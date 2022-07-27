SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on August 09 2022 at 12:00 PM local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Alvaro Rojo; Cledith Rojo, to Highland Title, LLC, Trustee, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MILA, Inc., dated September 20, 2006 and recorded on September 25, 2006, Volume 1206, Page 893; conducted by The Ingle Law Firm, PA, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Wilson County’s Register of Deeds. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce security interest: Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-A, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2020-A, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, its successors, and assigns.
The real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 501 Meade Point, Lebanon, TN 37087
Parcel Number: 046J B 016.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Alvaro Rojo; Cledith Rojo
BEING Lot No. 205 on the Plan of Plantation South, Section Two-A, of record in Plat Book 22, Page 466, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is here made for a more complete and accurate description.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgement creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through or under any of the foregoing. Such parties may include: TD Auto Finance, LLC, Internal Revenue Service, Walker Lumber & Hardware Inc., Jeff Miller, Corissa Benchley, Harpeth Financial Services, LLC d/b/a Advance Financial, Marilyn Jones aka Marilyn Avinger-Jones. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners'' association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser's title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities'' right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption, and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Alvaro Rojo; Cledith Rojo, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Ingle Law Firm, PA. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
Ingle Law Firm, PA, Substitute Trustee
13801 Reese Blvd West, Suite 160 Huntersville, NC 28078
Phone: (980) 771-0717 Fax: (980) 221-0678
Ingle Firm Case No. 10746 - 14006
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 13, 2019, executed by PAUL E PAINTER conveying certain real property therein described to HOMELAND TITLE, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded February 15, 2019, in Deed Book 1866, Page 777; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 65 ON THE PLAN OF SECTION 2, CLEARVIEW ESTATES OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 25, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.
Parcel ID: 077H-B-011.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1303 CLEARVIEW DR, MT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): PAUL E PAINTER
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
EXCEL BUILDERS OF TENNESSEE, A TENNESSEE CORPORATION, DWAYNE BELL
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT MURFREESBORO
IN RE:
JAYDEN DAVILA,
DOB: 04/26/2018
A MINOR CHILD
JAMESON REID
DOB: 05/16/2017
CHARLES THOMAS, &
KELSEY THOMAS
Co-Petitioners,
v.
JONATHAN DAVILA, (Biological Father) &
SPENCER REID (Biological Mother)
Co-Respondents
CASE NO. TC-4163 TC-4684
ORDER
This cause came to be heard on the 21st day of June, 2022 before this Honorable Donna Scott Davenport, sitting Judge for the Rutherford County Juvenile Court, upon the Motion for Service by Publication filed on behalf of the Co-Petitioners Charles Thomas and Kelsey Thomas.
Present before the Court were the Co-Petitioners and counsel for the Co-Petitioners. Upon statements of counsel and Charles Thomas, and the record as a whole, this Honorable Court hereby finds and orders as follows:
1. The Motion for Service by Publication is hereby granted based upon the reasonable efforts by the parties and their respective counsel to accomplish service of process upon the Co-Respondents at their last known address in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee.
2. That the publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, requiring said Co-Respondents to appear before the Judge of said Court on or before thirty (30) days from date of last publication hereof and make defense to the Petition filed in the above cause, which seeks to termination of the Co-Respondents' parental rights with regard to the above-named minor children.
3. That the service of process by publication will include the language that the final hearing will occur on September 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable Magistrate Matthew Wright, located at the Juvenile Justice Center, 1710 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro TN 37129.
ENTERED THIS the 6th day of July, 2022.
Donna Scott Davenport
Honorable Judge
Approved for Entry:
Allison Renfro, #31272
Attorney for Co-Petitioners
119 North Maple Street Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130
(615) 890-3656
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing has been sent via EMAIL to:
Ms. Ashton Montgomery
Attorney at Law/Guardian Ad Litem
The Co-Respondents' addresses are unknown.
on this the 22nd day of June 2022.
ALLISON RENFRO
ALLISON RENFRO
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 15, 2020, executed by Jaime Montalvo-Perez, married man, to Capital City Title Services LLC as Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Everett Financial, Inc. D/B/A Supreme Lending, A Texas Corporation, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on May 26, 2020, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1963, Page 1228, and Instrument Number 20707330.
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Everett Financial Inc., dba Supreme Lending, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
SITUATED AND LYING ON THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF EASTLAND AVENUE IN LEBANON, 10TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NO. 16, IN SECTION 3 OF HALLCROFT ESTATES, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD IN SURVEYOR'S BOOK (PLAT BOOK NUMBER 3), PAGE 66, IN THE REGISTER'S OFFICE OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAID LOT HAVING A STRAIGHT LINE FRONTAGE ON EASTLAND AVENUE OF 90 FEET, WITH A ROUNDED CORNER BETWEEN THE FRONT OR SOUTH LINE AND THE WEST LINE ADJACENT TO AN INTERSECTION STREET 31.42 FEET IN LENGTH, WITH THE WEST SIDE, EXCLUSIVE OF SAID ROUNDED CORNER BEING COMPOSED OF TWO STRAIGHT LINES, 69.76 FEET IN LENGTH AND 96 FEET IN LENGTH, THE REAR OR NORTHERLY LINE BEING 112.3 FEET IN LENGTH.
THIS conveyance is subject to all applicable restrictions, easements, set-back lines and other conditions of record in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
BEING the same property conveyed to Jaime Montalvo Perez, a married man, by Warranty Deed dated May 15, 2020 and filed of record in Book 1963, Page 1225 in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID No.: 059I-H-030.00
Commonly known as 401 Eastland Ave, Lebanon, TN 37087
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Jaime Montalvo-Perez.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 2043-015A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 7/20/2022, 7/27/2022, 8/3/2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 22, 2016, executed by MICHELEE UNGER conveying certain real property therein described to JONATHAN R. VINSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded August 23, 2016, in Deed Book 1715, Page 404; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Citizens Bank N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN 1ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 11 ON THE PLAN OF SECTION 2, PARADISE ACRES, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 139, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 050E-B-011.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 206 SPRING HILL RD, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): MICHELEE UNGER
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HELEN MAE MCCORD
CASE NO. 2022PR332
Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Helen Mae McCord, deceased, who died on May 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 13, 2022
TERRY MCCORD
MARJORY WILLIAMS
CHRISTOPHER MCCORD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF HELEN MAE MCCORD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Neal Agee Jr., attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/20/22 and 7/27/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BRADLEY TODD MCCOY
CASE NO. 2022PR337
Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Bradley Todd McCoy, deceased, who died on May 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 13, 2022
JACK J. MCCOY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BRADLEY TODD MCCOY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/20/22 and 7/27/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JUDITH S. FORTE
CASE NO. 2022PR336
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Judith S. Forte, deceased, who died on June 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 13, 2022
JULIE FORTE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JUDITH S. FORTE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-20-22 & 7-27-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES V. HORN
CASE NO. 2022PR338
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James V. Horn, deceased, who died on August 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 25, 2022
BRYAN HORN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES V. HORN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-20-22 & 7-27-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RACHEL ANN PETTY
CASE NO. #2022PR341
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of RACHEL ANN PETTY, deceased, who died July 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 13th day of July, 2022.
CYNTHIA ANN DINWIDDIE AND
SUSAN PETTY LONG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RACHEL ANN PETTY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7/20/22 7/27/22
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Keaton Cason executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Caliber Home Loans, Inc., Lender and Westcor Land Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated June 8, 2021, and recorded on September 3, 2021, in Book 2111, at Page 373 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Caliber Home Loans, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 1, 2022, at 02:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land situated in the County of Wilson in the State of TN
A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS THEREON,
SITUATE AND LYING ON THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF PATTON FOLLOW ROAD,
APPROXIMATELY TWO MILES SOUTH OF THE TOWN OF WATERTOWN, IN THE 16TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAME BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE SAID PATTON HOLLOW ROAD, TWENTY (20) FEET WESTWARD FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE S. E. PATTON TRACT, FORMERLY OWNED BY C. CLYDE PATTON ET UX, THIS POINT BEING THE NEW CORNER AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH 7-2/4 DEGREES WEST, 250 FEET TO A NEW NORTHEAST CORNER OF CAPTION TRACT, THIS POINT BEING ABOUT 23 FEET WESTWARD FROM MRS. BETTIE ARMSTRONG'S LINE, THENCE NORTH 77-3/4 DEGREES WEST, 125 FEET TO A NEW NORTHWEST CORNER, THENCE A NEW LINE SOUTH 7-3/4 DEGREES EAST, 250 FEET TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF THE SAID ROAD, THIS POINT BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE WITH THE CENTER OF THE SAID ROAD, 125 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Commonly known as: 315 Patton Hollow Rd, Watertown, TN 37184
Being the same property conveyed to Keaton Cason, a single man and Kiri Unique Neal, a single woman, by deed dated 5/31/2019 of record in Deed Book 1886, Page 1957, in the County Clerk's Office.
Parcel ID Number: 16-131-007.00-000
Address/Description: 315 Patton Hollow Rd, Watertown, TN 37184
Current Owner(s): Keaton Cason
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 22-09932 FC01
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on September 29, 2022 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the Front Door, Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LILLIAN HARRIETT TAYLOR AND MICHAEL DEWAYNE FARMER, to Wesley D. Turner, Trustee, on April 8, 2005, at Record Book 1115, Page 2248-2266 as Instrument No. 05264108 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R4
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Beginning at a point in the margin of Tater Peeler Road thence 213 feet along the boundry between this tract and the Land of Stacey to a point; then continuing along the boundary of Stacey 264 feet to a point; then continuing along the boundary of Stacey 210 feet to a point; then along the edge of the Stacey driveway 345 feet to a point; then along a fence line between this property and the property of Roberts 873 feet to a point, being the Northeast corner of the garden spot; then South along a fence line between Roberts and this tract crossing a pond 348 feet to a point; then West along a fence line 210 feet to a point; then South along a fence line 153 feet to a point in the margin of Tater Peeler Road; then along the margin of Tater Peeler Road 1077
feet to the point of beginning, containing 8 acres, more or less.
Being the same property conveyed to Lillian H Taylor and husband, Michael
Farmer by deed from Robert Taylor, a single man by deed dated April 7, 2005 and
recorded on 6-1-05 in deed book 1115 page 2245 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Wilson County, Tennessee recorded simultaneously herewith.
Tax ID: 113 00503 000000
Current Owner(s) of Property: LILLIAN HARRIETT TAYLOR AND MICHAEL DEWAYNE FARMER
The street address of the abovedescribed property is believed to be 6478 SE Tater Peeler Rd, Lebanon, TN 37090, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000197-671-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ROSEMARY COOPER
CASE NO. #2022PR359
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of ROSEMARY COOPER, deceased, who died, October 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of July, 2022.
TERESA G. LIKENS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROSEMARY COOPER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JOHN W. CROW, II
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7/27/22 8/3/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN WINCHESTER HESTER
CASE NO. #2022PR360
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JOHN WINCHESTER HESTER, deceased, who died July 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of July, 2022.
WILEY TAYLOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN WINCHESTER HESTER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run July 27, 2022 August 3, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: TINA WYLEEN CLARIDY
CASE NO. #2022PR352
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of TINA WYLEEN CLARIDY, deceased, who died June 22, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of July, 2022.
LORI RENE JOB
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TINA WYLEEN CLARIDY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7/27/22 8/3/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ALAN JOSEPH CHATELAIN
CASE NO. 2022PR354
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Alan Joseph Chatelain, deceased, who died on June 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 20, 2022
WAYNE CHATELAIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ALAN JOSEPH CHATELAIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Steve Brown, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/27/22 and 8/3/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRANCES MULLICAN
CASE NO. 2022PR343
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Frances Mullican, deceased, who died on May 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 25, 2022
Beverly Sutton
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FRANCES MULLICAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Cathryn Armistead, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/27/22 and 8/3/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF STEVEN LEE TOMLIN
CASE NO. 2022PR330
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Steven Lee Tomlin, deceased, who died on June 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 20, 2022
JON MICHAEL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STEVEN LEE TOMLIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jack E. Gritton, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/27/22 and 8/3/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF:CAROLYN JUNE MEEKS
CASE NO. #2022PR342
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of July, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of CAROLYN JUNE MEEKS, deceased, who died July 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of July, 2022.
CYNTHIA DIANE HAM
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CAROLYN JUNE MEEKS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
THOMAS A. LONGABERGER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7/27/22 8/3/22
INVITATION TO BID
FOR CONSTRUCTION OF
CITY OF LEBANON 2022 STREET PAVING
PROJECT NO. CL22011
Separate sealed proposals for the construction of City of Lebanon 2022 Street Paving, Project
No. CL22011, are invited and will be received at the office of the Engineering Services
Director, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, on or before, but no
later than 8:00 a.m. (local time), Friday, August 12, 2022, and immediately thereafter all bids
will be publicly opened and the bids read aloud.
The above designated work shall include the following described construction:
The paving of city streets and city owned parking lots as well as manhole, valve,
and catch basin adjustments. The work will include milling on some of the
streets prior to paving.
Copies of the Contract Documents for review and bidding purposes may be obtained from
the office of the Engineering Services Director, which is located at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, upon payment to the City of Lebanon, Tennessee of
$50.00 for each set of documents so obtained.
Subject to the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated, the
Contractor’s attention is directed to the Tennessee Codes Annotated Section 62-620, set
forth below, which states that it will be necessary for each bidder to show evidence of a
license before his bid will be considered and that the license number, expiration date, and
that part of the classification applying to the bid, appear on the envelope containing the bid,
otherwise the bid shall not be opened.
“62-620. Notice of the requirements given in the Invitation to Bidders”
Penalty - All architects and engineers preparing plans and specifications for work in the
state, shall include in their invitation to bidders, and in the specifications, a copy of the
chapter, or such portions thereof, as are deemed necessary to convey to the invited
bidders whether he is a resident of the state or not, and whether the license has been
issued to him or not, the information that it will be necessary for him to show evidence
of a license before his bid is considered. The architect or engineer shall direct that the
license number, expiration date, and that part of classification applying to bid, appear
on the envelope containing the bid, otherwise the bid shall not be opened. Architects,
engineers, and awarding authorities, public and private, failing to observe the section of
the chapter shall be penalized in the same manner as any person under Section 62-620
who accepts a bid from a person who is not licensed in accordance with the provision of
this chapter. (Acts 1976 [Adj. S.], Ch. 822, S 20.)”
The City of Lebanon reserves the right to reject any proposal for failure to comply with all
requirements of the notice or of any of the Contract Documents; however, it may waive any
minor defects or informalities at its discretion. The City of Lebanon further reserves the
right to reject all proposals.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their
needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-8610.
It is the policy of the City of Lebanon to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act
of 1964; 49 CFR, Part 21; related statues and regulations to that end that no person shall be
excluded from participation in or denied benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under
any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance or any other funding source on
the grounds of age, race, color, sex, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability. By virtue
of submitting a response to this solicitation, bidders agree to comply with the same non-discrimination
policy.
Dated at Lebanon, Tennessee, this 22nd day of July 2022.
CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
REGINA SANTANA, ENGINEERING SERVICES DIRECTOR
INVITATION TO BID
FOR CONSTRUCTION OF
CITY OF LEBANON 2022 STREET STRIPING
PROJECT NO. CL22012
Separate sealed proposals for the construction of City of Lebanon 2022 Street Striping, Project
No. CL22012, are invited and will be received at the office of the Engineering Services
Director, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, on or before, but no
later than 8:15 a.m. (local time), Friday, August 12, 2022, and immediately thereafter all bids
will be publicly opened and the bids read aloud.
The above designated work shall include the following described construction:
The application of painted yellow and white lines, the application of thermoplastic
stop bars, turn arrows, RxR Crossings, and other miscellaneous pavement
markings on city streets and city owned parking lots.
Copies of the Contract Documents for review and bidding purposes may be obtained from
the office of the Engineering Services Director, which is located at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, upon payment to the City of Lebanon, Tennessee of
$50.00 for each set of documents so obtained.
Subject to the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated, the
Contractor’s attention is directed to the Tennessee Codes Annotated Section 62-620, set
forth below, which states that it will be necessary for each bidder to show evidence of a
license before his bid will be considered and that the license number, expiration date, and
that part of the classification applying to the bid, appear on the envelope containing the bid,
otherwise the bid shall not be opened.
“62-620. Notice of the requirements given in the Invitation to Bidders”
Penalty - All architects and engineers preparing plans and specifications for work in the
state, shall include in their invitation to bidders, and in the specifications, a copy of the
chapter, or such portions thereof, as are deemed necessary to convey to the invited
bidders whether he is a resident of the state or not, and whether the license has been
issued to him or not, the information that it will be necessary for him to show evidence
of a license before his bid is considered. The architect or engineer shall direct that the
license number, expiration date, and that part of classification applying to bid, appear
on the envelope containing the bid, otherwise the bid shall not be opened. Architects,
engineers, and awarding authorities, public and private, failing to observe the section of
the chapter shall be penalized in the same manner as any person under Section 62-620
who accepts a bid from a person who is not licensed in accordance with the provision of
this chapter. (Acts 1976 [Adj. S.], Ch. 822, S 20.)”
The City of Lebanon reserves the right to reject any proposal for failure to comply with all
requirements of the notice or of any of the Contract Documents; however, it may waive any
minor defects or informalities at its discretion. The City of Lebanon further reserves the
right to reject all proposals.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their
needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-8610.
It is the policy of the City of Lebanon to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act
of 1964; 49 CFR, Part 21; related statues and regulations to that end that no person shall be
excluded from participation in or denied benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under
any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance or any other funding source on
the grounds of age, race, color, sex, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability. By virtue
of submitting a response to this solicitation, bidders agree to comply with the same non-discrimination
policy.
Dated at Lebanon, Tennessee, this 22nd day of July 2022.
CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
REGINA SANTANA, ENGINEERING SERVICES DIRECTOR
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6482, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on August 16, 2022, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed future land use
plan amendment for about 25.5 acres of the Hickory
Ridge SP project at 6505 Hickory Ridge Road (Tax
Map 70 Parcel 69.02) from FLH4 to FLH8 near Ward
4. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6483, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on August 16, 2022, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed plan of services
approval for about 25.5 acres of the Hickory Ridge SP
project at 6505 Hickory Ridge Road (Tax Map 70 Parcel
69.02) and zoning to HRDSP to be added to Ward
4. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
