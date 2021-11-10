NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JESSE P. CONE, JR.
CASE NO. 2021PR481
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jesse P. Cone, Jr., deceased, who died on September 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 8, 2021
ALLISON C. PORTER
KATHRYN JAEGER BURGETT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF JESSEE P. CONE, JR., DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/3/21 and 11/10/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE
CASE NO. 2021PR480
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE, deceased, who died September 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of October, 2021.
MISTY SKOROPAT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
SONYA S. WRIGHT
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/3/21 11/10/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BENJAMIN ERIC NEUSSE
CASE NO.2021PR484
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BENJAMIN ERIC NEUSSE, deceased, who died on September 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 8, 2021
KATHARINE RUTH MCDONALD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BENJAMIN ERIC NEUSSE,
DECEASED
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Elliott M. Benson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: GEORGE BRIAN PATRICK
CASE NO.2021PR492
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of GEORGE BRIAN PATRICK, deceased, who died on August 31, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 8, 2021
RUTH O. BANNISTER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GEORGE BRIAN PATRICK,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MICHAEL KOON-TAI CHEUNG
CASE NO. 2021PR454
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Michael Koon-Tai Cheung, deceased, who died on August 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 8, 2021
FRED LAW
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MICHAEL KOON-TAI CHEUNG
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-3-21 & 11-10-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CLAUD ALBERT BASKIN
CASE NO.2021PR496
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CLAUD ALBERT BASKIN, deceased, who died on August 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 8, 2021
MARK A. BASKIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CLAUD ALBERT BASKIN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Elliott M. Benson, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE HURZELER
CASE NO. 2021PR477
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charlotte Hurzeler, deceased, who died on August 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 8, 2021
DAVID ALLAN HURZELER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE HURZELER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-3-21 & 11-10-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BARBARA ANN FREITAS
CASE NO.2021PR497
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BARBARA ANN FREITAS, deceased, who died on October 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 8, 2021
KIMBERLY ANN ABATE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN FREITAS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: THOMAS ANTHONY BEAUDRY
CASE NO. #2021PR499
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of THOMAS ANTHONY BEAUDRY, deceased, who died September 2, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 27th day of October, 2021.
JON P. BEAUDRY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF THOMAS ANTHONY BEAUDRY
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JAD A. DUNCAN
Attorney
Newspaper: Wilson Post
Date to run 11/3/21 11/10/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: JAMES L. PAGE
CASE NO.2021PR460
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES L. PAGE, deceased, who died on September 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 8, 2021
RICKY L. PAGE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JAMES L. PAGE,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
LINDSEY L. LAWRENCE, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SANDRA BOWMAN
CASE NO. 2021PR495
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sandra Bowman, deceased, who died on October 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 8, 2021
APRIL BOWMAN-LEDSINGER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SANDRA BOWMAN
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-3-21 & 11-10-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: GARRY J. TAKACS
CASE NO. #2021PR504
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of GARRY J. TAKACS, deceased, who died August 1, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of October, 2021.
COLLEEN S. TAKACS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GARRY J. TAKACS
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
QUINCY L. SALEM
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/3/21 11/10//21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LILA GAIL CROOK CASSETTY
CASE NO. 2021PR482
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lila Gail Crook Cassetty, deceased, who died on August 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 8, 2021
RICHARD LESLIE CASSETTY, SR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LILA GAIL CROOK CASSETTY
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CHRIS BEAUCHAMP
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-3-21 & 11-10-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: WILLIAM P. BRADY
CASE NO.2021PR488
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIAM P. BRADY, deceased, who died on August 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)
(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 8, 2021
SHERRY KATHERINE STRUNK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF WILLIAM P. BRADY, DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Hunter B. Thraser, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: STEPHEN FRANCIS DAVIS JR
CASE NO.2021PR503
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of STEPHEN FRANCIS DAVIS JR , deceased, who died on September 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 8, 2021
LESLEY F. DAVIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF STEPHEN FRANCIS DAVIS, JR,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
A. TYLER WHITAKER, Attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21
|
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 5, 2008, executed by Michael Driver and Karen Driver, husband and wife, to Legends Title Service, Inc., Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Vision Mortgage Professionals, Inc., its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on August 11, 2008, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1317, Page 1325, as modified by the Scrivener’s Affidavit recorded on May 14, 2013, at Book 1543, Page 1965, and Instrument Number 13499626, said Register’s Office, as further modified by the Notary Affidavit recorded on May 14, 2013, at Book 1543, Page 1967, and Instrument Number 13499627, said Register’s Office, as further modified by the Loan Modification Agreement recorded on June 26, 2014, at Book 1598, Page 34, and Instrument Number 14529255, said Register’s Office, and as further modified by the Home Affordable Modification Agreement recorded on November 30, 2018 at Book 1855, Page 1291, and Instrument Number 18658620, said Register’s Office; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST I, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 14, 2021, at 12:00 PM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the STATE OF TENNESSEE, COUNTY OF WILSON, CITY OF LEBANON, and described as follows:
TRACT 1:
BEING A HOUSE AND LOT, SAME BEING LOT 28 OF THE BLAIR LANE SUBDIVISION, A PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION BEING OF RECORD IN SURVEYOR'S BOOK 2, PAGE 120, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR WILSON
COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY EXPRESSLY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY. SAID LOT NO. 28 FRONTS 100 FEET ON WOODSIDE DRIVE AND RUNS BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES TO A DEPTH OF 190 FEET.
TRACT 2:
BEING THE EAST 45 FEET OF LOT 29 OF BLAIR LANE SUBDIVISION, NO. 1 PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN SURVEYOR'S BOOK 2, PAGE 120, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Being the same property conveyed to MICHAEL DRIVER AND KAREN DRIVER, HUSBAND AND WIFE from TENNESSEE BUYERS SOLUTION, LLC a Tennessee Limited Liability Company by Deed dated 08/05/2008 and recorded on 08/11/2008 in the Register of Deed for WILSON County, Tennessee in Deed Instrument 08375386 Deed Book: 1317, Page: 1323
ALSO KNOWN AS: 1618 EDGEWOOD DR, LEBANON, TENNESSEE 37087
Parcel ID: 069C-C-01000-000
Commonly known as 1618 Edgewood Dr, Lebanon, TN 37087
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
Current Owner(s) of Property: Michael Driver and Karen Driver
Other Interested Parties: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Troy Capital, LLC, Successor to Providian; Main Street Acquisition Corp.; Midland Funding LLC assignee of Capital One Bank; Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, assignee of GE Capital Retail Bank JC Penney; and Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, as successor in interest to HSBC Bank Nevada, N.A/Orchard Bank
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Michael Driver; Karen Driver; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Troy Capital, LLC, Successor to Providian; Main Street Acquisition Corp.; Midland Funding LLC assignee of Capital One Bank; Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, assignee of GE Capital Retail Bank JC Penney; and Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, as successor in interest to HSBC Bank Nevada, N.A/Orchard Bank
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 2191-2270A
Newspaper: The Wilson Post
Publication Dates: 11/10/2021, 11/17/2021, 11/24/2021
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE, and TRAIL COMMITTE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, November 18, 2021, AT 2:00 PM. IN THE IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, November 17, 2021 AT 3:00 PM IN THE IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Monday, November 15, 2021 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NICOLA ZAPPONE
CASE NO. 2021PR478
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Nicola Zappone, deceased, who died on September 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 8, 2021
CARRIE M. ZAPPONE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NICOLA ZAPPONE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. HORVATH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-10-21 & 11-17-21
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: TODD N. ZAPPONE
CASE NO. #2021PR479
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of TODD N. ZAPPONE, deceased, who died September 6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of November, 2021.
CARRIE M. ZAPPONE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF TODD N. ZAPPONE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA HORVATH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/10/21 11/17/21
|
INVITATION TO BID
GBID 702a
Proposals are being accepted for the Agricultural Learning Center,
Pre-Engineered Metal Building Package for the Wilson County
James E. Ward Ag Center, Lebanon, Tennessee by the Owner until
11:00 A.M. local time, November 19, 2021, at the offices of the
Wilson County Director of Finance Office, 228 East Main Street,
Room 205, Lebanon, 37087: for a public opening.
All Bidders must be licensed Contractors, as required by the
Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1976, to perform the type of construction
herein described (Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6,
Amended by Chapter 9 and Chapter 406 of the Public Acts of 1977).
All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the appropriate
contractor’s name, license number and classification, bid number and
all other information required by law on the exterior of the envelope.
Any bid submitted with improper or incomplete information on the
envelope is subject to rejection. A bid bond is required.
Bidding Documents may be obtained electronically by contacting,
Tim Stockton, Construction Manager, phone (615) 405-1729. The bid
documents will be available starting Wednesday November 10, 2021.
No pre-bid conference is scheduled; however, each bidder must visit
the site to become familiar with site conditions.
No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of 30 days subsequent to
the opening of Bids without the consent of the Owner. The Owner
reserves the right to reject any or all bids for any reason.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County
Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248,
Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the
Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular
business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The
Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right
to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept
other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall,
on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded
from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to
discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal
financial assistance.”
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
Tennessee Department of Environment
and Conservation (TDEC)
Division of Water Resources (DWR)
Notice Requesting Public Comments on Draft Permit Actions
FILE # NRS21.034
The purpose of this notice is to advise the public of the following proposed permit
action and solicit comments and information necessary to evaluate the potential
impact of the proposed activities on the aquatic environment.
Pursuant to The Tennessee Water Quality Control Act of 1977, T.C.A. §69-3-108 and
Tennessee Rules, Chapter 0400-40-07, the proposed activity described below has been
submitted for approval under an Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit and Section
401 Water Quality Certification. Section 401 of the Clean Water Act requires that an
applicant obtain a water quality certification from the state when a federal permit is
required. This notice is intended to inform interested parties of this permit application
and draft permit and rationale, and to ask for comments and information necessary
to determine possible impacts to water quality. At the conclusion of the public notice
period a final determination will be made whether to issue or deny the permit.
PERMIT COORDINATOR: Adam Kelly
Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation
Division of Water Resources, Natural Resources Unit
William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower
312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor
Nashville, Tennessee 37243
615-253-5348
APPLICANT: Strategic Capital Partner, LLC
280 East 96th Street, Suite 250
Indianapolis, IN 46240
LOCATION:
Isolated Streams, Wilson County
Latitude N 36.066942, Longitude -86.453363
To view the proposed location of these impacts and the watershed condition, visit
the Division’s map viewer at http://tdeconline.tn.gov/dwr/ and search on the permit
number or coordinates listed in this Public Notice.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION / PURPOSE
The proposed impacts include encapsulating 162 linear feet of stream in order to
develop the site into an industrial development. 271.8 ratio-based credits from
Neely’s Bend Stream Mitigation Bank and 20 functional feet credits from an In Lieu
Fee program managed by the Cumberland River Compact in the Upper Cumberland
River service area will be purchased as compensatory mitigation to offset unavoidable
stream impacts.
ANTIDEGRADATION
In accordance with the Tennessee Antidegradation Statement (Rule 0400-40-03-
.06), the Division has made a preliminary determination that the proposed activities
will result in de minimis degradation of waters with available parameters because
the applicant proposes to provide in-system mitigation to offset any appreciable
permanent loss of resource values.
For more information, please reference Tennessee’s Antidegradation Statement
which is found in Chapter 0400-40-03 of the Rules of the Tennessee Department of
Environment and Conservation.
FACTORS CONSIDERED
In deciding whether to issue or deny this permit, the Division will consider all
comments of record and the requirements of applicable federal and state laws. The
division will consider the nature, scale and effects of proposed impacts. The Division
will consider practicable alternatives to the alteration, loss of waters or habitat,
diminishment in biological diversity, cumulative or secondary impacts to the water
resource, and adverse impacts to unique, high quality, or impaired waters.
HOW TO COMMENT
TDEC is requesting public comment on this proposed permit action. Obtaining a
broad range of facts and opinions on Agency actions is one of the best ways to ensure
appropriate decisions. Persons wishing to comment on the proposal are invited
to submit written comments to the Division. Written comments must be received
within thirty days following distribution of the approved public notice materials
(including signage and newspaper ad). Comments will become part of the record
and will be considered in the final decision. The applicant’s name and permit number
should be referenced. Send all written comments to the Division’s address listed
below to the attention of the permit coordinator. You may also comment via email to
After the Division makes a final permit determination, a permit appeal may be filed
by the applicant or by any person who participated in the public comment period
whose appeal is based on comments given to the Division in writing during the public
comment period or in testimony at a formal public hearing. If it is hard for you to
read, speak, or understand English, TDEC may be able to provide translation or
interpretation services free of charge. Please contact Christa Morphew at 615-360-0382
or christa.morphew@tn.gov for more information.
PUBLIC HEARING
Interested persons may request in writing that the Division hold a public hearing on
this application. The request must be received by the Division within the comment
period, indicate the interest of the party requesting it, the reason(s) a hearing is
warranted, and the water quality issues being raised. When there is sufficient public
interest in water quality issues, the Division will hold a public hearing in accordance
with 0400-40-07-.04(4) (f). Send all public hearing requests to the attention of the
permit coordinator at the address listed below or via email to water.permits@tn.gov.
Any scheduled public hearings will be advertised through a similar public notice
process.
FILE REVIEW
The permit application, supporting documentation, including detailed plans and
maps, draft permit and rationale, and related comments are available for review on
the internet at the Division’s dataviewer at DWR Permits in TN::::: by entering the
permit file number listed in the title of this Public Notice. The file may be viewed and
copied at the address listed below.
Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation
Division of Water Resources, Natural Resources Unit
William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower
312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor
Nashville, Tennessee 37243
|