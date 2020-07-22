Today

Thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.