SUPERIOR COURT OF ARIZONA IN YUMA COUNTY

Ashley Renee' Jent

Name of Petitioner / Party A

2448 S. Engler Ave

Yuma , AZ 85365

205-650-2724

ashley.jent@icloud.com

and

Joshua Kyle Jent

Name of Respondent/ Party B

Case # S1400D02020-1151

SUMMONS

WARNING: This is an official document from the court that affects your rights. Read this carefully. If you do not understand it, contact a lawyer for help.

FROM THE STATE OF ARIZONA TO:

Joshua Kyle Jent

Name of Opposing Party

1. A lawsuit has been filed against you. A copy of the lawsuit and other court papers are served on you with this "Summons".

2. If you do not want a judgement or order taken against you without your input, you must file an "Answer" or a "Response" in writing with the court, and pay the filing fee. If you do not file an "Answer" or "Response" the other party may be given the relief requested in his/her Petition or Complaint. To file your " Answer" or "Response" take or send , the "Answer" or Response to the:

Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court, 250 West 2nd St., Ste. B, Yuma, AZ 85364

Mail a copy of your "Response" or "Answer" to the other party at the address listed at the top of this Summons.

3. If this "Summons" and the other court papers were served on you by a registered process server or the Sheriff, within the State of Arizona, your "Response" or " Answer" must be filed within TWENTY (20) CALENDAR DAYS from the date you were served, not counting the day after you were served. If the "Summons"

and the other papers were served on You by a registered process server or the Sheriff outside the State of Arizona, your Response must be filed within THIRTY (30) CALENDAR DAYS from the date you were served , not counting the day you were served. Service by registered process server or the Sheriff is complete when made. Service by Publication is complete thirty (30) days after the date of the first publication.

4. You can get a copy of the court papers filed in this case from the Petitioner at the address listed a the top of the preceding page, from the Clerk of the Superior Court's Customer Service Center at: 250 West 2nd St. Ste. B, Yuma, AZ 85364

5.If this is an action for dissolution (divorce), legal separation or annulment, either or both spouses may file a Petition for Concillation for the purpose of determining whether there is any mutual interest in preserving the marriage or for Mediation to attempt to settle disputes concerning legal decision-making (custody) and parenting time issues regarding minor children.

6. Requests for reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities must be made to the office of the judge or commissioner assigned to the case, at least ten(10) judicial days before your scheduled court date.

7.Requests for an interpreter for persons with limited English proficiency must be made to office of the judge or commissioner assigned to the case at least ten (10) judicial days in advance of your scheduled court date.

Signed and Sealed this date December 14, 2020

Lynn Fazz, CLERK OF COURT

By Alexandra Sandovol

Deputy Clerk

Wilson Post

3/10/21 3/17/21 3/24/21 3/31/21

_____

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TERESIA A. JAMES and husband,

KEITH W. JAMES

Plaintiffs,

Docket No. 2021-CV-44

v.

JAMES M. BARNETT,

BRYAN L. MCGEE and wife,

KENDRA MCGEE;

EWING SEAY,

BOBBY J. ZUMBRO and

LINDA BRAZZELL,

AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST BY OR THROUGH ANY OF THE ABOVE DEFENDANTS IN REAL

PROPERTY IN THE 10th CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, KNOWN BY THE STREET ADDRESS 204 BLUEBIRD ROAD, LEBANON,

TENNESSEE 37087,

Defendants.

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiffs’ Petition, that the Defendants, All Unknown Persons and Entities, If Any, Who May Claim an Interest by or through any of the Named Defendants in Real Property in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, Known by the Street Address 204 Bluebird Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendants, All Unknown Persons and Entities, If Any, Who May Claim an Interest by or through any of the Named Defendants in Real Property in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, Known by the Street Address 204 Bluebird Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087, to serve upon: Robert D. MacPherson, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 107 S. Greenwood Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, a copy of answer to the Petition on or before May 10, 2021, also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on May 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Petition.

This the 10th day of March, 2021.

MILLIE SLOAN,

CLERK AND MASTER

ROBERT D. MACPHERSON,

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS

PUBLICATION DATES:

March 17, 2021

March 24, 2021

March 31, 2021

April 7, 2021

_____

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 10, 2018, executed by ERNEST N. WILLIAMS, JR., PATRICIA L. WILLIAMS, conveying certain real property therein described to MARK ROSSER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded April 18, 2018, in Deed Book 1818, Page 917 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:

A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:

BEING LOT NO. 157 ON THE PLAN OF VILLAGES AT CEDAR CREEK, SECTION FOUR, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 421, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 050D-B-001.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1060 CEDAR CREEK VILLAGE ROAD, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ERNEST N. WILLIAMS, JR., PATRICIA L. WILLIAMS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

_____

NOTIFICATION OF DISPOSITION/CASE PLAN HEARING IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT IN THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA

In the Interest of JAMES and JA'LAYNAH DAVIS:

Children Under Eighteen Years of Age.

TO: ANTJUAN DAVIS, the natural father of said James and Ja’Laynah Davis:

YOU AND EACH OF YOU, will hereby take notice:

That an Amended Petition under the Child Protection Act was filed in the above-entitled matter on the 2nd day of March, 2021.

That a Disposition/Case Plan Hearing on the Petition has been set for 10:30 a.m. on the 3rd day of May, 2021, in the Magistrate Court, Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise, Idaho 83702. Unless you file a responsive pleading within twenty (20) days, a default judgment may be entered against you.

That you have the right to be represented by Counsel of your choosing or upon good cause shown, providing you are financially needy, the Court may appoint Counsel to act in your behalf.

That you are required to register your claim of paternity with the Vital Statistics Unit of the Department of Health and Welfare prior to the date of any termination proceeding, or proceeding wherein the children is placed with an agency licensed to provide adoption services, pursuant to Idaho Code 16-1513(5).

DATED this 10th day of March, 2021.

PHIL MCGRANE

Clerk of the District Court

Ada County, Idaho

BY: L. Thomas, Deputy Clerk

3/17, 3/24/21,/31/21

CNS-3450513#

THE WILSON POST

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PEGGY JEAN HANKINS

CASE NO. #2021PR117

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2015, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of PEGGY JEAN HANKINS, deceased, who died January 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th day of March, 2021.

TRACY WAYNE HANKINS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF PEGGY JEAN HANKINS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run March 24, 2021 March 31, 2021

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF VIRGINIA RHEA HOWARD

CASE NO. #2021PR105

Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of VIRGINIA RHEA HOWARD, deceased, who died January 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th day of January, 2021.

SHERRY BANKS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF VIRGINIA RHEA HOWARD

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NEAL AGEE JR.

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run March 24, 2021 March 31, 2021

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF TONY MICHAEL PRYOR

CASE NO. 2021PR123

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Tony Michael Pryor, deceased, who died on March 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: March 29, 2021

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF TONY MICHAEL PRYOR,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 3/24/21 and 3/31/21

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RICHARD ALAN HOOD

CASE NO. #2021PR104

Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RICHARD ALAN HOOD, deceased, who died February 23, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th day of March, 2021.

ADRIAN HOOD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RICHARD ALAN HOOD

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 3/24/21 3/31/21

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KAREN HONEYCUT DUKE

CASE NO. 2021PR99

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Karen Honeycutt Duke, deceased, who died on February 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: March 29, 2021

JOANNA WILLETT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KAREN HONEYCUTT DUKE,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Michael Ferrell, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 3/24/21 and 3/31/21

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GARY DENNIS WILHOIT

CASE NO. 2021PR102

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Gary Dennis Wilhoit, deceased, who died on December 18, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: March 29, 2021

ANNA SUE WILHOIT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GARY DENNIS WILHOIT,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID FOUTCH, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 3/24/21 and 3/31/21

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JANICE M. LAFEVER CHAFFIN

CASE NO. #2021PR116

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JANICE M. LAFEVER CHAFFIN, deceased, who died February 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th day of March, 2021.

PATRICK SHAWN CHAFFIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JANICE M. LAFEVER CHAFFIN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

Date to run 3/24/21 3/31/21

WILSON POST

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARTHA DICKENS KIDWELL

CASE NO. 2021PR94

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Martha Dickens Kidwell, deceased, who died on January 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: March 29, 2021

JAMES (JIM) KIDWELL, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARTHA DICKENS KIDWELL,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Donnavon Vasek, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 3/24/21 and 3/31/21

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EVELYN WATKINS WAUFORD

CASE NO. #2021PR103

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of EVELYN WATKINS WAUFORD, deceased, who died January 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th day of March, 2021.

RONALD ANDREW JOINES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF EVELYN WATKINS WAUFORD

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 3/24/21 3/31/21

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF NORMAN R DOBSON

CASE NO. #2021PR101

Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of NORMAN R DOBSON, deceased, who died July 31, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 17th day of March, 2021.

WILLIAM V. DOBSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF NORMAN R. DOBSON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BARBARA BOONE MCGINNIS

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 3/24/21 3/31/21

_____

_____

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

JONNAH JOYCE GOODE

BRIAN GARDNER

Petitioners

VS

KAYLA EAKES

DUSTIN EAKES

Respondents

IN RE: KEATON EAKES

BENTLEY EAKES

CASE NO: 2020-AD-269

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this-action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk from the Petitioner's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the DUSTIN EAKES, NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the WILSON POST for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non-resident to serve upon AMANDA RAYE THORNTON, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 300 James Robertson Pkwy., 4th Floor, Nashville, TN 37201 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Nashville, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 12th day of March, 2021.

DEBBIE MOSS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

AMANDA RAYE THORNTON

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

03/24/2021, 03/31/2021

04/07/2021, 04/14/2021

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BARBARA C. HAYES

CASE NO. #2021PR89

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BARBARA C. HAYES, deceased, who died February 6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of March, 2021.

CHERYL SUE THURMAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BARBARA C. HAYES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JAMES ADDISON BARRY JR.

ATTORNEY

Date to run March 31, 2021 April 7, 2021

WILSON POST

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF IRENE DOAR GUEST

CASE NO. 2021PR112

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Irene Doar Guest, deceased, who died on February 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: March 29, 2021

FRANK WATERS, JR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF IRENE DOAR GUEST,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 3/31/21 and 4/7/21

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GAYLE L. AYERS

CASE NO. 2021PR124

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Gayle L. Ayers, deceased, who died on March 2, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: March 29, 2021

BARBARA MCWHORTER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GAYLE L. AYERS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 3/31/21 and 4/7/21

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BLAIR JAMES KOUTNY

CASE NO. #2021PR129

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BLAIR JAMES KOUTNY, deceased, who died January 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of March, 2021.

SEAN MICHAEL KOUTNY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BLAIR JAMES KOUTNY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TIMOTHY A. DAVIS

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run March 31, 2021 April 7, 2021

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KARIN A. BURGESS

CASE NO. 2021PR128

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Karin A. Burgess, deceased, who died on March 6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: March 29, 2021

EDWARD A. BURGESS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KARIN A. BURGESS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Stephen Brown, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 3/31/21 and 4/7/21

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PAUL A. MARTIN

CASE NO. 2021PR100

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Paul A. Martin, deceased, who died on November 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: March 29, 2021

MARY JO MARTIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF PAUL A. MARTIN,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Beth Edmondson, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 3/31/21 and 4/7/21

_____

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MICHAEL JOE BRASWELL

CASE NO. #2021PR135

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of MICHAEL JOE BRASWELL, deceased, who died January 25, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 24th day of March, 2021.

MARY SPRINGER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MICHAEL JOE BRASWELL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ANGELLO L. HUONG

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run March 31, 2021 April 7, 2021

|

|

