Order of Publication
Case ID: CT-002378-17
KATHY FAY RHODES
vs.
LEON VESSER DE ARMOND II
It appearing from the petition filed in this case that the residence of defendant, LEON VESSER DE ARMOND II Is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that the defendant appear in Circuit Court in the Shelby County Courthouse, Memphis, Tennessee within 30 days of the last date of this publication, and, plead, answer or demur to complainant’s bill for divorce, or the same will be taken for confessed as to the defendant and this cause proceeded with ex parte, and that a copy of this order be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in the THE WILSON POST
This 2nd dayof JULY, 2019
TEMIIKA D GIPSON
Circuit Court Clerk
SHARON SMITH
Deputy Clerk
JOSEPH S OZMENT -
Attorney for Complainant
212 ADAMS AVE
MEMPHIS, TN 38103
(901) 525-4357
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/10/19 7/17/19 7/24/19 7/31/19
_____
NOTICE
IN THE CIRCUIT CIVIL COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
CHRISTOPHER GANNON,
Plaintiff,
VS JENNIFER ADCOCK, d/b/a SHE DID IT! RESTORATIONS
NO. 2018-CV-619
Defendant
Notice is-hereby given to JENNIFER ADCOCK, d/b/a SHEIT! RESTORATIONS that CHRISTOPHER GANNON has filed a Complaint for Breach of Contract against her in the above-styled case; and that the Defendant, JENNIFER ADCOCK, d/b/a SHE DID RESTORATIONS, cannot be ascertained by the Plaintiff after due and diligent investigation and inquiry, therefore the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon her; it is, therefore ORDERED that publication be made in The Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks. Failure to appear and respond to the Complaint filed in this matter with the Circuit Court Clerk September 13, 2019 will result in the entry of a default judgment against you.
This the 9th day of July, 2019.
Debbie Moss
Circuit COURT CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
Wilson Post
7/17/2019, 07/24/2019, 7/31/2019. 8/7/2019
_____
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Lori Evans executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Daniel L. Wischhof, Trustee(s), which was dated June 21, 2016, and recorded on June 24, 2016 in Book 1704, Page 1014, in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Pingora Loan Servicing, LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 29, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, Being Lot No. 2, on the Plan of Lake Shore Acres Subdivision, of record in Plat Book 3, page 73, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a complete description thereof.
Being the same property conveyed to Lori Evans, single woman, by deed from Hilda C. Hill and Darrell E. Hill, of record in Book 1704, Page 1012, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 027K B 033.00
Address/Description: 614 Westview Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Current Owner(s): Lori Evans.
Other Interested Party(ies): N/A
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 18-21829 FC01
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Sue B. Schumpf
CASE NO. #2019PR215
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Sue B. Schumpf, deceased, who died May 28, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of July, 2019.
Henry A. Schumpf
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Sue B. Schumpf
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7/24/19 7/31/19
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Mack J. Hudson
CASE NO. #2019PR209
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mack J. Hudson, deceased, who died April 26, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of July, 2019.
Doris L. Hudson
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Mack J. Hudson
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7/24/19 7/31/19
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Harold Gordon Bone
CASE NO. #2019PR218
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Harold Gordon Bone, deceased, who died July 2, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of July, 2019.
Harold Gordon Bone,JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Harold Gordon Bone
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7/24/19 7/31/19
_____
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Ronnie C. Glover executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Andrew C. Rambo, Trustee(s), which was dated July 1, 2013, and recorded on July 3, 2013 in Book 1552, Page 1605, Instrument Number 13504100 in Wilson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 27, 2019, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot(s) 50, as shown on the map entitled Plan of Final Subdivision Plan, Section Three, Parrish Place, of record in Plat Book 22, page 210, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description.
Being the same property conveyed to Ronnie C. Glover by deed of record in Book 1552, page 1602, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Parcel ID Number: 054E A 020.00 000
Address/Description: 255 Parrish Place, Mount Juliet, TN 37122.
Current Owner(s): Ronnie C. Glover.
Other Interested Party(ies): Lebanon HMA, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 18-09500 FC02
_____
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on August 29, 2019 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the Front Door, Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CHRISTINA L. BULLINGTON AND CHRISTOPHER R. BULLINGTON, to Allen E. Schwartz, ESQ., Trustee, on October 18, 2002, at Record Book 942, Page 1789-1796 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: HSBC Bank USA, National Association as trustee for MASTR Reperforming Loan Trust 2005-1
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Land in Wilson County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 6, on the plan of Gree Acres, Section 2, as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 16, Page 616, in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
Tax ID: 51 N G 6.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: CHRISTINA L. BULLINGTON AND CHRISTOPHER R. BULLINGTON
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 400 Tyne Blvd, Old Hickory, TN 37138, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 19-000058-370-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404
5217 MARYLAND WAY
BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY JEAN JONES
CASE NO. 2019PR212
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Jean Jones, deceased, who died on May 26, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 29, 2019
KIMBERLY A. GADDES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY JEAN JONES
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Charlene Robin Vance
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-31-19 & 8-7-19
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHAWNA LYNN (BEADLE) JENNINGS
CASE NO. 2019PR221
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Shawna Lynn (Beadle) Jennings, deceased, who died on July 29, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: July 29, 2019
AVERY FERRELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHAWNA LYNN (BEADLE) JENNINGS
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-31-19 & 8-7-19
_________
AUCTION ED’S 707 BRISKIN LANE LEBANON, TN AUCTION: 8/3/19 AT 10:00 A.M. 08 CHEVY VIN: 2G1WT58N989113485 01 FORD VIN: 1FMYU01171KA95754 96 HONDA VIN: 1H6CD5637TA111385 97 TOYOTA VIN: 4T1BF12B0VU141173 99 FORD VIN: 2FTRF17W5XCA41829 12 FORD VIN: 1FAHP3E2XCL256102 00 NISSAN VIN: 1N4DL01D0YC189999 01 TOYOTA VIN: 5TBRT34181S130411 07 TOYOTA VIN: JTDBT923471076031 05 CHRYLSER VIN: 3C3EY55E55T328528 93 BUICK VIN: 1G4HR53LXPH468417 99 CHEVY VIN: 1G1NE52M8X6102621 DIRT BIKE LXYPCML0350BR1284
_________