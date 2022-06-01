NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Patricia Robertson Augustin

Plaintiff

vs.

Julien Augustin

Defendant

Case Number: 2022-DV-47

PUBLICATION NOTICE (Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division I l I Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Julien Augustin is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Brooke Borders, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 5055 Edmondson Pike Suite 11 Nashville, TN. 37211, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division I l I Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or

before June 10, 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 2nd day of May 2022

DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK

Brooke Borders

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

05/18/2022 05/25/2022 06/01/2022 06/08/2022

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DAVID WENDELL BEAL

CASE NO. #2022PR252

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DAVID WENDELL BEAL, deceased, who died May 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th day of May, 2022.

DEBBIE LYNN GRAY

DONNA KAY HARRELL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF DAVID WENDELL BEAL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NEAL AGEE JR.

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run May 25, 2022     June 1, 2022

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: LINLEY PAIGE PATRICK 

CASE NO. #2022PR256

 Notice is hereby given that on the 16th  day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of LINLEY PAIGE PATRICK, deceased, who died April 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)              (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th day of May, 2022.

MATTHEW HARMON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LINLEY PAIGE PATRICK

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DONALD K. BYRD

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 5/25/22 6/1/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN P. ADONIS

CASE NO. 2022PR251

Notice is hereby given that on the 18TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of John P. Adonis, deceased, who died on April 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 27, 2022    

RONALD G. MARZINZIK

SANFORD L. SPANGLER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF JOHN P. ADONIS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

David Kennedy Jr., Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 5/25/22 and 6/1/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH JOAN CANNON

CASE NO.  2022PR232

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Joan Cannon, deceased, who died on December 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 18, 2022

J. MICHAEL ROBBINS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ELIZABETH JOAN CANNON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. MICHAEL ROBBINS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         5-25-22 & 6-1-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BARBARA HICKMAN

CASE NO. 2022PR213

Notice is hereby given that on the 18TH day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Barbara Hickman, deceased, who died on April 29, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 18, 2022

ISABELLA REED

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BARBARA HICKMAN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 5/25/22 and 6/1/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: DORIS ELLEN MCNEW  

CASE NO. #2022PR248

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of DORIS ELLEN MCNEW, deceased, who died March 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)              (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the18th day of May, 2022.

MARIETTA MALUGIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DORIS ELLEN MCNEW

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ELLIS H. MARSHALL, JR.

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 5/25/22 6/1/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BARNEY FOURNERAT              

CASE NO.  2022PR263

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barney Fournerat, deceased, who died on January 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 18, 2022    

SANDRA FOURNERAT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BARNEY FOURNERAT              

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         5-25-22 & 6-1-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES RONALD WRIGHT, SR

CASE NO. 2022PR270

Notice is hereby given that on the 24TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Ronald Wright, Sr., deceased, who died on April 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 24, 2022

JAMES RONALD WRIGHT, JR.

RUSSELL TODD WRIGHT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF JAMES RONALD WRIGHT, SR.,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Neal Agee, Jr., Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 6/1/22 and 6/8/22                   

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JORDAN LANE STUMP

CASE NO.  2022PR275

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jordan Lane Stump, deceased, who died on May 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of             the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 25, 2022

ANGELA STUMP

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JORDAN LANE STUMP

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper

Date to run         6/1/22 and 6/8/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FRANCES S. JONES.

CASE NO. 2022PR272

Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Frances S. Jones, deceased, who died on May 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 25, 2022

DAVID F. DESFORGES, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF FRANCES S. JONES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Stephen Brown., Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 6/1/22 and 6/8/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HOWARD KENNEY CAPLENOR

CASE NO. 2022PR253

Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Howard Kenney Caplenor, deceased, who died on April 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if             the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 25, 2022

LERA PENDERGRASS

MICHAEL SCOTT CAPLENOR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF HOWARD KENNEY CAPLENOR

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Harlan Dodson, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 6/1/22 and 6/8/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: WENDY JEWELL REID

CASE NO. #2022PR273

 Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of WENDY JEWELL REID, deceased, who died February 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)            days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;  or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th day of May, 2022.

RICHARD KYLE REID

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WENDY JEWELL REID

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ADAM BARBER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 6/1/22 6/8/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHARON HOUSTON

CASE NO. 2022PR241

Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sharon Houston, deceased, who died on April 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 25, 2022    

CHRISTOPHER B. HOUSTON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SHARON HOUSTON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 6/1/22 and 6/8/22   

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BETTY J. DORTCH

CASE NO. #2022PR277

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BETTY J. DORTCH, deceased, who died April 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)             (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th day of May, 2022.

GINGER GEBHARDT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BETTY J. DORTCH

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BLAKE LAWRENCE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post Date to run 6/1/22 6/8/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: RALPH EDGAR SMILEY, JR.

CASE NO. #2022PR258

 Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of RALPH EDGAR SMILEY, JR., deceased, who died September 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th day of May, 2022.

CARRIE SMILEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RALPH EDGAR SMILEY, JR.

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

C. MICHAEL ROBINSON

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post Date to run 6/1/22 6/8/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HERMAN A. HOLMES              

CASE NO. 2022PR276

Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Herman A. Holmes, deceased, who died on April 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                 the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 25, 2022    

REGINA SMITH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF HERMAN A. HOLMES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Blake Lawrence, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 6/1/22 and 6/8/22

|

AUCTION

ED’S

707 BRISKIN LANE

AUCTION: 06/04/22 AT 10:00 A.M.

02 HONDA

VIN: 5FNRL18002B048286

06 DODGE

VIN: 1D7HE28K86S533450

15 CHRYSLER

VIN: 1C3CCCAB6FN537090

07 HUNDAI

VIN: KMHDU46D77U206390

10 CHEVY

VIN: 2G1WA5EK2A1114675

|

CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE

UTILITIES DEPARTMENT

INVITATION TO BID

FOR CONSTRUCTION OF

LEBANON WWTP SEPTAGE RECEIVING

STATION & AERATION BASIN IMPROVEMENTS

CITY PROJECT NO. CL. 20014

Sealed Proposals for the construction of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Utilities

Department, Lebanon Wastewater Treatment Plant Septage Receiving Station

and Aeration Basin Improvements, City Project No. Cl. 20014 will be received at

the office of the City of Lebanon Utilities Department, 200 Carver Lane, Lebanon,

Tennessee 37087, Attention: Margaret Washko on or before 2:00 p.m. local time

on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 and immediately thereafter all bids will be publicly

opened and read aloud.

The project will include the following described construction:

The furnishing, installing, and startup of a Septage Receiving Station and duplex

pump station, installation of a high level float in the waste activated sludge

tank, and a PLC with custom logic, with all related equipment and facilities.

The furnishing and installation of a concrete dump pad and all related facilities.

Replacement of the membrane disks as part of the fine bubble aeration system

and removal of sludge from the aeration basins. The installation of baffles in the

aeration basins and all other related construction, including unclassified excavation,

handling wastewater flows, backfill, tie-ins, working in close proximity with

other utilities and structures, testing, property restoration, asphalt pavement

restoration and maintenance, and all other appurtenances and other work as

shown on the Construction Drawings or indicated in the Contract Specifications.

Official (numbered) Bid Documents shall be obtained at the office of Water Management

Services, LLC, 2 International Plaza, Suite 401, Nashville, Tennessee 37217

(telephone: 615-366-6088). A non-refundable deposit of $100.00 must be made for

each set obtained.

The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity entity and does not discriminate on

the basis of age, race, sex, national origin, religion or disability in admission to, access

to, or operations of its programs, services, activities or in its hiring or employment

practices.

Subject to the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated,

the Contractor’s attention is directed to the Tennessee Codes Annotated

Section 62-6-119 which states that it will be necessary for each bidder and their

subcontractors to show evidence of a license before his bid will be considered and

that the license number, expiration date, and that part of classification applying to

the bid appear on the envelope containing the bid; otherwise the bid shall not be

opened.

The City of Lebanon, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any Proposal for failure

to comply with all requirements of the notice or of any of the Contract Documents;

however, it may waive any minor defects or informalities at its discretion. The City

of Lebanon, Tennessee further reserves the right to reject all Proposals.

Dated at Lebanon, Tennessee this 24th day of May 2022.

CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE

UTILITIES DEPARTMENT

BY: MARGARET WASHKO

UTILITIES DIRECTOR

|

INVITATION TO BID

Wilson County Tennessee

Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed Bids from qualified vendors for:

BID – 2022-20 – WASTE DISPOSAL

SYSTEM WIDE

DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15, 2022 @ 10 A.M. CST. All

sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties on the

date and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the Wilson County

Board of Education, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective vendors

may receive a bid packet by calling the Wilson County Board of Education at

615-444-3282, during regular business hours, or online at

www.wcschools.com > Finance Department > Bid/RFP Information > Current Bid

Solicitations. Wilson County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or

all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept any bid other than the bid

with the lowest cost meeting specifications.

Michael Smith, CPA

Deputy Director of Finance & Business Operations

Wilson County Board of Education

|

BEER BOARD NOTICE

THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene

on Wednesday, June 15th 2022, at 4 P.M. in the Town

Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration

Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue

to consider the application of Mr. Nicholas Hart Morris

d/b/a Tenn Lakes Brewing Company located at 300 North

Maple Street, Suite 4-135, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087 for

a Manufacturing Consumption Beer Permit. Individuals

needing auxiliary aid for effective communication and/

or other reasonable accommodations in programs and

services of The City of Lebanon are invited to make their

needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance

Coordinator by calling (615) 444-2809.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A

BEER PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY NASTRAPORN

NANTHAPAHK KIM VO DBA TIPSY THAI

AT 3193 S MT JULET RD, STE 270, MT JULIET, TN 37122

FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (CONSUMED ON THE PREMISES)

UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE

PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.

THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (RESTAURANT)

LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 17 MILES FROM THE SOUTHWEST

SIDE OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION WHEN

THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS MONDAY JUNE 13,

2022, AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE

WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.

Wilson County Beer Board

Date Published: 06-03-2022

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO: Mariela Giraldez Beer Board Case No. 22-012

130 East High Street

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087

Registered Agent for Lebanon Gas Station

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City

Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show

cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Lebanon Gas Station at 130 East

High Street, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action

should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 3 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to a

person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Lebanon Gas Station at 130 East

High Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary

to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds

for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records

and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the

Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them

under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Mariela Giraldez, Registered Agent for Lebanon Gas Station, 130

East High Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, and 137 Bradford Circle, Hendersonville,

Tennessee 37075, this the 20th day of May 2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO: Maged Talaat Hannah Beer Board Case No. 22-013

1137 Sparta Pike

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087

Registered Agent for Raceway 770 LLC

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City

Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show

cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Raceway 770 LLC at 1137 Sparta

Pike, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should

not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 3 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to a

person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Raceway 770 LLC at 1137 Sparta

Pike, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary to

T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for

beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records

and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the

Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them

under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Maged Talaat Hannah, Registered Agent for Raceway 770 LLC,

1137 Sparta Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, and 200 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta,

Georgia 30339 this the 19th & 20th days of May 2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO: Tobacco Shoppe Beer Board Case No. 22-014

803 East Baddour Parkway

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087

Registered Agent for Tobacco Shoppe

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon

City Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there

show cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Tobacco Shoppe at 803 East

Baddour Parkway, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary

action should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 3 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to

a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Tobacco Shoppe at 803 East

Baddour Parkway, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee,

contrary to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes

grounds for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as

amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records

and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the

Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them

under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Tobacco Shoppe, Registered Agent for Tobacco Shoppe, 803 East

Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 19th day of May 2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO: Olga Lim Beer Board Case No. 22-015

1140 Sparta Pike

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087

Registered Agent for Kwik N Easy

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City

Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show

cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Kwik N Easy at 1140 Sparta Pike,

should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not be

taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 3 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to a

person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Kwik N Easy at 1140 Sparta Pike,

within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary to T.C.A.

§57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for beer

permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records

and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the

Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them

under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Olga Lim, Registered Agent for Kwik N Easy, 1140 Sparta Pike,

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 19th day of May 2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO: Speedway 7148 Beer Board Case No. 22-016

450 Highway 109

Lebanon, Tennessee 37090

Registered Agent for Speedway 7148

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City

Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show

cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Speedway 7148 at 450 Highway

109, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not

be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 3 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to a

person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Speedway 7148 at 450 Highway

109, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary to

T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for

beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records

and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the

Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them

under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Speedway 7148, Registered Agent for Speedway 7148, 450 Highway

109, Lebanon, Tennessee 37090 and P.O. Box 1580, Springfield, Ohio 45501,

this the 20th day of May 2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO: Koreen Wheeler Beer Board Case No. 22-017

10525 Central Pike

Lebanon, Tennessee 37090

Registered Agent for Thorntons #616

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City

Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show

cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Thorntons #616 at 10525 Central

Pike, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should

not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 3 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to a

person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Thorntons #616 at 10525 Central

Pike, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary to

T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for

beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records

and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the

Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them

under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Koreen Wheeler, Registered Agent for Thorntons #616, 10525

Central Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee 37090 and 2600 James Thornton Way, Louisville,

Kentucky 40245, this the 20th day of May 2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO: Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop Beer Board Case No. 22-018

1210 Sparta Pike

Lebanon, Tennessee 37090

Registered Agent for Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City

Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show

cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop at 1210

Sparta Pike, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action

should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 3 day of May 2022, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer to a

person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop at 1210

Sparta Pike, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary

to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds

for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records

and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the

Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them

under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop, Registered Agent for Uncle Pete’s Truck

Stop, 1210 Sparta Pike, Lebanon, Tennessee 37090 and P.O. Box 1298, Lebanon,

Tennessee 37088, this the 20th day of May 2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals

for cleaning and window washing services for six (6)

locations.

Bid forms and specifications maybe obtained from

the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle

Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at

www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must

be returned no later than June 9, 2022, by 10:30 a.m.

Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in

the same office.

An onsite visit is required for all vendors to be able to bid.

If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing

Department (615) 443-2802.

Lisa Lane

Purchasing Agent

City of Lebanon

|

