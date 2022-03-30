PUBLICATION NOTICE

Robert Francis Porcella

Plaintiff,

v.

Karen Lynn Cea Porcella,

Defendant.

Case No.  2021 CV 297

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Absolute Divorce and Motion, that the Defendant, Karen Lynn Cea Porcella, whose whereabouts is unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant, Karen Lynn Cea Porcella, to serve upon:  Brian O. Bowhan, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 1132 Blue Willow Court, Antioch, TN  37013, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before May 2, 2022, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law.  If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on May 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This the 1st day of March, 2022.

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

BRIAN O. BOWHAN

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

PUBLICATION DATES:

March 9, 2022

March 16, 2022

March 23, 2022

March 30, 2022

|

IN THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE

CIRCUIT COURT OF BLEDSOE COUNTY

IN RE:

THE ADOPTION OF

SARA TURNER,

a minor child born 05/09/2018,

JAMES DOYLE THURMAN and

wife, NANCY ELIZABETH THURMAN,

Petitioners

vs

LINDA GAIL TURNER and the UNKNOWN NATURAL AND BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF SARA TURNER,

a minor child born May 9, 2018,

Respondent

No. 5904

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

Upon motion of the Petitioners, James Doyle Thurman and wife, Nancy Elizabeth Thurman, and it appearing to the Court that the residency, address and whereabouts of Linda Gail Turner are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the Petitioners after due and diligent investigation and inquiry; it is

ORDERED that notice of these adoption proceedings and the filing of the Petition for Adoption and Petition to Terminate Parental rights of Father by the Petitioners, James Doyle Thurman and wife, Nancy Elizabeth Thurman, be given to and service of process of this action be obtained upon the Respondent, Linda Gail Turner, by publication for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Bledsonian Banner, a newspaper of general circulation published in Bledsoe County, Tennessee, and The Wilson Post, a newspaper of general circulation published in Wilson County, requiring Linda Gail Turner to appear and answer hereto or otherwise defend against the Petition through the filing of an answer with the Circuit Court Clerk of Bledsoe County, Tennessee and the Petitioners' counsel Howard L. Upchurch, whose address is P.O. Box 381 Pikeville, TN 37367, within thirty (30) days from and after the last date of publication of this notice: otherwise, a default judgement may be entered against the Respondent for the relief demanded in the Petition for Adoption and Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of the Father.

Entered this 4th day of March, 2022

Michael Walker, Circuit Court Clerk

Law Office of Howard L. Upchurch

Attorney for James Doyle Thurman, et ux

P.O. Box 381 Pikeville, Tennessee 37367

(423)447-2903

Wilson Post

03/16/2022, 03/23/2022

03/30/2022, 04/06/2022

|

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 26, 2019, executed by  JOSEPH A. HUSS, KRISTIN M. HUSS, conveying certain real property therein described to EDWARD KERSHNER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded August 12, 2019, in Deed Book 1898, Page 1045 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to SWBC Mortgage Corporation  who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. 

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:

PROPERTY KNOWN AS 526 STABLE ST. MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122, COUNTY OF WILSON TO-WIT: LAND IN WILSON COUNTY TENNESSEE, BEING LOT 387 ON THE PLAN OF JACKSON HILLS, PHASE 2, SECTION 2C (FORMERLY STONE FARM) OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK P29, PAGE 326, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.

Parcel ID: 072C-F-022.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 526 STABLE STREET, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. 

CURRENT OWNER(S): JOSEPH A. HUSS, KRISTIN M. HUSS

OTHER  INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

|

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 19, 2022 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LEROY G CANFIELD AND JANIE L. CANFIELD, to FNC Title Services, LLC, Trustee, on December 22, 2017, at Record Book 1801, Page 2314-2328 as Instrument No. 18631731 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC

The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

All that certain tract or parcel of land in Wilson County, State of Tennessee, described as follows to-wit:

Land in the 16th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, being tract No. 2 on the plan of Subdivision of Dayton Thorne Estates of record in Plat Book 16 Page 175, Register`s office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said tract.

Being the same property conveyed to Leroy G. Canfield and wife, Janie L. Canfield, by warranty deed August 28, 1986 and recorded Book 400, Page 453 in the Register`s Office of Wilson County.

Tax ID:  127 127 039.04 000

Current Owner(s) of Property:  LEROY G CANFIELD AND JANIE L. CANFIELD

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7267 Sparta Pike, Watertown, TN 37184, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CANFIELD, JANIE L AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CANFIELD, LEROY G AND AQUA FINANCE, INC.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  22-000151-210-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LUIS JAVIER HERNANDEZ

CASE NO. 2022PR108

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Luis Javier Hernandez, deceased, who died on January 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 28, 2022

GABRIELA HERNANDEZ

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LUIS JAVIER HERNANDEZ,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ADAM BARBER, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JANE SULLINS CLEMONS

CASE NO. 2022PR119

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jane Sullins Clemons, deceased, who died on February 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 28, 2022

LINDA POSTON BETTES VANTREASE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JANE SULLINS CLEMONS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHARLENE R. VANCE 

Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RUBY MCCRARY

CASE NO. 2022PR132

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ruby McCrary, deceased, who died on December 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 28, 2022

CHELSEA JEAN SANDERS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RUBY MCCRARY,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA M. HORVATH, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22              

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CYNTHIA HEASLEY

CASE NO. #2022PR113

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CYNTHIA HEASLEY, deceased, who died February 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 15TH day of March, 2022.

CHAD HEASLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CYNTHIA HEASLEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA M. HORVATH,

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run : 3/23/22 and 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROSE BRUMMITT

CASE NO. 2022PR128

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rose Brummitt, deceased, who died on October 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 28, 2022

KATHERIN “RYAN” GRAY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROSE BRUMMITT,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: RICHARD H. MEALHOW

CASE NO. #2022PR83

 Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of  March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of RICHARD H. MEALHOW, deceased, who died October 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th day of March, 2022.

JULIE ANN FISH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RICHARD H. MEALHOW

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  3/23/22 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RICHARD A. LAUCHNOR

CASE NO. 2022PR76

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Richard A. Lauchnor, deceased, who died on January 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 28, 2022

John Lauchnor

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RICHARD A. LAUCHNOR,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ADAM BARBER, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FRED ALVIS DONHAM             

CASE NO.  2022PR82

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Fred Alvis Donham, deceased, who died on November 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 28, 2022

FRED AVIS DONHAM, III

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF FRED ALVIS DONHAM             

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Dan E. Huffstutter

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-23-22 & 3-30-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: RAYMOND DOUGLAS DEDMAN

CASE NO. #2022PR117

 Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of RAYMOND DOUGLAS DEDMAN, deceased, who died September 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 15th day of March, 2022.

BRADFORD SELDON DEDMAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RAYMOND DOUGLAS DEDMAN

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA HORVATH

attorney

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  3/23/22 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KAREN FIELDS WHITE

CASE NO. #2022PR142

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of KAREN FIELDS WHITE, deceased, who died January 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 18th  day of March, 2022.

JARROD DOUGLAS WHITE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KAREN FIELDS WHITE

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  March 23, 2022     March 30, 2022

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EVA RUTH SHERRILL 

CASE NO. 2022PR141

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Eva Ruth Sherrill, deceased, who died on November 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 28, 2022

LAWRENCE PATRICK WOOD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF EVA RUTH SHERRILL,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHARLENE R. VANCE, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JIMMIE DEAN SHERRILL

CASE NO. 2022PR137

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jimmie Dean Sherrill, deceased, who died on February 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 28, 2022

LAWRENCE PATRICK WOOD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JIMMIE DEAN SHERRILL,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHARLENE R. VANCE, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM WAKEFIELD             

CASE NO. #2022PR131

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of WILLIAM WAKEFIELD, deceased, who died December 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 18th day of March, 2022.

MATTHEW WAKEFIELD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM WAKEFIELD

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TIMOTHY A. DAVIS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  3/23/22 3/30/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MABEL YARBER

CASE NO. #2022PR89

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MABEL YARBER, deceased, who died February 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 18th day of February, 2022.

LARHONDA CHANEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MABEL YARBER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DONNAVON VASEK

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  March 23, 2022     March 30, 2022

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BILLY CHARLES HUFF, SR.

CASE NO. 2022PR109

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy Charles Huff, Sr., deceased, who died on December 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

 (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty              (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 28, 2022

DEBORAH KAY HUFF; PRISCILLA BLEVINS;

LAUREN ROSSHIRT; BILLY CHARLES HUFF, III

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF BILLY CHARLES HUFF, SR.,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Carolyn Christoffersen, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/30/22 and 4/6/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GLENNA ANN KILLION JONES

CASE NO.  2022PR146

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Glenna Ann Killion Jones, deceased, who died on January 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 28, 2022

SONYA HAMPTON

DALE MCCULLOCH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GLENNA ANN KILLION JONES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL D. SONTAG

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-30-22 & 4-6-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: ROBERT ANDERSON JONES

CASE NO. #2022PR148

 Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ROBERT ANDERSON JONES deceased, who died February 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of March, 2022.

SONYA HAMPTON AND

DALE McCULLOCH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF ROBERT ANDERSON JONES

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN THOMASTON

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 3/30/22 4/6/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JIM K. LANCASTER

CASE NO. 2022PR115

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jim K. Lancaster, deceased, who died on February 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 28, 2022

JOHN R. LANCASTER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JIM K. LANCASTER,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

David B. Foutch, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/30/22 and 4/6/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHARON ANNE LISTER

CASE NO.  2022PR123

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sharon Anne Lister, deceased, who died on August 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 28, 2022

GARFIELD L. BOYCE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SHARON ANNE LISTER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. MICHAEL ROBBINS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-30-22 & 4-6-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES DEWEY CORLEY

CASE NO. 2022PR130

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Dewey Corley, deceased, who died on February 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 28, 2022

JOY MICHELLE CORLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES DEWEY CORLEY,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Stephen Brown, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/30/22 and 4/6/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LAWRENCE R. RAMSEY

CASE NO.  2022PR106

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lawrence R. Ramsey, deceased, who died on January 30, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 28, 2022

LOURA JANE NEWBY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LAWRENCE R. RAMSEY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL FERRELL

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-30-22 & 4-6-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BARBARA JEAN KNIGHT

CASE NO.  2022PR80

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barbara Jean Knight, deceased, who died on October 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 28, 2022

BENJAMIN A. KNIGHT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BARBARA JEAN KNIGHT

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA M. HORVATH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-30-22 & 4-6-22              

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

Preston Thompson your

personal items need to be

removed from my garage

4/20/2022 or they will be

disposed of after that date.

Brenda

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

K&L Fabrication, LLC dissolved effective February 15, 2022. Any

person having a claim against the corporation must send the

corporation a written notice of the claim, including the amount,

date and nature of the claim and any supporting documents, at

the following address: 6260 Highway 109 North, Lebanon, Wilson

County, Tennessee 37087. Any claim against the corporation will

be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced

within two (2) years after the publication of this notice.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

Patriot Demolition, LLC dissolved effective February 28, 2022.

Any person having a claim against the corporation must send the

corporation a written notice of the claim, including the amount,

date and nature of the claim and any supporting documents, at

the following address: 528 Lovell Drive, Mt Juliet, Wilson County,

Tennessee 37122. Any claim against the corporation will be barred

unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two

(2) years after the publication of this notice.

|

INVITATION TO BID – EXTENDED TIME

FOR CONSTRUCTION OF

CITY OF LEBANON PARKS DEPARTMENT

BAIRD PARK FIELD 9 CLUBHOUSE

PROJECT NO. CL-22-001

Separate sealed proposals for the construction of City of Lebanon Parks Department Baird

Park Field 9 Clubhouse, Project No. CL22-001 are invited and will be received at the office of

the Lebanon City Engineer, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue, Councill Meeting Room, Lebanon,

Tennessee 37087, on or before, but no later than 10:00 a.m. (local time), Wednesday

April 13, 2022, and immediately thereafter all bids will be publicly opened and the bids read

aloud.

The above designated work shall include the following described construction:

Renovation of approximately 400 s.f. of existing 2-story building area, including all building

elements including structural, mechanical, plumbing and electrical.

Copies of the Contract Documents for review and bidding purposes may be obtained from

the office of the Studio Oakley Architects, 233 Legends Drive, Suite 102, Lebanon, TN 37087,

phone (615) 466-8240, which will include one (1) copy of the Bid Package containing Documents

and Specifications. Copies of Bidding Documents may be obtained after 10:00 AM local

time on March 4, 2022. No partial sets will be issued to any Bidders.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the following locations:

1. City of Lebanon, Engineering Department, 3rd. Floor, North 200 Castle Heights Ave

North, Lebanon, TN 37087, phone (615) 444-3647.

2. Studio Oakley Architects, LLC, 233 Legends Drive, Suite 102, Lebanon, TN 37087,

phone (615) 466-8240.

Each Bid must be accompanied by a certified check or Bidder’s Bond executed by the Bidder

and a Surety Company licensed to do business in the State of Tennessee, in the sum of 5% of

the amount of the Bid. No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent

to the opening of Bids without the consent of the Owner. A Performance and Payment Bond,

each in the amount of one hundred (100%) of the contract amount will be required for the

successful Bidder.

There will not be a Pre-Bid Meeting.

Subject to the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated, the

Contractor’s attention is directed to the Tennessee Codes Annotated Section 62-620, set forth

below, which states that it will be necessary for each bidder to show evidence of a license

before his bid will be considered and that the license number, expiration date, and that part

of the classification applying to the bid, appear on the envelope containing the bid, otherwise

the bid shall not be opened.

“62-620. Notice of the requirements given in the Invitation to Bidders”

Penalty - All architects and engineers preparing plans and specifications for work in the

state, shall include in their invitation to bidders, and in the specifications, a copy of the

chapter, or such portions thereof, as are deemed necessary to convey to the invited bidders

whether he is a resident of the state or not, and whether the license has been issued

to him or not, the information that it will be necessary for him to show evidence of a

license before his bid is considered. The architect or engineer shall direct that the license

number, expiration date, and that part of classification applying to bid, appear on the envelope

containing the bid, otherwise the bid shall not be opened. Architects, engineers,

and awarding authorities, public and private, failing to observe the section of the chapter

shall be penalized in the same manner as any person under Section 62-620 who accepts

a bid from a person who is not licensed in accordance with the provision of this chapter.

(Acts 1976 [Adj. S.], Ch. 822, S 20.)”

The City of Lebanon reserves the right to reject any proposal for failure to comply with all

requirements of the notice or of any of the Contract Documents; however, it may waive any

minor defects or informalities at its discretion. The City of Lebanon further reserves the right

to reject all proposals.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation

in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs

and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

It is the policy of the City of Lebanon to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act

of 1964; 49 CFR, Part 21; related statues and regulations to that end that no person shall be

excluded from participation in or denied benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under

any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance or any other funding source on

the grounds of age, race, ,color, sex, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability. By virtue

of submitting a response to this solicitation, bidders agree to comply with the same non-discrimination

policy.

Dated at Lebanon, Tennessee, this 24th day of March 2022.

CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE

REGINA SANTANA, ENGINEERING SERVICES DIRECTOR

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6424, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City

of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at

5:55 PM on May 3, 2022, in the Council Chambers or

remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed future

land use plan amendment for about 2.16 acres of the

LP Moore Trustee Property project at 2570 Lebanon

Road (Tax Map 57G Group A Parcel 3) from FLH2 to

CXU in Ward 5. The public hearing for the proposed

amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of

the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment

are available for inspection at the following

locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering

Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights

Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at

444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation

in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are

invited to make their needs and preferences known to

the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6425, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City

of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at

5:55 PM on May 3, 2022, in the Council Chambers or

remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning

approval for about 2.16 acres of the LP Moore Trustee

Property project at 2570 Lebanon Road (Tax Map

57G Group A Parcel 3) from RS20 to OP in Ward 5.

The public hearing for the proposed amendment is

being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of

Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are

available for inspection at the following locations: City

of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and

Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.

Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647

x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation

in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are

invited to make their needs and preferences known to

the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6427, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City

of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at

5:55 PM on May 3, 2022, in the Council Chambers or

remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning

approval for about 0.45 acres of the NERA Property

ROW Abandonment and Rezoning project at unaddressed

property on Knoxville Avenue (Tax Map 68L

Group E Parcel 5) from RD9 to IH in Ward 2. The public

hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted

pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee

Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.

Copies of the proposed amendment are available for

inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon

Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office

at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can

be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The

public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation

in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are

invited to make their needs and preferences known to

the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lebanon Special School District is requesting sealed

bids for Qualified Roofing Contractors for the project at

Walter J. Baird Middle School entitled “Roof

coating/partial replacement. Pre-Bid will be April

12, 2022 at 10:00am at WJB Middle School, and Bid

opening will April 21, 2022 at the Central Office at 397

N. Castle Heights Ave Lebanon, TN. at 1:00pm.

You can contact Trish Westmoreland at

trish.westm91:cland@lssd.org or Jerry England at

jerry.england@lssd.org for SPECS.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lebanon Special School District is requesting bids for

furnishing labor, materials services, and equipment

necessary to construct the work called for in the

Drawings and the Specifications for the Walter J Baird

--: Gymnasium HVAC upgrades located in Lebanon,

TN. Bids shall be on a lump sum basis.

The Architect in conjunction with the Owner(LSSD)

will handle all bid requests and due dates.

The drawings and specifications for the General

Construction of the facility will be transmitted

electronically in PDF format by contacting Trish

Westmoreland at trish.westmoreland@lssd.org.

Pre-Bid will be April 11th at 12:30 PM at the back side

ofWJB School. Bid opening will be April the 19th 2022

at 10:00AM at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave. Lebanon, TN

37087

|

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids

from qualified vendors for: GBID-715

The sale of real property located at Old Post Office – 203 East Main St. Lebanon, TN

(Former Wilson County Election Commission)

For Your Information:

The process to bid will be as follows:

A. The property will be advertised March 28, 2022, thru April 22, 2022.

B. Sealed bids will be accepted in the Wilson County Finance Office on April 26th,

27th and 28th. They must be turned in by Noon on April 28, 2022. Clearly marked

with GBID 715.

C. On April 28, 2022, the Finance Director will open all bids at 1:00PM in the Conference

Room of the Wilson County Courthouse.

D. The bids will be reviewed by the Wilson County Budget Committee at their regularly

scheduled meeting on May 5, 2022.

E. The Budget Committee reserves the right to accept any bid or reject all bids.

F. Wilson County Government recognizes the historical and sentimental value of

our buildings and therefore desires the integrity of the Old Post Office remain intact.

The future of this building will be discussed at length during the meeting as

we hope the successful bidder plans for limited modifications so that this building

may remain on the historical registry.

If you are interested in seeing this property, please contact Mr. Robert Baines,

Wilson County Director of Operations at 615-444-1383.

This property is being sold as is, where is.

Property Specifications:

• Details available at wilsoncountytn.gov

All sealed bids will be accepted before interested parties at time indicated or shortly

thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room

205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to

call the Wilson County Road Commission at (615) 444-9022 during regular business

hours Monday through Thursday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County

Finance Director/Purchasing Agent and the Wilson County Road Commission reserves

the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept

other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds

of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the

benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving

federal financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/

PURCHASING AGENT

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County

Commission on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

or thereafter in the County Commission room of the

Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon,

Tennessee Items for consideration:

Application by Steven Yarborough with permission

from property owner Landmark Pentecostal c/o Val

Johnson to rezone approximately 9.8 acres from (A-1)

Agricultural to (I-1) Light Industrial. The property is

located at 3762 Murfreesboro Road and is referenced

by Wilson County Tax Map 114 Parcel 25.00. A copy

of this request is on file in the Wilson County Development

Services Office/Planning Division at 228

East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 and is

available for inspection during regular business hours.

The rezoning request will be heard on final reading by

the County Commission following the public hearing.

Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS

WILSON COUNTY TENNESSEE LAND USE PLAN UPDATE

The Wilson County Planning Development Service Office/Planning Division is currently

updating the Wilson County Land Use Plan, the primary focus of the presentation will

be public engagement for initial input regarding the Land Use Plan Update. The Planning

Staff in partnership with the Greater Nashville Regional Council will provide a short Power

Point presentation outlining the land use plan, purpose, process and outcomes, current

conditions and trends, population, housing, transportation, economy and land use. The

public input meetings are scheduled for:

March 22, 2022, 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Gladeville Middle School Auditorium, 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122,

March 29, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Watertown Elementary School (Big Gym), 751 W Main St, Watertown, TN 37184

April 05, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

West Elementary School Cafeteria, 9315 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

April 12, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Carroll-Oakland Elementary Gymnasium, 4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087

For further or more complete information you may contact the Wilson County Planning

Office at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or by calling the office at 615.449.2836.

|

