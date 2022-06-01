NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Patricia Robertson Augustin
Plaintiff
vs.
Julien Augustin
Defendant
Case Number: 2022-DV-47
PUBLICATION NOTICE (Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division I l I Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Julien Augustin is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Brooke Borders, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 5055 Edmondson Pike Suite 11 Nashville, TN. 37211, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division I l I Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or
before June 10, 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 2nd day of May 2022
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK
Brooke Borders
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
05/18/2022 05/25/2022 06/01/2022 06/08/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID WENDELL BEAL
CASE NO. #2022PR252
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DAVID WENDELL BEAL, deceased, who died May 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of May, 2022.
DEBBIE LYNN GRAY
DONNA KAY HARRELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF DAVID WENDELL BEAL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE JR.
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run May 25, 2022 June 1, 2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: LINLEY PAIGE PATRICK
CASE NO. #2022PR256
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of LINLEY PAIGE PATRICK, deceased, who died April 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of May, 2022.
MATTHEW HARMON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LINLEY PAIGE PATRICK
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONALD K. BYRD
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/25/22 6/1/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN P. ADONIS
CASE NO. 2022PR251
Notice is hereby given that on the 18TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of John P. Adonis, deceased, who died on April 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 27, 2022
RONALD G. MARZINZIK
SANFORD L. SPANGLER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF JOHN P. ADONIS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David Kennedy Jr., Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/25/22 and 6/1/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH JOAN CANNON
CASE NO. 2022PR232
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Joan Cannon, deceased, who died on December 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 18, 2022
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH JOAN CANNON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-25-22 & 6-1-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BARBARA HICKMAN
CASE NO. 2022PR213
Notice is hereby given that on the 18TH day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Barbara Hickman, deceased, who died on April 29, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 18, 2022
ISABELLA REED
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BARBARA HICKMAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/25/22 and 6/1/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DORIS ELLEN MCNEW
CASE NO. #2022PR248
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of DORIS ELLEN MCNEW, deceased, who died March 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the18th day of May, 2022.
MARIETTA MALUGIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DORIS ELLEN MCNEW
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIS H. MARSHALL, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/25/22 6/1/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BARNEY FOURNERAT
CASE NO. 2022PR263
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barney Fournerat, deceased, who died on January 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 18, 2022
SANDRA FOURNERAT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BARNEY FOURNERAT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-25-22 & 6-1-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES RONALD WRIGHT, SR
CASE NO. 2022PR270
Notice is hereby given that on the 24TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Ronald Wright, Sr., deceased, who died on April 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 24, 2022
JAMES RONALD WRIGHT, JR.
RUSSELL TODD WRIGHT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF JAMES RONALD WRIGHT, SR.,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Neal Agee, Jr., Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/1/22 and 6/8/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JORDAN LANE STUMP
CASE NO. 2022PR275
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jordan Lane Stump, deceased, who died on May 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 25, 2022
ANGELA STUMP
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JORDAN LANE STUMP
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper
Date to run 6/1/22 and 6/8/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRANCES S. JONES.
CASE NO. 2022PR272
Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Frances S. Jones, deceased, who died on May 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 25, 2022
DAVID F. DESFORGES, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FRANCES S. JONES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown., Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/1/22 and 6/8/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HOWARD KENNEY CAPLENOR
CASE NO. 2022PR253
Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Howard Kenney Caplenor, deceased, who died on April 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 25, 2022
LERA PENDERGRASS
MICHAEL SCOTT CAPLENOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF HOWARD KENNEY CAPLENOR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Harlan Dodson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/1/22 and 6/8/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: WENDY JEWELL REID
CASE NO. #2022PR273
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of WENDY JEWELL REID, deceased, who died February 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of May, 2022.
RICHARD KYLE REID
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WENDY JEWELL REID
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ADAM BARBER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6/1/22 6/8/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHARON HOUSTON
CASE NO. 2022PR241
Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sharon Houston, deceased, who died on April 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 25, 2022
CHRISTOPHER B. HOUSTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHARON HOUSTON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/1/22 and 6/8/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BETTY J. DORTCH
CASE NO. #2022PR277
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BETTY J. DORTCH, deceased, who died April 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of May, 2022.
GINGER GEBHARDT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY J. DORTCH
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BLAKE LAWRENCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post Date to run 6/1/22 6/8/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RALPH EDGAR SMILEY, JR.
CASE NO. #2022PR258
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of RALPH EDGAR SMILEY, JR., deceased, who died September 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of May, 2022.
CARRIE SMILEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RALPH EDGAR SMILEY, JR.
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. MICHAEL ROBINSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post Date to run 6/1/22 6/8/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HERMAN A. HOLMES
CASE NO. 2022PR276
Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Herman A. Holmes, deceased, who died on April 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 25, 2022
REGINA SMITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HERMAN A. HOLMES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Blake Lawrence, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/1/22 and 6/8/22
|
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE
AUCTION: 06/04/22 AT 10:00 A.M.
02 HONDA
VIN: 5FNRL18002B048286
06 DODGE
VIN: 1D7HE28K86S533450
15 CHRYSLER
VIN: 1C3CCCAB6FN537090
07 HUNDAI
VIN: KMHDU46D77U206390
10 CHEVY
VIN: 2G1WA5EK2A1114675
|
CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
UTILITIES DEPARTMENT
INVITATION TO BID
FOR CONSTRUCTION OF
LEBANON WWTP SEPTAGE RECEIVING
STATION & AERATION BASIN IMPROVEMENTS
CITY PROJECT NO. CL. 20014
Sealed Proposals for the construction of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Utilities
Department, Lebanon Wastewater Treatment Plant Septage Receiving Station
and Aeration Basin Improvements, City Project No. Cl. 20014 will be received at
the office of the City of Lebanon Utilities Department, 200 Carver Lane, Lebanon,
Tennessee 37087, Attention: Margaret Washko on or before 2:00 p.m. local time
on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 and immediately thereafter all bids will be publicly
opened and read aloud.
The project will include the following described construction:
The furnishing, installing, and startup of a Septage Receiving Station and duplex
pump station, installation of a high level float in the waste activated sludge
tank, and a PLC with custom logic, with all related equipment and facilities.
The furnishing and installation of a concrete dump pad and all related facilities.
Replacement of the membrane disks as part of the fine bubble aeration system
and removal of sludge from the aeration basins. The installation of baffles in the
aeration basins and all other related construction, including unclassified excavation,
handling wastewater flows, backfill, tie-ins, working in close proximity with
other utilities and structures, testing, property restoration, asphalt pavement
restoration and maintenance, and all other appurtenances and other work as
shown on the Construction Drawings or indicated in the Contract Specifications.
Official (numbered) Bid Documents shall be obtained at the office of Water Management
Services, LLC, 2 International Plaza, Suite 401, Nashville, Tennessee 37217
(telephone: 615-366-6088). A non-refundable deposit of $100.00 must be made for
each set obtained.
The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity entity and does not discriminate on
the basis of age, race, sex, national origin, religion or disability in admission to, access
to, or operations of its programs, services, activities or in its hiring or employment
practices.
Subject to the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated,
the Contractor’s attention is directed to the Tennessee Codes Annotated
Section 62-6-119 which states that it will be necessary for each bidder and their
subcontractors to show evidence of a license before his bid will be considered and
that the license number, expiration date, and that part of classification applying to
the bid appear on the envelope containing the bid; otherwise the bid shall not be
opened.
The City of Lebanon, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any Proposal for failure
to comply with all requirements of the notice or of any of the Contract Documents;
however, it may waive any minor defects or informalities at its discretion. The City
of Lebanon, Tennessee further reserves the right to reject all Proposals.
Dated at Lebanon, Tennessee this 24th day of May 2022.
CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
UTILITIES DEPARTMENT
BY: MARGARET WASHKO
UTILITIES DIRECTOR
|
INVITATION TO BID
Wilson County Tennessee
Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed Bids from qualified vendors for:
BID – 2022-20 – WASTE DISPOSAL
SYSTEM WIDE
DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15, 2022 @ 10 A.M. CST. All
sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties on the
date and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the Wilson County
Board of Education, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective vendors
may receive a bid packet by calling the Wilson County Board of Education at
615-444-3282, during regular business hours, or online at
www.wcschools.com > Finance Department > Bid/RFP Information > Current Bid
Solicitations. Wilson County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or
all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept any bid other than the bid
with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
Michael Smith, CPA
Deputy Director of Finance & Business Operations
Wilson County Board of Education
|
BEER BOARD NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene
on Wednesday, June 15th 2022, at 4 P.M. in the Town
Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration
Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue
to consider the application of Mr. Nicholas Hart Morris
d/b/a Tenn Lakes Brewing Company located at 300 North
Maple Street, Suite 4-135, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087 for
a Manufacturing Consumption Beer Permit. Individuals
needing auxiliary aid for effective communication and/
or other reasonable accommodations in programs and
services of The City of Lebanon are invited to make their
needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance
Coordinator by calling (615) 444-2809.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A
BEER PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY NASTRAPORN
NANTHAPAHK KIM VO DBA TIPSY THAI
AT 3193 S MT JULET RD, STE 270, MT JULIET, TN 37122
FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (CONSUMED ON THE PREMISES)
UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE
PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.
THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (RESTAURANT)
LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 17 MILES FROM THE SOUTHWEST
SIDE OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION WHEN
THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS MONDAY JUNE 13,
2022, AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE
WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.
Wilson County Beer Board
Date Published: 06-03-2022
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Mariela Giraldez Beer Board Case No. 22-012
130 East High Street
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Registered Agent for Lebanon Gas Station
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City
Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show
cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Lebanon Gas Station at 130 East
High Street, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action
should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 3 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to a
person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Lebanon Gas Station at 130 East
High Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary
to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds
for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Mariela Giraldez, Registered Agent for Lebanon Gas Station, 130
East High Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, and 137 Bradford Circle, Hendersonville,
Tennessee 37075, this the 20th day of May 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Maged Talaat Hannah Beer Board Case No. 22-013
1137 Sparta Pike
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Registered Agent for Raceway 770 LLC
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City
Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show
cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Raceway 770 LLC at 1137 Sparta
Pike, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should
not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 3 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to a
person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Raceway 770 LLC at 1137 Sparta
Pike, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary to
T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for
beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Maged Talaat Hannah, Registered Agent for Raceway 770 LLC,
1137 Sparta Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, and 200 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta,
Georgia 30339 this the 19th & 20th days of May 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Tobacco Shoppe Beer Board Case No. 22-014
803 East Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Registered Agent for Tobacco Shoppe
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon
City Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there
show cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Tobacco Shoppe at 803 East
Baddour Parkway, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary
action should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 3 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to
a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Tobacco Shoppe at 803 East
Baddour Parkway, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee,
contrary to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes
grounds for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as
amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Tobacco Shoppe, Registered Agent for Tobacco Shoppe, 803 East
Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 19th day of May 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Olga Lim Beer Board Case No. 22-015
1140 Sparta Pike
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Registered Agent for Kwik N Easy
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City
Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show
cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Kwik N Easy at 1140 Sparta Pike,
should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not be
taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 3 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to a
person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Kwik N Easy at 1140 Sparta Pike,
within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary to T.C.A.
§57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for beer
permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Olga Lim, Registered Agent for Kwik N Easy, 1140 Sparta Pike,
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 19th day of May 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Speedway 7148 Beer Board Case No. 22-016
450 Highway 109
Lebanon, Tennessee 37090
Registered Agent for Speedway 7148
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City
Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show
cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Speedway 7148 at 450 Highway
109, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not
be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 3 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to a
person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Speedway 7148 at 450 Highway
109, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary to
T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for
beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Speedway 7148, Registered Agent for Speedway 7148, 450 Highway
109, Lebanon, Tennessee 37090 and P.O. Box 1580, Springfield, Ohio 45501,
this the 20th day of May 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Koreen Wheeler Beer Board Case No. 22-017
10525 Central Pike
Lebanon, Tennessee 37090
Registered Agent for Thorntons #616
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City
Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show
cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Thorntons #616 at 10525 Central
Pike, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should
not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 3 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to a
person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Thorntons #616 at 10525 Central
Pike, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary to
T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for
beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Koreen Wheeler, Registered Agent for Thorntons #616, 10525
Central Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee 37090 and 2600 James Thornton Way, Louisville,
Kentucky 40245, this the 20th day of May 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
TO: Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop Beer Board Case No. 22-018
1210 Sparta Pike
Lebanon, Tennessee 37090
Registered Agent for Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City
Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show
cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop at 1210
Sparta Pike, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action
should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 3 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to a
person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop at 1210
Sparta Pike, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary
to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds
for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop, Registered Agent for Uncle Pete’s Truck
Stop, 1210 Sparta Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee 37090 and P.O. Box 1298, Lebanon,
Tennessee 37088, this the 20th day of May 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals
for cleaning and window washing services for six (6)
locations.
Bid forms and specifications maybe obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must
be returned no later than June 9, 2022, by 10:30 a.m.
Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in
the same office.
An onsite visit is required for all vendors to be able to bid.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
|