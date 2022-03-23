PUBLICATION NOTICE
Robert Francis Porcella
Plaintiff,
v.
Karen Lynn Cea Porcella,
Defendant.
Case No. 2021 CV 297
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Absolute Divorce and Motion, that the Defendant, Karen Lynn Cea Porcella, whose whereabouts is unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant, Karen Lynn Cea Porcella, to serve upon: Brian O. Bowhan, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 1132 Blue Willow Court, Antioch, TN 37013, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before May 2, 2022, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on May 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 1st day of March, 2022.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
BRIAN O. BOWHAN
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
PUBLICATION DATES:
March 9, 2022
March 16, 2022
March 23, 2022
March 30, 2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Sara Dolores Heady
CASE NO. #2022CV55
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of SARA DOLORES HEADY, deceased, who died January 27, 2022 were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 8th day of March, 2022.
Angel Suzanne Logsdon and
Misty Waynette Smith
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Sara Dolores Heady
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK/CLERK AND MASTER
Debbie Holliman
attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3/16/22 3/23/22
|
IN THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE
CIRCUIT COURT OF BLEDSOE COUNTY
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF
SARA TURNER,
a minor child born 05/09/2018,
JAMES DOYLE THURMAN and
wife, NANCY ELIZABETH THURMAN,
Petitioners
vs
LINDA GAIL TURNER and the UNKNOWN NATURAL AND BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF SARA TURNER,
a minor child born May 9, 2018,
Respondent
No. 5904
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
Upon motion of the Petitioners, James Doyle Thurman and wife, Nancy Elizabeth Thurman, and it appearing to the Court that the residency, address and whereabouts of Linda Gail Turner are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the Petitioners after due and diligent investigation and inquiry; it is
ORDERED that notice of these adoption proceedings and the filing of the Petition for Adoption and Petition to Terminate Parental rights of Father by the Petitioners, James Doyle Thurman and wife, Nancy Elizabeth Thurman, be given to and service of process of this action be obtained upon the Respondent, Linda Gail Turner, by publication for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Bledsonian Banner, a newspaper of general circulation published in Bledsoe County, Tennessee, and The Wilson Post, a newspaper of general circulation published in Wilson County, requiring Linda Gail Turner to appear and answer hereto or otherwise defend against the Petition through the filing of an answer with the Circuit Court Clerk of Bledsoe County, Tennessee and the Petitioners' counsel Howard L. Upchurch, whose address is P.O. Box 381 Pikeville, TN 37367, within thirty (30) days from and after the last date of publication of this notice: otherwise, a default judgement may be entered against the Respondent for the relief demanded in the Petition for Adoption and Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of the Father.
Entered this 4th day of March, 2022
Michael Walker, Circuit Court Clerk
Law Office of Howard L. Upchurch
Attorney for James Doyle Thurman, et ux
P.O. Box 381 Pikeville, Tennessee 37367
(423)447-2903
Wilson Post
03/16/2022, 03/23/2022
03/30/2022, 04/06/2022
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 26, 2019, executed by JOSEPH A. HUSS, KRISTIN M. HUSS, conveying certain real property therein described to EDWARD KERSHNER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded August 12, 2019, in Deed Book 1898, Page 1045 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to SWBC Mortgage Corporation who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
PROPERTY KNOWN AS 526 STABLE ST. MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122, COUNTY OF WILSON TO-WIT: LAND IN WILSON COUNTY TENNESSEE, BEING LOT 387 ON THE PLAN OF JACKSON HILLS, PHASE 2, SECTION 2C (FORMERLY STONE FARM) OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK P29, PAGE 326, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.
Parcel ID: 072C-F-022.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 526 STABLE STREET, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JOSEPH A. HUSS, KRISTIN M. HUSS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on May 19, 2022 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LEROY G CANFIELD AND JANIE L. CANFIELD, to FNC Title Services, LLC, Trustee, on December 22, 2017, at Record Book 1801, Page 2314-2328 as Instrument No. 18631731 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
All that certain tract or parcel of land in Wilson County, State of Tennessee, described as follows to-wit:
Land in the 16th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, being tract No. 2 on the plan of Subdivision of Dayton Thorne Estates of record in Plat Book 16 Page 175, Register`s office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said tract.
Being the same property conveyed to Leroy G. Canfield and wife, Janie L. Canfield, by warranty deed August 28, 1986 and recorded Book 400, Page 453 in the Register`s Office of Wilson County.
Tax ID: 127 127 039.04 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: LEROY G CANFIELD AND JANIE L. CANFIELD
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7267 Sparta Pike, Watertown, TN 37184, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CANFIELD, JANIE L AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CANFIELD, LEROY G AND AQUA FINANCE, INC.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000151-210-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LUIS JAVIER HERNANDEZ
CASE NO. 2022PR108
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Luis Javier Hernandez, deceased, who died on January 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 21, 2022
GABRIELA HERNANDEZ
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LUIS JAVIER HERNANDEZ,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ADAM BARBER, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JANE SULLINS CLEMONS
CASE NO. 2022PR119
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jane Sullins Clemons, deceased, who died on February 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 21, 2022
LINDA POSTON BETTES VANTREASE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JANE SULLINS CLEMONS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE R. VANCE
Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RUBY MCCRARY
CASE NO. 2022PR132
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ruby McCrary, deceased, who died on December 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 21, 2022
CHELSEA JEAN SANDERS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RUBY MCCRARY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. HORVATH, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CYNTHIA HEASLEY
CASE NO. #2022PR113
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CYNTHIA HEASLEY, deceased, who died February 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15TH day of March, 2022.
CHAD HEASLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CYNTHIA HEASLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. HORVATH,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run : 3/23/22 and 3/30/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROSE BRUMMITT
CASE NO. 2022PR128
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rose Brummitt, deceased, who died on October 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 21, 2022
KATHERIN “RYAN” GRAY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROSE BRUMMITT,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RICHARD H. MEALHOW
CASE NO. #2022PR83
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of RICHARD H. MEALHOW, deceased, who died October 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of March, 2022.
JULIE ANN FISH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RICHARD H. MEALHOW
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 3/30/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RICHARD A. LAUCHNOR
CASE NO. 2022PR76
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Richard A. Lauchnor, deceased, who died on January 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 21, 2022
John Lauchnor
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RICHARD A. LAUCHNOR,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ADAM BARBER, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRED ALVIS DONHAM
CASE NO. 2022PR82
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Fred Alvis Donham, deceased, who died on November 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 21, 2022
FRED AVIS DONHAM, III
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FRED ALVIS DONHAM
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Dan E. Huffstutter
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-23-22 & 3-30-22
|
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RAYMOND DOUGLAS DEDMAN
CASE NO. #2022PR117
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of RAYMOND DOUGLAS DEDMAN, deceased, who died September 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of March, 2022.
BRADFORD SELDON DEDMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RAYMOND DOUGLAS DEDMAN
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA HORVATH
attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 3/30/22
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON MONDAY, MARCH 28, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A WORK SESSION ON TUESDAY, MARCH 29, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KAREN FIELDS WHITE
CASE NO. #2022PR142
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of KAREN FIELDS WHITE, deceased, who died January 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of March, 2022.
JARROD DOUGLAS WHITE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KAREN FIELDS WHITE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run March 23, 2022 March 30, 2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EVA RUTH SHERRILL
CASE NO. 2022PR141
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Eva Ruth Sherrill, deceased, who died on November 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 21, 2022
LAWRENCE PATRICK WOOD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EVA RUTH SHERRILL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE R. VANCE, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JIMMIE DEAN SHERRILL
CASE NO. 2022PR137
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jimmie Dean Sherrill, deceased, who died on February 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 21, 2022
LAWRENCE PATRICK WOOD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JIMMIE DEAN SHERRILL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE R. VANCE, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: WILLIAM WAKEFIELD
CASE NO. #2022PR131
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of WILLIAM WAKEFIELD, deceased, who died December 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of March, 2022.
MATTHEW WAKEFIELD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM WAKEFIELD
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TIMOTHY A. DAVIS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/223/30/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MABEL YARBER
CASE NO. #2022PR89
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MABEL YARBER, deceased, who died February 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of February, 2022.
LARHONDA CHANEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MABEL YARBER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run March 23, 2022 March 30, 2022
|
LIEN SALE
03/25/2022 @ 7:00 AM
S & S Towing &
Wrecker Services LLC
210 E. Maple Dr.
Lebanon, TN 37087
2007 Toyota 4Runner
JTEZU14R378074871
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
Preston Thompson your
personal items need to be
removed from my garage
4/20/2022 or they will be
disposed of after that date.
Brenda
|
AUCTION NOTICE: THE
VEHICLES BELOW WILL
BE AUCTIONED OFF AT
GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST
HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN
37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.
March 26, 2022 AT 5:00 P.M.
1997 GMC Sierra
VIN # 1GTFC24R5VZ507923
Charlie Silcox Jr
2004 Nissan Sentra
VIN # 3N1CB51D44L463583
Josh Watson
Titlemax of Tennessee Inc.
2003 Lexus GS 300
VVIN # JT8S69S930183311
Erin Demarco
2019 Ford Escape
VIN # 1FMCU0G93KUB33946
Princess Raine
2007 Ford F-150
VIN # 1FTRF12297NA23218
John Fisher
TMX Finance of Tennessee
DBA TitleMax
1999 Sabb 93
VIN # YS3DF78N6X7058083
Ian Baker
2005 Hyundai Tuscon
VIN # KM8JM12B25U099574
Rachel Leane Duncan
2005 Infiniti G-35
VIN # JNKCV51E45M200917
Lyric T Crudup
Motorcars of Nashville Inc.
2010 Chevrolet Impala
VIN # 2G1WB5EK1A1130878
Sonya Pearson
Curtis Hester Motor Sales
|
BLUEBIRD STORAGE
-WATERTOWN UNITS
AUCTION:
Notice is hereby given in
order to satisfy the Owner’s
lien, the contents of the
following storage units will be
sold at the address listed in
Watertown, TN on Saturday,
April 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm.
Thorne Creek, 908 West
Main Street
TC45 Jessica Lynn Hight
Watertown I, 9465 Sparta Pike
WC48 Dereka Smith
Watertown II, 9998 Sparta Pike
WE242 Evelyn Christine Arnold
WE243 Amy Hicks Copeland
For Information call: Nancy
Harvey, 615-727-2505.
Some units might not be
available at Auction.
|
AUCTION
ED’S
707 BRISKIN LANE
AUCTION: 03/26/22 AT
10:00 A.M.
04 CHEVY
VIN: 1GNDT13S742358922
11 CHEVY
VIN: 2G1WG5EK5B1304454
06 CHEVY
VIN: 1G1ZT51856F163192
05 CHRYSLER
VIN: 2C4GP54LX5R602378
02 LEXUS
VIN: JTJGF10U120124929
20 HONDA
VIN: 1HGCV2F32LA009620
07 CHEVY
VIN: 2GCEK13C371721858
99 FORD
VIN: 1FTRF17W2XNC00249
|
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed RFPs from qualified
vendors for:
RFP – 2022-13 – OUTSOURCED CUSTODIAL SERVICES
LOCATIONS ARE COUNTY-WIDE
MANDATORY PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING: FRIDAY, APRIL1, 2022 AT
9 A.M., CST. AT THE WILSON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION – 415
HARDING DR., LEBANON, TN 37087.
DEADLINE FOR SEALED RFPS: THURSDAY, APRIL 14, 2022 @ 10 A.M.,
CST. All sealed RFPs will be opened and read aloud before interested parties
on the date and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the Wilson
County Board of Education, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective
vendors may receive a RFP packet by calling the Wilson County Board
of Education at 615-444-3282, during regular business hours, or online at
www.wcschools.com > Finance Department > Bid/RFP Information > Current
Bid Solicitations. Wilson County Board of Education reserves the right to reject
any or all RFPs, to accept any portion of any RFP, or to accept any RFP other
than the RFP with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
Michael Smith, CPA
Deputy Director of Finance & Business Operations
Wilson County Board of Education
|
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed RFPs from qualified
vendors for:
RFP – 2022-14 – EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
Fully Insured Group Term Life and AD&D with EAP,
Voluntary Life and AD&D, and Vision
DEADLINE FOR SEALED RFPS: MONDAY, APRIL 11, 2022 @ 10 A.M.,
CST. All sealed RFPs will be opened and read aloud before interested parties
on the date and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the
Wilson County Board of Education, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087.
Prospective vendors may receive a RFP packet by calling the Wilson County
Board of Education at 615-444-3282, during regular business hours, or online
at www.wcschools.com > Finance Department > Bid/RFP Information > Current
Bid Solicitations. Wilson County Board of Education reserves the right to
reject any or all RFPs, to accept any portion of any RFP, or to accept any RFP
other than the RFP with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
Michael Smith, CPA
Deputy Director of Finance & Business Operations
Wilson County Board of Education
|
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for
the purchase or a hydraulic pump for the Lebanon
Water Plant.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must
be returned no later than March 31, 2022. Bids will be
opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in the same
office.
For clarification or additional information, contact the
Purchasing Department (615) 443-2802 or J.C. York,
Plant Manager (615) 444-0485.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
|
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for
the replacement of the East and West Wing Roof for
the City of Lebanon City Hall Administration Building.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must
be returned no later than Friday, March 25, 2022, by
10:00 a.m. Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly
thereafter in the same office.
An on-site visit is required by vendors to be able to bid.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing Department
(615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Subdivision Regulation Amendment No. 22-07, notice is hereby
given that the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a
public hearing at 5:00 PM on April 26, 2022, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Subdivision Regulations
to amend the sanitary sewers subsection in Article IV: Section A. Required
Improvements. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-4-303c) and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by
calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Subdivision Regulation Amendment No. 22-06, notice is hereby
given that the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a
public hearing at 5:00 PM on April 26, 2022, for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Subdivision Regulations
to amend the final plat recording requirements in Article II: Section C. Final Plat.
The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the
laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-4-303c) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the amendment are available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle
Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The
public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited
to make their needs and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by
calling 443-2809.
|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS
WILSON COUNTY TENNESSEE LAND USE PLAN UPDATE
The Wilson County Planning Development Service Office/Planning Division is currently
updating the Wilson County Land Use Plan, the primary focus of the presentation will
be public engagement for initial input regarding the Land Use Plan Update. The Planning
Staff in partnership with the Greater Nashville Regional Council will provide a short Power
Point presentation outlining the land use plan, purpose, process and outcomes, current
conditions and trends, population, housing, transportation, economy and land use. The
public input meetings are scheduled for:
March 22, 2022, 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Gladeville Middle School Auditorium, 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122,
March 29, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Watertown Elementary School (Big Gym), 751 W Main St, Watertown, TN 37184
April 05, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
West Elementary School Cafeteria, 9315 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
April 12, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Carroll-Oakland Elementary Gymnasium, 4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087
For further or more complete information you may contact the Wilson County Planning
Office at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or by calling the office at 615.449.2836.
|
This is official notification of
intent to apply for a title to
a vehicle in my possession.
The said vehicle is a
1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Vin # JM1NB3535X0130922
Any and all parties holding an
interest in this vehicle should
contact:
Jordan Nichols
2874 Meadow Pt
Mt. Juliet , TN 37122
within 10 days certified mail,
return receipt requested.
|