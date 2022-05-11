PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Jason Wallace and Rebekkah Hendrix,

Plaintiffs,

v.

Christopher Wallace, Misty McClusky,

Raymond Butcher, Kayla Butcher,

Krystal Lee Butcher, and any other unknown

Individual or entity having an interest in 2670 and

2770 West Division St., Mt. Juliet, TN and

Jennifer Garrett (aka Jennifer Bailey),

Defendants.

Case No.  2021 CV 289

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiffs’ Complaint and Order for Service of Process by Publication, that the unknown defendants and any other unknown individuals or entities with an interest in 2760 and 2770 W. Division St., Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee, whose whereabouts is unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said unknown defendants and any other unknown individuals or entities with an interest in 2760 and 2770 W. Division St., Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee, to serve upon:  Jonathan M. Tinsley of Agee & Tinsley, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 406 West Main Street, Suite A, Lebanon, TN  37087, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before June 27, 2022, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law.  If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on July 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This the 28th day of April, 2022.

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

JONATHAN M. TINSLEY

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS

PUBLICATION DATES:

May 4, 2022

May 11, 2022

May 18, 2022

May 25, 2022

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WAYNE ROOSEVELT LANNOM

CASE NO.  2022PR218

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wayne Roosevelt Lannom, deceased, who died on February 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication     as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 9, 2022

MELISSA J. PITTMAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WAYNE ROOSEVELT LANNOM

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBERT EVANS LEE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         5-11-22 & 5-18-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: LORRAINE JEAN DONHAM

CASE NO. #2022PR210

 Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of LORRAINE JEAN DONHAM, deceased, who died November 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 27th day of April, 2022.

FRED AVIS DONHAM III

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LORRAINE JEAN DONHAM

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAN E. HUFFSTUTTER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 5/11/22 5/18/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GROVER JOSEPH LOCKE

CASE NO. 2022PR110

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Grover Joseph Locke, deceased, who died on February 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication              as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 9, 2022

TARA LYNN LOCKE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GROVER JOSEPH LOCKE,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Paula Ogle Blair, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROGER WHEBY

CASE NO. 2022PR212

Notice is hereby given that on the 27TH day of April, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Roger Wehby, deceased, who died on February 23, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 9, 2022      

BONNIE MITCHELL WEHBY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROGER WEHBY,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jeffrey Mobley, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF THOMAS WAYNE SMITH

CASE NO. 2022PR192

Notice is hereby given that on the 27TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Thomas Wayne Smith, deceased, who died on February 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 9, 2022      

ROBERT EVANS LEE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF THOMAS WAYNE SMITH,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert Evan Lee, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: RANDELL TERRY WILSON, SR.

CASE NO. #2022PR188

 Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of April, 2022, Letters of Administration C.T.A. in respect to the estate of RANDELL TERRY WILSON, SR., deceased, who died February 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:  (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 27th day of April, 2022.

DONNAVON VASEK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RANDELL TERRY WILSON, SR.

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DONNAVON VASEK

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  5/11/22 5/18/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOYCE MARIE TATOM UHLIK

CASE NO. 2022PR159

Notice is hereby given that on the 27TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Joyce Marie Tatom Uhlik, deceased, who died on November 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 9, 2022                                                      

SCANDIE A. UHLIK MICK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOYCE MARIE TATOM UHLIK,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Michael Robbins, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22              

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JANETTA P. HICKMAN            

CASE NO.  2022PR219

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Janetta P. Hickman, deceased, who died on March 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;     or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty                 (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 9, 2022                                                      

DAVID I. HICKMAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JANETTA P. HICKMAN            

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CELIA STEWART ROUSE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         5-11-22 & 5-18-22            

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PATRICIA FAY ORCHANIAN

CASE NO. 2022PR221

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Patricia Fay Orchanian, deceased, who died on April 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                 the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication  as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 9, 2022                                                      

YANCY BELCHER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF PATRICIA FAY ORCHANIAN,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22              

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DONNA DELBIRDA SINGLETON

CASE NO. 2022PR225

Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Donna Delbirda Singleton, deceased, who died on March 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 9, 2022                                                      

DEANNA SINGLETON MCNABB

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DONNA DELBIRDA SINGLETON,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Sharon Milling, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22                              

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM MCFARLAND GRAY

CASE NO. #2022PR226

 Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of WILLIAM MCFARLAND GRAY, deceased, who died April 20, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)  days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th day of May, 2022.

GERRI LOUISE VANDERCOOK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM MCFARLAND GRAY

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPEHN BROWN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run  5/11/22 5/18/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BEVERLEY PATRICIA BONNER

CASE NO.  2022PR233

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Beverley Patricia Bonner, deceased, who died on February 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;  or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 9, 2022

ROBERT BRUCE BONNER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BEVERLEY PATRICIA BONNER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         5-11-22 & 5-18-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MELISSA LEANNE PERKINS

CASE NO. 2022PR211

Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Melissa Leanne Perkins, deceased, who died on September 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of           the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication   as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 9, 2022

TOSHA RENEE HAYNES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MELISSA LEANNE PERKINS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Katlin A. Ryan, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBERT E. DOUGLAS               

CASE NO.  2022PR217

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert E. Douglas, deceased, who died on March 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                 the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 9, 2022

ROBERT E. DOUGLAS, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROBERT E. DOUGLAS               

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         5-11-22 & 5-18-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITOR                    

ESTATE OF JESSIE AVA NELL WHARTON

CASE NO. 2022PR229

Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jessie Ava Nell Wharton, deceased, who died on March 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 9, 2022

DONALD DEAN WHARTON, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JESSIE AVA NELL WHARTON,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

S. Nixon Pressley, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN ROBERT LOWE                CASE NO. 2022PR238

Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of John Robert Lowe, deceased, who died on April 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                 the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 9, 2022

SHIRLEY D. LOWE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOHN ROBERT LOWE,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22                                              

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOYCE C. RODGERS   

CASE NO.  2022PR228

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Joyce C. Rodgers, deceased, who died on April 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)  days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;        or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty    (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 9, 2022      

CHERYL LEE RODGERS VAUGHAN

REBECCA LYNN RODGERS HUGHES

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOYCE C. RODGERS   

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. MIRANDA BELOTE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         5-11-22 & 5-18-22

|

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 25, 2017, executed by  SCOTTY ESTON RAY, ALISHA RAY, conveying certain real property therein described to MEGAN K. TROTT, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded May 26, 2017, in Deed Book 1762, Page 872 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC  who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. 

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WILSON, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS

DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

TRACT NO. 1: BEGINS AT A POINT, UTILITY POLE, THENCE RUNS N 42 DEGREES 01` 20" E, 50.27 FEET TO A POINT:

THENCE RUNS N 42 DEGREES 01` 20" E, 203.66 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS N 62 DEGREES 08` 40" W, 185.00 FEET

TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS S 43 DEGREES 11` 40" W, 227.70 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS S 53 DEGREES 52` 00" E,

185.00 FEET TO A POINT SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF BRUCE L. CARTER

SURVEYOR, UNDER DATE OF APRIL 30, 1979.

TRACT NO. 2: BEGINS AT A POINT, SAME BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF

HIGHWAY 96, THENCE FOLLOWS HIGHWAY 96 AND RUNS S 41 DEGREES 15` 20" W, 53.41 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE

RUNS N 69 DEGREES 20` 00" W, 615.12 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS N 53 DEGREES 52` 00" W, 283.41 FEET TO A

POINT; THENCE RUNS N 42 DEGREES 01` 20" E, 50.27 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS S 53 DEGREES 46` 20" E, 271.52

FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS S 69 DEGREES 22` 40" E, 627.18 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND HIGHWAY 96,

ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF BRUCE L. CARTER, SURVEYOR, UNDER DATE OF APRIL 30, 1979.

Parcel ID: 168-004.01

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 21875 Hwy 96, Liberty, TN 37095. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. 

CURRENT OWNER(S): SCOTTY ESTON RAY, ALISHA RAY

OTHER  INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

|

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 11, 2019, executed by Latamara D. Troutt, unmarried woman, to Randy M. Kennedy as Trustee, for Navy Federal Credit Union, and appearing of record on April 3, 2019, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1873, Page 2297, and Instrument Number 19667780, of record in the Register's Office of Davidson County, Tennessee, recorded on April 4, 2019, at Instrument Number 20190404-0030774.

WHEREAS, Navy Federal Credit Union, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson and Davidson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust. 

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:

LAND LOCATED IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT; BEING LOT NO. 73 ON THE PLAN OF SHERWOOD FOREST, SECTION 3, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 12, PAGE 27, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BOOK 4460, PAGE 81, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR DAVIDSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.

AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO LATAMARA D. TROUTT FROM NICK COOPER AND JAMIE COOPER BY DEED DATED MAY 29, 2015, RECORDED ON JUNE 2, 2015 IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, IN BOOK NUMBER 1644, PAGE NUMBER 1434 AND RECORDED ON JUNE 5, 2015 IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR DAVIDSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, IN INSTRUMENT NO. 20150605-0052782.

Parcel ID: Wilson County, 052K A 017.01; Davidson County, 065 09 0 040.00

Commonly known as 4857 Everest Dr, Old Hickory, TN 37138

The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control

This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Latamara D. Troutt.

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433. 

All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose.  Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT.  ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Clear Recon LLC

Substitute Trustee

651 East 4th Street Suite 200

Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Phone: (877) 319-8840

File No: 2049-052A

Newspaper: The Wilson Post

Publication Dates: 5/11/2022, 5/18/2022, 5/25/2022

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GEORGIA ANN PORCELLA

CASE NO.  2022PR170

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GEORGIA ANN PORCELLA , deceased, who died on March 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 9, 2022      

MICHELE M. KEELER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GEORGIA ANN PORCELLA

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. Tyler Whitaker

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         5-11-22 & 5-18-22

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION SP & ANNEXATION COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 18, 2022 AT 3:00 PM IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

LOCATION CHANGE: THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE LANE, AND TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, MAY 12, 2022, AT 2:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON TUESDAY, MAY 17, 2022 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.

|

RFP: RAD/Development Consultant Services –

Lebanon Housing Authority

The Lebanon Housing Authority (LHA), Lebanon, TN is currently accepting proposals

from qualified firms for RAD/Development Consultant Services. Proposals will

be accepted until May 13, 2022, at 4:00 PM CST at 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon, TN

37087. No proposals received after this date and time will be accepted.

Visit their website at www.LHATN.org to download the RFP or contact the Authority

at (615) 444-1872.

|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

OF CONSTRUCTION BIDS

BIDS TO BE RECEIVED Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lebanon at their offices in 200 North

Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN, until 2:00 PM CST, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, and

opened publicly at 200 North Castle Heights Ave., Main Council Chambers at that

hour. The reading of the bids will begin at 2:01 PM CST.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

Lebanon Sports Complex Phase One involves roadway widening, grading, drainage,

utilities, sports field construction, parking lot construction, electrical, construction

of two buildings and other associated improvements on a section of land fronting

Highway 231 South.

PROPOSAL CONTRACTS WILL BE ISSUED UNTIL THE TIME SET FOR OPENING BIDS

The project includes widening of a TDOT highway. A Prime Contractor must prequalify

with the Department of Transportation in accordance with Section 54-5-117

of the “Tennessee Code Annotated” and Tennessee Department of Transportation

Rule 1680-5-3 prequalification of contractors before biddable proposals will be

furnished.

The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that a 0% Disadvantaged Business

Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set for this project and must be met or exceeded.

The City of Lebanon hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure

that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged

business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response

to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of age, race,

color, religion, national origin, sex or disability in consideration for an award. No

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set on this contract. However,

the use of DBE or minority/women owned firms are encouraged.

The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drug-free

with policies of non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color, national

or ethnic origin, age, disability or military service. The City of Lebanon’s telephone

number is 615.444.3647.

THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS IS RESERVED

Digital bidding documents and information, and plans, may be obtained at the

office of Engineering, 200 North Castle Heights Ave. Suite 300; 615.444.3647 after

11:00 AM CST on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 for a non-refundable fee of $15.00.

|

INVITATION TO BID

Wilson County Tennessee

The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids

from qualified vendors for:

GBID-716 New Phone System VOIP

For the Wilson County Health Department

OPENING BID DATE - May 24, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

For the Wilson County Finance Department

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time

indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228

East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective

vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630

during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The

Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any

or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with

the lowest cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of

race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits

of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving

federal financial assistance.”

|

INVITATION TO BID

Wilson County Tennessee

Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed Bids from qualified vendors

for:

BID – 2022-18 – TRACK

LEBANON HIGH SCHOOL

MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: WEDNESDAY, MAY 18, 2022 @ 9 A.M., CST.

AT LEBANON HIGH SCHOOL – 500 BLUE DEVIL BLVD., LEBANON, TN 37087.

DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: TUESDAY, MAY 31, 2022 @ 10 A.M., CST. All sealed

bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties on the date and at the

time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the Wilson County Board of Education,

415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective vendors may receive

a bid packet by calling the Wilson County Board of Education at 615-444-3282,

during regular business hours, or online at www.wcschools.com > Finance Department

> Bid/RFP Information > Current Bid Solicitations. Wilson County Board of

Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any

bid, or to accept any bid other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.

All questions asked from Bidders will be posted on the before mentioned

website. Please check back regularly.

Michael Smith, CPA

Deputy Director of Finance & Business Operations

Wilson County Board of Education

THIS AD WILL RUN ON: _Wednesday, May 11, 2022

|

INVITATION TO BID

Wilson County Tennessee

The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids

from qualified vendors for:

GBID - 717 Ambulance

FOR THE WILSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

OPENING BID DATE - May 24, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.

IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time

indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228

East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective

vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630

during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The

Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any

or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with

the lowest cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of

race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits

of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving

federal financial assistance.”

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County

Planning Commission on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10:00

a.m. in the County Commission room of the Wilson

County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon,

Tennessee. Several divisions of property and site plans

will be heard at this time, also for consideration, Application

by Joe Haddix representing property owner

Robert Lannom requesting a Land Use Plan Amendment

from high density residential area to a commercial

center area, the applicant also seeks to rezone the

same property from (R-1) Rural Residential to (C-4)

Planned Commercial the property contains approximately

sixty (60) acres and is located at 2525 Lone Oak

Road, the property is further referenced as Wilson

County Tax Map 138 Parcel 32.03. For further or more

complete information you may contact the Wilson

Development Services Office/Planning Division at 228

East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or you may view

the agenda online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com.

Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.

Meeting may be postponed if inclement weather prevails,

and the Wilson County Courthouse is closed.

|

