PUBLICATION NOTICE

Robert Francis Porcella

Plaintiff,

v.

Karen Lynn Cea Porcella,

Defendant.

Case No.  2021 CV 297

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Absolute Divorce and Motion, that the Defendant, Karen Lynn Cea Porcella, whose whereabouts is unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant, Karen Lynn Cea Porcella, to serve upon:  Brian O. Bowhan, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 1132 Blue Willow Court, Antioch, TN  37013, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before May 2, 2022, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law.  If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on May 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This the 1st day of March, 2022.

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

BRIAN O. BOWHAN

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

PUBLICATION DATES:

March 9, 2022

March 16, 2022

March 23, 2022

March 30, 2022

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GUY C. JONES

CASE NO.  2022PR100

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Guy C. Jones, deceased, who died on February 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 14, 2022

JANICE ANN JONES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GUY C. JONES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

PAUL S. PARKER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-9-22 & 3-16-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JACOBUS IGNATIUS WYLEMANS       

CASE NO.  2022PR43

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jacobus Ignatius Wylemans, deceased, who died on October 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;  or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 14, 2022

ROBIN ELAINE GARVIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JACOBUS IGNATIUS WYLEMANS       

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JAMES G. KING

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-9-22 & 3-16-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOSEPH ALBRGHT

CASE NO. 2022PR97

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William Joseph Albright, deceased, who died on July 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 14, 2022

 Kristina Marie Albright

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOSEPH ALBRIGHT,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN,

ATTORNEY

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/9/22 and 3/16/22

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, MARCH 22, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: Sara Dolores Heady

CASE NO. #2022CV55

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of SARA DOLORES HEADY, deceased, who died January 27, 2022 were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8th day of March, 2022.

Angel Suzanne Logsdon and

Misty Waynette Smith

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Sara Dolores Heady

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK/CLERK AND MASTER

Debbie Holliman

attorney

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 3/16/22    3/23/22

|

IN THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE

CIRCUIT COURT OF BLEDSOE COUNTY

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF

SARA TURNER,

a minor child born 05/09/2018,

JAMES DOYLE THURMAN and

wife, NANCY ELIZABETH THURMAN,

Petitioners

vs

LINDA GAIL TURNER and the UNKNOWN NATURAL AND BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF SARA TURNER,

a minor child born May 9, 2018,

Respondent

No. 5904

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

Upon motion of the Petitioners, James Doyle Thurman and wife, Nancy Elizabeth Thurman, and it appearing to the Court that the residency, address and whereabouts of Linda Gail Turner are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the Petitioners after due and diligent investigation and inquiry; it is

ORDERED that notice of these adoption proceedings and the filing of the Petition for Adoption and Petition to Terminate Parental rights of Father by the Petitioners, James Doyle Thurman and wife, Nancy Elizabeth Thurman, be given to and service of process of this action be obtained upon the Respondent, Linda Gail Turner, by publication for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Bledsonian Banner, a newspaper of general circulation published in Bledsoe County, Tennessee, and The Wilson Post, a newspaper of general circulation published in Wilson County, requiring Linda Gail Turner to appear and answer hereto or otherwise defend against the Petition through the filing of an answer with the Circuit Court Clerk of Bledsoe County, Tennessee and the Petitioners' counsel Howard L. Upchurch, whose address is P.O. Box 381 Pikeville, TN 37367, within thirty (30) days from and after the last date of publication of this notice: otherwise, a default judgement may be entered against the Respondent for the relief demanded in the Petition for Adoption and Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of the Father.

Entered this 4th day of March, 2022

Michael Walker, Circuit Court Clerk

Law Office of Howard L. Upchurch

Attorney for James Doyle Thurman, et ux

P.O. Box 381 Pikeville, Tennessee 37367

(423)447-2903

Wilson Post

03/16/2022, 03/23/2022

03/30/2022, 04/06/2022

|

Lebanon Municipal Airport

Southeast Side Facility Proposals

March 16, 2022

The City of Lebanon is accepting written proposals for ground lease and construction of

t-hangar facilities on the southeast side of the Lebanon Municipal Airport.

The property is located near 760 Franklin Road and is accessed off Castle Heights Avenue at

this time.

Exhibit A shows the approximate dimensions of t-hangars that are being considered for this

proposal.

Proposals shall include the cost of the utilities, storm drain, and fill/grading as identified on

the plan approved as noted on February 25, 2021.

Proposals shall include an anticipated schedule with specific milestones that shall be accomplished

to meet the proposed schedule.

Prior to execution of the lease agreement, a performance bond shall be required to assure

the City of Lebanon that the lessee will complete all improvements according to the executed

lease.

Construction and use of facilities shall comply with all airport rules, regulations, and guidelines

as well as local codes, Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Office of Aeronautic

regulations, and Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

Proposals shall indicate the proposed monthly rent to be paid to the City of Lebanon as

compensation for lease of the land/ground.

The DRAFT development agreement and lease would need to be negotiated and executed.

Written proposals shall be sealed and delivered to the office of the Commissioner of Public

Services at: City of Lebanon, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Suite 300, Lebanon, TN 37087,

Attn: Jeff Baines.

The property shall be available for viewing/inspection/tour Thursday, March 31, 2022, at

2:00 p.m. or Friday, April 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Meet at the terminal building at 200 Aviation

Way for general comments/questions. Site tour will be led by City of Lebanon representative(

s) and the Lebanon Airport Commission Chairman.

All proposals must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Upon receipt of the proposals, the Lebanon Airport Commission Chairman shall appoint a

sub-committee of three members along with the City of Lebanon Commissioner of Finance

and Commissioner of Public Services to review and evaluate proposals.

Upon review by this group, a recommendation shall be submitted to the Lebanon Airport

Commission for review and recommendation to Mayor and City Council.

The sub-committee may request additional information including experience, type of

business, corporation information, three years of financial statements, character references,

credit references, business plan, etc.

The City of Lebanon reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

To view the exhibits, visit lebanontn.org, Business and Bid Opportunities.

|

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for

dumpsters and pick up services for three locations on

the Lebanon Public Square.

Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from

the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle

Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at

www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Proposals

must be returned no later than March 23, 2022, by

10:00 a.m. Proposals will be opened and read aloud

shortly thereafter in the same office.

If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing

Department (615) 443-2802.

If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing

Department (615) 443-2802.

Lisa Lane

Purchasing Agent

City of Lebanon

|

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for

professional consultant services to prepare a development

Nexus and Impact Fee Study for public facilities

and prepare a public facilities financing plan for the

City of Lebanon.

Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from

the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle

Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at

www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Proposals

must be returned no later than April 19, 2022, by 10:00

a.m. Proposals will be opened and read aloud shortly

thereafter in the same office.

If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing

Department (615) 443-2802.

Lisa Lane

Purchasing Agent

City of Lebanon

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to the Castle Heights Historic District, notice is hereby given that the Historic

Preservation Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing

at 5:00 PM on April 21, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing

and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed creation of the Castle Heights

Historic District. The public hearing for the proposed historic district is being conducted

pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee Historical Preservation Commission. Copies of the historic district inventory

are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering

Office, and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can

be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Addresses that are being proposed for inclusion in the Castle Heights Historic District are

as follows:

o Unaddressed Castle Heights Ave, 105, 106, 109, 110, 115, 125, 200, 212, 214, 215

and 245 N Castle Heights Ave

o Unaddressed W. Main St, 623, 705, 715, 723, 727, and 731 W Main St

o 607, 611 and unaddressed Hill St

o Unaddressed McFadden Ct, and 719 McFadden Ct

o 709, 715, 716 and 731 Castle Heights Ct

o 702, 704, 705, and 706 Cadet Ct

o 301, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, 308, 309, 311, 313, 315, 317, 319, 321, and 323

Dudley Ln

o 400, 401, 402, 403, 404, 405, 406, 407, 408, 409, 410, 411, 412, 414, 416, and 418

Morris Ln

o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13 Baker Ct

o 1 Armstrong Ct

o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 Wooten Ct

o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13 Hosier Ct

o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 Gwynn Ct

o 1, 2, 3, and 4 Phillips Ct

o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 Ingram Ct

o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 Leftwich, Ct

o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 Donnell Ct

o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 Hurd Ct

o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 Hale Ct

o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 Bradley Ct

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their

needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to the East Main Historic District, notice is hereby given that the Historic

Preservation Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at

5:00 PM on April 21, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and

hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed East Main Historic District. The public

hearing for the proposed historic district is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the

State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Historical Preservation

Commission. Copies of the historic district inventory are available for inspection at

the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning

Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at

444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Addresses that are being proposed in the East Main Historic District are as follows;

• 204, 208, 211, 212, 216, 217-219, unaddressed E Main St, 227, 228, 239, 241 E Main

St.

• 301, 304, 308, 309, 312, 314, 315, 316, 318, 319, 323, and 402 E Main St, and unaddressed

Park Ave.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their

needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM on April 21, 2022, for the purpose of discussing

and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed inventory of designated

historic landmarks. The properties of consideration are listed below.

Camp Bell 1315 Coles Ferry Pike

Market Street School 321 East Market Street

Bethlehem Church 2102 Lebanon Road

Campbell-Owen House 2344 Lebanon Road

The Woolen Mill 300 North Maple Street

Shenandoah Mills Depot Building 121 and 145 South Cumberland Street

Nashville and Eastern Railroad Corporation 206 South Maple Street

Ruby Hall, Cumberland University 310 West Spring Street

Bone Hall, Cumberland University 315 McClain Avenue

Memorial Hall, Cumberland University 321 McClain Avenue

Snow White 1714 West Main Street

Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to

attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their

needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for

decorative poles and arms for the City of Lebanon

Street Department.

Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from the

office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle Heights

Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at www.lebanontn.

org under the Business Tab. Proposals must be

returned no later than March 22, 2022, by 10:00 a.m.

Proposals will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter

in the same office.

If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing

Department (615) 443-2802.

Lisa Lane

Purchasing Agent

City of Lebanon

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to the West Main Historic District, notice is hereby given that the Historic

Preservation Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at

5:00 PM on April 21, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and

hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed extension of the West Main Historic

District. The public hearing for the proposed historic district extension is being conducted

pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee Historical Preservation Commission. Copies of the historic district inventory

are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering

Office, and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can

be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Addresses that are being proposed for inclusion in the West Main Historic District are as

follows:

• 201, 202, 204, 214, 224, 225, 229, 230, 233, 236, 240, 241, 249 W Main St

• 304, 305, 307, 309, 311, 312, 313, 316, 319, 320, 321, 324, 325, 326, 327 W Main St.

• 108 S. Hatton Ave, 401, 406, 410, 411, 412, 415, 416, 420, 424, unaddressed W Main

St, 428, 429, 430, 431, 435, and 429 W Main St.

• 502, 506, 508, 509, 510, 512, 513, 514, 516, 517, 518, 520, 521, 522, 524, 525, 526 and

528 W Main St.

• Unaddressed W Main St, 706, 708, 714, 718, 724, and 726 W Main St.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their

needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is

requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:

GBID-714 3 New Buildings: 1 Open Air Pavilion and 2

Fully Enclosed Structures and Site Work for the Wilson

County Fair Office / Tennessee State Fair

March 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. is the BID OPENING

DATE at 228 East Main Street Room 205

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested

parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the

Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street,

Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248.

Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County

Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular

business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid

package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing

Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept

any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with

the lowest cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person

shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be

excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of

or be subjected to discrimination under any program or

activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/

PURCHASING AGENT

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for Replacement of Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets at Developments

TN017-001, -002, -003, -004, -005, -006, -007, -008, -009, -010, -011, and -012 will

be received by the Lebanon Housing Authority, 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon, Tennessee

37087 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., and then at said office publicly

opened and read aloud.

The plans, specifications, and other contract documents may be examined at the

following locations:

Cauthen & Associates, LLC Nashville Office of Minority Business Enterprise

2908 Elm Hill Pike Dodge Data & Analytics

Nashville, Tennessee 37214 ConstructConnect

Builders Exchange of Tennessee

Prospective bidders may obtain copies of the Contract Documents at the office of

Cauthen & Associates, LLC, 2908 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214. The plans

and specs can be provided electronically or a deposit of $200.00 is required for one

printed set. All bid deposit checks or drafts shall be made payable to Cauthen & Associates,

LLC. Requirements for bid deposit refunds can be found in the expanded

Advertisement for Bids bound within the Project Manual.

All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act

of 1994 (TCA 62-6-119) with all bid submittals conforming to the State of Tennessee

requirements. Refer to the expanded Advertisement for Bids for all requirements.

Walk Through and Prebid Conference

At 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, a pre-bid conference will be held at the

administrative office of Lebanon Housing Authority, 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon,

Tennessee for the purpose of answering questions bidders may have and to considering

any suggestions they may wish to make concerning the work. Immediately

following the pre-bid conference, a walk-through of the site(s) will be held by the

Owner. Although not mandatory, all contractors are recommended to attend this

walk-through and pre-bid conference.

LEBANON HOUSING AUTHORITY

By: Patrick Johnson, Executive Director

March 9, 2022

March 16, 2022

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Wilson County Hazard Mitigation Plan will be on

public display Friday, March 18, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until

3:00 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse, Basement

Conference Room, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN.

The purpose of this display is to allow public viewing of

the updated Wilson County Hazard Mitigation Plan as

required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Wilson County residents from any municipality are welcome

to stop by.

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS

WILSON COUNTY TENNESSEE LAND USE PLAN UPDATE

The Wilson County Planning Development Service Office/Planning Division is currently

updating the Wilson County Land Use Plan, the primary focus of the presentation will

be public engagement for initial input regarding the Land Use Plan Update. The Planning

Staff in partnership with the Greater Nashville Regional Council will provide a short Power

Point presentation outlining the land use plan, purpose, process and outcomes, current

conditions and trends, population, housing, transportation, economy and land use. The

public input meetings are scheduled for:

March 22, 2022, 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Gladeville Middle School Auditorium, 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122,

March 29, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Watertown Elementary School (Big Gym), 751 W Main St, Watertown, TN 37184

April 05, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

West Elementary School Cafeteria, 9315 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

April 12, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Carroll-Oakland Elementary Gymnasium, 4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087

For further or more complete information you may contact the Wilson County Planning

Office at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or by calling the office at 615.449.2836.

|

