PUBLICATION NOTICE
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Jason Wallace and Rebekkah Hendrix,
Plaintiffs,
v.
Christopher Wallace, Misty McClusky,
Raymond Butcher, Kayla Butcher,
Krystal Lee Butcher, and any other unknown
Individual or entity having an interest in 2670 and
2770 West Division St., Mt. Juliet, TN and
Jennifer Garrett (aka Jennifer Bailey),
Defendants.
Case No. 2021 CV 289
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiffs’ Complaint and Order for Service of Process by Publication, that the unknown defendants and any other unknown individuals or entities with an interest in 2760 and 2770 W. Division St., Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee, whose whereabouts is unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said unknown defendants and any other unknown individuals or entities with an interest in 2760 and 2770 W. Division St., Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee, to serve upon: Jonathan M. Tinsley of Agee & Tinsley, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 406 West Main Street, Suite A, Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before June 27, 2022, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on July 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 28th day of April, 2022.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS
PUBLICATION DATES:
May 4, 2022
May 11, 2022
May 18, 2022
May 25, 2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WAYNE ROOSEVELT LANNOM
CASE NO. 2022PR218
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Wayne Roosevelt Lannom, deceased, who died on February 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 16, 2022
MELISSA J. PITTMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WAYNE ROOSEVELT LANNOM
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-11-22 & 5-18-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: LORRAINE JEAN DONHAM
CASE NO. #2022PR210
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of LORRAINE JEAN DONHAM, deceased, who died November 19, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 27th day of April, 2022.
FRED AVIS DONHAM III
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LORRAINE JEAN DONHAM
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAN E. HUFFSTUTTER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/11/22 5/18/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GROVER JOSEPH LOCKE
CASE NO. 2022PR110
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Grover Joseph Locke, deceased, who died on February 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 16, 2022
TARA LYNN LOCKE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GROVER JOSEPH LOCKE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Paula Ogle Blair, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROGER WHEBY
CASE NO. 2022PR212
Notice is hereby given that on the 27TH day of April, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Roger Wehby, deceased, who died on February 23, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 16, 2022
BONNIE MITCHELL WEHBY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROGER WEHBY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jeffrey Mobley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF THOMAS WAYNE SMITH
CASE NO. 2022PR192
Notice is hereby given that on the 27TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Thomas Wayne Smith, deceased, who died on February 24, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 16, 2022
ROBERT EVANS LEE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF THOMAS WAYNE SMITH,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert Evan Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: RANDELL TERRY WILSON, SR.
CASE NO. #2022PR188
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of April, 2022, Letters of Administration C.T.A. in respect to the estate of RANDELL TERRY WILSON, SR., deceased, who died February 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 27th day of April, 2022.
DONNAVON VASEK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RANDELL TERRY WILSON, SR.
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/11/22 5/18/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOYCE MARIE TATOM UHLIK
CASE NO. 2022PR159
Notice is hereby given that on the 27TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Joyce Marie Tatom Uhlik, deceased, who died on November 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 16, 2022
SCANDIE A. UHLIK MICK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOYCE MARIE TATOM UHLIK,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Michael Robbins, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JANETTA P. HICKMAN
CASE NO. 2022PR219
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Janetta P. Hickman, deceased, who died on March 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 16, 2022
DAVID I. HICKMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JANETTA P. HICKMAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CELIA STEWART ROUSE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-11-22 & 5-18-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PATRICIA FAY ORCHANIAN
CASE NO. 2022PR221
Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Patricia Fay Orchanian, deceased, who died on April 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 16, 2022
YANCY BELCHER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PATRICIA FAY ORCHANIAN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DONNA DELBIRDA SINGLETON
CASE NO. 2022PR225
Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Donna Delbirda Singleton, deceased, who died on March 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 16, 2022
DEANNA SINGLETON MCNABB
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DONNA DELBIRDA SINGLETON,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Sharon Milling, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: WILLIAM MCFARLAND GRAY
CASE NO. #2022PR226
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of WILLIAM MCFARLAND GRAY, deceased, who died April 20, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of May, 2022.
GERRI LOUISE VANDERCOOK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM MCFARLAND GRAY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPEHN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/11/22 5/18/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BEVERLEY PATRICIA BONNER
CASE NO. 2022PR233
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Beverley Patricia Bonner, deceased, who died on February 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 16, 2022
ROBERT BRUCE BONNER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BEVERLEY PATRICIA BONNER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-11-22 & 5-18-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MELISSA LEANNE PERKINS
CASE NO. 2022PR211
Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Melissa Leanne Perkins, deceased, who died on September 18, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 16, 2022
TOSHA RENEE HAYNES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MELISSA LEANNE PERKINS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Katlin A. Ryan, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT E. DOUGLAS
CASE NO. 2022PR217
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert E. Douglas, deceased, who died on March 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 16, 2022
ROBERT E. DOUGLAS, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT E. DOUGLAS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-11-22 & 5-18-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITOR S
ESTATE OF JESSIE AVA NELL WHARTON
CASE NO. 2022PR229
Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jessie Ava Nell Wharton, deceased, who died on March 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 16, 2022
DONALD DEAN WHARTON, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JESSIE AVA NELL WHARTON,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
S. Nixon Pressley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN ROBERT LOWE CASE NO. 2022PR238
Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of John Robert Lowe, deceased, who died on April 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 16, 2022
SHIRLEY D. LOWE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN ROBERT LOWE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/11/22 and 5/18/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOYCE C. RODGERS
CASE NO. 2022PR228
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Joyce C. Rodgers, deceased, who died on April 18, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 16, 2022
CHERYL LEE RODGERS VAUGHAN
REBECCA LYNN RODGERS HUGHES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOYCE C. RODGERS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MIRANDA BELOTE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-11-22 & 5-18-22
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 25, 2017, executed by SCOTTY ESTON RAY, ALISHA RAY, conveying certain real property therein described to MEGAN K. TROTT, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded May 26, 2017, in Deed Book 1762, Page 872 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WILSON, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
TRACT NO. 1: BEGINS AT A POINT, UTILITY POLE, THENCE RUNS N 42 DEGREES 01` 20" E, 50.27 FEET TO A POINT:
THENCE RUNS N 42 DEGREES 01` 20" E, 203.66 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS N 62 DEGREES 08` 40" W, 185.00 FEET
TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS S 43 DEGREES 11` 40" W, 227.70 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS S 53 DEGREES 52` 00" E,
185.00 FEET TO A POINT SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF BRUCE L. CARTER
SURVEYOR, UNDER DATE OF APRIL 30, 1979.
TRACT NO. 2: BEGINS AT A POINT, SAME BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF
HIGHWAY 96, THENCE FOLLOWS HIGHWAY 96 AND RUNS S 41 DEGREES 15` 20" W, 53.41 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE
RUNS N 69 DEGREES 20` 00" W, 615.12 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS N 53 DEGREES 52` 00" W, 283.41 FEET TO A
POINT; THENCE RUNS N 42 DEGREES 01` 20" E, 50.27 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS S 53 DEGREES 46` 20" E, 271.52
FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS S 69 DEGREES 22` 40" E, 627.18 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND HIGHWAY 96,
ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF BRUCE L. CARTER, SURVEYOR, UNDER DATE OF APRIL 30, 1979.
Parcel ID: 168-004.01
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 21875 Hwy 96, Liberty, TN 37095. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): SCOTTY ESTON RAY, ALISHA RAY
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 11, 2019, executed by Latamara D. Troutt, unmarried woman, to Randy M. Kennedy as Trustee, for Navy Federal Credit Union, and appearing of record on April 3, 2019, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1873, Page 2297, and Instrument Number 19667780, of record in the Register's Office of Davidson County, Tennessee, recorded on April 4, 2019, at Instrument Number 20190404-0030774.
WHEREAS, Navy Federal Credit Union, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson and Davidson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
LAND LOCATED IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT; BEING LOT NO. 73 ON THE PLAN OF SHERWOOD FOREST, SECTION 3, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 12, PAGE 27, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BOOK 4460, PAGE 81, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR DAVIDSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO LATAMARA D. TROUTT FROM NICK COOPER AND JAMIE COOPER BY DEED DATED MAY 29, 2015, RECORDED ON JUNE 2, 2015 IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, IN BOOK NUMBER 1644, PAGE NUMBER 1434 AND RECORDED ON JUNE 5, 2015 IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR DAVIDSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, IN INSTRUMENT NO. 20150605-0052782.
Parcel ID: Wilson County, 052K A 017.01; Davidson County, 065 09 0 040.00
Commonly known as 4857 Everest Dr, Old Hickory, TN 37138
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Latamara D. Troutt.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 2049-052A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 5/11/2022, 5/18/2022, 5/25/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GEORGIA ANN PORCELLA
CASE NO. 2022PR170
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of GEORGIA ANN PORCELLA , deceased, who died on March 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 16, 2022
MICHELE M. KEELER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GEORGIA ANN PORCELLA
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. Tyler Whitaker
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-11-22 & 5-18-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ROBERT DALLUS WHITFIELD
CASE NO. #2022PR249
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of ROBERT DALLUS WHITFIELD, deceased, who died January 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of May, 2022.
ANITA WHITFIELD
PRSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT DALLUS WHITFIELD
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL R. JENNINGS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/18/22 5/25/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT THEODORE WEY, SR.
CASE NO. 2022PR222
Notice is hereby given that on the 11TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert Theodore Wey, Sr., deceased, who died on March 20, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 11, 2022
DEBORAH WEY O’NEIL
ROBERT THEODORE WEY, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF ROBERT THEODORE WEY, SR.,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
John T. Cook, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/18/22 and 5/25/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BONNIE JUNE DURHAM
CASE NO. 2022PR230
Notice is hereby given that on the 11TH day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Bonnie June Durham, deceased, who died on April 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 11, 2022
CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL DURHAM
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF BONNIE JUNE DURHAM
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/18/22 and 5/25/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: LOUISE M. COX
CASE NO. #2022PR247
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of LOUISE M. COX, deceased, who died April 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of May, 2022.
REBEKAH L. DOZIER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LOUISE M. COX
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/18/22 5/25/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LYNDA JO STORM
CASE NO. 2022PR236
Notice is hereby given that on the 11TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lynda Jo Storm, deceased, who died on March 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 11, 2022
MISTY D. HICKS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LYNDA JO STORM
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/18/22 and 5/25/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARK GAETANO MILILLO
CASE NO. #2022PR237
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of MARK GAETANO MILILLO, deceased, who died January 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of May, 2022.
G. ALLEN MCDONALD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARK GAETANO MILILLO
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT M. BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/18/22 5/25/22
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON MONDAY, MAY 23, 2022 AT 11:30 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON MONDAY, MAY 23, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, MAY 24, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Patricia Robertson Augustin
Plaintiff
vs.
Julien Augustin
Defendant
Case Number: 2022-DV-47
PUBLICATION NOTICE (Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division I l I Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Julien Augustin is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Brooke Borders, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 5055 Edmondson Pike Suite 11 Nashville, TN. 37211, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division I l I Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or
before June 10, 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 2nd day of May 2022
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK
Brooke Borders
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
05/18/2022 05/25/2022 06/01/2022 06/08/2022
|
LIEN SALE
Auction Thursday
May 19th at 8:00 am
at Rimes Towing
3231 Big Springs Rd.
Lebanon, TN 37090
2000 Mitsubishi Gallant
4A3AA46GX2E036858
|
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors
for:
GBID -718- HVAC Units for the Wilson County Promotions - Fair Grounds
FOR THE WILSON COUNTY BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT
BID OPENING DATE JUNE 2, 2022, AT 11:00 A.M. AT THE WILSON COUNTY
COURTHOUSE IN THE WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
|
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director is requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors
for:
GBID-719- STRUCTURAL FIRE FIGHTING GEAR
FOR THE WILSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
OPENING BID DATE
June 1, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT