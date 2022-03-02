NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELESE S. MATHIS

CASE NO. 2022PR57

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elese S. Mathis, deceased, who died on December 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 28, 2022

DANNY ADAMSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ELESE S. MATHIS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHARLENE R. VANCE

 Attorney

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ANNIE E. KRICK

CASE NO. 2022PR12

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Annie E. Krick, deceased, who died on May 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 28, 2022

EFFIE JEANETTE CONNELL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ANNIE E. KRICK,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JOHN G. FAHNER

Attorney

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF VIRGINIA MCDONALD            

CASE NO. 2022PR64

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Virginia McDonald, deceased, who died on January 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 28, 2022

RICHARD DAVID MCDONALD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF VIRGINIA MCDONALD,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROLAND M. LOWELL, Attorney

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARTHA L. BREWINGTON

CASE NO. 2022PR66

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Martha L. Brewington, deceased, who died on January 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 28, 2022

PATSY JEAN NEWMAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARTHA L. BREWINGTON,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT E. LEE, Attorney

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MELONY DAWN SLOAN

CASE NO.  2022PR56

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Melony Dawn Sloan, deceased, who died on January 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 28, 2022

SUSAN WEILAND

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MELONY DAWN SLOAN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

LYELL SLOAN

ATTORNEY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: SHIRLEY JO WATERS BECKHAM          

CASE NO. #2022PR75

 Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of  SHIRLEY JO WATERS BECKHAM, deceased, who died December 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th day of February, 2022.

CINDY B. DEVAULT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SHIRLEY JO WATERS BECKHAM

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

AMY CROSS NANCE

ATTORNEY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: MARGARET ELLEN WANAT

CASE NO. #2022PR63

 Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of  February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARGARET ELLEN WANAT, deceased, who died January 23, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th day of February, 2022.

MICHAEL PETER WANAT AND

DENISE MICHELLE WANAT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARGARET ELLEN WANAT

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W. FERRELL

ATTORNEY

THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, MARCH 8, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL  MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.

THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE, AND TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, March 10, 2022, AT 2:00 PM. IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GEORGE JACKSON SCHUTT

CASE NO. #2022PR55

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GEORGE JACKSON SCHUTT, deceased, who died December 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th  day of February, 2022.

GEORGE KEVIN SCHUTT

CHRISTOPHER D. SCHUTT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF GEORGE JACKSON SCHUTT

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN M. TINSLEY

Attorney

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: Darren Parker Dryer (Halstead)

CASE NO. #2021PR434

 Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration C.T.A. in respect to the estate of Darren Parker Dryer (Halstead), deceased, who died August 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty   (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th day of February, 2022.

DONNAVON VASEK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DARREN PARKER DRYER (HALSTEAD)

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DONNAVON VASEK

Attorney

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLES ROGER DORNAN

CASE NO.  2022PR67

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles Roger Dornan, deceased, who died on November 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 28, 2022

MARTHA JEAN DORNAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLES ROGER DORNAN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TIFFANY D. HAGAR

ATTORNEY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTY JO STEPHENS 

CASE NO.  2022PR65

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Jo Stephens, deceased, who died on January 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 28, 2022

TERRY B. STEPHENS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BETTY JO STEPHENS 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MICHAEL RAY BROWN

CASE NO. 2022PR73

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Michael Ray Brown, deceased, who died on December 29, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 28, 2022

DAVID WAYNE BROWN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MICHAEL RAY BROWN,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT E. LEE, Attorney

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILMA JEAN MONTGOMERY JONES

CASE NO.  2022PR74

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wilma Jean Montgomery Jones, deceased, who died on January 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 28, 2022

LEE ANN JONES HOWARD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILMA JEAN MONTGOMERY JONES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA HORVATH

ATTORNEY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LEO GEORGE MASULLA

CASE NO. 2022PR90

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Leo George Masulla, deceased, who died on February 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 28, 2022

Taylor Durrett

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LEO GEORGE MASULLA,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. TYLER WHITAKER, Attorney

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CYNTHIA JEAN LASSITER

CASE NO.  2022PR48

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Cynthia Jean Lassiter, deceased, who died on January 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 28, 2022

 JOSHUA LASSITER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CYNTHIA JEAN LASSITER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Donnavon Vasek

ATTORNEY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: AUGUST CLEVELAND RUFF

CASE NO. #2022PR91

 Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of  February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of AUGUST CLEVELAND RUFF, deceased, who died April 16, 2021 were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of February, 2022.

LYNDA MARIE RUFF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF AUGUST CLEVELAND RUFF

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

RYAN KNIGHT

Attorney

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBERT T. VANHOOSER, JR.

CASE NO.  2022PR70

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert T. VanHooser, Jr., deceased, who died on November 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 28, 2022

 ROBBIN V. WRIGHT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROBERT T. VANHOOSER, JR

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

PAUL C. HAYES

ATTORNEY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Wanda E. Anderson

CASE NO. #2022PR29

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WANDA E. ANDERSON, deceased, who died September 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th  day of February, 2022.

Jesse F. Anderson

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Wanda E. Anderson

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

THOMAS RYAN  RUMFELT

Attorney

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: MARGARET D. THOMPSON

CASE NO. #2022PR96

 Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of  February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of  MARGARET D. THOMPSON, deceased, who died January 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or

 (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th day of February, 2022.

GARY THOMPSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARGARET D. THOMPSON

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA HORVATH

ATTORNEY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES OWENS

CASE NO. 2022PR62

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of James Owens, deceased, who died on January 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 28, 2022

Mitchell James Owens

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES OWENS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA M. HORVATH,

 Attorney

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF TYLER JAMES DANALDS

CASE NO. 2022PR69

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Tyler James Danalds, deceased, who died on December 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   February 28, 2022

ELLEN CATHERINE COWENS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF TYLER JAMES DANALDS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ADAM BARBER

Attorney

INVITATION TO BID

FOR CONSTRUCTION OF

CITY OF LEBANON PARKS DEPARTMENT

BAIRD PARK FIELD 9 CLUBHOUSE

PROJECT NO. CL-22-001

Separate sealed proposals for the construction of City of Lebanon Parks Department Baird

Park Field 9 Clubhouse, Project No. CL22-001 are invited and will be received at the office of

the Lebanon City Engineer, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue, Councill Meeting Room, Lebanon,

Tennessee 37087, on or before, but no later than 10:00 a.m. (local time), Wednesday

March 23, 2022, and immediately thereafter all bids will be publicly opened and the bids read

aloud.

The above designated work shall include the following described construction:

Renovation of approximately 400 s.f. of existing 2-story building area, including all building

elements including structural, mechanical, plumbing and electrical.

Copies of the Contract Documents for review and bidding purposes may be obtained from

the office of the Studio Oakley Architects, 233 Legends Drive, Suite 102, Lebanon, TN 37087,

phone (615) 466-8240, which will include one (1) copy of the Bid Package containing Documents

and Specifications. Copies of Bidding Documents may be obtained after 10:00 AM local

time on March 4, 2022. No partial sets will be issued to any Bidders.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the following locations:

1. City of Lebanon, Engineering Department, 3rd. Floor, North 200 Castle Heights Ave

North, Lebanon, TN 37087, phone (615) 444-3647.

2. Studio Oakley Architects, LLC, 233 Legends Drive, Suite 102, Lebanon, TN 37087,

phone (615) 466-8240.

Each Bid must be accompanied by a certified check or Bidder’s Bond executed by the Bidder

and a Surety Company licensed to do business in the State of Tennessee, in the sum of 5% of

the amount of the Bid. No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent

to the opening of Bids without the consent of the Owner. A Performance and Payment Bond,

each in the amount of one hundred (100%) of the contract amount will be required for the

successful Bidder.

There will not be a Pre-Bid Meeting.

Subject to the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated, the

Contractor’s attention is directed to the Tennessee Codes Annotated Section 62-620, set forth

below, which states that it will be necessary for each bidder to show evidence of a license

before his bid will be considered and that the license number, expiration date, and that part

of the classification applying to the bid, appear on the envelope containing the bid, otherwise

the bid shall not be opened.

“62-620. Notice of the requirements given in the Invitation to Bidders”

Penalty - All architects and engineers preparing plans and specifications for work in the

state, shall include in their invitation to bidders, and in the specifications, a copy of the

chapter, or such portions thereof, as are deemed necessary to convey to the invited bidders

whether he is a resident of the state or not, and whether the license has been

issued to him or not, the information that it will be necessary for him to show evidence

of a license before his bid is considered. The architect or engineer shall direct that the

license number, expiration date, and that part of classification applying to bid, appear

on the envelope containing the bid, otherwise the bid shall not be opened. Architects,

engineers, and awarding authorities, public and private, failing to observe the section of

the chapter shall be penalized in the same manner as any person under Section 62-620

who accepts a bid from a person who is not licensed in accordance with the provision of

this chapter. (Acts 1976 [Adj. S.], Ch. 822, S 20.)”

The City of Lebanon reserves the right to reject any proposal for failure to comply with all

requirements of the notice or of any of the Contract Documents; however, it may waive any

minor defects or informalities at its discretion. The City of Lebanon further reserves the right

to reject all proposals.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation

in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs

and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

It is the policy of the City of Lebanon to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act

of 1964; 49 CFR, Part 21; related statues and regulations to that end that no person shall be

excluded from participation in or denied benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under

any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance or any other funding source on

the grounds of age, race, ,color, sex, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability. By virtue

of submitting a response to this solicitation, bidders agree to comply with the same non-discrimination

policy.

Dated at Lebanon, Tennessee, this 24th day of February 2022.

CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE

REGINA SANTANA, ENGINEERING SERVICES DIRECTOR

BEER BOARD NOTICE

THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene

on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 4 P.M. in the Town

Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration

Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights

Avenue to review the following business for failure

to pay the 2022 Beer Privilege Tax on time: Pizza Hut

#4380 located at 817 South Cumberland Street Lebanon,

Tennessee 37087. Individuals needing auxiliary aid

for effective communication and/or other reasonable

accommodations in programs and services of The City of

Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences

known to the ADA compliance Coordinator by calling

(615) 444-2809.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6398, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City

of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at

5:55 PM on April 5, 2022, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed future

land use plan amendment for about 34.85 acres of the

Future Land Use Amendment for Proposed Rezoning

on Sparta Pike project at 1317 & 1331 Sparta Pike and

85 Eastover Road (Tax Map 82 Parcels 81, 81.01 & 84)

from CI to IL in Ward 2. The public hearing for the

proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to

the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and

the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed

amendment are available for inspection at the

following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,

Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North

Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to

Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome

to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation

in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are

invited to make their needs and preferences known to

the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6399, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City

of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at

5:55 PM on April 5, 2022, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning

approval for about 34.85 acres of the Future Land Use

Amendment for Proposed Rezoning on Sparta Pike

project at 1317 & 1331 Sparta Pike and 85 Eastover

Road (Tax Map 82 Parcels 81, 81.01 & 84) from CG &

CS to IP in Ward 2. The public hearing for the proposed

amendment is being conducted pursuant to the

laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and

the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed

amendment are available for inspection at the

following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,

Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North

Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to

Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome

to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation

in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are

invited to make their needs and preferences known to

the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6400, notice is

hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the

City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing

at 5:55 PM on April 5, 2022, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and

hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed

future land use plan amendment for about 40.6 acres

of the Lebanon Outlet Mall project at 1 Outlet Village

Boulevard (Tax Map 81 Parcel 95) in the South Hartmann

Overlay from CI to CXU in Ward 3. The public

hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted

pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee

Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.

Copies of the proposed amendment are available for

inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon

Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office

at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can

be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The

public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation

in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are

invited to make their needs and preferences known to

the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6401, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on April 5, 2022, in the Council Chambers for the

purpose of discussing and hearing comments from

the citizens on the proposed amendment of the South

Hartmann Gateway Overlay for about 40.6 acres of

the Lebanon Outlet Mall project at 1 Outlet Village

Boulevard (Tax Map 81 Parcel 95) from AS-IC to

WU-TCMx/TCR in Ward 3. The public hearing for the

proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to

the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and

the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed

amendment are available for inspection at the

following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,

Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North

Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to

Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome

to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation

in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are

invited to make their needs and preferences known to

the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6402, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City

of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at

5:55 PM on April 5, 2022, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning

approval for about 40.6 acres of the Lebanon Outlet

Mall project at 1 Outlet Village Boulevard (Tax Map 81

Parcel 95) in the South Hartmann Overlay from CG

to CN in Ward 3. The public hearing for the proposed

amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of

the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment

are available for inspection at the following

locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering

Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights

Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at

444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation

in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are

invited to make their needs and preferences known to

the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6403, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City

of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at

5:55 PM on April 5, 2022, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning

approval for about 28.8 acres at 76 properties of the

Bluebird Urban Renewal Subdivision, Bluebird Urban

Renewal 2 Subdivision, and Your Subdivision from R2

to RS9 in Ward 2. The public hearing for the proposed

amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of

the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment

are available for inspection at the following

locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering

Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights

Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at

444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation

in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are

invited to make their needs and preferences known to

the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6404, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City

of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at

5:55 PM on April 5, 2022, in the Council Chambers

or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning

approval for about 12.2 acres of the S. Hartmann Property

project at an unaddressed property on Leeville

Pike (Tax Map 69 Parcel 42) in the South Hartmann

Overlay from RR to CN in Ward 4. The public hearing

for the proposed amendment is being conducted

pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code

Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.

Copies of the proposed amendment are available for

inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon

Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office

at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can

be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The

public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation

in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are

invited to make their needs and preferences known to

the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

OF CONSTRUCTION BIDS

BIDS TO BE RECEIVED Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lebanon at their offices in 200 North Castle

Heights, Lebanon, TN, until 2:00 PM CST, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 and opened publicly

at 200 North Castle Heights, Main Council Chambers at that hour. The reading of the

bids will begin at 2:01 PM CST. City No. CL 19016

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

This project involves the grading, drainage, paving of a section of Carver Lane and signal

installation of the intersection at Carver Lane and W. Main Street.

PROPOSAL CONTRACTS WILL BE ISSUED UNTIL THE TIME SET FOR OPENING

BIDS

A Prime Contractor must prequalify with the Department of Transportation in accordance

with Section 54-5-117 of the “Tennessee Code Annotated” and Tennessee Department of

Transportation Rule 1680-5-3 prequalification of contractors before biddable proposals will

be furnished.

The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that a 0% Disadvantaged Business Enterprise

(DBE) goal has been set for this project and must be met or exceeded.

The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises

will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not

be discriminated against on the grounds of age, race, color, religion, national origin, sex or

disability in consideration for an award. No Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal

has been set on this contract. However, the use of DBE or minority/women owned firms

are encouraged.

The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drug-free with

policies of non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color, national or ethnic

origin, age, disability or military service. The City of Lebanon’s telephone number is

615.444-3647.

THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS IS RESERVED

Bidding documents and information, and plans, may be obtained at the office of Engineering,

200 North Castle Heights Suite 300; 615.444.3647 after 11:00 AM CST on Wednesday,

March 02, 2022 for a non-refundable fee of $50.00.

