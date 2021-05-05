IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WHITE COUNTY, TENNESSEE

MIRANDA ANN SILCOX

Plaintiff,

vs.

NO.CV23371

CHRISTOPHER ALLEN SILCOX,

Defendant.

Order of Publication

It appearing by affidavit Defendant, Christopher Silcox is a resident of the State of

Tennessee and/or is avoiding service of process, so that ordinary process cannot be served upon

the above named Defendant.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that the Defendant file an answer in the General

Sessions Court of White County, at Sparta. Tennessee and with Petitioner's Attorney, Cindy Morgan, whose address is 8 West Bockman Way, Sparta, Tennessee 38583 within THIRTY (30) DAYS of the last day of publication, or a judgement by default may he entered, and the cause set for a final hearing for the relief demanded in the petition.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that this notice shall be published in Wilson Post, a weekly news of general circulation, ONCE WEEKLY for FOUR consecutive weeks beginning the 1st day of April , 2021.

This the 31st day of March , 2021.

JUDGE SAM BENNINGFIELD

Wilson Post

04/21/21, 04/28/21,05/05/21, 05/12/21

FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, Vinod T. Zaver and wife, Manglaben V. Zaver, by a Deed of Trust, dated July 27, 2005, of record in Book 1129, Page 1562 and Modification of record in Book 1473, Page 2407, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee AND of record in Instrument No. 20050803-0090649 and Modification of record in Instrument No. 20111205-0094622, Register’s Office for Davidson County, Tennessee, conveyed to Randall Clemons, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of a promissory note as described in said Deed of Trust; and The notice required by 26 U.S.C. Section 7425(b) to the United States has been timely given, that the sale of the land thus advertised will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. Section 7425 (d) (1).

WHEREAS, Robert Evans Lee having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Wilson Bank & Trust, the owner and holder of said note by an instrument of record in Book 1600, Page 153, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee AND in Instrument No. 20140714-0061742, Register’s Office for Davidson County, Tennessee, with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee; and

WHEREAS, default having occurred with respect to the note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the full balance owing having been accelerated; and

WHEREAS, Wilson Bank & Trust, as the owner and holder of said note, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said note and Deed of Trust;

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on June 4, 2021 at 10:00 A.M., Central Time, at the front door of the Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee as to the 5 acres on Sparta Pike, Lebanon, Wilson Co. property AND at 12:00 P.M., Central Time at the front door of the Courthouse located at 1 Public Square, Nashville, Davidson County, Tennessee as to the 1.74 acres on Billingsgate Road, Antioch, Davidson Co. property, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Wilson and Davidson County, Tennessee, described as follows:

MAP 104 GROUP PARCEL 023.00

PARCEL I

A parcel of land situated in the 19th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Being a tract or parcel of land situated and lying on the northerly side of Sparta Pike and bounded generally on the north by Forbes and Spring Creek, East by lands of Smith and South by Sparta Pike, the same being a triangular tract running to a point at the westerly end, containing by estimation five (5) acres, more or less.

Being the same property conveyed to Vinodkumar T. Zaver and wife, Manglaben V. Zaver by deed to create tenancy by the entirety, dated 8/13/04, of record in Book 1067, Page 2192, with further reference at Book 1065, Page 2103, in the Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

Subject property is unimproved property and has the address of Sparta Pike,

Lebanon, Wilson County, TN 37087

MAP 149 GROUP PARCEL 340.00

PARCEL 2

Land lying and being situated in the Second Civil District of Davidson County, Tennessee, described according to a survey made by James L. Terry and Associates, dated June 12, 1985, described as follows, to-wit:

Beginning a point living on the westerly line of the Pebble Creek Apartments at the southeast corner of the Ervin Entrekin, Trustee property as of record in Book 4940, Page 721, Register’s Office of Davidson County, Tennessee; thence running with the said line of Pebble Creek Apartments South 2 degrees, 53 minutes, 47 seconds West a distance of 375.21 feet to a point lying on the northerly line of Terragon Trails, Section I, as of record in Book 4860, Page 61, Register’s Office of Davidson County, Tennessee; thence leaving the said line of Pebble Creek Apartments and running thence with the said northerly line of Terragon Trails North 43 degrees, 57 minutes, 06 seconds West a distance of 555.18 feet to a point lying on the southerly line of the Ervin Entrekin, Trustee, property; thence leaving the said Terragon Trails and running with the Entrekin Property south 86 degrees, 28 minutes, 03 seconds East a distance of 405.05 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.74 acres, more or less.

Being the same property conveyed to Vinod T. Zaver and Manglaben V. Zaver, by Final Decree Confirming Sale from Clerk and Master, recorded on February 26, 2004 and filed for record in Instrument 20040226-0021868, said Register’s Office for Davidson County, Tennessee.

Vinod T. Zaver and Vinodkumar T. Zaver is one and the same person.

Subject property is unimproved and has the address of Billingsgate Road, Antioch, Davidson Co., TN 37013

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above, and/or to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.

Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Successor Trustee’s Deed, as Substitute Trustee only.

THIS sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

INTERESTED PARTIES are Mary Caraker; Dept of the Treasury - Internal Revenue Service; Community First Bank & Trust; and Bone McAllester Norton PLLC

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.

THIS 21st day of April 2021

Wilson Post

Run: April 28, 2021

May 5, 2021

May 12, 2021

Robert Evans Lee,

Substitute Trustee

Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C.

109 East Gay Street

Lebanon, TN 37087

615-444-3900

FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, Vinod T. Zaver and wife, Manglaben V. Zaver, by a Deed of Trust, dated April 27, 2006, of record in Book 1176, Page 2349 and a Modification dated November 2, 2006 of record Book 1214, page 1783, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, conveyed to Randall Clemons, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of a promissory note as described in said Deed of Trust; and

WHEREAS, Robert Evans Lee having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Wilson Bank & Trust, the owner and holder of said note by an instrument of record in Book 1621, Page 2392, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee; and

WHEREAS, default having occurred with respect to the note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the full balance owing having been accelerated; and

WHEREAS, Wilson Bank & Trust, as the owner and holder of said note, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said note and Deed of Trust;

The notice required by 26 U.S.C. Section 7425(b) to the United States has been timely given, that the sale of the land thus advertised will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. Section 7425 (d) (1).

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on June 4, 2021 at 10:15 AM., Central Time, at the front door of the Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, described as follows:

Map 67A Group B Parcel 5.00

Land in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point in the westerly edge of Highland Court, said point of being the Southeast Corner of a 20 foot alley and the Northeast corner of the within described tract of land; thence along the westerly edge of Highland Court South 01 degree, 15 minutes, and 00 seconds East 53.54 feet to a point; thence South 64 degrees, 26 minutes, 02 seconds West 120.57 feet to a point; thence South 05 degrees, 36 minutes, 27 seconds East 5.14 feet to a point; thence South 85 degrees, 33 minutes, 10 seconds West 148.93 feet to a point in the Easterly edge of Cartwright; thence North 03 degrees, 12 minutes, 31 seconds, west 55.91 feet to a point; thence North 84 degrees, 29 minutes, 11 seconds East 271.20 feet to the point of beginning as shown on survey entitled “Survey of the Ruth Hall Estate Property,” prepared by Paul Burton Crockett, TRLS #1394, Lebanon, Tennessee, dated March 7, 1984 and on the plat of record in Plat Book 17, Page 198, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said lot.

Being the same property conveyed to Vinod T. Zaver and wife, Manglaben V. Zaver by deed from Gregory S. Gill, Substitute Trustee, of record in Book 1327, page 2275, Register’s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

Subject property has the address of 420 Highland Court, Lebanon, TN 37087

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above, and/or to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.

Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Successor Trustee’s Deed, as Substitute Trustee only.

THIS sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

INTERESTED PARTIES are Dept of the Treasury - Internal Revenue Service; Community First Bank & Trust (First American Title Insurance Company); Bone McAllester Norton PLLC; Martha Caraker, City of Lebanon and Wilson County, Tennessee.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.

THIS 21st day of April 2021

Run: April 28, 2021

May 5, 2021

May 12, 2021

Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee

Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C.

109 East Gay Street

615-444-3900

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

MITCHELL SLADE DYER

Plaintiff

VS

CHRISTIAN FAYE DYER

Defendant

CASE NO: 2020-DC-1 13

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County General Sessions IlI Court Clerk from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant CHRISTIAN FAYE DYER is a non-resident of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Taylor Durrett, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 111 N. Greenwood Street Suite B Lebanon, TN. 37087 a copy of an answer to the Complaint and with the General Sessions III Clerk on or before June 7,2021 at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against You for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This, the 23rd day of April 2021

DEBBIE MOSS, GENERAL SESSIONS III

Taylor Durrett

Attorney for Plaintiff

Wilson Post

04/28/2021, 05/05/2021

05/12/2021, 05/19/2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DIANE FREEMAN WALKER

CASE NO. 2021PR166

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Diane Freeman Walker, deceased, who died on January 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: May 3, 2021

SONYA FIELDS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DIANE FREEMAN WALKER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 4-28-21 & 5-5-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHAD SHANE RITTER

CASE NO. 2021PR136

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Chad Shane Ritter, deceased, who died on February 21, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: May 3, 2021

E. COLLEEN RITTER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHAD SHANE RITTER,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

TOMMY C. ESTES, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/28/21 and 5/5/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GLYNN B. STEWART

CASE NO. 2021PR167

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Glynn B. Stewart, deceased, who died on December 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: May 3, 2021

SANDRA CANNON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GLYNN B. STEWART

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 4-28-21 & 5-5-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RICHARD DUANE SMITH

CASE NO. #2021PR134

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RICHARD DUANE SMITH, deceased, who died December 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 21st day of April, 2021.

CATHY K. BOOTH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RICHARD DUANE SMITH

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

SHAWN J. MCBRIEN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run April 28, 2021 May 5, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHRISTOPHER EDWARD MASSAGLIA

CASE NO. 2021PR178

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Christopher Edward Massaglia, deceased, who died on April 10, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: May 3, 2021

EDWARD MASSAGLIA

BRANDIE MASSAGLIA

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF CHRISTOPHER EDWARD MASSAGLIA,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Carla L. Lovell, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 4/28/21 and 5/5/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTY A. RICHARDSON

CASE NO. #2021PR140

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BETTY A. RICHARDSON, deceased, who died December 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 21st day of April, 2021.

BILLY F. MOSS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BETTY A. RICHARDSON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

SHAWN MCBRIEN

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run April 28, 2021 May 5, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BUDDY LOYD GOAD

CASE NO. #2021PR156

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BUDDY LOYD GOAD, deceased, who died February 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 21st day of April, 2021.

HOLLY A CONNER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BUDDY LOYD GOAD

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JONATHAN M. TINSLEY

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run April 28, 2021 May 5, 2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EMANUEL JOBE

CASE NO. #2021PR154

Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of April, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of EMANUEL JOBE, deceased, who died December 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 21st day of April, 2021.

CYNTHIA G. JOBE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF EMANUEL JOBE

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. MICHAEL ROBBINS

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 4/28/21 5/5/21

PUBLICATION NOTICE

James E. York, Sr. and William Randall York,

Plaintiffs

VS.

Conseco Finance Servicing Corporation f/k/a Green Tree Financial Servicing Corporation

Defendant

Case No. 2021-CV-115

In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiffs’ Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant to serve upon Michael W. Ferrell, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 1000 Pleasant Grove Place, Suite 200, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, a copy of an answer to the Complaint on or before 6/25/2021, and also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on 7/6/2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This the 3rd day of May, 2021.

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

Michael W. Ferrell

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS

05/05/2021

05/12/2021

05/19/2021

05/26/2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: MYRA ARCHER EVETTS

CASE NO. #2021PR184

Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of MYRA ARCHER EVETTS, deceased, who died March 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 26th day of April, 2021.

KATY EVETTS JORDAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MYRA ARCHER EVETTS

DECEASED

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID B. FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 5/5/21 5/12/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLES E. HALE

CASE NO. 2021PR192

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles E. Hale, deceased, who died on January 17, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: May 3, 2021

ANGELA HALE HERNDON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLES E. HALE,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Kyle B. Heckman, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 5/5/21 and 5/12/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHARON ANN BUCHANAN

CASE NO. #2021PR170

Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of SHARON ANN BUCHANAN, deceased, who died November 24, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 26th day of April, 2021.

JOHN BUCHANAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SHARON ANN BUCHANAN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NATHAN WHITTLE

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 5/5/2021 5/12/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FAYE M. BRADLEY

CASE NO. 2021PR194

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Faye M. Bradley, deceased, who died on March 22, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated: May 3, 2021

WILLIAM L. BRADLEY, JR

PATRICIA L. WILLIAMS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVEs

ESTATE OF FAYE M. BRADLEY,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Kathy Parrott, Attorney

Wilson Post

Date to run 5/5/21 and 5/12/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DALLAS G. HARALSON

CASE NO. #2021PR195

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of DALLAS G. HARALSON, deceased, who died April 11, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 28th day of April, 2021.

MINDY DAWN WITHROW

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DALLAS G. HARALSON

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

NEAL AGEE JR.

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST Date to run 5/5/2021 5/12/2021

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KENNETH NELSON HACKETT

CASE NO. #2021PR183

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of KENNETH NELSON HACKETT, deceased, who died March 26, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 28th day of April, 2021.

ELLEN V. HACKETT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KENNETH NELSON HACKETT

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

PROBATE CLERK

BRIAN S. SHELTON

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run 5/5/21 5/12/21

