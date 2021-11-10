NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JESSE P. CONE, JR.

CASE NO. 2021PR481 

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jesse P. Cone, Jr., deceased, who died on September 20, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 8, 2021

ALLISON C. PORTER

KATHRYN JAEGER BURGETT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

ESTATE OF JESSEE P. CONE, JR., DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Michael W. Ferrell, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 11/3/21 and 11/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE

CASE NO. 2021PR480 

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Administration in respect to the estate of BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE, deceased, who died September 8, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)           days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication             as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of October, 2021.

MISTY SKOROPAT

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BEN FRANKLIN MERICKLE

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

SONYA S. WRIGHT

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11/3/21 11/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BENJAMIN ERIC NEUSSE

CASE NO.2021PR484

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BENJAMIN ERIC NEUSSE, deceased, who died on September 28, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty   (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 8, 2021

KATHARINE RUTH MCDONALD 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BENJAMIN ERIC NEUSSE,

 DECEASED

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Elliott M. Benson, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: GEORGE BRIAN PATRICK

CASE NO.2021PR492

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of GEORGE BRIAN PATRICK, deceased, who died on August 31, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;    or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of               the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 8, 2021

RUTH O. BANNISTER 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GEORGE BRIAN PATRICK, 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MICHAEL KOON-TAI CHEUNG

CASE NO.  2021PR454

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Michael Koon-Tai Cheung, deceased, who died on August 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 8, 2021

FRED LAW

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MICHAEL KOON-TAI CHEUNG

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         11-3-21 & 11-10-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: CLAUD ALBERT BASKIN

CASE NO.2021PR496

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of CLAUD ALBERT BASKIN, deceased, who died on August 7, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 8, 2021

MARK A. BASKIN 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CLAUD ALBERT BASKIN,

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Elliott M. Benson, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE HURZELER

CASE NO.  2021PR477

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charlotte Hurzeler, deceased, who died on August 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 8, 2021

DAVID ALLAN HURZELER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE HURZELER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         11-3-21 & 11-10-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BARBARA ANN FREITAS

CASE NO.2021PR497

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BARBARA ANN FREITAS, deceased, who died on October 16, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 8, 2021

KIMBERLY ANN ABATE 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN FREITAS, 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: THOMAS ANTHONY BEAUDRY

CASE NO. #2021PR499

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of THOMAS ANTHONY BEAUDRY, deceased, who died September 2, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 27th day of October, 2021.

JON P. BEAUDRY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF THOMAS ANTHONY BEAUDRY

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JAD A. DUNCAN

Attorney

Newspaper: Wilson Post

Date to run 11/3/21   11/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: JAMES L. PAGE

CASE NO.2021PR460

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of JAMES L. PAGE, deceased, who died on September 27, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 8, 2021

RICKY L. PAGE 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JAMES L. PAGE, 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

LINDSEY L. LAWRENCE, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SANDRA BOWMAN

CASE NO.  2021PR495

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sandra Bowman, deceased, who died on October 4, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of  the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 8, 2021

APRIL BOWMAN-LEDSINGER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF SANDRA BOWMAN

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

YANCY BELCHER

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         11-3-21 & 11-10-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: GARRY J. TAKACS

CASE NO. #2021PR504

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of GARRY J. TAKACS, deceased, who died August 1, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of              the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th day of October, 2021.

COLLEEN S. TAKACS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GARRY J. TAKACS

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

QUINCY L. SALEM

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11/3/21 11/10//21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LILA GAIL CROOK CASSETTY

CASE NO.  2021PR482

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lila Gail Crook Cassetty, deceased, who died on August 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or  (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 8, 2021

RICHARD LESLIE CASSETTY, SR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LILA GAIL CROOK CASSETTY

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CHRIS BEAUCHAMP

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         11-3-21 & 11-10-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM P. BRADY

CASE NO.2021PR488

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of WILLIAM P. BRADY, deceased, who died on August 24, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)

 (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if             the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty              (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 8, 2021

SHERRY KATHERINE STRUNK 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF WILLIAM P. BRADY,  DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Hunter B. Thraser, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: STEPHEN FRANCIS DAVIS JR               

CASE NO.2021PR503

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of STEPHEN FRANCIS DAVIS JR , deceased, who died on September 12, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication;            or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 8, 2021

LESLEY F. DAVIS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF STEPHEN FRANCIS DAVIS, JR, 

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

A. TYLER WHITAKER, Attorney

Wilson Post 

Date to run 11/03/21 and 11/10/21

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 5, 2008, executed by Michael Driver and Karen Driver, husband and wife, to Legends Title Service, Inc., Trustee, for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as  nominee for Vision Mortgage Professionals, Inc., its successors and assigns, and appearing of record on August 11, 2008, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 1317, Page 1325, as modified by the Scrivener’s Affidavit recorded on May 14, 2013, at Book 1543, Page 1965, and Instrument Number 13499626, said Register’s Office, as further modified by the Notary Affidavit recorded on May 14, 2013, at Book 1543, Page 1967, and Instrument Number 13499627, said Register’s Office, as further modified by the Loan Modification Agreement recorded on June 26, 2014, at Book 1598, Page 34, and Instrument Number 14529255, said Register’s Office, and as further modified by the Home Affordable Modification Agreement recorded on November 30, 2018 at Book 1855, Page 1291, and Instrument Number 18658620, said Register’s Office; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST I, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust. 

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 14, 2021, at 12:00 PM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the STATE OF TENNESSEE, COUNTY OF WILSON, CITY OF LEBANON, and described as follows:

TRACT 1:

BEING A HOUSE AND LOT, SAME BEING LOT 28 OF THE BLAIR LANE SUBDIVISION, A PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION BEING OF RECORD IN SURVEYOR'S BOOK 2, PAGE 120, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR WILSON

COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY EXPRESSLY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY.  SAID LOT NO. 28 FRONTS 100 FEET ON WOODSIDE DRIVE AND RUNS BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES TO A DEPTH OF 190 FEET.

TRACT 2:

BEING THE EAST 45 FEET OF LOT 29 OF BLAIR LANE SUBDIVISION, NO. 1 PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORD IN SURVEYOR'S BOOK 2, PAGE 120, REGISTER'S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Being the same property conveyed to MICHAEL DRIVER AND KAREN DRIVER, HUSBAND AND WIFE from TENNESSEE BUYERS SOLUTION, LLC a Tennessee Limited Liability Company by Deed dated 08/05/2008 and recorded on 08/11/2008 in the Register of Deed for WILSON County, Tennessee in Deed Instrument 08375386 Deed Book: 1317, Page: 1323

ALSO KNOWN AS: 1618 EDGEWOOD DR, LEBANON, TENNESSEE 37087

Parcel ID: 069C-C-01000-000

Commonly known as 1618 Edgewood Dr, Lebanon, TN 37087

The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control

Current Owner(s) of Property: Michael Driver and Karen Driver

Other Interested Parties: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Troy Capital, LLC, Successor to Providian; Main Street Acquisition Corp.; Midland Funding LLC assignee of Capital One Bank; Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, assignee of GE Capital Retail Bank JC Penney; and Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, as successor in interest to HSBC Bank Nevada, N.A/Orchard Bank

This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Michael Driver; Karen Driver; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Troy Capital, LLC, Successor to Providian; Main Street Acquisition Corp.; Midland Funding LLC assignee of Capital One Bank; Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, assignee of GE Capital Retail Bank JC Penney; and Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, as successor in interest to HSBC Bank Nevada, N.A/Orchard Bank

If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433. 

All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose.  Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT.  ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Clear Recon LLC

Substitute Trustee

651 East 4th Street Suite 200

Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Phone: (877) 319-8840

File No: 2191-2270A

Newspaper: The Wilson Post

Publication Dates: 11/10/2021, 11/17/2021, 11/24/2021

THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE, and TRAIL COMMITTE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, November 18, 2021, AT 2:00 PM. IN THE IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

THE CITY OF LEBANON ZONING COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, November 17, 2021 AT 3:00 PM IN THE IN THE LIBRARY OF THE MITCHELL HOUSE AT 106 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON Monday, November 15, 2021 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF NICOLA ZAPPONE

CASE NO.  2021PR478

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Nicola Zappone, deceased, who died on September 13, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 8, 2021                                                         

CARRIE M. ZAPPONE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF NICOLA ZAPPONE    

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA M. HORVATH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run         11-10-21 & 11-17-21                       

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: TODD N. ZAPPONE

CASE NO. #2021PR479

Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of November, 2021, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of TODD N. ZAPPONE, deceased, who died September 6, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60)             days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication       as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3rd day of November, 2021.

CARRIE M. ZAPPONE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF TODD N. ZAPPONE

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

KAYLA HORVATH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11/10/21  11/17/21

INVITATION TO BID

GBID 702a

Proposals are being accepted for the Agricultural Learning Center,

Pre-Engineered Metal Building Package for the Wilson County

James E. Ward Ag Center, Lebanon, Tennessee by the Owner until

11:00 A.M. local time, November 19, 2021, at the offices of the

Wilson County Director of Finance Office, 228 East Main Street,

Room 205, Lebanon, 37087: for a public opening.

All Bidders must be licensed Contractors, as required by the

Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1976, to perform the type of construction

herein described (Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6,

Amended by Chapter 9 and Chapter 406 of the Public Acts of 1977).

All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the appropriate

contractor’s name, license number and classification, bid number and

all other information required by law on the exterior of the envelope.

Any bid submitted with improper or incomplete information on the

envelope is subject to rejection. A bid bond is required.

Bidding Documents may be obtained electronically by contacting,

Tim Stockton, Construction Manager, phone (615) 405-1729. The bid

documents will be available starting Wednesday November 10, 2021.

No pre-bid conference is scheduled; however, each bidder must visit

the site to become familiar with site conditions.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of 30 days subsequent to

the opening of Bids without the consent of the Owner. The Owner

reserves the right to reject any or all bids for any reason.

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested

parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County

Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248,

Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the

Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular

business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The

Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right

to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept

other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall,

on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded

from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to

discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal

financial assistance.”

PUBLIC NOTICE

Tennessee Department of Environment

and Conservation (TDEC)

Division of Water Resources (DWR)

Notice Requesting Public Comments on Draft Permit Actions

FILE # NRS21.034

The purpose of this notice is to advise the public of the following proposed permit

action and solicit comments and information necessary to evaluate the potential

impact of the proposed activities on the aquatic environment.

Pursuant to The Tennessee Water Quality Control Act of 1977, T.C.A. §69-3-108 and

Tennessee Rules, Chapter 0400-40-07, the proposed activity described below has been

submitted for approval under an Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit and Section

401 Water Quality Certification. Section 401 of the Clean Water Act requires that an

applicant obtain a water quality certification from the state when a federal permit is

required. This notice is intended to inform interested parties of this permit application

and draft permit and rationale, and to ask for comments and information necessary

to determine possible impacts to water quality. At the conclusion of the public notice

period a final determination will be made whether to issue or deny the permit.

PERMIT COORDINATOR: Adam Kelly

Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation

Division of Water Resources, Natural Resources Unit

William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower

312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor

Nashville, Tennessee 37243

615-253-5348

Adam.T.Kelly@TN.gov

APPLICANT: Strategic Capital Partner, LLC

280 East 96th Street, Suite 250

Indianapolis, IN 46240

LOCATION:

Isolated Streams, Wilson County

Latitude N 36.066942, Longitude -86.453363

To view the proposed location of these impacts and the watershed condition, visit

the Division’s map viewer at http://tdeconline.tn.gov/dwr/ and search on the permit

number or coordinates listed in this Public Notice.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION / PURPOSE

The proposed impacts include encapsulating 162 linear feet of stream in order to

develop the site into an industrial development. 271.8 ratio-based credits from

Neely’s Bend Stream Mitigation Bank and 20 functional feet credits from an In Lieu

Fee program managed by the Cumberland River Compact in the Upper Cumberland

River service area will be purchased as compensatory mitigation to offset unavoidable

stream impacts.

ANTIDEGRADATION

In accordance with the Tennessee Antidegradation Statement (Rule 0400-40-03-

.06), the Division has made a preliminary determination that the proposed activities

will result in de minimis degradation of waters with available parameters because

the applicant proposes to provide in-system mitigation to offset any appreciable

permanent loss of resource values.

For more information, please reference Tennessee’s Antidegradation Statement

which is found in Chapter 0400-40-03 of the Rules of the Tennessee Department of

Environment and Conservation.

FACTORS CONSIDERED

In deciding whether to issue or deny this permit, the Division will consider all

comments of record and the requirements of applicable federal and state laws. The

division will consider the nature, scale and effects of proposed impacts. The Division

will consider practicable alternatives to the alteration, loss of waters or habitat,

diminishment in biological diversity, cumulative or secondary impacts to the water

resource, and adverse impacts to unique, high quality, or impaired waters.

HOW TO COMMENT

TDEC is requesting public comment on this proposed permit action. Obtaining a

broad range of facts and opinions on Agency actions is one of the best ways to ensure

appropriate decisions. Persons wishing to comment on the proposal are invited

to submit written comments to the Division. Written comments must be received

within thirty days following distribution of the approved public notice materials

(including signage and newspaper ad). Comments will become part of the record

and will be considered in the final decision. The applicant’s name and permit number

should be referenced. Send all written comments to the Division’s address listed

below to the attention of the permit coordinator. You may also comment via email to

water.permits@tn.gov.

After the Division makes a final permit determination, a permit appeal may be filed

by the applicant or by any person who participated in the public comment period

whose appeal is based on comments given to the Division in writing during the public

comment period or in testimony at a formal public hearing. If it is hard for you to

read, speak, or understand English, TDEC may be able to provide translation or

interpretation services free of charge. Please contact Christa Morphew at 615-360-0382

or christa.morphew@tn.gov for more information.

PUBLIC HEARING

Interested persons may request in writing that the Division hold a public hearing on

this application. The request must be received by the Division within the comment

period, indicate the interest of the party requesting it, the reason(s) a hearing is

warranted, and the water quality issues being raised. When there is sufficient public

interest in water quality issues, the Division will hold a public hearing in accordance

with 0400-40-07-.04(4) (f). Send all public hearing requests to the attention of the

permit coordinator at the address listed below or via email to water.permits@tn.gov.

Any scheduled public hearings will be advertised through a similar public notice

process.

FILE REVIEW

The permit application, supporting documentation, including detailed plans and

maps, draft permit and rationale, and related comments are available for review on

the internet at the Division’s dataviewer at DWR Permits in TN::::: by entering the

permit file number listed in the title of this Public Notice. The file may be viewed and

copied at the address listed below.

Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation

Division of Water Resources, Natural Resources Unit

William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower

312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor

Nashville, Tennessee 37243

