IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Patricia Robertson Augustin

Plaintiff

vs.

Julien Augustin

Defendant

Case Number: 2022-DV-47

In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division I l I Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Julien Augustin is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Brooke Borders, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 5055 Edmondson Pike Suite 11 Nashville, TN. 37211, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division I l I Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or

before June 10, 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 2nd day of May 2022

DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK

Brooke Borders

Attorney for Plaintiff

05/18/2022 05/25/2022 06/01/2022 06/08/2022

ESTATE OF JAMES RONALD WRIGHT, SR

CASE NO. 2022PR270

Notice is hereby given that on the 24TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Ronald Wright, Sr., deceased, who died on April 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 24, 2022

JAMES RONALD WRIGHT, JR.

RUSSELL TODD WRIGHT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF JAMES RONALD WRIGHT, SR.,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Neal Agee, Jr., Attorney

Date to run 6/1/22 and 6/8/22

ESTATE OF JORDAN LANE STUMP

CASE NO.  2022PR275

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jordan Lane Stump, deceased, who died on May 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of             the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 25, 2022

ANGELA STUMP

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JORDAN LANE STUMP

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Date to run         6/1/22 and 6/8/22

ESTATE OF FRANCES S. JONES.

CASE NO. 2022PR272

Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Frances S. Jones, deceased, who died on May 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 25, 2022

DAVID F. DESFORGES, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF FRANCES S. JONES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Stephen Brown., Attorney

Date to run 6/1/22 and 6/8/22

ESTATE OF HOWARD KENNEY CAPLENOR

CASE NO. 2022PR253

Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Howard Kenney Caplenor, deceased, who died on April 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if             the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 25, 2022

LERA PENDERGRASS

MICHAEL SCOTT CAPLENOR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF HOWARD KENNEY CAPLENOR

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Harlan Dodson, Attorney

Date to run 6/1/22 and 6/8/22

ESTATE OF: WENDY JEWELL REID

CASE NO. #2022PR273

 Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of WENDY JEWELL REID, deceased, who died February 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)            days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;  or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th day of May, 2022.

RICHARD KYLE REID

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WENDY JEWELL REID

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ADAM BARBER

ATTORNEY

Date to run 6/1/22 6/8/22

ESTATE OF SHARON HOUSTON

CASE NO. 2022PR241

Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sharon Houston, deceased, who died on April 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 25, 2022    

CHRISTOPHER B. HOUSTON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SHARON HOUSTON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney

Date to run 6/1/22 and 6/8/22   

ESTATE OF: BETTY J. DORTCH

CASE NO. #2022PR277

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BETTY J. DORTCH, deceased, who died April 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)             (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th day of May, 2022.

GINGER GEBHARDT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BETTY J. DORTCH

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BLAKE LAWRENCE

ATTORNEY

ESTATE OF: RALPH EDGAR SMILEY, JR.

CASE NO. #2022PR258

 Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of RALPH EDGAR SMILEY, JR., deceased, who died September 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th day of May, 2022.

CARRIE SMILEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RALPH EDGAR SMILEY, JR.

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

C. MICHAEL ROBINSON

ATTORNEY

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on July 14, 2022 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by KYLE J. GRAY AND TANYA S. GRAY, to First American Title Insurance Company, Trustee, on August 2, 2017, at Record Book 1775, Page 1286-1298 as Instrument No. 17618717 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: American Bancshares Mortgage, LLC

The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:

Being Lot No. 2 on the Plan of Minnie Lou Harlan Property, as shown of record in Plat Book 21, Page 872, Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, and in Plat Book 3, Page 365, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description.

Being the same property conveyed to Grantor(s) by deed of record in Record Book or Instrument # 1775, Page 1283, Register`s Office, Wilson, State of Tennessee.

Tax ID:  064 012.02 000

Current Owner(s) of Property:  KYLE J. GRAY AND TANYA S. GRAY

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 32 Caplenor Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  22-000107-391-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & ANNEXATION COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, JUNE 13, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15, 2022 AT 3:00 PM IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, JUNE 14, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

ESTATE OF LESLIE MUMALLAH

CASE NO. 2022PR282

Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Leslie Mumallah, deceased, who died on May 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   June 1, 2022

JEFFREY THOMAS YATES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LESLIE MUMALLAH

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. Tyler Whitaker, attorney

Date to run 6/8/22 and 6/15/22

ESTATE OF:  ANDREW N. HOLLABAUGH       

CASE NO. #2022PR242

 Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of ANDREW N. HOLLABAUGH, deceased, who died March 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 1st day of June, 2022.

JAMES JOHNSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ANDREW N. HOLLABAUGH

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. TYLER WHITAKER

ATTORNEY

Date to run 6/8/22 6/15/22

ESTATE OF MARY M. GRIFFIN

CASE NO.  2022PR264

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary M. Griffin, deceased, who died on May 1, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if            the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty    (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   June 1, 2022

HERMAN W. GRIFFIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY M. GRIFFIN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MIKE FERRELL

ATTORNEY

Date to run         6-8-22 & 6-15-22

ESTATE OF MARY G. LEVAN

CASE NO. 2022PR285

Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary G. LeVan, deceased, who died on May 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or(2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   June 1, 2022

ALBERT MIDGETT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY G. LEVAN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Blake Lawrence, attorney

Date to run 6/8/22 and 6/15/22

ESTATE OF CHARLENE C. HUFFINES

CASE NO. 2022PR94

Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Charlene C. Huffines, deceased, who died on November 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   June 1, 2022

COMER R. HUFFINES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLENE C. HUFFINES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Georgina K. Hughes, attorney

Date to run 6/8/22 and 6/15/22

ESTATE OF: MARY JOYCE MCGRATH

CASE NO. #2022PR294

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARY JOYCE MCGRATH, deceased, who died May 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 2nd day of June, 2022.

PAMELA STEELEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARY JOYCE MCGRATH

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Date to run 6/8/22    6/15/22

ESTATE OF: UNA SUE LANE

CASE NO. #2022PR107

 Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of UNA SUE LANE, deceased, who died November 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)              (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 1st day of June, 2022.

TERRY WAYNE BENTLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF UNA SUE LANE

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. MICHAEL ROBBINS

Attorney

Date to run 6/8/22 6/15/22

BLUEBIRD STORAGE

-WATERTOWN UNITS

AUCTION:

Notice is hereby given in order to satisfy the Owner’s lien, the contents of the following storage units will be sold at the address listed in Watertown, TN.

Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm

Thorne Creek, 908 West Main Street

TB35 Stephanie Stoner

Saturday, July 2, 2022 at

1:00 pm

Watertown II, 9998 Sparta Pike

WE243 Amy Hicks Copeland

For Information call: Nancy Harvey, 615-727-2505.

Some units might not be available at Auction.

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

OF CONSTRUCTION BIDS

BIDS TO BE RECEIVED Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lebanon at their offices in 200 North

Castle Heights, Lebanon, TN, until 2:00 PM CST, Wednesday, June 29, 2022 and

opened publicly at 200 North Castle Heights, Main Council Chambers at that hour.

The reading of the bids will begin at 2:01 PM CST.

CL 22010 Bridge Replacement and Repairs- Woodside Drive, Winwood Drive

and Spence Creek Lane

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

This project involves the replacement of existing slab culverts on Woodside Drive,

Winwood Drive, existing culvert wingwall repairs on Winwood Drive Site #2 and

bridge repairs on Spence Creek Lane.

PROPOSAL CONTRACTS WILL BE ISSUED UNTIL THE TIME SET FOR OPENING BIDS

A Prime Contractor must prequalify with the Department of Transportation in accordance

with Section 54-5-117 of the “Tennessee Code Annotated” and Tennessee

Department of Transportation Rule 1680-5-3 prequalification of contractors before

biddable proposals will be furnished.

The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that a 0% Disadvantaged Business

Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set for this project and must be met or exceeded.

The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that

in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business

enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this

invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of age, race, color,

religion, national origin, sex or disability in consideration for an award. No Disadvantaged

Business Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set on this contract. However,

the use of DBE or minority/women owned firms are encouraged.

The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drug-free

with policies of non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color, national

or ethnic origin, age, disability or military service. The City of Lebanon’s telephone

number is 615.444-3647.

THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS IS RESERVED

Bidding documents and information, and plans, may be obtained at the office of

Engineering, 200 North Castle Heights Suite 300; 615.444.3647 after 11:00 AM CST

on Friday, June 10, 2022 for a non-refundable fee of $50.00.

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for

the purchase of a replacement gas pump canopy for the

Public Works Complex.

Bid forms and specifications maybe obtained from

the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle

Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at

www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must

be returned no later than June 9, 2022, by 10:00 a.m. Bids

will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in the

same office.

If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing

Department (615) 443-2802.

Lisa Lane

Purchasing Agent

City of Lebanon

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors

for:

GBID -720- HVAC Units for the Wilson County Promotions Fair Office

OPENING DATE JUNE 17, 2022, AT 10:00 A.M.

AT THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN THE

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated

or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main

Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during

regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson

County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all

bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest

cost meeting specifications

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds

of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the

benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving

federal financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids

from qualified vendors for:

GBID-721- WASTE REMOVAL FOR THE WILSON COUNTY BUILDING’S

DEPARTMENT

OPENING BID DATE

JUNE 23, 2022 AT 2:00 P.M. IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated

or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main

Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during

regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson

County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all

bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest

cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds

of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the

benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving

federal financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors

for:

GBID -722- JANITORIAL SERVICES FOR THE

WILSON COUNTY BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT

MANDATORY PRE-BID JUNE 23, 2022, AT 8:30 A.M.

THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE LOBBY

BID OPENING DATE JUNE 28, 2022, AT 2:00 P.M. AT THE WILSON COUNTY

COURTHOUSE IN THE WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated

or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main

Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during

regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson

County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all

bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest

cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds

of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the

benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving

federal financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors

for:

GBID -723- HVAC Units for the Wilson County CJC FOR THE

WILSON COUNTY BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT

BID OPENING DATE JUNE 23, 2022, AT 2:30 P.M. AT THE WILSON COUNTY

COURTHOUSE IN THE WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated

or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main

Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during

regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson

County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all

bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest

cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds

of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the

benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving

federal financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County

Planning Commission on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10:00

a.m. in the County Commission room of the Wilson

County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon,

Tennessee. Several divisions of property and site plans

will be heard at this time, also for consideration, Application

made by Randy Laine representing property

owner Linda Graves to rezone approximately 66.20

acres from (A-1) Agricultural to (R-1 PUD) Residential

Planned Unit Development Overlay District, the property

is located on Burford Road referenced by Wilson

County Tax Map 24 Parcel 41.00. For further or more

complete information you may contact the Wilson

Development Services Office/Planning Division at 228

East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or you may view

the agenda online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com.

Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.

Meeting may be postponed if inclement weather prevails,

and the Wilson County Courthouse is closed.

