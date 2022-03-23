PUBLICATION NOTICE

Robert Francis Porcella

Plaintiff,

v.

Karen Lynn Cea Porcella,

Defendant.

Case No.  2021 CV 297

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Absolute Divorce and Motion, that the Defendant, Karen Lynn Cea Porcella, whose whereabouts is unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant, Karen Lynn Cea Porcella, to serve upon:  Brian O. Bowhan, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 1132 Blue Willow Court, Antioch, TN  37013, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before May 2, 2022, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law.  If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on May 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This the 1st day of March, 2022.

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

BRIAN O. BOWHAN

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

PUBLICATION DATES:

March 9, 2022

March 16, 2022

March 23, 2022

March 30, 2022

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: Sara Dolores Heady

CASE NO. #2022CV55

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of SARA DOLORES HEADY, deceased, who died January 27, 2022 were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8th day of March, 2022.

Angel Suzanne Logsdon and

Misty Waynette Smith

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Sara Dolores Heady

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK/CLERK AND MASTER

Debbie Holliman

attorney

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 3/16/22    3/23/22

|

IN THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE

CIRCUIT COURT OF BLEDSOE COUNTY

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF

SARA TURNER,

a minor child born 05/09/2018,

JAMES DOYLE THURMAN and

wife, NANCY ELIZABETH THURMAN,

Petitioners

vs

LINDA GAIL TURNER and the UNKNOWN NATURAL AND BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF SARA TURNER,

a minor child born May 9, 2018,

Respondent

No. 5904

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

Upon motion of the Petitioners, James Doyle Thurman and wife, Nancy Elizabeth Thurman, and it appearing to the Court that the residency, address and whereabouts of Linda Gail Turner are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the Petitioners after due and diligent investigation and inquiry; it is

ORDERED that notice of these adoption proceedings and the filing of the Petition for Adoption and Petition to Terminate Parental rights of Father by the Petitioners, James Doyle Thurman and wife, Nancy Elizabeth Thurman, be given to and service of process of this action be obtained upon the Respondent, Linda Gail Turner, by publication for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Bledsonian Banner, a newspaper of general circulation published in Bledsoe County, Tennessee, and The Wilson Post, a newspaper of general circulation published in Wilson County, requiring Linda Gail Turner to appear and answer hereto or otherwise defend against the Petition through the filing of an answer with the Circuit Court Clerk of Bledsoe County, Tennessee and the Petitioners' counsel Howard L. Upchurch, whose address is P.O. Box 381 Pikeville, TN 37367, within thirty (30) days from and after the last date of publication of this notice: otherwise, a default judgement may be entered against the Respondent for the relief demanded in the Petition for Adoption and Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of the Father.

Entered this 4th day of March, 2022

Michael Walker, Circuit Court Clerk

Law Office of Howard L. Upchurch

Attorney for James Doyle Thurman, et ux

P.O. Box 381 Pikeville, Tennessee 37367

(423)447-2903

Wilson Post

03/16/2022, 03/23/2022

03/30/2022, 04/06/2022

|

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 26, 2019, executed by  JOSEPH A. HUSS, KRISTIN M. HUSS, conveying certain real property therein described to EDWARD KERSHNER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded August 12, 2019, in Deed Book 1898, Page 1045 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to SWBC Mortgage Corporation  who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. 

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:

PROPERTY KNOWN AS 526 STABLE ST. MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122, COUNTY OF WILSON TO-WIT: LAND IN WILSON COUNTY TENNESSEE, BEING LOT 387 ON THE PLAN OF JACKSON HILLS, PHASE 2, SECTION 2C (FORMERLY STONE FARM) OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK P29, PAGE 326, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.

Parcel ID: 072C-F-022.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 526 STABLE STREET, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. 

CURRENT OWNER(S): JOSEPH A. HUSS, KRISTIN M. HUSS

OTHER  INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

|

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 19, 2022 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LEROY G CANFIELD AND JANIE L. CANFIELD, to FNC Title Services, LLC, Trustee, on December 22, 2017, at Record Book 1801, Page 2314-2328 as Instrument No. 18631731 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC

The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

All that certain tract or parcel of land in Wilson County, State of Tennessee, described as follows to-wit:

Land in the 16th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, being tract No. 2 on the plan of Subdivision of Dayton Thorne Estates of record in Plat Book 16 Page 175, Register`s office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said tract.

Being the same property conveyed to Leroy G. Canfield and wife, Janie L. Canfield, by warranty deed August 28, 1986 and recorded Book 400, Page 453 in the Register`s Office of Wilson County.

Tax ID:  127 127 039.04 000

Current Owner(s) of Property:  LEROY G CANFIELD AND JANIE L. CANFIELD

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7267 Sparta Pike, Watertown, TN 37184, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CANFIELD, JANIE L AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CANFIELD, LEROY G AND AQUA FINANCE, INC.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  22-000151-210-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LUIS JAVIER HERNANDEZ

CASE NO. 2022PR108

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Luis Javier Hernandez, deceased, who died on January 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 21, 2022

GABRIELA HERNANDEZ

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LUIS JAVIER HERNANDEZ,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ADAM BARBER, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JANE SULLINS CLEMONS

CASE NO. 2022PR119

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jane Sullins Clemons, deceased, who died on February 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 21, 2022

LINDA POSTON BETTES VANTREASE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JANE SULLINS CLEMONS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHARLENE R. VANCE 

Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RUBY MCCRARY

CASE NO. 2022PR132

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ruby McCrary, deceased, who died on December 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 21, 2022

CHELSEA JEAN SANDERS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RUBY MCCRARY,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA M. HORVATH, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22              

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CYNTHIA HEASLEY

CASE NO. #2022PR113

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CYNTHIA HEASLEY, deceased, who died February 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 15TH day of March, 2022.

CHAD HEASLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CYNTHIA HEASLEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA M. HORVATH,

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run : 3/23/22 and 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROSE BRUMMITT

CASE NO. 2022PR128

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rose Brummitt, deceased, who died on October 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 21, 2022

KATHERIN “RYAN” GRAY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROSE BRUMMITT,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: RICHARD H. MEALHOW

CASE NO. #2022PR83

 Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of  March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of RICHARD H. MEALHOW, deceased, who died October 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th day of March, 2022.

JULIE ANN FISH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RICHARD H. MEALHOW

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  3/23/22 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RICHARD A. LAUCHNOR

CASE NO. 2022PR76

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Richard A. Lauchnor, deceased, who died on January 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 21, 2022

John Lauchnor

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RICHARD A. LAUCHNOR,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ADAM BARBER, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22

|

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: RAYMOND DOUGLAS DEDMAN

CASE NO. #2022PR117

 Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of RAYMOND DOUGLAS DEDMAN, deceased, who died September 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 15th day of March, 2022.

BRADFORD SELDON DEDMAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RAYMOND DOUGLAS DEDMAN

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA HORVATH

attorney

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  3/23/22 3/30/22

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON MONDAY, MARCH 28, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A WORK SESSION ON TUESDAY, MARCH 29, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KAREN FIELDS WHITE

CASE NO. #2022PR142

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of KAREN FIELDS WHITE, deceased, who died January 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 18th  day of March, 2022.

JARROD DOUGLAS WHITE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KAREN FIELDS WHITE

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  March 23, 2022     March 30, 2022

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EVA RUTH SHERRILL 

CASE NO. 2022PR141

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Eva Ruth Sherrill, deceased, who died on November 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 21, 2022

LAWRENCE PATRICK WOOD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF EVA RUTH SHERRILL,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHARLENE R. VANCE, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JIMMIE DEAN SHERRILL

CASE NO. 2022PR137

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jimmie Dean Sherrill, deceased, who died on February 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 21, 2022

LAWRENCE PATRICK WOOD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JIMMIE DEAN SHERRILL,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHARLENE R. VANCE, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM WAKEFIELD             

CASE NO. #2022PR131

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of WILLIAM WAKEFIELD, deceased, who died December 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 18th day of March, 2022.

MATTHEW WAKEFIELD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM WAKEFIELD

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TIMOTHY A. DAVIS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  3/23/223/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MABEL YARBER

CASE NO. #2022PR89

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MABEL YARBER, deceased, who died February 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 18th day of February, 2022.

LARHONDA CHANEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MABEL YARBER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DONNAVON VASEK

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  March 23, 2022     March 30, 2022

|

LIEN SALE

03/25/2022 @ 7:00 AM

S & S Towing &

Wrecker Services LLC

210 E. Maple Dr.

Lebanon, TN 37087

2007 Toyota 4Runner

JTEZU14R378074871

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

Preston Thompson your

personal items need to be

removed from my garage

4/20/2022 or they will be

disposed of after that date.

Brenda

|

AUCTION NOTICE: THE

VEHICLES BELOW WILL

BE AUCTIONED OFF AT

GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST

HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN

37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.

March 26, 2022 AT 5:00 P.M.

1997 GMC Sierra

VIN # 1GTFC24R5VZ507923

Charlie Silcox Jr

2004 Nissan Sentra

VIN # 3N1CB51D44L463583

Josh Watson

Titlemax of Tennessee Inc.

2003 Lexus GS 300

VVIN # JT8S69S930183311

Erin Demarco

2019 Ford Escape

VIN # 1FMCU0G93KUB33946

Princess Raine

2007 Ford F-150

VIN # 1FTRF12297NA23218

John Fisher

TMX Finance of Tennessee

DBA TitleMax

1999 Sabb 93

VIN # YS3DF78N6X7058083

Ian Baker

2005 Hyundai Tuscon

VIN # KM8JM12B25U099574

Rachel Leane Duncan

2005 Infiniti G-35

VIN # JNKCV51E45M200917

Lyric T Crudup

Motorcars of Nashville Inc.

2010 Chevrolet Impala

VIN # 2G1WB5EK1A1130878

Sonya Pearson

Curtis Hester Motor Sales

|

BLUEBIRD STORAGE

-WATERTOWN UNITS

AUCTION:

Notice is hereby given in

order to satisfy the Owner’s

lien, the contents of the

following storage units will be

sold at the address listed in

Watertown, TN on Saturday,

April 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm.

Thorne Creek, 908 West

Main Street

TC45 Jessica Lynn Hight

Watertown I, 9465 Sparta Pike

WC48 Dereka Smith

Watertown II, 9998 Sparta Pike

WE242 Evelyn Christine Arnold

WE243 Amy Hicks Copeland

For Information call: Nancy

Harvey, 615-727-2505.

Some units might not be

available at Auction.

|

AUCTION

ED’S

707 BRISKIN LANE

AUCTION: 03/26/22 AT

10:00 A.M.

04 CHEVY

VIN: 1GNDT13S742358922

11 CHEVY

VIN: 2G1WG5EK5B1304454

06 CHEVY

VIN: 1G1ZT51856F163192

05 CHRYSLER

VIN: 2C4GP54LX5R602378

02 LEXUS

VIN: JTJGF10U120124929

20 HONDA

VIN: 1HGCV2F32LA009620

07 CHEVY

VIN: 2GCEK13C371721858

99 FORD

VIN: 1FTRF17W2XNC00249

|

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed RFPs from qualified

vendors for:

RFP – 2022-13 – OUTSOURCED CUSTODIAL SERVICES

LOCATIONS ARE COUNTY-WIDE

MANDATORY PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING: FRIDAY, APRIL1, 2022 AT

9 A.M., CST. AT THE WILSON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION – 415

HARDING DR., LEBANON, TN 37087.

DEADLINE FOR SEALED RFPS: THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022 @ 10 A.M.,

CST. All sealed RFPs will be opened and read aloud before interested parties

on the date and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the Wilson

County Board of Education, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective

vendors may receive a RFP packet by calling the Wilson County Board

of Education at 615-444-3282, during regular business hours, or online at

www.wcschools.com > Finance Department > Bid/RFP Information > Current

Bid Solicitations. Wilson County Board of Education reserves the right to reject

any or all RFPs, to accept any portion of any RFP, or to accept any RFP other

than the RFP with the lowest cost meeting specifications.

Michael Smith, CPA

Deputy Director of Finance & Business Operations

Wilson County Board of Education

|

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed RFPs from qualified

vendors for:

RFP – 2022-14 – EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

Fully Insured Group Term Life and AD&D with EAP,

Voluntary Life and AD&D, and Vision

DEADLINE FOR SEALED RFPS: MONDAY, APRIL 11, 2022 @ 10 A.M.,

CST. All sealed RFPs will be opened and read aloud before interested parties

on the date and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the

Wilson County Board of Education, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087.

Prospective vendors may receive a RFP packet by calling the Wilson County

Board of Education at 615-444-3282, during regular business hours, or online

at www.wcschools.com > Finance Department > Bid/RFP Information > Current

Bid Solicitations. Wilson County Board of Education reserves the right to

reject any or all RFPs, to accept any portion of any RFP, or to accept any RFP

other than the RFP with the lowest cost meeting specifications.

Michael Smith, CPA

Deputy Director of Finance & Business Operations

Wilson County Board of Education

|

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for

the purchase or a hydraulic pump for the Lebanon

Water Plant.

Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from

the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N Castle

Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at

www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must

be returned no later than March 31, 2022. Bids will be

opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in the same

office.

For clarification or additional information, contact the

Purchasing Department (615) 443-2802 or J.C. York,

Plant Manager (615) 444-0485.

Lisa Lane

Purchasing Agent

City of Lebanon

|

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for

the replacement of the East and West Wing Roof for

the City of Lebanon City Hall Administration Building.

Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from

the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle

Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at

www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must

be returned no later than Friday, March 25, 2022, by

10:00 a.m. Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly

thereafter in the same office.

An on-site visit is required by vendors to be able to bid.

If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing Department

(615) 443-2802.

Lisa Lane

Purchasing Agent

City of Lebanon

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Subdivision Regulation Amendment No. 22-07, notice is hereby

given that the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a

public hearing at 5:00 PM on April 26, 2022, for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Subdivision Regulations

to amend the sanitary sewers subsection in Article IV: Section A. Required

Improvements. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted

pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-4-303c) and the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee. Copies of the amendment are available for inspection at the following

locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office

at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at

444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by

calling 443-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Subdivision Regulation Amendment No. 22-06, notice is hereby

given that the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a

public hearing at 5:00 PM on April 26, 2022, for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Subdivision Regulations

to amend the final plat recording requirements in Article II: Section C. Final Plat.

The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the

laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-4-303c) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.

Copies of the amendment are available for inspection at the following locations: City

of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle

Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The

public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable

accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited

to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by

calling 443-2809.

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS

WILSON COUNTY TENNESSEE LAND USE PLAN UPDATE

The Wilson County Planning Development Service Office/Planning Division is currently

updating the Wilson County Land Use Plan, the primary focus of the presentation will

be public engagement for initial input regarding the Land Use Plan Update. The Planning

Staff in partnership with the Greater Nashville Regional Council will provide a short Power

Point presentation outlining the land use plan, purpose, process and outcomes, current

conditions and trends, population, housing, transportation, economy and land use. The

public input meetings are scheduled for:

March 22, 2022, 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Gladeville Middle School Auditorium, 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122,

March 29, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Watertown Elementary School (Big Gym), 751 W Main St, Watertown, TN 37184

April 05, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

West Elementary School Cafeteria, 9315 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

April 12, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Carroll-Oakland Elementary Gymnasium, 4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087

For further or more complete information you may contact the Wilson County Planning

Office at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or by calling the office at 615.449.2836.

|

This is official notification of

intent to apply for a title to

a vehicle in my possession.

The said vehicle is a

1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Vin # JM1NB3535X0130922

Any and all parties holding an

interest in this vehicle should

contact:

Jordan Nichols

2874 Meadow Pt

Mt. Juliet , TN 37122

within 10 days certified mail,

return receipt requested.

|

