NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
Sale at public auction will be on July 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at the Wilson County Courthouse (TN) located in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Felicia L. Carr and Mark D. Carr, to Randle Richardson, State Director, Trustee, as trustee for United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture on 12th day of May, 1992 in REC Book TD609, Page 395 in the Office of the Register of Wilson County, Tennessee; conducted by Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc., having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, USDA, f/k/a the Farmers Home Administration
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:
Described property located in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
Being Lot No. 2 on the plat entitled "Amendment to and Resubdivision of Tracts 1, 10 & 11 of William Coe Farm for Dwight McClanahan," of record in Plat Book 16, Page 656, of said Register`s Office, to which plat reference is here made for a more complete description of Lot No. 2. Said Lot No. 2 fronts on Bethany Lane for a distance of 125 feet and runs back between parallel lines for a distance of 350.36 feet on the North line and 350.18 feet on the South line, to a line in the rear measuring 125 feet, and containing one acre, more or less, according to said survey. This is the same property that was conveyed to the said MARK D.CARR and wife, FELICIA L. CARR, under deed from EDDIE L. DOUGLAS dated May 12, 1992, and recorded in Deed Book 426, page 905, of said register`s office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
Street Address: 383 Bethany Road, Lebanon, TN 37087
Parcel Number: 066-030.22
Current Owner(s) of Property: Mark D. Carr and Felicia L. Carr,
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 383 Bethany Road, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
If the United States has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by 26 U.S.C. ß 7425(b) to be given to the United States has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. ß 7425(d)(1).]
If the State of Tennessee has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by ß 67-1-1433(b)(1) of the Tennessee Code to be given to the state of Tennessee has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the state of Tennessee to redeem the land as provided for in ß 67-1-1433(c)(1) of the Tennessee Code.]
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. The full amount of the winning bid must be remitted by certified funds at the conclusion of the sale.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time prior to delivery of deed to the winning bidder.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc.,
Substitute Trustee
1709 Devonshire Drive Columbia, SC 29204
Phone: 615-265-0443
Fax: 443-815-3931
File No: TN201800000172
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 30, 2015, executed by AMANDA H BENTON, JASON D BENTON, conveying certain real property therein described to LEGENDS TITLE SERVICES, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded December 7, 2015, in Deed Book 1673, Page 1644 at Instrument Number 15568822; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO.222 ON THE PLAN OF PHASE 1, BROOKESTONE OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 208, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY. Parcel ID: 073KD05000000508PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1016 BROOKSTONE BLVD, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): AMANDA H BENTON, JASON D BENTONOTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103rlselaw.com/property-listingTel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #158842 07/10/2019, 07/17/2019, 07/24/2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF VOLKER FRIEDRICH SIEKIERSKY
CASE NO. 2019PR182
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of June, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Volker Friedrich Siekiersky, deceased, who died on May 29, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: July 15, 2019
JENNIFER EILEEN SIEKIERSKY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF VOLKER FRIEDRICH SIEKIERSKY
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ANGEL KANE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-10-19 & 7-17-19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOAN MARIE SWEARINGEN
CASE NO. 2019PR202
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Joan Marie Swearingen, deceased, who died on March 9, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: July 15, 2019
FRANCIS BENJAMIN SWEARINGEN
DENISE CECELIA KOEHN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF JOAN MARIE SWEARINGEN
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-10-19 & 7-17-19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRANKIE HAYGOOD
CASE NO. 2019PR200
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Frankie Haygood, deceased, who died on May 11, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: July 15, 2019
BOBBY FULLER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FRANKIE HAYGOOD
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-10-17 & 7-17-19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DARYLE BRUCE SINGLETARY
CASE NO#2019PR183
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of June, 2019, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Daryle bruce singletary, deceased, who died February 12, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or un-matured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 26th day of June, 2019.
Holly Mercer Singletary
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Daryle Bruce Singletary
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Donnavon Vasek
Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/10/19 7/17/19
Order of Publication
Case ID: CT-002378-17
KATHY FAY RHODES
vs.
LEON VESSER DE ARMOND II
It appearing from the petition filed in this case that the residence of defendant, LEON VESSER DE ARMOND II Is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that the defendant appear in Circuit Court in the Shelby County Courthouse, Memphis, Tennessee within 30 days of the last date of this publication, and, plead, answer or demur to complainantís bill for divorce, or the same will be taken for confessed as to the defendant and this cause proceeded with ex parte, and that a copy of this order be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in the THE WILSON POST
This 2nd dayof JULY, 2019
TEMIIKA D GIPSON
Circuit Court Clerk
SHARON SMITH
Deputy Clerk
JOSEPH S OZMENT -
Attorney for Complainant
212 ADAMS AVE
MEMPHIS, TN 38103
(901) 525-4357
Wilson Post
Date to run 7/10/19 7/17/19 7/24/19 7/31/19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SUE PAINTER GOSLIN
CASE NO. #2019PR197
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of June, 2019, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of SUE PAINTER GOSLIN, deceased, who died May 11, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or un-matured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 12th day of July, 2019.
NICKYE SUZZANE HAMLET
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SUE PAINTER GOSLIN
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7/17/19 7/24/19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIE HOWARD HANCOCK
CASE NO. #2019PR211
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIE HOWARD HANCOCK, deceased, who died June 24, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 12th day of July, 2019.
JAMES HOWARD HANCOCK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIE HOWARD HANCOCK
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL R. JENNINGS
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run July 18, 2019 July 25, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PATRICIA KNIGHT
CASE NO. 2019PR201
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Patricia Knight, deceased, who died on June 3, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: July 15, 2019
MONYA ANN SCHLICHTING
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PATRICIA KNIGHT
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MIKE FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-17-19 & 7-24-19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RICHARD RULFS WHITENER
CASE NO. 2019PR206
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Richard Rulfs Whitener, deceased, who died on May 17, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: July 15, 2019
PHILLIP HACKETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RICHARD RULFS WHITENER
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-17-19 & 7-24-19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ANTHONY ALLEN MARKHAM
CASE NO. 2019PR210
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Anthony Allen Markham, deceased, who died on June 16, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: July 15, 2019
WILLIAM DOYLE TRUSTY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ANTHONY ALLEN MARKHAM
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Neal Agee, Jr.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-17-19 & 7-24-19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRED B. CORLEY, JR.
CASE NO. 2019PR178
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of June, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Fred B. Corley, Jr., deceased, who died on April 7, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: July 15, 2019
TRACEY CORLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FRED B. CORLEY, JR.
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. TRACEY PARKS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-17-19 & 7-24-19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LEWIS WILLUS MANGRUM
CASE NO. 2019PR199
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lewis Willus Mangrum, deceased, who died on May 18, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: July 15, 2019
ANTHONY MANGRUM
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LEWIS WILLUS MANGRUM
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7-17-19 & 7-24-19
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MALLIE BROWN MARTIN HARVEY
CASE NO. #2019PR191
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MALLIE BROWN MARTIN HARVEY, deceased, who died May 8, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 10th day of July, 2019.
TAMMIE ELAINE MARTIN BURGER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MALLIE BROWN MARTIN HARVEY
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 7/17/19 7/24/19
Invitation to Bid
The Lebanon Special School District invites interested contractors to submit Trade Contractor proposals for the construction of a New Elementary School located at 1530 Hartman Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087
All Trade Contactors submitting proposals must bid packages as outlined in the Project Specifications and be licensed Contractors to perform the type of construction they are bidding.
A Pre Bid meeting will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Lebanon Special School District office located at 397 North Castle Ave. Lebanon, TN.
Bids will be accepted until 2:00PM local time Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the School District Office after which time they will be opened and read aloud. Bids should be mailed or delivered to “Mr. Scott Benson, Director Lebanon Special School District 397 North Castle Heights Ave Lebanon, TN 37087”. All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the contractor’s name, license number and classification, bid, package and all other information required by law on the exterior of the envelope. A 5% bid bond and 100% payment and performance bond are required. Use of the Bid Form included in the Project Specifications is mandatory.
The project will bid in packages as outlined in the Project Specifications.
For complete project information and an official Advertisement to Bid visit the Board website at www.lssd.org or contact the Board Office (attn. Trish Westmoreland) at 615-449-6060.