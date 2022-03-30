PUBLICATION NOTICE
Robert Francis Porcella
Plaintiff,
v.
Karen Lynn Cea Porcella,
Defendant.
Case No. 2021 CV 297
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Absolute Divorce and Motion, that the Defendant, Karen Lynn Cea Porcella, whose whereabouts is unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant, Karen Lynn Cea Porcella, to serve upon: Brian O. Bowhan, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 1132 Blue Willow Court, Antioch, TN 37013, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before May 2, 2022, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on May 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 1st day of March, 2022.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
BRIAN O. BOWHAN
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
PUBLICATION DATES:
March 9, 2022
March 16, 2022
March 23, 2022
March 30, 2022
IN THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE
CIRCUIT COURT OF BLEDSOE COUNTY
IN RE:
THE ADOPTION OF
SARA TURNER,
a minor child born 05/09/2018,
JAMES DOYLE THURMAN and
wife, NANCY ELIZABETH THURMAN,
Petitioners
vs
LINDA GAIL TURNER and the UNKNOWN NATURAL AND BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF SARA TURNER,
a minor child born May 9, 2018,
Respondent
No. 5904
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
Upon motion of the Petitioners, James Doyle Thurman and wife, Nancy Elizabeth Thurman, and it appearing to the Court that the residency, address and whereabouts of Linda Gail Turner are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the Petitioners after due and diligent investigation and inquiry; it is
ORDERED that notice of these adoption proceedings and the filing of the Petition for Adoption and Petition to Terminate Parental rights of Father by the Petitioners, James Doyle Thurman and wife, Nancy Elizabeth Thurman, be given to and service of process of this action be obtained upon the Respondent, Linda Gail Turner, by publication for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Bledsonian Banner, a newspaper of general circulation published in Bledsoe County, Tennessee, and The Wilson Post, a newspaper of general circulation published in Wilson County, requiring Linda Gail Turner to appear and answer hereto or otherwise defend against the Petition through the filing of an answer with the Circuit Court Clerk of Bledsoe County, Tennessee and the Petitioners' counsel Howard L. Upchurch, whose address is P.O. Box 381 Pikeville, TN 37367, within thirty (30) days from and after the last date of publication of this notice: otherwise, a default judgement may be entered against the Respondent for the relief demanded in the Petition for Adoption and Petition to Terminate Parental Rights of the Father.
Entered this 4th day of March, 2022
Michael Walker, Circuit Court Clerk
Law Office of Howard L. Upchurch
Attorney for James Doyle Thurman, et ux
P.O. Box 381 Pikeville, Tennessee 37367
(423)447-2903
Wilson Post
03/16/2022, 03/23/2022
03/30/2022, 04/06/2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 26, 2019, executed by JOSEPH A. HUSS, KRISTIN M. HUSS, conveying certain real property therein described to EDWARD KERSHNER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded August 12, 2019, in Deed Book 1898, Page 1045 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to SWBC Mortgage Corporation who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
PROPERTY KNOWN AS 526 STABLE ST. MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122, COUNTY OF WILSON TO-WIT: LAND IN WILSON COUNTY TENNESSEE, BEING LOT 387 ON THE PLAN OF JACKSON HILLS, PHASE 2, SECTION 2C (FORMERLY STONE FARM) OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK P29, PAGE 326, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.
Parcel ID: 072C-F-022.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 526 STABLE STREET, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JOSEPH A. HUSS, KRISTIN M. HUSS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on May 19, 2022 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LEROY G CANFIELD AND JANIE L. CANFIELD, to FNC Title Services, LLC, Trustee, on December 22, 2017, at Record Book 1801, Page 2314-2328 as Instrument No. 18631731 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
All that certain tract or parcel of land in Wilson County, State of Tennessee, described as follows to-wit:
Land in the 16th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, being tract No. 2 on the plan of Subdivision of Dayton Thorne Estates of record in Plat Book 16 Page 175, Register`s office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said tract.
Being the same property conveyed to Leroy G. Canfield and wife, Janie L. Canfield, by warranty deed August 28, 1986 and recorded Book 400, Page 453 in the Register`s Office of Wilson County.
Tax ID: 127 127 039.04 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: LEROY G CANFIELD AND JANIE L. CANFIELD
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7267 Sparta Pike, Watertown, TN 37184, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CANFIELD, JANIE L AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CANFIELD, LEROY G AND AQUA FINANCE, INC.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000151-210-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LUIS JAVIER HERNANDEZ
CASE NO. 2022PR108
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Luis Javier Hernandez, deceased, who died on January 26, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 28, 2022
GABRIELA HERNANDEZ
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LUIS JAVIER HERNANDEZ,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ADAM BARBER, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JANE SULLINS CLEMONS
CASE NO. 2022PR119
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jane Sullins Clemons, deceased, who died on February 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 28, 2022
LINDA POSTON BETTES VANTREASE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JANE SULLINS CLEMONS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE R. VANCE
Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RUBY MCCRARY
CASE NO. 2022PR132
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ruby McCrary, deceased, who died on December 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 28, 2022
CHELSEA JEAN SANDERS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RUBY MCCRARY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. HORVATH, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CYNTHIA HEASLEY
CASE NO. #2022PR113
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CYNTHIA HEASLEY, deceased, who died February 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15TH day of March, 2022.
CHAD HEASLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CYNTHIA HEASLEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. HORVATH,
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run : 3/23/22 and 3/30/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROSE BRUMMITT
CASE NO. 2022PR128
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Rose Brummitt, deceased, who died on October 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 28, 2022
KATHERIN “RYAN” GRAY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROSE BRUMMITT,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RICHARD H. MEALHOW
CASE NO. #2022PR83
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of RICHARD H. MEALHOW, deceased, who died October 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of March, 2022.
JULIE ANN FISH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RICHARD H. MEALHOW
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 3/30/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RICHARD A. LAUCHNOR
CASE NO. 2022PR76
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Richard A. Lauchnor, deceased, who died on January 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 28, 2022
John Lauchnor
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RICHARD A. LAUCHNOR,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ADAM BARBER, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRED ALVIS DONHAM
CASE NO. 2022PR82
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Fred Alvis Donham, deceased, who died on November 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 28, 2022
FRED AVIS DONHAM, III
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FRED ALVIS DONHAM
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Dan E. Huffstutter
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-23-22 & 3-30-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RAYMOND DOUGLAS DEDMAN
CASE NO. #2022PR117
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of RAYMOND DOUGLAS DEDMAN, deceased, who died September 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 15th day of March, 2022.
BRADFORD SELDON DEDMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RAYMOND DOUGLAS DEDMAN
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA HORVATH
attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 3/30/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KAREN FIELDS WHITE
CASE NO. #2022PR142
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of KAREN FIELDS WHITE, deceased, who died January 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of March, 2022.
JARROD DOUGLAS WHITE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KAREN FIELDS WHITE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run March 23, 2022 March 30, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EVA RUTH SHERRILL
CASE NO. 2022PR141
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Eva Ruth Sherrill, deceased, who died on November 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 28, 2022
LAWRENCE PATRICK WOOD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EVA RUTH SHERRILL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE R. VANCE, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JIMMIE DEAN SHERRILL
CASE NO. 2022PR137
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jimmie Dean Sherrill, deceased, who died on February 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 28, 2022
LAWRENCE PATRICK WOOD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JIMMIE DEAN SHERRILL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE R. VANCE, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 and 3/30/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: WILLIAM WAKEFIELD
CASE NO. #2022PR131
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of WILLIAM WAKEFIELD, deceased, who died December 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of March, 2022.
MATTHEW WAKEFIELD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM WAKEFIELD
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TIMOTHY A. DAVIS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3/23/22 3/30/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MABEL YARBER
CASE NO. #2022PR89
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MABEL YARBER, deceased, who died February 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 18th day of February, 2022.
LARHONDA CHANEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MABEL YARBER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run March 23, 2022 March 30, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BILLY CHARLES HUFF, SR.
CASE NO. 2022PR109
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy Charles Huff, Sr., deceased, who died on December 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:
(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 28, 2022
DEBORAH KAY HUFF; PRISCILLA BLEVINS;
LAUREN ROSSHIRT; BILLY CHARLES HUFF, III
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF BILLY CHARLES HUFF, SR.,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Carolyn Christoffersen, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/30/22 and 4/6/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GLENNA ANN KILLION JONES
CASE NO. 2022PR146
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Glenna Ann Killion Jones, deceased, who died on January 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 28, 2022
SONYA HAMPTON
DALE MCCULLOCH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GLENNA ANN KILLION JONES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL D. SONTAG
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-30-22 & 4-6-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ROBERT ANDERSON JONES
CASE NO. #2022PR148
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ROBERT ANDERSON JONES deceased, who died February 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of March, 2022.
SONYA HAMPTON AND
DALE McCULLOCH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF ROBERT ANDERSON JONES
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN THOMASTON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3/30/22 4/6/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JIM K. LANCASTER
CASE NO. 2022PR115
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jim K. Lancaster, deceased, who died on February 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 28, 2022
JOHN R. LANCASTER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JIM K. LANCASTER,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/30/22 and 4/6/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHARON ANNE LISTER
CASE NO. 2022PR123
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sharon Anne Lister, deceased, who died on August 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 28, 2022
GARFIELD L. BOYCE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHARON ANNE LISTER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-30-22 & 4-6-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES DEWEY CORLEY
CASE NO. 2022PR130
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James Dewey Corley, deceased, who died on February 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 28, 2022
JOY MICHELLE CORLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES DEWEY CORLEY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/30/22 and 4/6/22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LAWRENCE R. RAMSEY
CASE NO. 2022PR106
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lawrence R. Ramsey, deceased, who died on January 30, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 28, 2022
LOURA JANE NEWBY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LAWRENCE R. RAMSEY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-30-22 & 4-6-22
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BARBARA JEAN KNIGHT
CASE NO. 2022PR80
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barbara Jean Knight, deceased, who died on October 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 28, 2022
BENJAMIN A. KNIGHT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BARBARA JEAN KNIGHT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. HORVATH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-30-22 & 4-6-22
PUBLIC NOTICE
Preston Thompson your
personal items need to be
removed from my garage
4/20/2022 or they will be
disposed of after that date.
Brenda
PUBLIC NOTICE
K&L Fabrication, LLC dissolved effective February 15, 2022. Any
person having a claim against the corporation must send the
corporation a written notice of the claim, including the amount,
date and nature of the claim and any supporting documents, at
the following address: 6260 Highway 109 North, Lebanon, Wilson
County, Tennessee 37087. Any claim against the corporation will
be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced
within two (2) years after the publication of this notice.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Patriot Demolition, LLC dissolved effective February 28, 2022.
Any person having a claim against the corporation must send the
corporation a written notice of the claim, including the amount,
date and nature of the claim and any supporting documents, at
the following address: 528 Lovell Drive, Mt Juliet, Wilson County,
Tennessee 37122. Any claim against the corporation will be barred
unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two
(2) years after the publication of this notice.
INVITATION TO BID – EXTENDED TIME
FOR CONSTRUCTION OF
CITY OF LEBANON PARKS DEPARTMENT
BAIRD PARK FIELD 9 CLUBHOUSE
PROJECT NO. CL-22-001
Separate sealed proposals for the construction of City of Lebanon Parks Department Baird
Park Field 9 Clubhouse, Project No. CL22-001 are invited and will be received at the office of
the Lebanon City Engineer, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue, Councill Meeting Room, Lebanon,
Tennessee 37087, on or before, but no later than 10:00 a.m. (local time), Wednesday
April 13, 2022, and immediately thereafter all bids will be publicly opened and the bids read
aloud.
The above designated work shall include the following described construction:
Renovation of approximately 400 s.f. of existing 2-story building area, including all building
elements including structural, mechanical, plumbing and electrical.
Copies of the Contract Documents for review and bidding purposes may be obtained from
the office of the Studio Oakley Architects, 233 Legends Drive, Suite 102, Lebanon, TN 37087,
phone (615) 466-8240, which will include one (1) copy of the Bid Package containing Documents
and Specifications. Copies of Bidding Documents may be obtained after 10:00 AM local
time on March 4, 2022. No partial sets will be issued to any Bidders.
Bidding Documents may be examined at the following locations:
1. City of Lebanon, Engineering Department, 3rd. Floor, North 200 Castle Heights Ave
North, Lebanon, TN 37087, phone (615) 444-3647.
2. Studio Oakley Architects, LLC, 233 Legends Drive, Suite 102, Lebanon, TN 37087,
phone (615) 466-8240.
Each Bid must be accompanied by a certified check or Bidder’s Bond executed by the Bidder
and a Surety Company licensed to do business in the State of Tennessee, in the sum of 5% of
the amount of the Bid. No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent
to the opening of Bids without the consent of the Owner. A Performance and Payment Bond,
each in the amount of one hundred (100%) of the contract amount will be required for the
successful Bidder.
There will not be a Pre-Bid Meeting.
Subject to the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated, the
Contractor’s attention is directed to the Tennessee Codes Annotated Section 62-620, set forth
below, which states that it will be necessary for each bidder to show evidence of a license
before his bid will be considered and that the license number, expiration date, and that part
of the classification applying to the bid, appear on the envelope containing the bid, otherwise
the bid shall not be opened.
“62-620. Notice of the requirements given in the Invitation to Bidders”
Penalty - All architects and engineers preparing plans and specifications for work in the
state, shall include in their invitation to bidders, and in the specifications, a copy of the
chapter, or such portions thereof, as are deemed necessary to convey to the invited bidders
whether he is a resident of the state or not, and whether the license has been issued
to him or not, the information that it will be necessary for him to show evidence of a
license before his bid is considered. The architect or engineer shall direct that the license
number, expiration date, and that part of classification applying to bid, appear on the envelope
containing the bid, otherwise the bid shall not be opened. Architects, engineers,
and awarding authorities, public and private, failing to observe the section of the chapter
shall be penalized in the same manner as any person under Section 62-620 who accepts
a bid from a person who is not licensed in accordance with the provision of this chapter.
(Acts 1976 [Adj. S.], Ch. 822, S 20.)”
The City of Lebanon reserves the right to reject any proposal for failure to comply with all
requirements of the notice or of any of the Contract Documents; however, it may waive any
minor defects or informalities at its discretion. The City of Lebanon further reserves the right
to reject all proposals.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
It is the policy of the City of Lebanon to ensure compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act
of 1964; 49 CFR, Part 21; related statues and regulations to that end that no person shall be
excluded from participation in or denied benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under
any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance or any other funding source on
the grounds of age, race, ,color, sex, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability. By virtue
of submitting a response to this solicitation, bidders agree to comply with the same non-discrimination
policy.
Dated at Lebanon, Tennessee, this 24th day of March 2022.
CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
REGINA SANTANA, ENGINEERING SERVICES DIRECTOR
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6424, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on May 3, 2022, in the Council Chambers or
remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed future
land use plan amendment for about 2.16 acres of the
LP Moore Trustee Property project at 2570 Lebanon
Road (Tax Map 57G Group A Parcel 3) from FLH2 to
CXU in Ward 5. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment
are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6425, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on May 3, 2022, in the Council Chambers or
remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
approval for about 2.16 acres of the LP Moore Trustee
Property project at 2570 Lebanon Road (Tax Map
57G Group A Parcel 3) from RS20 to OP in Ward 5.
The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6427, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on May 3, 2022, in the Council Chambers or
remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
approval for about 0.45 acres of the NERA Property
ROW Abandonment and Rezoning project at unaddressed
property on Knoxville Avenue (Tax Map 68L
Group E Parcel 5) from RD9 to IH in Ward 2. The public
hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can
be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The
public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Lebanon Special School District is requesting sealed
bids for Qualified Roofing Contractors for the project at
Walter J. Baird Middle School entitled “Roof
coating/partial replacement. Pre-Bid will be April
12, 2022 at 10:00am at WJB Middle School, and Bid
opening will April 21, 2022 at the Central Office at 397
N. Castle Heights Ave Lebanon, TN. at 1:00pm.
You can contact Trish Westmoreland at
trish.westm91:cland@lssd.org or Jerry England at
jerry.england@lssd.org for SPECS.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Lebanon Special School District is requesting bids for
furnishing labor, materials services, and equipment
necessary to construct the work called for in the
Drawings and the Specifications for the Walter J Baird
--: Gymnasium HVAC upgrades located in Lebanon,
TN. Bids shall be on a lump sum basis.
The Architect in conjunction with the Owner(LSSD)
will handle all bid requests and due dates.
The drawings and specifications for the General
Construction of the facility will be transmitted
electronically in PDF format by contacting Trish
Westmoreland at trish.westmoreland@lssd.org.
Pre-Bid will be April 11th at 12:30 PM at the back side
ofWJB School. Bid opening will be April the 19th 2022
at 10:00AM at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave. Lebanon, TN
37087
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids
from qualified vendors for: GBID-715
The sale of real property located at Old Post Office – 203 East Main St. Lebanon, TN
(Former Wilson County Election Commission)
For Your Information:
The process to bid will be as follows:
A. The property will be advertised March 28, 2022, thru April 22, 2022.
B. Sealed bids will be accepted in the Wilson County Finance Office on April 26th,
27th and 28th. They must be turned in by Noon on April 28, 2022. Clearly marked
with GBID 715.
C. On April 28, 2022, the Finance Director will open all bids at 1:00PM in the Conference
Room of the Wilson County Courthouse.
D. The bids will be reviewed by the Wilson County Budget Committee at their regularly
scheduled meeting on May 5, 2022.
E. The Budget Committee reserves the right to accept any bid or reject all bids.
F. Wilson County Government recognizes the historical and sentimental value of
our buildings and therefore desires the integrity of the Old Post Office remain intact.
The future of this building will be discussed at length during the meeting as
we hope the successful bidder plans for limited modifications so that this building
may remain on the historical registry.
If you are interested in seeing this property, please contact Mr. Robert Baines,
Wilson County Director of Operations at 615-444-1383.
This property is being sold as is, where is.
Property Specifications:
• Details available at wilsoncountytn.gov
All sealed bids will be accepted before interested parties at time indicated or shortly
thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room
205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to
call the Wilson County Road Commission at (615) 444-9022 during regular business
hours Monday through Thursday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County
Finance Director/Purchasing Agent and the Wilson County Road Commission reserves
the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept
other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/
PURCHASING AGENT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County
Commission on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
or thereafter in the County Commission room of the
Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon,
Tennessee Items for consideration:
Application by Steven Yarborough with permission
from property owner Landmark Pentecostal c/o Val
Johnson to rezone approximately 9.8 acres from (A-1)
Agricultural to (I-1) Light Industrial. The property is
located at 3762 Murfreesboro Road and is referenced
by Wilson County Tax Map 114 Parcel 25.00. A copy
of this request is on file in the Wilson County Development
Services Office/Planning Division at 228
East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 and is
available for inspection during regular business hours.
The rezoning request will be heard on final reading by
the County Commission following the public hearing.
Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS
WILSON COUNTY TENNESSEE LAND USE PLAN UPDATE
The Wilson County Planning Development Service Office/Planning Division is currently
updating the Wilson County Land Use Plan, the primary focus of the presentation will
be public engagement for initial input regarding the Land Use Plan Update. The Planning
Staff in partnership with the Greater Nashville Regional Council will provide a short Power
Point presentation outlining the land use plan, purpose, process and outcomes, current
conditions and trends, population, housing, transportation, economy and land use. The
public input meetings are scheduled for:
March 22, 2022, 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Gladeville Middle School Auditorium, 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122,
March 29, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Watertown Elementary School (Big Gym), 751 W Main St, Watertown, TN 37184
April 05, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
West Elementary School Cafeteria, 9315 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
April 12, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
Carroll-Oakland Elementary Gymnasium, 4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087
For further or more complete information you may contact the Wilson County Planning
Office at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or by calling the office at 615.449.2836.
