SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on July 14, 2022 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by KYLE J. GRAY AND TANYA S. GRAY, to First American Title Insurance Company, Trustee, on August 2, 2017, at Record Book 1775, Page 1286-1298 as Instrument No. 17618717 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: American Bancshares Mortgage, LLC
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
Being Lot No. 2 on the Plan of Minnie Lou Harlan Property, as shown of record in Plat Book 21, Page 872, Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, and in Plat Book 3, Page 365, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description.
Being the same property conveyed to Grantor(s) by deed of record in Record Book or Instrument # 1775, Page 1283, Register`s Office, Wilson, State of Tennessee.
Tax ID: 064 012.02 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: KYLE J. GRAY AND TANYA S. GRAY
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 32 Caplenor Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000107-391-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 10, 2017, executed by Brenda Fowler, unmarried, to First Source Title Agency, Inc as Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on March 22, 2017, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1751, Page 1, and Instrument Number 17606787.
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Mortgage Assets Management, LLC f/k/a Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
A tract or parcel of land situate and located in the 9th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee more particularly described as follow to-wit:
Being Tract No. 9C of the SURVEY OF THE VESSIE HANCOCK PROPERTY of record in Plat Book 19, page 446, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a more complete and accurate description.
Being all the premises conveyed to Kenneth Fowler and wife, Brenda Fowler, from Jack Cato and wife, Ruth Cato, and Russell W. McDonald, by deed dated January 10, 1992, recorded January 14, 1992, in Book D425, Page 737, in the Official Public Records of Wilson County, State of Tennessee.
Kenneth Fowler died June 22, 2012, leaving his wife, Brenda Fowler as the sole owner. Brenda Fowler has not remarried.
TAX ID No. 043 007315
Commonly known as 1539 Old Rome Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Brenda Fowler; Kenneth Fowler; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Republic Finance LLC; Middle Tennessee Electric MC.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 1341-811A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 6/15/2022, 6/22/2022, 6/29/2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 3, 2015, executed by William C. Dodd, a married man, and Kay J. Dodd, to Old Republic Title Company of Tennessee as Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on August 14, 2015, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1656, Page 927, and Instrument Number 15559984.
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Mortgage Assets Management, LLC f/k/a Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Tennessee, County of Wilson, described as follows:
Being the easterly part of Tract #6 of the Hancock Property, a plat of which is of record in Plat Book #9, Page 25, Register's Office, Wilson County, Tennessee, the portion hereby conveyed being more particularly described as follows:
Situated and lying on the northerly side of the Chicken Road, and beginning at the southeasterly corner of the tract herein described, being the original southeasterly corner of Tract #6 of the Hancock Property on an existing iron pin, and running thence Northerly 87° 02’ West 175 feet with the northerly margin of Chicken Road to an iron pin; thence North 8° 20' East 1251.6 feet to
an iron pin; South 83° 30' East 226 feet to an iron pin; South 5° 0' West 358 feet; South 13° 0’ West 892 feet to the point of beginning, containing 6.19 acres, more or less.
Being the same property as conveyed to William C. Dodd and Wife, Kay J. Dodd from Sherrie K. Preston, Shelia K. Wilson, Sandy K. Bedrin and Skipper Kephart by Quitclaim Deed dated March 1, 1997, recorded March 7,1997 as Book 450, Page 548, in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
APN: 124-009.01-000
Parcel ID: 095 124-009.01 000 2022
Commonly known as 1707 Chicken Rd Lebanon, TN 37090
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: William C. Dodd, Kay J. Dodd, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 1017-5484A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 6/15/2022, 6/22/2022, 6/29/2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 28, 2019, executed by PAUL MARKAHN, conveying certain real property therein described to ATTORNEY`S TITLE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded November 26, 2019, in Deed Book 1923, Page 1413; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING TRACT NUMBERS 2, 3, 4 AND 5 OF THE JOEL A. CHRISTMAS SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON THE SURVEY OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 581, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SAID COUNTY TO WHICH SAID PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE LEGAL DESCRIPTION THEREOF. ATTACHED HERETO AND CONVEYED HEREWITH IS A 1994 SOUT MANUFACTURED HOME BEARING SERIAL/VIN NOS. DSDAL8872A & DSDAL8872B.
Parcel ID: 109-016.01 & 110-014.02 & 110-014.03 & 110-014.04
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2654 Holmes Gap Rd, Watertown, TN 37184. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): PAUL MARKAHN
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ALBERT EUGENE STEAKLEY
CASE NO. #2022PR274
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ALBERT EUGENE STEAKLEY, deceased, who died January 28, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 6th day of June, 2022.
DEBORAH LYNN DEWEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ALBERT EUGENE STEAKLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
RANDALL L. BOSTIC, JR
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 6/15/2022 6/22/2022
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE
In Re: BAILEE ANN GOODWIN
DOB: October 26, 2005
CASE NO 21CV-2005
CHRISTOPHER BURTON KELLER
and JESSICA ANN GOODWIN KELLER,
PETITIONERS
VS.
JUSTIN DALE GOODWIN,
RESPONDENT.
TO: JUSTIN DALE GOODWIN
Order of Publication
It appearing from the bill in this cause, which is sworn to that the residence and current address of the above listed defendant, JUSTIN DALE GOODWIN, are unknown and cannot be served with process, it is ordered that publication be made for four consecutive weeks in THE WILSON POST, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Tennessee in Wilson County requiring the above listed defendant, JUSTIN DALE GOODWIN, to appear before the clerk of said Court on or before thirty days after the last publication hereof and make defense to the bill filed in the above cause, which seeks TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS or otherwise said bill be taken for confessed and cause proceeded with exparte.
This the 9TH day of JUNE, 2022
John A. W. Bratcher, Clerk of said Court.
By: Lori Finch, Deputy Clerk.
Solicitors for Plaintiff: Mitchell Shannon
To Be Run: 6/15, 6/22, 6/29, & 7/6/22
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY, AT LEBANON
ROGER MAYNARD, and wife,
ANN MAYNARD
Petitioners.
Vs.
Docket No. 22-DN-1
KALYA MAYNARD
Respondent Biological Mother of Lillian
and
CLINT ESTES
Respondent Father of Lillian, Neveah, and Rieghlynn
and
AMY LYNN HILL
Respondent Biological Mother of Rieghlynn and Neveah Hill
and
DAVID “LAURA” GENTRY
Former Custodian.
IN RE:
RIEGHLYNN HILL: DOB: 01/16/2016
NEVAEH HILL: FOB 05/28/2017
LILLIAN MARIE ESTES: DOB: 01/21/2021
Children Under the Age of Eighteen (18)
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition to Adjudicate Children to be Dependent and Neglected for Custody: and for Temporary Relief and Application for Ex Parte Restraining Order filed this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. 21-1-203 is appropriate.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Juvenile Court for Wilson County. Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner. Roger Maynard, has requested an order allowing service of process upon Mother. Amy Lynn Hill, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated that the residence or Amy Lynn Hill cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall:
1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post. which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee and Trousdale County, Tennessee.
2.The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
3.The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Defendant, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if she does not answer within thirty
(30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Barry Tatum, the Juvenile Court Clerk’s office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post. a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks, successively, at least once in every week.
Entered this 8th Day of April, 2022
JUDGE BARRY TATUM
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
TIFFANY HAGAR, #29190
Attorney for the Petitioners
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 784-4588
(615) 784-4590 (FAX)
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, JUNE 27, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON MONDAY, JUNE 27, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, JUNE 28, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RUTH ELIAS
CASE NO. 2022PR295
Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ruth Elias, deceased, who died on April 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 13, 2022
JILL FAZIO
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RUTH ELIAS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/22/22 and 6/29/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RUTH YVONNE TIPPIT
CASE NO. #2022PR299
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of RUTH YVONNE TIPPIT, deceased, who died May 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 13th day of June, 2022.
RICHARD TIPPIT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RUTH YVONNE TIPPIT
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6/22/22 6/29/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PATRICIA LYNN CUMMINGS
CASE NO. 2022PR297
Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Patricia Lynn Cummings, deceased, who died on May 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 13, 2022
CHRIS ELLIOTT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PATRICIA LYNN CUMMINGS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Todd A. Tressler, II, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/22/22 and 6/29/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SANDRA MARIE SORRELL
CASE NO. 2022PR302
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sandra Marie Sorrell, deceased, who died on May 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 15, 2022
LINDA SUE POOLE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SANDRA MARIE SORRELL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6-22-22 & 6-29-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JASON ALLAN WAINSCOTT
CASE NO. 2022PR269
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jason Allan Wainscott, deceased, who died on November 6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 15, 2022
ALLAN WAINSCOTT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JASON ALLAN WAINSCOTT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6-22-22 & 6-29-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DEBRA JEAN LANGFORD
CASE NO. 2022PR288
Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Debra Jean Langford, deceased, who died on March 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 15, 2022
JAMES MATTHEW SMITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DEBRA JEAN LANGFORD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/22/22 and 6/29/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF OMA R. LYNCH
CASE NO. 2022PR307
Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Oma R. Lynch, deceased, who died on September 30, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 15, 2022
JAMES LESTER LYNCH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF OMA R. LYNCH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Neal Agee, Jr., attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/22/22 and 6/29/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KENNETH LEE ARNOLD
CASE NO. 2022PR308
Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Kenneth Lee Arnold, deceased, who died on March 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 15, 2022
VIVIEN L. ARNOLD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KENNETH LEE ARNOLD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/22/22 and 6/29/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MELVA LYNN STICKLIN
CASE NO. 2022PR300
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Melva Lynn Stricklin, deceased, who died on May 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 16, 2022
WILLIAM J. STRICKLIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MELVA LYNN STRICKLIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6-22-22 & 6-29-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CONSTANCE EVELYN WILLIAMS
CASE NO. 2022PR306
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Constance Evelyn Williams, deceased, who died on April 23, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 16, 2022
MARK D. ALTMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CONSSTANCE EVELYN WILLIAMS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6-22-22 & 6-29-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MATTIE CLEMMONS
CASE NO. #2022PR293
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MATTIE CLEMMONS, deceased, who died December 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of June, 2022.
RUTH CLEMMONS LEE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MATTIE CLEMMONS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TRACEY PARKS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6/22/22 6/29/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RANDALL KEVIN HALE
CASE NO. #2022PR292
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of RANDALL KEVIN HALE, deceased, who died May 23, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of June, 2022.
KATIE MARIE BARRETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RANDALL KEVIN HALE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TRACEY PARKS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6/22/22 6/29/22
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed bids for the
purchase of a replacement pool heater for the Jimmy
Floyd Family Center.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must
be returned no later than June 30, 2022, by 10:00 a.m.
Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in
the same office.
An onsite visit may be necessary to bid.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
