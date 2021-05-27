PUBLICATION NOTICE
James E. York, Sr. and William Randall York,
Plaintiffs
VS.
Conseco Finance Servicing Corporation f/k/a Green Tree Financial Servicing Corporation
Defendant
Case No. 2021-CV-115
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiffs’ Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant to serve upon Michael W. Ferrell, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 1000 Pleasant Grove Place, Suite 200, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, a copy of an answer to the Complaint on or before 6/25/2021, and also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on 7/6/2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 3rd day of May, 2021.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
Michael W. Ferrell
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS
05/05/2021
05/12/2021
05/19/2021
05/26/2021
_____
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated June 30, 2008, executed by Eddie Vaughn and wife, Sara Vaughn, to Robert E. Lee, Wilson County, Tennessee, as Trustee, and recorded in Book 1312, Page 295 of record in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville now being the true and lawful owner and holder of this indebtedness after a merger with Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc. and this entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated March 10, 2020 and recorded in Book 1946, Page 204, in the above mentioned Register's Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 3:45 pm at the front door of the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Wilson County, Tennessee, and more particular described as follows, to-wit:
A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows: to-wit:
Being Lot No. 34A of the Resubdivision of Lots 33, 34 and 35 of the Erby Jennings Property, plat of which is of record in Plat Book 26, Page 627, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.
DEED REFERENCE:
Being the same property conveyed to Eddie Vaughn and wife, Sara Vaughn by Warranty Deed dated June 30, 2008 and record in Book 1312, Page 282 in the Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 1312, Page 295, said Register’s Office.
This property is sold SUBJECT to a first mortgage securing 714 Mulberry Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 in favor of Pinnacle National Bank (subsequently assigned to Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc.) in the original principal amount of $60,700.00 of record in Book 1312, Page 286 as well as any and all existing easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in the said Register’s Office.
MAP/GROUP/PARCEL: 058M-H-009.02
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 714 Mulberry Street, Lebanon, TN 37087 as shown on the tax maps of Assessor of Property for Wilson County, TN.
This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal; and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.
The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold “AS IS” and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The Substitute Trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. § 35-5-117 have been met. The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.
Terms of Sale: Cash
Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum
2303 8th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 255-8690
Publish Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Interested Parties: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville f/k/a Habitat for Humanity of Wilson County, Inc.
Estate of John “Eddie” Vaughn
Editions dated: Wednesday, May 12, May 19 and May 26, 2021
File #75285
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MALOIS BOWMAN
CASE NO. 2021PR221
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Malois Bowman, deceased, who died on January 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 24, 2021
CONNIE B. TOLLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MALOIS BOWMAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JOHN W. RODGERS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-19-21 and 5-26-21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY KATHERYN BLAND
CASE NO. 2021PR206
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Katheryn Bland, deceased, who died on December 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 24, 2021
GLENDA BLAND SELLARS
GENE WADE BLAND
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF MARY KATHERYN BLAND
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-19-21 & 5-26-21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RITA JANE MORSE
CASE NO. 2021PR96
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of May, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Rita Jane Morse, deceased, who died on January 5, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 24, 2021
PAUL R. MORSE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RITA JANE MORSE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
QUINCY SALAM
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-19-21 & 5-26-21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MELBA DEAN DICKERSON
CASE NO. 2021PR208
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Melba Dean Dickerson, deceased, who died on October 4, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 24, 2021
MICHAEL WATKINS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MELBA DEAN DICKERSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Sonja Wright
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-12-21 & 5-19-21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MACKENZIE MICHAEL RAY
CASE NO. #2021PR191
Notice is hereby given that on the 12TH day of May, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of mackenzie michael ray, deceased, who died September 29, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 12th day of May, 2021.
Deborah Grishom
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Mackenzie Michael Ray
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run 5/19/21 5/26/21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JAMES J. LESCHAK
CASE NO. 2021PR196
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of May, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of James J. Leschak, deceased, who died on March 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 24, 2021
CHRISTINE LESCHAK GIPSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES J. LESCHAK,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/19/21 and 5/26/21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID WILLOUGHBY
CASE NO. 2021PR216
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of May, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of David Willoughby, deceased, who died on April 30, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 24, 2021
BRENTON WILLOUGHBY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID WILLOUGHBY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/19/21 and 5/26/21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DARRELL WILSON ALLISON
CASE NO. #2021PR214
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DARRELL WILSON ALLLISON, deceased, who died April 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 10th day of May, 2021.
BRIAN J. BURCHETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DARRELL WILSON ALLISON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run May 19, 2021 May 26, 2021
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JAMES MARK HOWELL
CASE NO. #2021PR217
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JAMES MARK HOWELL, deceased, who died January 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 10th day of May, 2021.
Michelle Howell Watson (and)
Jeffrey Mark Howell
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF James Mark Howell
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown
Attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/19/21 5/26/21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CLARENCE L. HOLMES
CASE NO. 2021PR213
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of May, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Clarence L. Holmes, deceased, who died on April 9, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 24, 2021
LESLIE BARRETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CLARENCE L. HOLMES,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Michael Robbins, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/19/21 and 5/26/21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT R. AGEE
CASE NO. 2021PR199
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert R. Agee, deceased, who died on March 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 24, 2021
ORBA MAXEY JR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT R. AGEE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/26/21 and 6/2/21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JEAN JOINER MULL
CASE NO. 2021PR162
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jean Joiner Mull, deceased, who died on December 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 24, 2021
ANNETTA KATHRYN CAGLE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEAN JOINER MULL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
GEORGINA K. HUGHES
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-26-21 & 6-2-21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RICHARD J. GRAYSON
CASE NO. #2021PR228
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RICHARD J. GRAYSON, deceased, who died April 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of May, 2021.
LORI ANN PEEK
GENA LYNN GRAYSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF RICHARD J. GRAYSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST Date to run May 26, 2021 June 2, 2021
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BRUCE ABBOTT HANCOCK
CASE NO. 2021PR198
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bruce Abbott Hancock, deceased, who died on April 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 24, 2021
KATHLEEN DORMIER HANCOCK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BRUCE ABBOTT HANCOCK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BARBARA J. PERUTELLI
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-26-21 & 6-2-21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MICHAEL O. GRANDSTAFF
CASE NO. 2021PR210
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Michael O. Grandstaff, deceased, who died on March 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 24, 2021
FRANKLIN GRANDSTAFF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MICHAEL O. GRANDSTAFF,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Blake Lawrence, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/26/21 and 6/2/21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID EDWARD PAGE
CASE NO. 2021PR229
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of David Edward Page, deceased, who died on April 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 24, 2021
KRIS GRANSTAFF
KATHY MAGAN MASK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF DAVID EDWARD PAGE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-26-21 & 6-2-21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KENNETH L. KEEL
CASE NO. 2021PR220
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Kenneth L. Keel, deceased, who died on September 27, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 24, 2021
MARIE H. KEEL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KENNETH L. KEEL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jerre M. Hood, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/26/21 and 6/2/21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NATHAN KEITH ADAMS
CASE NO. 2021PR203
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Nathan Keith Adams, deceased, who died on April 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 24, 2021
KIMBERLY D. ADAMS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NATHAN KEITH ADAMS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-26-21 & 6-2-21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FAYE J. CALVERT
CASE NO. #2021PR201
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2015, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of FAYE J. CALVERT, deceased, who died February 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of May, 2021.
JAMES JONES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FAYE J CALVERT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
HUNTER B. THRASHER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 5/26/21 6/2/21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MAXIE GENE HOLT
CASE NO. #2021PR231
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MAXIE GENE HOLT, deceased, who died April 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of May, 2021.
STEVEN G. HOLT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MAXIE GENE HOLT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELIZABETH ADAMS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/26/21 6/2/21
_____
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT J. MURPHY, JR.
CASE NO. #2021PR223
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of May, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of ROBERT J. MURPHY, JR., deceased, who died April 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of May, 2021.
MICHAEL EUGENE MURPHY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT J. MURPHY, JR.
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
RUSSELL E. FREEMAN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/26/21 6/2/21
==================
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Wilson County Commission on Monday, May 17, 2021 approved the following rezoning of property requests: Joe Haddix, Civil Site Design Group representing property owner Wayne Wright rezoning of property from (A-1) Agricultural to (R-1 PUD) Rural Residential Planned Unit Development, the property is located on Zachary Road, Vesta Road and Murfreesboro Road referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 142 Parcels 6.00 & 30.00. Application made by Paul Crockett, Crockett Land Surveying representing Steve Rainey and Bernard Jarrell rezoning of approximately 1.24 acres from (A-1) Agricultural to (LOC) Limited Office Commercial the property is located at 8999 Lebanon Road referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 55 Parcel 1.00. Application made by Big Rig Parking LLC rezoning approximately 21.35 acres from C-4 Planned Commercial to C-3 Highway Commercial PUD the property is located at 3436 Couchville Pike referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 137 Parcel 2.19. For further or more complete information you may contact the Wilson County Development Services Office/Planning Division at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee.
====================
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County Commission on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. or thereafter in the County Commission room of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street Lebanon, Tennessee Items for consideration: Application made by Ronald Thompson requesting to rezone approximately 4.4 acres from (R-1) Rural Residential to (C-4) Planned Commercial, the property is located on Maddox Road referenced by Wilson County Tax Map 140 Parcels 2.00 and 3.00. A copy of this request is on file in the Wilson County Development Services Office/Planning Division at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 and is available for inspection during regular business hours. The rezoning requests will be heard on final reading by the County Commission following the public hearing. Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.
=======================
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Proposed Issuance of NPDES Permit Public Notice M2021-09 May 26, 2021 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; the Division of Water Resources proposes to issue a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit and will hold a public hearing pursuant to Rule 0400-40-05-.06 (8). Date: July 13, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. CDT, Information Session 6:00 p.m. CDT, Formal Public Hearing Location: Crossroads Fellowship Church, 7860 Linwood Road, Lebanon, TN 37090 The public hearing will be presented via video-teleconference and may be attended online, by phone, or in-person at the address above. Information describing how to join online or by phone is provided below. At the hearing, the Division will receive public comments concerning the proposed permit action described below: Permit Number: TN0070665 (Draft) Applicant: Heritage Materials, LLC Mine Name: Commerce Quarry Facility Location: 3855 East Saulsbury Road, Watertown, TN 37184 County: Wilson The application and draft permit are available on the Division’s Data Viewer at http:// environment-online.state.tn.us:8080/pls/enf_reports/f?p=9034:34001. The proposed NPDES permit is for an existing limestone quarry. The receiving stream for the proposed discharge is a wet weather conveyance to Round Lick Creek. If you have any questions related to the proposed NPDES permit, contact the permit writer, Mr. Geoff Klein, at (865) 594-5527 or Geoff.Klein@tn.gov. The public hearing is being held by TDEC in response to interest and concerns within the local community about the proposed site. The purpose of the hearing is to gather information from the public relevant to a final decision on the permit application. Comments not related to water quality or to the information contained in the permit application will not be considered in the NPDES decision-making process. Issues such as air quality, zoning, blasting, noise, dust, and traffic are not related to water quality and are not regulated by the Division of Water Resources or the NPDES program; therefore, consideration of these issues would not contribute relevant information for the proposed NPDES permit. The hearing officer may limit the length of oral comments to five minutes and will require that all comments be relevant to NPDES water quality-related issues. Undue repetition in oral presentations should be avoided so that all interested parties will have an opportunity to present their concerns. Written comments related to the NPDES permit will be accepted at the hearing and at TDEC until July 23, 2021. Written comments will be afforded the same consideration as verbal testimony. Participants may join online using the website link below or call in by phone (audio only). Prior to opening the formal public hearing, an information session will be held at 5:00 p.m. CDT. The videoconference will open to participants at 4:45 p.m. The information session will allow participants to ask questions informally and receive input from TDEC staff. The formal hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. Once the formal public hearing begins, the question and answer format will end, and all public comments will be collected for the hearing record without response from TDEC during the hearing. Information regarding how to join by computer will be posted to the following website: https://www.tn.gov/environment/ppo-public-participation/ppo-public-participation/ ppo-water.html Join by phone: 1-629-209-4396 Phone Conference ID: 977 523 93# If you have difficulty connecting to the hearing, please call: (865) 594-5543 Individuals with disabilities who wish to participate in these proceedings or review the file should contact TDEC to discuss any auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate such participation. Contact may be by writing, telephone, or other means. Contact the ADA Coordinator at (866) 253-5827 for further information. Such contact should be made no later than ten working days prior to the hearing to allow time to provide such aid or services. Hearing impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service (1-800-848-0298). Please submit written comments to TDEC by postal mail to DWR Min- ing Section, 3711 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921 or by e-mail to Dennis.Conger@tn.gov. The last to day to submit comments for the hearing record is July 23, 2021.