IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WHITE COUNTY, TENNESSEE
MIRANDA ANN SILCOX
Plaintiff,
vs.
NO.CV23371
CHRISTOPHER ALLEN SILCOX,
Defendant.
Order of Publication
It appearing by affidavit Defendant, Christopher Silcox is a resident of the State of
Tennessee and/or is avoiding service of process, so that ordinary process cannot be served upon
the above named Defendant.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that the Defendant file an answer in the General
Sessions Court of White County, at Sparta. Tennessee and with Petitioner's Attorney, Cindy Morgan, whose address is 8 West Bockman Way, Sparta, Tennessee 38583 within THIRTY (30) DAYS of the last day of publication, or a judgement by default may he entered, and the cause set for a final hearing for the relief demanded in the petition.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that this notice shall be published in Wilson Post, a weekly news of general circulation, ONCE WEEKLY for FOUR consecutive weeks beginning the 1st day of April , 2021.
This the 31st day of March , 2021.
JUDGE SAM BENNINGFIELD
Wilson Post
04/21/21, 04/28/21,05/05/21, 05/12/21
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, Vinod T. Zaver and wife, Manglaben V. Zaver, by a Deed of Trust, dated July 27, 2005, of record in Book 1129, Page 1562 and Modification of record in Book 1473, Page 2407, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee AND of record in Instrument No. 20050803-0090649 and Modification of record in Instrument No. 20111205-0094622, Register’s Office for Davidson County, Tennessee, conveyed to Randall Clemons, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of a promissory note as described in said Deed of Trust; and The notice required by 26 U.S.C. Section 7425(b) to the United States has been timely given, that the sale of the land thus advertised will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. Section 7425 (d) (1).
WHEREAS, Robert Evans Lee having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Wilson Bank & Trust, the owner and holder of said note by an instrument of record in Book 1600, Page 153, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee AND in Instrument No. 20140714-0061742, Register’s Office for Davidson County, Tennessee, with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee; and
WHEREAS, default having occurred with respect to the note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the full balance owing having been accelerated; and
WHEREAS, Wilson Bank & Trust, as the owner and holder of said note, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said note and Deed of Trust;
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on June 4, 2021 at 10:00 A.M., Central Time, at the front door of the Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee as to the 5 acres on Sparta Pike, Lebanon, Wilson Co. property AND at 12:00 P.M., Central Time at the front door of the Courthouse located at 1 Public Square, Nashville, Davidson County, Tennessee as to the 1.74 acres on Billingsgate Road, Antioch, Davidson Co. property, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Wilson and Davidson County, Tennessee, described as follows:
MAP 104 GROUP PARCEL 023.00
PARCEL I
A parcel of land situated in the 19th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Being a tract or parcel of land situated and lying on the northerly side of Sparta Pike and bounded generally on the north by Forbes and Spring Creek, East by lands of Smith and South by Sparta Pike, the same being a triangular tract running to a point at the westerly end, containing by estimation five (5) acres, more or less.
Being the same property conveyed to Vinodkumar T. Zaver and wife, Manglaben V. Zaver by deed to create tenancy by the entirety, dated 8/13/04, of record in Book 1067, Page 2192, with further reference at Book 1065, Page 2103, in the Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Subject property is unimproved property and has the address of Sparta Pike,
Lebanon, Wilson County, TN 37087
MAP 149 GROUP PARCEL 340.00
PARCEL 2
Land lying and being situated in the Second Civil District of Davidson County, Tennessee, described according to a survey made by James L. Terry and Associates, dated June 12, 1985, described as follows, to-wit:
Beginning a point living on the westerly line of the Pebble Creek Apartments at the southeast corner of the Ervin Entrekin, Trustee property as of record in Book 4940, Page 721, Register’s Office of Davidson County, Tennessee; thence running with the said line of Pebble Creek Apartments South 2 degrees, 53 minutes, 47 seconds West a distance of 375.21 feet to a point lying on the northerly line of Terragon Trails, Section I, as of record in Book 4860, Page 61, Register’s Office of Davidson County, Tennessee; thence leaving the said line of Pebble Creek Apartments and running thence with the said northerly line of Terragon Trails North 43 degrees, 57 minutes, 06 seconds West a distance of 555.18 feet to a point lying on the southerly line of the Ervin Entrekin, Trustee, property; thence leaving the said Terragon Trails and running with the Entrekin Property south 86 degrees, 28 minutes, 03 seconds East a distance of 405.05 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.74 acres, more or less.
Being the same property conveyed to Vinod T. Zaver and Manglaben V. Zaver, by Final Decree Confirming Sale from Clerk and Master, recorded on February 26, 2004 and filed for record in Instrument 20040226-0021868, said Register’s Office for Davidson County, Tennessee.
Vinod T. Zaver and Vinodkumar T. Zaver is one and the same person.
Subject property is unimproved and has the address of Billingsgate Road, Antioch, Davidson Co., TN 37013
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above, and/or to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.
Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Successor Trustee’s Deed, as Substitute Trustee only.
THIS sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
INTERESTED PARTIES are Mary Caraker; Dept of the Treasury - Internal Revenue Service; Community First Bank & Trust; and Bone McAllester Norton PLLC
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.
THIS 21st day of April 2021
Wilson Post
Run: April 28, 2021
May 5, 2021
May 12, 2021
Robert Evans Lee,
Substitute Trustee
Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C.
109 East Gay Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-3900
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, Vinod T. Zaver and wife, Manglaben V. Zaver, by a Deed of Trust, dated April 27, 2006, of record in Book 1176, Page 2349 and a Modification dated November 2, 2006 of record Book 1214, page 1783, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, conveyed to Randall Clemons, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of a promissory note as described in said Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, Robert Evans Lee having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Wilson Bank & Trust, the owner and holder of said note by an instrument of record in Book 1621, Page 2392, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee; and
WHEREAS, default having occurred with respect to the note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the full balance owing having been accelerated; and
WHEREAS, Wilson Bank & Trust, as the owner and holder of said note, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said note and Deed of Trust;
The notice required by 26 U.S.C. Section 7425(b) to the United States has been timely given, that the sale of the land thus advertised will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. Section 7425 (d) (1).
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on June 4, 2021 at 10:15 AM., Central Time, at the front door of the Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, described as follows:
Map 67A Group B Parcel 5.00
Land in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point in the westerly edge of Highland Court, said point of being the Southeast Corner of a 20 foot alley and the Northeast corner of the within described tract of land; thence along the westerly edge of Highland Court South 01 degree, 15 minutes, and 00 seconds East 53.54 feet to a point; thence South 64 degrees, 26 minutes, 02 seconds West 120.57 feet to a point; thence South 05 degrees, 36 minutes, 27 seconds East 5.14 feet to a point; thence South 85 degrees, 33 minutes, 10 seconds West 148.93 feet to a point in the Easterly edge of Cartwright; thence North 03 degrees, 12 minutes, 31 seconds, west 55.91 feet to a point; thence North 84 degrees, 29 minutes, 11 seconds East 271.20 feet to the point of beginning as shown on survey entitled “Survey of the Ruth Hall Estate Property,” prepared by Paul Burton Crockett, TRLS #1394, Lebanon, Tennessee, dated March 7, 1984 and on the plat of record in Plat Book 17, Page 198, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said lot.
Being the same property conveyed to Vinod T. Zaver and wife, Manglaben V. Zaver by deed from Gregory S. Gill, Substitute Trustee, of record in Book 1327, page 2275, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Subject property has the address of 420 Highland Court, Lebanon, TN 37087
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above, and/or to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.
Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Successor Trustee’s Deed, as Substitute Trustee only.
THIS sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
INTERESTED PARTIES are Dept of the Treasury - Internal Revenue Service; Community First Bank & Trust (First American Title Insurance Company); Bone McAllester Norton PLLC; Martha Caraker, City of Lebanon and Wilson County, Tennessee.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.
THIS 21st day of April 2021
Run: April 28, 2021
May 5, 2021
May 12, 2021
Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee
Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C.
109 East Gay Street
615-444-3900
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
MITCHELL SLADE DYER
Plaintiff
VS
CHRISTIAN FAYE DYER
Defendant
CASE NO: 2020-DC-1 13
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions IlI Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant CHRISTIAN FAYE DYER is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Taylor Durrett, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 111 N. Greenwood Street Suite B Lebanon, TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before June 7,2021 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against You for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This, the 23rd day of April 2021
DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS III
Taylor Durrett
Attorney for Plaintiff
Wilson Post
04/28/2021, 05/05/2021
05/12/2021, 05/19/2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DIANE FREEMAN WALKER
CASE NO. 2021PR166
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Diane Freeman Walker, deceased, who died on January 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 3, 2021
SONYA FIELDS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DIANE FREEMAN WALKER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-28-21 & 5-5-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHAD SHANE RITTER
CASE NO. 2021PR136
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Chad Shane Ritter, deceased, who died on February 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 3, 2021
E. COLLEEN RITTER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHAD SHANE RITTER,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TOMMY C. ESTES, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/28/21 and 5/5/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GLYNN B. STEWART
CASE NO. 2021PR167
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Glynn B. Stewart, deceased, who died on December 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 3, 2021
SANDRA CANNON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GLYNN B. STEWART
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-28-21 & 5-5-21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RICHARD DUANE SMITH
CASE NO. #2021PR134
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RICHARD DUANE SMITH, deceased, who died December 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of April, 2021.
CATHY K. BOOTH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RICHARD DUANE SMITH
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SHAWN J. MCBRIEN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run April 28, 2021 May 5, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHRISTOPHER EDWARD MASSAGLIA
CASE NO. 2021PR178
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Christopher Edward Massaglia, deceased, who died on April 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 3, 2021
EDWARD MASSAGLIA
BRANDIE MASSAGLIA
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF CHRISTOPHER EDWARD MASSAGLIA,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Carla L. Lovell, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 4/28/21 and 5/5/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BETTY A. RICHARDSON
CASE NO. #2021PR140
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BETTY A. RICHARDSON, deceased, who died December 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of April, 2021.
BILLY F. MOSS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY A. RICHARDSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SHAWN MCBRIEN
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run April 28, 2021 May 5, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BUDDY LOYD GOAD
CASE NO. #2021PR156
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BUDDY LOYD GOAD, deceased, who died February 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of April, 2021.
HOLLY A CONNER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BUDDY LOYD GOAD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run April 28, 2021 May 5, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EMANUEL JOBE
CASE NO. #2021PR154
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of EMANUEL JOBE, deceased, who died December 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of April, 2021.
CYNTHIA G. JOBE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EMANUEL JOBE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 4/28/21 5/5/21
PUBLICATION NOTICE
James E. York, Sr. and William Randall York,
Plaintiffs
VS.
Conseco Finance Servicing Corporation f/k/a Green Tree Financial Servicing Corporation
Defendant
Case No. 2021-CV-115
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiffs’ Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant to serve upon Michael W. Ferrell, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 1000 Pleasant Grove Place, Suite 200, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, a copy of an answer to the Complaint on or before 6/25/2021, and also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on 7/6/2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 3rd day of May, 2021.
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
Michael W. Ferrell
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS
05/05/2021
05/12/2021
05/19/2021
05/26/2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MYRA ARCHER EVETTS
CASE NO. #2021PR184
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MYRA ARCHER EVETTS, deceased, who died March 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 26th day of April, 2021.
KATY EVETTS JORDAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MYRA ARCHER EVETTS
DECEASED
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/5/21 5/12/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLES E. HALE
CASE NO. 2021PR192
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles E. Hale, deceased, who died on January 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 3, 2021
ANGELA HALE HERNDON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES E. HALE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kyle B. Heckman, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/5/21 and 5/12/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHARON ANN BUCHANAN
CASE NO. #2021PR170
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SHARON ANN BUCHANAN, deceased, who died November 24, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 26th day of April, 2021.
JOHN BUCHANAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHARON ANN BUCHANAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NATHAN WHITTLE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 5/5/2021 5/12/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FAYE M. BRADLEY
CASE NO. 2021PR194
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Faye M. Bradley, deceased, who died on March 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: May 3, 2021
WILLIAM L. BRADLEY, JR
PATRICIA L. WILLIAMS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVEs
ESTATE OF FAYE M. BRADLEY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Kathy Parrott, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 5/5/21 and 5/12/21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DALLAS G. HARALSON
CASE NO. #2021PR195
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DALLAS G. HARALSON, deceased, who died April 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 28th day of April, 2021.
MINDY DAWN WITHROW
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DALLAS G. HARALSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE JR.
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST Date to run 5/5/2021 5/12/2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KENNETH NELSON HACKETT
CASE NO. #2021PR183
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of KENNETH NELSON HACKETT, deceased, who died March 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 28th day of April, 2021.
ELLEN V. HACKETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KENNETH NELSON HACKETT
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
PROBATE CLERK
BRIAN S. SHELTON
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run 5/5/21 5/12/21
