NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

MARIO CASON

Plaintiff

V

CANDICE JONES Defendant

CASE NO: 2015-CV-222

PUBLICATION NOTICE

(Non-Resident Notice)

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court

Clerk from the Plaintiff's Petition, which is sworn to, that the Defendant CANDICE JONES NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the The Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany D Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue, Lebanon TN 37087 a copy of an answer to the Petition and  with the Circuit Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

This, the 22nd day of September 2020.

DEBBIE MOSS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

Tiffany D Hagar

Attorney for Plaintiff

Hagar & Phillips, PLLC

207 University Ave

Lebanon, TN 37087

(615)784-4588

(615) 784-4950 (FAX)

thagar@hplawntn.com

Wilson Post 

11/11/20 , 11/18/20

11/25/20, 12/2/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: BRUCE ALLAN WINFREE

CASE NO. #2020PR417

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BRUCE ALLAN WINFREE, deceased, who died September 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3rd day of November, 2020.

MARK ANTHONY WINFREE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BRUCE ALLAN WINFREE

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W. FERRELL

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11/11/20 11/18/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DOLORES J. GRAVES

CASE NO.  2020PR426

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dolores J. Graves, deceased, who died on September 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 16, 2020

CYNTHIA WILSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF DOLORES J. GRAVES

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-11-20 & 11-18-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BILLY W. MARKS

CASE NO.  2020PR416

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy W. Marks, deceased, who died on September 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if  the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 16, 2020

MICHAEL W. MARKS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BILLY W. MARKS

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Robert E. Lee

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-11-20 & 11-18-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: GLORIA D. BELCHER

CASE NO. #2020PR435

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of GLORIA D. BELCHER, deceased, who died July 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th day of November, 2020.

MITZI CRIPPS AND TAMMY DOOLEY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GLORIA D. BELCHER

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BARABARA MCGINNIS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11/11/20    11/18/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: VIRGINIA M. DONNELL

CASE NO. #2020PR427

Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of VIRGINIA M. DONNELL, deceased, who died May 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th day of November, 2020.

HAROLD MAYNARD AND BOBBY MAYNARD

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF VIRGINIA M. DONNELL

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DAVID FOUTCH

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11/11/20  11/18/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF NORMA YOUNG

CASE NO. #2020PR338

Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH  day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of NORMA YOUNG, deceased, who died January 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th day of November , 2020.

LORETTA YOUNG

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF NORMA YOUNG

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

DONALD K. BYRD

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   November 11, 2020   November 18, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BROWNIE DALE HALL

CASE NO. #2020PR442

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th  day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BROWNIE DALE HALL, deceased, who died July 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or  (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 5th  day of November, 2020.

RICK THORNE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF BROWNIE DALE HALL

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBIN C MOORE

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   November 11, 2020    November 18, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JEAN CLEMONS.

 CASE NO. 2020PR444  

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jean Clemons, deceased, who died on October 12, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 16, 2020

Sarah Clemons Johnston

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF JEAN CLEMONS DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney

Wilson Post 

11/11/20 and 11/18/20 

 _________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GRACE OLDHAM CARVER

CASE NO. 2020PR421  

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Gracie Oldham Carver, deceased, who died on September 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or

 (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 16, 2020

 JACQUELINE CARVER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF GRACIE OLDHAM CARVER DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post 

11/18/20 and 11/25/20 

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MATTIE RUTH MCNEAL

CASE NO. 2020PR434  

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mattie Ruth McNeal, deceased, who died on September 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty  (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 16, 2020

BRANDON POWELL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF MATTIE RUTH MCNEAL DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post 

11/18/20 and 11/25/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BOBBY L. TURMAN, SR

CASE NO. 2020PR425  

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bobby L. Turman, Sr, deceased, who died on October 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 16, 2020

ANGELA LYNN TURMAN 

BOBBY L. TURMAN, JR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVEs

ESTATE OF BOBBY L. TURMAN SR. DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Yancy Belcher, Attorney

Wilson Post 

11/18/20 and 11/25/20 

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RUTH ANN KORNER

CASE NO. #2020PR430

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd  day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RUTH ANN KORNER, deceased, who died October 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3rd day of November, 2020.

SARAH LAWSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF RUTH ANN KORNER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

CATHRYN ARMISTEAD

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run   November 18, 2020   November 25, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ROBERT JOSEPH KITCHEN SR.

CASE NO. 2020PR429  

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert Joseph Kitchen Sr, deceased, who died on August 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 16, 2020

ROBERT JOSEPH KITCHEN JR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ROBERT JOSEPH KITCHEN SR. DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

Cathryn Armistead, Attorney

Wilson Post 

11/18/20 and 11/25/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ANNIE FRANCES TURNER

CASE NO. #2020PR424

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ANNIE FRANCES TURNER, deceased, who died July 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3rd day of November, 2020.

PHYLLIS ANN HARALSON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF ANNIE FRANCES TURNER

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

MICHAEL W. FERRELL

ATTORNEY

WILSON POST

Date to run  November 18, 2020   November 25, 2020

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KENNETH RAY YORK

CASE NO.  2020PR239

Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Kenneth Ray York, deceased, who died on February 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)  (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 16, 2020

STEPHEN R. YORK

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF KENNETH RAY YORK

DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

ROBIN C. MOORE

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11-18-20 & 11-25-20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF: CHARLES DAVID REDMON

CASE NO. #2020PR448

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of CHARLES DAVID REDMON, deceased, who died October 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 10th day of November, 2020.

ROBERT EDWARD REDMON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF CHARLES DAVID REDMON

DECEASED

MILILE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

BRYSON EUBANKS

ATTORNEY

Newspaper Wilson Post

Date to run 11/18/20  11/25/20

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LAINE PICKREL

CASE NO. 2020PR439  

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Laine Pickrel, deceased, who died on September 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2)  Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Dated:   November 16, 2020

STEVEN J. PICKREL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

ESTATE OF LAINE PICKREL DECEASED

MILLIE SLOAN

CLERK AND MASTER

PROBATE CLERK

J. Stephen Brown, Attorney

Wilson Post 

11/18/20 and 11/25/20

_________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

U. S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TRUSTEE,

Plaintiff,

vs. 

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MAX WAYNE SMITH,

Defendant(s).

Case No. 2020-CV-236

In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff’s Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant(s) whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant(s) to serve upon Joshua I. Goldman, Plaintiff’s  Attorney, whose address is 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203, Tallahassee, Florida  32312, a copy of their answer to the Complaint on or before January 13, 2021, and to also file their answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law.  If the Defendant(s) fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on January 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This the 13th day of November 2020.

MILLIE SLOAN, Clerk & Master

Joshua I. Goldman, Attorney for Plaintiff

PUBLICATION DATES:

November 18, 2020

November 25, 2020

December 2, 2020

December 9, 2020

_________

IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

 BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE,

 Plaintiff

v.

 ENVISION CONSTRUCTION, LLC,

 NASHVEGAS INVESTMENTS, LLC and DARREN DRYER 

Defendants.

No. 2020-CV-2014

ORDER DISPENSING WITH PERSONAL SERVICE AND AUTHORIZING SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION

This matter came before the Court on October 8, 2020, on Plaintiffs Motion for Service

By Publication pursuant to T.C.A. §16-15-405. After reviewing the file, pleadings submitted in the matter, including the Affidavit of Timothy H. Nichols, and hearing argument from counsel for the Plaintiff, the Court finds that grounds exist for dispensing with personal service in this matter as to Defendants and authorizes service by publication due to Defendants' address being unknown and not ascertainable upon diligent inquiry.

The clerk is directed to issue an Order of Publication upon receipt of appropriate fees and

filings from Plaintiff.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

Judge Barry Tatum

October 26, 2020

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

THE LAW OFFICE OF TIMOTHY H. NICHOLS, PLLC

Timothy H. Nichols #018156

1614 19th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37212

(615)383-3355

Wilson Post

November 18, 2020

November 25, 2020

December 2, 2020

December 9, 2020

_________

AUCTION NOTICE: THE

VEHICLES BELOW WILL

BE AUCTIONED OFF AT

GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST

HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN

37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.

Nov. 18th, 2020 AT 5:00 P.M.

2003 Dodge Ram 3500 Van

2D7KB31Y43K526309

Roberto Trejo

2006 BMW 750 I

WBAHN83536DT34564

Corey Burns

2005 Volvo XC-90

YV1CZ852851207047

Rachel Lynn Billingsley

Check into Cash

1995 Chevrolet Blazer

1GNCSI8WXS2131442

Tucker Daniel Detty

2001 Honda Shadow

JH2PC21361K220251

PABLO Alvarao

Titlemax of Tennessee

2004 Volks Jetta

3VWSE69M34M002831

Esmeralda Colasia

2006 Nissan X-Terra

5N1AN08U36C526705

Calvin and Sandra Shadrick

2011 Buick Enclave

5GAKRBED6BJ333078

Jauquez Harden or Angela

Grace Davis

USAA Federal Savings Bank

2006 Honda Civic

2HGFG11696H548597

Jose Matilde Perez Vicente

_________

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is

requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:

GBID – 678 INMATE FOOD

WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

OPENING BID DATE

DECEMBER 10, 2020 AT 10:30 A.M. ROOM 205 THE

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested

parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson

County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,

P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors

may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)

443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday

to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/

Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to

accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid

with the lowest cost meeting specifications.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on

the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from

participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to

discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal

financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR

_________

INVITATION TO BID

WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The Wilson County Finance Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from

qualified vendors for:

GBID-679: Parking and Site Improvements

Proposed Wilson County Clerk’s Office - Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

This project consists of the paving and site improvements at the proposed Wilson County

Clerk’s Office on Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN. The Project includes site work for clearing and

grading the new parking areas (front and back), paving of new parking areas, repairs/patching

of damaged spots in the existing paved areas, as well as striping all parking areas. The proposed

paving work also includes as an alternate item milling and repaving the existing front parking

lot. The Project also includes concrete work for sidewalks, access ramps, retaining wall, site

restoration, and all related work

Sealed bids will be received by Wilson County – Finance Office – 228 East Main Street, Room

205, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020. All bids must

be made out on the Bid Form found in the Contract Documents. The instructions to bidders,

Form of Agreement, Specifications and other bidding instruments may be examined at Warren

and Associates Engineering, PLLC, 109 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087

Questions concerning the plans or bidding documents should be directed to the attention of

Jerry B. Warren, P.E. of Warren and Associates Engineering, Telephone: (615) 444-2996, Fax:

(615) 444-2961. Copies of the bidding instruments may be obtained at the Engineer’s Office in

Lebanon, Tennessee for the non-refundable fee of $100 per set.

All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or

shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,

Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance

Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain

a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject

any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest

cost meeting specifications.

All Bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes

Annotated). In accordance with Tennessee Codes Annotated 62-6-119, no bid will be opened

unless the outside of the sealed envelope containing the bid provides the following information:

the Contractor’s license number, the date of the license’s expiration, and a quotation of that part

of his classification applying to the bid. In the case of joint ventures, this information must be

provided by each party submitting the bid.

The successful Bidder must agree to fully complete the project within 90 days.

Wilson County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in bids, to

evaluate bids and to accept any bid which, in the Owner’s opinion, may be in the best interest of

the Owner.

No contract is given or implied to the successful Bidder until the project is fully funded and a written

contract is offered by Wilson County and signed by all parties.

“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or

national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to

discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT

_________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Volunteer State Bank, 101 Hwy 52 W,

Portland, TN 37148 has made application/notification to the Federal

Deposit Insurance Corporation for the location of a new branch office

to be located at 11400 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Any person wishing to comment on this application/notification

may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director

(DSC) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its Area

Office at 6060 Primacy Parkway, Suite 300, Memphis, Tennessee,

38119, not later than fifteen days from the date of this publication.

The non-confidential portions of the application/notification are on

file in the Area Office and are available for public inspection during

regular business hours. Photocopies of information in the nonconfidential

portion of the file will be made available upon request.

Any person wishing to comment on or protest this application/

notification or any person having information which may have a

bearing on the fitness of any of the organizers or proponents of this

application/notification, may file comments with the Commissioner

of Financial Institutions, Tennessee Tower, 26th Floor, 312 Rosa

L. Parks Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37243, or telephone the

Department of Financial Institutions at 615/741-5018. Written or

telephonic notice must be made to the Commissioner within fifteen

(15) days of this publication.

Volunteer State Bank

Mike Baggett, President

_________

 

