PUBLICATION NOTICE
Robert Francis Porcella
Plaintiff,
v.
Karen Lynn Cea Porcella,
Defendant.
Case No. 2021 CV 297
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Absolute Divorce and Motion, that the Defendant, Karen Lynn Cea Porcella, whose whereabouts is unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant, Karen Lynn Cea Porcella, to serve upon: Brian O. Bowhan, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 1132 Blue Willow Court, Antioch, TN 37013, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before May 2, 2022, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on May 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 1st day of March, 2022.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
BRIAN O. BOWHAN
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
PUBLICATION DATES:
March 9, 2022
March 16, 2022
March 23, 2022
March 30, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GUY C. JONES
CASE NO. 2022PR100
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Guy C. Jones, deceased, who died on February 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 14, 2022
JANICE ANN JONES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GUY C. JONES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
PAUL S. PARKER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-9-22 & 3-16-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JACOBUS IGNATIUS WYLEMANS
CASE NO. 2022PR43
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jacobus Ignatius Wylemans, deceased, who died on October 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 14, 2022
ROBIN ELAINE GARVIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JACOBUS IGNATIUS WYLEMANS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES G. KING
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-9-22 & 3-16-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOSEPH ALBRGHT
CASE NO. 2022PR97
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William Joseph Albright, deceased, who died on July 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 14, 2022
Kristina Marie Albright
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOSEPH ALBRIGHT,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN,
ATTORNEY
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/9/22 and 3/16/22
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, MARCH 22, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Sara Dolores Heady
CASE NO. #2022CV55
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of SARA DOLORES HEADY, deceased, who died January 27, 2022 were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 8th day of March, 2022.
Angel Suzanne Logsdon and
Misty Waynette Smith
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Sara Dolores Heady
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK/CLERK AND MASTER
Debbie Holliman
attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3/16/22 3/23/22
IN THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE
CIRCUIT COURT OF BLEDSOE COUNTY
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF
SARA TURNER,
a minor child born 05/09/2018,
JAMES DOYLE THURMAN and
wife, NANCY ELIZABETH THURMAN,
Petitioners
vs
LINDA GAIL TURNER and the UNKNOWN NATURAL AND BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF SARA TURNER,
a minor child born May 9, 2018,
Respondent
No. 5904
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
Upon motion of the Petitioners, James Doyle Thurman and wife, Nancy Elizabeth Thurman, and it appearing to the Court that the residency, address and whereabouts of Linda Gail Turner are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the Petitioners after due and diligent investigation and inquiry; it is
ORDERED that notice of these adoption proceedings and the filing of the Petition for Adoption and Petition to Terminate Parental rights of Father by the Petitioners, James Doyle Thurman and wife, Nancy Elizabeth Thurman, be given to and service of process of this action be obtained upon the Respondent, Linda Gail Turner, by publication for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Bledsonian Banner, a newspaper of general circulation published in Bledsoe County, Tennessee, and The Wilson Post, a newspaper of general circulation published in Wilson County, requiring Linda Gail Turner to appear and answer hereto or otherwise defend against the Petition through the filing of an answer with the Circuit Court Clerk of Bledsoe County, Tennessee and the Petitioners' counsel Howard L. Upchurch, whose address is P.O. Box 381 Pikeville, TN 37367, within thirty (30) days from and after the last date of publication of this notice: otherwise, a default judgement may be entered against the Respondent for the relief demanded in the Petition for Adoption and Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of the Father.
Entered this 4th day of March, 2022
Michael Walker, Circuit Court Clerk
Law Office of Howard L. Upchurch
Attorney for James Doyle Thurman, et ux
P.O. Box 381 Pikeville, Tennessee 37367
(423)447-2903
Wilson Post
03/16/2022, 03/23/2022
03/30/2022, 04/06/2022
Lebanon Municipal Airport
Southeast Side Facility Proposals
March 16, 2022
The City of Lebanon is accepting written proposals for ground lease and construction of
t-hangar facilities on the southeast side of the Lebanon Municipal Airport.
The property is located near 760 Franklin Road and is accessed off Castle Heights Avenue at
this time.
Exhibit A shows the approximate dimensions of t-hangars that are being considered for this
proposal.
Proposals shall include the cost of the utilities, storm drain, and fill/grading as identified on
the plan approved as noted on February 25, 2021.
Proposals shall include an anticipated schedule with specific milestones that shall be accomplished
to meet the proposed schedule.
Prior to execution of the lease agreement, a performance bond shall be required to assure
the City of Lebanon that the lessee will complete all improvements according to the executed
lease.
Construction and use of facilities shall comply with all airport rules, regulations, and guidelines
as well as local codes, Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Office of Aeronautic
regulations, and Federal Aviation Administration regulations.
Proposals shall indicate the proposed monthly rent to be paid to the City of Lebanon as
compensation for lease of the land/ground.
The DRAFT development agreement and lease would need to be negotiated and executed.
Written proposals shall be sealed and delivered to the office of the Commissioner of Public
Services at: City of Lebanon, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Suite 300, Lebanon, TN 37087,
Attn: Jeff Baines.
The property shall be available for viewing/inspection/tour Thursday, March 31, 2022, at
2:00 p.m. or Friday, April 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Meet at the terminal building at 200 Aviation
Way for general comments/questions. Site tour will be led by City of Lebanon representative(
s) and the Lebanon Airport Commission Chairman.
All proposals must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Upon receipt of the proposals, the Lebanon Airport Commission Chairman shall appoint a
sub-committee of three members along with the City of Lebanon Commissioner of Finance
and Commissioner of Public Services to review and evaluate proposals.
Upon review by this group, a recommendation shall be submitted to the Lebanon Airport
Commission for review and recommendation to Mayor and City Council.
The sub-committee may request additional information including experience, type of
business, corporation information, three years of financial statements, character references,
credit references, business plan, etc.
The City of Lebanon reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.
To view the exhibits, visit lebanontn.org, Business and Bid Opportunities.
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for
dumpsters and pick up services for three locations on
the Lebanon Public Square.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Proposals
must be returned no later than March 23, 2022, by
10:00 a.m. Proposals will be opened and read aloud
shortly thereafter in the same office.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for
professional consultant services to prepare a development
Nexus and Impact Fee Study for public facilities
and prepare a public facilities financing plan for the
City of Lebanon.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Proposals
must be returned no later than April 19, 2022, by 10:00
a.m. Proposals will be opened and read aloud shortly
thereafter in the same office.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to the Castle Heights Historic District, notice is hereby given that the Historic
Preservation Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing
at 5:00 PM on April 21, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing
and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed creation of the Castle Heights
Historic District. The public hearing for the proposed historic district is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee Historical Preservation Commission. Copies of the historic district inventory
are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office, and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can
be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Addresses that are being proposed for inclusion in the Castle Heights Historic District are
as follows:
o Unaddressed Castle Heights Ave, 105, 106, 109, 110, 115, 125, 200, 212, 214, 215
and 245 N Castle Heights Ave
o Unaddressed W. Main St, 623, 705, 715, 723, 727, and 731 W Main St
o 607, 611 and unaddressed Hill St
o Unaddressed McFadden Ct, and 719 McFadden Ct
o 709, 715, 716 and 731 Castle Heights Ct
o 702, 704, 705, and 706 Cadet Ct
o 301, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, 308, 309, 311, 313, 315, 317, 319, 321, and 323
Dudley Ln
o 400, 401, 402, 403, 404, 405, 406, 407, 408, 409, 410, 411, 412, 414, 416, and 418
Morris Ln
o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13 Baker Ct
o 1 Armstrong Ct
o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 Wooten Ct
o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13 Hosier Ct
o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 Gwynn Ct
o 1, 2, 3, and 4 Phillips Ct
o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 Ingram Ct
o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 Leftwich, Ct
o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 Donnell Ct
o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 Hurd Ct
o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 Hale Ct
o 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 Bradley Ct
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their
needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to the East Main Historic District, notice is hereby given that the Historic
Preservation Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:00 PM on April 21, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and
hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed East Main Historic District. The public
hearing for the proposed historic district is being conducted pursuant to the laws of the
State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Historical Preservation
Commission. Copies of the historic district inventory are available for inspection at
the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning
Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Addresses that are being proposed in the East Main Historic District are as follows;
• 204, 208, 211, 212, 216, 217-219, unaddressed E Main St, 227, 228, 239, 241 E Main
St.
• 301, 304, 308, 309, 312, 314, 315, 316, 318, 319, 323, and 402 E Main St, and unaddressed
Park Ave.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their
needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM on April 21, 2022, for the purpose of discussing
and hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed inventory of designated
historic landmarks. The properties of consideration are listed below.
Camp Bell 1315 Coles Ferry Pike
Market Street School 321 East Market Street
Bethlehem Church 2102 Lebanon Road
Campbell-Owen House 2344 Lebanon Road
The Woolen Mill 300 North Maple Street
Shenandoah Mills Depot Building 121 and 145 South Cumberland Street
Nashville and Eastern Railroad Corporation 206 South Maple Street
Ruby Hall, Cumberland University 310 West Spring Street
Bone Hall, Cumberland University 315 McClain Avenue
Memorial Hall, Cumberland University 321 McClain Avenue
Snow White 1714 West Main Street
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to
attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their
needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for
decorative poles and arms for the City of Lebanon
Street Department.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from the
office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle Heights
Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at www.lebanontn.
org under the Business Tab. Proposals must be
returned no later than March 22, 2022, by 10:00 a.m.
Proposals will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter
in the same office.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to the West Main Historic District, notice is hereby given that the Historic
Preservation Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:00 PM on April 21, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and
hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed extension of the West Main Historic
District. The public hearing for the proposed historic district extension is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee Historical Preservation Commission. Copies of the historic district inventory
are available for inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office, and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can
be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Addresses that are being proposed for inclusion in the West Main Historic District are as
follows:
• 201, 202, 204, 214, 224, 225, 229, 230, 233, 236, 240, 241, 249 W Main St
• 304, 305, 307, 309, 311, 312, 313, 316, 319, 320, 321, 324, 325, 326, 327 W Main St.
• 108 S. Hatton Ave, 401, 406, 410, 411, 412, 415, 416, 420, 424, unaddressed W Main
St, 428, 429, 430, 431, 435, and 429 W Main St.
• 502, 506, 508, 509, 510, 512, 513, 514, 516, 517, 518, 520, 521, 522, 524, 525, 526 and
528 W Main St.
• Unaddressed W Main St, 706, 708, 714, 718, 724, and 726 W Main St.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their
needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID-714 3 New Buildings: 1 Open Air Pavilion and 2
Fully Enclosed Structures and Site Work for the Wilson
County Fair Office / Tennessee State Fair
March 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. is the BID OPENING
DATE at 228 East Main Street Room 205
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the
Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street,
Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248.
Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County
Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular
business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid
package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing
Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept
any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with
the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person
shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be
excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of
or be subjected to discrimination under any program or
activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/
PURCHASING AGENT
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for Replacement of Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets at Developments
TN017-001, -002, -003, -004, -005, -006, -007, -008, -009, -010, -011, and -012 will
be received by the Lebanon Housing Authority, 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon, Tennessee
37087 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., and then at said office publicly
opened and read aloud.
The plans, specifications, and other contract documents may be examined at the
following locations:
Cauthen & Associates, LLC Nashville Office of Minority Business Enterprise
2908 Elm Hill Pike Dodge Data & Analytics
Nashville, Tennessee 37214 ConstructConnect
Builders Exchange of Tennessee
Prospective bidders may obtain copies of the Contract Documents at the office of
Cauthen & Associates, LLC, 2908 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214. The plans
and specs can be provided electronically or a deposit of $200.00 is required for one
printed set. All bid deposit checks or drafts shall be made payable to Cauthen & Associates,
LLC. Requirements for bid deposit refunds can be found in the expanded
Advertisement for Bids bound within the Project Manual.
All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act
of 1994 (TCA 62-6-119) with all bid submittals conforming to the State of Tennessee
requirements. Refer to the expanded Advertisement for Bids for all requirements.
Walk Through and Prebid Conference
At 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, a pre-bid conference will be held at the
administrative office of Lebanon Housing Authority, 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon,
Tennessee for the purpose of answering questions bidders may have and to considering
any suggestions they may wish to make concerning the work. Immediately
following the pre-bid conference, a walk-through of the site(s) will be held by the
Owner. Although not mandatory, all contractors are recommended to attend this
walk-through and pre-bid conference.
LEBANON HOUSING AUTHORITY
By: Patrick Johnson, Executive Director
March 9, 2022
March 16, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Wilson County Hazard Mitigation Plan will be on
public display Friday, March 18, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until
3:00 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse, Basement
Conference Room, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN.
The purpose of this display is to allow public viewing of
the updated Wilson County Hazard Mitigation Plan as
required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Wilson County residents from any municipality are welcome
to stop by.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS
WILSON COUNTY TENNESSEE LAND USE PLAN UPDATE
The Wilson County Planning Development Service Office/Planning Division is currently
updating the Wilson County Land Use Plan, the primary focus of the presentation will
be public engagement for initial input regarding the Land Use Plan Update. The Planning
Staff in partnership with the Greater Nashville Regional Council will provide a short Power
Point presentation outlining the land use plan, purpose, process and outcomes, current
conditions and trends, population, housing, transportation, economy and land use. The
public input meetings are scheduled for:
March 22, 2022, 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Gladeville Middle School Auditorium, 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122,
March 29, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Watertown Elementary School (Big Gym), 751 W Main St, Watertown, TN 37184
April 05, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
West Elementary School Cafeteria, 9315 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
April 12, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Carroll-Oakland Elementary Gymnasium, 4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087
For further or more complete information you may contact the Wilson County Planning
Office at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or by calling the office at 615.449.2836.
