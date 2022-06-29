NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 10, 2017, executed by Brenda Fowler, unmarried, to First Source Title Agency, Inc as Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc, its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on March 22, 2017, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1751, Page 1, and Instrument Number 17606787.
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Mortgage Assets Management, LLC f/k/a Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
A tract or parcel of land situate and located in the 9th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee more particularly described as follow to-wit:
Being Tract No. 9C of the SURVEY OF THE VESSIE HANCOCK PROPERTY of record in Plat Book 19, page 446, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a more complete and accurate description.
Being all the premises conveyed to Kenneth Fowler and wife, Brenda Fowler, from Jack Cato and wife, Ruth Cato, and Russell W. McDonald, by deed dated January 10, 1992, recorded January 14, 1992, in Book D425, Page 737, in the Official Public Records of Wilson County, State of Tennessee.
Kenneth Fowler died June 22, 2012, leaving his wife, Brenda Fowler as the sole owner. Brenda Fowler has not remarried.
TAX ID No. 043 007315
Commonly known as 1539 Old Rome Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087
The street address and parcel number(s) of the abovedescribed property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Brenda Fowler; Kenneth Fowler; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Republic Finance LLC; Middle Tennessee Electric MC.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 1341-811A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 6/15/2022, 6/22/2022, 6/29/2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 3, 2015, executed by William C. Dodd, a married man, and Kay J. Dodd, to Old Republic Title Company of Tennessee as Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on August 14, 2015, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1656, Page 927, and Instrument Number 15559984.
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Mortgage Assets Management, LLC f/k/a Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Tennessee, County of Wilson, described as follows:
Being the easterly part of Tract #6 of the Hancock Property, a plat of which is of record in Plat Book #9, Page 25, Register's Office, Wilson County, Tennessee, the portion hereby conveyed being more particularly described as follows:
Situated and lying on the northerly side of the Chicken Road, and beginning at the southeasterly corner of the tract herein described, being the original southeasterly corner of Tract #6 of the Hancock Property on an existing iron pin, and running thence Northerly 87° 02’ West 175 feet with the northerly margin of Chicken Road to an iron pin; thence North 8° 20' East 1251.6 feet to
an iron pin; South 83° 30' East 226 feet to an iron pin; South 5° 0' West 358 feet; South 13° 0’ West 892 feet to the point of beginning, containing 6.19 acres, more or less.
Being the same property as conveyed to William C. Dodd and Wife, Kay J. Dodd from Sherrie K. Preston, Shelia K. Wilson, Sandy K. Bedrin and Skipper Kephart by Quitclaim Deed dated March 1, 1997, recorded March 7,1997 as Book 450, Page 548, in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
APN: 124-009.01-000
Parcel ID: 095 124-009.01 000 2022
Commonly known as 1707 Chicken Rd Lebanon, TN 37090
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: William C. Dodd, Kay J. Dodd, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 1017-5484A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 6/15/2022, 6/22/2022, 6/29/2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 28, 2019, executed by PAUL MARKAHN, conveying certain real property therein described to ATTORNEY`S TITLE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded November 26, 2019, in Deed Book 1923, Page 1413; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING TRACT NUMBERS 2, 3, 4 AND 5 OF THE JOEL A. CHRISTMAS SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON THE SURVEY OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 581, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SAID COUNTY TO WHICH SAID PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE LEGAL DESCRIPTION THEREOF. ATTACHED HERETO AND CONVEYED HEREWITH IS A 1994 SOUT MANUFACTURED HOME BEARING SERIAL/VIN NOS. DSDAL8872A & DSDAL8872B.
Parcel ID: 109-016.01 & 110-014.02 & 110-014.03 & 110-014.04
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2654 Holmes Gap Rd, Watertown, TN 37184. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): PAUL MARKAHN
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE
In Re: BAILEE ANN GOODWIN
DOB: October 26, 2005
CASE NO 21CV-2005
CHRISTOPHER BURTON KELLER
and JESSICA ANN GOODWIN KELLER,
PETITIONERS
VS.
JUSTIN DALE GOODWIN,
RESPONDENT.
TO: JUSTIN DALE GOODWIN
Order of Publication
It appearing from the bill in this cause, which is sworn to that the residence and current address of the above listed defendant, JUSTIN DALE GOODWIN, are unknown and cannot be served with process, it is ordered that publication be made for four consecutive weeks in THE WILSON POST, a newspaper published in Lebanon, Tennessee in Wilson County requiring the above listed defendant, JUSTIN DALE GOODWIN, to appear before the clerk of said Court on or before thirty days after the last publication hereof and make defense to the bill filed in the above cause, which seeks TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS or otherwise said bill be taken for confessed and cause proceeded with exparte.
This the 9TH day of JUNE, 2022
John A. W. Bratcher, Clerk of said Court.
By: Lori Finch, Deputy Clerk.
Solicitors for Plaintiff: Mitchell Shannon
To Be Run: 6/15, 6/22, 6/29, & 7/6/22
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF TENNESSEE, WILSON COUNTY, AT LEBANON
ROGER MAYNARD, and wife,
ANN MAYNARD
Petitioners.
Vs.
Docket No. 22-DN-1
KALYA MAYNARD
Respondent Biological Mother of Lillian
and
CLINT ESTES
Respondent Father of Lillian, Neveah, and Rieghlynn
and
AMY LYNN HILL
Respondent Biological Mother of Rieghlynn and Neveah Hill
and
DAVID “LAURA” GENTRY
Former Custodian.
IN RE:
RIEGHLYNN HILL: DOB: 01/16/2016
NEVAEH HILL: FOB 05/28/2017
LILLIAN MARIE ESTES: DOB: 01/21/2021
Children Under the Age of Eighteen (18)
ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
IT APPEARING TO THE COURT that from the verified matters set forth in the Petition to Adjudicate Children to be Dependent and Neglected for Custody: and for Temporary Relief and Application for Ex Parte Restraining Order filed this cause that service by publication pursuant to T.C.A. 21-1-203 is appropriate.
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks as required by law. In compliance with the law and Rules of the Juvenile Court for Wilson County. Tennessee, the following notices shall appear:
PUBLICATION NOTICE. Petitioner. Roger Maynard, has requested an order allowing service of process upon Mother. Amy Lynn Hill, by publication in lieu of personal service. Petitioner has demonstrated that the residence or Amy Lynn Hill cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall:
1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post. which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee and Trousdale County, Tennessee.
2.The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held.
3.The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Defendant, that she must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if she does not answer within thirty
(30) days of the last day of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Honorable Judge Barry Tatum, the Juvenile Court Clerk’s office for Wilson County shall send a copy of this order for Publication to the Wilson Post. a newspaper printed and circulated in Wilson County and Davidson County areas for four (4) weeks, successively, at least once in every week.
Entered this 8th Day of April, 2022
JUDGE BARRY TATUM
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
TIFFANY HAGAR, #29190
Attorney for the Petitioners
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 784-4588
(615) 784-4590 (FAX)
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RUTH ELIAS
CASE NO. 2022PR295
Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ruth Elias, deceased, who died on April 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 13, 2022
JILL FAZIO
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RUTH ELIAS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/22/22 and 6/29/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RUTH YVONNE TIPPIT
CASE NO. #2022PR299
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of RUTH YVONNE TIPPIT, deceased, who died May 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 13th day of June, 2022.
RICHARD TIPPIT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RUTH YVONNE TIPPIT
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6/22/22 6/29/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PATRICIA LYNN CUMMINGS
CASE NO. 2022PR297
Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Patricia Lynn Cummings, deceased, who died on May 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 13, 2022
CHRIS ELLIOTT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PATRICIA LYNN CUMMINGS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Todd A. Tressler, II, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/22/22 and 6/29/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SANDRA MARIE SORRELL
CASE NO. 2022PR302
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sandra Marie Sorrell, deceased, who died on May 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 15, 2022
LINDA SUE POOLE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SANDRA MARIE SORRELL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6-22-22 & 6-29-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JASON ALLAN WAINSCOTT
CASE NO. 2022PR269
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jason Allan Wainscott, deceased, who died on November 6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 15, 2022
ALLAN WAINSCOTT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JASON ALLAN WAINSCOTT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6-22-22 & 6-29-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DEBRA JEAN LANGFORD
CASE NO. 2022PR288
Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Debra Jean Langford, deceased, who died on March 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 15, 2022
JAMES MATTHEW SMITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DEBRA JEAN LANGFORD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/22/22 and 6/29/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF OMA R. LYNCH
CASE NO. 2022PR307
Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Oma R. Lynch, deceased, who died on September 30, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 15, 2022
JAMES LESTER LYNCH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF OMA R. LYNCH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Neal Agee, Jr., attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/22/22 and 6/29/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KENNETH LEE ARNOLD
CASE NO. 2022PR308
Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Kenneth Lee Arnold, deceased, who died on March 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 15, 2022
VIVIEN L. ARNOLD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KENNETH LEE ARNOLD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/22/22 and 6/29/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MELVA LYNN STICKLIN
CASE NO. 2022PR300
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Melva Lynn Stricklin, deceased, who died on May 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 16, 2022
WILLIAM J. STRICKLIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MELVA LYNN STRICKLIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6-22-22 & 6-29-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CONSTANCE EVELYN WILLIAMS
CASE NO. 2022PR306
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Constance Evelyn Williams, deceased, who died on April 23, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 16, 2022
MARK D. ALTMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CONSSTANCE EVELYN WILLIAMS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6-22-22 & 6-29-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MATTIE CLEMMONS
CASE NO. #2022PR293
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MATTIE CLEMMONS, deceased, who died December 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of June, 2022.
RUTH CLEMMONS LEE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MATTIE CLEMMONS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TRACEY PARKS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6/22/22 6/29/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RANDALL KEVIN HALE
CASE NO. #2022PR292
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of RANDALL KEVIN HALE, deceased, who died May 23, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of June, 2022.
KATIE MARIE BARRETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RANDALL KEVIN HALE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TRACEY PARKS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6/22/22 6/29/22
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 11, 2005, executed by OSCAR D TOOMEY AKA O DAVID TOOMEY and TESSA L TOOMEY conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, ESQ., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded April 19, 2005, in Deed Book 1108, Page 1381; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of the Truman 2021 SC9 Title Trust who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING LOT NO. 19 ON THE PLAN OF "THE GRAY PROPERTY," OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 315, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 033-029.07
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2873 E. OLD LAGUARDO ROAD, LEBANON, TN 37087. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): OSCAR D TOOMEY AKA O DAVID TOOMEY, TESSA L TOOMEY
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
MICHAEL LIND UNDERGROUND SERVICES LLC, WORLD FINANCE CORPORATION, HARPETH FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC DBA ADVANCE FINANCIAL, ONEMAIN FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC AS SERVICER FOR (ASF) WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS ISSUER LOAN TRUSTEE FOR ONEMAIN FINANCIAL ISSUANCE TRUST 2016-1
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LOUIS CRAPSI
CASE NO. 2022PR317
Notice is hereby given that on the 23RD day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Louis Crapsi., deceased, who died on June 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 24, 2022
DONNAMARIE PIECHOWIAK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LOUIS CRAPSI
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Michael Robbins, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/29/22 and 7/6/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PAUL EDWARD PAINTER, SR CASE NO. 2022PR311
Notice is hereby given that on the 22 ND day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Paul Edward Painter, Sr., deceased, who died on June 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 6/27/2022
ERIC PAINTER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PAUL EDWARD PAINTER, SR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/29/22 and 7/6/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CHRISTOPHER VAVAL
CASE NO. #2022PR312
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of CHRISTOPHER VAVAL, deceased, who died April 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 22nd day of June, 2022.
ALEXIS VAVAL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHIRSTOPHER VAVAL
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT M. BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 6/29/22 7/6/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY FORTNER TYREE
CASE NO. 2022PR278
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Betty Fortner Tyree, deceased, who died on April 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 21, 2022
MARK TYREE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY FORTNER TYREE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Georgina K Hughes, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/29/22 and 7/6/22
The Board of Commissioners
of the Water & Wastewater
Authority of Wilson County will meet Tuesday
July 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the office of the Water Authority, located at
680 Maddox Simpson Parkway,
Lebanon, TN.
Chris Leauber
Executive Director
This institution is an equal
opportunity provider and
employer.
ADVERTISEMENT - (LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS)
Sealed bids, subject to the conditions herein, will be received until 10:00 a.m. Local
Central Time, on July 19th, 2022 by the City of Lebanon, Tennessee (Owner) at
the Lebanon City Hall, and at that hour opened and publicly read, for furnishing all
labor, materials, equipment, and performing all work connected with the following
project:
“EAST APRON PAVEMENT REHABILITATION”
TAD No. 95-555-0174-22
ATKINS No. 100078678
This project consists of mill and overlay of approximately 18,700 square yards of
paved aircraft parking and maneuvering area on the east side of the airport (East
Apron), including connector taxiway A1 joining the East Apron to the airport’s main
Runway 1-19, along with parts of two connector taxiways (Taxiway A2 and Taxiway
A3 from the airport’s main runway to its parallel taxiway totaling another approximately
2,000 square yards. Removal of existing tie-downs and installation of new
tie-downs with new configuration. Minor grading to the south of the Apron.
Copies of the Plans, Specifications, Proposals, etc., may be examined at the following
locations:
City of Lebanon
200 North Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 443-2839
Atkins
404 BNA Drive, Bldg 200,Suite 600
Nashville, TN 37217
(615) 399-0298
Hard copies of the Plans and Specifications may be obtained from Lellyett & Rogers
Company located at 1717 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37210 (e-mail: lr@lrplot.com
/ phone: (615) 250-9145).
A Pre-Bidding Conference will be held at 1:00 PM, Local Central Time on July 7th,
2022 at the Lebanon Municipal Airport for the purposes of answering questions,
discussing the project, and reviewing the project site.
Each proposal must be accompanied by a Bidder's Bond on the form contained in
the Proposal from a Surety Company acceptable to the Owner or a Cashier's Check
or Certified Check made payable to the City of Lebanon for not less than 5 percent
of the total amount of the bid. A 100% Contract Bond will be required upon successful
bid as part of the execution of the project contracts.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids, to waive any informalities
and technicalities in the bids received and to accept any bid which, in its
opinion, may be in the best interest of the Owner.
The complete examination and understanding of the Plans and Specifications and
the proposed work site is necessary in order for the bidder to properly submit a
proposal. Proposals/bids are required to remain open for acceptance or rejection
for a period of sixty (60) days after the bid opening. Award of this contract is contingent
upon the availability of funds. Time limit for completion of the work is as
shown on the proposal.
The funding of this Project requires a successful bidder to satisfy all requirements
of FAA/Federal and/or State Department of Transportation construction contracts,
including, but not limited to, Participation by Disadvantaged Business Enterprises
(DBE), Affirmative Action, Labor and Wage Rates, and other requirements.
Envelopes containing the proposal with the entire specification book must be
sealed, addressed to the R.T. Baldwin, Special Projects Administrator, City of Lebanon,
200 North Castle Heights Ave., Suite 300, Lebanon, TN 37087 and marked with
the Contractor’s name, Tennessee License Number, Classification, Expiration date
and the following project title:
“East Apron Pavement Rehabilitation”
INVITATION TO BID
FOR CONSTRUCTION OF
LEBANON CHURCH OF GOD PARK
RESTROOM and CONCESSION FACILITY
PROJECT NO. CL-21008
Separate sealed proposals for the construction of Lebanon Church of God Park Restroom
and Concession Facility, Project No. CL-21008, are invited and will be received at the office of
the Lebanon City Engineer, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue, Council Meeting Room, Lebanon,
Tennessee 37087, on or before, but no later than 11:00 a.m. (local time), Wednesday,
July 13, 2022, and immediately thereafter all bids will be publicly opened and the bids read
aloud.
The above designated work shall include the following described construction:
New approximate 875 square feet structure enclosing toilets, concession facilities, and
maintenance storage including architectural, structural, HVAC ventilation system, and
electrical systems; and a new approximate 1,780 square feet pre-engineered timber
column pavilion.
Copies of the Contract Documents for review and bidding purposes may be obtained from
the office of Purser Architecture & Design, PLLC, 2819 Columbine Place, Suite 5, Nashville,
TN 37204, phone (615) 943-8615, which will include one (1) copy of the Bid Package containing
Documents and Specifications. Copies of Bidding Documents may be obtained after
10:00 AM local time on June 29, 2022. No partial sets will be issued to any Bidders. Plan deposit
of $100.00 will be refundable with the exception of the successful Bidder. Plan deposit
will be refunded upon return of the complete Bid Package. Returned Bid Packages must be
complete, legible, and reusable as determined by the Architect for the plan deposit to be
refunded. Plan deposit checks are to be made payable to Purser Architecture & Design, PLLC.
Bidding Documents may be examined at the following locations:
1. City of Lebanon Engineering Department, 3rd Floor, 200 North Castle Heights Ave,
Lebanon, TN 37087, phone (615) 444-3647.
2. Purser Architecture & Design, PLLC, 2819 Columbine Pl., STE 5, Nashville, TN 37204,
phone (615) 943-8615.
Each Bid must be accompanied by a certified check or Bidder’s Bond executed by the Bidder
and a Surety Company licensed to do business in the State of Tennessee, in the sum of 5% of
the amount of the Bid. No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent
to the opening of Bids without the consent of the Owner. A Performance and Payment Bond,
each in the amount of one hundred (100%) of the contract amount will be required for the
successful Bidder.
A pre-bid meeting will not be conducted. Bidders are to familiarize themselves with the site
located at 600 C.L. Manier St., Lebanon, TN.
Subject to the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated, the
Contractor’s attention is directed to the Tennessee Codes Annotated Section 62-620, set
forth below, which states that it will be necessary for each bidder to show evidence of a
license before his bid will be considered and that the license number, expiration date, and
that part of the classification applying to the bid, appear on the envelope containing the bid,
otherwise the bid shall not be opened.
“62-620. Notice of the requirements given in the Invitation to Bidders”
Penalty - All architects and engineers preparing plans and specifications for work in the
state, shall include in their invitation to bidders, and in the specifications, a copy of the
chapter, or such portions thereof, as are deemed necessary to convey to the invited
bidders whether he is a resident of the state or not, and whether the license has been
issued to him or not, the information that it will be necessary for him to show evidence
of a license before his bid is considered. The architect or engineer shall direct that the
license number, expiration date, and that part of classification applying to bid, appear
on the envelope containing the bid, otherwise the bid shall not be opened. Architects,
engineers, and awarding authorities, public and private, failing to observe the section of
the chapter shall be penalized in the same manner as any person under Section 62-620
who accepts a bid from a person who is not licensed in accordance with the provision of
this chapter. (Acts 1976 [Adj. S.], Ch. 822, S 20.)”
The City of Lebanon reserves the right to reject any proposal for failure to comply with all
requirements of the notice or of any of the Contract Documents; however, it may waive any
minor defects or informalities at its discretion. The City of Lebanon further reserves the right
to reject all proposals.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their
needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
It is the policy of the City of Lebanon to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act
of1964; 49 CFR, Part 21; related statues and regulations to that end that no person shall be
excluded from participation in or denied benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under
any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance or any other funding source on
the grounds of age, race, color, sex, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability. By virtue
of submitting a response to this solicitation, bidders agree to comply with the same non¬discrimination
policy.
Dated at Lebanon, Tennessee, this 27th day of June 2022.
CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
R.T. BALDWIN, SPECIAL PROJECTS ADMINISTRATOR
INVITATION TO BID
Wilson County Tennessee
Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed Bids from qualified vendors for:
BID – 2022-21 – WASTE DISPOSAL
SYSTEM WIDE
DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: WEDNESDAY, JULY 20, 2022 @ 10 A.M. CST. All
sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties on the
date and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the Wilson County
Board of Education, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective vendors
may receive a bid packet by calling the Wilson County Board of Education at
615-444-3282, during regular business hours, or online at
www.wcschools.com > Finance Department > Bid/RFP Information > Current Bid
Solicitations. Wilson County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or
all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept any bid other than the bid
with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
Michael Smith, CPA
Deputy Director of Finance & Business Operations
Wilson County Board of Education
INVITATION TO BID
Wilson County Tennessee
The Wilson County Finance Director is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID -724- Event Security Services for the Wilson County Promotions Fair Office
OPENING DATE JULY 13, 2022, AT 11:00 A.M. AT THE WILSON COUNTY
COURTHOUSE IN THE WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time
indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228
East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective
vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630
during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The
Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any
or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with
the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of
race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits
of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County
Commission on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
or thereafter in the County Commission room of the
Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon,
Tennessee. Items for consideration: Application
made by Randy Laine representing property owner
Linda Graves to rezone approximately 66.20 acres from
(A-1) Agricultural to (R-1 PUD) Residential Planned
Unit Development Overlay District, the property is
located on Burford Road referenced by Wilson County
Tax Map 24 Parcel 41.00. A copy of this request is
on file in the Wilson County Development Services
Office/Planning Division located at 228 East Main
Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 and is available for
inspection during regular business hours. The rezoning
request will be heard on final reading by the County
Commission following the public hearing. Anyone
desiring to comment is requested to attend.
|