SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on July 14, 2022 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by KYLE J. GRAY AND TANYA S. GRAY, to First American Title Insurance Company, Trustee, on August 2, 2017, at Record Book 1775, Page 1286-1298 as Instrument No. 17618717 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: American Bancshares Mortgage, LLC
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
Being Lot No. 2 on the Plan of Minnie Lou Harlan Property, as shown of record in Plat Book 21, Page 872, Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, and in Plat Book 3, Page 365, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description.
Being the same property conveyed to Grantor(s) by deed of record in Record Book or Instrument # 1775, Page 1283, Register`s Office, Wilson, State of Tennessee.
Tax ID: 064 012.02 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: KYLE J. GRAY AND TANYA S. GRAY
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 32 Caplenor Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000107-391-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HERMAN A. HOLMES
CASE NO. 2022PR276
Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Herman A. Holmes, deceased, who died on April 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 25, 2022
REGINA SMITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HERMAN A. HOLMES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Blake Lawrence, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/8/22 and 6/15/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LESLIE MUMALLAH
CASE NO. 2022PR282
Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Leslie Mumallah, deceased, who died on May 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 1, 2022
JEFFREY THOMAS YATES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LESLIE MUMALLAH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. Tyler Whitaker, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/8/22 and 6/15/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ANDREW N. HOLLABAUGH
CASE NO. #2022PR242
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of ANDREW N. HOLLABAUGH, deceased, who died March 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 1st day of June, 2022.
JAMES JOHNSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ANDREW N. HOLLABAUGH
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6/8/22 6/15/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY M. GRIFFIN
CASE NO. 2022PR264
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary M. Griffin, deceased, who died on May 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 1, 2022
HERMAN W. GRIFFIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY M. GRIFFIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MIKE FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6-8-22 & 6-15-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY G. LEVAN
CASE NO. 2022PR285
Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary G. LeVan, deceased, who died on May 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 1, 2022
ALBERT MIDGETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY G. LEVAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Blake Lawrence, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/8/22 and 6/15/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLENE C. HUFFINES
CASE NO. 2022PR94
Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Charlene C. Huffines, deceased, who died on November 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 1, 2022
COMER R. HUFFINES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLENE C. HUFFINES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Georgina K. Hughes, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/8/22 and 6/15/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARY JOYCE MCGRATH
CASE NO. #2022PR294
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARY JOYCE MCGRATH, deceased, who died May 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 2nd day of June, 2022.
PAMELA STEELEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY JOYCE MCGRATH
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6/8/22 6/15/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: UNA SUE LANE
CASE NO. #2022PR107
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of UNA SUE LANE, deceased, who died November 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 1st day of June, 2022.
TERRY WAYNE BENTLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF UNA SUE LANE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6/8/22 6/15/22
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 10, 2017, executed by Brenda Fowler, unmarried, to First Source Title Agency, Inc as Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on March 22, 2017, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1751, Page 1, and Instrument Number 17606787.
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Mortgage Assets Management, LLC f/k/a Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
A tract or parcel of land situate and located in the 9th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee more particularly described as follow to-wit:
Being Tract No. 9C of the SURVEY OF THE VESSIE HANCOCK PROPERTY of record in Plat Book 19, page 446, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a more complete and accurate description.
Being all the premises conveyed to Kenneth Fowler and wife, Brenda Fowler, from Jack Cato and wife, Ruth Cato, and Russell W. McDonald, by deed dated January 10, 1992, recorded January 14, 1992, in Book D425, Page 737, in the Official Public Records of Wilson County, State of Tennessee.
Kenneth Fowler died June 22, 2012, leaving his wife, Brenda Fowler as the sole owner. Brenda Fowler has not remarried.
TAX ID No. 043 007315
Commonly known as 1539 Old Rome Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Brenda Fowler; Kenneth Fowler; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Republic Finance LLC; Middle Tennessee Electric MC.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 1341-811A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 6/15/2022, 6/22/2022, 6/29/2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 3, 2015, executed by William C. Dodd, a married man, and Kay J. Dodd, to Old Republic Title Company of Tennessee as Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on August 14, 2015, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1656, Page 927, and Instrument Number 15559984.
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Mortgage Assets Management, LLC f/k/a Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Tennessee, County of Wilson, described as follows:
Being the easterly part of Tract #6 of the Hancock Property, a plat of which is of record in Plat Book #9, Page 25, Register's Office, Wilson County, Tennessee, the portion hereby conveyed being more particularly described as follows:
Situated and lying on the northerly side of the Chicken Road, and beginning at the southeasterly corner of the tract herein described, being the original southeasterly corner of Tract #6 of the Hancock Property on an existing iron pin, and running thence Northerly 87° 02’ West 175 feet with the northerly margin of Chicken Road to an iron pin; thence North 8° 20' East 1251.6 feet to
an iron pin; South 83° 30' East 226 feet to an iron pin; South 5° 0' West 358 feet; South 13° 0’ West 892 feet to the point of beginning, containing 6.19 acres, more or less.
Being the same property as conveyed to William C. Dodd and Wife, Kay J. Dodd from Sherrie K. Preston, Shelia K. Wilson, Sandy K. Bedrin and Skipper Kephart by Quitclaim Deed dated March 1, 1997, recorded March 7,1997 as Book 450, Page 548, in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
APN: 124-009.01-000
Parcel ID: 095 124-009.01 000 2022
Commonly known as 1707 Chicken Rd Lebanon, TN 37090
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: William C. Dodd, Kay J. Dodd, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 1017-5484A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 6/15/2022, 6/22/2022, 6/29/2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 28, 2019, executed by PAUL MARKAHN, conveying certain real property therein described to ATTORNEY`S TITLE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded November 26, 2019, in Deed Book 1923, Page 1413; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING TRACT NUMBERS 2, 3, 4 AND 5 OF THE JOEL A. CHRISTMAS SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON THE SURVEY OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 581, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SAID COUNTY TO WHICH SAID PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE LEGAL DESCRIPTION THEREOF. ATTACHED HERETO AND CONVEYED HEREWITH IS A 1994 SOUT MANUFACTURED HOME BEARING SERIAL/VIN NOS. DSDAL8872A & DSDAL8872B.
Parcel ID: 109-016.01 & 110-014.02 & 110-014.03 & 110-014.04
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2654 Holmes Gap Rd, Watertown, TN 37184. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): PAUL MARKAHN
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY
MEETING ON TUESDAY, JUNE 21, 2022 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM
AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ALBERT EUGENE STEAKLEY
CASE NO. #2022PR274
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ALBERT EUGENE STEAKLEY, deceased, who died January 28, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 6th day of June, 2022.
DEBORAH LYNN DEWEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ALBERT EUGENE STEAKLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
RANDALL L. BOSTIC, JR
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 6/15/2022 6/22/2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE
In Re : BAILEE ANN GOODWIN
DOB: October 26, 2005
CASE NO 21CV-2005
CHRISTOPHER BURTON KELLER
and JESSICA ANN GOODWIN KELLER,
PETITIONERS
VS.
JUSTIN DALE GOODWIN,
RESPONDENT.
TO: JUSTIN DALE GOODWIN
Order of Publication
It appearing from the bill in this cause, which is sworn to that the
residence and current address of the above listed defendant, JUSTIN DALE
GOODWIN, are unknown and cannot be served with process, it is ordered that
publication be made for four consecutive weeks in THE WILSON POST, a
newspaper published in Lebanon, Tennessee in Wilson County requiring
the above listed defendant, JUSTIN DALE GOODWIN, to appear before the clerk of
said Court on or before thirty days after the last publication hereof and make defense to
the bill filed in the above cause, which seeks TERMINATION OF PARENTAL
RIGHTS or otherwise said bill be taken for confessed and cause proceeded with exparte.
This the 9TH day of JUNE, 2022
John A. W. Bratcher, Clerk of said Court.
By: Lori Finch, Deputy Clerk.
Solicitors for Plaintiff: Mitchell Shannon
To Be Run: 6/15, 6/22, 6/29, & 7/6/22
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6476, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on July 19, 2022, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed future
land use plan amendment for about 0.71 acres of the
Rocky Road project at 109 Rocky Road (Tax Map 68A
Group B Parcels 38 & 39) from RxH to IL in Ward 5.
The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6477, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on July 19, 2022, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
approval for about 0.71 acres of the Rocky Road project
at 109 Rocky Road (Tax Map 68A Group B Parcels 38
& 39) from RD9 to IL in Ward 5. The public hearing for
the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6478, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on July 19, 2022, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed future
land use plan amendment for about 28.41 acres of
the Comer II project at unaddressed properties on
Murfreesboro Road (Tax Map 92 Parcels 53.01 &
54.02) from RxH & IL to FLH16 in and near Ward 3.
The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6479, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on July 19, 2022, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
approval for about 11.41 acres of the Comer II Multifamily
project at an unaddressed property on Murfreesboro
Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel 54.02) from IP to
RM6 in Ward 3. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment
are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6480, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on July 19, 2022, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed plan of
services approval for about 14 acres of the Comer II
Multifamily project at unaddressed property on Murfreesboro
Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel 53.01) and zoning
to RM6 to be added to Ward 3. The public hearing for
the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6481, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on July 19, 2022, in the Council Chambers or remotely
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed annexation
and zoning approval for about 14 acres of the Comer II
Multifamily project at unaddressed property on Murfreesboro
Road (Tax Map 92 Parcel 53.01) and zoning
to RM6 to be added to Ward 3. The public hearing for
the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6484, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on July 19, 2022, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
approval for about 5.13 acres of the Live Oak Developments,
LLC – Hartmann Dr. project at an unaddressed
property on Hartmann Drive (Tax Map 56 Parcel 1)
from RR to CS in Ward 1. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6485, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on July 19, 2022, in the Council Chambers or remotely
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed amendment
to Chapter 14 of the Zoning Code, Table: 14.808-1:
Permitted Materials to strike language preventing EIFS
on the first story of buildings. The public hearing for
the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
