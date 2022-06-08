NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Patricia Robertson Augustin
Plaintiff
vs.
Julien Augustin
Defendant
Case Number: 2022-DV-47
PUBLICATION NOTICE (Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division I l I Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Julien Augustin is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Brooke Borders, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 5055 Edmondson Pike Suite 11 Nashville, TN. 37211, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division I l I Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or
before June 10, 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 2nd day of May 2022
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK
Brooke Borders
Attorney for Plaintiff
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES RONALD WRIGHT, SR
CASE NO. 2022PR270
Notice is hereby given that on the 24TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Ronald Wright, Sr., deceased, who died on April 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 24, 2022
JAMES RONALD WRIGHT, JR.
RUSSELL TODD WRIGHT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF JAMES RONALD WRIGHT, SR.,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Neal Agee, Jr., Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JORDAN LANE STUMP
CASE NO. 2022PR275
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jordan Lane Stump, deceased, who died on May 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 25, 2022
ANGELA STUMP
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JORDAN LANE STUMP
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRANCES S. JONES.
CASE NO. 2022PR272
Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Frances S. Jones, deceased, who died on May 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 25, 2022
DAVID F. DESFORGES, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FRANCES S. JONES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown., Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HOWARD KENNEY CAPLENOR
CASE NO. 2022PR253
Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Howard Kenney Caplenor, deceased, who died on April 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 25, 2022
LERA PENDERGRASS
MICHAEL SCOTT CAPLENOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF HOWARD KENNEY CAPLENOR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Harlan Dodson, Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: WENDY JEWELL REID
CASE NO. #2022PR273
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of WENDY JEWELL REID, deceased, who died February 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of May, 2022.
RICHARD KYLE REID
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WENDY JEWELL REID
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ADAM BARBER
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHARON HOUSTON
CASE NO. 2022PR241
Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sharon Houston, deceased, who died on April 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 25, 2022
CHRISTOPHER B. HOUSTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHARON HOUSTON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BETTY J. DORTCH
CASE NO. #2022PR277
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BETTY J. DORTCH, deceased, who died April 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of May, 2022.
GINGER GEBHARDT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY J. DORTCH
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BLAKE LAWRENCE
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RALPH EDGAR SMILEY, JR.
CASE NO. #2022PR258
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of RALPH EDGAR SMILEY, JR., deceased, who died September 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of May, 2022.
CARRIE SMILEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RALPH EDGAR SMILEY, JR.
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. MICHAEL ROBINSON
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HERMAN A. HOLMES
CASE NO. 2022PR276
Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Herman A. Holmes, deceased, who died on April 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 25, 2022
REGINA SMITH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HERMAN A. HOLMES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Blake Lawrence, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 6/1/22 and 6/8/22
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on July 14, 2022 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by KYLE J. GRAY AND TANYA S. GRAY, to First American Title Insurance Company, Trustee, on August 2, 2017, at Record Book 1775, Page 1286-1298 as Instrument No. 17618717 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: American Bancshares Mortgage, LLC
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
Being Lot No. 2 on the Plan of Minnie Lou Harlan Property, as shown of record in Plat Book 21, Page 872, Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, and in Plat Book 3, Page 365, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description.
Being the same property conveyed to Grantor(s) by deed of record in Record Book or Instrument # 1775, Page 1283, Register`s Office, Wilson, State of Tennessee.
Tax ID: 064 012.02 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: KYLE J. GRAY AND TANYA S. GRAY
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 32 Caplenor Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000107-391-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & ANNEXATION COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, JUNE 13, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15, 2022 AT 3:00 PM IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, JUNE 14, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LESLIE MUMALLAH
CASE NO. 2022PR282
Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Leslie Mumallah, deceased, who died on May 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 1, 2022
JEFFREY THOMAS YATES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LESLIE MUMALLAH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. Tyler Whitaker, attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ANDREW N. HOLLABAUGH
CASE NO. #2022PR242
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of ANDREW N. HOLLABAUGH, deceased, who died March 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 1st day of June, 2022.
JAMES JOHNSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ANDREW N. HOLLABAUGH
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY M. GRIFFIN
CASE NO. 2022PR264
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary M. Griffin, deceased, who died on May 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 1, 2022
HERMAN W. GRIFFIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY M. GRIFFIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MIKE FERRELL
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY G. LEVAN
CASE NO. 2022PR285
Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary G. LeVan, deceased, who died on May 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 1, 2022
ALBERT MIDGETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY G. LEVAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Blake Lawrence, attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLENE C. HUFFINES
CASE NO. 2022PR94
Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Charlene C. Huffines, deceased, who died on November 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: June 1, 2022
COMER R. HUFFINES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLENE C. HUFFINES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Georgina K. Hughes, attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARY JOYCE MCGRATH
CASE NO. #2022PR294
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARY JOYCE MCGRATH, deceased, who died May 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 2nd day of June, 2022.
PAMELA STEELEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY JOYCE MCGRATH
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: UNA SUE LANE
CASE NO. #2022PR107
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of UNA SUE LANE, deceased, who died November 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 1st day of June, 2022.
TERRY WAYNE BENTLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF UNA SUE LANE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
Attorney
BLUEBIRD STORAGE
-WATERTOWN UNITS
AUCTION:
Notice is hereby given in order to satisfy the Owner’s lien, the contents of the following storage units will be sold at the address listed in Watertown, TN.
Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm
Thorne Creek, 908 West Main Street
TB35 Stephanie Stoner
Saturday, July 2, 2022 at
1:00 pm
Watertown II, 9998 Sparta Pike
WE243 Amy Hicks Copeland
For Information call: Nancy Harvey, 615-727-2505.
Some units might not be available at Auction.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
OF CONSTRUCTION BIDS
BIDS TO BE RECEIVED Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lebanon at their offices in 200 North
Castle Heights, Lebanon, TN, until 2:00 PM CST, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 and
opened publicly at 200 North Castle Heights, Main Council Chambers at that hour.
The reading of the bids will begin at 2:01 PM CST.
CL 22010 Bridge Replacement and Repairs- Woodside Drive, Winwood Drive
and Spence Creek Lane
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
This project involves the replacement of existing slab culverts on Woodside Drive,
Winwood Drive, existing culvert wingwall repairs on Winwood Drive Site #2 and
bridge repairs on Spence Creek Lane.
PROPOSAL CONTRACTS WILL BE ISSUED UNTIL THE TIME SET FOR OPENING BIDS
A Prime Contractor must prequalify with the Department of Transportation in accordance
with Section 54-5-117 of the “Tennessee Code Annotated” and Tennessee
Department of Transportation Rule 1680-5-3 prequalification of contractors before
biddable proposals will be furnished.
The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that a 0% Disadvantaged Business
Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set for this project and must be met or exceeded.
The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that
in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business
enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this
invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of age, race, color,
religion, national origin, sex or disability in consideration for an award. No Disadvantaged
Business Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set on this contract. However,
the use of DBE or minority/women owned firms are encouraged.
The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drug-free
with policies of non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color, national
or ethnic origin, age, disability or military service. The City of Lebanon’s telephone
number is 615.444-3647.
THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS IS RESERVED
Bidding documents and information, and plans, may be obtained at the office of
Engineering, 200 North Castle Heights Suite 300; 615.444.3647 after 11:00 AM CST
on Friday, June 10, 2022 for a non-refundable fee of $50.00.
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for
the purchase of a replacement gas pump canopy for the
Public Works Complex.
Bid forms and specifications maybe obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must
be returned no later than June 9, 2022, by 10:00 a.m. Bids
will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in the
same office.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors
for:
GBID -720- HVAC Units for the Wilson County Promotions Fair Office
OPENING DATE JUNE 17, 2022, AT 10:00 A.M.
AT THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN THE
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids
from qualified vendors for:
GBID-721- WASTE REMOVAL FOR THE WILSON COUNTY BUILDING’S
DEPARTMENT
OPENING BID DATE
JUNE 23, 2022 AT 2:00 P.M. IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors
for:
GBID -722- JANITORIAL SERVICES FOR THE
WILSON COUNTY BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT
MANDATORY PRE-BID JUNE 23, 2022, AT 8:30 A.M.
THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE LOBBY
BID OPENING DATE JUNE 28, 2022, AT 2:00 P.M. AT THE WILSON COUNTY
COURTHOUSE IN THE WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors
for:
GBID -723- HVAC Units for the Wilson County CJC FOR THE
WILSON COUNTY BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT
BID OPENING DATE JUNE 23, 2022, AT 2:30 P.M. AT THE WILSON COUNTY
COURTHOUSE IN THE WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County
Planning Commission on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10:00
a.m. in the County Commission room of the Wilson
County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon,
Tennessee. Several divisions of property and site plans
will be heard at this time, also for consideration, Application
made by Randy Laine representing property
owner Linda Graves to rezone approximately 66.20
acres from (A-1) Agricultural to (R-1 PUD) Residential
Planned Unit Development Overlay District, the property
is located on Burford Road referenced by Wilson
County Tax Map 24 Parcel 41.00. For further or more
complete information you may contact the Wilson
Development Services Office/Planning Division at 228
East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or you may view
the agenda online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com.
Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.
Meeting may be postponed if inclement weather prevails,
and the Wilson County Courthouse is closed.
