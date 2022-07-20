|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on August 09 2022 at 12:00 PM local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Alvaro Rojo; Cledith Rojo, to Highland Title, LLC, Trustee, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MILA, Inc., dated September 20, 2006 and recorded on September 25, 2006, Volume 1206, Page 893; conducted by The Ingle Law Firm, PA, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Wilson County’s Register of Deeds. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce security interest: Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-A, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2020-A, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, its successors, and assigns.
The real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 501 Meade Point, Lebanon, TN 37087
Parcel Number: 046J B 016.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Alvaro Rojo; Cledith Rojo
BEING Lot No. 205 on the Plan of Plantation South, Section Two-A, of record in Plat Book 22, Page 466, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is here made for a more complete and accurate description.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgement creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through or under any of the foregoing. Such parties may include: TD Auto Finance, LLC, Internal Revenue Service, Walker Lumber & Hardware Inc., Jeff Miller, Corissa Benchley, Harpeth Financial Services, LLC d/b/a Advance Financial, Marilyn Jones aka Marilyn Avinger-Jones. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners'' association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser's title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities'' right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption, and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Alvaro Rojo; Cledith Rojo, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Ingle Law Firm, PA. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
Ingle Law Firm, PA, Substitute Trustee
13801 Reese Blvd West, Suite 160 Huntersville, NC 28078
Phone: (980) 771-0717 Fax: (980) 221-0678
Ingle Firm Case No. 10746 - 14006
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 12, 2014, executed by CAROLYN J. SHARPE and JOSEPH E. SHARPE conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded November 18, 2014, in Deed Book 1617, Page 981; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WILSON IN THE STATE OF TN.
BEING LOT NO. 178, ON THE REVISED PLAN OF BELINDA CITY, SECTION 1, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 13, PAGE 87, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 096D-B-014.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 328 BELINDA PKWY, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF CAROLYN J. SHARPE, ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF JOSEPH E. SHARPE
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RICHARD KEVIN JONES
CASE NO. 2022PR305
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Richard Kevin Jones, deceased, who died on May 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 6, 2022
KAREN JONES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RICHARD KEVIN JONES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-13-22 & 7-20-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DELENE C. HIRLSTON
CASE NO. #2022PR329
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of DELENE C. HIRLSTON, deceased, who died June 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 6th day of July, 2022.
ERIC WAYNE HIRLSTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DELENE C. HIRLSTON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPEHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7/13/22 7/20/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SAMUEL BRUCE LOYD
CASE NO. 2022PR328
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Samuel Bruce Loyd, deceased, who died on May 30, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 18, 2022
SHERRY LEE MOFFETT LOYD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SAMUEL BRUCE LOYD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-13-22 & 7-20-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WALTER DONALD WALKER
CASE NO. 2022PR324
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Walter Donald Walker, deceased, who died on June 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 6, 2022
JONNA LADONNE REED &
KELLEY DEANNE MCGILL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-13-22 & 7-20-22
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 27, 2009, executed by DAVID JOBE and JOHN JOBE conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT WILSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded March 9, 2009, in Deed Book 1342, Page 532; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING LOT NO. 7 ON THE PLAN OF "SURVEY FOR THE BARRETT HEIRS" PREPARED BY CARROLL CARMENT, TRLS #910,
DATED SEPTEMBER 22, 1997, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 531, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 137-036.09
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3266 MCCRARY RD, LEBANON, TN 37090. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): DAVID JOBE, JOHN JOBE
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
MARINER FINANCE, LLC, 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORP., MIDLAND FUNDING LLC
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 13, 2019, executed by PAUL E PAINTER conveying certain real property therein described to HOMELAND TITLE, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded February 15, 2019, in Deed Book 1866, Page 777; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 65 ON THE PLAN OF SECTION 2, CLEARVIEW ESTATES OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 25, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.
Parcel ID: 077H-B-011.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1303 CLEARVIEW DR, MT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): PAUL E PAINTER
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
EXCEL BUILDERS OF TENNESSEE, A TENNESSEE CORPORATION, DWAYNE BELL
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT MURFREESBORO
IN RE:
JAYDEN DAVILA,
DOB: 04/26/2018
A MINOR CHILD
JAMESON REID
DOB: 05/16/2017
CHARLES THOMAS, &
KELSEY THOMAS
Co-Petitioners,
v.
JONATHAN DAVILA, (Biological Father) &
SPENCER REID (Biological Mother)
Co-Respondents
CASE NO. TC-4163 TC-4684
ORDER
This cause came to be heard on the 21st day of June, 2022 before this Honorable Donna Scott Davenport, sitting Judge for the Rutherford County Juvenile Court, upon the Motion for Service by Publication filed on behalf of the Co-Petitioners Charles Thomas and Kelsey Thomas.
Present before the Court were the Co-Petitioners and counsel for the Co-Petitioners. Upon statements of counsel and Charles Thomas, and the record as a whole, this Honorable Court hereby finds and orders as follows:
1. The Motion for Service by Publication is hereby granted based upon the reasonable efforts by the parties and their respective counsel to accomplish service of process upon the Co-Respondents at their last known address in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee.
2. That the publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, requiring said Co-Respondents to appear before the Judge of said Court on or before thirty (30) days from date of last publication hereof and make defense to the Petition filed in the above cause, which seeks to termination of the Co-Respondents' parental rights with regard to the above-named minor children.
3. That the service of process by publication will include the language that the final hearing will occur on September 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable Magistrate Matthew Wright, located at the Juvenile Justice Center, 1710 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro TN 37129.
ENTERED THIS the 6th day of July, 2022.
Donna Scott Davenport
Honorable Judge
Approved for Entry:
Allison Renfro, #31272
Attorney for Co-Petitioners
119 North Maple Street Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130
(615) 890-3656
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing has been sent via EMAIL to:
Ms. Ashton Montgomery
Attorney at Law/Guardian Ad Litem
The Co-Respondents' addresses are unknown.
on this the 22nd day of June 2022.
ALLISON RENFRO
ALLISON RENFRO
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 15, 2020, executed by Jaime Montalvo-Perez, married man, to Capital City Title Services LLC as Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Everett Financial, Inc. D/B/A Supreme Lending, A Texas Corporation, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on May 26, 2020, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1963, Page 1228, and Instrument Number 20707330.
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Everett Financial Inc., dba Supreme Lending, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
SITUATED AND LYING ON THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF EASTLAND AVENUE IN LEBANON, 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NO. 16, IN SECTION 3 OF HALLCROFT ESTATES, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD IN SURVEYOR'S BOOK (PLAT BOOK NUMBER 3), PAGE 66, IN THE REGISTER'S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAID LOT HAVING A STRAIGHT LINE FRONTAGE ON EASTLAND AVENUE OF 90 FEET, WITH A ROUNDED CORNER BETWEEN THE FRONT OR SOUTH LINE AND THE WEST LINE ADJACENT TO AN INTERSECTION STREET 31.42 FEET IN LENGTH, WITH THE WEST SIDE, EXCLUSIVE OF SAID ROUNDED CORNER BEING COMPOSED OF TWO STRAIGHT LINES, 69.76 FEET IN LENGTH AND 96 FEET IN LENGTH, THE REAR OR NORTHERLY LINE BEING 112.3 FEET IN LENGTH.
THIS conveyance is subject to all applicable restrictions, easements, set-back lines and other conditions of record in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
BEING the same property conveyed to Jaime Montalvo Perez, a married man, by Warranty Deed dated May 15, 2020 and filed of record in Book 1963, Page 1225 in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID No.: 059I-H-030.00
Commonly known as 401 Eastland Ave, Lebanon, TN 37087
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Jaime Montalvo-Perez.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 2043-015A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 7/20/2022, 7/27/2022, 8/3/2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 22, 2016, executed by MICHELEE UNGER conveying certain real property therein described to JONATHAN R. VINSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded August 23, 2016, in Deed Book 1715, Page 404; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Citizens Bank N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN 1ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 11 ON THE PLAN OF SECTION 2, PARADISE ACRES, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 139, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 050E-B-011.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 206 SPRING HILL RD, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): MICHELEE UNGER
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HELEN MAE MCCORD
CASE NO. 2022PR332
Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Helen Mae McCord, deceased, who died on May 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 13, 2022
TERRY MCCORD
MARJORY WILLIAMS
CHRISTOPHER MCCORD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF HELEN MAE MCCORD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Neal Agee Jr., attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/20/22 and 7/27/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BRADLEY TODD MCCOY
CASE NO. 2022PR337
Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Bradley Todd McCoy, deceased, who died on May 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 13, 2022
JACK J. MCCOY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BRADLEY TODD MCCOY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/20/22 and 7/27/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JUDITH S. FORTE
CASE NO. 2022PR336
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Judith S. Forte, deceased, who died on June 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 13, 2022
JULIE FORTE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JUDITH S. FORTE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-20-22 & 7-27-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES V. HORN
CASE NO. 2022PR338
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James V. Horn, deceased, who died on August 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 18, 2022
BRYAN HORN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES V. HORN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-20-22 & 7-27-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RACHEL ANN PETTY
CASE NO. #2022PR341
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of RACHEL ANN PETTY, deceased, who died July 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 13th day of July, 2022.
CYNTHIA ANN DINWIDDIE AND
SUSAN PETTY LONG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RACHEL ANN PETTY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7/20/22 7/27/22
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, JULY 26, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Monday, JULY 25, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, JULY 25, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
AUCTION NOTICE: THE
VEHICLES BELOW WILL
BE AUCTIONED OFF AT
GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST
HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN 37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.
July 22, 2022 AT 5:00 P.M.
2000 Hyundai Sonata
VIN# KMHWF35V5YA247725
Amanda Marsh
2009 Cadillac CTS
VIN# 1G6DU57VX90160522
Alexis Hicks
Credit Acceptance
2006 Kia Rio
VIN# KNADE123866132829
Doug Easey
King Automotive TN. Inc
1997 Honda Accord
VIN# 1HGCD5685VA193910
Franklin Thompson
Phyllis Thompson
2004 Honda Accord
VIN# 1HGCM56724A006709
Izaiah Hamilton
TMX Financial of TN Inc. DBA Titlemax
2001 Honda Civic
VIN# 1HGEM22551L021569
Jose Gonzalez
2006 Toyota Camry Solaro
VIN# 4T1CA30P96U083918
Lonnie W Emerton Jr.
Sunrise Acceptance Inc.
2006 Peterbilt
VIN# 1XP7DB9X86D649270
Dominicano Fransisco
2006 Stroughton
VIN# 1DW1A53286B879847
JSE Transportation LLC
2004 BMW BX3
VIN# WBXPA93444WA63755
Patrick Shelton
1997 Dodge Durango 1500
VIN# 1B7HC16Y2VJ569169
Robert Gray
CITY OF LEBANON
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ)
LED Street Light Upgrade Project
RFQ Release: July 20, 2022 Responses Due: August 11, 2022
Contact: All questions should be directed to Jeff Baines, Commissioner
of Public Services, at 615-443-2824 or jeff.baines@lebanontn.org. See the
detailed RFQ at www.lebanontn.org, Business and Bid Opportunities.
Project Description
The City of Lebanon, Tennessee (City) is requesting Statements of Qualifications
(SOQs) from qualified Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) to convert
Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) owned street lighting within the City to LED
light sources.
Statement of Qualification (SOQ) Requirements
The City desires to plan and prepare a request for proposal (RFQ) to solicit
qualified contractors to provide “turnkey” products and services resulting in the
successful conversion of the designated streetlights.
In partnership with an ESCO and MTE, this City-funded project consists of the
programming, design, and implementation for the conversion of street lighting
to equivalent LED street luminaires. This project will result in improved roadway/
pedestrian/neighborhood safety, improved lighting quality, greater cost-efficiencies,
and lower energy/ operational costs.
The City has approximately 3,969 streetlights, comprised of a wide variety of
streetlighting infrastructure, including types (cobra head, shoe box, decorative,
etc.) and wattages ranging from 75 to 400W. Lighting infrastructure is owned/
maintained by MTE, and this will not change.
Minimum qualifications and relevant project experiences are outlined in a
detailed Scope of Services. For details regarding minimum qualifications, project
scope, selection criteria, and RFQ submittal requirements visit www.lebanontn.
org, Business and Bid Opportunities.
Three (3) copies and one (1) digital of the qualifications package must be submitted
to the following address:
Statement of Qualifications for LED Street Light Upgrade Project
Jeff Baines, Commissioner of Public Services
City of Lebanon
200 North Castle Heights Ave., Suite 300
Lebanon, TN 37087
By Thursday August 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST).
The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity entity and does not discriminate on the
basis of age, race, sex, national origin, religion, or disability in admission to, access
to, or operations of its programs, services, activities, or in its awarding of such bids in
pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No.
22-14, notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission
of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a
public hearing at 5:00 PM on August 23, 2022, in the
Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and
hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed
amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about 1.51
acres at 106 Oak Street (Tax Map 68B Group C Parcel
10) from RPI – Public/Institutional/Residential to IL –
Light Industrial. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission.
Copies of the resolution are available for inspection at
the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office, and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation in
programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA
Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
