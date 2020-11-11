SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on December 1, 2020 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by PATRICIA BAIRD, to Michelle Wood, Trustee, on December 11, 2007, at Record Book 1283, Page 544-549 as Instrument No. 07355491 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for CVI LCF Mortgage Loan Trust I
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
The following tract or parcel of land situated and lying in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, the same being more particularly described as follows to-wit:
THE REAL PROPERTY set forth in Item No. 2 of the Last Will and Testament of Sarah Catherine Schweiss Baird and conveyed to Patricia Fowler Baird including the trailer house with its one (1) acre of land located in Parcel 14.03 plus four (4) acres of flag shaped property northwest of Parcel 14.03.
LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING: Land located in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being a tract or parcel of land containing 6.43 acres more or less, as shown on the boundary survey of a portion of the Jack Clinton Baird and the Patricia Fowler Baird property as shown on the survey of Paul Burton Crockett, Surveyor No. 1394 dated September 30, 2005, of record in Plat Book P25, Page 577, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.
BEING A PORTION OF THE SAME fee simple property conveyed by Quitclaim Deed from John Clinton Gregory, Executor of the Estate of Sarah Catherine Schweiss Baird, deceased, to Patricia Fowler Baird, dated August 9, 2004, and recorded on August 10, 2004 in Book 1067, Page 150, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.
Commonly known as: 7659 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Tax Map 055, Parcel 014.05
Tax ID: 055 01405 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: PATRICIA BAIRD
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7659 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ESTATE OF PATRICIA BAIRD AND LILLIAN GAIL BAIRD AND MARY CATHERINE BAIRD AND JENNIFER L. GOOLSBY AND JACK C. BAIRD
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 20-000047-347-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF Ruby Dean Eubanks
CASE NO. #2020PR293
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ruby Dean Eubanks, deceased, who died July 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 20th day of October, 2020.
Gayla Brooks
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Ruby Dean Eubanks
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JENNIFER PORTH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/04/20 11/11/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RAY ALSUP
CASE NO. #2020PR399
Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ray alsup, deceased, who died August 21st, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 28th day of October, 2020.
Daniel Alsup
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF Ray Alsup
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
James Addison Barry Jr
Attorney
WILSON POST
Date to run 11/4/2020 11/11/2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PHINEAS RAYDEN DORRIS, JR
CASE NO. 2020PR411
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Phineas Rayden Dorris, Jr., deceased, who died on August 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 9, 2020
TELINA S. DORRIS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PHINEAS RAYDEN DORRIS,
JR DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Cavan K. McCann, Attorney
Wilson Post
11/4/20 and 11/11/20
_________
NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
MARIO CASON
Plaintiff
V
CANDICEJONES Defendant
CASE NO: 2015-CV-222
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court
Clerk from the Plaintiff's Petition, which is sworn to, that the Defendant CANDICE JONES NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the The Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany D Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue, Lebanon TN 37087 a copy of an answer to the Petition and with the Circuit Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
This, the 22nd day of September 2020.
DEBBIE MOSS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
Tiffany D Hagar
Attorney for Plaintiff
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615)784-4588
(615) 784-4950 (FAX)
Wilson Post
11/11/20 , 11/18/20
11/25/20, 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BRUCE ALLAN WINFREE
CASE NO. #2020PR417
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BRUCE ALLAN WINFREE, deceased, who died September 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of November, 2020.
MARK ANTHONY WINFREE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BRUCE ALLAN WINFREE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/11/20 11/18/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOLORES J. GRAVES
CASE NO. 2020PR426
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dolores J. Graves, deceased, who died on September 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 9, 2020
CYNTHIA WILSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DOLORES J. GRAVES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-11-20 & 11-18-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BILLY W. MARKS
CASE NO. 2020PR416
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy W. Marks, deceased, who died on September 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 9, 2020
MICHAEL W. MARKS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BILLY W. MARKS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-11-20 & 11-18-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: GLORIA D. BELCHER
CASE NO. #2020PR435
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of GLORIA D. BELCHER, deceased, who died July 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of November, 2020.
MITZI CRIPPS AND TAMMY DOOLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GLORIA D. BELCHER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BARABARA MCGINNIS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/11/20 11/18/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: VIRGINIA M. DONNELL
CASE NO. #2020PR427
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of VIRGINIA M. DONNELL, deceased, who died May 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of November, 2020.
HAROLD MAYNARD AND BOBBY MAYNARD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF VIRGINIA M. DONNELL
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/11/20 11/18/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NORMA YOUNG
CASE NO. #2020PR338
Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of NORMA YOUNG, deceased, who died January 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of November , 2020.
LORETTA YOUNG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NORMA YOUNG
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONALD K. BYRD
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run November 11, 2020 November 18, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BROWNIE DALE HALLCASE NO. #2020PR442
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BROWNIE DALE HALL, deceased, who died July 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 5th day of November, 2020.
RICK THORNE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BROWNIE DALE HALL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBIN C MOORE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run November 11, 2020 November 18, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JEAN CLEMONS.
CASE NO. 2020PR444
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jean Clemons, deceased, who died on October 12, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 9, 2020
Sarah Clemons Johnston
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEAN CLEMONS DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney
Wilson Post
11/11/20 and 11/18/20
_________
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID-677 UNIFORMS FOR THE WILSON COUNTY
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
OPENING BID DATE
DECEMBER 2, 2020 AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE WILSON
COUNTY COURTHOUSE ROOM 205 THE WILSON
COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson
County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,
P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)
443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday
to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/
Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to
accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid
with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on
the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from
participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to
discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal
financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR
_________