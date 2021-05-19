NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
MITCHELL SLADE DYER
Plaintiff
VS
CHRISTIAN FAYE DYER
Defendant
CASE NO: 2020-DC-1 13
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions IlI Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant CHRISTIAN FAYE DYER is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Taylor Durrett, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 111 N. Greenwood Street Suite B Lebanon, TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before June 7,2021 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against You for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 23rd day of April 2021
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS III
Taylor Durrett
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
04/28/2021, 05/05/2021
05/12/2021, 05/19/2021
|
PUBLICATION NOTICE
James E. York, Sr. and William Randall York,
Plaintiffs
VS.
Conseco Finance Servicing Corporation f/k/a Green Tree Financial Servicing Corporation
Defendant
Case No. 2021-CV-115
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiffs’ Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant to serve upon Michael W. Ferrell, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 1000 Pleasant Grove Place, Suite 200, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, a copy of an answer to the Complaint on or before 6/25/2021, and also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on 7/6/2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 3rd day of May, 2021.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
Michael W. Ferrell
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS
05/05/2021
05/12/2021
05/19/2021
05/26/2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BILLY JOE SAILOR
CASE NO. #2021PR186
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of May, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of BILLY JOE SAILOR, deceased, who died February 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 5th day of May, 2021.
AMERICA LEE HENRY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BILLY JOE SAILOR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CATHRYN ARMISTEAD
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 5/12/2021 5/19/2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT JOSEPH WRIGHT
CASE NO. #2021PR168
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ROBERT JOSEPH WRIGHT, deceased, who died March 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 5th day of May, 2021.
NINA BURTON WRIGHT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT JOSEPH WRIGHT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 5/12/2021 5/19/2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LESLIE RAY DEASON
CASE NO. #2021PR177
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of May, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of LESLIE RAY DEASON, deceased, who died March 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 6th day of May, 2021.
JENNIFER RAE ALLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LESLIE RAY DEASON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHRISTOPHER BEAUCHAMP
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run May 12, 2021 May 19, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELMER RHEA ROBERTSON
CASE NO. 2021PR176
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of May, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elmer Rhea Robertson, deceased, who died on March 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 17, 2021
DEBRA DEAN MCCARVER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELMER RHEA ROBERTSON,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Christopher Beauchamp, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/12/21 and 5/19/21
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated June 30, 2008, executed by Eddie Vaughn and wife, Sara Vaughn, to Robert E. Lee, Wilson County, Tennessee, as Trustee, and recorded in Book 1312, Page 295 of record in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville now being the true and lawful owner and holder of this indebtedness after a merger with Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc. and this entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated March 10, 2020 and recorded in Book 1946, Page 204, in the above mentioned Register's Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:45 pm at the front door of the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Wilson County, Tennessee, and more particular described as follows, to-wit:
A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows: to-wit:
Being Lot No. 34A of the Resubdivision of Lots 33, 34 and 35 of the Erby Jennings Property, plat of which is of record in Plat Book 26, Page 627, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.
DEED REFERENCE:
Being the same property conveyed to Eddie Vaughn and wife, Sara Vaughn by Warranty Deed dated June 30, 2008 and record in Book 1312, Page 282 in the Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 1312, Page 295, said Register’s Office.
This property is sold SUBJECT to a first mortgage securing 714 Mulberry Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 in favor of Pinnacle National Bank (subsequently assigned to Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc.) in the original principal amount of $60,700.00 of record in Book 1312, Page 286 as well as any and all existing easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in the said Register’s Office.
MAP/GROUP/PARCEL: 058M-H-009.02
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 714 Mulberry Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 as shown on the tax maps of Assessor of Property for Wilson County, TN.
This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal; and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.
The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold “AS IS” and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The Substitute Trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. § 35-5-117 have been met. The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.
Terms of Sale: Cash
Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum
2303 8th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 255-8690
Publish Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Interested Parties: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville f/k/a Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc.
Estate of John “Eddie” Vaughn
Editions dated: Wednesday, May 12, May 19 and May 26, 2021
File #75285
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MALOIS BOWMAN
CASE NO. 2021PR221
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Malois Bowman, deceased, who died on January 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 17, 2021
CONNIE B. TOLLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MALOIS BOWMAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JOHN W. RODGERS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-19-21 and 5-26-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY KATHERYN BLAND
CASE NO. 2021PR206
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Katheryn Bland, deceased, who died on December 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 17, 2021
GLENDA BLAND SELLARS
GENE WADE BLAND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF MARY KATHERYN BLAND
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-19-21 & 5-26-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RITA JANE MORSE
CASE NO. 2021PR96
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of May, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Rita Jane Morse, deceased, who died on January 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 17, 2021
PAUL R. MORSE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RITA JANE MORSE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
QUINCY SALAM
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-19-21 & 5-26-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MELBA DEAN DICKERSON
CASE NO. 2021PR208
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Melba Dean Dickerson, deceased, who died on October 4, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 17, 2021
MICHAEL WATKINS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MELBA DEAN DICKERSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Sonja Wright
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-12-21 & 5-19-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MACKENZIE MICHAEL RAY
CASE NO. #2021PR191
Notice is hereby given that on the 12TH day of May, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of mackenzie michael ray, deceased, who died September 29, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 12th day of May, 2021.
Deborah Grishom
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Mackenzie Michael Ray
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run 5/19/21 5/26/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES J. LESCHAK
CASE NO. 2021PR196
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of May, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James J. Leschak, deceased, who died on March 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 17, 2021
CHRISTINE LESCHAK GIPSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES J. LESCHAK,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/19/21 and 5/26/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID WILLOUGHBY
CASE NO. 2021PR216
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of May, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of David Willoughby, deceased, who died on April 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 17, 2021
BRENTON WILLOUGHBY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID WILLOUGHBY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/19/21 and 5/26/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DARRELL WILSON ALLISON
CASE NO. #2021PR214
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DARRELL WILSON ALLLISON, deceased, who died April 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 10th day of May, 2021.
BRIAN J. BURCHETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DARRELL WILSON ALLISON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run May 19, 2021 May 26, 2021
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JAMES MARK HOWELL
CASE NO. #2021PR217
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JAMES MARK HOWELL, deceased, who died January 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 10th day of May, 2021.
Michelle Howell Watson (and)
Jeffrey Mark Howell
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF James Mark Howell
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/19/21 5/26/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CLARENCE L. HOLMES
CASE NO. 2021PR213
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of May, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Clarence L. Holmes, deceased, who died on April 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 17, 2021
LESLIE BARRETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CLARENCE L. HOLMES,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Michael Robbins, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/19/21 and 5/26/21
|