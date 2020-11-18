NON-RESIDENT NOTICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
MARIO CASON
Plaintiff
V
CANDICE JONES Defendant
CASE NO: 2015-CV-222
PUBLICATION NOTICE
(Non-Resident Notice)
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Wilson County Circuit Court
Clerk from the Plaintiff's Petition, which is sworn to, that the Defendant CANDICE JONES NOT served: It is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the The Wilson Post for four (4) consecutive weeks on a 2x4 business card ad, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Tiffany D Hagar, Plaintiff's Attorney, whose address is 207 University Avenue, Lebanon TN 37087 a copy of an answer to the Petition and with the Circuit Clerk at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, is according to law. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
This, the 22nd day of September 2020.
DEBBIE MOSS, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
Tiffany D Hagar
Attorney for Plaintiff
Hagar & Phillips, PLLC
207 University Ave
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615)784-4588
(615) 784-4950 (FAX)
Wilson Post
11/11/20 , 11/18/20
11/25/20, 12/2/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: BRUCE ALLAN WINFREE
CASE NO. #2020PR417
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of BRUCE ALLAN WINFREE, deceased, who died September 2, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of November, 2020.
MARK ANTHONY WINFREE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BRUCE ALLAN WINFREE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/11/20 11/18/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DOLORES J. GRAVES
CASE NO. 2020PR426
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dolores J. Graves, deceased, who died on September 23, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 16, 2020
CYNTHIA WILSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DOLORES J. GRAVES
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-11-20 & 11-18-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BILLY W. MARKS
CASE NO. 2020PR416
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Billy W. Marks, deceased, who died on September 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 16, 2020
MICHAEL W. MARKS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BILLY W. MARKS
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E. Lee
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-11-20 & 11-18-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: GLORIA D. BELCHER
CASE NO. #2020PR435
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of GLORIA D. BELCHER, deceased, who died July 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of November, 2020.
MITZI CRIPPS AND TAMMY DOOLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GLORIA D. BELCHER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BARABARA MCGINNIS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/11/20 11/18/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: VIRGINIA M. DONNELL
CASE NO. #2020PR427
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of VIRGINIA M. DONNELL, deceased, who died May 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of November, 2020.
HAROLD MAYNARD AND BOBBY MAYNARD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF VIRGINIA M. DONNELL
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DAVID FOUTCH
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/11/20 11/18/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF NORMA YOUNG
CASE NO. #2020PR338
Notice is hereby given that on the 4TH day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of NORMA YOUNG, deceased, who died January 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 4th day of November , 2020.
LORETTA YOUNG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF NORMA YOUNG
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
DONALD K. BYRD
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run November 11, 2020 November 18, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BROWNIE DALE HALL
CASE NO. #2020PR442
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of BROWNIE DALE HALL, deceased, who died July 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 5th day of November, 2020.
RICK THORNE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BROWNIE DALE HALL
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBIN C MOORE
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run November 11, 2020 November 18, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JEAN CLEMONS.
CASE NO. 2020PR444
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jean Clemons, deceased, who died on October 12, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 16, 2020
Sarah Clemons Johnston
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JEAN CLEMONS DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. STEPHEN BROWN, Attorney
Wilson Post
11/11/20 and 11/18/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GRACE OLDHAM CARVER
CASE NO. 2020PR421
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Gracie Oldham Carver, deceased, who died on September 10, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 16, 2020
JACQUELINE CARVER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GRACIE OLDHAM CARVER DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
11/18/20 and 11/25/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MATTIE RUTH MCNEAL
CASE NO. 2020PR434
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mattie Ruth McNeal, deceased, who died on September 7, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 16, 2020
BRANDON POWELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MATTIE RUTH MCNEAL DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
11/18/20 and 11/25/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BOBBY L. TURMAN, SR
CASE NO. 2020PR425
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Bobby L. Turman, Sr, deceased, who died on October 8, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 16, 2020
ANGELA LYNN TURMAN
BOBBY L. TURMAN, JR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVEs
ESTATE OF BOBBY L. TURMAN SR. DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, Attorney
Wilson Post
11/18/20 and 11/25/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RUTH ANN KORNER
CASE NO. #2020PR430
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of RUTH ANN KORNER, deceased, who died October 17, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of November, 2020.
SARAH LAWSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RUTH ANN KORNER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
CATHRYN ARMISTEAD
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run November 18, 2020 November 25, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ROBERT JOSEPH KITCHEN SR.
CASE NO. 2020PR429
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert Joseph Kitchen Sr, deceased, who died on August 19, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 16, 2020
ROBERT JOSEPH KITCHEN JR
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ROBERT JOSEPH KITCHEN SR. DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Cathryn Armistead, Attorney
Wilson Post
11/18/20 and 11/25/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ANNIE FRANCES TURNER
CASE NO. #2020PR424
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of ANNIE FRANCES TURNER, deceased, who died July 25, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 3rd day of November, 2020.
PHYLLIS ANN HARALSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ANNIE FRANCES TURNER
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL W. FERRELL
ATTORNEY
WILSON POST
Date to run November 18, 2020 November 25, 2020
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KENNETH RAY YORK
CASE NO. 2020PR239
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Kenneth Ray York, deceased, who died on February 6, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 16, 2020
STEPHEN R. YORK
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF KENNETH RAY YORK
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBIN C. MOORE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-18-20 & 11-25-20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CHARLES DAVID REDMON
CASE NO. #2020PR448
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of CHARLES DAVID REDMON, deceased, who died October 22, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 10th day of November, 2020.
ROBERT EDWARD REDMON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CHARLES DAVID REDMON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
BRYSON EUBANKS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/18/20 11/25/20
_________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LAINE PICKREL
CASE NO. 2020PR439
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2020, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Laine Pickrel, deceased, who died on September 9, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: November 16, 2020
STEVEN J. PICKREL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF LAINE PICKREL DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Stephen Brown, Attorney
Wilson Post
11/18/20 and 11/25/20
_________
PUBLICATION NOTICE
U. S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TRUSTEE,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MAX WAYNE SMITH,
Defendant(s).
Case No. 2020-CV-236
In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff’s Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant(s) whereabouts are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Wilson Post, a newspaper published in the town of Lebanon, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendant(s) to serve upon Joshua I. Goldman, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203, Tallahassee, Florida 32312, a copy of their answer to the Complaint on or before January 13, 2021, and to also file their answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her office in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to law. If the Defendant(s) fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you on January 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Courtroom in Wilson County, Tennessee, for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This the 13th day of November 2020.
MILLIE SLOAN, Clerk & Master
Joshua I. Goldman, Attorney for Plaintiff
PUBLICATION DATES:
November 18, 2020
November 25, 2020
December 2, 2020
December 9, 2020
_________
IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE,
Plaintiff
v.
ENVISION CONSTRUCTION, LLC,
NASHVEGAS INVESTMENTS, LLC and DARREN DRYER
Defendants.
No. 2020-CV-2014
ORDER DISPENSING WITH PERSONAL SERVICE AND AUTHORIZING SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION
This matter came before the Court on October 8, 2020, on Plaintiffs Motion for Service
By Publication pursuant to T.C.A. §16-15-405. After reviewing the file, pleadings submitted in the matter, including the Affidavit of Timothy H. Nichols, and hearing argument from counsel for the Plaintiff, the Court finds that grounds exist for dispensing with personal service in this matter as to Defendants and authorizes service by publication due to Defendants' address being unknown and not ascertainable upon diligent inquiry.
The clerk is directed to issue an Order of Publication upon receipt of appropriate fees and
filings from Plaintiff.
IT IS SO ORDERED.
Judge Barry Tatum
October 26, 2020
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
THE LAW OFFICE OF TIMOTHY H. NICHOLS, PLLC
Timothy H. Nichols #018156
1614 19th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37212
(615)383-3355
Wilson Post
November 18, 2020
November 25, 2020
December 2, 2020
December 9, 2020
_________
AUCTION NOTICE: THE
VEHICLES BELOW WILL
BE AUCTIONED OFF AT
GT TOWING LLC. 400 EAST
HIGH STREET LEBANON, TN
37087 PHONE: 615-784-4570.
Nov. 18th, 2020 AT 5:00 P.M.
2003 Dodge Ram 3500 Van
2D7KB31Y43K526309
Roberto Trejo
2006 BMW 750 I
WBAHN83536DT34564
Corey Burns
2005 Volvo XC-90
YV1CZ852851207047
Rachel Lynn Billingsley
Check into Cash
1995 Chevrolet Blazer
1GNCSI8WXS2131442
Tucker Daniel Detty
2001 Honda Shadow
JH2PC21361K220251
PABLO Alvarao
Titlemax of Tennessee
2004 Volks Jetta
3VWSE69M34M002831
Esmeralda Colasia
2006 Nissan X-Terra
5N1AN08U36C526705
Calvin and Sandra Shadrick
2011 Buick Enclave
5GAKRBED6BJ333078
Jauquez Harden or Angela
Grace Davis
USAA Federal Savings Bank
2006 Honda Civic
2HGFG11696H548597
Jose Matilde Perez Vicente
_________
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is
requesting sealed bids from qualified vendors for:
GBID – 678 INMATE FOOD
WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
OPENING BID DATE
DECEMBER 10, 2020 AT 10:30 A.M. ROOM 205 THE
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DEPARTMENT
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested
parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson
County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,
P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors
may wish to call the Wilson County Finance Department at (615)
443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday
to obtain a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/
Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to
accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid
with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on
the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from
participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to
discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal
financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR
_________
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from
qualified vendors for:
GBID-679: Parking and Site Improvements
Proposed Wilson County Clerk’s Office - Mt. Juliet, Tennessee
This project consists of the paving and site improvements at the proposed Wilson County
Clerk’s Office on Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN. The Project includes site work for clearing and
grading the new parking areas (front and back), paving of new parking areas, repairs/patching
of damaged spots in the existing paved areas, as well as striping all parking areas. The proposed
paving work also includes as an alternate item milling and repaving the existing front parking
lot. The Project also includes concrete work for sidewalks, access ramps, retaining wall, site
restoration, and all related work
Sealed bids will be received by Wilson County – Finance Office – 228 East Main Street, Room
205, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020. All bids must
be made out on the Bid Form found in the Contract Documents. The instructions to bidders,
Form of Agreement, Specifications and other bidding instruments may be examined at Warren
and Associates Engineering, PLLC, 109 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
Questions concerning the plans or bidding documents should be directed to the attention of
Jerry B. Warren, P.E. of Warren and Associates Engineering, Telephone: (615) 444-2996, Fax:
(615) 444-2961. Copies of the bidding instruments may be obtained at the Engineer’s Office in
Lebanon, Tennessee for the non-refundable fee of $100 per set.
All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud before interested parties at time indicated or
shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205,
Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. Prospective vendors may wish to call the Wilson County Finance
Department at (615) 443-2630 during regular business hours Monday through Friday to obtain
a bid package. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject
any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest
cost meeting specifications.
All Bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes
Annotated). In accordance with Tennessee Codes Annotated 62-6-119, no bid will be opened
unless the outside of the sealed envelope containing the bid provides the following information:
the Contractor’s license number, the date of the license’s expiration, and a quotation of that part
of his classification applying to the bid. In the case of joint ventures, this information must be
provided by each party submitting the bid.
The successful Bidder must agree to fully complete the project within 90 days.
Wilson County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in bids, to
evaluate bids and to accept any bid which, in the Owner’s opinion, may be in the best interest of
the Owner.
No contract is given or implied to the successful Bidder until the project is fully funded and a written
contract is offered by Wilson County and signed by all parties.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or
national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of or be subjected to
discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
_________
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Volunteer State Bank, 101 Hwy 52 W,
Portland, TN 37148 has made application/notification to the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation for the location of a new branch office
to be located at 11400 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Any person wishing to comment on this application/notification
may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director
(DSC) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its Area
Office at 6060 Primacy Parkway, Suite 300, Memphis, Tennessee,
38119, not later than fifteen days from the date of this publication.
The non-confidential portions of the application/notification are on
file in the Area Office and are available for public inspection during
regular business hours. Photocopies of information in the nonconfidential
portion of the file will be made available upon request.
Any person wishing to comment on or protest this application/
notification or any person having information which may have a
bearing on the fitness of any of the organizers or proponents of this
application/notification, may file comments with the Commissioner
of Financial Institutions, Tennessee Tower, 26th Floor, 312 Rosa
L. Parks Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37243, or telephone the
Department of Financial Institutions at 615/741-5018. Written or
telephonic notice must be made to the Commissioner within fifteen
(15) days of this publication.
Volunteer State Bank
Mike Baggett, President
_________