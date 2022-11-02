IN THE GENERAL SESSIONS COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON
UNWANA DOMINIC (AKPAN) ASUQUO,
Plaintiff/Wife,
vs.
KENNETH IDONGESIT ASUQUO,
Defendant/Husband.
FILE NO.: 2022-DC-46
PUBLICATION ORDER
This cause came to be heard on the 21 st day of July 2022 upon sworn Affidavit of UNWANA DOMINIC (AKPAN) ASUQUO (hereinafter “Wife”) who has filed a Complaint for Absolute Divorce, and for good cause shown, it is hereby ORDERED
ADJUDGED and DECREED that:
1. Defendant/Husband, KENNETH IDONGESIT ASUQUO’s (hereinafter “Husband”) location is unknown.
2. Husband’s last known address is 511 Falls Boulevard, Lebanon, Tennessee 37090 located in Wilson County, Tennessee.
3. Wife initially attempted personal service on Husband at said address; however, the private process server was advised that Husband no longer lived at said
address.
4. Wife then attempted service upon Husband at Husband’s mother’s last known address of 4156 Serene Way, Union City, Georgia 30291; however, the Fulton
County Sheriff’s Department was unable to serve Husband stating that Husband was unable to be found.
5. Wife knows of no other location in which Husband may be found and has not had any contact with Husband since June 2021.
6. That Counsel for Wife has attempted to contact Husband via email on April 26, 2022 to request an address; however, to date, Counsel for Wife has not
received a response.
7. That Counsel for Wife also attempted to contact Husband via telephone and left a voicemail for Husband; however, Husband has yet to return said phone call.
8. Wife filed a Motion to Allow Service by Publication on July 7, 2022 which was sent to Husband via email and via USPS mail at his last known address on July 7, 2022.
9. Said Motion was heard via Zoom on July 21, 2022.
10. The Court called the docket on Thursday, July 21, 2022 viz Zoom Digital Platform and waited for Husband to appear; however, Husband did not appear to make any objection.
11. The best possible notice under the circumstances and notice reasonably calculated to give reasonable actual notice is publication in the Wilson Post, a newspaper located in Wilson County, Tennessee, or another paper of general circulation as provided by law.
So ORDERED this the 23rd day of August 2022.
A. ENSLEY HAGAN, JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
KANE & CROWELL, PLLC
KAYLA M. COSTLEY, # 37775
Attorney for Wife
133 South College Street
Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
(615) 784-4800
|
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the
CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY
OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 69 K
GROUP: A
PARCEL: 28.00
Description: Lot 78 Hillview Farms 1B
ASSESSED OWNER(S): Erik Bullington and wife, Krista Bullington
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Erik Bullington and wife, Krista Bullington and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 69 K, Group A, Parcel 28.00, and further described as lying in the 3rd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 518 Briarhill Road, Lebanon, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 78 of Hillview Farms Subdivision, Section 1B as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 22, at page 97 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 1504, at page 118, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Erik Bullington and wife, Krista Bullington and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 6th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
10/12/2022, 10/19/2022
10/26/2022, 11/02/2022
|
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT LEBANON WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, the CITY OF LEBANON, TENNESSEE, and the CITY OF MT JULIET, TENNESSEE and the CITY OF WATERTOWN, TENNESSEE
PLAINTIFFS
vs.
DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS
DEFENDANTS
YEAR NUMBER
2020 #2022CV072
MAP: 72 A
GROUP: A
PARCEL: 14.00
Description: Lot 11 Hillview Hgts 1
ASSESSED OWNER(S):
Jay Wilfong
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of Robert Rochelle, Attorney for the Plaintiffs, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Jay Wilfong and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Wilson County, Tennessee as being Map 72 A, Group A, Parcel 14.00, and further described as lying in the 1st Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee and being known as 713 Hillview Drive, Mt. Juliet, Wilson County, Tennessee. This property is also known as Lot 11 and part of Lot 12 of Hillview Heights Subdivision, Section 1, as shown on a plat of record in Plat Book 4, at page 27 in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Book 960, at page 440, in the Register's Office of Wilson County, Tennessee. It further appearing to the Court that the Plaintiffs have made and are continuing to make, a diligent effort to locate and give notice to all interested persons;
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendants the heirs, devisees, successors and assigns of Jay Wilfong and and all unknown, unborn and unfound persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Wilson County, Tennessee, the City of Watertown, Tennessee, the City of Mt Juliet, Tennessee and the City of Lebanon, Tennessee, whose attorney is ROBERT ROCHELLE, 109 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint presently pending in the Chancery Court of Wilson County, Tennessee at Lebanon, Tennessee. It is furthered ordered that this notice shall be published in the WILSON POST, a local newspaper of general circulation in Wilson County, Tennessee once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks.
ENTERED this 6th day of October, 2022.
CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Robert Rochelle
Delinquent Tax Attorney
Wilson Post
10/12/2022, 10/19/2022
10/26/2022, 11/02/2022
|
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT MURFREESBORO
BRANDON LYNCH,
Plaintiff,
v.
KATHLEEN OLMSTEAD
Defendant
Case no. 10866C
Order of Publication
This cause came to be heard on the 18th day of August, 2022, before the Honorable Ray White, Magistrate sitting for Juvenile Court of Rutherford County, Tennessee.
It appearing, from the review of the record of the hearing held on August 18, 2022 and sworn affidavit of Cameron Clark, process server at Expedite Processing Servicing, that the address of Kathleen Olmstead is presently unknow and that she cannot be personally served with traditional process. It is hereby ordered that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Wilson Post, requiring Kathleen Olmstead to appear before the Magistrate of the Court on or before thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication hereof and make defense to the petition filed in the above cause, which seeks to modify the permanent parenting plan, or said petition will be taken for and this cause shall proceed ex parte.
ENTERED this the 23rd day of September, 2022
MAGISTRATE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
W. SCOTT KIMBERLY #31190
A. CHASE DOSCHER #36787
LAUREN N. BOWERS #39867
Attorney for Petitioner
111 North Maple Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 890-1099
Wilson Post
10/19/2022 10/26/2022 11/02/2022 11/09/2022
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on November 22, 2022 on or about 12:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROY E. MIDGETT AND MARY MIDGETT, to William C. Ford, Trustee, on September 10, 1996, at Record Book 676, Page 602 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, as successor to Firstar Trust Company, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1996-8
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Beginning at a point in the center of the Midgett Road near the utility pole at the Northeast corner of the tract herein conveyed also near the slaughter house, thence running in a southerly direction along the center of the Midgett Road a distance of 170 feet to a point. This point in 19 feet from the gate or stock gap where the public road (Midgett) ends; thence running in a Westerly direction along parallel lines 19 feet North of a fence or other lands of the Grantors a distance of 175 feet to a point; thence in a Northerly direction a distance of 170 feet to a point; thence in an Easterly direction a distance of 175 feet to the center of the road which is the point of beginning.
An easement to a well of water is hereby granted on the remaining lands of the Grantors, and the right to take water from the well.
Being a part of the land conveyed to Roy E. Midgett by deed of record in Book 385, page 66 with the Register`s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee.
Tax ID: 095-015.02
Current Owner(s) of Property: ROY E. MIDGETT AND MARY MIDGETT
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 540 Midgett Road, Mt Juliet, TN 37122, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROY MIDGETT
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000093-505-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN MADDOX
CASE NO. 2022PR496
Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of October, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Ann Maddox, deceased, who died on September 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 17, 2022
WILLIAM R. POOLE, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN MADDOX,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Joe Harsh, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 and 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FLORA L. CARSON CASE NO. 2022PR500
Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Flora L. Carson, deceased, who died on October 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 10/19/2022
PATRICIA C. DODD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF FLORA L. CARSON,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Elliott M. Benson, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 and 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HOLLACE RAY MCKINLEY CASE NO. 2022PR491
Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Hollace Ray McKinley, deceased, who died on August 16, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty(60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 10/21/2022
MYRNA CUMBY MCKINLEY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HOLLACE CUMBY MCKINLEY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
J. Lynn Watson, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 and 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SARAH EATHERLY CASE NO. 2022PR450
Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Sarah Eatherly, deceased, who died on August 21, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 10/19/2022
PHILLIP EATHERLY
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SARAH EATHERLY,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Emily Harvey, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 and 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF GRETA F. KELLAMS CASE NO. 2022PR495
Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Greta F. Kellams, deceased, who died on September 4, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 10/19/2022
JEFF WRIGHT
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF GRETA F. KELLAMS,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 and 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SHIRLEY FRANCES MILSTEAD CASE NO. 2022PR479
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Shirley Frances Milstead, deceased, who died on March 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 10/19/2022
CYNTHIA M. WILLIAMS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SHIRLEY FRANCES MILSTEAD
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-26-22 & 11-2-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JANET RENEE BORCHERDING CASE NO. 2022PR490
Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of October, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Janet Renee Borcherding, deceased, who died on August 27, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 10/19/2022
JENNY WESTMORELAND BOLES
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JANET RENEE BORCHERDING,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Robert E Lee, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 and 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF THOMAS HARLAN POSTON CASE NO. 2022PR475
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Thomas Harlan Poston, deceased, who died on September 14, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee.
All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: 10/19/2022
GREGORY KEITH POSTON
RUSSELL HARLAN POSTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF THOMAS HARLAN POSTON
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ROBERT EVANS LEE
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10-26-22 & 11-2-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: MELISSA LYNN BONNARDEL CASE NO. #2022PR460
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of October, 2022, Letters of Administration respect to the estate of MELISSA LYNN BONNARDEL, deceased, who died May 14, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 19th day of October, 2022.
MICHAEL BONNARDEL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MELISSA LYNN BONNARDEL
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
THOMAS RYAN RUMFELT
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HENRY HAROLD HORN
CASE NO. 2022PR493
Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of October, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Henry Harold Horn, deceased, who died on July 20, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 19, 2022
WILLIAM HAROLD HORN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HENRY HAROLD HORN,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Thomas I. Bottorff, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 and 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: CAROL W. BRIGHAM
CASE NO. #2022PR485
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2022, Letters of Adminstration respect to the estate of CAROL W. BRIGHAM deceased, who died March 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of October, 2022.
DOUG BRIGHAM AND TERRY BRIGHAM
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF CAROL W. BRIGHAM
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
C. TRACEY PARKS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: SAMMIE D. JOHNSON
CASE NO. #2022PR506
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of SAMMIE D. JOHNSON, deceased, who died September 9, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of October, 2022.
DANNY L. JOHNSON, DONNA J. WATSON AND
LISA D. ATCHISON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF SAMMIE D. JOHNSON
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIOTT BENSON
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 10/26/22 11/2/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: E. MARK TURNER
CASE NO. #2022PR504
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of E. MARK TURNER, deceased, who died October 13, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 21st day of October, 2022.
KIMBERLY P. TURNER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF E. MARK TURNER
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
MICHAEL FERRELL
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post Date to run 10/26/22 11/2/22
|
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated the 23rd day of January, 2006, of record in Book 1164, Page 408, in the Register's Office for Wilson County, TN, JANET FLOYD (the “Grantor”) conveyed to Thomas F. Baker, IV, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of Grantor’s Promissory Note owing to FIRST HORIZON BANK, a Tennessee banking corporation, successor by conversion to First Tennessee Bank National Association, a national banking association (the “Beneficiary”); and
WHEREAS, GORDON D. FOSTER was appointed Successor Trustee of said Deed of Trust by the Beneficiary, said Appointment being recorded in the aforesaid Register's Office; and
WHEREAS, default has occurred and I have been directed to foreclose said Deed of Trust and sell said real estate.
NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by said Deed of Trust, I will offer for sale and sell the following described property AT PUBLIC AUCTION on the 15th day of December, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. local time at the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon, TN, to the last, highest and best bidder FOR CASH (on such terms as announced at sale), SUBJECT, HOWEVER, TO ALL PRIOR ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD, the following described real estate (the “Real Property”):
Situated in the County of Wilson, State of Tennessee:
Lot 113, of Shenandoah Estate 3, as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 15 at Page 104 in the Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said property.
Being the same premises conveyed to the Grantor(s) by Deed recorded in Book 390, Page 729.
Tax Map No. 057J-B-023.00
Said property bears the street address of 1924 Arlington Road, Lebanon, TN 37087, but the street address is not part of the legal description of the foreclosing instrument. In the event of a discrepancy between the street address and the legal description, the legal description of the Deed of Trust shall control.
The Real Property and improvements thereon, if any, will be sold AS IS WHERE IS without warranties or representations of any kind. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or cancelled without further written notice or publication.
I reserve the right to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. In such event, I shall also reserve the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at my option. The Beneficiary may become the purchaser at the sale.
The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None disclosed by search of record.
Witness my hand this 21st day of October, 2022.
/s/ Gordon D. Foster
Gordon D. Foster, Successor Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
800 S. Gay ST, Suite 1000
Knoxville, TN 37929
WSFS File No. 1202.1944
Email: gfoster@wsfs-law.com
PUBLISH DATES: 11/2/2022, 11/9/2022, 11/16/2022
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON SIDEWALK, BIKE LANE, AND TRAIL COMMITTEE WILL HAVE A MEETING ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2022, AT 2:00 PM. IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HAVE A PRELIMINARY MEETING ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2022 AT 11:00 AM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE.
|
THE CITY OF LEBANON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL HAVE A REGULAR MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2022 AT 5:00 PM IN THE TOWN HALL MEETING ROOM AT 200 NORTH CASTLE HEIGHTS AVENUE
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF MICHAEL GORDON WEIST, SR.
CASE NO. #2022PR471
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of MICHAEL GORDON WEIST, SR., deceased, who died June 30, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 26th day of October, 2022.
MELODY JOYCE WEIST
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF MICHAEL GORDON WEIST
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
TODD A. TRESSLER, II
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/2/22 11/9/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DAVID MARTIN BUTLER
CASE NO. 2022PR468
Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of October, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of David Martin Butler, deceased, who died on September 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 27, 2022
LORI BETH SWAFFORD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DAVID MARTIN BUTLER,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Todd A. Tressler, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/2/22 and 11/9/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JULIUS BILLIE MARLOW
CASE NO. 2022PR515
Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Julius Billie Marlow, deceased, who died on September 11, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 27, 2022
KAREN BROWNFIELD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF JULIUS BILLIE MARLOW,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Jonathan M. Tinsley, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/2/22 and 11/9/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: PEGGY ANN WHITE
CASE NO. #2022PR498
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of PEGGY ANN WHITE, deceased, who died September 23, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 26th day of October, 2022.
PAM OGG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF PEGGY ANN WHITE
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
ELLIS H. MARSHALL, JR.
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/2/22 11/9/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BILLIE ANN SLOAN
CASE NO. 2022PR449
Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Billie Ann Sloan, deceased, who died on September 10, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 27, 2022
WILLIAM M. SLOAN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF BILLIE ANN SLOAN,
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Steve Brown, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/2/22 and 11/9/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF HAROLD L. ANDERSON
CASE NO. 2022PR480
Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Harold L. Anderson, deceased, who died on May 31, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 27, 2022
WILLIAM BLAKE GREGG
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF HAROLD L. ANDERSON,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Poppy Steele, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/2/22 and 11/9/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF: EDWARD MICHAEL CANTRELL, SR.
CASE NO. #2022PR497
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary respect to the estate of EDWARD MICHAEL CANTRELL, SR., deceased, who died August 15, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty(60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 26th day of October, 2022.
GWENDOLYN DENISE CANTRELL HERALD
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF EDWARD MICHAEL CANTRELL, SR.
DECEASED
MILILE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
JOSH ROBBINS
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11/2/22 11/9/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF VICKI BILBREY DUTTON
CASE NO. 2022PR482
Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of October, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Vicki Bilbrey Dutton, deceased, who died on August 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 27, 2022
THOMAS DUTTON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF VICKI BILBREY DUTTON,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
John Forrest Kelly, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/2/22 and 11/9/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DONNA JEAN RUSSELL
CASE NO. 2022PR459
Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Donna Jean Russell, deceased, who died on August 17, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 27, 2022
MATTHEW BRENT RUSSELL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DONNA JEAN RUSSELL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Travenia Holden, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/2/22 and 11/9/22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF DIXIE CHARLOTTE STONE
CASE NO. 2022PR505
Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Dixie Charlotte Stone, deceased, who died on September 19, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 26, 2022
LESTER THOMAS STONE, JR.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF DIXIE CHARLOTTE STONE
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
YANCY BELCHER
ATTORNEY
Newspaper Wilson Post
Date to run 11-2-22 & 11-9-22
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RONNIE DALE MCNEIL
CASE NO. 2022PR470
Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ronnie Dale McNeil, deceased, who died on September 3, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 25, 2022
MICHAEL WAYNE MCNEIL
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF RONNIE DALE MCNEIL,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Yancy Belcher, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/2/22 and 11/9/22
|
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
ANTONIA PINEDA GONZALEZ
Plaintiff/Wife
v.
MISAEL RIVERA GARCIA
Defendant/Husband
No.21DC413
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
Upon consideration of the sworn affidavit, it appears that the defendant named above cannot be located upon diligent search and inquiry, and that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon him; service of process by publication is ordered and the defendant is hereby required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Compliant file by the plaintiff, whose attorney is Michael Rivas 615 Main St. Ste. 104a Nashville, TN 37206, within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise, a default judgement will be entered against said defendant in open court for the relief demanded in the petition.
It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation serving Wilson County, Tennessee, for four consecutive weeks.
This 6th day of October, 2022
Clara Byrd
Judge Clara Byrd
Approved for Entry:
Michael Rivas, #031275
Attorney for Plaintiff
615 Main Street, Suite 104a
Nashville, TN 37206
(615)200-8552
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I do hereby certify that a true and exact copy of the foregoing Order was sent to the last known address for the Defendant at 18 South Broadway, Apt. 2, Baltimore MD 21231, on this the 30th day of September, 2022
s/Michael Rivas
Wilson Post
11/2/2022 11/9/2022 11/16/2022 11/23/2022
|
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on January 5, 2023 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Wilson County Courthouse, Lebanon, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by EVERETT L. KEMP, to FNC, Trustee, on November 21, 2020, at Record Book 2024, Page 2109-2123 as Instrument No. 20731343 in the real property records of Wilson County Register's Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC
The following real estate located in Wilson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
All that certain tract or parcel of land located in Wilson County, State of Tennessee, described as follows, to-wit:
A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 3rd Civil District of Wilson County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit:
Being a house and lot situate and lying on the westerly side of Blair Lane and on the northerly side of Cherokee Drive, being Lot No. 2, Section 1, Cheeca Estates, plat of record in Plat Book 6, page 49, Register`s Office for Wilson County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot. Said lot #2 fronts on Blair Lane for a distance of 121.7 feet to a point; thence around the curvature thereof of said Blair Lane for a distance of 31.42 feet to a point in the northerly margin of Cherokee Drive; thence from said point on Cherokee Drive for a distance of 178 feet, this point being the southwest corner of this lot, with a width at the rear or westerly line of 141.7 feet, and having a depth on the northerly line of 200 feet.
Being the same property conveyed to Everett L. Kemp and wife, Joyce C. Kemp from Douglas H. Maddux by Warranty Deed dated December 31, 1999 and recorded January 3, 2000 among the Land Records of Wilson County, State of Tennessee in Instrument No.Book 805/1476, Page.
Tax Account #: 057N-B-057N-002.00-000
Tax ID: 57NB2.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: EVERETT L. KEMP
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 124 Blair Ln, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000552-210-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273
7100 Commerce Way
Brentwood, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ALLEN RANDALL CARPENTER
CASE NO. 2022PR502
Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Allen Randall Carpenter, deceased, who died on July 29, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Wilson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and nonresident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
Dated: October 27, 2022
LISA M. ANDERSON
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
ESTATE OF ALLEN RANDALL CARPENTER,
DECEASED
MILLIE SLOAN
CLERK AND MASTER
PROBATE CLERK
Christopher Beauchamp, attorney
Wilson Post
Date to run 11/2/22 and 11/9/22
|
The following described vehicles will be sold at public auction at Hamblens Wrecker Service,
8594 Central Pike,
Mt Juliet, Tn 37122
at 8 am on
November 17th, 2022
2015 YAMAHA VIN#JYARM06E7FA004530
JARED TAYLOR
1993 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER VIN#1GNEK18K1PJ330141
SANDRA HOWARD
2003 FORD MUSTANG VIN#1FAFP40453F379455
TERRY LOUIS ALCORN
2009 KIA SPORTAGE VIN#KNDJF724897568612 JACINDA ADAMS
2008 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS VIN#2MEFM75V58X637408 JODY R COMPTON
2014 HONDA CIVIC VIN#2HGFG3A50EH512167
EDMAR SAMUEL HEVNANDEZ JUAREZ
2016 HYUNDAI SONOTA VIN#5NPE24AF2GH280723
MARQUARIUS RHODES
2008 TOYOTA SCION VIN#JTLKE50EX81001976
IDELLA OR ORIN B WINN
2007 CHYSLER 300 VIN#2C3KA43R87H711009
ARTHUR KINNARD, DEMARIO ALLYN MANSON
2005 CHEVROLET COBALT VIN#1G1AK52F857587259
LESLEY J PRESLEY
2010 DODGE CARAVAN VIN#2D4RN5D12AR476303
CLESHA ARMSTRONG &109 AUTO SALES
2011 NISSAN SENTRA VIN#3N1AB6AP8BL653407
KITTRELL POE
2014 LEXUS ES3 VIN#JTHBK1GGXE2092417
GARRETT FORD PLUMP
2017 HYUNDAI SONATA VIN#5NPE34AF9HH450946
BRITTIE G HENDERSON
2011 KIA SOUL VIN#KNDJT2A22B7247540
GEORGE TAYLOR
2014 FORD MUSTANG VIN#1ZBP8AM9E5250154
CHRISTOPHER L ARRIGHI
2008 CHRYSLER 300 VIN#2C3KA53G38H164821
SARAH STRICKLAND
2015 NISSAN ALTIMA VIN#1N4AL3APXFC298692
DEANDRE GAUSE
|
ADVERTISEMENT - (LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS)
Sealed bids, subject to the conditions herein, will be received until 1:00 p.m. Local
Central Time, on December 1st, 2022 by the City of Lebanon, Tennessee (Owner) at
the Lebanon City Hall, and at that hour opened and publicly read, for furnishing all
labor, materials, equipment, and performing all work connected with the following
project:
“EAST APRON PAVEMENT REHABILITATION”
TAD No. 95-555-0174-22
ATKINS No. 100078678
This project consists of mill and overlay of approximately 18,700 square yards of
paved aircraft parking and maneuvering area on the east side of the airport (East
Apron), including connector taxiway A1 joining the East Apron to the airport’s main
Runway 1-19, along with parts of two connector taxiways (Taxiway A2 and Taxiway
A3 from the airport’s main runway to its parallel taxiway totaling another approximately
2,000 square yards. Other elements include replacement of 98 square
yards of asphalt pavement with concrete at a gate entrance, removal of existing
tie-downs and installation of new tie-downs with new configuration, and minor
grading to the south of the Apron.
Copies of the Plans, Specifications, Proposals, etc., may be examined at the following
locations:
City of Lebanon Atkins
200 North Castle Heights Ave. 404 BNA Drive, Bldg 200,Suite 600
Lebanon, TN 37087 Nashville, TN 37217
(615) 443-2839 (615) 399-0298
Hard copies of the Plans and Specifications may be obtained from Lellyett & Rogers
Company located at 1717 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37210 (e-mail: lr@lrplot.com
/ phone: (615) 250-9145).
A Pre-Bidding Conference will be held at 1:00 PM, Local Central Time on November
8th, 2022 at the Lebanon Municipal Airport for the purposes of answering questions,
discussing the project, and reviewing the project site.
Each proposal must be accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond on the form contained in
the Proposal from a Surety Company acceptable to the Owner or a Cashier’s Check
or Certified Check made payable to the City of Lebanon for not less than 5 percent
of the total amount of the bid. A 100% Contract Bond will be required upon successful
bid as part of the execution of the project contracts.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids, to waive any informalities
and technicalities in the bids received and to accept any bid which, in its
opinion, may be in the best interest of the Owner.
The complete examination and understanding of the Plans and Specifications and
the proposed work site is necessary in order for the bidder to properly submit a
proposal. Proposals/bids are required to remain open for acceptance or rejection
for a period of sixty (60) days after the bid opening. Award of this contract is contingent
upon the availability of funds. Time limit for completion of the work is as
shown on the proposal.
The funding of this Project requires a successful bidder to satisfy all requirements
of FAA/Federal and/or State Department of Transportation construction contracts,
including, but not limited to, Participation by Disadvantaged Business Enterprises
(DBE), Affirmative Action, Labor and Wage Rates, and other requirements.
Envelopes containing the proposal with the entire specification book must be
sealed, addressed to the R.T. Baldwin, Special Projects Administrator, City of Lebanon,
200 North Castle Heights Ave., Suite 300, Lebanon, TN 37087 and marked with
the Contractor’s name, Tennessee License Number, Classification, Expiration date
and the following project title:
“East Apron Pavement Rehabilitation”
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A TEMPORARY APPLICATION
FOR A BEER PERMIT HAS BEEN APPLIED FOR BY VIKRAM
SINGH DBA DUNGAR INC AT 10430 CENTRAL PIKE, MT JULIET,
TN 37122 FOR A LICENSE TO SELL (PACKAGE BEER) UNDER
THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 69 OF THE TENESSEE PUBLIC
ACTS OF 1933 AND THE AMENDMENTS THERETO.
THIS BUSINESS WILL BE OPERATED AS A (GROCERY STORE)
LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 15 MILES FROM THE SOUTHWEST
SIDE OF THE LEBANON CITY SQUARE.
A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS APPLICATION
WHEN THE WILSON COUNTY BEER BOARD MEETS, MONDAY
NOVEMBER 14, 2022: AT 6:00 PM, IN CONFERENCE ROOM
1, UPSTAIRS IN THE WILSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE, IN
LEBANON, TENNESSEE.
Wilson County Beer Board
Date Published: November 2, 2022
|
INVITATION TO BID
WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed
bids from qualified vendors for: GBID-730
The sale of real property located at Old Post Office – 203 East Main St.
Lebanon, TN
(Former Wilson County Election Commission)
For Your Information:
The process to bid will be as follows:
A. The property will be advertised November 2, 2022, thru December
2, 2022.
B. Sealed bids will be accepted in the Wilson County Finance Office
on December 2nd, 5th and 6th. They must be turned in by Noon on
December 6th, 2022. Clearly marked with GBID 730.
C. On December 6th, 2022, the Finance Director will open all bids at
1:00PM in the Conference Room of the Wilson County Courthouse.
D. The bids will be reviewed by the Wilson County Budget Committee
at their regularly scheduled meeting on December 8th, 2022.
E. The Budget Committee reserves the right to accept any bid or reject
all bids.
F. Wilson County Government recognizes the historical and sentimental
value of our buildings and therefore desires the integrity of
the Old Post Office remain intact. The future of this building will be
discussed at length during the meeting as we hope the successful
bidder plans for limited modifications so that this building may
remain on the historical registry.
If you are interested in seeing this property, please contact Mr. Robert
Baines, Wilson County Director of Operations at 615-444-1383.
This property is being sold as is, where is.
Property Specifications:
• Details available at wilsoncountytn.gov
All sealed bids will be accepted before interested parties at time indicated
or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department,
228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-
0248. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves
the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to
accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifications.
“Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the
grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in,
be denied the benefits of or be subjected to discrimination under any program
or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT
|
PUBLIC NOTICE
A public hearing will be held before the Wilson County
Commission on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 7:00
p.m. or thereafter in the County Commission Room of
the Wilson County Courthouse located at 228 East Main
Street, Lebanon, Tennessee to hear comments on the
following: Rebecca H. Shaffer representing LaGuardo
Utility District is requesting to have property located at
355 Woods Ferry Road, rezoned from (A-1) Agricultural to
(C-3) Highway Commercial. Subject property is referenced
by Wilson County Tax Map 27 Parcel 16.00 and contains
approximately 1.51 acres. A copy of this request is on file in
the Wilson County Development Services Office/Planning
Division at 228 East Main Street, Lebanon, Tennessee 37087
and is available for inspection during regular business
hours. The rezoning request will be heard on final reading
by the County Commission following the public hearing.
Anyone desiring to comment is requested to attend.
|