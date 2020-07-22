PUBLICATION NOTICE
Molly Lorraine Mein Agee,
Petitioner
Case No. 2020PR12
Robert Lee Woolard, Jr.,
Defendant
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Probate Court for Wilson County, from the Petitioner's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the defendant, Robert Lee Woolard, Jr, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon: Jo Ann Aulds, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 109 N. Castle Heights Ave, Lebanon, TN, 37087, a copy of answer to the complaint on or before 09/02/2020, also file an answer to the complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on September 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 24th day of June 2020
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PUBLICATION DATES:
7/01/2020
7/08/2020
7/15/2020
7/22/2020
PUBLICATION NOTICE
In the Estate of:
CHARLES ALLEN RIGSBY,
Deceased
By Edna Katherine Schubeck,
Petition/Executrix
Case No. 2020PR112
GREGORY JAMES WHITE,
Heir,
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Probate Court for Wilson County, from the Petitioner's Complaint, which is sworn to, that an heir, Gregory James White, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon: Robert Evans Lee, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 109 East Gay St, Lebanon, TN, 37087, a copy of answer to the complaint on or before 09/02/2020, also file an answer to the complaint with the Clerk and Master Probate Division at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on September 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 24th day of June 2020
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PUBLICATION DATES:
7/01/2020
7/08/2020
7/15/2020
7/22/2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LYNDA BASS PATTON
CASE NO. 2020PR216
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lynda Bass Patton, deceased, who died on May 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 20, 2020
JAMES ANTHONY PATTON
KIMBERLY RHEA-TUGGLE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF LYNDA BASS PATTON
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-15-20 & 7-22-20
PUBLICATION NOTICE
Alton Birmingham,
Petitioner
VS.
Joseph Deleon and Mychal Paul,
Respondents
Case No. 2019 CV 192
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiff's Petition, which is sworn to, that the Respondent, Mychal Paul, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Respondent, Mychal Paul, to serve upon: C. Tracey Parks, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 324 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of answer to the Petition on or before September 8, 2020, also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on September 9, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Petition.
This the 8th day of July, 2020.
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
C. TRACEY PARKS
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
PUBLICATION DATES:
July 15, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 29, 2020
August 5, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RICHARD EARL PENDELTON, JR.
CASE NO. 2020PR248
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Richard Earl Pendelton, Jr., deceased, who died on July 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 20, 2020
ERICA PENDELTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RICHARD EARL PENDELTON, JR.
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TAYLOR DURRETT
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-22-20 & 7-29-20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Luther C. Lenning
CASE NO. #2020PR168
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of July, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Luther C. Lenning, deceased, who died December 9, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 14th day of July, 2020.
BRENDA LENNING
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LUTHER C. LENNING
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIS H. MARSHALL JR.
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run July 22, 2020 July 29, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JIMMY RAY RAINES
CASE NO. 2020PR235
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jimmy Ray Raines, deceased, who died on May 29, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 20, 2020
DAVID B. FOUTCH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JIMMY RAY RAINES
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-22-20 & 7-29-20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CONNIE L. BRADLEY
CASE NO. 2020PR236
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Connie L. Bradley, deceased, who died on May 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 20, 2020
DANIEL EDWARD BRADLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CONNIE L. BRADLEY
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-22-20 & 7-29-20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHERRI LYNN GENTRY
CASE NO. #2020PR232
Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of JULY, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SHERRI LYNN GENTRY, deceased, who died May 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of July, 2020.
SHELBY HANCOCK JOHNSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHERRI LYNN GENTRY
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NICHOLAS D. BAILEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 7/22/2020
7/29/2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GARY N. DOBSON
CASE NO. #2020PR221
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of July, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of GARY N. DOBSON, deceased, who died February 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of July, 2020.
TERRA DOBSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GARY N. DOBSON
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run July 22, 2020 July 29, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BOBBY EUGENE BARBEE
CASE NO. 2020PR219
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bobby Eugene Barbee, deceased, who died on December 29, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 20, 2020
DIANNA HILL BARBEE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BOBBY EUGENE BARBEE
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Angus Gillis III, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/15/20 and 7/22/20
PUBLIC NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON CODES BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS
AND APPEALS Will convene on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 5:30
pm in the Town Meeting Hall (City Hall) at 200 North Castle
Heights Avenue to consider the following:
Request by Curtis A. Gibbs, Sr. for a review of appeal of Property
Maintenance Code Notice to Repair Substandard Conditions and
to discuss noted imminent danger to the public from possible
failure or collapse of buildings at 300 North Maple Street, 37087
after recent storm damage to the property.
Individuals needing auxiliary aid for effective communication and/
or other reasonable accommodations in programs and services of
The City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences
known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling (615)444-2809.
IN THE JUVENILE COURT
OF DAVIDSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE AT NASHVILLE
IN THE MATTER OF:
Elijah Fox, DOB: 11/03/2017
A CHILD UNDER THE AGE
OF 18
DALE FOX,
WENDELLYN FOX,
Petitioners
V.
BRITTANY LEIGH FOX
Respondent/Mother,
and
ELIJAH DWAYNE NEAL
Respondent/Father.
NOTICE
In this cause, it appearing from
the Order of Publication, that the
residence of the Respondents,
Brittany Leigh Fox and Elijah
Dwayne Neal, are unknown and
cannot be ascertained upon
diligent inquiry, it was ordered
that publication be made for four
consecutive weeks, in The Wilson
Post, to notify Respondents,
Brittany Leigh Fox and Elijah
Dwayne Neal, to appear in
the Davidson County Juvenile
Court on September 1, 2020
at 10:30am or otherwise file an
answer, within 30 days from the
last date of publication, exclusive
of the last date of publication, with
the Davidson County Juvenile
Court Clerk at 100 Woodland St.,
Nashville, TN 37213 and send
a copy to Petitioners’ attorney,
Jennifer L. E. Williams, whose
address is 101 Fifth Avenue West,
Suite 4, Springfield, TN 37172,
or a judgment by default may be
entered against Respondent.
Failure to appear or respond may
result in the default judgment
in favor of the Petitioners by
termination of the Respondents’
parental rights to the abovenamed
child.
This 23rd day of June 2020.
Jennifer L. E. Williams
Attorney for Petitioners
Wilson Post
07/01/20, 07/08/20, 07/15/20,
07/22/20
