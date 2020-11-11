SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on December 1, 2020 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by PATRICIA BAIRD, to Michelle Wood, Trustee, on December 11, 2007, at Record Book 1283, Page 544-549 as Instrument No. 07355491 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for CVI LCF Mortgage Loan Trust I

The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

The following tract or parcel of land situated and lying in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, the same being more particularly described as follows to-wit:

THE REAL PROPERTY set forth in Item No. 2 of the Last Will and Testament of Sarah Catherine Schweiss Baird and conveyed to Patricia Fowler Baird including the trailer house with its one (1) acre of land located in Parcel 14.03 plus four (4) acres of flag shaped property northwest of Parcel 14.03.

LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING: Land located in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, and being a tract or parcel of land containing 6.43 acres more or less, as shown on the boundary survey of a portion of the Jack Clinton Baird and the Patricia Fowler Baird property as shown on the survey of Paul Burton Crockett, Surveyor No. 1394 dated September 30, 2005, of record in Plat Book P25, Page 577, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot.

BEING A PORTION OF THE SAME fee simple property conveyed by Quitclaim Deed from John Clinton Gregory, Executor of the Estate of Sarah Catherine Schweiss Baird, deceased, to Patricia Fowler Baird, dated August 9, 2004, and recorded on August 10, 2004 in Book 1067, Page 150, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee.

Commonly known as: 7659 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Tax Map 055, Parcel 014.05

Tax ID:  055 01405 000

Current Owner(s) of Property:  PATRICIA BAIRD

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7659 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER.  IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE.  THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ESTATE OF PATRICIA BAIRD AND LILLIAN GAIL BAIRD AND MARY CATHERINE BAIRD AND JENNIFER L. GOOLSBY AND JACK C. BAIRD

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. 

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price.  The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No.  20-000047-347-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF Ruby Dean Eubanks

CASE NO. #2020PR293

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ruby Dean Eubanks, deceased, who died July 15, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of October, 2020.

Gayla Brooks

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Ruby Dean Eubanks

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

JENNIFER PORTH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11/04/20 11/11/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RAY ALSUP

CASE NO. #2020PR399

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ray alsup, deceased, who died August 21st, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 28th  day of October, 2020.

Daniel Alsup

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF Ray Alsup

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

James Addison Barry Jr

Attorney

WILSON POST

Date to run   11/4/2020 11/11/2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PHINEAS RAYDEN DORRIS, JR

CASE NO. 2020PR411  

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of October, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Phineas Rayden Dorris, Jr., deceased, who died on August 21, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 9, 2020

TELINA S. DORRIS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF PHINEAS RAYDEN DORRIS, 

JR DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Cavan K. McCann, Attorney

Wilson Post 

11/4/20 and 11/11/20 

 _________

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

MARIO CASON

Plaintiff

V

CANDICEJONES Defendant

CASE NO: 2015-CV-222

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court

Clerk from the Plaintiff's Petition, which is sworn to, that the Defendant CANDICE JONES NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the The Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany D Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue, Lebanon TN 37087 a copy of an answer to the Petition and  with the Circuit Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

This, the 22nd day of September 2020.

DEBBIE MOSS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

Tiffany D Hagar

Attorney for Plaintiff

Hagar & Phillips, PLLC

207 University Ave

Lebanon, TN 37087

(615)784-4588

(615) 784-4950 (FAX)

thagar@hplawntn.com

Wilson Post 

11/11/20 , 11/18/20

11/25/20, 12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BRUCE ALLAN WINFREE

CASE NO. #2020PR417

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BRUCE ALLAN WINFREE, deceased, who died September 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3rd day of November, 2020.

MARK ANTHONY WINFREE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BRUCE ALLAN WINFREE

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W. FERRELL

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11/11/20 11/18/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DOLORES J. GRAVES

CASE NO.  2020PR426

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dolores J. Graves, deceased, who died on September 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 9, 2020

CYNTHIA WILSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DOLORES J. GRAVES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-11-20 & 11-18-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BILLY W. MARKS

CASE NO.  2020PR416

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy W. Marks, deceased, who died on September 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 9, 2020

MICHAEL W. MARKS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BILLY W. MARKS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-11-20 & 11-18-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: GLORIA D. BELCHER

CASE NO. #2020PR435

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of GLORIA D. BELCHER, deceased, who died July 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th day of November, 2020.

MITZI CRIPPS AND TAMMY DOOLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GLORIA D. BELCHER

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BARABARA MCGINNIS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11/11/20    11/18/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: VIRGINIA M. DONNELL

CASE NO. #2020PR427

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of VIRGINIA M. DONNELL, deceased, who died May 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th day of November, 2020.

HAROLD MAYNARD AND BOBBY MAYNARD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF VIRGINIA M. DONNELL

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11/11/20  11/18/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF NORMA YOUNG

CASE NO. #2020PR338

Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH  day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of NORMA YOUNG, deceased, who died January 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th day of November , 2020.

LORETTA YOUNG

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF NORMA YOUNG

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DONALD K. BYRD

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   November 11, 2020   November 18, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BROWNIE DALE HALLCASE NO. #2020PR442

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th  day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BROWNIE DALE HALL, deceased, who died July 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 5th  day of November, 2020.

RICK THORNE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BROWNIE DALE HALL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBIN C MOORE

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   November 11, 2020    November 18, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JEAN CLEMONS.

 CASE NO. 2020PR444  

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jean Clemons, deceased, who died on October 12, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 9, 2020

Sarah Clemons Johnston

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JEAN CLEMONS DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney

Wilson Post 

11/11/20 and 11/18/20

_________

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is

requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:

GBID-677 UNIFORMS FOR THE WILSON COUNTY

SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

OPENING BID DATE

DECEMBER 2, 2020 AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE WILSON

COUNTY COURTHOUSE ROOM 205 THE WILSON

COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested

parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson

County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,

P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)

443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday

to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/

Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to

accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid

with the lowest cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on

the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from

participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to

discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal

financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR

_________

 

