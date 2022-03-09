NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GEORGE JACKSON SCHUTT
CASE NO. #2022PR55
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GEORGE JACKSON SCHUTT, deceased, who died December 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of February, 2022.
GEORGE KEVIN SCHUTT
CHRISTOPHER D. SCHUTT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF GEORGE JACKSON SCHUTT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run March 2, 2022 March 9, 2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: Darren Parker Dryer (Halstead)
CASE NO. #2021PR434
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration C.T.A. in respect to the estate of Darren Parker Dryer (Halstead), deceased, who died August 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of February, 2022.
DONNAVON VASEK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DARREN PARKER DRYER (HALSTEAD)
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3/2/22 3/9/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES ROGER DORNAN
CASE NO. 2022PR67
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles Roger Dornan, deceased, who died on November 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 7, 2022
MARTHA JEAN DORNAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES ROGER DORNAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TIFFANY D. HAGAR
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-2-22 & 3-9-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY JO STEPHENS
CASE NO. 2022PR65
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Betty Jo Stephens, deceased, who died on January 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 7, 2022
TERRY B. STEPHENS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY JO STEPHENS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-2-22 & 3-9-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MICHAEL RAY BROWN
CASE NO. 2022PR73
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Michael Ray Brown, deceased, who died on December 29, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 7, 2022
DAVID WAYNE BROWN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MICHAEL RAY BROWN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT E. LEE, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/2/22 and 3/9/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILMA JEAN MONTGOMERY JONES
CASE NO. 2022PR74
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wilma Jean Montgomery Jones, deceased, who died on January 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 7, 2022
LEE ANN JONES HOWARD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILMA JEAN MONTGOMERY JONES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA HORVATH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-2-22 & 3-9-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LEO GEORGE MASULLA
CASE NO. 2022PR90
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Leo George Masulla, deceased, who died on February 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 7, 2022
Taylor Durrett
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LEO GEORGE MASULLA,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/2/22 and 3/9/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CYNTHIA JEAN LASSITER
CASE NO. 2022PR48
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Cynthia Jean Lassiter, deceased, who died on January 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 7, 2022
JOSHUA LASSITER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CYNTHIA JEAN LASSITER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Donnavon Vasek
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-2-22 & 3-9-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: AUGUST CLEVELAND RUFF
CASE NO. #2022PR91
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of AUGUST CLEVELAND RUFF, deceased, who died April 16, 2021 were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 23rd day of February, 2022.
LYNDA MARIE RUFF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF AUGUST CLEVELAND RUFF
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
RYAN KNIGHT
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3/2/22 3/9/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT T. VANHOOSER, JR.
CASE NO. 2022PR70
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert T. VanHooser, Jr., deceased, who died on November 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 7, 2022
ROBBIN V. WRIGHT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT T. VANHOOSER, JR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
PAUL C. HAYES
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-2-22 & 3-9-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Wanda E. Anderson
CASE NO. #2022PR29
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WANDA E. ANDERSON, deceased, who died September 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of February, 2022.
Jesse F. Anderson
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Wanda E. Anderson
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
THOMAS RYAN RUMFELT
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run March 2, 2022 March 9, 2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARGARET D. THOMPSON
CASE NO. #2022PR96
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MARGARET D. THOMPSON, deceased, who died January 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of February, 2022.
GARY THOMPSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARGARET D. THOMPSON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA HORVATH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3/2/22 3/9/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES OWENS
CASE NO. 2022PR62
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of James Owens, deceased, who died on January 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 7, 2022
Mitchell James Owens
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES OWENS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. HORVATH,
Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/2/22 and 3/9/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TYLER JAMES DANALDS
CASE NO. 2022PR69
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Tyler James Danalds, deceased, who died on December 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 7, 2022
ELLEN CATHERINE COWENS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TYLER JAMES DANALDS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ADAM BARBER
Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/2/22 and 3/9/22
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & Annexation Committee WILL HAVE A MEETING ON Monday, MARCH 14, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON TUESDAY, MARCH 15, 2022 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16, 2022 AT 3:00 PM IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
PUBLICATION NOTICE
Robert Francis Porcella
Plaintiff,
v.
Karen Lynn Cea Porcella,
Defendant.
Case No. 2021 CV 297
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Absolute Divorce and Motion, that the Defendant, Karen Lynn Cea Porcella, whose whereabouts is unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant, Karen Lynn Cea Porcella, to serve upon: Brian O. Bowhan, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 1132 Blue Willow Court, Antioch, TN 37013, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before May 2, 2022, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on May 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 1st day of March, 2022.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
BRIAN O. BOWHAN
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
PUBLICATION DATES:
March 9, 2022
March 16, 2022
March 23, 2022
March 30, 2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GUY C. JONES
CASE NO. 2022PR100
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Guy C. Jones, deceased, who died on February 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 7, 2022
JANICE ANN JONES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GUY C. JONES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
PAUL S. PARKER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-9-22 & 3-16-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JACOBUS IGNATIUS WYLEMANS
CASE NO. 2022PR43
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jacobus Ignatius Wylemans, deceased, who died on October 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 7, 2022
ROBIN ELAINE GARVIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JACOBUS IGNATIUS WYLEMANS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAMES G. KING
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 3-9-22 & 3-16-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOSEPH ALBRGHT
CASE NO. 2022PR97
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of March, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of William Joseph Albright, deceased, who died on July 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: March 7, 2022
Kristina Marie Albright
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOSEPH ALBRIGHT,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN,
ATTORNEY
Wilson Post
Date to run 3/9/22 and 3/16/22
|
MECHANICS LEIN SALE
This is official notification of
intent to apply for a title to
a vehicle in my possession.
The said vehicle is a
2005 KW CON
VIN#1XKDDB9XX5J073027
Any and all parties holding an
interest in this vehicle should
contact: Ball Automotive
868 Corum Hill Rd.
Castalian Springs, TN 37031
within 10 days certified mail,
return receipt requested.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER
PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY CELIA GARCIA RODRIGUEZ
DBA TAQUERIA EL RINCON AT 3193 S MT JULIET ROAD, SUITE
210, MT JULIET, TN 37122 FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (CONSUMED
ON THE PREMISES) UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER
69 OF THE TENESSEE PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND THE
AMENDMENTS THERETO.
THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (RESTAURANT)
LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 12 MILES FROM THE WEST SIDE OF
THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION WHEN
THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS, MONDAY MARCH
14, 2022 AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE
WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.
Wilson County Beer Board
Date Published: March 9, 2022
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER
PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY KAREN ELAINE WALKER
DBA LOCAL MARKET & GRAB AT 9371 HARTSVILLE PIKE,
LEBANON, TN 37087 FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (PACKAGE BEER)
UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE
PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.
THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (GROCERY STORE)
LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 10 MILES FROM THE NORTH SIDE
OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION WHEN
THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS, MONDAY MARCH
14, 2022 AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE
WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.
Wilson County Beer Board
Date Published: March 9, 2022
|
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for Replacement of Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets at Developments
TN017-001, -002, -003, -004, -005, -006, -007, -008, -009, -010, -011, and -012 will
be received by the Lebanon Housing Authority, 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon, Tennessee
37087 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., and then at said office publicly
opened and read aloud.
The plans, specifications, and other contract documents may be examined at the
following locations:
Cauthen & Associates, LLC Nashville Office of Minority Business Enterprise
2908 Elm Hill Pike Dodge Data & Analytics
Nashville, Tennessee 37214 ConstructConnect
Builders Exchange of Tennessee
Prospective bidders may obtain copies of the Contract Documents at the office of
Cauthen & Associates, LLC, 2908 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214. The plans
and specs can be provided electronically or a deposit of $200.00 is required for one
printed set. All bid deposit checks or drafts shall be made payable to Cauthen & Associates,
LLC. Requirements for bid deposit refunds can be found in the expanded
Advertisement for Bids bound within the Project Manual.
All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act
of 1994 (TCA 62-6-119) with all bid submittals conforming to the State of Tennessee
requirements. Refer to the expanded Advertisement for Bids for all requirements.
Walk Through and Prebid Conference
At 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, a pre-bid conference will be held at the
administrative office of Lebanon Housing Authority, 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon,
Tennessee for the purpose of answering questions bidders may have and to considering
any suggestions they may wish to make concerning the work. Immediately
following the pre-bid conference, a walk-through of the site(s) will be held by the
Owner. Although not mandatory, all contractors are recommended to attend this
walk-through and pre-bid conference.
LEBANON HOUSING AUTHORITY
By: Patrick Johnson, Executive Director
March 9, 2022
March 16, 2022
|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
On Monday, February 28, 2022 the Wilson County Commission
approved Senate Bill 364 releasing property from
Davidson County into Wilson County, and assigning the
zoning classification for the property to be (R-1) Rural
Residential. The property is identified as 713 General
Kershaw Drive Old Hickory, and is referenced by Wilson
County Tax Map 51”O” Group B Parcel 38.00. A copy of
this approval is on file in the Wilson County Development
Services Office/Planning Division at 228 East Main Street,
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 and is available for inspection
during regular business hours.
|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County
Planning Commission on Friday, March 18, 2022 at
10:00 a.m. in the County Commission room of the
Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street
Lebanon, Tennessee. Several divisions of property and
site plans will be heard at this time, also for consideration,
Application by Brian Grover, SEC INC. with
permission from property owner Rick Reshae to rezone
approximately 139.6 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to
(R-1 PUD) Residential Planned Unit Development
Overlay District. The property is located on Cedar
Grove Road & Old Hunters Point Pike referenced by
Wilson County Tax Map 36 Parcel 16.24. Application
by Steven Yarborough with permission from property
owner Landmark Pentecostal c/o Val Johnson to
rezone approximately 9.8 acres from (A-1) Agricultural
to (I-1) Light Industrial. The property is located at
3762 Murfreesboro Road and is referenced by Wilson
County Tax Map 114 Parcel 25.00. For further or more
complete information you may contact the Wilson
County Planning Office at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon,
Tennessee, or you may view the agenda online at
www.wilsoncountyplanning.com. Anyone desiring to
comment is requested to attend. Meeting may be postponed
if inclement weather prevails, and the Wilson
County Courthouse is closed.
|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS
WILSON COUNTY TENNESSEE LAND USE PLAN UPDATE
The Wilson County Planning Development Service Office/Planning Division is currently
updating the Wilson County Land Use Plan, the primary focus of the presentation will
be public engagement for initial input regarding the Land Use Plan Update. The Planning
Staff in partnership with the Greater Nashville Regional Council will provide a short Power
Point presentation outlining the land use plan, purpose, process and outcomes, current
conditions and trends, population, housing, transportation, economy and land use. The
public input meetings are scheduled for:
March 22, 2022, 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. —
Gladeville Middle School Auditorium, 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122,
March 29, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. —
Watertown Elementary School (Big Gym), 751 W Main St, Watertown, TN 37184
April 05, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. —
West Elementary School Cafeteria, 9315 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
April 12, 2022 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. —
Carroll-Oakland Elementary Gymnasium, 4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087
|