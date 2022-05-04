NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Cara Dawn Smith

Plaintiff

vs.

David Jacob Smith

Defendant

Case Number: 2022-DC-27

PUBLICATION NOTICE (Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant David Jacob Smith is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Brooke Borders, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 5055 Edmondson Pike Suite 11, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division III Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or before May 13, 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 6th day of April 2022

DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK

Brooke Borders

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

04/13/2022, 04/20/2022, 04/27/2022, 05/04/2022

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DAVID ERIC IMLAY

CASE NO. 2022PR177

Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of April, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of David Eric Imlay, deceased, who died on December 31, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 2, 2022

KATHERINE IMLAY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DAVID ERIC IMLAY,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

C. Tracey Parks, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: JEFFERY MICHAEL LEA

CASE NO. #2021PR561

 Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JEFFERY MICHAEL LEA, deceased, who died August 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)              (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 19th day of April, 2022.

LAURIE ANN LEA

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JEFFERY MICHAEL LEA

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

M. KATHERINE EVERETTE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 4/27/22 5/4/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LESLIE EARNEST DICKEN, JR

CASE NO. 2022PR184

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Leslie Earnest Dicken, Jr., deceased, who died on February 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 2, 2022

LANE DICKEN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LESLIE EARNEST DICKEN, JR,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Donnavon Vasek, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FRANCES ANGELA ELLIS

CASE NO. 2022PR191

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Frances Angela Ellis, deceased, who died on March 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 2, 2022      

CATHRYN ARMISTEAD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF FRANCES ANGELA ELLIS,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Cathryn Armistead, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RONALD LEE DEMOOR

CASE NO.  2022PR203

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ronald Lee DeMoor, deceased, who died on April 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publications described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 2, 2022

ELISE DEMOOR & JOHN DEMOOR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF RONALD LEE DEMOOR

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. Tyler Whitaker

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         4-27-22 & 5-4-22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: KEVIN JOHN LEYK

CASE NO. #2022PR202

 Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of KEVIN JOHN LEYK, deceased, who died February 20, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)              (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of April, 2022.

SUNDAY A. LEYK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KEVIN JOHN LEYK

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 4/27/22 5/4/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: JOHN GERARD GIBI

CASE NO. #2022PR198

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JOHN GERARD GIBI, deceased, who died December 29, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)              (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if                the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of April, 2022.

ANNSUE WATTENBARGER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JOHN GERARD GIBI

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 4/27/22 5/4/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF TERRY TODD HARBRECHT

CASE NO. 2022PR204

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Terry Todd Harbrecht, deceased, who died on April 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 2, 2022

SANDRA HARBRECHT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF TERRY TODD HARBRECHT,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Elliott M. Benson, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF TERRY TODD HARBRECHT

CASE NO. 2022PR204

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Terry Todd Harbrecht, deceased, who died on April 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)                 days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of                 the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty         (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   May 2, 2022

SANDRA HARBRECHT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF TERRY TODD HARBRECHT,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Elliott M. Benson, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON THURSDAY, MAY 10, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.

|

THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE LANE, AND TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, MAY 12, 2022, AT 2:00 PM IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.

|

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Jason Wallace and Rebekkah Hendrix,

Plaintiffs,

v.

Christopher Wallace, Misty McClusky,

Raymond Butcher, Kayla Butcher,

Krystal Lee Butcher, and any other unknown

Individual or entity having an interest in 2670 and

2770 West Division St., Mt. Juliet, TN and

Jennifer Garrett (aka Jennifer Bailey),

Defendants.

Case No.  2021 CV 289

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiffs’ Complaint and Order for Service of Process by Publication, that the unknown defendants and any other unknown individuals or entities with an interest in 2760 and 2770 W. Division St., Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee, whose whereabouts is unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said unknown defendants and any other unknown individuals or entities with an interest in 2760 and 2770 W. Division St., Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee, to serve upon:  Jonathan M. Tinsley of Agee & Tinsley, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 406 West Main Street, Suite A, Lebanon, TN  37087, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before June 27, 2022, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law.  If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on July 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This the 28th day of April, 2022.

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

JONATHAN M. TINSLEY

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS

PUBLICATION DATES:

May 4, 2022

May 11, 2022

May 18, 2022

May 25, 2022

|

RFP: RAD/Development Consultant Services –

Lebanon Housing Authority

The Lebanon Housing Authority (LHA), Lebanon, TN is currently accepting proposals

from qualified firms for RAD/Development Consultant Services. Proposals will

be accepted until May 13, 2022, at 4:00 PM CST at 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon, TN

37087. No proposals received after this date and time will be accepted.

Visit their website at www.LHATN.org to download the RFP or contact the Authority

at (615) 444-1872.

|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

OF CONSTRUCTION BIDS

BIDS TO BE RECEIVED Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Sealed bids will be received by the CITY OF LEBANON at their offices in 200 N CASTLE

HEIGHTS AVE, SUITE 300, LEBANON, TN 37087, until 2:00 PM CDT, Wednesday,

May 25, 2022 and opened publicly at 200 N CASTLE HEIGHTS AVE, SUITE 300, LEBANON,

TN 37087 at that hour. The reading of the bids will begin at 2:00 PM CDT.

TDOT PIN: 125508.00

Federal Project No.: CM-9309(21)

State Project No.: 95LPLM-F3-072

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

The purpose of the City of Lebanon ITS Phase 1 project is to install new fiber optic

backbone to connect the signalized intersections along US70/W. Main and along US

231/S. Cumberland as well as fiber backbone installation to the City’s new Traffic

Management Center. Additionally, the project includes the installation of upgraded

signal controllers, Ethernet switches and CCTV cameras.

PROPOSAL CONTRACTS WILL BE ISSUED UNTIL THE TIME SET FOR OPENING BIDS

A Prime Contractor must prequalify with the Department of Transportation in accordance

with Section 54-5-117 of the “Tennessee Code Annotated” and Tennessee

Department of Transportation Rule 1680-5-3 prequalification of contractors before

biddable proposals will be furnished.

The CITY OF LEBANON hereby notifies all bidders that a 5.54% Disadvantaged

Business Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set for this project and must be met or

exceeded.

The CITY OF LEBANON hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure

that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged

business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to

this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of age, race,

color, religion, national origin, sex or disability in consideration for an award.

The CITY OF LEBANON is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drugfree

with policies of non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color,

national or ethnic origin, age, disability or military service. The CITY OF LEBANON’s

telephone number is (615) 444-3647 ext. 2302.

THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS IS RESERVED

Bidding documents and information, and plans, may be obtained at the office of

Meredith Cebelak; Gresham Smith, 222 2nd Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37201;

(615)-770-8622 after 10 AM CST on Wednesday, May 04, 2022 for a non-refundable

fee of $100.

|

BEER BOARD NOTICE

THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene

on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022, at 4 P.M. in theTown

Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration

Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights

Avenue to consider the application of Mr. David Kelsey

d/b/a 7-Eleven 41822H located at 1700 West Main

Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087 for an Off-Premises

Consumption Permit. Individuals needing auxiliary aid

for effective communication and/or other reasonable

accommodations in programs and services of The City of

Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences

known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling

(615) 444-2809.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER

PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY ANTHONY SPAIR, JR

DBA CEDAR CREEK YACHT CLUB, INC

AT 3581 BENDERS FERRY ROAD, MT JULIET, TN 37122

FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (CONSUMED ON THE PREMISES)

UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE

PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.

THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (RESTAURANT)

LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 15 MILES FROM THE NORTHWEST

SIDE OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION WHEN

THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS, MONDAY MAY 9,

2022 AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE

WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.

Wilson County Beer Board

Date Published: May 5, 2022

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER

PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY VIKRAM SINGH

DBA HUNTERS POINT MARKET & DELI

AT 6288 HUNTERS POINT PIKE, LEBANON, TN 37087

FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (PACKAGE BEER) UNDER THE

PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE PUBLIC ACTS

OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.

THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (GROCERY STORE)

LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 6.3 MILES FROM THE NORTH SIDE

OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION WHEN

THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS TUESDAY MAY 9,

2022 AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE

WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.

Wilson County Beer Board

Date Published: May 5, 2022

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

BEFORE THE BEER BOARD FOR THE CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE

NOTICE OF HEARING ON BEER LAW VIOLATIONS

TO: Ramesh Patel Beer Board Case No. 22-002

201 West Main Street

Lebanon, TN 37087

Registered Agent for Square 1 Market

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,

200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,

if any you have, why the beer permit for Square 1 Market at 201 West Main Street,

should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not be

taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 21 day of January, 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer

to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Square 1 Market at 201 West

Main Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary

to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for

beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records and to

have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the Mayor

of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them under

the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Ramesh Patel, Registered Agent for Square 1 Market, 201 West

Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 19th day of April 2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

BEFORE THE BEER BOARD FOR THE CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE

NOTICE OF HEARING ON BEER LAW VIOLATIONS

TO: Super Discount Tobacco Inc.- Maged Y Henein Beer Board Case No. 22-007

484 Millwood Drive

Nashville, TN 37217

Registered Agent for Super Discount Tobacco Inc

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon

City Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there

show cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Super Discount Tobacco Inc.

at 1294 Sparta Pike, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary

action should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 16 day of December, 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer

to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Super Discount Tobacco Inc.

at 1294 Sparta Pike, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee,

contrary to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes

grounds for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as

amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records

and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the

Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them

under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Maged Y Henein, Registered Agent for Super Discount Tobacco

Inc., 484 Millwood Drive, Nashville, Tennessee 37217 and 1294 Sparta Pike, Lebanon,

Tennessee 37087, this the 30th day of March 2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

BEFORE THE BEER BOARD FOR THE CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE

NOTICE OF HEARING ON BEER LAW VIOLATIONS

TO: Shafik I Iskandar Beer Board Case No. 22-008

617 North Cumberland Street

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087

Registered Agent for Lebanon Market & Deli

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, May 18th 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City

Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show

cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Lebanon Market & Deli at 617 North

Cumberland Street, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary

action should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 21 day of January, 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer

to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Lebanon Market & Deli at

617 North Cumberland Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee, contrary to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer

constitutes grounds for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-

108, as amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records

and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the

Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them

under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Shafik I Iskandar, Registered Agent for Lebanon Market & Deli,

617 North Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 30th day of March

2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

BEFORE THE BEER BOARD FOR THE CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE

NOTICE OF HEARING ON BEER LAW VIOLATIONS

TO: Mager Talaat Hannah Beer Board Case No. 22-009

1534 Over Creek Drive

Nashville, TN 37217

Registered Agent for Raceway 770 LLC

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City

Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show

cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Raceway 770 LLC at 1137 Sparta

Pike, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not

be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 10 day of November, 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer

to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Raceway 770 LLC at 1137

Sparta Pike, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary

to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for

beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records

and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the

Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them

under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Maged Talaat Hannah, Registered Agent for Raceway 770 LLC,

1534 Over Creek Drive, Nashville, Tennessee 37217, 1137 Sparta Pike, Lebanon,

Tennessee, 37087, and 200 Galleria Blvd., Atlanta, Georgia 30339, this the 30th day

of March 2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

BEFORE THE BEER BOARD FOR THE CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE

NOTICE OF HEARING ON BEER LAW VIOLATIONS

TO: Market Basket Beer Board Case No. 22-010

1503 West Main Street

Lebanon, TN 37087

Registered Agent for Market Basket

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,

200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,

if any you have, why the beer permit for Market Basket at 1503 West Main Street,

should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not be

taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 10 day of November, 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer

to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Market Basket at 1503 West

Main Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary

to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for

beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records

and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the

Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them

under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Market Basket, Registered Agent for Market Basket, 1503 West

Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 30th day of March 2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

BEFORE THE BEER BOARD FOR THE CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE

NOTICE OF HEARING ON BEER LAW VIOLATIONS

TO: Zips #1 Beer Board Case No. 22-011

1519 West Main Street

Lebanon, TN 37087

Registered Agent for Zips #1

You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,

Tennessee on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,

200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,

if any you have, why the beer permit for Zips #1 at 1519 West Main Street, should

not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not be taken by

said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:

On the 10 day of November, 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer

to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Zips #1 at 1519 West Main

Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary to

T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for

beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.

At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney

of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records

and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.

These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the

Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them

under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.

RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT

Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served

by certified mail to Zips #1, Registered Agent for Zips #1, 1519 West Main Street,

Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 30th day of March 2022.

Stuart Lawson

Commissioner of Finance & Revenue

|

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed bids for the

purchase of Fireworks for the July 4th celebration.

Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from the

office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle Heights

Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online www.lebanontn.

org under the Business Tab. Bids must be returned no

later than May 5, 2021 by 10:00 a.m. Bids will be opened

and read aloud shortly thereafter, in the same office.

All bidders must have a minimum of 5-millon dollars

in insurance coverage to be considered as a qualified

bidder.

If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing

Department (615) 443-2802.

Lisa Lane

Purchasing Agent

City of Lebanon

|

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for

solid waste disposal services for the City of Lebanon

Sanitation Department.

Bid forms and specifications maybe obtained from

the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle

Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at

www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must

be returned no later than May 6, 2022, by 10:00 a.m.

Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in

the same office.

This is a rebid of this project.

If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing

Department (615) 443-2802.

Lisa Lane

Purchasing Agent

City of Lebanon

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6455, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City

of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at

5:55 PM on June 7, 2022, in the Council Chambers or

remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing

comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning

approval for about 46.1 acres of the Blue Hickory Specific

Plan project at 1664 & 1668 Hickory Ridge Road

& an unaddressed property on South Hartmann Drive

in the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay (Tax Map

68 Parcels 7, 10.01 & 10.02) from RR, RP2 & CG to

BHSP in Ward 4. The public hearing for the proposed

amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of

the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment

are available for inspection at the following

locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering

Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights

Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at

444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation

in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are

invited to make their needs and preferences known to

the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6456, notice is hereby

given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of

Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55

PM on June 7, 2022, in the Council Chambers or remotely

for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments

from the citizens on the proposed SP amendment

approval for about 128.07 acres of the Hamilton

Springs SP project at 3075 Lebanon Road (Tax Map

57 Parcels 8.04) in Ward 6. The public hearing for the

proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to

the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and

the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed

amendment are available for inspection at the

following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,

Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North

Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to

Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome

to attend.

Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication

and/or other reasonable accommodation

in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are

invited to make their needs and preferences known to

the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Lebanon Special School District will be accepting

bids to be used in the operation of the Child Nutrition

Program for the 2022/2023 school year. The bid

deadline May 26, 2022. If you have questions or need

information contact the Lebanon Special School

District, 397 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon,

TN 37087, 615-449-6060. The school board reserves

the right to reject any and all bids.

|

