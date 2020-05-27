PUBLICATION NOTICE
Summit at Harbor Pointe Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
Case No. 2019CV204
Cairo 70 Investors, LLC, Ron Hooten, and All Unknown Person(s) and Entity(ies) Who May Claim an Interest by or Through Either of Them in Common Areas of a Residential Development in the 4th Civil District of Wilson County, TN, Known as the Summit at Harbor Pointe
Defendants
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the defendants, Cairo 70 Investors, LLC, Ron Hooten, and All Unknown Person(s) and Entity(ies), whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon: Robert D. MacPherson, Plaintiffís Attorney, whose address is 119 Public Square, Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of answer to the complaint on or before 07/072020, also file an answer to the complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on July 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 4th day of May 2020
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PUBLICATION DATES:
5/6/2020
5/13/2020
5/20/2020
5/27/2020
_________
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE CIRCUIT CIVIL COURT OF WILSON COUNTY,
IN RE: SHAYNA BETH GOOLSBY
DOB: JULY 18, 2012
THE ADOPTION OF A FEMALE CHILD BY:
VICKIE JEAN VAUGHN and TOBY RICHARD VAUGHN
PETITIONERS,
DOCKET NO. 2019-AD-670
VS.
HEATHER NORDGREN GOOLSBY and MICHAEL SHANE GOOLSBY,
RESPONDENTS.
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk from the Petitioners' Complaint, which is sworn to, that HEATHER NORDGEN GOOLSBY, the Respondent,, is a non-resident of this County so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in THE WILSON POST, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon: CATHRYN ARMISTEAD, Petitioners' Attorney, whose address is 1050 Hamilton Station Blvd., Suite #200, Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of the answer to the Complaint, on or before the 10th of July, 2020 ,also to file an answer to the Complaint with the Circuit Court Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 6th day of May, 2020.
Debbie Moss
Circuit Court Clerk
CATHRYN ARMISTEAD
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS
Wilson Post
05-13-20, 05-20-2, 05-27-20, 06-03-20
_________
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEEíS SALE
WHEREAS, Eric W. Sindorf and Rachel Davidson Falen executed a Deed of Trust to Robert L. McDonald, Trustee, dated October 25, 2019, of record in Book 1918, Page 1064, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to secure an indebtedness evidenced by a Promissory Note payable to the order of CedarStone Bank, hereinafter referred to as the ìDeed of Trustî; and
WHEREAS, said conveyance was made for the purpose of securing the payment of certain sums as evidenced by a Promissory Note payable to the order of CedarStone Bank; and,
WHEREAS, Byron M. Gill was appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument dated May 4, 2020, of record in Book 1957, Page 2072, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee; and,
WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust provided that in the event of default in payment of the Promissory Note and interest when due, the entire indebtedness shall, at the option of the legal owner or holder of the Note, become due and payable immediately; and,
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Promissory Note, and the indebtedness is now due and in default, and the owner and holder of the Note has declared the entire balance to now be due and payable, demand for payment having been made and refused, the Deed of Trust containing a power of sale in the event of default, the legal owner and holder of the Note has instructed the undersigned Substitute Trustee to foreclose the Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Deed of Trust and Appointment of Substitute Trustee, Byron M. Gill will, on the 11th day of June, 2020, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., local time, offer for sale at the north door of the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, to the last, highest, and best bidder for cash, free from all rights and equities of redemption, homestead, dower, and of all other rights of exemptions of every kind as provided in the Deed of Trust, the following tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Wilson County, Tennessee, together with all appurtenances and improvements thereunto belonging, which property is more particularly described as follows:
Land located in the 3rd Civil District of WILSON County, Tennessee, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee and being known and designated as all of Lot No. 30, Wincate Subdivision, as shown on the plat of the same of record in Plat Book 4, Page 19, in the Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said property. Bounded North 109 feet by Lot Number Thirty-One (31) of said subdivision, on the East 141.86 feet by Lot Number Twenty-Nine (29) of said subdivision, on the South 84.9 feet by Trinity Circle, on the Southwest corner by a curve in said Trinity Circle Road with a 25 foot radius, and on the West 115 feet by Trinity Circle.
Being the same property conveyed to Eric Sindorf by Quitclaim Deed from Heather Tomlinson and Robert E. Tomlinson, dated October 31, 2019, of record in Book 1918, Page 1062, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee. Further reference is made to Warranty Deed of record in Book 1252, Page 40, said Registerís Office. Further reference is made to Deed of Trust of record in Book 1918, Page 1064, and Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in Book 1957, Page 2072, Registerís Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
The street address of this property is 1617 Trinity Circle, Lebanon, TN 37087.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above.
The Substitute Trustee will make deed to the purchaser in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose and/or any tenant(s) rights in possession.
Lienholder: CedarStone Bank
Interested parties: Eric W. Sindorf; Rachel Davidson Falen; Shearon W. Hales, Esq.; and Ascend Federal Credit Union
If the highest bidder is unable to comply with the terms of the sale, the undersigned reserves the right to sell the property to the next highest bidder able to comply or to readvertise the sale if he so chooses.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This 15th day of May, 2020.
Byron M. Gill, Substitute Trustee
Rochelle, McCulloch & Aulds, PLLC
109 North Castle Heights Avenue
Lebanon, TN 37087
615) 443-8773
Wilson Post
May 20, 2020, May 27, 2020, June 3, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CAROL NANETTE BOLING
CASE NO. #2020PR115
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of May, 2020, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of CAROL NANETTE BOLING, deceased, who died March 29, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 15th day of May, 2020.
JONATHAN TINSLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CAROL NANETTE BOLING
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/20/20 5/27/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KEVIN DEAN DUNSAVAGE
CASE NO. #2020PR160
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of May, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of KEVIN DEAN DUNSAVAGE, deceased, who died April 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 14th day of May, 2020.
DEBRA ANN DUNSAVAGE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KEVIN DEAN DUNSAVAGE
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHARLENE ROBIN VANCE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 5/20/2020 5/27/2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF AMY GAYLE JONES
CASE NO. #2020PR156
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of May, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of AMY GAYLE JONES, deceased, who January 28, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 14th day of May, 2020.
AMANDA V. PHILLIPS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF AMY GAYLE JONES
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
PROBATE CLERK
TONI WAYNICK RUTGERSON
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run May 20, 2020 May 27, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SAMUEL JOHN LUNN
CASE NO. 2020PR140
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of May, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Samuel John Lunn, deceased, who died on March 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: May 22, 2020
ROBERT E. HILTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SAMUEL JOHN LUNN
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert Evans Lee
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-20-20 & 5-27-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DELORES JUNE LEWIS
CASE NO. 2020PR155
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of May, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Delores June Lewis, deceased, who died on September 27, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: May 22, 2020
PENNY L. HOWERTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DELORES JUNE LEWIS
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-27-20 & 6-3-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Mary Frances Driver
CASE NO. #2020PR161
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of May, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of mary frances driver, deceased, who died April 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 20th day of May, 2020.
Katharine Frances Heston
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Mary Frances Driver
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
David B. Foutch
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run May 27, 2020 June 3, 2020
_________
PUBLICATION NOTICE
Lori Jean (Rowe) Adams,
Plaintiff
Case No. 2020CV127
Jason Delaine Adams,
Defendant
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the defendant, Jason Delaine Adams, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon: Lorie Jean Rowe Adams, Plaintiff, whose address is 2001 Abbingdon Way, Old Hickory, TN, 37138, a copy of answer to the complaint on or before 07/27/2020, also file an answer to the complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on July 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 21th day of May 2020
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PUBLICATION DATES:
5/27/2020
6/3/2020
6/10/2020
6/17/2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES BAXTER MCLEAN JR
CASE NO. #2020PR78
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of May, 2020, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of CHARLES BAXTER MCLEAN, deceased, who died January 12, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 7th day of May, 2020.
DEBORAH DAWN TROUY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES BAXTER MCLEAN JR
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
HUNTER B THRASHER
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run May 27, 2020 June 3, 2020
_________
PUBLICATION NOTICE
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Plaintiff
Case No. 2019CV373
Margaret Ann Phelps Holcomb, David F. Holcomb, and Susan M. Merry,
Defendants
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the defendants, Margaret Ann Phelps Holcomb, David F. Holcomb, and Susan M. Merry, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon: Peter L. Lublin, Plaintiffís Attorney, whose address is 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30071, a copy of answer to the complaint on or before 07/27/2020, also file an answer to the complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on July 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 20th day of May 2020
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PUBLICATION DATES:
5/27/2020
6/3/2020
6/10/2020
WILSON POST 6/17/2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Mark Erwin Jones
CASE NO. #2020PR153
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of May, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mark Erwin Jones, deceased, who died April 4, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 22nd day of May, 2020.
Amanda V. Phillips
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Mark Erwin Jones
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Toni Waynick Rutgerson
attorney
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/27/20 6/3/20
_________