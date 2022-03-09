NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GEORGE JACKSON SCHUTT

CASE NO. #2022PR55

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GEORGE JACKSON SCHUTT, deceased, who died December 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th  day of February, 2022.

GEORGE KEVIN SCHUTT

CHRISTOPHER D. SCHUTT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF GEORGE JACKSON SCHUTT

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN M. TINSLEY

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run  March 2, 2022     March 9, 2022

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: Darren Parker Dryer (Halstead)

CASE NO. #2021PR434

 Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration C.T.A. in respect to the estate of Darren Parker Dryer (Halstead), deceased, who died August 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty   (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th day of February, 2022.

DONNAVON VASEK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DARREN PARKER DRYER (HALSTEAD)

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DONNAVON VASEK

Attorney

Date to run  3/2/22 3/9/22

Date to run  3/2/22 3/9/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLES ROGER DORNAN

CASE NO.  2022PR67

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles Roger Dornan, deceased, who died on November 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 7, 2022

MARTHA JEAN DORNAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLES ROGER DORNAN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TIFFANY D. HAGAR

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-2-22 & 3-9-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTY JO STEPHENS 

CASE NO.  2022PR65

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Jo Stephens, deceased, who died on January 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 7, 2022

TERRY B. STEPHENS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BETTY JO STEPHENS 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-2-22 & 3-9-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MICHAEL RAY BROWN

CASE NO. 2022PR73

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Michael Ray Brown, deceased, who died on December 29, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 7, 2022

DAVID WAYNE BROWN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MICHAEL RAY BROWN,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT E. LEE, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/2/22 and 3/9/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILMA JEAN MONTGOMERY JONES

CASE NO.  2022PR74

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wilma Jean Montgomery Jones, deceased, who died on January 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 7, 2022

LEE ANN JONES HOWARD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILMA JEAN MONTGOMERY JONES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA HORVATH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-2-22 & 3-9-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LEO GEORGE MASULLA

CASE NO. 2022PR90

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Leo George Masulla, deceased, who died on February 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 7, 2022

Taylor Durrett

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LEO GEORGE MASULLA,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. TYLER WHITAKER, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/2/22 and 3/9/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CYNTHIA JEAN LASSITER

CASE NO.  2022PR48

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Cynthia Jean Lassiter, deceased, who died on January 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 7, 2022

 JOSHUA LASSITER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CYNTHIA JEAN LASSITER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Donnavon Vasek

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-2-22 & 3-9-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: AUGUST CLEVELAND RUFF

CASE NO. #2022PR91

 Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of  February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of AUGUST CLEVELAND RUFF, deceased, who died April 16, 2021 were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 23rd day of February, 2022.

LYNDA MARIE RUFF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF AUGUST CLEVELAND RUFF

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

RYAN KNIGHT

Attorney

Date to run  3/2/22 3/9/22

Date to run  3/2/22 3/9/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBERT T. VANHOOSER, JR.

CASE NO.  2022PR70

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert T. VanHooser, Jr., deceased, who died on November 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 7, 2022

 ROBBIN V. WRIGHT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROBERT T. VANHOOSER, JR

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

PAUL C. HAYES

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-2-22 & 3-9-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Wanda E. Anderson

CASE NO. #2022PR29

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WANDA E. ANDERSON, deceased, who died September 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th  day of February, 2022.

Jesse F. Anderson

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Wanda E. Anderson

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

THOMAS RYAN  RUMFELT

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run March 2, 2022     March 9, 2022

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: MARGARET D. THOMPSON

CASE NO. #2022PR96

 Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of  February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of  MARGARET D. THOMPSON, deceased, who died January 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or

 (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th day of February, 2022.

GARY THOMPSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MARGARET D. THOMPSON

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA HORVATH

ATTORNEY

Date to run   3/2/22 3/9/22

Date to run   3/2/22 3/9/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES OWENS

CASE NO. 2022PR62

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of James Owens, deceased, who died on January 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 7, 2022

Mitchell James Owens

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES OWENS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA M. HORVATH,

 Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/2/22 and 3/9/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF TYLER JAMES DANALDS

CASE NO. 2022PR69

Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Tyler James Danalds, deceased, who died on December 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 7, 2022

ELLEN CATHERINE COWENS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF TYLER JAMES DANALDS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ADAM BARBER

Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/2/22 and 3/9/22

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & Annexation Committee WILL HAVE A MEETING ON Monday, MARCH 14, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON TUESDAY, MARCH 15, 2022 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16, 2022 AT 3:00 PM IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

PUBLICATION NOTICE

Robert Francis Porcella

Plaintiff,

v.

Karen Lynn Cea Porcella,

Defendant.

Case No.  2021 CV 297

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Absolute Divorce and Motion, that the Defendant, Karen Lynn Cea Porcella, whose whereabouts is unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant, Karen Lynn Cea Porcella, to serve upon:  Brian O. Bowhan, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 1132 Blue Willow Court, Antioch, TN  37013, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before May 2, 2022, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law.  If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on May 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This the 1st day of March, 2022.

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

BRIAN O. BOWHAN

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

PUBLICATION DATES:

March 9, 2022

March 16, 2022

March 23, 2022

March 30, 2022

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GUY C. JONES

CASE NO.  2022PR100

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Guy C. Jones, deceased, who died on February 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 7, 2022  

JANICE ANN JONES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GUY C. JONES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

PAUL S. PARKER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-9-22 & 3-16-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JACOBUS IGNATIUS WYLEMANS       

CASE NO.  2022PR43

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jacobus Ignatius Wylemans, deceased, who died on October 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;  or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 7, 2022  

ROBIN ELAINE GARVIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JACOBUS IGNATIUS WYLEMANS       

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JAMES G. KING

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         3-9-22 & 3-16-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOSEPH ALBRGHT

CASE NO. 2022PR97

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William Joseph Albright, deceased, who died on July 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   March 7, 2022  

 Kristina Marie Albright

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOSEPH ALBRIGHT,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN,

ATTORNEY

Wilson Post 

Date to run 3/9/22 and 3/16/22

|

MECHANICS LEIN SALE

This is official notification of

intent to apply for a title to

a vehicle in my possession.

The said vehicle is a

2005 KW CON

VIN#1XKDDB9XX5J073027

Any and all parties holding an

interest in this vehicle should

contact: Ball Automotive

868 Corum Hill Rd.

Castalian Springs, TN 37031

within 10 days certified mail,

return receipt requested.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER

PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY CELIA GARCIA RODRIGUEZ

DBA TAQUERIA EL RINCON AT 3193 S MT JULIET ROAD, SUITE

210, MT JULIET, TN 37122 FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (CONSUMED

ON THE PREMISES) UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER

69 OF THE TENESSEE PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND THE

AMENDMENTS THERETO.

THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (RESTAURANT)

LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 12 MILES FROM THE WEST SIDE OF

THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION WHEN

THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS, MONDAY MARCH

14, 2022 AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE

WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.

Wilson County Beer Board

Date Published: March 9, 2022

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER

PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY KAREN ELAINE WALKER

DBA LOCAL MARKET & GRAB AT 9371 HARTSVILLE PIKE,

LEBANON, TN 37087 FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (PACKAGE BEER)

UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE

PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.

THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (GROCERY STORE)

LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 10 MILES FROM THE NORTH SIDE

OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION WHEN

THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS, MONDAY MARCH

14, 2022 AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE

WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.

Wilson County Beer Board

Date Published: March 9, 2022

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for Replacement of Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets at Developments

TN017-001, -002, -003, -004, -005, -006, -007, -008, -009, -010, -011, and -012 will

be received by the Lebanon Housing Authority, 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon, Tennessee

37087 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., and then at said office publicly

opened and read aloud.

The plans, specifications, and other contract documents may be examined at the

following locations:

Cauthen & Associates, LLC Nashville Office of Minority Business Enterprise

2908 Elm Hill Pike Dodge Data & Analytics

Nashville, Tennessee 37214 ConstructConnect

Builders Exchange of Tennessee

Prospective bidders may obtain copies of the Contract Documents at the office of

Cauthen & Associates, LLC, 2908 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214. The plans

and specs can be provided electronically or a deposit of $200.00 is required for one

printed set. All bid deposit checks or drafts shall be made payable to Cauthen & Associates,

LLC. Requirements for bid deposit refunds can be found in the expanded

Advertisement for Bids bound within the Project Manual.

All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act

of 1994 (TCA 62-6-119) with all bid submittals conforming to the State of Tennessee

requirements. Refer to the expanded Advertisement for Bids for all requirements.

Walk Through and Prebid Conference

At 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, a pre-bid conference will be held at the

administrative office of Lebanon Housing Authority, 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon,

Tennessee for the purpose of answering questions bidders may have and to considering

any suggestions they may wish to make concerning the work. Immediately

following the pre-bid conference, a walk-through of the site(s) will be held by the

Owner. Although not mandatory, all contractors are recommended to attend this

walk-through and pre-bid conference.

LEBANON HOUSING AUTHORITY

By: Patrick Johnson, Executive Director

March 9, 2022

March 16, 2022

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

On Monday, February 28, 2022 the Wilson County Commission

approved Senate Bill 364 releasing property from

Davidson County into Wilson County, and assigning the

zoning classification for the property to be (R-1) Rural

Residential. The property is identified as 713 General

Kershaw Drive Old Hickory, and is referenced by Wilson

County Tax Map 51”O” Group B Parcel 38.00. A copy of

this approval is on file in the Wilson County Development

Services Office/Planning Division at 228 East Main Street,

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 and is available for inspection

during regular business hours.

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County

Planning Commission on Friday, March 18, 2022 at

10:00 a.m. in the County Commission room of the

Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street

Lebanon, Tennessee. Several divisions of property and

site plans will be heard at this time, also for consideration,

Application by Brian Grover, SEC INC. with

permission from property owner Rick Reshae to rezone

approximately 139.6 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to

(R-1 PUD) Residential Planned Unit Development

Overlay District. The property is located on Cedar

Grove Road & Old Hunters Point Pike referenced by

Wilson County Tax Map 36 Parcel 16.24. Application

by Steven Yarborough with permission from property

owner Landmark Pentecostal c/o Val Johnson to

rezone approximately 9.8 acres from (A-1) Agricultural

to (I-1) Light Industrial. The property is located at

3762 Murfreesboro Road and is referenced by Wilson

County Tax Map 114 Parcel 25.00. For further or more

complete information you may contact the Wilson

County Planning Office at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon,

Tennessee, or you may view the agenda online at

www.wilsoncountyplanning.com. Anyone desiring to

comment is requested to attend. Meeting may be postponed

if inclement weather prevails, and the Wilson

County Courthouse is closed.

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS

WILSON COUNTY TENNESSEE LAND USE PLAN UPDATE

The Wilson County Planning Development Service Office/Planning Division is currently

updating the Wilson County Land Use Plan, the primary focus of the presentation will

be public engagement for initial input regarding the Land Use Plan Update. The Planning

Staff in partnership with the Greater Nashville Regional Council will provide a short Power

Point presentation outlining the land use plan, purpose, process and outcomes, current

conditions and trends, population, housing, transportation, economy and land use. The

public input meetings are scheduled for:

March 22, 2022, 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. —

Gladeville Middle School Auditorium, 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122,

March 29, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. —

Watertown Elementary School (Big Gym), 751 W Main St, Watertown, TN 37184

April 05, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. —

West Elementary School Cafeteria, 9315 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

April 12, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. —

Carroll-Oakland Elementary Gymnasium, 4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087

|

