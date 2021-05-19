NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

MITCHELL SLADE DYER

Plaintiff

VS

CHRISTIAN FAYE DYER

Defendant

CASE NO: 2020-DC-1 13

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions IlI Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant CHRISTIAN FAYE DYER is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Taylor Durrett, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 111 N. Greenwood Street Suite B Lebanon, TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before June 7,2021 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against You for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 23rd day of April 2021

DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS III

Taylor Durrett

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

04/28/2021, 05/05/2021

05/12/2021, 05/19/2021

PUBLICATION NOTICE

James E. York, Sr. and William Randall York,

Plaintiffs

VS.

Conseco Finance Servicing Corporation f/k/a Green Tree Financial Servicing Corporation

Defendant

Case No. 2021-CV-115

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiffs’ Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant to serve upon Michael W. Ferrell, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 1000 Pleasant Grove Place, Suite 200, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, a copy of an answer to the Complaint on or before 6/25/2021, and also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on 7/6/2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This the 3rd day of May, 2021.

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

Michael W. Ferrell

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS

05/05/2021

05/12/2021

05/19/2021

05/26/2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BILLY JOE SAILOR

CASE NO. #2021PR186

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of May, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of BILLY JOE SAILOR, deceased, who died February 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 5th day of May, 2021.

AMERICA LEE HENRY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BILLY JOE SAILOR

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CATHRYN ARMISTEAD

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 5/12/2021 5/19/2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBERT JOSEPH WRIGHT

CASE NO. #2021PR168

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ROBERT JOSEPH WRIGHT, deceased, who died March 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 5th day of May, 2021.

NINA BURTON WRIGHT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROBERT JOSEPH WRIGHT

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W. FERRELL

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 5/12/2021 5/19/2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LESLIE RAY DEASON

CASE NO. #2021PR177

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of May, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of LESLIE RAY DEASON, deceased, who died March 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 6th day of May, 2021.

JENNIFER RAE ALLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LESLIE RAY DEASON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHRISTOPHER BEAUCHAMP

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run May 12, 2021 May 19, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELMER RHEA ROBERTSON

CASE NO. 2021PR176

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of May, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elmer Rhea Robertson, deceased, who died on March 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: May 17, 2021

DEBRA DEAN MCCARVER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ELMER RHEA ROBERTSON,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Christopher Beauchamp, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 5/12/21 and 5/19/21

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated June 30, 2008, executed by Eddie Vaughn and wife, Sara Vaughn, to Robert E. Lee, Wilson County, Tennessee, as Trustee, and recorded in Book 1312, Page 295 of record in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville now being the true and lawful owner and holder of this indebtedness after a merger with Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc. and this entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated March 10, 2020 and recorded in Book 1946, Page 204, in the above mentioned Register's Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:45 pm at the front door of the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Wilson County, Tennessee, and more particular described as follows, to-wit:

A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows: to-wit:

Being Lot No. 34A of the Resubdivision of Lots 33, 34 and 35 of the Erby Jennings Property, plat of which is of record in Plat Book 26, Page 627, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.

DEED REFERENCE:

Being the same property conveyed to Eddie Vaughn and wife, Sara Vaughn by Warranty Deed dated June 30, 2008 and record in Book 1312, Page 282 in the Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 1312, Page 295, said Register’s Office.

This property is sold SUBJECT to a first mortgage securing 714 Mulberry Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 in favor of Pinnacle National Bank (subsequently assigned to Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc.) in the original principal amount of $60,700.00 of record in Book 1312, Page 286 as well as any and all existing easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in the said Register’s Office.

MAP/GROUP/PARCEL: 058M-H-009.02

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 714 Mulberry Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 as shown on the tax maps of Assessor of Property for Wilson County, TN.

This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal; and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.

The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold “AS IS” and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The Substitute Trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. § 35-5-117 have been met. The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.

Terms of Sale: Cash

Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum

2303 8th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37204

(615) 255-8690

Publish Newspaper: The Wilson Post

Interested Parties: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville f/k/a Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc.

Estate of John “Eddie” Vaughn

Editions dated: Wednesday, May 12, May 19 and May 26, 2021

File #75285

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MALOIS BOWMAN

CASE NO. 2021PR221

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Malois Bowman, deceased, who died on January 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: May 17, 2021

CONNIE B. TOLLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MALOIS BOWMAN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JOHN W. RODGERS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 5-19-21 and 5-26-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARY KATHERYN BLAND

CASE NO. 2021PR206

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Katheryn Bland, deceased, who died on December 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: May 17, 2021

GLENDA BLAND SELLARS

GENE WADE BLAND

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF MARY KATHERYN BLAND

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 5-19-21 & 5-26-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RITA JANE MORSE

CASE NO. 2021PR96

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of May, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Rita Jane Morse, deceased, who died on January 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: May 17, 2021

PAUL R. MORSE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RITA JANE MORSE

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

QUINCY SALAM

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 5-19-21 & 5-26-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MELBA DEAN DICKERSON

CASE NO. 2021PR208

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Melba Dean Dickerson, deceased, who died on October 4, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: May 17, 2021

MICHAEL WATKINS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MELBA DEAN DICKERSON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Sonja Wright

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 5-12-21 & 5-19-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MACKENZIE MICHAEL RAY

CASE NO. #2021PR191

Notice is hereby given that on the 12TH day of May, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of mackenzie michael ray, deceased, who died September 29, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12th day of May, 2021.

Deborah Grishom

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Mackenzie Michael Ray

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. MICHAEL ROBBINS

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run 5/19/21 5/26/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES J. LESCHAK

CASE NO. 2021PR196

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of May, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James J. Leschak, deceased, who died on March 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: May 17, 2021

CHRISTINE LESCHAK GIPSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES J. LESCHAK,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 5/19/21 and 5/26/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DAVID WILLOUGHBY

CASE NO. 2021PR216

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of May, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of David Willoughby, deceased, who died on April 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: May 17, 2021

BRENTON WILLOUGHBY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DAVID WILLOUGHBY,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 5/19/21 and 5/26/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DARRELL WILSON ALLISON

CASE NO. #2021PR214

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DARRELL WILSON ALLLISON, deceased, who died April 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 10th day of May, 2021.

BRIAN J. BURCHETT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DARRELL WILSON ALLISON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN M. TINSLEY

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run May 19, 2021 May 26, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: JAMES MARK HOWELL

CASE NO. #2021PR217

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JAMES MARK HOWELL, deceased, who died January 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 10th day of May, 2021.

Michelle Howell Watson (and)

Jeffrey Mark Howell

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF James Mark Howell

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Stephen Brown

Attorney

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 5/19/21 5/26/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CLARENCE L. HOLMES

CASE NO. 2021PR213

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of May, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Clarence L. Holmes, deceased, who died on April 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: May 17, 2021

LESLIE BARRETT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CLARENCE L. HOLMES,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Michael Robbins, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 5/19/21 and 5/26/21

