IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE
In Re: BAILEE ANN GOODWIN
DOB: October 26, 2005
CASE NO 21CV-2005
CHRISTOPHER BURTON KELLER
and JESSICA ANN GOODWIN KELLER,
PETITIONERS
VS.
JUSTIN DALE GOODWIN,
RESPONDENT.
TO: JUSTIN DALE GOODWIN
Order of Publication
It appearing from the bill in this cause, which is sworn to that the residence and current address of the above listed defendant, JUSTIN DALE GOODWIN, are unknown and cannot be served with process, it is ordered that publication be made for four consecutive weeks in THE WILSON POST, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Tennessee in Wilson County requiring the above listed defendant, JUSTIN DALE GOODWIN, to appear before the clerk of said Court on or before thirty days after the last publication hereof and make defense to the bill filed in the above cause, which seeks TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS or otherwise said bill be taken for confessed and cause proceeded with exparte.
This the 9TH day of JUNE, 2022
John A. W. Bratcher, Clerk of said Court.
By: Lori Finch, Deputy Clerk.
Solicitors for Plaintiff: Mitchell Shannon
To Be Run: 6/15, 6/22, 6/29, & 7/6/22
|
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY, AT LEBANON
ROGER MAYNARD, and wife,
ANN MAYNARD
Petitioners.
Vs.
Docket No. 22-DN-1
KALYA MAYNARD
Respondent Biological Mother of Lillian
and
CLINT ESTES
Respondent Father of Lillian, Neveah, and Rieghlynn
and
AMY LYNN HILL
Respondent Biological Mother of Rieghlynn and Neveah Hill
and
DAVID “LAURA” GENTRY
Former Custodian.
IN RE:
RIEGHLYNN HILL: DOB: 01/16/2016
NEVAEH HILL: FOB 05/28/2017
LILLIAN MARIE ESTES: DOB: 01/21/2021
Children Under the Age of Eighteen (18)
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition to Adjudicate Children to be Dependent and Neglected for Custody: and for Temporary Relief and Application for Ex Parte Restraining Order filed this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. 21-1-203 is appropriate.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Juvenile Court for Wilson County. Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner. Roger Maynard, has requested an order allowing service of process upon Mother. Amy Lynn Hill, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated that the residence or Amy Lynn Hill cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall:
1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post. which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee and Trousdale County, Tennessee.
2.The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
3.The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Defendant, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if she does not answer within thirty
(30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Barry Tatum, the Juvenile Court Clerk’s office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post. a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks, successively, at least once in every week.
Entered this 8th Day of April, 2022
JUDGE BARRY TATUM
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
TIFFANY HAGAR, #29190
Attorney for the Petitioners
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 784-4588
(615) 784-4590 (FAX)
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 11, 2005, executed by OSCAR D TOOMEY AKA O DAVID TOOMEY and TESSA L TOOMEY conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, ESQ., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded April 19, 2005, in Deed Book 1108, Page 1381; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of the Truman 2021 SC9 Title Trust who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING LOT NO. 19 ON THE PLAN OF "THE GRAY PROPERTY," OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 315, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 033-029.07
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2873 E. OLD LAGUARDO ROAD, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): OSCAR D TOOMEY AKA O DAVID TOOMEY, TESSA L TOOMEY
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
MICHAEL LIND UNDERGROUND SERVICES LLC, WORLD FINANCE CORPORATION, HARPETH FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC DBA ADVANCE FINANCIAL, ONEMAIN FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC AS SERVICER FOR (ASF) WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS ISSUER LOAN TRUSTEE FOR ONEMAIN FINANCIAL ISSUANCE TRUST 2016-1
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LOUIS CRAPSI
CASE NO. 2022PR317
Notice is hereby given that on the 23RD day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Louis Crapsi., deceased, who died on June 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 24, 2022
DONNAMARIE PIECHOWIAK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LOUIS CRAPSI
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Michael Robbins, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/29/22 and 7/6/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PAUL EDWARD PAINTER, SR
CASE NO. 2022PR311
Notice is hereby given that on the 22 ND day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Paul Edward Painter, Sr., deceased, who died on June 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 6/27/2022
ERIC PAINTER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PAUL EDWARD PAINTER, SR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/29/22 and 7/6/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CHRISTOPHER VAVAL
CASE NO. #2022PR312
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of CHRISTOPHER VAVAL, deceased, who died April 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of June, 2022.
ALEXIS VAVAL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHIRSTOPHER VAVAL
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT M. BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6/29/22 7/6/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY FORTNER TYREE
CASE NO. 2022PR278
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Betty Fortner Tyree, deceased, who died on April 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 21, 2022
MARK TYREE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY FORTNER TYREE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Georgina K Hughes, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/29/22 and 7/6/22
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on August 09 2022 at 12:00 PM local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Alvaro Rojo; Cledith Rojo, to Highland Title, LLC, Trustee, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MILA, Inc., dated September 20, 2006 and recorded on September 25, 2006, Volume 1206, Page 893; conducted by The Ingle Law Firm, PA, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Wilson County’s Register of Deeds. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce security interest: Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-A, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2020-A, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, its successors, and assigns.
The real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 501 Meade Point, Lebanon, TN 37087
Parcel Number: 046J B 016.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Alvaro Rojo; Cledith Rojo
BEING Lot No. 205 on the Plan of Plantation South, Section Two-A, of record in Plat Book 22, Page 466, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is here made for a more complete and accurate description.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgement creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through or under any of the foregoing. Such parties may include: TD Auto Finance, LLC, Internal Revenue Service, Walker Lumber & Hardware Inc., Jeff Miller, Corissa Benchley, Harpeth Financial Services, LLC d/b/a Advance Financial, Marilyn Jones aka Marilyn Avinger-Jones. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners'' association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser's title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities'' right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption, and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Alvaro Rojo; Cledith Rojo, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Ingle Law Firm, PA. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
Ingle Law Firm, PA, Substitute Trustee
13801 Reese Blvd West, Suite 160 Huntersville, NC 28078
Phone: (980) 771-0717 Fax: (980) 221-0678
Ingle Firm Case No. 10746 - 14006
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 12, 2014, executed by CAROLYN J. SHARPE and JOSEPH E. SHARPE conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded November 18, 2014, in Deed Book 1617, Page 981; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WILSON IN THE STATE OF TN.
BEING LOT NO. 178, ON THE REVISED PLAN OF BELINDA CITY, SECTION 1, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 13, PAGE 87, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 096D-B-014.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 328 BELINDA PKWY, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF CAROLYN J. SHARPE , ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF JOSEPH E. SHARPE
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CAROLYN FRANCES DODSON
CASE NO. 2022PR318
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Carolyn Frances Dodson, deceased, who died on May 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 29, 2022
GEORGE FRANCIS MCWILLIAMS, III
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CAROLYN FRANCES DODSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert Evans Lee
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-6-22 & 7-13-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JUDITH A. VAUGHAN
CASE NO. 2022PR319
Notice is hereby given that on the 29TH day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Judith A. Vaughan, deceased, who died on December 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 1, 2022
BRIAN W. MARLIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JUDITH A. VAUGHAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kyle Heckman, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/6/22 and 7/13/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JEANETTA YOUNG
CASE NO. 2022PR301
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jeanetta Young, deceased, who died on May 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 29, 2022
HELEN M. YOUNG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEANETTA YOUNG
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-6-22 & 7-13-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY M. HARDEMAN
CASE NO. 2022PR314
Notice is hereby given that on the 29TH day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary M. Hardeman, deceased, who died on May 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 1, 2022
JAMES HARDEMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY M. HARDEMAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Blake Lawrence, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/6/22 and 7/13/22
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE LANE, AND TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, JULY 14, 2022, AT 2:00 PM. IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, JULY 12 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE
AUCTION: 07/09/22 AT 10:00 A.M.
95 FORD
VIN: 1FALP4042SF109875
99 CHEVY
VIN: 1GCEK14TOXZ116766
79 CHEVY
VIN: CCL339V102679
03 MITSUBISHI
VIN: 4A3AA36G73E056920
00 NISSAN
VIN: 1N4DL01AXYC149130
04 CADI
VIN: 1G6DM577840111605
04 CHEVY
VIN: 2GCEC13T141377147
|
AUCTION NOTICE: THE
VEHICLES BELOW WILL
BE AUCTIONED OFF AT
GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST
HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN 37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.
July 8, 2022 AT 5:00 P.M.
2014 Ford Mustang
VIN# 1ZVBP8AM6E5267686
Brandon Martin
Ford Motor Credit
2007 Ford Escape
VIN# 1FMCU04117KA90516
Ryan Fontenot
Drew Fontenot
Wells Fargo Dealer Services
2008 Cadillac CTS
VIN# 1G6DT57V980139128
Andrew Okeff NcCarver
2011 Mercedes-Benz C350
VIN# WDDGF5GB8BR143302
Leonard Stevens
2006 Lexus GS3
VIN# JTHBH96S565027333
Ykari King King
2010 Cadillac CTS
VIN# 1G6DE5EG8A0142848
Vanesha Williams
2002 Mits Lancer
VIN# JA3AJ86E62U072687
Joshua Highfill
TMX Financial od TN,
DBA Title Max
|
INVITATION TO BID
Wilson County Tennessee
Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed Bids from qualified vendors for:
BID – 2023-01 – SCHOOL BUSES
COUNTY WIDE
DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: MONDAY, JULY 25, 2022 @ 10 A.M. CST. All sealed
bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties on the date and at the
time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the Wilson County Board of Education,
415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective vendors may receive
a bid packet by calling the Wilson County Board of Education at 615-444-3282,
during regular business hours, or online at www.wcschools.com > Finance Department
> Bid/RFP Information > Current Bid Solicitations. Wilson County Board of Education
reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid,
or to accept any bid other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
Michael Smith, CPA
Deputy Director of Finance & Business Operations
Wilson County Board of Education
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Rankin Gasaway Beer Board Case No. 22-019
810 South Cumberland Street
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Registered Agent for 7-Eleven #41073H
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, July 20th 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City
Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show
cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for 7-Eleven #41073H at 810 South
Cumberland Street, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary
action should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 3 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to a
person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at 7-Eleven #41073H at 810 South
Cumberland Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee,
contrary to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes
grounds for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as
amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Rankin Gasaway, Registered Agent for 7-Eleven #41073H, 810
South Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, and P.O. Box 219088, Dallas,
Texas 75221, this the 20th day of May 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Mapco Express #3351 Beer Board Case No. 22-020
803 South Cumberland Street
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Registered Agent for Mapco Express #3351
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City
Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show
cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Mapco Express #3351 at 803 South
Cumberland Street, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary
action should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 3 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to
a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Mapco Express #3351 at 803
South Cumberland Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee, contrary to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer
constitutes grounds for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-
108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Mapco Express #3351, Registered Agent for Mapco Express
#3351, 803 South Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, and 801 Crescent
Drive, Suite 300, Franklin, Tennessee 37067, this the 19th & 20th days of May 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Nick Webb Beer Board Case No. 22-021
405 South Cumberland Street
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Registered Agent for RaceTrac #2552
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City
Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show
cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for RaceTrac #2552 at 405 South Cumberland
Street, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action
should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 4 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to
a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at RaceTrac #2552 at 405 South
Cumberland Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee,
contrary to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes
grounds for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as
amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Licensing-Nick Webb, Registered Agent for RaceTrac #2552, 405
South Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, and 200 Galleria Parkway,
Suite 900, Atlanta, Georgia 30339, this the 19th & 20th days of May 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Gary Smith Beer Board Case No. 22-023
955 Carthage Highway
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Registered Agent for Dollar General Store #17696
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City
Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show
cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Dollar General Store #17696 at 955
Carthage Highway, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary
action should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 4 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to a
person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Dollar General Store #17696 at
955 Carthage Highway, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee,
contrary to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes
grounds for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as
amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Gary Smith, Registered Agent for Dollar General Store #17696,
955 Carthage Highway, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, and 100 Mission Ridge, Goodlettsville,
Tennessee 37075, this the 19th & 20th days of May 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Shireen Amiraly Beer Board Case No. 22-024
1930 Hunters Point Pike
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Registered Agent for Exxon
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,
200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,
if any you have, why the beer permit for Exxon at 1930 Hunters Point Pike, should
not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not be taken by
said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 4 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to a
person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Exxon at 1930 Hunters Point Pike,
within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary to T.C.A.
§57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for beer
permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Shireen Amiraly, Registered Agent for Exxon, 1930 Hunters Point
Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 20th day of May 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
BEER BOARD NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene
on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 4 P.M. in the Town Meeting
Hall located in the Main Administration Building (City
Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue to consider the
application of Mr. Scott Morgan d/b/a Thorntons #616
at 15025 Central Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37090 for
an Off-Premises Consumption Beer Permit. Individuals
needing auxiliary aid for Effective communication and/
or other reasonable accommodations in programs and
services of The City of Lebanon are invited to make their
needs and preferences known to the ADA compliance
Coordinator by calling (615) 444-2809.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Lebanon Sewer Collection Department
will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer
system the month of July, weather permitting.
Testing will be in the following areas: Thorne Court,
Franklin Rd. area to Castle Heights Ave. and Iroquois
Subdivision. A door hanger will be placed on the front
door of the business/residence before testing begins.
If you have any questions, please contact the Sewer
Department at 615-444-0825 ext. 5108.
|