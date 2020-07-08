PUBLICATION NOTICE
Molly Lorraine Mein Agee,
Petitioner
Case No. 2020PR12
Robert Lee Woolard, Jr.,
Defendant
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Probate Court for Wilson County, from the Petitioner's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the defendant, Robert Lee Woolard, Jr, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon: Jo Ann Aulds, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 109 N. Castle Heights Ave, Lebanon, TN, 37087, a copy of answer to the complaint on or before 09/02/2020, also file an answer to the complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on September 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 24th day of June 2020
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PUBLICATION DATES:
7/01/2020
7/08/2020
7/15/2020
7/22/2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN ROBERTS
CASE NO. 2020PR189
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of June, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barbara Ann Roberts, deceased, who died on May 5, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 6, 2020
William Edward Roberts
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN ROBERTS
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL R. JENNINGS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-1-20 & 7-8-20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARIE ANNETTE WHITLOW
CASE NO. 2020PR215
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of June, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Marie Annette Whitlow, deceased, who died on March 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 6, 2020
DONNAVAN VASEK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARIE ANNETTE WHITLOW
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVAN VASEK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-1 & 7-8-20
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, Vinod T. Zaver and wife, Manglaben V. Zaver, by a Deed of Trust, dated April 27, 2006, of record in Book 1176, Page 2349 and a Modification dated November 2, 2006 of record Book 1214, page 1783, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, conveyed to Randall Clemons, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of a promissory note as described in said Deed of Trust; and WHEREAS, Robert Evans Lee having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Wilson Bank & Trust, the owner and holder of said note by an instrument of record in Book 1621, Page 2392, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee; and WHEREAS, default having occurred with respect to the note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the full balance owing having been accelerated; and WHEREAS, Wilson Bank & Trust, as the owner and holder of said note, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said note and Deed of Trust; The notice required by 26 U.S.C. Section 7425(b) to the United States has been timely given, that the sale of the land thus advertised will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. Section 7425 (d) (1).
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM., Central Time, at the front door of the Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, described as follows:
Map 67A Group B Parcel 5.00 Land in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point in the westerly edge of Highland Court, said point of being the Southeast Corner of a 20 foot alley and the Northeast corner of the within described tract of land; thence along the westerly edge of Highland Court South 01 degree, 15 minutes, and 00 seconds East 53.54 feet to a point; thence South 64 degrees, 26 minutes, 02 seconds West 120.57 feet to a point; thence South 05 degrees, 36 minutes, 27 seconds East 5.14 feet to a point; thence South 85 degrees, 33 minutes, 10 seconds West 148.93 feet to a point in the Easterly edge of Cartwright; thence North 03 degrees, 12 minutes, 31 seconds, west 55.91 feet to a point; thence North 84 degrees, 29 minutes, 11 seconds East 271.20 feet to the point of beginning as shown on survey entitled “Survey of the Ruth Hall Estate Property,” prepared by Paul Burton Crockett, TRLS #1394, Lebanon, Tennessee, dated March 7, 1984 and on the plat of record in Plat Book 17, Page 198, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said lot. Being the same property conveyed to Vinod T. Zaver and wife, Manglaben V. Zaver by deed from Gregory S. Gill, Substitute Trustee, of record in Book 1327, page 2275, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Subject property has the address of 420 Highland Court, Lebanon, TN 37087
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above, and/or to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.
Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Successor Trustee’s Deed, as Substitute Trustee only.
THIS sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
INTERESTED PARTIES are Dept of the Treasury - Internal Revenue Service; Community First Bank & Trust (First American Title Insurance Company); Bone McAllester Norton PLLC; Martha Caraker, City of Lebanon and Wilson County, Tennessee.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.
THIS 25th day of June, 2020
Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee
Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C.
109 East Gay Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-3900
Wilson Post
July 1, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 15, 2020
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, Vinod T. Zaver and wife, Manglaben V. Zaver, by a Deed of Trust, dated July 27, 2005, of record in Book 1129, Page 1562 and Modification of record in Book 1473, Page 2407, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee AND of record in Instrument No. 20050803-0090649 and Modification of record in Instrument No. 20111205-0094622, Register’s Office for Davidson County, Tennessee, conveyed to Randall Clemons, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of a promissory note as described in said Deed of Trust; and
The notice required by 26 U.S.C. Section 7425(b) to the United States has been timely given, that the sale of the land thus advertised will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. Section 7425 (d) (1).
WHEREAS, Robert Evans Lee having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Wilson Bank & Trust, the owner and holder of said note by an instrument of record in Book 1600, Page 153, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee AND in Instrument No. 20140714-0061742, Register’s Office for Davidson County, Tennessee, with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee; and
WHEREAS, default having occurred with respect to the note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the full balance owing having been accelerated; and
WHEREAS, Wilson Bank & Trust, as the owner and holder of said note, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said note and Deed of Trust;
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on July 31, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., Central Time, at the front door of the Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee as to the 5 acres on Sparta Pike, Lebanon, Wilson Co. property AND at 12:00 P.M., Central Time at the front door of the Courthouse located at 1 Public Square, Nashville, Davidson County, Tennessee as to the 1.74 acres on Billingsgate Road, Antioch, Davidson Co. property, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Wilson and Davidson County, Tennessee, described as follows:
MAP 104 GROUP PARCEL 023.00
PARCEL I
A parcel of land situated in the 19th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:
Being a tract or parcel of land situated and lying on the northerly side of Sparta Pike and bounded generally on the north by Forbes and Spring Creek, East by lands of Smith and South by Sparta Pike, the same being a triangular tract running to a point at the westerly end, containing by estimation five (5) acres, more or less.
Being the same property conveyed to Vinodkumar T. Zaver and wife, Manglaben V. Zaver by deed to create tenancy by the entirety, dated 8/13/04, of record in Book 1067, Page 2192, with further reference at Book 1065, Page 2103, in the Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Subject property is unimproved property and has the address of Sparta Pike,
Lebanon, Wilson County, TN 37087
MAP 149 GROUP PARCEL 340.00
PARCEL 2
Land lying and being situated in the Second Civil District of Davidson County, Tennessee, described according to a survey made by James L. Terry and Associates, dated June 12, 1985, described as follows, to-wit:
Beginning a point living on the westerly line of the Pebble Creek Apartments at the southeast corner of the Ervin Entrekin, Trustee property as of record in Book 4940, Page 721, Register’s Office of Davidson County, Tennessee; thence running with the said line of Pebble Creek Apartments South 2 degrees, 53 minutes, 47 seconds West a distance of 375.21 feet to a point lying on the northerly line of Terragon Trails, Section I, as of record in Book 4860, Page 61, Register’s Office of Davidson County, Tennessee; thence leaving the said line of Pebble Creek Apartments and running thence with the said northerly line of Terragon Trails North 43 degrees, 57 minutes, 06 seconds West a distance of 555.18 feet to a point lying on the southerly line of the Ervin Entrekin, Trustee, property; thence leaving the said Terragon Trails and running with the Entrekin Property south 86 degrees, 28 minutes, 03 seconds East a distance of 405.05 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.74 acres, more or less.
Being the same property conveyed to Vinod T. Zaver and Manglaben V. Zaver, by Final Decree Confirming Sale from Clerk and Master, recorded on February 26, 2004 and filed for record in Instrument 20040226-0021868, said Register’s Office for Davidson County, Tennessee.
Vinod T. Zaver and Vinodkumar T. Zaver is one and the same person.
Subject property is unimproved and has the address of Billingsgate Road, Antioch, Davidson Co., TN 37013
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above, and/or to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.
Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Successor Trustee’s Deed, as Substitute Trustee only.
THIS sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
INTERESTED PARTIES are Mary Caraker; Dept of the Treasury - Internal Revenue Service; Community First Bank & Trust; and Bone McAllester Norton PLLC
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.
THIS 25th day of June 2020
Wilson Post
Run: July 1, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 15, 2020
Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee
Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C.
109 East Gay Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-3900
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Bobby Gene Tucker
CASE NO. #2020PR203
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of June, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of bobby gene tucker, deceased, who died May 3, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 24th day of June, 2020.
Cynthia Jean Tucker
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Bobby Gene Tucker
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Christopher Beauchamp
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run July 1, 2020 July 8, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BILLY C. ALLEN
CASE NO. 2020PR187
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of June, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy C. Allen, deceased, who died on May 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 6, 2020
JOANN SHAFFER and
BILLIE JEAN WIMMER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVEs
ESTATE OF BILLY C. ALLEN
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Christopher Beauchamp, ATTORNEY
Wilson Post
July 1, 2020 and July 8, 2020
PUBLICATION NOTICE
In the Estate of:
CHARLES ALLEN RIGSBY,
Deceased
By Edna Katherine Schubeck,
Petition/Executrix
Case No. 2020PR112
GREGORY JAMES WHITE,
Heir,
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Probate Court for Wilson County, from the Petitioner's Complaint, which is sworn to, that an heir, Gregory James White, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon: Robert Evans Lee, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 109 East Gay St, Lebanon, TN, 37087, a copy of answer to the complaint on or before 09/02/2020, also file an answer to the complaint with the Clerk and Master Probate Division at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on September 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 24th day of June 2020
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PUBLICATION DATES:
7/01/2020
7/08/2020
7/15/2020
7/22/2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID GEORGE VAN HAUTE
CASE NO. 2020PR98
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of June, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of David George Van Haute, deceased, who died on December 12, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 6, 2020
BRITTANY KEYES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID GEORGE VAN HAUTE
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TIFFANY HAGAR
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run: 7-8-20 & 7-15-20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BOBBY KIRBY
CASE NO. 2020PR223
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bobby Kirby, deceased, who died on March 13, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 6, 2020
SHERON L. KIRBY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BOBBY KIRBY
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. Tracey Parks, Attorney
Wilson Post
7/8/20 and 7/15/20
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Dorothy Gerhart Rappuhn
CASE NO. #2020PR220
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of dorothy gerhart rappuhn, deceased, who died June 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 2nd day of July, 2020.
Cynthia L. Smith
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Dorothy Gerhart Rappuhn
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael W. Ferrell
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run July 8, 2020 July 15, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LYNDA BASS PATTON
CASE NO. 2020PR216
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of July, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lynda Bass Patton, deceased, who died on May 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 6, 2020
JAMES ANTHONY PATTON
KIMBERLY RHEA-TUGGLE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF LYNDA BASS PATTON
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-8-20 & 7-15-20
Report of the Director of the Division of
Local Government Finance
We have reviewed the budget submitted to our office by the LaGuardo
Utility District for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, and it appears
that its budgeted revenues will be sufficient to meet anticipated cash
expenditures for the fiscal year.
Betsy Knotts, Director
June 26, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE,
RE: THE ADOPTION OF MINOR CHILD WHOSE NAME FOR THE
PURPOSES OF THIS PROCEEDING IS KAYLEIGH FAE MYERS
(d/o/b 12-02-2013) BY: CHRISTOPHER HUNTER MYERS and wife
HAILEY LEIGHANN MYERS, PETITIONERS vs. ARIELLE LENORE
BENTLEY, RESPONDENT, NO. 2020-AD-216, ORDER FOR SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION. It appearing to the Court from allegations of the
Petition, Motion for Service by Publication and the Affidavit of Diligent
Search, that the whereabouts of the Respondent, Arielle Lenore Bentley,
are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search; therefore, the
ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Arielle Lenore Bentley. It
is, therefore, ORDERED that said Respondent be served by publication
of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson
Post, a newspaper published in Wilson County, Tennessee. It is further
ORDERED that if the Respondent, Arielle Lenore Bentley, does not enter
an appearance or otherwise Answer the Petition, further personal service
or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of
any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter
may be made upon the Respondent, Arielle Lenore Bentley, by filing same
with the Circuit Court Clerk for Wilson County, Tennessee, Honorable
Clara W. Byrd, Judge. Respectfully submitted: Charlene Robin Vance
(BPR#021614), Attorney for Plaintiff, 224 West Main Street, Watertown,
TN 37184, (615)-237-9338.
LIEN SALE
Crucial Customs &
Restorations
1221 Carthage Hwy
Lebanon, TN 37087
July 19, 2020 @ 10:00 a.m.
1986 Chevrolet K-10
VIN#1GCEK14H2GF380536
IN THE JUVENILE COURT
OF DAVIDSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE AT NASHVILLE
IN THE MATTER OF:
Elijah Fox, DOB: 11/03/2017
A CHILD UNDER THE AGE
OF 18
DALE FOX,
WENDELLYN FOX,
Petitioners
V.
BRITTANY LEIGH FOX
Respondent/Mother,
and
ELIJAH DWAYNE NEAL
Respondent/Father.
NOTICE
In this cause, it appearing from
the Order of Publication, that the
residence of the Respondents,
Brittany Leigh Fox and Elijah
Dwayne Neal, are unknown and
cannot be ascertained upon
diligent inquiry, it was ordered
that publication be made for four
consecutive weeks, in The Wilson
Post, to notify Respondents,
Brittany Leigh Fox and Elijah
Dwayne Neal, to appear in
the Davidson County Juvenile
Court on September 1, 2020
at 10:30am or otherwise file an
answer, within 30 days from the
last date of publication, exclusive
of the last date of publication, with
the Davidson County Juvenile
Court Clerk at 100 Woodland St.,
Nashville, TN 37213 and send
a copy to Petitioners’ attorney,
Jennifer L. E. Williams, whose
address is 101 Fifth Avenue West,
Suite 4, Springfield, TN 37172,
or a judgment by default may be
entered against Respondent.
Failure to appear or respond may
result in the default judgment
in favor of the Petitioners by
termination of the Respondents’
parental rights to the abovenamed
child.
This 23rd day of June 2020.
Jennifer L. E. Williams
Attorney for Petitioners
Wilson Post
07/01/20, 07/08/20, 07/15/20,
07/22/20
