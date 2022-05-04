NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Cara Dawn Smith
Plaintiff
vs.
David Jacob Smith
Defendant
Case Number: 2022-DC-27
PUBLICATION NOTICE (Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appears to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions Division III Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant David Jacob Smith is a non-resident of this state so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Brooke Borders, plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 5055 Edmondson Pike Suite 11, a copy of an answer to the complaint and with the General Sessions Division III Clerk, Debbie Moss, on or before May 13, 2022 at her office located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 6th day of April 2022
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS CLERK
Brooke Borders
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
04/13/2022, 04/20/2022, 04/27/2022, 05/04/2022
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID ERIC IMLAY
CASE NO. 2022PR177
Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH day of April, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of David Eric Imlay, deceased, who died on December 31, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 2, 2022
KATHERINE IMLAY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID ERIC IMLAY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. Tracey Parks, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JEFFERY MICHAEL LEA
CASE NO. #2021PR561
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JEFFERY MICHAEL LEA, deceased, who died August 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of April, 2022.
LAURIE ANN LEA
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEFFERY MICHAEL LEA
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
M. KATHERINE EVERETTE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/27/22 5/4/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LESLIE EARNEST DICKEN, JR
CASE NO. 2022PR184
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Leslie Earnest Dicken, Jr., deceased, who died on February 12, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 2, 2022
LANE DICKEN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LESLIE EARNEST DICKEN, JR,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Donnavon Vasek, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRANCES ANGELA ELLIS
CASE NO. 2022PR191
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Frances Angela Ellis, deceased, who died on March 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 2, 2022
CATHRYN ARMISTEAD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FRANCES ANGELA ELLIS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Cathryn Armistead, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RONALD LEE DEMOOR
CASE NO. 2022PR203
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ronald Lee DeMoor, deceased, who died on April 6, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publications described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 2, 2022
ELISE DEMOOR & JOHN DEMOOR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF RONALD LEE DEMOOR
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. Tyler Whitaker
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-27-22 & 5-4-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: KEVIN JOHN LEYK
CASE NO. #2022PR202
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of KEVIN JOHN LEYK, deceased, who died February 20, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of April, 2022.
SUNDAY A. LEYK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KEVIN JOHN LEYK
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CAROLYN CHRISTOFFERSEN
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/27/22 5/4/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JOHN GERARD GIBI
CASE NO. #2022PR198
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of JOHN GERARD GIBI, deceased, who died December 29, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of April, 2022.
ANNSUE WATTENBARGER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN GERARD GIBI
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4/27/22 5/4/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF TERRY TODD HARBRECHT
CASE NO. 2022PR204
Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Terry Todd Harbrecht, deceased, who died on April 5, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 2, 2022
SANDRA HARBRECHT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TERRY TODD HARBRECHT,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Elliott M. Benson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/27/22 and 5/4/22
|
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON THURSDAY, MAY 10, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE LANE, AND TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, MAY 12, 2022, AT 2:00 PM IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
|
PUBLICATION NOTICE
IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Jason Wallace and Rebekkah Hendrix,
Plaintiffs,
v.
Christopher Wallace, Misty McClusky,
Raymond Butcher, Kayla Butcher,
Krystal Lee Butcher, and any other unknown
Individual or entity having an interest in 2670 and
2770 West Division St., Mt. Juliet, TN and
Jennifer Garrett (aka Jennifer Bailey),
Defendants.
Case No. 2021 CV 289
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Plaintiffs’ Complaint and Order for Service of Process by Publication, that the unknown defendants and any other unknown individuals or entities with an interest in 2760 and 2770 W. Division St., Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee, whose whereabouts is unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, Ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said unknown defendants and any other unknown individuals or entities with an interest in 2760 and 2770 W. Division St., Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee, to serve upon: Jonathan M. Tinsley of Agee & Tinsley, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 406 West Main Street, Suite A, Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before June 27, 2022, also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on July 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 28th day of April, 2022.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS
PUBLICATION DATES:
May 4, 2022
May 11, 2022
May 18, 2022
May 25, 2022
|
RFP: RAD/Development Consultant Services –
Lebanon Housing Authority
The Lebanon Housing Authority (LHA), Lebanon, TN is currently accepting proposals
from qualified firms for RAD/Development Consultant Services. Proposals will
be accepted until May 13, 2022, at 4:00 PM CST at 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon, TN
37087. No proposals received after this date and time will be accepted.
Visit their website at www.LHATN.org to download the RFP or contact the Authority
at (615) 444-1872.
|
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
OF CONSTRUCTION BIDS
BIDS TO BE RECEIVED Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Sealed bids will be received by the CITY OF LEBANON at their offices in 200 N CASTLE
HEIGHTS AVE, SUITE 300, LEBANON, TN 37087, until 2:00 PM CDT, Wednesday,
May 25, 2022 and opened publicly at 200 N CASTLE HEIGHTS AVE, SUITE 300, LEBANON,
TN 37087 at that hour. The reading of the bids will begin at 2:00 PM CDT.
TDOT PIN: 125508.00
Federal Project No.: CM-9309(21)
State Project No.: 95LPLM-F3-072
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
The purpose of the City of Lebanon ITS Phase 1 project is to install new fiber optic
backbone to connect the signalized intersections along US70/W. Main and along US
231/S. Cumberland as well as fiber backbone installation to the City’s new Traffic
Management Center. Additionally, the project includes the installation of upgraded
signal controllers, Ethernet switches and CCTV cameras.
PROPOSAL CONTRACTS WILL BE ISSUED UNTIL THE TIME SET FOR OPENING BIDS
A Prime Contractor must prequalify with the Department of Transportation in accordance
with Section 54-5-117 of the “Tennessee Code Annotated” and Tennessee
Department of Transportation Rule 1680-5-3 prequalification of contractors before
biddable proposals will be furnished.
The CITY OF LEBANON hereby notifies all bidders that a 5.54% Disadvantaged
Business Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set for this project and must be met or
exceeded.
The CITY OF LEBANON hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure
that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged
business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to
this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of age, race,
color, religion, national origin, sex or disability in consideration for an award.
The CITY OF LEBANON is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drugfree
with policies of non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color,
national or ethnic origin, age, disability or military service. The CITY OF LEBANON’s
telephone number is (615) 444-3647 ext. 2302.
THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS IS RESERVED
Bidding documents and information, and plans, may be obtained at the office of
Meredith Cebelak; Gresham Smith, 222 2nd Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37201;
(615)-770-8622 after 10 AM CST on Wednesday, May 04, 2022 for a non-refundable
fee of $100.
|
BEER BOARD NOTICE
THE CITY OF LEBANON BEER BOARD will convene
on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022, at 4 P.M. in theTown
Meeting Hall located in the Main Administration
Building (City Hall) at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue to consider the application of Mr. David Kelsey
d/b/a 7-Eleven 41822H located at 1700 West Main
Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087 for an Off-Premises
Consumption Permit. Individuals needing auxiliary aid
for effective communication and/or other reasonable
accommodations in programs and services of The City of
Lebanon are invited to make their needs and preferences
known to the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling
(615) 444-2809.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER
PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY ANTHONY SPAIR, JR
DBA CEDAR CREEK YACHT CLUB, INC
AT 3581 BENDERS FERRY ROAD, MT JULIET, TN 37122
FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (CONSUMED ON THE PREMISES)
UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE
PUBLIC ACTS OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.
THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (RESTAURANT)
LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 15 MILES FROM THE NORTHWEST
SIDE OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION WHEN
THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS, MONDAY MAY 9,
2022 AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE
WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.
Wilson County Beer Board
Date Published: May 5, 2022
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER
PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY VIKRAM SINGH
DBA HUNTERS POINT MARKET & DELI
AT 6288 HUNTERS POINT PIKE, LEBANON, TN 37087
FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (PACKAGE BEER) UNDER THE
PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE PUBLIC ACTS
OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.
THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (GROCERY STORE)
LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 6.3 MILES FROM THE NORTH SIDE
OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION WHEN
THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS TUESDAY MAY 9,
2022 AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM 1, UPSTAIRS IN THE
WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN LEBANON, TENNESSEE.
Wilson County Beer Board
Date Published: May 5, 2022
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
BEFORE THE BEER BOARD FOR THE CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
NOTICE OF HEARING ON BEER LAW VIOLATIONS
TO: Ramesh Patel Beer Board Case No. 22-002
201 West Main Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
Registered Agent for Square 1 Market
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,
200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,
if any you have, why the beer permit for Square 1 Market at 201 West Main Street,
should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not be
taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 21 day of January, 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer
to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Square 1 Market at 201 West
Main Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary
to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for
beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records and to
have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the Mayor
of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them under
the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Ramesh Patel, Registered Agent for Square 1 Market, 201 West
Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 19th day of April 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
BEFORE THE BEER BOARD FOR THE CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
NOTICE OF HEARING ON BEER LAW VIOLATIONS
TO: Super Discount Tobacco Inc.- Maged Y Henein Beer Board Case No. 22-007
484 Millwood Drive
Nashville, TN 37217
Registered Agent for Super Discount Tobacco Inc
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon
City Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there
show cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Super Discount Tobacco Inc.
at 1294 Sparta Pike, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary
action should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 16 day of December, 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer
to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Super Discount Tobacco Inc.
at 1294 Sparta Pike, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee,
contrary to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes
grounds for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as
amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Maged Y Henein, Registered Agent for Super Discount Tobacco
Inc., 484 Millwood Drive, Nashville, Tennessee 37217 and 1294 Sparta Pike, Lebanon,
Tennessee 37087, this the 30th day of March 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
BEFORE THE BEER BOARD FOR THE CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
NOTICE OF HEARING ON BEER LAW VIOLATIONS
TO: Shafik I Iskandar Beer Board Case No. 22-008
617 North Cumberland Street
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Registered Agent for Lebanon Market & Deli
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, May 18th 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City
Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show
cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Lebanon Market & Deli at 617 North
Cumberland Street, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary
action should not be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 21 day of January, 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer
to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Lebanon Market & Deli at
617 North Cumberland Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee, contrary to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer
constitutes grounds for beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-
108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Shafik I Iskandar, Registered Agent for Lebanon Market & Deli,
617 North Cumberland Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 30th day of March
2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
BEFORE THE BEER BOARD FOR THE CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
NOTICE OF HEARING ON BEER LAW VIOLATIONS
TO: Mager Talaat Hannah Beer Board Case No. 22-009
1534 Over Creek Drive
Nashville, TN 37217
Registered Agent for Raceway 770 LLC
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City
Hall, 200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show
cause, if any you have, why the beer permit for Raceway 770 LLC at 1137 Sparta
Pike, should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not
be taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 10 day of November, 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer
to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Raceway 770 LLC at 1137
Sparta Pike, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary
to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for
beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Maged Talaat Hannah, Registered Agent for Raceway 770 LLC,
1534 Over Creek Drive, Nashville, Tennessee 37217, 1137 Sparta Pike, Lebanon,
Tennessee, 37087, and 200 Galleria Blvd., Atlanta, Georgia 30339, this the 30th day
of March 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
BEFORE THE BEER BOARD FOR THE CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
NOTICE OF HEARING ON BEER LAW VIOLATIONS
TO: Market Basket Beer Board Case No. 22-010
1503 West Main Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
Registered Agent for Market Basket
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,
200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,
if any you have, why the beer permit for Market Basket at 1503 West Main Street,
should not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not be
taken by said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 10 day of November, 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer
to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Market Basket at 1503 West
Main Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary
to T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for
beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Market Basket, Registered Agent for Market Basket, 1503 West
Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 30th day of March 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
BEFORE THE BEER BOARD FOR THE CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
NOTICE OF HEARING ON BEER LAW VIOLATIONS
TO: Zips #1 Beer Board Case No. 22-011
1519 West Main Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
Registered Agent for Zips #1
You are hereby summoned to appear before the Beer Board for the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at Lebanon City Hall,
200 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee to then and there show cause,
if any you have, why the beer permit for Zips #1 at 1519 West Main Street, should
not be revoked or suspended or why other disciplinary action should not be taken by
said Beer Board for the following reasons, to wit:
On the 10 day of November, 2021, your employee or agent unlawfully sold beer
to a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years at Zips #1 at 1519 West Main
Street, within the corporate limits of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, contrary to
T.C.A. §57-5-301, as amended. Such unlawful sale of beer constitutes grounds for
beer permit revocation or suspension under T.C.A. §57-5-108, as amended.
At the hearing referenced above, you are entitled to be represented by an attorney
of your choice. Further, you have the right to subpoena witnesses and records
and to have access to documents necessary for your defense.
These proceedings are initiated at the request of the Chief of Police and the
Mayor of the City of Lebanon, pursuant to the powers and duties assigned to them
under the Charter of the City of Lebanon.
RICK BELL MIKE JUSTICE ANDY WRIGHT
Mayor Chief of Police City Attorney
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing notice has been served
by certified mail to Zips #1, Registered Agent for Zips #1, 1519 West Main Street,
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, this the 30th day of March 2022.
Stuart Lawson
Commissioner of Finance & Revenue
|
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed bids for the
purchase of Fireworks for the July 4th celebration.
Bid forms and specifications may be obtained from the
office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle Heights
Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online www.lebanontn.
org under the Business Tab. Bids must be returned no
later than May 5, 2021 by 10:00 a.m. Bids will be opened
and read aloud shortly thereafter, in the same office.
All bidders must have a minimum of 5-millon dollars
in insurance coverage to be considered as a qualified
bidder.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
|
INVITATION TO BID
The City of Lebanon is accepting sealed proposals for
solid waste disposal services for the City of Lebanon
Sanitation Department.
Bid forms and specifications maybe obtained from
the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N. Castle
Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or online at
www.lebanontn.org under the Business Tab. Bids must
be returned no later than May 6, 2022, by 10:00 a.m.
Bids will be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in
the same office.
This is a rebid of this project.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane
Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6455, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City
of Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at
5:55 PM on June 7, 2022, in the Council Chambers or
remotely for the purpose of discussing and hearing
comments from the citizens on the proposed rezoning
approval for about 46.1 acres of the Blue Hickory Specific
Plan project at 1664 & 1668 Hickory Ridge Road
& an unaddressed property on South Hartmann Drive
in the South Hartmann Gateway Overlay (Tax Map
68 Parcels 7, 10.01 & 10.02) from RR, RP2 & CG to
BHSP in Ward 4. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment
are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6456, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on June 7, 2022, in the Council Chambers or remotely
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed SP amendment
approval for about 128.07 acres of the Hamilton
Springs SP project at 3075 Lebanon Road (Tax Map
57 Parcels 8.04) in Ward 6. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the
following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lebanon Special School District will be accepting
bids to be used in the operation of the Child Nutrition
Program for the 2022/2023 school year. The bid
deadline May 26, 2022. If you have questions or need
information contact the Lebanon Special School
District, 397 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon,
TN 37087, 615-449-6060. The school board reserves
the right to reject any and all bids.
|