PUBLICATION NOTICE
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Jason Wallace and Rebekkah Hendrix,
Plaintiffs,
v.
Christopher Wallace, Misty McClusky,
Raymond Butcher, Kayla Butcher,
Krystal Lee Butcher, and any other unknown
Individual or entity having an interest in 2670 and
2770 West Division St., Mt. Juliet, TN and
Jennifer Garrett (aka Jennifer Bailey),
Defendants.
Case No. 2021 CV 289
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiffs’ Complaint and Order for Service of Process by Publication, that the unknown defendants and any other unknown individuals or entities with an interest in 2760 and 2770 W. Division St., Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee, whose whereabouts is unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said unknown defendants and any other unknown individuals or entities with an interest in 2760 and 2770 W. Division St., Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee, to serve upon: Jonathan M. Tinsley of Agee & Tinsley, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 406 West Main Street, Suite A, Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before June 27, 2022, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on July 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 28th day of April, 2022.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS
PUBLICATION DATES:
May 4, 2022
May 11, 2022
May 18, 2022
May 25, 2022
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 25, 2017, executed by SCOTTY ESTON RAY, ALISHA RAY, conveying certain real property therein described to MEGAN K. TROTT, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded May 26, 2017, in Deed Book 1762, Page 872; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WILSON, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
TRACT NO. 1: BEGINS AT A POINT, UTILITY POLE, THENCE RUNS N 42 DEGREES 01` 20" E, 50.27 FEET TO A POINT:
THENCE RUNS N 42 DEGREES 01` 20" E, 203.66 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS N 62 DEGREES 08` 40" W, 185.00 FEET
TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS S 43 DEGREES 11` 40" W, 227.70 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS S 53 DEGREES 52` 00" E,
185.00 FEET TO A POINT SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF BRUCE L. CARTER
SURVEYOR, UNDER DATE OF APRIL 30, 1979.
TRACT NO. 2: BEGINS AT A POINT, SAME BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF
HIGHWAY 96, THENCE FOLLOWS HIGHWAY 96 AND RUNS S 41 DEGREES 15` 20" W, 53.41 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE
RUNS N 69 DEGREES 20` 00" W, 615.12 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS N 53 DEGREES 52` 00" W, 283.41 FEET TO A
POINT; THENCE RUNS N 42 DEGREES 01` 20" E, 50.27 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS S 53 DEGREES 46` 20" E, 271.52
FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNS S 69 DEGREES 22` 40" E, 627.18 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND HIGHWAY 96,
ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF BRUCE L. CARTER, SURVEYOR, UNDER DATE OF APRIL 30, 1979.
Parcel ID: 168-004.01
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 21875 Hwy 96, Liberty, TN 37095. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): SCOTTY ESTON RAY, ALISHA RAY
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 11, 2019, executed by Latamara D. Troutt, unmarried woman, to Randy M. Kennedy as Trustee, for Navy Federal Credit Union, and appearing of record on April 3, 2019, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1873, Page 2297, and Instrument Number 19667780, of record in the Register's Office of Davidson County, Tennessee, recorded on April 4, 2019, at Instrument Number 20190404-0030774.
WHEREAS, Navy Federal Credit Union, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson and Davidson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
LAND LOCATED IN WILSON COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT; BEING LOT NO. 73 ON THE PLAN OF SHERWOOD FOREST, SECTION 3, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 12, PAGE 27, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BOOK 4460, PAGE 81, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR DAVIDSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO LATAMARA D. TROUTT FROM NICK COOPER AND JAMIE COOPER BY DEED DATED MAY 29, 2015, RECORDED ON JUNE 2, 2015 IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, IN BOOK NUMBER 1644, PAGE NUMBER 1434 AND RECORDED ON JUNE 5, 2015 IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR DAVIDSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, IN INSTRUMENT NO. 20150605-0052782.
Parcel ID: Wilson County, 052K A 017.01; Davidson County, 065 09 0 040.00
Commonly known as 4857 Everest Dr, Old Hickory, TN 37138
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Latamara D. Troutt.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 2049-052A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 5/11/2022, 5/18/2022, 5/25/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: ROBERT DALLUS WHITFIELD
CASE NO. #2022PR249
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of ROBERT DALLUS WHITFIELD, deceased, who died January 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of May, 2022.
ANITA WHITFIELD
PRSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT DALLUS WHITFIELD
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL R. JENNINGS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/18/22 5/25/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT THEODORE WEY, SR.
CASE NO. 2022PR222
Notice is hereby given that on the 11TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert Theodore Wey, Sr., deceased, who died on March 20, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 11, 2022
DEBORAH WEY O’NEIL
ROBERT THEODORE WEY, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF ROBERT THEODORE WEY, SR.,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
John T. Cook, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/18/22 and 5/25/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BONNIE JUNE DURHAM
CASE NO. 2022PR230
Notice is hereby given that on the 11TH day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Bonnie June Durham, deceased, who died on April 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 11, 2022
CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL DURHAM
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF BONNIE JUNE DURHAM
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/18/22 and 5/25/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: LOUISE M. COX
CASE NO. #2022PR247
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of LOUISE M. COX, deceased, who died April 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of May, 2022.
REBEKAH L. DOZIER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LOUISE M. COX
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/18/22 5/25/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LYNDA JO STORM
CASE NO. 2022PR236
Notice is hereby given that on the 11TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lynda Jo Storm, deceased, who died on March 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 11, 2022
MISTY D. HICKS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LYNDA JO STORM
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/18/22 and 5/25/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MARK GAETANO MILILLO
CASE NO. #2022PR237
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of MARK GAETANO MILILLO, deceased, who died January 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 11th day of May, 2022.
G. ALLEN MCDONALD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARK GAETANO MILILLO
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT M. BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/18/22 5/25/22
|
|NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Patricia Robertson Augustin
Plaintiff
vs.
Julien Augustin
Defendant
Case Number: 2022-DV-47
PUBLICATION NOTICE (Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division I l I Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Julien Augustin is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Brooke Borders, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 5055 Edmondson Pike Suite 11 Nashville, TN. 37211, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division I l I Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or
before June 10, 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 2nd day of May 2022
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK
Brooke Borders
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
05/18/2022 05/25/2022 06/01/2022 06/08/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID WENDELL BEAL
CASE NO. #2022PR252
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DAVID WENDELL BEAL, deceased, who died May 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of May, 2022.
DEBBIE LYNN GRAY
DONNA KAY HARRELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF DAVID WENDELL BEAL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE JR.
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run May 25, 2022 June 1, 2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: LINLEY PAIGE PATRICK
CASE NO. #2022PR256
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of LINLEY PAIGE PATRICK, deceased, who died April 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 16th day of May, 2022.
MATTHEW HARMON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LINLEY PAIGE PATRICK
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONALD K. BYRD
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/25/22 6/1/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN P. ADONIS
CASE NO. 2022PR251
Notice is hereby given that on the 18TH day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of John P. Adonis, deceased, who died on April 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 23, 2022
RONALD G. MARZINZIK
SANFORD L. SPANGLER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF JOHN P. ADONIS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David Kennedy Jr., Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/25/22 and 6/1/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH JOAN CANNON
CASE NO. 2022PR232
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Joan Cannon, deceased, who died on December 3, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 18, 2022
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH JOAN CANNON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-25-22 & 6-1-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BARBARA HICKMAN
CASE NO. 2022PR213
Notice is hereby given that on the 18TH day of May, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Barbara Hickman, deceased, who died on April 29, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 18, 2022
ISABELLA REED
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BARBARA HICKMAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/25/22 and 6/1/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: DORIS ELLEN MCNEW
CASE NO. #2022PR248
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of DORIS ELLEN MCNEW, deceased, who died March 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the18th day of May, 2022.
MARIETTA MALUGIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DORIS ELLEN MCNEW
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIS H. MARSHALL, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/25/22 6/1/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BARNEY FOURNERAT
CASE NO. 2022PR263
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Barney Fournerat, deceased, who died on January 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 18, 2022
SANDRA FOURNERAT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BARNEY FOURNERAT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-25-22 & 6-1-22
|
AUCTION NOTICE: THE
VEHICLES BELOW WILL
BE AUCTIONED OFF AT
GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST
HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN 37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.
May 27, 2022 AT 5:00 P.M.
2002 Honda CBR 954RR VIN# JH2SC50032M007699
Avery Blum
2004 Pontiac Grand AM
VIN # 1G2NE52F74M636729
Ryan Sullivan
2005 Kia Amanti
VIN# KNALD124X55079384
Bridgette Sturgill Advance Cash
2005 Chevrolet Malibu
VIN# 1G1ND52FSSM255809
Stephanie Spurlin
2012 Chevrolet Impala
VIN# 2G1WASE33C1201285
Ricky Cooper Tennessee Quick Cash
2011 Chevrolet Silverado
VIN# 1GCRCREA4BZ436563
Brandon Howard Rutherford Credit
2002 Honda Accord
VIN# JHMCGS6702C034661
Jordan Hicks
2001PT Cruiser
VIN# 3C8FY4BB41T604775
James Tucker
2002 Saturn L-Series
VIN# 1G8JU84F72YS62563
Mike Enos Check into Cash
2009 Nissan Murano
VIN# JN8AZ18U69W104661
Nancy Smith
TMX Finance of TN/OBA Title Max
|
INVITATION TO BID
Wilson County Tennessee
Wilson County Board of Education is requesting sealed Bids from qualified vendors for:
BID – 2022-19 – COOLING TOWER
GLADEVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1, 2022 AT 1 P.M., CST AT
GLADEVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 8840 STEWARTS FERRY PIKE, MT. JULIET, TN
37122.
DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22, 2022 @ 2 P.M., CST. All
sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties on the date
and at the time indicated above or shortly thereafter at the Wilson County Board
of Education, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN, 37087. Prospective vendors may
receive a bid packet by calling the Wilson County Board of Education at 615-444-
3282, during regular business hours, or online at www.wcschools.com > Finance
Department > Bid/RFP Information > Current Bid Solicitations. Wilson County
Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion
of any bid, or to accept any bid other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting
specifications.
Michael Smith, CPA
Deputy Director of Finance & Business Operations
Wilson County Board of Education
|
INVITATION TO BID
Wilson County Tennessee
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids
from qualified vendors for:
RBID - 649 – Asphalt Pavement Planing
For the Wilson County Road Commission
BID OPENING June 3, 2022, at 8:15 A.M.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time
indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228
East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective
vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630
during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The
Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any
or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with
the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of
race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits
of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
|
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for
the repair and replacement of roofs at the Wastewater
Treatment Plant.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must
be returned no later than June 2, 2022, by 10:00 a.m.
Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in
the same office.
An on-site visit is required with this bid.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-12, notice is hereby given that
the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00
PM on June 28, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about
49.37 acres at unaddressed Trousdale Ferry Pike and unaddressed Bluebird Road (Tax Map 67
Parcels 40.37 and 48) from FLH2 – Residential 2 Units per Acre to FLH16 – Residential 16 Units
per Acre. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to the
laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Regional
Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for inspection at the following locations:
City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The
public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
AD CORRECTION
In reference to Future Land Use Plan Amendment No. 22-13, notice is hereby given that
the Planning Commission of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:00
PM on June 28, 2022, in the Council Chambers, for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed amendment to the Future Land Use Plan of about 2.20
acres at unaddressed Sparta Pike (Tax Map 82 Parcels 129.01) from CI – Interchange Commercial
to IL – Light Industrial. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee (TCA 13-3-303) and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee
Regional Planning Commission. Copies of the resolution are available for inspection at
the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office, and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodation in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are invited to make their needs
and preferences known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
On Monday, May 16, 2022, the Wilson County
Commission approved the following rezoning of
property request: Application by Larry Clemmons
3.54 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to (C-3) Highway
Commercial, 1715 Murfreesboro Road referenced by
Wilson County Tax Map 92 Parcel 48.01. Application
by Fefi Gerges, 10.7 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to
(C-2) General Commercial, 4421 Murfreesboro Road
referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 124 Parcel
3.06. A copy of these applications is on file in the
Wilson County Development Services Office/Planning
Division at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee
37087 and is available for inspection during regular
business hours.
|