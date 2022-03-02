NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELESE S. MATHIS
CASE NO. 2022PR57
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elese S. Mathis, deceased, who died on December 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 28, 2022
DANNY ADAMSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELESE S. MATHIS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE R. VANCE
Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/23/22 and 3/2/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ANNIE E. KRICK
CASE NO. 2022PR12
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Annie E. Krick, deceased, who died on May 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 28, 2022
EFFIE JEANETTE CONNELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ANNIE E. KRICK,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JOHN G. FAHNER
Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/23/22 and 3/2/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF VIRGINIA MCDONALD
CASE NO. 2022PR64
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Virginia McDonald, deceased, who died on January 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 28, 2022
RICHARD DAVID MCDONALD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF VIRGINIA MCDONALD,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROLAND M. LOWELL, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/23/22 and 3/2/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARTHA L. BREWINGTON
CASE NO. 2022PR66
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Martha L. Brewington, deceased, who died on January 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 28, 2022
PATSY JEAN NEWMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARTHA L. BREWINGTON,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT E. LEE, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 2/23/22 and 3/2/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MELONY DAWN SLOAN
CASE NO. 2022PR56
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Melony Dawn Sloan, deceased, who died on January 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 28, 2022
SUSAN WEILAND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MELONY DAWN SLOAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
LYELL SLOAN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2-23-22 & 3-2-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: SHIRLEY JO WATERS BECKHAM
CASE NO. #2022PR75
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of SHIRLEY JO WATERS BECKHAM, deceased, who died December 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of February, 2022.
CINDY B. DEVAULT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHIRLEY JO WATERS BECKHAM
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
AMY CROSS NANCE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/23/2 3/2/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARGARET ELLEN WANAT
CASE NO. #2022PR63
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARGARET ELLEN WANAT, deceased, who died January 23, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of February, 2022.
MICHAEL PETER WANAT AND
DENISE MICHELLE WANAT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARGARET ELLEN WANAT
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 2/23/22 3/2/22
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, MARCH 8, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE, AND TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, March 10, 2022, AT 2:00 PM. IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GEORGE JACKSON SCHUTT
CASE NO. #2022PR55
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GEORGE JACKSON SCHUTT, deceased, who died December 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of February, 2022.
GEORGE KEVIN SCHUTT
CHRISTOPHER D. SCHUTT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF GEORGE JACKSON SCHUTT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run March 2, 2022 March 9, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Darren Parker Dryer (Halstead)
CASE NO. #2021PR434
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration C.T.A. in respect to the estate of Darren Parker Dryer (Halstead), deceased, who died August 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of February, 2022.
DONNAVON VASEK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DARREN PARKER DRYER (HALSTEAD)
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3/2/22 3/9/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES ROGER DORNAN
CASE NO. 2022PR67
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles Roger Dornan, deceased, who died on November 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 28, 2022
MARTHA JEAN DORNAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES ROGER DORNAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TIFFANY D. HAGAR
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-2-22 & 3-9-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY JO STEPHENS
CASE NO. 2022PR65
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Jo Stephens, deceased, who died on January 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 28, 2022
TERRY B. STEPHENS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY JO STEPHENS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-2-22 & 3-9-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MICHAEL RAY BROWN
CASE NO. 2022PR73
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Michael Ray Brown, deceased, who died on December 29, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 28, 2022
DAVID WAYNE BROWN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MICHAEL RAY BROWN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT E. LEE, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/2/22 and 3/9/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILMA JEAN MONTGOMERY JONES
CASE NO. 2022PR74
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wilma Jean Montgomery Jones, deceased, who died on January 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 28, 2022
LEE ANN JONES HOWARD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILMA JEAN MONTGOMERY JONES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA HORVATH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-2-22 & 3-9-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LEO GEORGE MASULLA
CASE NO. 2022PR90
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Leo George Masulla, deceased, who died on February 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 28, 2022
Taylor Durrett
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LEO GEORGE MASULLA,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/2/22 and 3/9/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CYNTHIA JEAN LASSITER
CASE NO. 2022PR48
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Cynthia Jean Lassiter, deceased, who died on January 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 28, 2022
JOSHUA LASSITER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CYNTHIA JEAN LASSITER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Donnavon Vasek
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-2-22 & 3-9-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: AUGUST CLEVELAND RUFF
CASE NO. #2022PR91
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of AUGUST CLEVELAND RUFF, deceased, who died April 16, 2021 were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of February, 2022.
LYNDA MARIE RUFF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF AUGUST CLEVELAND RUFF
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
RYAN KNIGHT
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3/2/22 3/9/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT T. VANHOOSER, JR.
CASE NO. 2022PR70
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert T. VanHooser, Jr., deceased, who died on November 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 28, 2022
ROBBIN V. WRIGHT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT T. VANHOOSER, JR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
PAUL C. HAYES
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-2-22 & 3-9-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Wanda E. Anderson
CASE NO. #2022PR29
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WANDA E. ANDERSON, deceased, who died September 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of February, 2022.
Jesse F. Anderson
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Wanda E. Anderson
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
THOMAS RYAN RUMFELT
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run March 2, 2022 March 9, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARGARET D. THOMPSON
CASE NO. #2022PR96
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARGARET D. THOMPSON, deceased, who died January 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of February, 2022.
GARY THOMPSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARGARET D. THOMPSON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA HORVATH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3/2/22 3/9/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES OWENS
CASE NO. 2022PR62
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of James Owens, deceased, who died on January 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 28, 2022
Mitchell James Owens
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES OWENS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. HORVATH,
Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/2/22 and 3/9/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TYLER JAMES DANALDS
CASE NO. 2022PR69
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Tyler James Danalds, deceased, who died on December 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: February 28, 2022
ELLEN CATHERINE COWENS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TYLER JAMES DANALDS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ADAM BARBER
Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/2/22 and 3/9/22
INVITATION TO BID
FOR CONSTRUCTION OF
CITY OF LEBANON PARKS DEPARTMENT
BAIRD PARK FIELD 9 CLUBHOUSE
PROJECT NO. CL-22-001
Separate sealed proposals for the construction of City of Lebanon Parks Department Baird
Park Field 9 Clubhouse, Project No. CL22-001 are invited and will be received at the office of
the Lebanon City Engineer, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue, Councill Meeting Room, Lebanon,
Tennessee 37087, on or before, but no later than 10:00 a.m. (local time), Wednesday
March 23, 2022, and immediately thereafter all bids will be publicly opened and the bids read
aloud.
The above designated work shall include the following described construction:
Renovation of approximately 400 s.f. of existing 2-story building area, including all building
elements including structural, mechanical, plumbing and electrical.
Copies of the Contract Documents for review and bidding purposes may be obtained from
the office of the Studio Oakley Architects, 233 Legends Drive, Suite 102, Lebanon, TN 37087,
phone (615) 466-8240, which will include one (1) copy of the Bid Package containing Documents
and Specifications. Copies of Bidding Documents may be obtained after 10:00 AM local
time on March 4, 2022. No partial sets will be issued to any Bidders.
Bidding Documents may be examined at the following locations:
1. City of Lebanon, Engineering Department, 3rd. Floor, North 200 Castle Heights Ave
North, Lebanon, TN 37087, phone (615) 444-3647.
2. Studio Oakley Architects, LLC, 233 Legends Drive, Suite 102, Lebanon, TN 37087,
phone (615) 466-8240.
Each Bid must be accompanied by a certified check or Bidder’s Bond executed by the Bidder
and a Surety Company licensed to do business in the State of Tennessee, in the sum of 5% of
the amount of the Bid. No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent
to the opening of Bids without the consent of the Owner. A Performance and Payment Bond,
each in the amount of one hundred (100%) of the contract amount will be required for the
successful Bidder.
There will not be a Pre-Bid Meeting.
Subject to the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated, the
Contractor’s attention is directed to the Tennessee Codes Annotated Section 62-620, set forth
below, which states that it will be necessary for each bidder to show evidence of a license
before his bid will be considered and that the license number, expiration date, and that part
of the classification applying to the bid, appear on the envelope containing the bid, otherwise
the bid shall not be opened.
“62-620. Notice of the requirements given in the Invitation to Bidders”
Penalty - All architects and engineers preparing plans and specifications for work in the
state, shall include in their invitation to bidders, and in the specifications, a copy of the
chapter, or such portions thereof, as are deemed necessary to convey to the invited bidders
whether he is a resident of the state or not, and whether the license has been
issued to him or not, the information that it will be necessary for him to show evidence
of a license before his bid is considered. The architect or engineer shall direct that the
license number, expiration date, and that part of classification applying to bid, appear
on the envelope containing the bid, otherwise the bid shall not be opened. Architects,
engineers, and awarding authorities, public and private, failing to observe the section of
the chapter shall be penalized in the same manner as any person under Section 62-620
who accepts a bid from a person who is not licensed in accordance with the provision of
this chapter. (Acts 1976 [Adj. S.], Ch. 822, S 20.)”
The City of Lebanon reserves the right to reject any proposal for failure to comply with all
requirements of the notice or of any of the Contract Documents; however, it may waive any
minor defects or informalities at its discretion. The City of Lebanon further reserves the right
to reject all proposals.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
It is the policy of the City of Lebanon to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act
of 1964; 49 CFR, Part 21; related statues and regulations to that end that no person shall be
excluded from participation in or denied benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under
any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance or any other funding source on
the grounds of age, race, ,color, sex, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability. By virtue
of submitting a response to this solicitation, bidders agree to comply with the same non-discrimination
policy.
Dated at Lebanon, Tennessee, this 24th day of February 2022.
CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
REGINA SANTANA, ENGINEERING SERVICES DIRECTOR
BEER BOARD NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene
on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 4 P.M. in the Town
Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration
Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue to review the following business for failure
to pay the 2022 Beer Privilege Tax on time: Pizza Hut
#4380 located at 817 South Cumberland Street Lebanon,
Tennessee 37087. Individuals needing auxiliary aid
for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodations in programs and services of The City of
Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences
known to the ADA compliance Coordinator by calling
(615) 444-2809.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6398, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on April 5, 2022, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed future
land use plan amendment for about 34.85 acres of the
Future Land Use Amendment for Proposed Rezoning
on Sparta Pike project at 1317 & 1331 Sparta Pike and
85 Eastover Road (Tax Map 82 Parcels 81, 81.01 & 84)
from CI to IL in Ward 2. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6399, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on April 5, 2022, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
approval for about 34.85 acres of the Future Land Use
Amendment for Proposed Rezoning on Sparta Pike
project at 1317 & 1331 Sparta Pike and 85 Eastover
Road (Tax Map 82 Parcels 81, 81.01 & 84) from CG &
CS to IP in Ward 2. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the
laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6400, notice is
hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the
City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing
at 5:55 PM on April 5, 2022, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and
hearing comments from the citizens on the proposed
future land use plan amendment for about 40.6 acres
of the Lebanon Outlet Mall project at 1 Outlet Village
Boulevard (Tax Map 81 Parcel 95) in the South Hartmann
Overlay from CI to CXU in Ward 3. The public
hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can
be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The
public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6401, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on April 5, 2022, in the Council Chambers for the
purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed amendment of the South
Hartmann Gateway Overlay for about 40.6 acres of
the Lebanon Outlet Mall project at 1 Outlet Village
Boulevard (Tax Map 81 Parcel 95) from AS-IC to
WU-TCMx/TCR in Ward 3. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6402, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on April 5, 2022, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
approval for about 40.6 acres of the Lebanon Outlet
Mall project at 1 Outlet Village Boulevard (Tax Map 81
Parcel 95) in the South Hartmann Overlay from CG
to CN in Ward 3. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment
are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6403, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on April 5, 2022, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
approval for about 28.8 acres at 76 properties of the
Bluebird Urban Renewal Subdivision, Bluebird Urban
Renewal 2 Subdivision, and Your Subdivision from R2
to RS9 in Ward 2. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment
are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6404, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on April 5, 2022, in the Council Chambers
or remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
approval for about 12.2 acres of the S. Hartmann Property
project at an unaddressed property on Leeville
Pike (Tax Map 69 Parcel 42) in the South Hartmann
Overlay from RR to CN in Ward 4. The public hearing
for the proposed amendment is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code
Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can
be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The
public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
OF CONSTRUCTION BIDS
BIDS TO BE RECEIVED Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lebanon at their offices in 200 North Castle
Heights, Lebanon, TN, until 2:00 PM CST, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 and opened publicly
at 200 North Castle Heights, Main Council Chambers at that hour. The reading of the
bids will begin at 2:01 PM CST. City No. CL 19016
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
This project involves the grading, drainage, paving of a section of Carver Lane and signal
installation of the intersection at Carver Lane and W. Main Street.
PROPOSAL CONTRACTS WILL BE ISSUED UNTIL THE TIME SET FOR OPENING
BIDS
A Prime Contractor must prequalify with the Department of Transportation in accordance
with Section 54-5-117 of the “Tennessee Code Annotated” and Tennessee Department of
Transportation Rule 1680-5-3 prequalification of contractors before biddable proposals will
be furnished.
The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that a 0% Disadvantaged Business Enterprise
(DBE) goal has been set for this project and must be met or exceeded.
The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises
will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not
be discriminated against on the grounds of age, race, color, religion, national origin, sex or
disability in consideration for an award. No Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal
has been set on this contract. However, the use of DBE or minority/women owned firms
are encouraged.
The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drug-free with
policies of non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color, national or ethnic
origin, age, disability or military service. The City of Lebanon’s telephone number is
615.444-3647.
THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS IS RESERVED
Bidding documents and information, and plans, may be obtained at the office of Engineering,
200 North Castle Heights Suite 300; 615.444.3647 after 11:00 AM CST on Wednesday,
March 02, 2022 for a non-refundable fee of $50.00.
|