SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated the 23rd day of January, 2006, of record in Book 1164, Page 408, in the Register's Office for Wilson County, TN, JANET FLOYD (the “Grantor”) conveyed to Thomas F. Baker, IV, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of Grantor’s Promissory Note owing to FIRST HORIZON BANK, a Tennessee banking corporation, successor by conversion to First Tennessee Bank National Association, a national banking association (the “Beneficiary”); and
WHEREAS, GORDON D. FOSTER was appointed Successor Trustee of said Deed of Trust by the Beneficiary, said Appointment being recorded in the aforesaid Register's Office; and
WHEREAS, default has occurred and I have been directed to foreclose said Deed of Trust and sell said real estate.
NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by said Deed of Trust, I will offer for sale and sell the following described property AT PUBLIC AUCTION on the 15th day of December, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. local time at the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon, TN, to the last, highest and best bidder FOR CASH (on such terms as announced at sale), SUBJECT, HOWEVER, TO ALL PRIOR ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD, the following described real estate (the “Real Property”):
Situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee:
Lot 113, of Shenandoah Estate 3, as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 15 at Page 104 in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said property.
Being the same premises conveyed to the Grantor(s) by Deed recorded in Book 390, Page 729.
Tax Map No. 057J-B-023.00
Said property bears the street address of 1924 Arlington Road, Lebanon, TN 37087, but the street address is not part of the legal description of the foreclosing instrument. In the event of a discrepancy between the street address and the legal description, the legal description of the Deed of Trust shall control.
The Real Property and improvements thereon, if any, will be sold AS IS WHERE IS without warranties or representations of any kind. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or cancelled without further written notice or publication.
I reserve the right to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. In such event, I shall also reserve the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at my option. The Beneficiary may become the purchaser at the sale.
The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None disclosed by search of record.
Witness my hand this 21st day of October, 2022.
/s/ Gordon D. Foster
Gordon D. Foster, Successor Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
800 S. Gay ST, Suite 1000
Knoxville, TN 37929
WSFS File No. 1202.1944
Email: gfoster@wsfs-law.com
PUBLISH DATES: 11/2/2022, 11/9/2022, 11/16/2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
ANTONIA PINEDA GONZALEZ
Plaintiff/Wife
v.
MISAEL RIVERA GARCIA
Defendant/Husband
No.21DC413
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
Upon consideration of the sworn affidavit, it appears that the defendant named above cannot be located upon diligent search and inquiry, and that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon him; service of process by publication is ordered and the defendant is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Compliant file by the plaintiff, whose attorney is Michael Rivas 615 Main St. Ste. 104a Nashville, TN 37206, within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, a default judgement will be entered against said defendant in open court for the relief demanded in the petition.
It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation serving Wilson County, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks.
This 6th day of October, 2022
Clara Byrd
Judge Clara Byrd
Approved for Entry:
Michael Rivas, #031275
Attorney for Plaintiff
615 Main Street, Suite 104a
Nashville, TN 37206
(615)200-8552
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I do hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing Order was sent to the last known address for the Defendant at 18 South Broadway, Apt. 2, Baltimore MD 21231, on this the 30th day of September, 2022
s/Michael Rivas
11/2/2022 11/9/2022 11/16/2022 11/23/2022
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on January 5, 2023 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by EVERETT L. KEMP, to FNC, Trustee, on November 21, 2020, at Record Book 2024, Page 2109-2123 as Instrument No. 20731343 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
All that certain tract or parcel of land located in Wilson County, State of Tennessee, described as follows, to-wit:
A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 3rd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit:
Being a house and lot situate and lying on the westerly side of Blair Lane and on the northerly side of Cherokee Drive, being Lot No. 2, Section 1, Cheeca Estates, plat of record in Plat Book 6, page 49, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot. Said lot #2 fronts on Blair Lane for a distance of 121.7 feet to a point; thence around the curvature thereof of said Blair Lane for a distance of 31.42 feet to a point in the northerly margin of Cherokee Drive; thence from said point on Cherokee Drive for a distance of 178 feet, this point being the southwest corner of this lot, with a width at the rear or westerly line of 141.7 feet, and having a depth on the northerly line of 200 feet.
Being the same property conveyed to Everett L. Kemp and wife, Joyce C. Kemp from Douglas H. Maddux by Warranty Deed dated December 31, 1999 and recorded January 3, 2000 among the Land Records of Wilson County, State of Tennessee in Instrument No.Book 805/1476, Page.
Tax Account #: 057N-B-057N-002.00-000
Tax ID: 57NB2.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: EVERETT L. KEMP
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 124 Blair Ln, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000552-210-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, Angelina Taylor Clemons, by a Deed of Trust, dated April 22, 2016, of record in Book 1694, Page 16, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, conveyed to Randall Clemons, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of a promissory note as described in said Deed of Trust; and
WHEREAS, Robert Evans Lee having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Wilson Bank & Trust, the owner and holder of said note by an instrument of record in Book 1694, Page 16, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee; and
WHEREAS, default having occurred with respect to the note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the full balance owing having been accelerated; and
WHEREAS, Wilson Bank & Trust, as the owner and holder of said note, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said note and Deed of Trust;
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on December 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Central Time, at the front door of the Courthouse in Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, described as follows:
Being known and designated as Lot No. 37, Section I, Cheeca Estates, as shown on the plat of the same of record in Plat Book 6, Page 49, in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee being all but the southerly 10 feet of said lot.
Said part of Lot No. 37 fronts 115 feet on the westerly margin of Blair Lane and extends back between parallel lines measuring 198 feet to a line in the rear measuring 115 feet thereon.
Being the same property conveyed to Angelina Taylor Clemons, unmarried, by Quitclaim Deed from Leonard Taylor and wife, Angela Taylor, dated April 22, 2016, and filed of record in Book 1694, Page 14, Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee. Also, being the same property conveyed to Leonard Taylor and wife, Angela Taylor, by virtue of a Warranty Deed from Jo Anne Chambers, a widow, dated November 19, 1999, and recorded in Book 802, Page 321, in the Register's Office for Wilson County, Tennessee
Tax ID: Map 069C, Group A, Parcel 003.00
Subject property has the address of 200 Blair Lane, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above, and/or to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.
Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Successor Trustee's Deed, as Substitute Trustee only.
THIS sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.
THIS 3rd day of November 2022
Run: November 9, 2022
November 16, 2022
November 23, 2022
Robert Evans Lee, Substitute Trustee
Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C.
109 East Gay Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-3900
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 127
GROUP:
PARCEL: 34.00
Description: 3.5 Ac Linwood Rd
ASSESSED OWNER (S) Lavar K. Bass and
Wanda Vantrease Curdup Morthel Perry
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Lavar K. Bass and
Wanda Vantrease Curdup Morthel Perry and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 127, Parcel 34.00, and further described as approximately 3.5 acres lying in the 16th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as located along Linwood Road, Watertown, Wilson County, Tennessee and being bounded as follows: North by Beard or successors, East by Beard or successors, South by Vantrease or successors and West by Linwood Road. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1780, at page 2257, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. See also the Last Will and Testament of Lewis L. Bass of record in Will Book 16, Page 393 in the Office of the Clerk of the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. See also those deeds of record at Book 868, Page 2434 and Deed Book 376, Page 486, both in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Lavar K. Bass and Wanda Vantrease Curdup Morthel Perry and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 28th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/09/2022, 11/16/2022
11/24/2022, 11/30/2022
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 82
GROUP:
PARCEL: 161.00
Description: 2.85 Ac Cainsville Rd
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Larry R. Blair and wife, Star M. Blair
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants Micah Blair, the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Larry R. Blair and wife, Star M. Blair, Desiree Blair Greer and Micah Blair and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 82, Parcel 161.00, and further described as lying in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 2075 Cainsville Road, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 1 of Norman Cartmell Heirs Property as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 8, at page 21 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee and stated thereon to contain 2.85 acres. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1574, at page 2366, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants Micah Blair, the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Larry R. Blair and wife, Star M. Blair, Desiree Blair Greer and Micah Blair and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 28th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/09/2022, 11/16/2022
11/24/2022, 11/30/2022
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 67
GROUP:
PARCEL: 18.00
Description: 1.54 Ac Carthage Highway
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Dwayne Butler and wife, Beth Butler
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants Dwayne Butler and wife, Beth Butler, their heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 67, Parcel 18.00, and further described as lying in the 10th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 1222 Carthage Highway, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 23, at page 419 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee and stated thereon to contain 1.54 acres. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1435, at page 510, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants Dwayne Butler and wife, Beth Butler, their heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 28th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/09/2022, 11/16/2022
11/24/2022, 11/30/2022
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 41
GROUP:
PARCEL: 21.00
Description: 24.5 Ac Conaster Rd
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Roxana Scott and Mattie Frances Scott
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants Rozana Scott and Mattie Frances Scott, their heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 41, Parcel 21.00, and further described as lying in the 7th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 496 Conaster Road, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 1 of Charlie Link Property Subdivision as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 19, at page 260 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. According to the said survey 24.50 acres lies in Wilson County with the remainder of the tract in Smith County. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 451, at page 3, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants Rozana Scott and Mattie Frances Scott, their heirs, devisees, successors and assigns and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 28th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/09/2022, 11/16/2022
11/24/2022, 11/30/2022
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 39
GROUP:
PARCEL: 18.07
Description: 115.96 Ac
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Betsy Evins Jennings
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Betsy Evins Jennings and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 39, Parcel 18.07, and further described as lying in the 9th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 115.96 acres located along Big Springs Road, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 24, at page 264 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1646, at page 1088, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Betsy Evins Jennings and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 28th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/09/2022, 11/16/2022
11/24/2022, 11/30/2022
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 39
GROUP:
PARCEL: 18.00
Description: 144 Ac
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Norman D. Jennings III and wife, Betsy Evins Jennings
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Norman D. Jennings III and wife, Betsy Evins Jennings and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 39, Parcel 18.00, and further described as lying in the 9th Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 915 Big Springs Road, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lots 8 to 12 of Big Springs Subdivision as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 20, at page 767 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, less that 5.372 acres portion of Lot 9 as shown on a plat entitled “Resubdivision of Lot 9 of Big Springs Subdivision” of record in Plat Book 27, Page 433 in said Register’s Office The last instruments conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property are of record in Deed Book 429, at page 262 and Deed Book 432, at page 385, less that portion conveyed at Book 1438, page 34, all in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Norman D. Jennings III and wife, Betsy Evins Jennings and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 28th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/09/2022, 11/16/2022
11/24/2022, 11/30/2022
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 52 E
GROUP: C
PARCEL: 14.00
Description: Lot 76 Springmont 1
ASSESSED OWNER (S): Teresa Kirk and Steven B. Kirk
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Teresa Kirk and Steven B. Kirk and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 52 E, Group C, Parcel 14.00, and further described as lying in the 1st Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 226 Brookside Drive, Old Hickory, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 76 of Springmont Subdivision, Section 1, as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 14, at page 65 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instruments conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property are of record in Deed Book 399, at page 783 and Book 1209, at page 1721, both in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Teresa Kirk and Steven B. Kirk and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 28th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
11/09/2022, 11/16/2022
11/24/2022, 11/30/2022
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 21, 2012, executed by WILLIAM J SPARKS conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M. WILSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded April 19, 2012, in Deed Book 1483, Page 1580; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM inside the Main Entrance of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING LOT NO. 98 ON THE PLAT OF SHILOH PARK SUBDIVISION, SECTION 1, AS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 19, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH SAID PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE LEGAL DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
Parcel ID: 052L-B-010.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 313 SAN GABRIEL DR, OLD HICKORY, TN 37138. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): WILLIAM J SPARKS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JO ANN CROTTS
CASE NO. 2022PR526
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jo Ann Crotts, deceased, who died on October 2, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 2, 2022
MITZI ANN ROBINSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JO ANN CROTTS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF OSCAR FRANK GREEN
CASE NO. 2022PR503
Notice is hereby given that on the 2ND day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Oscar Frank Green, deceased, who died on August 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 2, 2022
KEVIN GREEN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF OSCAR FRANK GREEN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Travenia A. Holden, attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: GARY WAYNE KEMP
CASE NO. #2022PR528
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of November, 2022, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of GARY WAYNE KEMP, deceased, who died July 25, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 2nd day of November, 2022.
JONATHON P. KEMP
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GARY WAYNE KEMP
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JONATHAN M. TINSLEY
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DORA MCWILLIAMS
CASE NO. 2022PR508
Notice is hereby given that on the 2ND day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Dora McWilliams, deceased, who died on September 30, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty(60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 2, 2022
DAVID E. MCWILLIAMS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DORA MCWILLIAMS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Steve Brown, attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DONNIE MCPEAK
CASE NO. 2022PR527
Notice is hereby given that on the 2ND day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Donnie McPeak, deceased, who died on September 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 2, 2022
DONITA LYNN DOAK
KENNETH W. NELSON,
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF DONNIE MCPEAK,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Steve Brown, attorney
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN MARK RADER
CASE NO. 2022PR507
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of John Mark Rader, deceased, who died on September 30, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 2, 2022
MERIAM WHITED
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JOHN MARK RADER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 13, 2001, executed by Angela M. Collom and Darren K. Collom, married to each other, to PRLAP, Inc as Trustee, for BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., and appearing of record on April 23, 2001, in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, at Book 851, Page 1908, and.
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for the NRPL Trust 2019-3, the party entitled to enforce said security interest; and having appointed Clear Recon LLC, the undersigned, as Substitute Trustee by instrument filed or being filed for record in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, with all of the rights, powers, and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and that the undersigned, Clear Recon LLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM, local time, at the Wilson County Courthouse, located in Lebanon, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, paid at the conclusion of the sale, the following described property situated in Wilson County, to wit:
The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:
Being a tract or parcel of land lying and being in the county of Wilson, State of
Tennessee, in the 12th civil district and more particularly described as follows,
to-wit:
Beginning at a point in the westerly side of bell road, and running thence south 85° 06’ 43” west 1616.04 feet to a point; thence North 5° 38’ 00” East 215.00 feet to a point; Thence North 80° 56’ 01” east 1669.43 feet to a point; thence south 10° 15’ 00” West 345.00 feet along the Westerly margin of bell road same being tract 1B according to an unrecorded survey, containing 10.00 acres, more or less.
Being that parcel of land conveyed to Darren K. Collom, single and Karen L.
Yates, a married person from Wilson Bank and Trust by that deed dated 08/22/1992 and recorded 08/24/1992 in Deed Book 428, at Page 82 of the Wilson County, TN Public Registry.
Being that parcel of land conveyed to Darren K. Collom and wife, Angela M. Collom from Karen L. Yates by that deed dated 04/05/1996 and recorded 04/08/1996 in Deed Book 445, at Page 740 of the Wilson County, TN Public Registry.
TAX Map Reference: 107-1-02
Parcel ID: 107 00102 000
Commonly known as 1638 Bell Rd, Watertown, TN 37184
The street address and parcel number(s) of the above described property are believed to be correct; however, such references are not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and, in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control
This sale is subject to tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: Angela M. Collom and Darren K. Collom.
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
All right and equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good; however, the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The transfer shall be AS IS, WHERE IS, AND WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the Property and the improvements located thereon, including merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Trustee shall make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Clear Recon LLC
Substitute Trustee
651 East 4th Street Suite 200
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Phone: (877) 319-8840
File No: 1216-2711A
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JANET CAROL JOHNSON
CASE NO. 2022PR531
Notice is hereby given that on the 9TH day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Janet Carol Johnson, deceased, who died on June 29, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 9, 2022
RICHARD JOHNSON, II AND SUSAN CHAFFIN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
ESTATE OF JANET CAROL JOHNSON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DORIS ESSLINGER
CASE NO. 2022PR536
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Doris Esslinger, deceased, who died on September 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 9, 2022
DAWN PAGE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DORIS ESSLINGER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
KAYLA M. COSTLEY
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JEAN LOIS MILLER
CASE NO. 2022PR486
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jean Lois Miller, deceased, who died on August 8, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 9, 2022
RICHARD ALAN MILLER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEAN LOIS MILLER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
PARKER T. BROWN
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BETTY FRANK ARNOVITZ
CASE NO. #2022PR535
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of November, 2022, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of BETTY FRANK ARNOVITZ, deceased, who died October 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 9th day of November, 2022.
BECKIE BOUGHTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BETTY FRANK ARNOVITZ
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN
ATTORNEY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RALPH D. TUBB
CASE NO. 2022PR517
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Ralph D. Tubb, deceased, who died on June 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 9, 2022
CAROLINE TUBB
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RALPH D. TUBB
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. MICHAEL ROBBINS
ATTORNEY
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 6, 2020, executed by EMMETT LEE FLATT and PHYLLIS MABRY-FLATT conveying certain real property therein described to MARK ROSSER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee recorded February 14, 2020, in Deed Book 1940, Page 803; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM At the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Wilson County, Tennessee, to wit:
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF WILSON, STATE OF TN, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED AND LYING IN THE 1ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING LOT NO. 1 ACCORDING TO THE PLAN OF N.S. PORTER PROPERTY OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 16, PAGE 730, REGISTER` S OFFICE FOR WILSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 072P-B-018.01
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 310 OLD MOUNT JULIET RD S, MOUNT JULIET, TN 37122. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): EMMETT LEE FLATT, PHYLLIS MABRY-FLATT
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee
119 S. Main Street, Suite 500
Memphis, TN 38103
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The City of Lebanon is requesting sealed proposals
for a Financial and Compliance CPA company to
perform yearly audits.
Proposal forms and specifications may be obtained
from the office of the Purchasing Agent, 200 N.
Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN 37087 or
online at www.lebanontn.org under the Business
Tab. Proposals must be returned no later than
December 8, 2022, by 2:00 p.m. Proposals will
be opened and read aloud shortly thereafter in the
same office.
If you have any questions, contact the Purchasing
Department (615) 443-2802.
Lisa Lane, Purchasing Agent
City of Lebanon
CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
UTILITIES DEPARTMENT
INVITATION TO BID
FOR
CONSTRUCTION OF
2022 SEWER REHABILITATION PROJECT
CITY PROJECT NO. CL. 21010
Sealed Proposals for the construction of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Utilities
Department, 2022 Sewer Rehabilitation Project, City Project No. Cl. 21010 will be
received at the office of the City of Lebanon, Tennessee Utilities Department, 200
Carver Lane, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, Attention: Margaret Washko on or before
2:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, December 8, 2022, and immediately thereafter
all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The project will include the following described construction:
The furnishing, installing, and testing of approximately 4,615 linear feet of
cured-in-place rehabilitation lining of existing 8” sewer lines; rehabilitation and
epoxy coating of approximately 80 manholes, rehabilitation of epoxy coating
of the Leeville Pike Pump Station wet well; cured-in-place lining of existing
6” and/or 4” sewer services and appurtenances; reinstatement of 4” and/
or 6” sewer services; 4” and/or 6” epoxied-on-saddles with stainless steel
bands, sewer service clean-out assemblies and traffic rated clean-out boxes (if
ordered), point repairs, including unclassified excavation, handling wastewater
flows, backfill, tie-ins, reconnections, working in State Highway(s) and city
streets, working in close proximity with other utilities and structures, testing,
materials testing, restoration, asphalt pavement trench repair, and maintenance,
and all other appurtenances and other work as shown on the Construction
Drawings or indicated in the Contract Specifications.
Official (numbered) Bid Documents shall be obtained at the office of Water Management
Services, LLC, 2 International Plaza, Suite 401, Nashville, Tennessee 37217
(telephone: (615-366-6088). A non-refundable deposit of $100.00 must be made
for each set obtained.
The City of Lebanon is an equal opportunity entity and does not discriminate on
the basis of age, race, sex, national origin, religion or disability in admission to, access
to, or operations of its programs, services, activities or in its hiring or employment
practices.
Subject to the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated,
the Contractor’s attention is directed to the Tennessee Codes Annotated
Section 62-6-119 which states that it will be necessary for each bidder and their
subcontractors to show evidence of a license before his bid will be considered and
that the license number, expiration date, and that part of classification applying to
the bid appear on the envelope containing the bid; otherwise the bid shall not be
opened.
The City of Lebanon, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any Proposal for failure
to comply with all requirements of the notice or of any of the Contract Documents;
however, it may waive any minor defects or informalities at its discretion. The City
of Lebanon, Tennessee further reserves the right to reject all Proposals.
Plans and specifications for this project were prepared by Water Management
Services, LLC.
Dated at Lebanon, Tennessee this 10th day of November, 2022.
CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE
UTILITIES DEPARTMENT
BY: MARGARET WASHKO, UTILITIES DIRECTOR
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-2562, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on December 6, 2022, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed plan of services approval
for about 7.37 acres of the 110 Surrey Place project
at 110 Surrey Place, 6305 & 6341 Leeville Pike (Tax
Map 79 Parcels 46, 48, and 49) and zoning to RR to be
added to Ward 4. The public hearing for the proposed
amendment is being conducted pursuant to the laws of
the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment
are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-2563, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on December 6, 2022, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed annexation and
zoning approval for about 7.37 acres of the 110 Surrey
Place project at 110 Surrey Place, 6305 & 6341 Leeville
Pike (Tax Map 79 Parcels 46, 48, and 49) and zoning to
RR to be added to Ward 4. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6594, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on December 6, 2022, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed future land use plan
amendment for about 1.09 acres of the GT Towing 400
East High Street project at 400 East High Street (Tax
Map 67H Group B Parcel 22) from CS to IL in Ward
2. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6595, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on December 6, 2022, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed rezoning approval for
about 1.09 acres of the GT Towing 400 East High Street
project at 400 East High Street (Tax Map 67H Group B
Parcel 22) from CG to IP in Ward 2. The public hearing
for the proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant
to the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated
and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the
proposed amendment are available for inspection at
the following locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office,
Engineering Office and Planning Office at 200 North
Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be addressed to
Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome
to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6596, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on December 6, 2022, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed future land use plan
amendment for about 45.99 acres of the LC Lebanon
project at 1850 & 1918 Franklin Road (Tax Map 80
Parcel 48) from FLH16 to CMO in Ward 3. The public
hearing for the proposed amendment is being conducted
pursuant to the laws of the State of Tennessee
Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee.
Copies of the proposed amendment are available for
inspection at the following locations: City of Lebanon
Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and Planning Office
at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Questions can be
addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647 x2321. The public
is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6597, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on December 6, 2022, in the Council Chambers
for the purpose of discussing and hearing comments
from the citizens on the proposed rezoning approval
for about 50.86 acres of the LC Lebanon project at 1850
& 1918 Franklin Road (Tax Map 80 Parcel 48) from
RM6 & IP to CN in Ward 3. The public hearing for the
proposed amendment is being conducted pursuant to
the laws of the State of Tennessee Code Annotated and
the City of Lebanon, Tennessee. Copies of the proposed
amendment are available for inspection at the following
locations: City of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering
Office and Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights
Avenue. Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at
444-3647 x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
PUBLIC NOTICE
In reference to Ordinance No. 22-6598, notice is hereby
given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of
Lebanon, Tennessee, will hold a public hearing at 5:55
PM on December 6, 2022, in the Council Chambers for
the purpose of discussing and hearing comments from
the citizens on the proposed zoning approval for about
7.37 acres of the 110 Surrey Place project at 110 Surrey
Place, 6305 & 6341 Leeville Pike (Tax Map 79 Parcels
46, 48, and 49) and zoning to RR to be added to Ward
4. The public hearing for the proposed amendment is
being conducted pursuant to the laws of the State of
Tennessee Code Annotated and the City of Lebanon,
Tennessee. Copies of the proposed amendment are
available for inspection at the following locations: City
of Lebanon Mayor’s Office, Engineering Office and
Planning Office at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue.
Questions can be addressed to Paul Corder at 444-3647
x2321. The public is welcome to attend.
Individuals needing auxiliary aids for effective communication
and/or other reasonable accommodation
in programs and services of the City of Lebanon are
invited to make their needs and preferences known to
the ADA Compliance Coordinator by calling 443-2809.
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids
from qualified vendors for:
GBID – 731 INMATE FOOD
WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
DECEMBER 13, 2022, AT 2:00 P.M. IS THE BID OPENING DATE.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main
Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615) 443-2630 during
regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain a bid package. The Wilson
County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all
bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds
of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the
benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving
federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
