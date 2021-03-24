SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA IN YUMA COUNTY
Ashley Renee' Jent
Name of Petitioner / Party A
2448 S. Engler Ave
Yuma , AZ 85365
205-650-2724
and
Joshua Kyle Jent
Name of Respondent/ Party B
Case # S1400D02020-1151
SUMMONS
WARNING: This is an official document from the court that affects your rights. Read this carefully. If you do not understand it, contact a lawyer for help.
FROM THE STATE OF ARIZONA TO:
Joshua Kyle Jent
Name of Opposing Party
1. A lawsuit has been filed against you. A copy of the lawsuit and other court papers are served on you with this "Summons".
2. If you do not want a judgement or order taken against you without your input, you must file an "Answer" or a "Response" in writing with the court, and pay the filing fee. If you do not file an "Answer" or "Response" the other party may be given the relief requested in his/her Petition or Complaint. To file your " Answer" or "Response" take or send , the "Answer" or Response to the:
Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court, 250 West 2nd St., Ste. B, Yuma, AZ 85364
Mail a copy of your "Response" or "Answer" to the other party at the address listed at the top of this Summons.
3. If this "Summons" and the other court papers were served on you by a registered process server or the Sheriff, within the State of Arizona, your "Response" or " Answer" must be filed within TWENTY (20) CALENDAR DAYS from the date you were served, not counting the day after you were served. If the "Summons"
and the other papers were served on You by a registered process server or the Sheriff outside the State of Arizona, your Response must be filed within THIRTY (30) CALENDAR DAYS from the date you were served , not counting the day you were served. Service by registered process server or the Sheriff is complete when made. Service by Publication is complete thirty (30) days after the date of the first publication.
4. You can get a copy of the court papers filed in this case from the Petitioner at the address listed a the top of the preceding page, from the Clerk of the Superior Court's Customer Service Center at: 250 West 2nd St. Ste. B, Yuma, AZ 85364
5.If this is an action for dissolution (divorce), legal separation or annulment, either or both spouses may file a Petition for Concillation for the purpose of determining whether there is any mutual interest in preserving the marriage or for Mediation to attempt to settle disputes concerning legal decision-making (custody) and parenting time issues regarding minor children.
6. Requests for reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities must be made to the office of the judge or commissioner assigned to the case, at least ten(10) judicial days before your scheduled court date.
7.Requests for an interpreter for persons with limited English proficiency must be made to office of the judge or commissioner assigned to the case at least ten (10) judicial days in advance of your scheduled court date.
Signed and Sealed this date December 14, 2020
Lynn Fazz, CLERK OF COURT
By Alexandra Sandovol
Deputy Clerk
Wilson Post
3/10/21 3/17/21 3/24/21 3/31/21
|
PUBLICATION NOTICE
TERESIA A. JAMES and husband,
KEITH W. JAMES
Plaintiffs,
Docket No. 2021-CV-44
v.
JAMES M. BARNETT,
BRYAN L. MCGEE and wife,
KENDRA MCGEE;
EWING SEAY,
BOBBY J. ZUMBRO and
LINDA BRAZZELL,
AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST BY OR THROUGH ANY OF THE ABOVE DEFENDANTS IN REAL
PROPERTY IN THE 10th CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, KNOWN BY THE STREET ADDRESS 204 BLUEBIRD ROAD, LEBANON,
TENNESSEE 37087,
Defendants.
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiffs’ Petition, that the Defendants, All Unknown Persons and Entities, If Any, Who May Claim an Interest by or through any of the Named Defendants in Real Property in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, Known by the Street Address 204 Bluebird Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendants, All Unknown Persons and Entities, If Any, Who May Claim an Interest by or through any of the Named Defendants in Real Property in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, Known by the Street Address 204 Bluebird Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, to serve upon: Robert D. MacPherson, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 107 S. Greenwood Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, a copy of answer to the Petition on or before May 10, 2021, also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on May 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Petition.
This the 10th day of March, 2021.
MILLIE SLOAN,
CLERK AND MASTER
ROBERT D. MACPHERSON,
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS
PUBLICATION DATES:
March 17, 2021
March 24, 2021
March 31, 2021
April 7, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Stephen Mark Phillips
CASE NO. #2021PR79
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of March, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of STEPHEN MARK PHILLIPS, deceased, who died January 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 5th day of March, 2021.
Mark King
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Stephen Mark Phillips
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Mark King
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3/17/21 3/24/21
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 10, 2018, executed by ERNEST N. WILLIAMS, JR., PATRICIA L. WILLIAMS, conveying certain real property therein described to MARK ROSSER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded April 18, 2018, in Deed Book 1818, Page 917 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:
BEING LOT NO. 157 ON THE PLAN OF VILLAGES AT CEDAR CREEK, SECTION FOUR, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 421, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 050D-B-001.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1060 CEDAR CREEK VILLAGE ROAD, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): ERNEST N. WILLIAMS, JR., PATRICIA L. WILLIAMS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTIFICATION OF DISPOSITION/CASE PLAN HEARING IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT IN THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA
In the Interest of JAMES and JA'LAYNAH DAVIS:
Children Under Eighteen Years of Age.
TO: ANTJUAN DAVIS, the natural father of said James and Ja’Laynah Davis:
YOU AND EACH OF YOU, will hereby take notice:
That an Amended Petition under the Child Protection Act was filed in the above-entitled matter on the 2nd day of March, 2021.
That a Disposition/Case Plan Hearing on the Petition has been set for 10:30 a.m. on the 3rd day of May, 2021, in the Magistrate Court, Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise, Idaho 83702. Unless you file a responsive pleading within twenty (20) days, a default judgment may be entered against you.
That you have the right to be represented by Counsel of your choosing or upon good cause shown, providing you are financially needy, the Court may appoint Counsel to act in your behalf.
That you are required to register your claim of paternity with the Vital Statistics Unit of the Department of Health and Welfare prior to the date of any termination proceeding, or proceeding wherein the children is placed with an agency licensed to provide adoption services, pursuant to Idaho Code 16-1513(5).
DATED this 10th day of March, 2021.
PHIL MCGRANE
Clerk of the District Court
Ada County, Idaho
BY: L. Thomas, Deputy Clerk
3/17, 3/24/21
CNS-3450513#
THE WILSON POST
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PEGGY JEAN HANKINS
CASE NO. #2021PR117
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2015, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of PEGGY JEAN HANKINS, deceased, who died January 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of March, 2021.
TRACY WAYNE HANKINS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PEGGY JEAN HANKINS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run March 24, 2021 March 31, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF VIRGINIA RHEA HOWARD
CASE NO. #2021PR105
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of VIRGINIA RHEA HOWARD, deceased, who died January 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of January, 2021.
SHERRY BANKS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF VIRGINIA RHEA HOWARD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE JR.
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run March 24, 2021 March 31, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TONY MICHAEL PRYOR
CASE NO. 2021PR123
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Tony Michael Pryor, deceased, who died on March 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 22, 2021
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TONY MICHAEL PRYOR,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/24/21 and 3/31/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RICHARD ALAN HOOD
CASE NO. #2021PR104
Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RICHARD ALAN HOOD, deceased, who died February 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of March, 2021.
ADRIAN HOOD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RICHARD ALAN HOOD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 3/24/21 3/31/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KAREN HONEYCUT DUKE
CASE NO. 2021PR99
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Karen Honeycutt Duke, deceased, who died on February 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 22, 2021
JOANNA WILLETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KAREN HONEYCUTT DUKE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael Ferrell, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/24/21 and 3/31/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GARY DENNIS WILHOIT
CASE NO. 2021PR102
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Gary Dennis Wilhoit, deceased, who died on December 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 22, 2021
ANNA SUE WILHOIT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GARY DENNIS WILHOIT,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID FOUTCH, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/24/21 and 3/31/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JANICE M. LAFEVER CHAFFIN
CASE NO. #2021PR116
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JANICE M. LAFEVER CHAFFIN, deceased, who died February 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of March, 2021.
PATRICK SHAWN CHAFFIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JANICE M. LAFEVER CHAFFIN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Date to run 3/24/21 3/31/21
WILSON POST
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARTHA DICKENS KIDWELL
CASE NO. 2021PR94
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Martha Dickens Kidwell, deceased, who died on January 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 22, 2021
JAMES (JIM) KIDWELL, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARTHA DICKENS KIDWELL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Donnavon Vasek, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/24/21 and 3/31/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EVELYN WATKINS WAUFORD
CASE NO. #2021PR103
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of EVELYN WATKINS WAUFORD, deceased, who died January 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of March, 2021.
RONALD ANDREW JOINES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EVELYN WATKINS WAUFORD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 3/24/21 3/31/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NORMAN R DOBSON
CASE NO. #2021PR101
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of NORMAN R DOBSON, deceased, who died July 31, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 17th day of March, 2021.
WILLIAM V. DOBSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NORMAN R. DOBSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BARBARA BOONE MCGINNIS
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 3/24/21 3/31/21
NOTIFICATION OF DISPOSITION/CASE PLAN HEARING IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT IN THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA
In the Interest of JAMES and JA'LAYNAH DAVIS:
Children Under Eighteen Years of Age.
TO: ANTJUAN DAVIS, the natural father of said James and Ja’Laynah Davis:
YOU AND EACH OF YOU, will hereby take notice:
That an Amended Petition under the Child Protection Act was filed in the above-entitled matter on the 2nd day of March, 2021.
That a Disposition/Case Plan Hearing on the Petition has been set for 10:30 a.m. on the 3rd day of May, 2021, in the Magistrate Court, Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise, Idaho 83702. Unless you file a responsive pleading within twenty (20) days, a default judgment may be entered against you.
That you have the right to be represented by Counsel of your choosing or upon good cause shown, providing you are financially needy, the Court may appoint Counsel to act in your behalf.
That you are required to register your claim of paternity with the Vital Statistics Unit of the Department of Health and Welfare prior to the date of any termination proceeding, or proceeding wherein the children is placed with an agency licensed to provide adoption services, pursuant to Idaho Code 16-1513(5).
DATED this 10th day of March, 2021.
PHIL MCGRANE
Clerk of the District Court
Ada County, Idaho
BY: L. Thomas, Deputy Clerk
3/17, 3/24/21
CNS-3450513#
THE WILSON POST
|
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
JONNAH JOYCE GOODE
BRIAN GARDNER
Petitioners
VS
KAYLA EAKES
DUSTIN EAKES
Respondents
IN RE: KEATON EAKES
BENTLEY EAKES
CASE NO: 2020-AD-269
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this-action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk from the Petitioner's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the DUSTIN EAKES, NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the WILSON POST for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non-resident to serve upon AMANDA RAYE THORNTON, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 300 James Robertson Pkwy., 4th Floor, Nashville, TN 37201 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Nashville, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 12th day of March, 2021.
DEBBIE MOSS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
AMANDA RAYE THORNTON
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
03/24/2021, 03/31/2021
04/07/2021, 04/14/2021
|
LIEN SALE
Auction Thursday
March 25th at 8:00 am
at Rimes Towing
3231 Big Springs Rd.
Lebanon, TN 37090
01 GMC Van
1GTGG29W311198596
|
The following described
vehicles will be sold at public
auction at Hamblens Wrecker
Service, 8594 Central Pike,
Mt Juliet, Tn 37122 at 8 am on
April 12th, 2021
2016 FORD CMAX
VIN#1FADP5AU3GL109126
SEAN F & SHELLEY A
SULLIVAN
2001 MERCURY
GRAND MARQUIS
VIN#2MEFM75WX1X662299
KENYA DUNCAN
2009 CHEVROLET MALIBU
VIN#1G1ZK57B89F157607
WILLIAM CHARTEZ FORD
2011 FORD FLEX
VIN#2FMGK5BC7BBD03383
DUSTIN OLS
2005 CHEVROLET
COLORADO
VIN#1GCCS148858264931
JUAN R FUENTES BONILLA
2004 FORD EXPEDITION
VIN#1FMPU16LX4LB64298
MELISSA K HOLT
2005 FORD FOCUS
VIN#1FAHP34N36W255162
BRITTANY MELSON
2008 HONDA FIT
VIN#JHMGD38658S051912
ROMERO CAMPOS
SALVADORA ELISA
2001 FORD F150
VIN#1FTRX18L31NA01655
MATHEW CLAYTON
1997 GMC YUKON
VIN#1GKEK13R4VJ738051
RICKY T STARKS SR
2006 CHRYSLER 300
VIN#2C3KA53G06H324666
JERICA CASON
2012 TOYOTA CAMRY
VIN#4T1BF1FK9CU582419
DONNIE CASON
2001 VOLKSWAGON JETTA
VIN#3VWSP29M31M032894
JEA YEE HUTT
2012 FORD FUSION
VIN#3FAHP0HAXCR174096
KRISTY MCPEAK
2001 NISSAN SENTRA
VIN#3N1CB51DX1L495871
CHASIDIE HART
1997 FORD EXPEDITION
VIN#1FMEU1764VLA30565
DAVID LOZEN JR
2006 LINCOLN LS
VIN#1LNFM87A86Y628843
STACY HOLMES
2005 NISSAN PATHFINDER
VIN#5N1AR18W75C700091
PENNY NORTHRUP
1991 HONDA ACCORD
VIN#1HGCB7658MA067952
CHRISTOPHER WARD
1990 CHEVROLET 1500
VIN#1GCDC14Z0LZ192138
DOMINIQUE DEUTSCH
|
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT, DIVISION III, FOR WILSON
COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
IN THE MATTER OF:
Ethan Ramiro Aguilar
(D.O.B. 04/01/2010),
A Child Under Eighteen Years of Age.
THANISHA NICOLE BLACK,
Petitioner /Mother
VS Case no. 2021-JV-37
ALFREDO AGUILAR GUTIERREZ,
Respondent/Father,
ORDER TO ALLOW SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
The Court has considered the Petitioner’s Motion to Allow Service by
Publication. The Court has found that the Motion shows a valid reason to serve
the Respondent by publication Pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-204, appearing from
allegations of the Motion in this cause, being duly sworn to or from affidavit
that the Respondent cannot be served with the ordinary process of law for the
following reason: That after diligent inquiry the whereabouts of the Respondent
cannot be ascertained.
It is therefore ORDERED, that Respondent. ALFREDO AGUILAR GUTIERREZ,
shall be served by publication. A copy of this Order is to be published within
twenty (20) days of the date of this Order and be published for four (4)
consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County and
that proof of publication must be filed with the court.
It is further ORDERED that the Respondent enter an appearance 30 days after
the last publication and file an answer to the Petition, or judgment by default
may be taken against you
for the relief demanded in the Petition.
It is further ORDERED that the Respondent enter an appearance 30 days after
the last publication and file an answer to the Petition, or judgement by default
may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
It is SO ORDERED this 3rd day of February, 2021
Judge Ensley Hagan
by: Thomas Ryan Rumfeltm, BPR#035840
Attorney for Thanisha Nicole Black
Thomas Ryan Rumflet, PLLC
P.O. Box 1667
Mount Juliet, TN 37121-1667
Telephone: (615)547-3200
Fax: (615) 861-1706
|
NOTIFICATION OF DISPOSITION/CASE PLAN HEARING IN THE
DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT IN THE
STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA
In the Interest of JAMES and JA’LAYNAH DAVIS:
Children Under Eighteen Years of Age.
TO: ANTJUAN DAVIS, the natural father of said James and Ja’Laynah Davis:
YOU AND EACH OF YOU, will hereby take notice: That an Amended
Petition under the Child Protection Act was filed in the above-entitled matter
on the 2nd day of March, 2021. That a Disposition/Case Plan Hearing on
the Petition has been set for 10:30 a.m. on the 3rd day of May, 2021, in the
Magistrate Court, Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise,
Idaho 83702. Unless you file a responsive pleading within twenty (20)
days, a default judgment may be entered against you. That you have the
right to be represented by Counsel of your choosing or upon good cause
shown, providing you are financially needy, the Court may appoint Counsel
to act in your behalf. That you are required to register your claim of paternity
with the Vital Statistics Unit of the Department of Health and Welfare prior to
the date of any termination proceeding, or proceeding wherein the children
is placed with an agency licensed to provide adoption services, pursuant to
Idaho Code 16-1513(5).
DATED this 10th day of March, 2021.
PHIL MCGRANE
Clerk of the District Court
Ada County, Idaho
BY: L. Thomas, Deputy Clerk
|
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Mt. Juliet Fire Station No. 2 North Greenhill Road
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Project Number 2019234.00
WOLD | HFR DESIGN, Inc.
214 Centerview Drive, Suite 300
P. O. Box 1974
Brentwood, TN 37024-1974
(615) 370-8500
Contact: Ms. Elyse DeRuzzio, ederuzzio@hfrdesign.com
DESCRIPTION OF WORK:
Approximately 9,750 sf; generally consisting of site work, emergency generator,
brick veneer, standing seam metal roofing, concrete masonry partitions, interior
finishes, and associated mechanical and electrical work.
TYPES OF BIDS REQUIRED:
Bids shall be on a lump sum basis; segregated bids will not be accepted.
TIME AND PLACE:
Bids will be received by the Owner until 10:00 A.M., Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Mt.
Juliet City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN. 37122; at which time and
place bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Mail-in Bids should be directed to the attention of Dana Hire at the address above.
EXAMINATION AND PROCUREMENT OF DOCUMENTS:
Bid Documents for a Stipulated Price/Sum contract may be obtained in hard copy or
in electronic format (pdf) from the office of the Architect/Engineer. Hard copies of
Bid Documents may be obtained with a $500.00 bid deposit payable to the Architect/
Engineer. Electronic copies of Bid Document may be obtained for free. Documents
can only be obtained by general contract and mechanical and electrical subcontract
Bidders. Others may view the Bid Documents at the office of the Architect/Engineer,
and the following construction associations:
The FW Dodge Plan
Room in Nashville,
Tennessee FW Dodge
Scan Service
The Nashville Contractors Association; Nashville, Tennessee
Additional sets may be purchased as indicated in Instructions to Bidders by contacting
Ms. Elyse DeRuzzio, WOLD | HFR DESIGN, Inc.
Bidders are invited to attend a Pre-Bid Conference to be held at Mt. Juliet City Hall
at 10:00 A.M., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
BID SECURITY REFERENCES:
Bid security in the amount of five percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid. Follow
the Instructions to Bidders.
OWNER’S RIGHT TO REJECT BIDS:
The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject Bids.
|
Auctions
GET THE WORD OUT about your
next auction! Save Time & $$$. One
Call For All. Your ad can appear
in this newspaper + 101 other TN
newspapers. For more info, contact
this newspaper’s classified dept. or
call 931-624-8916.
Cable / Satellite TV
AT&T TV - The Best of Live & On-
Demand On All Your Favorite Screens.
CHOICE Package, $64.99/mo plus taxes
for 12months. Premium Channels at
No Charge for One Year! Anytime,
anywhere. Some restrictions apply. W/
24-mo. agmt (TV price higher in 2nd
year.) Regional Sports Fee up to $8.49/
mo. is extra & applies. Call IVS 1-844-
794-0819
DISH Network. $59.99 for 190 Channels!
Blazing Fast Internet, $19.99/mo. (where
available.) Switch & Get a FREE $100
Visa Gift Card. FREE Voice Remote.
FREE HD DVR. FREE Streaming on ALL
Devices. Call today! 1-844-274-6074
DIRECTV - Every live football game,
every Sunday - anywhere - on your
favorite device. Restrictions apply. Call
IVS - 1-844-230-4803
Health / Beauty
HEARING AIDS!! Buy one/get one FREE!
Nearly invisible, fully rechargeable
IN-EAR NANO hearing aids priced
thousands less than competitors! 45-
day trial! 888-621-5719
DENTAL INSURANCE from Physicians
Mutual Insurance Company. Coverage
for 350 plus procedures. Real dental
insurance - NOT just a discount plan. Do
not wait! Call now! Get your FREE Dental
Information Kit with all the details!
1-844-278-8285 www.dental50plus.com/
tnpress #6258
Attention Viagra users: Generic 100
mg blue pills or Generic 20 mg yellow
pills. Get 45 plus 5 free $99 + S/H.
Guaranteed, no prescription necessary.
Call Today 1-844-677-8780
Help Wanted
RECRUITING HEADACHES? We Can
Help! Advertise your job opening
in this newspaper +101 newspapers
across the state of Tennessee One Call
/ Email for All! Contact our classified
department or email bmoats@tnpress.
com
Help Wanted - Drivers
NEW STARTING BASE PAY - .50 cpm
w/ option to make .60 cpm for Class A
CDL Flatbed Drivers, Excellent Benefits,
Home Weekends, Call 800-648-9915 or
Home Improvement
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever!
LeafFilter, the most advanced debrisblocking
gutter protection. Schedule a
FREE LeafFilter estimate today. 15% off
Entire Purchase. 10% Senior & Military
Discounts. Call 1-855-389-3904
The Generac PWRcell, a solar plus
battery storage system. SAVE money,
reduce your reliance on the grid,
prepare for power outages and power
your home. Full installation services
available. $0 Down Financing Option.
Request a FREE, no obligation, quote
today. Call 1-877-337-1340
GENERAC Standby Generators. The
weather is increasingly unpredictable.
Be prepared for power outages.
FREE 7-year extended warranty ($695
value!)Schedule your FREE in-home
assessment today. Call 1-888-869-
5542 Special financing for qualified
customers.
Internet
AT&T Internet. Starting at $40/month
w/12-mo agmt. Includes 1 TB of data per
month. Get More For Your High-Speed
Internet Thing. Ask us how to bundle
and SAVE! Geo & svc restrictions apply.
Call us today 1-866-420-5593.
HughesNet Satellite Internet - 25 mbps
starting at $49.99/mo! Get More Data
FREE Off-Peak Data. FAST download
speeds. WiFi built in! FREE Standard
Installation for lease customers! Limited
Time, Call 1-844-233-4950
Earthlink High Speed Internet. As
Low As $49.95/month (for the first 3
months.) Reliable High Speed Fiber
Optic Technology. Stream Videos,
Music and More! Call Earthlink Today
1-888-337-9611
Advertise Throughout Tennessee
YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING
Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will
appear in 102 Tennessee newspapers
for $275/wk or 47 Middle TN newspapers
for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s
classified advertising dept. or go
to www.tnpress.com/Newspapernetworks
STATEWIDE CLASSIFIED ADS Reaching more than 979,000 Readers Every Week! For placement information, contact this newspaper’s classifi ed advertising department.
|
AUCTION NOTICE: THE
VEHICLES BELOW WILL
BE AUCTIONED OFF AT
GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST
HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN
37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.
March 26th, 2021 AT 5:00 P.M.
2012 Hyundai Sonata
VIN# 5NPEB4AC5CH362218
Andrew Chaffee
Credit Acceptance
2016 Kia Forte
VIN# KNAFX4A61G5552438
Jamie Nichols
Capital One Auto Finance
2010 Hyundai Elantra
VIN# KMHDU4AD8AU090793
Brian David Sutton
Chelsey Sutton
Capital One Auto Finance
1998 Nissan Sentra
3N1AB41DXWL056873
Joseph D Harper
2007 Volkswagen Jetta
VIN# 3VWEF71K37M171486
Jagdish Patel
2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer
VIN# 1GNDT13S442423936
Vivian Kirk
|