SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA IN YUMA COUNTY

Ashley Renee' Jent

Name of Petitioner / Party A

2448 S. Engler Ave

Yuma , AZ 85365

205-650-2724

ashley.jent@icloud.com

and

Joshua Kyle Jent

Name of Respondent/ Party B

Case # S1400D02020-1151

SUMMONS

WARNING: This is an official document from the court that affects your rights. Read this carefully. If you do not understand it, contact a lawyer for help.

FROM THE STATE OF ARIZONA TO:

Joshua Kyle Jent

Name of Opposing Party

1. A lawsuit has been filed against you. A copy of the lawsuit and other court papers are served on you with this "Summons".

2. If you do not want a judgement or order taken against you without your input, you must file an "Answer" or a "Response" in writing with the court, and pay the filing fee. If you do not file an "Answer" or "Response" the other party may be given the relief requested in his/her Petition or Complaint. To file your " Answer" or "Response" take or send , the "Answer" or Response to the:

Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court, 250 West 2nd St., Ste. B, Yuma, AZ 85364

Mail a copy of your "Response" or "Answer" to the other party at the address listed at the top of this Summons.

3. If this "Summons" and the other court papers were served on you by a registered process server or the Sheriff, within the State of Arizona, your "Response" or " Answer" must be filed within TWENTY (20) CALENDAR DAYS from the date you were served, not counting the day after you were served. If the "Summons"

and the other papers were served on You by a registered process server or the Sheriff outside the State of Arizona, your Response must be filed within THIRTY (30) CALENDAR DAYS from the date you were served , not counting the day you were served. Service by registered process server or the Sheriff is complete when made. Service by Publication is complete thirty (30) days after the date of the first publication.

4. You can get a copy of the court papers filed in this case from the Petitioner at the address listed a the top of the preceding page, from the Clerk of the Superior Court's Customer Service Center at: 250 West 2nd St. Ste. B, Yuma, AZ 85364

5.If this is an action for dissolution (divorce), legal separation or annulment, either or both spouses may file a Petition for Concillation for the purpose of determining whether there is any mutual interest in preserving the marriage or for Mediation to attempt to settle disputes concerning legal decision-making (custody) and parenting time issues regarding minor children.

6. Requests for reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities must be made to the office of the judge or commissioner assigned to the case, at least ten(10) judicial days before your scheduled court date.

7.Requests for an interpreter for persons with limited English proficiency must be made to office of the judge or commissioner assigned to the case at least ten (10) judicial days in advance of your scheduled court date.

Signed and Sealed this date December 14, 2020

Lynn Fazz, CLERK OF COURT

By Alexandra Sandovol

Deputy Clerk

Wilson Post

3/10/21 3/17/21 3/24/21 3/31/21

|

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TERESIA A. JAMES and husband,

KEITH W. JAMES

Plaintiffs,

Docket No. 2021-CV-44

v.

JAMES M. BARNETT,

BRYAN L. MCGEE and wife,

KENDRA MCGEE;

EWING SEAY,

BOBBY J. ZUMBRO and

LINDA BRAZZELL,

AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST BY OR THROUGH ANY OF THE ABOVE DEFENDANTS IN REAL

PROPERTY IN THE 10th CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, KNOWN BY THE STREET ADDRESS 204 BLUEBIRD ROAD, LEBANON,

TENNESSEE 37087,

Defendants.

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiffs’ Petition, that the Defendants, All Unknown Persons and Entities, If Any, Who May Claim an Interest by or through any of the Named Defendants in Real Property in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, Known by the Street Address 204 Bluebird Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendants, All Unknown Persons and Entities, If Any, Who May Claim an Interest by or through any of the Named Defendants in Real Property in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, Known by the Street Address 204 Bluebird Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, to serve upon: Robert D. MacPherson, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 107 S. Greenwood Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, a copy of answer to the Petition on or before May 10, 2021, also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on May 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Petition.

This the 10th day of March, 2021.

MILLIE SLOAN,

CLERK AND MASTER

ROBERT D. MACPHERSON,

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS

PUBLICATION DATES:

March 17, 2021

March 24, 2021

March 31, 2021

April 7, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: Stephen Mark Phillips

CASE NO. #2021PR79

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of March, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of STEPHEN MARK PHILLIPS, deceased, who died January 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 5th day of March, 2021.

Mark King

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Stephen Mark Phillips

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Mark King

Attorney

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 3/17/21 3/24/21

|

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 10, 2018, executed by ERNEST N. WILLIAMS, JR., PATRICIA L. WILLIAMS, conveying certain real property therein described to MARK ROSSER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded April 18, 2018, in Deed Book 1818, Page 917 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:

A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:

BEING LOT NO. 157 ON THE PLAN OF VILLAGES AT CEDAR CREEK, SECTION FOUR, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 421, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 050D-B-001.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1060 CEDAR CREEK VILLAGE ROAD, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ERNEST N. WILLIAMS, JR., PATRICIA L. WILLIAMS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

|

NOTIFICATION OF DISPOSITION/CASE PLAN HEARING IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT IN THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA

In the Interest of JAMES and JA'LAYNAH DAVIS:

Children Under Eighteen Years of Age.

TO: ANTJUAN DAVIS, the natural father of said James and Ja’Laynah Davis:

YOU AND EACH OF YOU, will hereby take notice:

That an Amended Petition under the Child Protection Act was filed in the above-entitled matter on the 2nd day of March, 2021.

That a Disposition/Case Plan Hearing on the Petition has been set for 10:30 a.m. on the 3rd day of May, 2021, in the Magistrate Court, Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise, Idaho 83702. Unless you file a responsive pleading within twenty (20) days, a default judgment may be entered against you.

That you have the right to be represented by Counsel of your choosing or upon good cause shown, providing you are financially needy, the Court may appoint Counsel to act in your behalf.

That you are required to register your claim of paternity with the Vital Statistics Unit of the Department of Health and Welfare prior to the date of any termination proceeding, or proceeding wherein the children is placed with an agency licensed to provide adoption services, pursuant to Idaho Code 16-1513(5).

DATED this 10th day of March, 2021.

PHIL MCGRANE

Clerk of the District Court

Ada County, Idaho

BY: L. Thomas, Deputy Clerk

3/17, 3/24/21

CNS-3450513#

THE WILSON POST

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PEGGY JEAN HANKINS

CASE NO. #2021PR117

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2015, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of PEGGY JEAN HANKINS, deceased, who died January 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th day of March, 2021.

TRACY WAYNE HANKINS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF PEGGY JEAN HANKINS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run March 24, 2021 March 31, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF VIRGINIA RHEA HOWARD

CASE NO. #2021PR105

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of VIRGINIA RHEA HOWARD, deceased, who died January 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th day of January, 2021.

SHERRY BANKS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF VIRGINIA RHEA HOWARD

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NEAL AGEE JR.

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run March 24, 2021 March 31, 2021

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF TONY MICHAEL PRYOR

CASE NO. 2021PR123

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Tony Michael Pryor, deceased, who died on March 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: March 22, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF TONY MICHAEL PRYOR,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 3/24/21 and 3/31/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RICHARD ALAN HOOD

CASE NO. #2021PR104

Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RICHARD ALAN HOOD, deceased, who died February 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th day of March, 2021.

ADRIAN HOOD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RICHARD ALAN HOOD

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 3/24/21 3/31/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KAREN HONEYCUT DUKE

CASE NO. 2021PR99

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Karen Honeycutt Duke, deceased, who died on February 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: March 22, 2021

JOANNA WILLETT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KAREN HONEYCUTT DUKE,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Michael Ferrell, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 3/24/21 and 3/31/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GARY DENNIS WILHOIT

CASE NO. 2021PR102

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Gary Dennis Wilhoit, deceased, who died on December 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: March 22, 2021

ANNA SUE WILHOIT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GARY DENNIS WILHOIT,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID FOUTCH, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 3/24/21 and 3/31/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JANICE M. LAFEVER CHAFFIN

CASE NO. #2021PR116

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JANICE M. LAFEVER CHAFFIN, deceased, who died February 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th day of March, 2021.

PATRICK SHAWN CHAFFIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JANICE M. LAFEVER CHAFFIN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

Date to run 3/24/21 3/31/21

WILSON POST

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARTHA DICKENS KIDWELL

CASE NO. 2021PR94

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Martha Dickens Kidwell, deceased, who died on January 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: March 22, 2021

JAMES (JIM) KIDWELL, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARTHA DICKENS KIDWELL,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Donnavon Vasek, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 3/24/21 and 3/31/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EVELYN WATKINS WAUFORD

CASE NO. #2021PR103

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of EVELYN WATKINS WAUFORD, deceased, who died January 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th day of March, 2021.

RONALD ANDREW JOINES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF EVELYN WATKINS WAUFORD

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 3/24/21 3/31/21

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF NORMAN R DOBSON

CASE NO. #2021PR101

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of NORMAN R DOBSON, deceased, who died July 31, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th day of March, 2021.

WILLIAM V. DOBSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF NORMAN R. DOBSON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BARBARA BOONE MCGINNIS

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 3/24/21 3/31/21

NOTIFICATION OF DISPOSITION/CASE PLAN HEARING IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT IN THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA

In the Interest of JAMES and JA'LAYNAH DAVIS:

Children Under Eighteen Years of Age.

TO: ANTJUAN DAVIS, the natural father of said James and Ja’Laynah Davis:

YOU AND EACH OF YOU, will hereby take notice:

That an Amended Petition under the Child Protection Act was filed in the above-entitled matter on the 2nd day of March, 2021.

That a Disposition/Case Plan Hearing on the Petition has been set for 10:30 a.m. on the 3rd day of May, 2021, in the Magistrate Court, Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise, Idaho 83702. Unless you file a responsive pleading within twenty (20) days, a default judgment may be entered against you.

That you have the right to be represented by Counsel of your choosing or upon good cause shown, providing you are financially needy, the Court may appoint Counsel to act in your behalf.

That you are required to register your claim of paternity with the Vital Statistics Unit of the Department of Health and Welfare prior to the date of any termination proceeding, or proceeding wherein the children is placed with an agency licensed to provide adoption services, pursuant to Idaho Code 16-1513(5).

DATED this 10th day of March, 2021.

PHIL MCGRANE

Clerk of the District Court

Ada County, Idaho

BY: L. Thomas, Deputy Clerk

3/17, 3/24/21

CNS-3450513#

THE WILSON POST

|

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

JONNAH JOYCE GOODE

BRIAN GARDNER

Petitioners

VS

KAYLA EAKES

DUSTIN EAKES

Respondents

IN RE: KEATON EAKES

BENTLEY EAKES

CASE NO: 2020-AD-269

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this-action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk from the Petitioner's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the DUSTIN EAKES, NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the WILSON POST for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non-resident to serve upon AMANDA RAYE THORNTON, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 300 James Robertson Pkwy., 4th Floor, Nashville, TN 37201 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Nashville, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 12th day of March, 2021.

DEBBIE MOSS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

AMANDA RAYE THORNTON

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

03/24/2021, 03/31/2021

04/07/2021, 04/14/2021

|

LIEN SALE

Auction Thursday

March 25th at 8:00 am

at Rimes Towing

3231 Big Springs Rd.

Lebanon, TN 37090

01 GMC Van

1GTGG29W311198596

|

The following described

vehicles will be sold at public

auction at Hamblens Wrecker

Service, 8594 Central Pike,

Mt Juliet, Tn 37122 at 8 am on

April 12th, 2021

2016 FORD CMAX

VIN#1FADP5AU3GL109126

SEAN F & SHELLEY A

SULLIVAN

2001 MERCURY

GRAND MARQUIS

VIN#2MEFM75WX1X662299

KENYA DUNCAN

2009 CHEVROLET MALIBU

VIN#1G1ZK57B89F157607

WILLIAM CHARTEZ FORD

2011 FORD FLEX

VIN#2FMGK5BC7BBD03383

DUSTIN OLS

2005 CHEVROLET

COLORADO

VIN#1GCCS148858264931

JUAN R FUENTES BONILLA

2004 FORD EXPEDITION

VIN#1FMPU16LX4LB64298

MELISSA K HOLT

2005 FORD FOCUS

VIN#1FAHP34N36W255162

BRITTANY MELSON

2008 HONDA FIT

VIN#JHMGD38658S051912

ROMERO CAMPOS

SALVADORA ELISA

2001 FORD F150

VIN#1FTRX18L31NA01655

MATHEW CLAYTON

1997 GMC YUKON

VIN#1GKEK13R4VJ738051

RICKY T STARKS SR

2006 CHRYSLER 300

VIN#2C3KA53G06H324666

JERICA CASON

2012 TOYOTA CAMRY

VIN#4T1BF1FK9CU582419

DONNIE CASON

2001 VOLKSWAGON JETTA

VIN#3VWSP29M31M032894

JEA YEE HUTT

2012 FORD FUSION

VIN#3FAHP0HAXCR174096

KRISTY MCPEAK

2001 NISSAN SENTRA

VIN#3N1CB51DX1L495871

CHASIDIE HART

1997 FORD EXPEDITION

VIN#1FMEU1764VLA30565

DAVID LOZEN JR

2006 LINCOLN LS

VIN#1LNFM87A86Y628843

STACY HOLMES

2005 NISSAN PATHFINDER

VIN#5N1AR18W75C700091

PENNY NORTHRUP

1991 HONDA ACCORD

VIN#1HGCB7658MA067952

CHRISTOPHER WARD

1990 CHEVROLET 1500

VIN#1GCDC14Z0LZ192138

DOMINIQUE DEUTSCH

|

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT, DIVISION III, FOR WILSON

COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON

IN THE MATTER OF:

Ethan Ramiro Aguilar

(D.O.B. 04/01/2010),

A Child Under Eighteen Years of Age.

THANISHA NICOLE BLACK,

Petitioner /Mother

VS Case no. 2021-JV-37

ALFREDO AGUILAR GUTIERREZ,

Respondent/Father,

ORDER TO ALLOW SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The Court has considered the Petitioner’s Motion to Allow Service by

Publication. The Court has found that the Motion shows a valid reason to serve

the Respondent by publication Pursuant to T.C.A. § 21-1-204, appearing from

allegations of the Motion in this cause, being duly sworn to or from affidavit

that the Respondent cannot be served with the ordinary process of law for the

following reason: That after diligent inquiry the whereabouts of the Respondent

cannot be ascertained.

It is therefore ORDERED, that Respondent. ALFREDO AGUILAR GUTIERREZ,

shall be served by publication. A copy of this Order is to be published within

twenty (20) days of the date of this Order and be published for four (4)

consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County and

that proof of publication must be filed with the court.

It is further ORDERED that the Respondent enter an appearance 30 days after

the last publication and file an answer to the Petition, or judgment by default

may be taken against you

for the relief demanded in the Petition.

It is further ORDERED that the Respondent enter an appearance 30 days after

the last publication and file an answer to the Petition, or judgement by default

may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

It is SO ORDERED this 3rd day of February, 2021

Judge Ensley Hagan

by: Thomas Ryan Rumfeltm, BPR#035840

Attorney for Thanisha Nicole Black

Thomas Ryan Rumflet, PLLC

P.O. Box 1667

Mount Juliet, TN 37121-1667

Telephone: (615)547-3200

Fax: (615) 861-1706

|

NOTIFICATION OF DISPOSITION/CASE PLAN HEARING IN THE

DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT IN THE

STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA

In the Interest of JAMES and JA’LAYNAH DAVIS:

Children Under Eighteen Years of Age.

TO: ANTJUAN DAVIS, the natural father of said James and Ja’Laynah Davis:

YOU AND EACH OF YOU, will hereby take notice: That an Amended

Petition under the Child Protection Act was filed in the above-entitled matter

on the 2nd day of March, 2021. That a Disposition/Case Plan Hearing on

the Petition has been set for 10:30 a.m. on the 3rd day of May, 2021, in the

Magistrate Court, Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise,

Idaho 83702. Unless you file a responsive pleading within twenty (20)

days, a default judgment may be entered against you. That you have the

right to be represented by Counsel of your choosing or upon good cause

shown, providing you are financially needy, the Court may appoint Counsel

to act in your behalf. That you are required to register your claim of paternity

with the Vital Statistics Unit of the Department of Health and Welfare prior to

the date of any termination proceeding, or proceeding wherein the children

is placed with an agency licensed to provide adoption services, pursuant to

Idaho Code 16-1513(5).

DATED this 10th day of March, 2021.

PHIL MCGRANE

Clerk of the District Court

Ada County, Idaho

BY: L. Thomas, Deputy Clerk

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Mt. Juliet Fire Station No. 2 North Greenhill Road

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Project Number 2019234.00

WOLD | HFR DESIGN, Inc.

214 Centerview Drive, Suite 300

P. O. Box 1974

Brentwood, TN 37024-1974

(615) 370-8500

Contact: Ms. Elyse DeRuzzio, ederuzzio@hfrdesign.com

DESCRIPTION OF WORK:

Approximately 9,750 sf; generally consisting of site work, emergency generator,

brick veneer, standing seam metal roofing, concrete masonry partitions, interior

finishes, and associated mechanical and electrical work.

TYPES OF BIDS REQUIRED:

Bids shall be on a lump sum basis; segregated bids will not be accepted.

TIME AND PLACE:

Bids will be received by the Owner until 10:00 A.M., Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Mt.

Juliet City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN. 37122; at which time and

place bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Mail-in Bids should be directed to the attention of Dana Hire at the address above.

EXAMINATION AND PROCUREMENT OF DOCUMENTS:

Bid Documents for a Stipulated Price/Sum contract may be obtained in hard copy or

in electronic format (pdf) from the office of the Architect/Engineer. Hard copies of

Bid Documents may be obtained with a $500.00 bid deposit payable to the Architect/

Engineer. Electronic copies of Bid Document may be obtained for free. Documents

can only be obtained by general contract and mechanical and electrical subcontract

Bidders. Others may view the Bid Documents at the office of the Architect/Engineer,

and the following construction associations:

The FW Dodge Plan

Room in Nashville,

Tennessee FW Dodge

Scan Service

The Nashville Contractors Association; Nashville, Tennessee

Additional sets may be purchased as indicated in Instructions to Bidders by contacting

Ms. Elyse DeRuzzio, WOLD | HFR DESIGN, Inc.

Bidders are invited to attend a Pre-Bid Conference to be held at Mt. Juliet City Hall

at 10:00 A.M., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

BID SECURITY REFERENCES:

Bid security in the amount of five percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid. Follow

the Instructions to Bidders.

OWNER’S RIGHT TO REJECT BIDS:

The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject Bids.

|

Auctions

GET THE WORD OUT about your

next auction! Save Time & $$$. One

Call For All. Your ad can appear

in this newspaper + 101 other TN

newspapers. For more info, contact

this newspaper’s classified dept. or

call 931-624-8916.

Cable / Satellite TV

AT&T TV - The Best of Live & On-

Demand On All Your Favorite Screens.

CHOICE Package, $64.99/mo plus taxes

for 12months. Premium Channels at

No Charge for One Year! Anytime,

anywhere. Some restrictions apply. W/

24-mo. agmt (TV price higher in 2nd

year.) Regional Sports Fee up to $8.49/

mo. is extra & applies. Call IVS 1-844-

794-0819

DISH Network. $59.99 for 190 Channels!

Blazing Fast Internet, $19.99/mo. (where

available.) Switch & Get a FREE $100

Visa Gift Card. FREE Voice Remote.

FREE HD DVR. FREE Streaming on ALL

Devices. Call today! 1-844-274-6074

DIRECTV - Every live football game,

every Sunday - anywhere - on your

favorite device. Restrictions apply. Call

IVS - 1-844-230-4803

Health / Beauty

HEARING AIDS!! Buy one/get one FREE!

Nearly invisible, fully rechargeable

IN-EAR NANO hearing aids priced

thousands less than competitors! 45-

day trial! 888-621-5719

DENTAL INSURANCE from Physicians

Mutual Insurance Company. Coverage

for 350 plus procedures. Real dental

insurance - NOT just a discount plan. Do

not wait! Call now! Get your FREE Dental

Information Kit with all the details!

1-844-278-8285 www.dental50plus.com/

tnpress #6258

Attention Viagra users: Generic 100

mg blue pills or Generic 20 mg yellow

pills. Get 45 plus 5 free $99 + S/H.

Guaranteed, no prescription necessary.

Call Today 1-844-677-8780

Help Wanted

RECRUITING HEADACHES? We Can

Help! Advertise your job opening

in this newspaper +101 newspapers

across the state of Tennessee One Call

/ Email for All! Contact our classified

department or email bmoats@tnpress.

com

Help Wanted - Drivers

NEW STARTING BASE PAY - .50 cpm

w/ option to make .60 cpm for Class A

CDL Flatbed Drivers, Excellent Benefits,

Home Weekends, Call 800-648-9915 or

www.boydandsons.com

Home Improvement

Eliminate gutter cleaning forever!

LeafFilter, the most advanced debrisblocking

gutter protection. Schedule a

FREE LeafFilter estimate today. 15% off

Entire Purchase. 10% Senior & Military

Discounts. Call 1-855-389-3904

The Generac PWRcell, a solar plus

battery storage system. SAVE money,

reduce your reliance on the grid,

prepare for power outages and power

your home. Full installation services

available. $0 Down Financing Option.

Request a FREE, no obligation, quote

today. Call 1-877-337-1340

GENERAC Standby Generators. The

weather is increasingly unpredictable.

Be prepared for power outages.

FREE 7-year extended warranty ($695

value!)Schedule your FREE in-home

assessment today. Call 1-888-869-

5542 Special financing for qualified

customers.

Internet

AT&T Internet. Starting at $40/month

w/12-mo agmt. Includes 1 TB of data per

month. Get More For Your High-Speed

Internet Thing. Ask us how to bundle

and SAVE! Geo & svc restrictions apply.

Call us today 1-866-420-5593.

HughesNet Satellite Internet - 25 mbps

starting at $49.99/mo! Get More Data

FREE Off-Peak Data. FAST download

speeds. WiFi built in! FREE Standard

Installation for lease customers! Limited

Time, Call 1-844-233-4950

Earthlink High Speed Internet. As

Low As $49.95/month (for the first 3

months.) Reliable High Speed Fiber

Optic Technology. Stream Videos,

Music and More! Call Earthlink Today

1-888-337-9611

Advertise Throughout Tennessee

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING

Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will

appear in 102 Tennessee newspapers

for $275/wk or 47 Middle TN newspapers

for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s

classified advertising dept. or go

to www.tnpress.com/Newspapernetworks

STATEWIDE CLASSIFIED ADS Reaching more than 979,000 Readers Every Week! For placement information, contact this newspaper’s classifi ed advertising department.

|

AUCTION NOTICE: THE

VEHICLES BELOW WILL

BE AUCTIONED OFF AT

GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST

HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN

37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.

March 26th, 2021 AT 5:00 P.M.

2012 Hyundai Sonata

VIN# 5NPEB4AC5CH362218

Andrew Chaffee

Credit Acceptance

2016 Kia Forte

VIN# KNAFX4A61G5552438

Jamie Nichols

Capital One Auto Finance

2010 Hyundai Elantra

VIN# KMHDU4AD8AU090793

Brian David Sutton

Chelsey Sutton

Capital One Auto Finance

1998 Nissan Sentra

3N1AB41DXWL056873

Joseph D Harper

2007 Volkswagen Jetta

VIN# 3VWEF71K37M171486

Jagdish Patel

2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer

VIN# 1GNDT13S442423936

Vivian Kirk

|

Tags

Recommended for you