NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BARBARA ANNE HARRISON
CASE NO. 2020PR70
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of April, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Barbara Anne Harrison, deceased, who died on December 7, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: May 4, 2020
SOPHRONIA HARRISON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BARBARA ANNE HARRISON
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Travenia Holden
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-29-20 & 5-6-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BILLY JACK BOOTH II
CASE NO. 2020PR117
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy Jack Booth, II, deceased, who died on October 23, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: May 4, 2020
CATHY K. BOOTH
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BILLY JACK BOOTH, II
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Shawn McBrien
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-29-20 & 5-6-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF EDNA BULL HAYES
CASE NO. 2020PR119
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Edna Bull Hayes, deceased, who died on January 20. 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: May 4, 2020
RITA WOODCOCK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EDNA BULL HAYES
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Elizabeth B. Jackson
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-29-20 & 5-6-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT L. BASS
CASE NO. 2020PR130
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert L. Bass, deceased, who died on April 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: May 4, 2020
REBECCA LEE CARTER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT L. BASS
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MIKE FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 4-29-20 & 5-6-20
_________
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
AT LEBANON
EDDIE FLATT, acting as Owner/Agent for
FASTGLASS MARINE, LLC.
Plaintiff,
V.
BRIAN HUDDLESTON,
Defendant.
Docket No.: 2019-CV-4476
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
This cause came before the Honorable Barry Tatum, Judge of the General Sessions Court for Lebanon. Wilson County, Tennessee. upon Plaintiff's Motion to Serve Defendant via Publication, and upon the entire record and sworn Affidavit by attorney Donnavon Vasek, the Court finds that the residence of the Defendant is unknown; Plaintiff has conducted a diligent inquiry for Defendant; and the best possible notice under the circumstances and notice reasonably calculated to give Defendant actual notice is by publication. The Court further finds. and IT IS THEREFORE. ORDERED. ADJUDGED and DECREED as follows:
THAT publication shall he made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks. commanding said Defendant appear in Wilson County General Sessions Court on May 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
THAT if Defendant fails to appear, a judgment by default shall be taken against them for the relief demanded in the Plaintiffs Amended Civil Summons.
This the 27th day of March, 2020.
Barry Tatum, Judge
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Donnavon Vasek, BPR# 034474
LANNOM, & WILLIAMS, PLLC
Attorney for the Plaintiff
137 Public Square
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 (615)444-3995
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
The undersigned certifies that a true and accurate copy of the foregoing has been served via First Class Mail, postage prepaid on the 26th day of March. 2020 addressed to:
Brian Huddleston
2310 FM 2272 Lot 3
New Braunfels, TX 78132-2940
Brian Huddleston
58 Sonterra Lane
Elmwood, TN 37560
Donnavon Vasek
_________
PUBLICATION NOTICE
Summit at Harbor Pointe Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
Case No. 2019CV204
Cairo 70 Investors, LLC, Ron Hooten, and All Unknown Person(s) and Entity(ies) Who May Claim an Interest by or Through Either of Them in Common Areas of a Residential Development in the 4th Civil District of Wilson County, TN, Known as the Summit at Harbor Pointe
Defendants
In this action it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff's Complaint, which is sworn to, that the defendants, Cairo 70 Investors, LLC, Ron Hooten, and All Unknown Person(s) and Entity(ies), whose whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon: Robert D. MacPherson, Plaintiffís Attorney, whose address is 119 Public Square, Lebanon, TN 37087, a copy of answer to the complaint on or before 07/072020, also file an answer to the complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on July 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 4th day of May 2020
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PUBLICATION DATES:
5/6/2020
5/13/2020
5/20/2020
5/27/2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NELDA CASTLEMAN
CASE NO. 2020PR144
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Nelda Castleman, deceased, who died on March 16, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: May 4, 2020
JAIME NICOLE CASTLEMAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NELDA CASTLEMAN
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-6-20 & 5-13-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DENNIS LEE WALKER
CASE NO. 2020PR143
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dennis Lee Walker, deceased, who died on April 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
Dated: May 4, 2020
AMANDA SCHRODER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DENNIS LEE WALKER
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID B. FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5-6-20 & 5-13-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOROTHY C. HOUSTON
CASE NO. #2020PR63
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of DOROTHY C. HOUSTON, deceased, who died January 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 28th day of April, 2020.
WALTER LEE HARRIS, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DOROTHY C. HOUSTON
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. TRACEY PARKS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 5/6/20 5/13/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MARY ANN RICKETTS
CASE NO. #2020PR134
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of April, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of MARY ANN RICKETTS, deceased, who died July 15, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 29th day of April, 2020.
LESTER CLAYTON SANDERS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MARY ANN RICKETTS
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
NEAL AGEE JR
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run May 6, 2020 May 13, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HEATHER BRITT KELLEY
CASE NO. #2020PR75
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of HEATHER BRITT KELLEY, deceased, who died January 26, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedentís date of death.
This the 29th day of April, 2020.
DENNIS ìRONî BRITT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HEATHER BRITT KELLEY
DECEASED
BARBARA WEBB
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONNAVON VASEK
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run May 6, 2020 May 13, 2020
_________
NEPA/S106 Public Notice
Crown Castle is proposing to install a 330 foot self-support telecommunications tower at the following site: 705 Briskin Lane, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee 37090; Latitude N36° 11’ 27.57”, Longitude W86° 16’ 29.05”. The proposed lighting on the tower is medium intensity dual red and white lights. Crown Castle invites comments from any interested party on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places and/or specific reason the proposed action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Specific information regarding the project is available by calling Monica Gambino, Crown Castle, at 724-416- 2516 during normal business hours. Comments must be received at 2000 Corporate Drive, Canonsburg, PA 15317 by June 5, 2020.
Crown Castle is also notifying any interested party that believes the proposed action may have a significant impact on the environment that a Request for Environmental Review (Review) may be submitted to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Such Request may only raise environmental concerns. Information regarding the project may be found under file number A 1164377 on the FCC website www.fcc.gov/asr/applications. The Request must be filed with the FCC within 30 days of the notice being posted on the FCC website. The FCC strongly encourages that all Requests be filed electronically at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Requests may also be mailed to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554, ATTN: Ramon Williams. The Request must also be served upon Crown Castle by mailing a copy to 2000 Corporate Drive, Canonsburg, PA 15317 ATTN: Legal Department.
_________
LIEN SALE
Auction Thursday May 14th at 8:30 am at Rimes Towing 3231 Big Springs Rd. Lebanon, TN 37090
2000 Toyota Camry 4T1BG22K5YU965547
_________