ward 6.
The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6509, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on August 2, 2022, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed rezoning approval for
about 30 acres of the Cedartree project at an unaddressed
property on Lebanon Road (Tax Map 56 Parcel
1) from IP to CG in Ward 6. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6510, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on August 2, 2022, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed future land use plan
amendment for about 2.2 acres of the Rezone Gravel
Lot for Storage project at unaddressed property on
Sparta Pike (Tax Map 82 Parcel 129.01) from CI to
IL in Ward 2. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment
are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6511, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on August 2, 2022, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed rezoning approval for
about 2.2 acres of the Rezone Gravel Lot for Storage
project at an unaddressed property on Sparta Pike
(Tax Map 82 Parcel 129.01) from CG to IL in Ward
2. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6512, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on August 2, 2022, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed rezoning approval for
about 0.6 acres of the Rodger Mitchell Property project
at 311 Cainsville Road (Tax Map 68M Group D Parcel
20) from IL to RM6 in Ward 2. The public hearing for
the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6513, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on August 2, 2022, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed amendment to Chapter
14 of the Zoning Code, Section 14.1208.F.7: Deferred
Presentment to add language establishing a minimum
distance from banks and credit unions. The public
hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can
be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The
public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County
Planning Commission on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:00
a.m. in the County Commission Room of the Wilson
County Courthouse located at 228 East Main Street,
Lebanon, Tennessee to hear comments on an amendment
to the Wilson County Zoning Ordinance to add
a parking standard for warehousing, distribution, light
manufacturing/assembly, and office facilities above
25,000 square feet in size. Application made by Matt
Taylor, SEC on behalf of applicant Quick Supply c/o
Julian Smith to rezone property approximately 18.77
acres from A-1 Agricultural to I-2 Industrial with
a Planned Unit Development (PUD) Overlay. The
property is located at 100 Taylor Road and Sparta Pike
identified as Wilson County Property Map 126 Part of
Parcel 9.00. Several divisions of property and site plans
will be also heard at this time. For further or more
complete information you may contact the Wilson
Development Services Office/Planning Division at 228
East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee. Anyone desiring
to comment is requested to attend. Meeting may be
postponed if inclement weather prevails, and the Wilson
County Courthouse is closed.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Watertown Planning Commission will
meet Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Watertown
City Hall, 8630 Sparta Pike. Items for discussion,
Application made by Will Barron to rezone approximately
1.88 acres from R-1 Residential Low Density
District to RM-2 Medium/High Density District the
properties are located at 740 & 744 West Main Street
referenced by Wilson County Tax map 127 Parcels
58.01 and 58.02. For further or more complete information
you may contact the Wilson Development Services
Office/Planning Division at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon,
Tennessee, or the City of Watertown City Hall.
Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.
LIEN SALE
Auction Thursday
July 14th at 8:00 am
at Rimes Towing
3231 Big Springs Rd.
Lebanon, TN 37090
1946 Dodge Pick Up
VIN# 81190824
|