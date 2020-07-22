PUBLICATION NOTICE

Molly Lorraine Mein Agee,

Petitioner

Case No. 2020PR12

Robert Lee Woolard, Jr.,

Defendant 

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Probate Court for Wilson County, from the Petitioner's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the defendant, Robert Lee Woolard, Jr, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon:  Jo Ann Aulds, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 109 N. Castle Heights Ave, Lebanon, TN, 37087, a copy of answer to the complaint on or before 09/02/2020, also file an answer to the complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law.  If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on September 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This the 24th day of June 2020

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PUBLICATION DATES:

 7/01/2020

7/08/2020

7/15/2020

7/22/2020

_________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

In the Estate of:

CHARLES ALLEN RIGSBY,

Deceased

By Edna Katherine Schubeck,

Petition/Executrix 

Case No. 2020PR112

GREGORY JAMES WHITE,

Heir, 

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Probate Court for Wilson County, from the Petitioner's Complaint, which is sworn to, that an heir, Gregory James White, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon:  Robert Evans Lee, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 109 East Gay St, Lebanon, TN, 37087, a copy of answer to the complaint on or before 09/02/2020, also file an answer to the complaint with the Clerk and Master Probate Division at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law.  If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on September 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This the 24th day of June 2020

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PUBLICATION DATES:

7/01/2020

7/08/2020

7/15/2020

7/22/2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LYNDA BASS PATTON

CASE NO.  2020PR216

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lynda Bass Patton, deceased, who died on May 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   July 20, 2020

JAMES ANTHONY PATTON

KIMBERLY RHEA-TUGGLE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF LYNDA BASS PATTON

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 7-15-20 & 7-22-20

 

_________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

Alton Birmingham,

Petitioner

VS.     

Joseph Deleon and Mychal Paul,

Respondents

Case No.  2019 CV 192

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiff's Petition, which is sworn to, that the Respondent, Mychal Paul, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Respondent, Mychal Paul, to serve upon:  C. Tracey Parks, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 324 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN  37087, a copy of answer to the Petition on or before September 8, 2020, also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law.  If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on September 9, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Petition.

This the 8th day of July, 2020.

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

C. TRACEY PARKS

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

PUBLICATION DATES:

July 15, 2020

July 22, 2020

July 29, 2020

August 5, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RICHARD EARL PENDELTON, JR.

CASE NO.  2020PR248

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Richard Earl Pendelton, Jr., deceased, who died on July 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   July 20, 2020

ERICA PENDELTON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RICHARD EARL PENDELTON, JR.

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TAYLOR DURRETT

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 7-22-20 & 7-29-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Luther C. Lenning

CASE NO. #2020PR168

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th  day of July, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Luther C. Lenning, deceased, who died December 9, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 14th  day of July, 2020.

BRENDA LENNING

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LUTHER C. LENNING

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ELLIS H. MARSHALL JR.

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run   July 22, 2020  July 29, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JIMMY RAY RAINES

CASE NO.  2020PR235

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jimmy Ray Raines, deceased, who died on May 29, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   July 20, 2020

DAVID B. FOUTCH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JIMMY RAY RAINES

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

David B. Foutch

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 7-22-20 & 7-29-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CONNIE L. BRADLEY

CASE NO.  2020PR236

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Connie L. Bradley, deceased, who died on May 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   July 20, 2020

DANIEL EDWARD BRADLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CONNIE L. BRADLEY

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

David B. Foutch

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 7-22-20 & 7-29-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHERRI LYNN GENTRY

CASE NO. #2020PR232

Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH  day of JULY, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SHERRI LYNN GENTRY, deceased, who died May 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)  days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 15th  day of July, 2020.

SHELBY HANCOCK JOHNSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SHERRI LYNN GENTRY

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NICHOLAS D. BAILEY

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  7/22/2020     

7/29/2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GARY N. DOBSON

CASE NO. #2020PR221

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th  day of July, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of GARY N. DOBSON, deceased, who died February 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th  day of July, 2020.

TERRA DOBSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GARY N. DOBSON

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W. FERRELL

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST 

Date to run   July 22, 2020  July 29, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BOBBY EUGENE BARBEE

CASE NO. 2020PR219  

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bobby Eugene Barbee, deceased, who died on December 29, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   July 20, 2020

DIANNA HILL BARBEE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BOBBY EUGENE BARBEE

DECEASED

BARBARA WEBB

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Angus Gillis III, Attorney 

Wilson Post  

Date to run 7/15/20 and 7/22/20

_________

PUBLIC NOTICE

THE CITY OF LEBANON CODES BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS

AND APPEALS Will convene on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 5:30

pm in the Town Meeting Hall (City Hall) at 200 North Castle

Heights Avenue to consider the following:

Request by Curtis A. Gibbs, Sr. for a review of appeal of Property

Maintenance Code Notice to Repair Substandard Conditions and

to discuss noted imminent danger to the public from possible

failure or collapse of buildings at 300 North Maple Street, 37087

after recent storm damage to the property.

Individuals needing auxiliary aid for effective communication and/

or other reasonable accommodations in programs and services of

The City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences

known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling (615)444-2809.

_________

IN THE JUVENILE COURT

OF DAVIDSON COUNTY,

TENNESSEE AT NASHVILLE

IN THE MATTER OF:

Elijah Fox, DOB: 11/03/2017

A CHILD UNDER THE AGE

OF 18

DALE FOX,

WENDELLYN FOX,

Petitioners

V.

BRITTANY LEIGH FOX

Respondent/Mother,

and

ELIJAH DWAYNE NEAL

Respondent/Father.

NOTICE

In this cause, it appearing from

the Order of Publication, that the

residence of the Respondents,

Brittany Leigh Fox and Elijah

Dwayne Neal, are unknown and

cannot be ascertained upon

diligent inquiry, it was ordered

that publication be made for four

consecutive weeks, in The Wilson

Post, to notify Respondents,

Brittany Leigh Fox and Elijah

Dwayne Neal, to appear in

the Davidson County Juvenile

Court on September 1, 2020

at 10:30am or otherwise file an

answer, within 30 days from the

last date of publication, exclusive

of the last date of publication, with

the Davidson County Juvenile

Court Clerk at 100 Woodland St.,

Nashville, TN 37213 and send

a copy to Petitioners’ attorney,

Jennifer L. E. Williams, whose

address is 101 Fifth Avenue West,

Suite 4, Springfield, TN 37172,

or a judgment by default may be

entered against Respondent.

Failure to appear or respond may

result in the default judgment

in favor of the Petitioners by

termination of the Respondents’

parental rights to the abovenamed

child.

This 23rd day of June 2020.

Jennifer L. E. Williams

Attorney for Petitioners

Wilson Post

07/01/20, 07/08/20, 07/15/20,

07/22/20

_________

 

